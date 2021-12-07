'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden and Russia, COVID restrictions

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," December 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated

INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is the INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.



Welcome to your COVID police state America, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio. He's not just dropping a vaccine mandate on private employers in Manhattan. Good luck with that. He's also coming for your kids. We're going to break it all down.



Plus, the father of a four-year-old autistic boy is asking the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's transportation mask mandate. He's here exclusively. And the Harry Potter reunion is missing one key figure, who could it be? Raymond Arroyo will cast his spell in Seen and Unseen.



But first, no more war. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Now, President Biden is getting to bed extra early tonight, I'm told, because after all, last night's Kennedy Center Honors had him out way past his bedtime. Oh, hobnobbing with Bette Midler and Lorne Michaels is thoroughly exhausting anyway. So, well, tomorrow he's going to dial in to what's being dubbed a virtual summit with Vladimir Putin. At the top of the discussion list is Ukraine, where Russian troops have amassed at the border.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These latest satellite images from Russia suggest Moscow is now engaged in an unprecedented build-up near the Ukrainian frontier enough to mount an overwhelming invasion.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: U.S. intelligence says Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine with nearly 175,000 troops.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tens of thousands of Russian troops have deployed on its border with Ukraine revealed in these satellite images.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, the sad fact is Biden is so weak that Putin feels perfectly confident to start issuing demands even before the talks begin. "President Vladimir Putin is expected to issue President Biden an ultimatum during their video meeting Tuesday: Guarantee that NATO will never expand into Ukraine or Russia might soon launch an offensive against its neighbor."



Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defense ministers on CNN given Biden advice.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OLEKSIY REZNIKOV, UKRAINE'S MINISTER OF DEFENSE: I would like to ask him to very understandable articulate to Mr. Putin that no red lines from Kremlin side could be here. Red line is here in Ukraine. We need organizational weaponry, we have - we need electronic warfare and et cetera.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The et cetera is what costs a lot of money. Now, although he claimed Ukraine won't need U.S. or NATO boots on the ground, we know how risky this situation is. Especially with the incompetence like General Mark Milley and defense secretary Lloyd Austin in charge. Now, they couldn't beat the Taliban. We were humiliated in Afghanistan. But they're going to scare off Putin?



And by the way, all this is unfolding, as Americans trust in the military is declining. Now, one recent poll found that just 40 percent of Americans place a great deal of trust in the U.S. military. That's down from 70 percent in November 2018 and dropping 11 percent since February.



Now, for some reason, the Biden team thinks Putin will be intimidated by State Department spokesperson Ned Price.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If Russia chooses to fail to de-escalate, if Russia chooses to move forward with any plans, it may have developed to continue its military aggression or to aggress militarily upon Ukraine to violate Ukraine's sovereignty, its independence, its territorial integrity. We and our allies would be prepared to act.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, is it just me, or does he seem to be like a little boy who just rummaged through his dad's closet and is walking around the house wearing his suit as a gag?



Now notice, by the way, the much more passive tone these clowns use when they're talking about China.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LLOYD AUSTIN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: We're clear-eyed about the challenge that China presents. But China's not 10-feet tall.



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS HOST: Do you think it's time to speak more boldly or clearly when referring to China, the Communist Party, and its communist ambitions?



AUSTIN: Well, I think we're doing a lot of that. You know, we'll continue to speak very clearly about our concerns. But again, we're in a competition with China. And - but - and we don't have to be in a conflict.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But conflict is precisely what plenty in the military industrial complex are itching for in the Russia-Ukraine situation. Now, publicly, Austin kept the conversation very general.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AUSTIN: We're going to remain engaged with our allies in the region and our partners in the region. And we're going to continue to do everything we can to help provide Ukraine the capability to protect the sovereign territory.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, translation, Americans will foot the bill again. The Ukrainians know this, and they're gleefully fanning the flames.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you believe Russia will invade?



REZNIKOV: I will not believe that Russian will have a victory. Russian guys also will come back in the coffin.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Coffins. Now, this type of rhetoric is really foolish. If our so- called European allies are so worried about Russia, Why are they buying so much natural gas from them? And why don't NATO countries invest so little in their own militaries?



The EU's economy is multiples bigger than Russia's. Germany's alone is more than twice as big. So why isn't Germany funneling troops eastward? The answer is, they don't really care about Ukraine. Because if Russia is such a menace, why did Biden approve Nord Stream 2? Why did Biden whip our own oil and gas industry and drive up the cost of fuel and make Putin even richer?



If he were really worried about Russia, he'd want to keep our energy prices low here at home. The truth is, Biden gave Putin a huge amount of leverage. And he's about to use it to embarrass Biden on the world stage, which we told you would happen. Declaring war on America's energy independence will only make us weaker across the board.



So right now, Republicans on the Hill should be laying down a marker on this Russia-Ukraine issue. The GOP position should be that we will not support any significant military action against Russia, unless number one, Congress specifically votes to approve it; and number two, we have the new leadership at the Defense Department and the Joint Chiefs that we need.



Getting into some big dispute with Russia over Ukraine would be incredibly moronic. Now, I'm sure the Pentagon, the intelligence community, a lot of other so-called allies would love to see the U.S. tie down in Eastern Europe, because such an outcome would also be great for China and its supporters in the American media. But we have to resist any effort to stir up tensions between Russia and the United States now.



Our military, our economic and our national security focus has to be on the danger presented by the CCP. We just can't afford to waste time in resources and a hopeless controversy over Ukraine. If anything, we should be looking for ways to peel Russia away from the CCP. But instead, Russia and China seem to be getting closer under Biden. Well, he's bringing the world together after all. It's a nightmare scenario for the U.S.



In October, it was joint naval drills between our biggest adversaries. The Biden people are clueless, but the American people are not. That same survey, I mentioned earlier, noted that 52 percent of Americans see China as the top threat up from just under 40 percent in February this year. Just 14 percent of respondents said Russia was our biggest threat.



Now, finally, even if we did have good reasons for a conflict with Russia, which we do not, Biden and his team are totally in over their heads, and would certainly fail at any military action just as they failed in Afghanistan.



National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, General Milley, and General Austin should have all been booted the day after we lost 13 brave troops guarding the Kabul airport. Of course, no one was held accountable, and they seem to have no regrets except that, of course, lives were lost. That refusal to take responsibility for failed strategy alone is a disqualifier from future public service.



Oh, and let's not forget, another terrifying prospect. America at war or on the brink of war, and then something happens to Biden, making Kamala Harris our Commander-In-Chief. Imagine that for a moment. The woman can't even keep staff, let alone keep track of military movements in Eastern Europe.



Having someone as unqualified and untalented, and apparently as unliked as this vice president is itself an ongoing national security threat to America. The Biden people didn't take any of these jobs seriously. It was one big exercise in diversity, equity and inclusion, not merit. And now, America is paying the price.



So the bottom line is, Biden's gang who cannot shoot straight must not be allowed to squander any American lives or resources on a desperate and unnecessary conflict with Russia. And any Republican that's stupid enough to support such an imprudent effort, will end up exiled from the party. Just ask Liz Cheney how it feels. And that's 'Angle'.



All right. Joining me now, Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution senior fellow. Victor, why does it feel like the drums of war being beaten once again?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: Yes. I think we're forgetting the lessons of dealing with Putin the last 20 years, it was pretty simple. We sort of - whether it was the Soviet Union or Russia, we always had this kind of everybody agreed on this policy that neither Russia nor China would be friendlier to one another than they were to us. So we would balance one off against the other.



The Russian collusion hoax kind of destroyed that tactic. And then we also have the idea that you don't gratuitously insult Putin. You don't say as Joe Biden did, that I've looked in his eyes and he has no soul, and then carry a twig. And yet we saw in the Biden - Obama administration - Biden and Obama, remember, said, Tell Vladimir, that to ease up. And then they dismantled missile defense, and then there was a reset.



And what do we get for all that? We got the invasion of Crimea and eastern Ukraine. And when Donald Trump came in, he didn't attack gratuitously Biden by name, or he didn't say he's a killer as Biden has just called him. But what did he do? He killed two - over 200 mercenaries that attacked us in Syria.



And he got out of an asymmetrical missile deal in a job owned against the pipeline with Germany and Russia. He flooded as you said, the world with cheap oil. And what happened? Putin, more or less, didn't go in anywhere. And now we're back to the idiocy of the past.



So Biden is talking tough. And Putin is looking at Biden - as you say, he's looking at Afghanistan, he's looking at his ratings, he's looking at his cognitive challenges. He's looking at cutting back U.S. oil, rising oil prices. And he thinks, there's an opportunity here, and we'll just play it by ear.



So you have to be quiet and carry a club. You don't want to be loud and carry a twig. And that's what the Biden administration has to unfollow on the Obama administration (ph) queue. Vladimir Putin is - he's very simple--



INGRAHAM: Victor, the team he has in place, Milley, Austin, Kamala Harris, Ned Price, none of these people should be in the positions that they're in. None of them, not one.



And we don't think that President Xi in China knows this, or Putin doesn't know this. They were all chosen for a variety of reasons. Milley was kind of a holdover. But this was not based on merit or experience or gravitas. None of it. And now, we, the people are paying the price perhaps.



HANSON: Well, we're losing deterrence. So when Austin and Milley say, that one of their chief tasks is to root out so-called white rage or white supremacy, what does Putin and Xi say? They look at dead - the number of dead in Afghanistan and Iraq and the people who are dying. And they think, well, wait a minute, if you're going to stereotype and generalize about white supremacy, how come you had all these white males dying at double or numbers in the general population?



So they think what is going on in this country? They're crazy. And it is crazy. There's been a lot of discussion about that, that we're kind of an insulting Middle America and Middle America seems to die inordinately. Not that we ever are about percentages, but the left here does.



So I think they look at all of this social justice, as you said, diversity, equity and they think deterrence is gone. It's going to be very dangerous, because it's very easy to lose deterrence, Laura. But it takes - it's very hard to recover it. And it's dangerous to recover it, and we've lost it now after Afghanistan.



INGRAHAM: Victor, the New York Times is reporting tonight--



HANSON: --that we said before.



INGRAHAM: Yes, yes. New York Times is reporting tonight that, "Mr. Biden and Mr. Blinken and have been working to convince European nations, starting with Germany, that a clear warning to Mr. Putin is needed. The effort is to present Putin with a united front, and persuade him that the sanctions he would suffer would be widely enforced. But many European officials are clearly worried that Putin could respond to pressure by diminishing gas supplies to Europe as winter approaches."



Victor, this is a total setup, right, on the oil and gas stuff.



HANSON: Yes, I mean it's surreal. It's Orwellian. Here's Germany that can't even spend 1.4 percent of its GDP on defense, and has this crazy green program that requires - it's not working, so they need natural gas. And they're buying it from Russia. And then we're supposed to think that Germany is some military power that's going to stand up with NATO. And when they need the gas, they're not going to do anything. They're going to--



INGRAHAM: It's ludicrous.



HANSON: --to shut up, because we want that gas. It's ludicrous.



INGRAHAM: Victor, we got to roll. But this is unbelievable. Thank you so much.



And another progressive prosecutor is bending the law to score political points of the far left. Mollie Hemingway and Dinesh D'Souza explain it all in moments. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Now, the 15-year-old who ruthlessly gunned down four of his classmates in that Michigan school shooting should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. It's horrific crime. But the progressive prosecutor handling the case has decided to make a bit of a political statement as well.



First, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald filed terrorism charges against the shooter because of the impact this shooting might have had on the community. Then the prosecutor made the questionable decision to charge the shooter's parents with involuntary manslaughter. And her reasoning makes it clear she isn't solely targeting the parents.



KAREN MCDONALD, OAKLAND COUNTY PROSECUTOR: As a mom and a prosecutor, I'm interested in trying to figure out how they don't happen at all. And that goes back to the weapon. With that right to own a gun comes the responsibility to safely secure it and make sure it does not end up in the hands of somebody who is absolutely exhibiting signs that he is not OK, that he wants to harm somebody.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: She doesn't sound like she's someone for running - running for office or TV deal. No. Joining me now is Andrew Branca, an attorney who specializes in self defense law.



Andrew, now involuntary manslaughter involves a - element of negligence, right? And it doesn't have to be with malice. It doesn't have to be purposeful. But what about the state case law and the facts of this case? Do they line up?



ANDREW BRANCA, ATTORNEY: Well, first of all my sympathies to the families of those who were killed, of course. It's a - I have four children of my own. I can only imagine the horror and the loss. It's absolutely awful.



INGRAHAM: Hideous.



BRANCA: I've - Ethan Crumbly, obviously, the shooter himself should be held to the fullest extent of the law accountable. But these charges against his parents are nothing but politically motivated folderol. Involuntary manslaughter requires recklessness, which is a heightened degree of negligence.



You have to have intentionally created a risk - a foreseeable risk of death to others and have intentionally disregarded that risk. There's no evidence that the parents did anything of a sort in this case.



INGRAHAM: Well, here's how the NBC legal analysts explained the prosecutor's decision to charge the parents. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DANNY CEVALLOS, NBC LEGAL ANALYST: This may be part of a trend for prosecutors to may want to hold parents closer to automatically liable for what their kids do. That's not what this charge is. This is not a theory of automatic liability. Instead, the prosecutor is alleging that these parents were aware there was a risk and knowing that there was a risk, consciously disregarded it. That's what gross negligence is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Andrew, based on the evidence that we've seen thus far, is the prosecutor on shaky ground? You heard his comments.



BRANCA: Well, he properly defined what recklessness is. But there's a lack of evidence to support that. And that's the difficulty. The prosecutor here is throwing out this theory of criminal liability in the absence of evidence.



And by the way, we see prosecutors do this all the time in politically- motivated cases. We saw them do it in the George Zimmerman case; we saw them do it with George Floyd; with Freddie Gray; with Kyle Rittenhouse. They make these accusations in the absence of evidence to get the case into court in the first place, where they have a new bag of tricks they can use. But they have to get to court first.



And so what they'll do is, they'll make these accusations - inflammatory accusations without evidence. They'll get the defendant into court, and then the accusations are forgotten. They're never actually proven in court. And this has become a playbook that politically-motivated prosecutors have done again and again and again. They make these false narratives that drag the defendant into trial and then the false narrative that got the defendant there in the first place is completely forgotten.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, they're going to have to deal with fleeing when they knew they were being arraigned and so forth. And meanwhile, the prosecutor did say this morning, we don't have to play the clip. But did say this morning that, the obvious that the school could be held civilly liable. Because, obviously, they didn't fit in check the backpack. There's a zero expectation of privacy for students in schools.



BRANCA: And who's better positioned to evaluate the psychological state of this child, the parents with no professional training, or resources; or the school that has all that training and resources?



And by the way, spends vastly more time watching that kid's behavior, conduct and interactions with each - with other students, with other teachers in the course of the school day than the parents do. Anybody who has had a 15-year-old knows. You don't see much of that 15-year-old as a parent.



INGRAHAM: Andrew, thank you. We'll see how this goes.



And while the media zeroes in on the Michigan shooting case, they've conveniently memory hold the horrific murder of six in Waukesha, Wisconsin. One of the reasons for this shameful coverage blackout is obvious. One case involved the gun, the other didn't.



Joining me now, Mollie Hemingway, Fox News contributor, senior editor at The Federalist; and Dinesh D'Souza, host of the 'Dinesh D'Souza Podcast'.



Mollie, for the media this is all about - it seems at least this prosecutor, she's doing the media rounds, which always makes me suspicious. It's kind of the anti-gun narrative, even if it means ignoring and other truly horrific killing spree.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: Well, every time that you have a horrible incident like this, it's fascinating to watch how the media handles it.



Some incidences of local crime become national news stories, a way to talk about large issues that are facing the country and communities across different states. That is what Waukesha is, that is something where we're dealing with local prosecutors having bad policies that enable violent criminals to return to the streets to commit crimes again. This is a natural thing that should be covered in a widespread fashion.



And yet, it's just being memory hold, because it doesn't fit the narratives that the media would like to push. They like to have some of these reforms that have been put place - put in place. They don't want to talk about what the repercussions of these reforms are, even though people as far away as Los Angeles, and people on the East Coast are dealing with rampant criminality as a result of an - too much being done on some of these criminal justice reforms that are taking place. And then you have, of course, the gun issue, which just makes the media decide to go crazy every time it happens sadly.



INGRAHAM: Yes. What you don't cover is just as important as what you cover. And Dinesh, 'The Daily Beast', Beast has gone out of its way to tie the Michigan shooter to Trump.



In one article, 'The Beast' claim that, "Jennifer, Ethan Crumbley's mother, penned an open letter to President-elect Donald Trump, which she posted on her blog, in November 2016. She was in favor of Trump's long-promised border wall."



But a few days before, they called right-wing trolls for daring to point out that Darrell Brooks supported BLM, other anti-white stuff that he was doing. But, Dinesh, why the selective coverage, the two cases?



DINESH D'SOUZA, "THE DINESH D'SOUZA PODCAST" HOST: Well, I think the way to understand it is to make a distinction between stories which are the specifics of any particular incident and meta stories. The meta story is the controlling ideological narrative that from the mainstream media's point of view determines whether the story deserves acres of coverage, or whether it should be quickly passed over.



So two of the controlling meta stories are, number one, a white perpetrator, i.e., white - slash white supremacist; and the second one is the gun. So in the Rittenhouse case, you had both, you had the white guy who was dubbed a white supremacist and you had the AR-15. And no wonder the media went berserk. You had tons of coverage even before the trial began.



Now, in the Waukesha case, that's inconvenient on every front. Black perpetrator, anti-white, pro-BLM, led out on $1,000 bail. And his weapon - his deadly weapon wasn't a gun at all. It was a car. So this essentially means that the story contradicted the meta story. And the media was quickly eager to dispense with it.



Now, with the school shooter, once again they're trying to rev up that same narrative. It's a white kid. Now he's not a white supremacist, but he's a troubled kid, and he is white. And so the focus now is on the gun. And, of course, any association that can be made with Trump, which kind of revives the embers of the white supremacy narrative. So what you see here is that these meta stories control the way in which the media covers everything, and a story isn't really a big story if it doesn't fit the meta story.



INGRAHAM: And, Mollie, we have to go back to what we were just talking about in the previous segment. Just really briefly, the Kamala Harris problem, which I think is getting bigger by the day for the Biden administration. They're clearly freaking out about the likelihood that they're going to have to figure something else on the vice presidential front if something, heaven forbid, should happen to Biden.



HEMINGWAY: They have a very bad situation. Joe Biden's ratings are very bad, because the media presented him as a competent, moderate individual. He's governing with incompetence. The policies that he pushes are very far- left and not appealing to the American voter.



And then their backup plan of having Kamala Harris rise to take over is not going well, because somehow she has even lower ratings than Biden does. But this is all because people were fed a bunch of lies, because people wanted to do whatever it took to oust the previous president and now that we're dealing with the reality that people were sold a bill of goods.



INGRAHAM: They're stuck now, or we're stuck. Mollie and Dinesh, great to see you, thanks.



And the media claims Biden has brought normalcy to the Kennedy Center Honors. Plus, who has been struck from the "Harry Potter" guest list? And we'll update you on that L.A. story on homeless vets. Raymond Arroyo has it all next, "Seen and Unseen" next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we explore the cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to the author of the "The Spider Who Save Christmas," FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo.



All right, Raymond, Joe Biden attended the Kennedy Center Honors in D.C. yesterday, and you would have sworn Pavarotti had returned from the dead.



ARROYO: Right. Even before the event "The Washington Post" was raving, Laura, "Biden's presence at the Kennedy Center Honors signals to many a return to tradition and normalcy." CNN said the Bidens were reinstating the tradition. This is all, of course, a reference to President Trump who did not attend the Kennedy Center Honors during his four years in office, a point not lost on that nonpartisan host, Dave Letterman.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVID LETTERMAN, COMEDIAN: It is quite nice, very nice to see the presidential box once again being occupied.



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Santa Claus is there.



ARROYO: I love how Dr. Jill has to explain to Biden that they are standing up for him. Trump didn't come to this Kennedy Center Honors for four years, Joe. Stand up. Stand up.



But there is a good reason for that. They make it sound like Trump just wanted to ruin the party, but the truth is, Laura, in 2017, Kennedy Center honoree Norman Lear threatened to boycott the traditional White House reception over Trump's policies. He and others politicized this event. It was always bipartisan. So Trump stayed home out of respect to the Kennedy Center. But maybe he shouldn't have.



INGRAHAM: No, he should have gone and been the skunk at the picnic. Why not? He should have just done that.



ARROYO: Laura, I always say the arts should not have a political party. He should have followed the Streisand-Bush line. They hugged, they disagreed horribly, but there was a moment of togetherness. That's what the arts should do. The question is, should Biden have been out at all, Laura? He admitted last week he had a cold. Yet Sunday he's out fraternizing at the Kennedy Center. Here he was today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are saying to drug companies, if you're finally doing it because -- because, to be accountable when your prices to the American people go up, you're going to be accountable. Without making a substantive and substantive change in the medication itself, the medicine itself.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: He needs medicine, starting with a cough suppressant. Good Lord. Stay home, Mr. President.



INGRAHAM: Ray, tell us about who is staying home from the "Harry Potter" reunion, though.



ARROYO: Yes. Well, as you know, the 20th anniversary of the first "Harry Potter" movie is coming up. And Warner Brothers and HBO Max are planning a big reunion.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: The only invitation that's not shown up, Laura, is the one for J.K. Rowling, who created "Harry Potter" and the entire wizarding world that all these people owe their careers too. The cast, even the director are invited. But someone at Warner Brothers has apparently performed a vanishing spell on miss Rowling, likely due to her comments over the last few years defending women which her critics say are anti-trans. She tweeted "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningful discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth," Statements like that have made Rowling she who should not be named, Laura.



INGRAHAM: So they actually, Daniel Radcliffe just made her disappear, correct? Just made her disappear.



ARROYO: I guess. I guess that's what they are saying.



INGRAHAM: Is it true, is it true, Raymond, that they invited all of the grips from all the movies, but she wasn't able to -- makeup artists?



ARROYO: Walk-in characters who had two lines, they are invited to this big reunion. It's like that "Friends" reunion they had last year.



But here's the thing, J.K. Rowling is still working with Warner Brothers. She wrote the script for this upcoming "Fantastic Beasts" moving. They have got billions hanging on the line. You'd think you'd want to keep this woman happy. But I guess they are trying to push her to the side and they banished her to Azkaban or something.



INGRAHAM: Well, you have an update on something far more important than these elite Hollywood snobs, out of touch snobs, I might add, on the homeless bet story in L.A. that we have been covering.



ARROYO: The good news is that the vets are at least off the streets and inside the veterans campus in L.A. But some are still living, Laura, in those tents that we showed you all along San Vincente boulevard there. Now they are on the grounds indoors, but they are still in tents. In large part due to our coverage of this story, a real estate company, Hudson Pacific Properties, has donated $1 million to build 1,600 units of real housing on the ground for these vets, which is a wonderful thing.



But you know, actually, this is the government's responsibility, Laura, and that land was donated to care for veterans. They should be building these units, not outside people. But look, God bless them. I'm glad they are doing it.



INGRAHAM: I'm glad the Hudson folks stepped up. That's amazing. But you're right. Think about, we are about to send hundreds of millions of dollars of weaponry and so forth overseas to Ukraine. You can debate that. But we can't help the vets? That's just ridiculous.



ARROYO: There is great group. AMVETS, AmvetsNSF.org. They're organizing a lot of this. They are great people. And that money goes directly to build that housing.



INGRAHAM: We will tweet it out. Raymond, thank you for your work on this topic.



And COVID tyranny in the U.S. has hit disturbing new lows. In moments we're going to hear exclusively from a dad who is suing the Biden TSA for blocking his artistic four-year-old from boarding a plane. Don't go away.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Michael Seklecki is four years old and on the autism spectrum, which means he can't tolerate wearing a mask. He has an official note from his doctor exempting him from mask mandates, but that's not good enough for the COVID police. At least twice now Michael has been blocked from boarding flights to Boston where he undergoes special medical treatments every few weeks. What's also shocking is how the airlines reacted when Michael's family presented his doctor's note.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Until that is proved, he has to wear a mask or he can't fly.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have a physician's documentation.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The physician's documentation does not override the corporate approval.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Michael's family is now suing two airlines in the Biden TSA. Joining me now exclusively is Michael Seklecki, young Michael's father. He's asking the Supreme Court to hear his case. Michael, thank you for joining us. Has the TSA or the airlines reached out to you at all to try to explain further or make things right?



MICHAEL SEKLECKI, FATHER OF MICHAEL SEKLECKI JR.: No, they have not. They have not tried to rectify the situation at all and continue to deny him mask exemptions. And not only that, they completely banned him to use Frontier Airline's for life because he refused -- we as the parents refused to comply with the federal transportation mask mandate.



INGRAHAM: So wait, your son? Your little boy has been denied -- wait. My breath is taken away. He has been denied flight for life, flying on the airlines for life?



SEKLECKI: He has been banned for life on Frontier Airlines.



INGRAHAM: OK. Just so people follow this, here is what happened when you tried to get your son to wear a mask in front of the Frontier employee.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you wear your mask? Can you wear your mask?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Their way you're approaching it is not going to help.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So correct me if I'm wrong, but is the employee telling you how to approach your own son?



SEKLECKI: It was totally appalling and condescending and totally out of control for a representative to tell me that I am to force my child and parent my child who has autism, who has no understanding of the mask mandate, forced to wear a mask or he will be denying travel despite having a physician documentation is totally just mind-blowing to be refused travel for medical care, that this child could not board a flight. And then the Frontier representative banned him from flying on Frontier again and anyone that he is on an itinerary with will be banned from flying, if he's on the itinerary. I was specifically banned as well as he was banned from using Frontier Airlines. Incredible.



INGRAHAM: So Michael, you are banned for life?



SEKLECKI: Yes, I am banned from Frontier for life. I cannot use the airline and neither can him, yes, because we refused to comply with the federal transportation mask mandate.



INGRAHAM: This is sick. This is sick.



SEKLECKI: It's sickening.



INGRAHAM: I'm just going to say. This is child abuse, and it's sick. And the federal government has the primary role in all of this, and these companies are all just running scared for the most part. They are afraid of liability on the federal front. So they are getting hit each way and then your son is caught in the middle. Michael, keep in touch with us on what happens on this case, please. It is a total outrage.



And we go now from one tyrannical COVID rule to another.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, (D) NEW YORK CITY: We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID. Our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private-sector employers across the board. All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of December 27.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Joy Newball, who is the organizer at NewYorkFreedomRally.org. Joy, this guys on his way out of office. It's completely out of control. It's going to be struck down. But he calls it a preemptive strike, against the people? Certainly not against the virus.



JOY NEWBALL, NEWYORKFREEDOMRALLY.ORG ORGANIZER: It's beyond belief. I can't begin to understand how the city that I have known, the city that I've grown in, the generations of my family that have lived in New York City, to see it come to this point. He is a public servant. How dare he say that this is a preemptive strike? Are we at war with the people? Is this his declaration? Because that's what it sounds like.



INGRAHAM: What do you think this is going to do tourism in New York, especially now with the new rule about young kids, OK? Because de Blasio is also trying to ruin the lives of kindergartners. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, (D) NEW YORK CITY: Previously for the kids 12 years old and up, the rule has been in place for high-risk extracurricular activities. That has applied to kids 12 and up. We are now going to apply that to kids in the five to 11-year-old range as well.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So Joy, if you don't want to inject your healthy child with a vaccine he or she doesn't need, then your life is about to essentially be ruined inside of New York City. Heaven forbid you are a tourist who had plans to come to New York City with your child.



NEWBALL: He is beyond his reach as mayor. And to think that he needs to mandate, which first off, doesn't apply to anyone because a mandate is not a law. But he thinks that he can mandate or force a rule, especially on parents with children. I'm a mother. So imagine, you have a child, and we know that children, the way they develop is through social interaction. And you are going to stop the development of children because of fear of what? Children aren't spiders. So now you're going to force vaccination on children that they can't be a part of society. As a young child, how does that affect them? How is that going to improve their social development --



INGRAHAM: Joy, you have become one of the unwashed. You've become one of the unwashed. Even if you have no problem with vaccines, if you're against these mandates, you become part of the unwashed. Your message to people across New York who watch this unfold today, your message to all of them?



NEWBALL: My message to New York City as a New Yorker, start getting out in the streets and start standing up, because I'll you right now, I'm a pissed off New Yorker, and I hope I can say that on here. I'm pissed off because where do you come in doing this. And New York, they need to start standing up. New York freedom rallies have been outside for a very long time. We're outside. And if people don't like what's going on, if New Yorkers don't like what Bill de Blasio is doing, de Bozo, then they need to get outside and they need to start speaking up. They need to show up and make them uncomfortable.



INGRAHAM: You bet, Joy. And Eric Adams better be watching tonight as well, the new mayor of New York. He's got to turn this back real quick. Joy, thank you.



And just how bad are things for Biden? A new poll, it's ugly.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: We are not even 11 months into his presidency, and according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll survey just released, 48 percent of voters say they would back Trump, compared to 45 percent for Biden. Finally. So, Trump would beat Biden if the election were held today.



Get your USA made Freedom Matters gear on LauraIngraham.com. All proceeds for the month of December go to the Big Oak Ranch. Up next, it's Gutfeld.



