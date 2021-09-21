'The Ingraham Angle' on coronavirus vaccines, Biden's immigration policies

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" September 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.

Pfizer tells us its vaccine passed the trials for five to 11-year-olds. But why won't they release their data? Dr. Scott Atlas thinks he knows why. He's going to tell us.

And Raymond Arroyo has a can't miss "Seen & Unseen." OK, this just came out. This new and highly embarrassing footage, behind the scenes stuff from AOC's a big night at the Met Gala, and another, disastrous Emmys. He watched, so you didn't have to.

But first "Holding America Hostage," that's the focus of "Tonight's Angle." The Democrats have a lot of items on their remake America wish list. They have tax hikes, a huge expansion of government. Of course, killing oil and gas got to do that critical race theory. But through it all, they have one overriding priority, and that's holding on to power.

Now many months ago, "The Angle" told you that the Biden administration wouldn't do anything to deter the massive flow of migrants into the country until they were forced to. And it took a group of 12,000 Haitians camping out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas to begin to get the Democrats' attention.

Now, the scenes are so disturbing, they can't be kept from the public.

BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: There are still 1000s of migrants living in this makeshift camp. The conditions are brutal. It's incredibly hot out here. And this border crisis is only getting worse.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We see this shocking scene under the Del Rio International Bridge, 1000s of migrants, mostly Haitian say officials, living in squalor.

ROSA FLORES, CNN CORRESPONDENT: The hospital is at the brink of being overwhelmed, because the EMS calls coming from under the bridge just don't stop. Since Thursday, 10 babies have been delivered.

INGRAHAM: Everyone was rightly horrified by the scenes at the Kabul Airport, remember just a few weeks back? And the shocking scenes you just saw, remember, those are happening right here at home.

The White House knows Biden's numbers are cratering. Right? And the reasons aren't just limited to Afghanistan and things like high gas prices, the border is a huge part of it. So they needed to do something to turn things around, which explains why the Biden Administration is suddenly sounding tougher on the border.

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed. This administration is committed to developing safe, orderly and humane pathways for migration. But this is not the way to do it.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, wait a second, wait a second. Where was that guy in February? Because for eight and a half months now Mayorkas was more focused on avoiding the word crisis than solving this problem.

And that's because they wanted to move as many illegals into the United States as quickly as they could, and that's because the DHS Secretary and Biden's keepers actually do believe that borders, at their essence, are immoral. So when they say they're against illegal immigration, that means nothing.

For most of the year, anytime the border issue was raised, these people would pump the question. They would say things like every administration has its challenges on the border or the numbers weren't really that out of the ordinary. And my personal favorite line was, oh, Secretary Harris is engaged in getting regular briefings. That was really reassuring.

But now the fact is, they know 2022 is right around the corner, and they're facing multiple crises weighing them down. So they need to take a political weapon away from Republicans - and border is a huge one. Let's face it. And of course, the regime media, as I'm now calling them, which had been dutifully downplaying the border crisis for months, is now stepping up to help burnish Biden's reputation as tough on immigration.

Check out this NPR headline of all places that Biden Administration is fighting in court to keep a Trump era immigration policy.

MAYORKAS: Title 42 is not an immigration authority, but a public health authority to protect the American public, to protect the communities along the border and to protect the migrants themselves.

INGRAHAM: But, apparently, it only applies to Haitians. What? Now, Trump smartly used Title 42 to keep millions out of the country starting in March 2020. But Biden came in and he gutted that rule, exempting families and unaccompanied children from expulsion. Some adults were expelled, but many were not.

Now, they're relying on the same regulation again, to help them with the political nightmare that they have on their hands and that they themselves created. But before you get all excited about how many of the 12,000 Haitians are actually going to deport. As of earlier today, official say just over 300 have been removed on flights to Haiti. Of course, that's just a drop in the bucket.

Now, our own Bill Melugin reported tonight that many of those gathered under the bridge will, in fact, eventually be released into the United States. They're going to join untold hundreds of 1000s of others who have already been released into the interior U.S. by Joe Biden.

Now, after they get a few headlines about the deportations and stanching the political bleeding, Mayorkas will return to business as usual at the border. This entire thing is and always has been a scam. And I also blame Republicans on the Hill for not having addressed this issue in Trump's first 100 days in office, they could have.

Under no circumstances must they fall for the Democrats' border bait and switch here. Because the implicit threat from the Dems is to let the border crisis continue until Republicans cave to their demands for mass amnesty.

Now, I want you to listen closely to this next clip. It's from open borders zealot New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan.

SEN. BEN RAY LUJAN (D-NM): The border is not open. It's important that there is also a humanitarian response here. Make no mistake, there's a broken immigration system. The numbers are higher now than they have been. But it also shows the violence that families are fleeing. We need to take on this broken immigration system in the country, but also address the root cause of immigration.

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God, he lost me at the borders not open. Now, Biden subversion of U.S. immigration law, is a direct assault on American sovereignty. We missed this in the conversation. His scrapping the most effective aspects of Trump's immigration policies led directly to this current crisis.

And think about it, severe economic, severe national security, severe political and health related consequences for American citizens, it's all on Joe Biden. Every crime they commit, every tax dollar they consume, every disease that is spread, every cartel member that's enriched, all of it is on Joe Biden.

Which brings us to why the Democrats kept hyping that phony right wing rally on Saturday. Stay with me, this is related. Now, unlike the Southern border where they denied the crisis and refused to deploy necessary resources, somehow in Washington on Saturday, they deployed massive resources for a nonexistent crisis. They only found one goofball in a Ferhat to interview.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's pushing back, but then open with an open hand. He's not even moving his hand quickly. That's not assault, no.

REPORTER: So you don't think what they're doing here is assault?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He could easily back up.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's a police officer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. He could easily back up.

REPORTER: So it's the office.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, this is not assault.

INGRAHAM: It looks like a Davy Crockett costume party or something. I don't know what that was.

Of course, they're never going to admit it, but Pelosi and Schumer were disappointed that the crowd was so small, there was no violence. The whole thing looked absolutely ridiculous. Like the rise - kind of the resistance ride at Disney - Stormtroopers, and all.

Who knows how much money all of it cost? Well, not that any of these thieves care, because they've been robbing the American people blind for so long on programs that don't work, it's second nature to them at this point.

Now for much of this year, it has felt like America is being held hostage by an incompetent White House, fear mongering public health officials and radical extremists who despise us on our values. They want us to believe that unless we cede to their demands, their rules, their edicts, their orders, that we won't have any freedom or any peace. But now they're exposed. And we know they do not care about the average American. In fact, they loath the average American.

And you know, the old saying, never negotiate with hostage takers. And that's "The Angle."

Joining me now is Stephen Miller, former Trump White House Senior Advisor and President of America First Legal. Stephen, isn't this kind of claim that, Oh, we're now doing mass deportations? What is that really adding up to, both the numbers and will it really help solve anything down the road?

STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER TRUMP WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISOR: Well, it's a lie. I wish it were true. But it is a lie from Secretary Mayorkas, who is a pathological liar. I spent days on the phone with all of my sources in the U.S. government who work in Homeland Security, and the message is the same across the board.

They're making a small show out of deporting a handful of people, while 1000s of Haitians have been let into the country. 1000s more across the border are being let into the country. Illegal Haitian families are being sent to ICE to be released. Illegal Haitian minors are being sent to HHS to be released. It's been described to me as a shell game.

Meanwhile, over 200 miles in the Del Rio sector, according to my sources, are now functionally unpatrolled, because of all of the resources that have been sent to Joe Biden's migrant refugee camp. So that means that cartels can get through anybody they want and anything they want.

Right now, there are Americans who are ODing on drugs that came across the border, because of Joe Biden's migrant disaster in Del Rio. Those are the facts that may be unpleasant, but sadly, they're completely true.

INGRAHAM: Stephen, I was there in Del Rio in 2019 during the Trump administration, and back then I was shocked at the number of people - stream of people - not this many, obviously, but crossing the border. They're waiting across the border, dangerous - some of the dangerous conditions at one part of the Rio Grande River.

I mean - but, now looking at it, I don't even recognize the border seeing this film. I mean, it looks like - it actually looks like different terrain, because there's so many people there. How many people do - now hold on a second - how many people do you believe, Stephen, have been released, given your sources, into the United States since Joe Biden took office? How many migrants have been released into the United States?

MILLER: Well, if you count what we describe as gotaways, it's well over a million and counting. So in other words, in addition to all the people who are caught and released, which includes nearly 100 percent of illegal alien families, nearly 100 percent of illegal alien minors, as well as people who are asserting fraudulent fear claims. Plus, the gotaways is well over a million and that's a conservative estimate.

But let me make another point that's very important, Laura. Using the tools that President Trump put into place, we had zero - zero releases - except for a handful of medical emergencies. What that meant was, if you were a minor, if you were a family member, if you were a fake asylum claimant, we apprehended you, we sent you to Mexico, we sent you to a safe third country or we sent you home. It was shut.

I remember being on daily operations calls in 2020 with the State Department, calling foreign embassies, calling foreign countries, saying we want your runways open. Your migrants are going home, we're boarding the planes. They were held in Border Patrol facilities, loaded onto planes, sent home. No one made it in. No one.

Now, we are witnessing what I call Joe Biden's maximum migration agenda. Catch and release on the border, massive increases in refugees. It is announced they're going to go up again - double it again next year; unvetted Afghan nationals; massive numbers of guest workers and a budget they're pushing in the House and Senate that would abolish caps on Green Cards. The goal is as much immigration as quickly as possible, as fast as possible, destroy the working class.

INGRAHAM: What does this - yes, what does this do - really quickly - what does this do to lower income earners in the United States, people getting first time jobs, maybe only a technical degree or right out of high school? What does that mean?

MILLER: It's a giant wealth transfer from America's middle and working class to low wage foreign workers and the multinational corporations who employ them. Just the same as sending a factory to China puts our people in poverty, bringing in cheap foreign workers to take their jobs does exactly the same thing.

INGRAHAM: All right, Stephen, great to see you. Thank you.

And Texas Governor Greg Abbott has asked President Biden to issue an emergency declaration at the border, writing, "the surge poses life threatening risk to residents of Val Verde County, and is quickly overrunning law enforcement, health care and humanitarian resources, which were never intended to be used in this capacity.

Governor Abbott joins me now. Governor, good to see you tonight. Do you expect your request to be granted?

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): You know, I have not yet heard from the President during this his entire presidency concerning the border. The Biden Administration refuses to even pretend as though there's a crisis. And, obviously, as you've been talking about tonight, and as your viewers have seen for months now, there is chaos down there, especially in the Del Rio sector.

And so the Democrats made clear, let's go back one year ago, back when the Democrats were sharing a debate stage, and you had Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Beto O'Rourke and others all talking about how they wanted to have open border policies in the United States. Americans probably had no idea it was going to lead to this level of chaos, as you saw all those people streaming across the border.

Laura, there was a report out today. The report contained comments by a Border Patrol agent. The Border Patrol agent said that the reason why control was able to be gained in the Del Rio sector today is because of the Texas Department of Public Safety. What we did, we put hundreds of Texas Department of Public Safety cars and created a steel wall. A Steel Wall of DPS vehicles that prevented anybody from crossing that dam that we've seen people walk across, walking into the State of Texas.

We effectively, as the officer said, regained control of the border in the Rio Grande sector because the Texas Department of Public Safety stepped up. This is going to be chaos--

INGRAHAM: Well, there's governor--

ABBOTT: as long as the Biden Administration is in charge.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, of course, he doesn't call on this - I don't know who is calling. But he's - has a lot of time to spend in Rehoboth Beach. But, governor, there was a video earlier today of border agents on horseback trying to move migrants. The Beltway media reported it as if, they were horse reins were actually whips. Of course, that narrative took hold today.

JOY REID, MSNBC ANCHOR: Should we be looking at the budget of Department of Homeland Security because I was not aware that whips, people had that kind of equipment on them, that they could use on humans.

REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): The fact that we are dealing with mainly Black migrants and Black immigrants and asylum seekers at our border in this kind of way, really speaks to the kind of racism - systematic racism that is embedded in that Department.

INGRAHAM: Well, the White House says they're investigating this, your response governor?

ABBOTT: Well, first, these reports come from people who probably have never ridden a horse before and don't understand what reins are and the way that you use reins as you are maneuvering a horse.

But second, and most importantly, Laura, and that is they would not have to be responding to the migrants in any way whatsoever if they did their job and stop people from coming across the border. Texas has obtained a Federal Court order against the Biden Administration, requiring the Biden Administration to keep in place President Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy. Biden is in violation of that Federal Court order. If Biden followed that court order, we would not see the chaos that we are seeing in Del Rio today.

INGRAHAM: Governor, do you know how much this is costing your state in terms of dollars and cents just in the added health care costs alone and let alone the humanitarian issues that are involved? And a clue?

ABBOTT: Well, I just - sure, well, just a few days ago, I signed the most recent budget that included $3 billion more and that is just for border security alone, not counting the healthcare costs or the education costs or the other costs, which would be in the billions more. And so this is very costly.

But Laura, very importantly, it doesn't stop in Texas. It goes to states across the entire country with, whether it be the deadly fentanyl or the other costs - the healthcare costs et cetera, those costs will be borne by fellow Americans and states across the entire country.

INGRAHAM: Governor how worried are you about Beto O'Rourke jumping into the race for governor. Are you sweating up?

ABBOTT: Three strikes and you are out.

INGRAHAM: So in other words, you're not going to get on the stage and do punk rock with him anytime soon. All right, Governor, good to see you tonight.

As we predicted, the Justice for J6 rally was a total flop, but there was something dangerous about those who did turn out. We'd explain it.

Plus, as the Biden presidency unravels, Congressman Jim banks explains how the Republicans intend to capitalize. Stay there.

BORIS SANCHEZ, CNN ANCHOR: We're just hours away from - yes, what's expected to be a pro insurrectionist rally in the nation's capitol.

JULIETTE KAYYEM, CNN NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: We know what the animating forces of this group, it is violence or the threat of violence to undermine democratic elections.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Police are fully activated. The National Guard is on standby. We're alert for the danger of physical violence.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But officials aren't just worried about D.C., dozens of local J6 rallies are planned around the country.

INGRAHAM: OK, that was the narrative spun for the - as weeks, as been going on for the Justice for J6 rally. They think we were just going to let this go. By the way, they all humiliated themselves.

Only about 200 people showed up on Saturday. I think that's a stretch. They were vastly outnumbered by 1000s of heavily armed police officers, also some National Guard. There were even more journalists on the scene than actual protesters. And the same personalities and organizations who kept hyping this were forced then to scramble to try to save face.

REV. AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: Yes, they didn't have a lot of violence, just a few arrests. And, yes, their numbers were embarrassing. The takeaway is they were there defending insurrection as violent people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is how the rally ends, not with a bang but a whimper.

BRIAN STELTER, CHIEF MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: You know what's going to happen? The pro-Trump media is going to say, you know, the press went down there, trying to make trouble and nothing happened. There's going to be egg on the face of the news media.

INGRAHAM: That's about it Brian. But perhaps more concerning than the massive show of police force, was the - were the multiple reports circulating about undercover federal agents in the crowd, who were posing as rally goers.

This is - is this going to be something that we see a lot? Joining me now Jim Hanson, Founder and President of the Security Studies Group. He is also the author of "Winning the Second Civil War: Without Firing a Shot."

Jim, so they're putting agents inside this group. Again, none of us had ever heard of anyone going to this rally, yet, BLM and Antifa seem to have just be given free rein. What's happening here?

JIM HANSON, SECURITY STUDIES GROUP PRESIDENT: Well, they have decided who the target is. They are going to find white extremists if they have to invent them, which we saw with the case of the Michigan governor, when there were more Feds involved with that plot then there were plotters. And they did it again.

I can just picture all these Feds rolling up in their black suburban, and then changing in the backseat into their MAGA gear. Unfortunately, they got bad intel, and somebody told him to wear designer t-shirts and jorts from Abercrombie & Snitch. They looked like clowns.

INGRAHAM: But Jim--

HANSON: --guns poking out of their pockets. It was ridiculous.

INGRAHAM: But Jim, it looks like a costume party. I mean, there is that new ride at Disney that you have to sign up for and get in line for, you have the Stormtroopers show up, the rise of the resistance. It really - except for the white plastic it - I mean, at some point, it just becomes security theater. And it doesn't diminish real threats to our country which are ongoing at the border right now. We have an ongoing security threat right now.

HANSON: Oh, without a doubt. I mean, it was Fed cosplay. But here's the real problem. They actually did stop politically protected speech, because a lot of people who would have gone to a rally to support the overcharging - in the solitary confinement of these people who arrested, didn't go, myself included, because we're not dumb enough to fall for a Fed trap, where they're going to try and bust you for some petty crime like trespassing in Trump gear. Sorry, we didn't fall for it, so we didn't show.

INGRAHAM: All right, so one of the more embarrassing reports, a Federal officer, as I said, was among the rally goers. 27 year old New Jersey man, an officer with the USCBP, he was arrested illegally possessing a gun on the grounds. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington said, prosecutors were not moving forward with the charges, but didn't provide any additional information about that decision.

Jim, police sources told the AP, this officer was not at the rally in any official capacity. Do you buy that given how freaked out they were about military people being at the January 6th?

HANSON: No, I don't think so I think what this was somebody didn't do the coordination and this guy showed up and he didn't have the right credentials or whatever. So they scarfed him up in there, like you said, Stormtrooper gear and bundled him off.

But I think we don't want to miss the fact that this is part of a larger attempt by the Left to criminalize conservatism and to stop their political opponents from being able to go to rallies or things like that.

I talked to Sean Davis from The Federalist. He had a great idea. When we win back Congress, they should have a big rally, my suggestion on January 6th, and go ahead and invite everybody into the Capitol to take all the selfies they want. And let's steal the date and this ridiculous insurrection narrative back from the Left.

INGRAHAM: I don't know, Jim, that's insurrectionist language you're throwing around tonight, and it's very scary, Jim. Thank you.

HANSON: Yes.

INGRAHAM: And while the media continues to obsess, as Jim said, over Jan 6th, they're all been ignoring Biden's rapidly unraveling presidency. Under Biden's watch markets are collapsing, our allies are either concerned or furious with us. Of course, illegals are overwhelming our borders, and he can't even get his own party on board with his domestic agenda. Now AOC threatening the submarine infrastructure if it isn't passed in tandem with that $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

Joining me now is Indiana Congressman Jim banks, Congressman, now before we get ahead of us ourselves, it does seem like Biden is in a state of freefall. But is there wiggle room for the Democrats to kind of say, OK, I've made my stand, but now let's just get whatever money we can and be done with it?

REP. JIM BANKS (R-IN): There always is. And keep that in mind, I mean, this week alone, what the Democrats are trying to pull off with negotiating this $3.5 trillion reconciliation, so Socialist spending package and moving it forward, along with the fake infrastructure bill on top of it, totaling $5 trillion.

Plus, the continuing resolution on top of that - on top of what they want to want to provide with aid to the Taliban, taxpayer funding for abortion, I mean, these are all hot ticket items for the Democrats. You better believe it, they're going to do everything they can to pass it, which means Pelosi will wield the power that she has to buy off as many Democrats as it takes to pass it.

We can't we can't ignore the threat of what this would do to the future of our country if they pass it. And that's what we got to fight tooth and nail to stop it.

INGRAHAM: Well, is there a possibility - and now you're in the House, but isn't there a possibility that some of these moderate Republicans, I like to call them misguided liberal Republicans, could actually save this for the Democrats, could kind of almost box out or neuter the radicals on the other side, is that a possibility?

BANKS: Sadly, it is a possibility. It's more than a possibility. And you saw some Republican senators go along in the very beginning allowing the infrastructure, the fake infrastructure bill, to move forward to begin with, which opened the door to this negotiation the Democrats had, which moved the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package alongside it. So there are some Republicans who are culpable in allowing this to happen to begin with.

At the end of the day, as you already said, Laura, the only thing that is going to stop it is Democrats stopping at themselves, because the rules of the Senate allow this reconciliation package to pass with just 50 votes, which means that it's going to take this infighting that's continuing to increase between the AOC progressive, Bernie Sanders socialist wing, and some of the more, I suppose you could call them moderate Democrats in the House and Senate who are fighting amongst themselves right now. That is what is going to stop it. What Republicans can do is poor gas on the fire.

INGRAHAM: AOC is demanding that, supposedly, that the reconciliation bill include mass amnesty. Watch.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, (D-NY): The bipartisan infrastructure bill alone is not only not enough, but it could be actively harmful, particular on areas of climate. And so there is absolutely a level where it's not just something is not better than nothing, but something can actually do more harm, particularly in terms of carbon. I don't think that we're at the point of a hard line yes or no on immigration. We can still -- I do believe that we can still get a path to citizenship in there.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, is this just posturing? You always get the sense that she is really very clever and she has done a great job of branding, and so forth. But you get the sense there is a little acting going on, there's a little posturing for the role.

BANKS: I don't know if it's acting. I don't even know what she means, Laura, by what she says. It's almost like she is making it up as she goes, but it looks cute on TV so it gets a lot of publicity. So I'm not sure what she means by it, but it does go to show how dangerous these packages are, and the power that AOC has in her hands to tweet something, a missive against Nancy Pelosi and blow up the other side shows you how much power she has.

INGRAHAM: But Congressman, as you said, we had about 20 Republicans in the Senate who set this whole dynamic up by going for a fake amnesty, thank you Senator McConnell, Senator Kennedy, Senator Cassidy, Romney, et cetera. So they set this whole thing up, and this is where we are. We warmed them and they didn't listen. Congressman, thank you.

And coming up, the real story behind that Met Gala appearance by our favorite Congresswoman, and some new inconvenient details about her dress designer. And another year, another embarrassing night for the Emmys. Raymond Arroyo has it, "Seen and Unseen" is next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Ray, last night you texted me and you said Laura, run to your TV because the Emmys Awards are on. And they did rebound a little bit from last year. Right?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They did. But last year was an all- time low, Laura. And though the ratings rose by like 16 percent, they lost 47 percent of their audience over the last two years. You might ask why. Aside from "The Crown," a mass audience of Americans just are now watching the shows. I'm sorry, "Ted Lasso." And then there are the Emmy ceremonies themselves. This is Rita Wilson rapping.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So much TV, HBO Max I got for free. And this rap would not be complete, I've got give a shout out to "Sesame Street."

CROWD: TV, you've got what I need. But you say he's just a friend. But you say he's just a friend.

ARROYO: After listening to that, it's clear TV is not your friend. Is it any wonder they lost to a football game, Laura? But notice the staff in the background. They are all masked up, but no one else is. The COVID hypocrisy was the biggest of the night, which Seth Rogen called out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SETH ROGEN, ACTOR: Let me start up by saying there is way too many of this and this little room. What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It's not. They lied to us. We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, there was a mask mandate for indoor spaces whether you are vaxed or unvaxed an L.A. County. There are little children within earshot of this tent where they were holding this event. In schools they have to wear masks, but none of these people did. That is a huge snafu on the part of the organizers. And look, let's face it, there was no social distancing or COVID fears in that room.

INGRAHAM: Well, you're the only one I know who actually watch this, first of all. I think everyone who watched it, what is this?

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Raymond --

ARROYO: I was in the 16 percent rise.

INGRAHAM: Do you think that an evangelical preacher at some mega-church in L.A., if he just laughs it off, would they grant him that luxury of just having a full packed house and not trash him for it? But Seth Rogen thinks I'm just going to laugh it off and it's going to be fine.

ARROYO: L.A. County said they were granting them a waiver because they are performers. Then there was the other big event, Laura, the Met Gala, where no one wore masks except the servants. AOC, who made headlines with that political frock she wore, has been hit with two House ethics charges for receiving guests from corporate interests as well as other perks. This new "Vogue" video shows the Democratic cover girl in action. She is just serving her constituents.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I really like see this, and I see you on the carpet, and I see you with the look back.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have been dreaming about it.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, (D-NY): It's like this little owl. Make them wait for it, Travis. Boom. And the owl like turns its head. That's what's in my head right now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Working with her make up folks is something that is a regular occurrence for me. It's going to be punk rock, very punk rock, peak punk rock.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Wait for it.

(APPLAUSE)

ARROYO: She really thinks she is J. Lo or something, Laura. And as for that dress, Marshall McLuhan used to say the media is the message. If that's true, her slogan is asinine in more ways than one. And anyone who puts their message on their tuchus is probably not worth considering. And now we learn that the designer, Laura, of the dress is in trouble.

INGRAHAM: Aurora James is a tax cheat herself? Is that right?

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: That is correct.

INGRAHAM: What would you expect?

ARROYO: She has had 15 tax warrants against her since 2015, Laura, totaling $103,000. And as far as she and AOC reflecting working class vibes or working class values, James just bought a $1.6 million house in the Hollywood Hills. So maybe she should pay her taxes. So maybe that's what AOC can write on her derriere.

INGRAHAM: Those tax investigations were obviously racist. Raymond,

I just want to say happy birthday. A little bird told me it is your 70th. That's awesome. Here you go. Grab it, grab it, grab it.

ARROYO: Going right to the -- thank you, Laura. You went out of your way. What did this cause, a buck 10? Can I blow it out now?

INGRAHAM: That ran me like three bucks today. That was like three bucks for that.

ARROYO: I am making a wish and I'm not going to tell you what it is.

INGRAHAM: By the way, you're going to kill Tommy because that graphic they just ran of you is so bad. You look like a weird unicorn. Look at that graphic. Who made that? That is insulting. Happy birthday, Raymond. Raymond and I were talking this morning.

ARROYO: It is insulting.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, we were talking this morning, I think we were on the phone for 15 minutes, and I said, oh, by the way, happy birthday. It's like, fun. I totally didn't -- sorry about that.

ARROYO: Now I'm going to go back to the home, Laura. I have got a shuffleboard game, so I have to get back there.

INGRAHAM: Excellent. Remember, you haven't completed your jumble puzzle tonight, so make sure to go back to the jumble and get it done.

ARROYO: Yes, they don't give me my medicine if I don't do that.

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, you take care. Happy birthday.

Pfizer just said that its vaccine study shows safety and efficacy in kids ages five to 11, wow. So why aren't they sharing the data that's backing that up? Dr. Scott Atlas thinks he might know why. He's here to tell us, next.

INGRAHAM: The United States is now one step closer to vaccinating young kids after Pfizer announced today its lower dose vaccine produced a robust immune response in five to 11-year-olds. Normally, this is where I would encourage you to look at the underlying clinical data for yourselves, but you can't, because Pfizer has yet to release it, meaning we don't actually know how effective the vaccine actually is at preventing severe illness or death in young children. Of course, that didn't stop Dr. Fauci from seizing the moment.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: I am not at all surprised by the data that it is safe and induces a kind of immune response they you would expect to be protective in children from 11 down to five. Many mothers and fathers and caretakers are concerned about children and are really waiting now to be able to vaccinate those younger children.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Dr. Scott Atlas, former Trump White House COVID adviser, Hoover Institution senior fellow, and author of the new book "A Plague Upon Our House," available for preorder now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble. Dr. Atlas, why is Pfizer holding this data so close to its chest?

DR. SCOTT ATLAS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COVID ADVISER: Thanks for having me, Laura. That's a good question. I think that the headlines and the comments saying that this is some kind of exciting news are bizarre at best.

First of all, they say it's safe, but they don't report any of the safety data. Top have a vaccine deemed safe in kids who have extraordinarily low risk from the illness itself, you'd have to have essentially zero side effects. So let's see the safety data. But to then say it's efficacious, the efficacy has been demonstrated has been written in newspapers all over the country is really sort of absurd. All they did was -- they did not talk about cases. They didn't talk about serious illness. They didn't talk about hospitalizations. They didn't talk about deaths. And they have no control group, by the way, none.

And so all they did was they demonstrated that if you inject an experimental drug into a child you will be able to measure antibodies on a blood test. That's not whether vaccines are for. Vaccines are for protecting against serious illness. And that clip showed, I would be very concerned, as Dr. Fauci said, but I'd be very concerned if I had a young child that people wanted to inject the vaccine into for a disease that they have really extraordinarily low risk for, that there is no safety data long-term on a vaccine like this because we've never had the vaccine around for long term.

And don't forget, if you're going to start vaccinating young kids, they're going to be living for decades after having this vaccine. So we need to know long term. And the whole thing is just, it's almost surreal to think that we have devolved into a society where we are injecting experimental drugs into young children who have extraordinary low risk from the disease that we are supposed to protect them from.

INGRAHAM: I want people to see --

ATLAS: Go ahead.

INGRAHAM: People have to see the numbers here. And this has no context with it. There's no context of comorbidities or if a child has an underlying, heartbreaking cancer condition, none of that is available here. But ages zero to four, there were 159 COVID deaths, aged five to 18, 357 for the entire pandemic. Now, we heard one of the top docs on TV, I think was it Osterholm, or one of those guys, say that it's more deadly than the flu for kids. Dr. Atlas, is it more deadly than the flu for children with those numbers?

ATLAS: What they are doing -- they are distorting the numbers. They are adding up over a period of almost two years now how many deaths have occurred, and they are claiming that that is larger than the number of deaths in a single flu season, which lost a couple of months. But when you look at the percent modality, when you look at the percent survival, just as an example, in California, the last flu season data, 5.4 percent of deaths were in kids. Zero percent of COVID deaths have been in kids in California. Zero percent. Not zero deaths, but zero percent. When you look at Florida, zero percent deaths have been in kids. When you look at all the CDC data -- we shouldn't even be having this discussion.

INGRAHAM: This conversation, it's outrageous.

ATLAS: It's frightening that we're having this conversation at this point. I don't understand what's happening. We are either living in a society that believes in facts or we're not. No matter how many times people claim the earth is flat, the earth is round, and on matter how many times they say it, it does not change the shape of the earth. The data is in. Kids have an extraordinarily low risk, period, and anyone who says otherwise is really not even to be listened to at this point.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Atlas, thank you for coming on. Of course, they keep repeating that, well, it's making the teachers safer and the health care workers safe and the childcare worker safer if the kids are vaccinated, but they are all vaccinated. So again, none of it makes sense.

How the media is describing Biden's failures, the Last Bite will explain it, next.

INGRAHAM: For the media, Biden isn't responsible for anything that hurts the country, he's just a victim.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But this is not the only problem that the president has to face waking up this morning. As you can see on the screen, he has a litany of issues.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A major week for the Biden presidency here and abroad, the headwinds the president is facing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If it's Monday, the president returns to the white has to face a mounting series of challenges and crises at home and abroad.

INGRAHAM: Headwinds and headaches, at least they use the word "crises." They are self-inflicted, all of them.

That's that for us tonight. Never forget, show that you understand what freedom means. Where your USA made Freedom Matters gear. All for charity. Remember, America now and forever. And Gutfeld next.

