'The Ingraham Angle' on COVID Delta variant, potential comeback of lockdowns

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro in for Laura Ingraham tonight and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from New York City.

Brittany isn't free, but Bill Cosby is, we have complete legal analysis ahead. Plus, we have a guest on set tonight. Raymond Arroyo will be here a little later to document the latest troubling Biden moments and the pandemic forever quarantiners in his Seen and Unseen segments. But first, back in March, President Biden led the American people to believe that July 4th would be a time for reopening.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout at a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, where we begin to mark our independence from this virus.

PIRRO: Of course, it's becoming harder and harder to square that goal. With the scare tactics now coming from the Biden team and the purveyors of doom about the dreaded Delta variant. Not only are we getting the usual variant fear-mongering, but also subtle hints about what direction the corrupt expert class plans on taking the country in the coming weeks.

For instance, after Los Angeles County on Monday recommended that even vaccinated residents mask up indoors, the media doctors spent the next two days peddling even more lockdown hysteria.

DR. PETER HOTEZ, CENTER FOR VACCINE DEVELOPMENT CO-DIRECTOR: The Delta variant is like nothing we've seen before.

DR. IRWIN REDLENER, MSNBC ANALYST: If you have the Delta variant running wild in your community, you still probably should wear a mask and stay separated.

DR. ASHISH JHA, BROWN UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH DEAN: And the facts have changed. Delta variant is here. It is going to be the dominant variant across America in the next few weeks, it makes sense to be a bit more prudent.

PIRRO: CNN's Chief Medical no nothing went even further with his fear- mongering yesterday.

DR. SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: You might be walking into a situation where you simply don't know if people around you are vaccinated or unvaccinated. We want to put the fire out of this pandemic. And the way that we do that is to really contain it strongly, which means for a period of time, give this virus nowhere to go. Give it no suitable options even vaccinated person who may be the product of a breakthrough infection stop that from happening.

PIRRO: Of course, earlier today, Dr. Doom himself echoed the narrative that not even vaccinated Americans are truly safe from the variants.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC ANCHOR: Is it safe for us to go out and watch baseball games if we've been vaccinated without a mask?

ANTHONY FAUCI, BIDEN'S CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: The answer was yes, Joe. I mean, nothing is perfect. Nothing 100 percent. There were going to be people who at their own discretion are going to say, even though the general recommendation is, you don't have to wear a mask. I'm deciding I want to wear a mask, Joe, there's nothing wrong with that.

PIRRO: The message is clear. Vaccines aren't enough. So, what is, it's an odd message given what the CDC tweeted out yesterday about reopening schools increasing vaccination rates among teachers, staff and eligible students can help get all students back to when person school in the fall. Hours later teacher's union boss and chief proponent of school closures, Randi Weingarten echoed the CDC's message, but added her own twist.

The Delta variant is particularly contagious in young people, it's imperative that we educate our communities on the importance of vaccination. What they're telling us folks is that reopening schools in the fall hinges on vaccinations, including of children, but didn't Fauci and his gang just warn us that even being fully vaccinated wasn't good enough in the face of the Delta variant, and that we still need to adhere to the lockdown lifestyle.

It's obvious where this is going. They're preparing Americans for another round of extreme COVID measures. We may not see official stay-at-home order return or blanket business closures, but there are ways to impose lockdowns without explicitly saying so. Here's a prediction. The Biden CDC Fauci and their cronies will wait until after the Fourth of July holiday to announce new masking and social distancing measures. They can't stand the sight of Americans living free and determining their own fates. So, they're looking for any old excuse to clamp down on us again. And when they do, just remember, this isn't about the science. It's about politics and power.

Joining me now is Matt Walsh, host of The Matt Walsh Show. And Alex Berenson, author of the Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdown series. Alex, I'll start with you. This seems like they're laying the groundwork for something yet again.

ALEX BERENSON, UNREPORTED TRUTHS AUTHOR: Well, Jeanine, I sort of disagree with you a little bit, I don't think that they are crazy enough to try to introduce large scale masks requirements, or social distancing. I think this is probably a push to get younger people and teens and ultimately children vaccinated. It's a push to try to scare parents and to try to scare kids, and on to provide cover for colleges and universities that are pushing vaccines, despite the fact that we know that there's a myocarditis risk, there may be other risks, that are sort of starting to emerge from Bayer's (ph), from the federal database.

And so, I think it's ludicrous, people are beginning to tune it out. I actually - last week, I told Tucker about the - that I have this new website, called Substack, where I'm publishing almost daily updates on COVID, on vaccines and stuff. And today was particularly interesting in that, if you're under 60, and you're not obese to morbidly obese, your rate of death from COVID. And certainly, if you're under 40, is so low, it almost can't be measured, almost all the risk that we have with COVID is associated with being overweight or obese or being over 60.

And I think so many Americans are aware of this intuitively, at this point, that they're just tuning out the health authorities. And so, I think this is all sort of going to be irrelevant in the end, but they are going to keep pushing.

PIRRO: Well, I certainly hope it is irrelevant in the end. But Matt, what's your take on this? I mean, there's now talk about the giving vaccines to children. And there's a lot of controversy about whether or not our kids need the vaccine, but now they're talking about it in terms of the Delta variant, let's say you met.

MATT WALSH, THE MATT WALSH SHOW HOST: Yes, well, there shouldn't be any controversy over whether kids need the vaccine. They don't, as was just described. I mean, this is not - we've known this is one of the few things that we all knew about the virus from the get go, which is and it's something we should have all been grateful for, from the beginning, that kids are not widely affected by this. Kids are not a high risk group.

I mean, imagine if they had been. Imagine if this had been reversed. And kids were the highest rate affected by it. I mean, what a tragedy that would have been. And that's not the case at all. So, what we also know that the powers that'd be, have seized a lot of extra power, they've used the Coronavirus to do that. And we know that this is what history teaches us that when you give power like this to people, they're going to be very loath to give it back. And I think that's what we're witnessing right now.

PIRRO: I agree. But Alex, to your point, here CDC Director Walensky today justifying the push to vaccinate all kids.

ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: When you compare it to other things that we vaccinate for, for our children. In terms of preventable disease, preventable sickness and death, COVID should rank up there highly among all the things that we do for in pediatric vaccination.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: So, Alex, is there any scientific merit to this notion that COVID is comparable to other deadly diseases in young children?

BERENSON: The death rate of COVID for people under 18 is so low that it cannot be accurately measured. And you've heard a lot about how 300 kids have died from COVID in the last 18 months in the United States. I challenge anybody to figure out who those kids are, and how many of them did not have really serious comorbidities like terminal illnesses, such as cancer, because when you actually - in Britain, researchers looked at kids and they couldn't really find any healthy children who died of COVID.

And again, that's only half the equation, OK? These vaccines are not risk free, and they're not risk free for kids. And we are seeing lots of cases of really severe heart inflammation post-COVID vaccination of kids. Kids, I mean, 12 to 18.

PIRRO: Right, 12 to 18. So, there's no question, this is not FDA approved. It's experimental. But Matt, you talk about the collateral damage of the pandemic, police in Bloomberg revealed this shocking statistic. Those aged 25 to 34 are dying at about the same rate in 2020, as they did in 1953. a staggering 24.5 percent one year increase. drug overdoses have been the main problem.

Matt was this horrific surge in youth mortality last year due to lockdown dictates?

WALSH: Obviously, it had a lot to do with that. We know also there has been stats about adolescent girls and suicide rate, and how that's gone up. The thing that really gets me about all of this when we talk about vaccinating kids, when they don't really need it, or putting masks on them all day in school, the thing about - I actually don't believe that the people who are pushing this are doing it out of some misguided belief that it's going to help the kids.

What this is really about the adults, it's about the adults feeling better and feeling safer. That's why we got to put the masks on the kids and put the shots in their arm and so that the rest of us can feel safer around those kids, even though the kids pose no risk to us. But that just makes it even more demented in my mind that we're putting them through this, not for their sake, but for our own and I just find that infuriating.

PIRRO: All right, gentlemen, thank you both for this discussion. And now back to someone I mentioned earlier, teachers' union President Randi Weingarten. She's now claiming that she and her union tried to reopen schools safely since April 2020. What a crock and one easily disproven by looking at the actions of her union members during the pandemic.

Remember, last summer when teachers in D.C. lined up fake body bags to protest having to go back to work? Or what about the Chicago teachers who performed an interpretive dance to signify the dangers of reopening schools?

In Arizona, they went even darker. teachers' union members there were encouraged to write their own obituaries and send them to the governor. And what about Randi herself, bombshell FOIA or FOIA emails showing that Weingarten and her minions colluded with the CDC to prolong school closures.

Joining me now is Phil Kerpen, President of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. Phil Weingarten's attempt to rewrite history isn't just wrong, it's gross, and it's cruel.

PHIL KERPEN, COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY: Yes, I mean, it's really a work of fiction. You know what it reminds me of judge Jeanine, you remember the trend maybe five, 10 years ago, where all of the classic fairy tales and stories are being rewritten and retold from the villain's perspective, that's basically what she's doing. I mean she was the main villain behind school closures in this country for the past year.

The single best predictor of whether schools were open or closed in any jurisdiction was how powerful the teachers' union was there. It had nothing to do with case levels, or COVID, or anything else. It was how powerful the teachers' union was. And now, she's saying, hey, we wanted them open all along. We're the good guys. We were fighting for the kids. It is so ridiculous that you almost have to laugh, except that it's being reported as if she were serious. It's been reported as if this were, a real argument.

PIRRO: Yes. And today, Randi Weingarten revealed her true goals when it comes to kids in schools, listen.

WEINGARTEN: Let's integrate the best practices for both health and learning. One way is to link class size to the CDC's revised guidance that would universal masking students should remain three feet apart in classrooms.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Phil, you uncovered a study on masks on kids today? What did you learn?

KERPEN: Well, it's a remarkable study, not because the results are particularly surprising, they found that it's hard for kids to breathe essentially, when they're wearing masks, that they inhale more CO2 than they otherwise would, and that they get elevated CO2 levels in their bloodstream, which is the reason so many kids are saying they have headaches and other problems with masking.

But what was remarkable about this is where it was published, Jeanine, it was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which is one of the main line prestige journals. And it makes you wonder if there's some cracks in the sort of the so-called expert consensus that has prevented anything critical of masks from being published. So, it's very interesting, we'll see if they're forced to retract our men because this study actually carries an express recommendation at the end of the conclusion that says there should not be mandatory masking of children. So, it was pretty interesting that that got through peer review.

PIRRO: I am very - Phil, thanks so much for being with us. And if we don't keep the forces of lockdown in check, this country will become a very dark place. Just look at what's happened to our neighbors to the north, where they are literally imprisoning religious leaders.

On Monday, Canadian Pastor Tim Stephens learned he would be spending another two weeks in a maximum security prison as he awaits trial. His crime, holding religious services outdoors. That same day a Canadian judge threw the book and pastor Arthur Pawlowski and his brother also for holding religious services in violation of COVID restrictions.

Pastor Arthur Pawlowski joins me now. Pastor, thanks for being with us. Your warning to Americans who think this can't happen here. What is it?

PASTOR ARTHUR PAWLOWSKI, ARRESTED FOR HOLDING CHURCH SERVICES: That's right. It's not only that can happen, it's already happening left and right. I decided to come to United States and plead with Americans asking you for how - you know you have been historically speaking, a giant, a great Eagle that was always coming to our aid. You were the defenders against the Nazis. You liberated Europe and we need the help once again,

Canada has been taken over by communism, socialism, a fascistic hybrid. We are being arrested. We are being threatened. Today. I learned that I received another charge even though I'm touring in United States, the crown prosecutors came with another charge, I was sentenced with my brother two days ago. We have been found guilty for inciting people to come to church. My brother is facing two years jail time. I am facing four years jail time for inciting people to come to church.

PIRRO: I have to stop you there. What is inciting people to come to church, that is a crime in Canada or is that something during their COVID - what is the rationale behind that?

PAWLOWSKI: Yes, we have been called the super spreaders. We have been called the lawbreakers, the troublemakers, the deniers of the COVID pandemic. We are the super spreaders that are threatening the lives of people because we dare to come to the church and invite others to come to the church. I received 30 citations, millions of dollars' worth of fines, because I would not stop congregating. I will not shut down my church and especially now when so many are depressed. And we have a record suicide among the children.

PIRRO: Absolutely.

PAWLOWSKI: This should be a huge warning to you. We have the record, historical record, if comes to suicide among the children.

PIRRO: But aren't you holding services outside?

PAWLOWSKI: We are holding services indoors and outdoors and we have been ticketed, I without mercy for both. Actually, majority of my tickets and charges are not for indoor gatherings. It's for outdoor gatherings. I've got only a few for indoor. I have been arrested for inviting people to come to church and for officiating a church service even though I took the church outside. And they demanded to inspect the facility, they demanded to come in the middle of the church service, even though Criminal Code of Canada is preventing them on three accounts Section 176 from doing it.

PIRRO: OK.

PAWLOWSKI: But they don't care about the law.

PIRRO: Pastor, I don't mean to interrupt you, but is this happening to you or are the other church leaders in Canada facing the same prosecution?

PAWLOWSKI: Yes, everyone that dares to oppose them. So, Pastor Tobias Tissen in Manitoba is the first Canadian pastor in hiding for over a month, he's hiding with his family because he dared to open the church in the province of Manitoba. The codes, the church outside of Edmonton was fenced by authorities, three fences and their church building was confiscated. Pastor Tim, you mentioned him, his locks in the church were changed. He was prevented from organizing a church gathering inside, so he took it outside, they hired a helicopter and find him out with his congregation, the next day in front of his children was arrested.

PIRRO: Very frightening, very frightening.

PAWLOWSKI: Yes, it is.

PIRRO: Pastor Pawlowski, we wish you not just good luck, but Godspeed. Anyway, thank you for being with us. New details now about why Bill Cosby is out of jail tonight and some breaking news in the Brittany Spears' conservatorship case. We'll explain both in moments. Plus, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is here and how Donald Trump's visit to the border coincided with Democrat's efforts to defund our enforcement capabilities down there. That's next.

DONALD TRUMP, 45TH U.S. PRESIDENT: Now we have an open, really dangerous border, more dangerous than it's ever been in the history of our country. And we better go back fast.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: That was former President Donald Trump down at the southern border today. And he's absolutely right. We need to turn back from Biden's open borders agenda. But Democrats aren't going to do that. In fact, they're bringing their defund the police agenda to the border as its overrun with illegal aliens and criminal activities. That's right. House Democrats have put forward a bill that slashes funding for border patrol and ICE by nearly $1 billion.

Here with us is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to discuss. All right, good evening, congressman. This is absolutely insane. What can Republicans do to stop these dangerous cuts from going into effect?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): You're right. It's insane. And President Trump was correct. He had secured the border. And while he was down at the border, making the case of what President Biden has done with his executive orders making it more unsafe than we've ever seen in more than two decades. The Democrats were in committee slashing funding for immigration protection by more than $1 billion that for the Customs and Border Protections, for ICE and then removing $2 billion from finishing building the wall.

We have watched fentanyl increased by more than 300 percent that goes to every city in America is going to kill the individuals there. But now, we're watching people coming across this border. It'll be more than a million people who cross this border illegally, will go across our nation, not tested for COVID or others.

PIRRO: Right.

MCCARTHY: But this is what has happened. And with all this run along the border, you know what else the Democrats did? They didn't add one extra dollar to the border patrol agents who are working overtime, who are being pushed like they've never been pushed before to protect it. It's not just enough for the Democrats to defund our cities. Now they are defunding the borders making this nation unsafe in so many places.

PIRRO: And speaking of defunding, congressman, Democrats are trying to claim the GOP is responsible for defunding the police. But Jen Psaki had trouble proving it today. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Of Republican members of Congress saying they want to defund the police.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think most people would argue that actions are more important than words. Wouldn't you say?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Congressman, they're really going to keep pushing this narrative, aren't they? That Republicans are defunding police.

MCCARTHY: It's just the biggest lie ever. 73 people were shot in Chicago this weekend. A man and woman were pulled from their car in Chicago and killed on the streets last week. We all watched the show of the two young children walking in their neighborhoods in New York being trampled by the person running and being shot at. This is what has happened when the Democrats across this nation defunded the police. But what's worse is they're doing it now to our borders as well. It is going across this nation. And now they lie to the world. This is the same White House that said there was no crisis at the border either.

PIRRO: Well, look at what Kamala did. I mean, she went to a place where there was no problem. But I want to turn to the origins of COVID now, which your Republican colleagues are pursuing yet Democrats are ignoring. So, NBC Nightly News dropped this bombshell about the head of the Wuhan Lab, at the center of the lab leak theory.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KEIR SIMMONS, NBC NEWS SENIOR INTERNATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Doctor she herself has multiple connections with military officials. She and others collaborated with a military scientist on Coronavirus research and with another military scientist, Zhou Yusen in December 2019. In fall 2020, an article that scientist authored lists him in a footnote as deceased, NBC has been unable to ascertain the circumstances of his death.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Congressman, how can Democrats continue to ignore evidence like this?

MCCARTHY: I have no idea. I don't know what the Communist Chinese party has on the Democrats. But it must be powerful. Republicans just rolled out eight pillars to hold China accountable. The first thing that needs to happen is declassify the information so all the world can know. In the gain-of-function research that has been funding inside China, make sure NIH does not fund China, Russia, North Korea or Iran as well.

Let's allow Americans, those 600,000 Americans, their families who have lost their lives, let them sue China to hold them accountable. And why would we ever allow China to have the next winter Olympics? Why would the world reward them? Let's move the Olympics as well.

PIRRO: Well, there's a lot to do. Congressman, thanks so much.

MCCARTHY: Thank you, judge.

PIRRO: All right. Perhaps the most stunning news today was the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturning the sexual assault conviction against Bill Cosby. The state's highest court ruling that Cosby have been denied a fair trial when he was convicted back in 2018. Once iconic comedian and actor is now free from prison, and today tweeted, I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.

Joining us now is criminal defense attorney Jonna Spilbor. Jonna, thanks for being with us. Let me see if I understand this. We have a DA who's investigating and about to prosecute Bill Cosby, because there is a civil case, he decides to release Cosby from the fifth amendment incriminating himself so that the civil case can go forward.

As a result of that, the DA then takes information from the civil case. And then years later indicts Bill Cosby. Was that what the Supreme Court made their decision on?

JONNA SPILBOR, CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY: That was the biggest point that they hung their hats on and I have to tell you, I agree with it. When you dig into their opinion, it was a lengthy opinion. What the D.A. did, the original D.A. did in basically agreeing to not prosecute Bill Cosby, essentially an immunity agreement, when he did that, I get it. But what he did is took another step further, and he said I'm going to do this so that you, Andrea Constand, can be in a better position to sue him for money, because if I am going to prosecute him, then Bill Cosby doesn't have to say a word. He has a Fifth Amendment right not to.

Whose business was it for the original D.A. to get involved in the machinations of a civil suit that was going to -- the purpose of was extracting money from Bill Cosby. That went too far.

PIRRO: Precisely. That is precisely the issue. As a former D.A. myself, I've never seen it. I've never done it. And you know what it reminds me of, Jonna. What it reminds me of is Acosta, the United States attorney in the Epstein case. In Florida, he said I'm going to give immunity to unnamed and undisclosed individuals. That's not the job of a prosecutor.

The job of a prosecutor is not to facilitate a civil case. The job of the prosecutor is to prosecute. How did the prosecutor know we wouldn't have proof beyond a reasonable doubt the next day? Why would he make a decision to say, oh, I'm going to cut Bill Cosby loose so that this woman can make some money in a civil case, and then years later go back on it, and the whole conviction is overturned.

Victims are then lost. They then think there is no point in coming forward if he's rich or if he's famous.

SPILBOR: And that is one way to look at it. But the other way to look at it, perhaps from Bill Cosby's perspective, is, wait a minute, you thought the case was un-prosecutable. You thought the facts stunk. It's replete in the opinion that the original prosecutor was worried about the credibility of Andrea Constand, was worried about the state of the evidence. So it wasn't good enough to prosecute, but I'm going to help you get the $3.4 million.

PIRRO: It's outrageous.

SPILBOR: Yes, the court didn't like that, and I don't blame them.

PIRRO: It's outrageous. It's not the prosecutor's job.

But I want to turn now to pop star Britney Spears, her fight for control of her life. TMZ reporting tonight that Britney Spears' lawyer asked the judge in her conservatorship case to boot her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate. But a judge just shot that down and says Jamie stays, at least for now. Was this the right decision, Jonna?

SPILBOR: Nope, absolutely not. And you know what I think, Britney's next move should be, she's been trying to get her father off the conservatorship ticket for a long time. Now it's time to get rid of this judge, because she is not doing her any favors. There needs to be a new petition filed and quick, and somebody really needs to give her Britney Spears some legal relief. The woman is 40 years old. If she wants to stop performing and eat Twinkies until she's 400 pounds, that's her prerogative. She's making a lot of money. She needs to be left alone.

PIRRO: Not only that, she said that Jamie Spears belongs in jail. She is a high functioning woman who is disciplined. She is focused. She puts on shows and she makes millions, and they're going to tell her whether she can have a child or whether or not she is going to be able to redo her kitchen? That's nonsense. I agree with both decisions.

Anyway, Jonna, thanks so much for being with us.

And the moment you've all been waiting for is here. Raymond Arroyo is right here with me on set in New York City, and he has a major announcement. That's next.

PIRRO: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we reveal the big cultural stories of the day. For that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, as this pandemic recedes, there are people who don't want to give up their lockdowns.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Judge, it is a bizarre trend, and we're seeing it everywhere. I call these people the forever quarantiners, OK. "The New York Times" recently released a video that captures the mindset of those not ready to return to work. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: After the shutdown started, it was like we went to sleep. Humanity kind of went to sleep. It was like a snow day from life. And I felt safer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Going back onto bush streets again honestly makes me feel a little nauseous.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When it first started, the pandemic, it was very comfortable for me. I began to feel very relaxed. I wondered why I was feeling so uncomfortable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm honestly incredibly nervous to return to any kind of normalcy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have reentry anxiety as the world picks up page. I am ready to further disengage from it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Judge, isolation is bad for everybody, and we're seeing the results of it. This may be called Fauci-holm-ism, OK. Stockholm syndrome. Fauci-holm syndrome.

PIRRO: Let me tell you, when I was home I had anxiety. It was like, I've got to get out of here.

ARROYO: We were not meant to be alone. And I almost don't blame these people. I blame the public officials.

PIRRO: You don't blame them?

ARROYO: I don't. I blame the public officials. I blame the Fauci types. I blame the doctors who said stay home, be afraid of your children, your neighbors, your babies. This isolation, you see the madness it leads to. Now the CDC tells us 41 percent of adults are suffering from anxiety and depression, trying to reenter life. This is awful what we've wrought here. And people have to get back into life, back into reality.

PIRRO: You know what, the 60 percent or the 59 are ready to go out, I'm in that percent. We win, OK? That's enough.

ARROYO: As long as we're talking about delusional people, Judge, you'll love this. There's a new dating show on Netflix about the premier. It's called "Sexy Beast," and I'm not talking about you dog, Stella (ph), Judge. It's sort of "Love Connection" meets "The Masked Singer" where contestants are cosmetically disguised as assorted creatures. They go on blind dates. And who wouldn't want to date a panda or Satan?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to have babies before I'm 26. Do you have health insurance?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, how are you doing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Could you fall in love with someone based on personality alone?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, I like your fin.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I kissed this girls, and I don't know what she looks like.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I've made my decision.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My sexy beast is --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Judge, how do you discern somebody's personality when you can't see their eyes or read any visual cues? You can't get intimate or know someone in a mask covered up.

PIRRO: Forget intimate. I wouldn't even talked to the person. He's Jack the Ripper or something. How do you know what's behind that mask?

ARROYO: After watching a few episodes of "The Bachelor," they act like animals. This is the natural progression, Judge. You look like an animal, there is something debased about this whole thing.

PIRRO: I look like an animal?

ARROYO: Not you. They.

PIRRO: I thought you said I looked like an animal.

ARROYO: I would never. You may be mistaken as a sexy beast, but not an animal, Judge. I'm going to leave it there. My wife is watching.

PIRRO: Raymond, Joe Biden hit the road to sell his infrastructure planning in Wisconsin the other day, and along the way we dismissed talk of his cognitive decline.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This job -- this jobs -- the jobs that are going to be created here, jobs not just in our biggest cities along our coasts, but in small towns across the country.

I think it's time to give ordinary people a tax break.

I once said that the big crowd in the even, I said please sit down, and there were no seats. They were out in a football field.

BIDEN: And the press pointed out, Biden's losing it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Judge, this event that he is referencing has yet to be located by the press, this football field event.

PIRRO: Really?

ARROYO: Yes. No, they don't know.

PIRRO: So it's his fantasy world?

ARROYO: These are little bits and pieces coming in here. But there are ample examples of his difficulty with facts. Look, he said more people died of COVID than all the wars of the last century. Not true.

PIRRO: He said we went to war with Iran.

ARROYO: Exactly, or Syria.

PIRRO: I missed that one.

ARROYO: He even loses names of his cabinet members. It's --

PIRRO: Yes, but what about when the hairs on his legs stand up in the pool.

ARROYO: I'm not even getting into that.

PIRRO: And the rusty razors.

ARROYO: And today, former President Trump challenged the current president to take a cognitive test.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: I aced it. And I'd like to see Biden ace it. He won't ace it. There's 35 questions. When he gets to around 20 he is going to have a little hard time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: You know what I'm most concerned about? I'm not even concerned about the cognitive test.

PIRRO: I am.

ARROYO: We'll let you administer it under oath, Judge. That would be the event.

PIRRO: Yes.

ARROYO: The media better not ask Biden about this cognitive test. Remember what happened last time somebody asked for a cognitive test, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you taken a cognitive test?

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That's like saying before you got in this program, you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Wow. It's frightening watching these montages. And that kind of trigger anger, that's all part of this decline.

PIRRO: Yes, that's the criteria.

ARROYO: But neither of us is diagnosing him, but something is clearly happening.

PIRRO: Something is happening, and it's happening all in one direction, and it's a downward direction.

ARROYO: The other thing is, this is a man asking for $1 trillion in infrastructure, Judge. There's $700 billion unspent in COVID relief. Can we just that an apply it to infrastructure?

PIRRO: Yes, but what is infrastructure? It means different things to him.

ARROYO: It means everything.

ARROYO: It's childcare, elder care, cognitive and mental care, which may be called for given the people in perpetual quarantine.

PIRRO: We're going to see a lot of you over the next few days. You're hosting THE ANGLE tomorrow?

ARROYO: I am. And then I'll be here for the big show on Saturday and Sunday. We have a big July 4th special, which I know you'll be watching with your new grandchild on July 4th.

PIRRO: Yes. All right, I will. Raymond, thanks so much for bringing some excitement into the studio.

ARROYO: It's a pleasure to be here, my first time in a year. Thank you, Judge.

PIRRO: Yes.

All right, it turns out those who scream the loudest about white privilege enjoy the most privilege of them all. Horace Cooper explains in moments. Stay right there.

PIRRO: If you want to see real privilege in action, look no further than the racial arsonists and grifters of the left. For instance, Black Lives Matter is now suing the far-left city of Santa Monica for, wait, not arresting enough criminals during last summer's mostly peaceful protests. "The Los Angeles Times" reports the lawsuit accuses the city and Santa Monica Police Department of using excessive force against protesters while ignoring individuals who were burglarizing stores and committing other crimes nearby.

And speaking of privilege, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill board of regents today caved to political pressure and voted to grant tenure to leftist Nikole Hannah-Jones, this despite the fact that she has zero academic qualifications and that her flagship 1619 Project was littered with historical inaccuracies.

Here now is Horace Cooper, Project 21 co-chair. Horace, it seems the real privilege isn't white privilege, but liberal privilege.

HORACE COOPER, PROJECT 21 CO-CHAIRMAN: Absolutely right, Judge. Here we have this case where the insurance industry reports nearly $2 billion worth of damage was done by these so called mostly peaceful protestors. And rather than acknowledge how violent they were, how outrageous their acts were, how damaging their acts were to the community, they're turning around and suing.

This is remarkable. They've already sued Los Angeles, and now we're going to see it in Santa Monica as well. Only, I believe, only if there is a settlement is there any merit to any potential for any victory here.

And in the case of UNC, it is remarkable that bullying, that bullying by the Black Lives Matter movement and by the progressive left is actually what ends up getting tenure for people today, instead of allowing the real process to go by where we evaluate their work, we look at their merit, and in this particular case, there is no merit, there is no real scholarship. But that's how it should be done, but bullying instead is going to carry the day. Privilege for some.

PIRRO: It is -- go ahead. Privilege for some.

COOPER: I was just going to say, privilege for some.

PIRRO: Clearly, and the fact that Robin DiAngelo gets tenure, it's just outrageous. And the -- I'm sorry about that. Yes, Nikole Hannah-Jones.

But in her new book, "Nice Racism," Robin DiAngelo reveals the inner workings of her twisted mind. She writes this about going to dinner with a black couple back in college. Quote, "I had no black friends and had rarely spent time with black people. I was excited and felt an immediate need to let them know I was not racist. And to that end I proceeded to spend the evening telling them how racist my family was." Horace, this just tells you what kind of people are pushing the antiracism nonsense.

COOPER: There's racism that Americans just won't do, so progressives have stepped up to create it, to fabricate it, and even to commit it in the name of racial harmony. We're never going to get to where we should be if the racial arsonists of today continue their work. The progressives have got to stop. Stop blaming America, stop dividing America. Let's all sit down. Let's relax, and let's stop letting those that would divide us on racial lines win the day.

PIRRO: How long is that going to take, Horace, before we get --

COOPER: Absolutely we've got to, we've absolutely got to call these people out. We've got to call them out, whether they're in the administration, whether they're in the media, they've got to be called out.

PIRRO: Horace, thanks so much.

And Raymond didn't get to all the Biden stumbles. The Last Bite has more in moments.

PIRRO: Old Joe's blunders are getting worse by the day.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Now as res-15, Speaker Pelosi, Maxine Walters, and Chuy Garcia. Oh, hey, Chuy, how are you man? Senator, I hope. They think I'm kidding. I'm not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: That's all the time we have tonight. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro in for Laura Ingraham. Catch my show JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE every Saturday at 9:00 p.m. eastern. Don't forget to set your DVR every weeknight at 10:00.

And Greg Gutfeld is next.

