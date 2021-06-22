'The Ingraham Angle' on Chicago crime, dad's takedown of critical race theory

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington.

A video of a father railing against critical race theory in Illinois went viral. Tonight, that man delivering powerful truth is here.

Also, did you see this story caught my eye today? The NFL player who says he'd rather retire then get the COVID vaccine? Well, Clay Travis is here on the growing player led backlash to the league's restrictions. This is going to be a huge story.

And could the Catholic Church punish Biden over his support for abortion? Raymond Arroyo has the actual truth on that matter, in "Seen & Unseen."

But, first, "Take a Bow America," that's the focus of "Tonight's Angle."

All right, taking credit for other people's accomplishments, it's not just a character flaw, it's just rank dishonesty. And it's most egregious when you're trying to take credit for something you once vehemently opposed.

Now, in that vein, Democrats from Andrew Cuomo to Gavin Newsom, who needlessly and ruthlessly kept their states in COVID lock down hell for more than a year, they're now trying to take a victory lap.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): What is 70 percent mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know it. And we did it ahead of schedule.

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): The transformation that we've experienced from December and January to where we are today is rather extraordinary.

INGRAHAM: Of course, someone in the White House shook Joe Biden also to tell him to start taking credit too - wake up, Joe - with a sparkling display of big booms.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're heading into God willing to summer of joy, a summer freedom. On July 4th, we're going to celebrate our independence from the virus as we celebrate our independence of our nation. We want everyone - everyone to be able to do that.

INGRAHAM: Oh, is he finished. OK. Now, that's quite a dramatic change of heart considering the country won't hit Biden's July 4th goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults and considering the White House's dreary line about the Fourth of July, just three months ago.

BIDEN: By July the 4th, there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. That doesn't mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together.

INGRAHAM: Small groups. Well, the fact is, whatever you're feeling on the COVID vaccines, they're not what's forced Democrat run states to fully reopen and get Biden to change his tune.

The reason he did about the Fourth of July was because of freedom loving Americans and governors who represent them, they forced his hand. The red states were leaving the blue states in the dust in every way. A mass exodus from New York, California, Illinois and other pro locked down high tech States told the tale. Americans were literally voting with their feet and in some cases, they were uprooting their families to be able to send their kids to in-person schooling.

So if it weren't for the bold, decisive anti-lockdown leadership of governors in places like Florida, South Dakota, Tennessee, Georgia, Nebraska, Mississippi and Texas, America today would look a lot more like Europe, Japan or maybe Canada.

Now, look at what they're doing to the poor people in Wales - restriction there for the foreseeable future. And, of course, the EU is ecstatic about its vaccine passport rollout. The vaccine passport formerly known as the EU Digital Green Certificate provides digital proof whether a person has been vaccinated against COVID, received a negative test for or recovered from the virus.

Now, millions have already downloaded their digital certificates in the EU which will allow them the freedom of movement that they were supposedly guaranteed when the EU formed 28 years ago.

Now, while most of our Major League Baseball stadiums are packed, there's a push for no spectators at the Summer Olympics in Japan that begin on July 23rd. Won't that be fun? Zero spectators. And in Qatar there's no medical freedom apparently only vaccinated fans will be able to attend the World Cup there.

And of course, our dear friends in Canada, they still won't open their border with us. So much for Joe Biden's charm offensive. By the way, do you really think Justin Trudeau would have pulled that move with Trump? That would be a negative.

Now, here in the United States, most people, they simply moved on from COVID. They make their own risk assessment about the vaccine. And most of our restrictions, they have been lifted. But not because our experts one of them lifted, but because we gave them no choice.

One of the most untalented people in administration of delist players is Biden's CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Now, if it were up to her and the expert class, vaccinated people, little kids, they'd all be wearing masks while outside, inside, while they're swimming, or frankly in the shower. I'm only half kidding about the last two.

Again, they only relax their mask and summer camp guidance at the CDC, which is still ridiculous, because of public outcry. When Texas and Florida - remember, when they lifted their mask mandates, the medical elites predicted COVID surges everywhere. Now, of course, that didn't happen. But they never revised their opinions. But that's what real scientists do when they're wrong, especially. But with these people, the control was always what they craved.

Of course, among the top COVID cling-ons is Anthony Fauci. He's always wrong, but never in doubt. And, clearly, on the defensive after the release of his e-mails, St. Tony still claims infallibility.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: The people who are giving the ad hominems are saying, "Ah, Fauci, misled us. First he said, no mask. Then he said, mask. Well, let me give you a flash. That's the way science works. People who then criticize me about that are actually criticizing science. It was not a change because they felt like flip flopping. It was a change because the evidence changed. The data changed.

INGRAHAM: It's a total lie. The data never changed on COVID and masks, and he knows it. And of course, this is the same renowned civil servant who refuses to acknowledge what science has demonstrated. That there is natural, long-lasting immunity to the virus. Even the EU is recognizing it in their Green COVID Digital passports.

Immunology 101 Tony. And it was recently confirmed by the giant Cleveland Clinic study - are they not science - that looked at the status of over 52,000 employees. Among them were vaccinated, unvaccinated, previously infected or never infected.

These were the not so shocking conclusions. Not one of the 1,359 previously infected subjects who remained unvaccinated had a SARS-CoV-2 infection over the duration of the study. Individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from a COVID-19 vaccination.

Well, "People Magazine's" sexiest infectious doc - well, disease doc has yet to address this. Vaccine should not be required for any of the previously infected or those previously exposed who have a T-cell or antibody response.

Mr. Science and the industry of lockdown lovers he spawned have lost all credibility and they deserve zero credit for their work against the virus. If this were a business or any pro-sports team, Fauci would have been fired long ago.

You the American people, not Biden, and the D team deserve all the credit for where we are today. Almost, but not 100 percent back to normal. It took parents showing up at school board meetings to demand that schools open. It took actual doctors and scientists setting the record straight, regardless of the professional repercussions.

It took small business owners, fighting the shutdowns with everything they had. And in the end, those people forced the blue states to open earlier and more completely than they would have otherwise.

Now, despite our success, this is no time to relent. In fact, we need to stay on the offensive, we have to demand that all remaining restrictions be dropped - from masks on planes to social distancing at schools. And of course, we have to pass laws taking away the remaining emergency powers of all the governors. And going forward put a time limit on their duration after which the state legislature has to approve.

We must demand that Congress tear down its walls and reopen to the public. We're Americans were free. We must never allow them to do this to us again. Never. And that's "The Angle."

Of course, the forever pandemic party isn't giving up. It's now shopping a new scare tactic to push fear, and of course, the vaccines even on children. It's called the Delta variant.

DR. ANNE RIMON, UCLA PROFESSOR OF EPIDEMIOLOGY: This Delta variant is much more contagious than the original variant, the original strain, so we all should be very concerned. It's a threat.

ANDY SLAVITT, FMR. BIDEN WHITE HOUSE SR. ADVISER FOR COVID RESPONSE: I refer to it as COVID on steroids.

DR. LEANA WEN, WASHINGTON POST CONTRIBUTING COLUMNIST: If something is more transmissible, that really means you cannot let down your guard at all.

INGRAHAM: She should have her medical license revoked. As with every pandemic, the virus gets more transmissible, especially toward the end, but at the same time it grows weaker. It's called Muller's ratchet. Maybe some of you should study it.

Joining us now is Dr. Peter McCullough, internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist in Dallas, Texas. Dr. McCullough, it looks like there are a lot of so called health experts, Fauci included, who just need to go back, apparently, and do immunology one on one.

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH, MD MPH, EPIDEMIOLOGIST: Well, I think you should take a place of a lot of these people. You did great with Muller's ratchet. And what Americans should know now is the variants have been renamed. So there's Alpha for the U.K. variant. There's Beta for the South African variant. There's Gamma for the Brazilian variant, and now Delta for the Indian variant.

And in fact, Muller's ratchet has been fulfilled, that the Delta variant, unlike the prior three is a triple variant. There's actually three different mutations and then a different conformational change, all in the spike protein.

Now, the good news is, on the 18th of June, the United Kingdom, presented their 16th report on mutations, and they're doing a terrific job, much better than our CDC. And what they demonstrated is that the Delta variant is more contagious, but it's far less deadly, and is far less worrisome. In fact, it's a much weaker virus than both the U.K. and the South African variant.

INGRAHAM: Right. But Peter, what's unbelievable about this is on the CDC website, this is the story on Friday, there is a big thing about how the Delta variant is more - produces more severe reactions, hospitalizations, and death.

And you're saying, that's the same time where this study - this very extensive report came out in Britain, do they then not update their guidance, or they just keep up with the fearmongering to hold on to power?

MCCULLOUGH: Well, they're not following an important principle of science and of epidemiology, and that is to go with the large sample sizes.

INGRAHAM: Right?

MCCULLOUGH: What the U.K. does - yes - in this report is they've done over a quarter million patients where they've done detailed sequencing, so they know exactly what patients have. And in the United States, the CDC has given up doing any sequencing, for instance, in all the patients that have had breakthrough infections after vaccination.

And so on the 15th of this month, reported in Lancet from Edinburgh in the U.K. In fact, there were patients who were fully vaccinated that developed the Delta variant. Now, fortunately, it's milder, and there's lower rates of hospitalization.

INGRAHAM: Right. I want to go to a tweet that really was disturbing, that I saw and you follow the whole thread on Twitter. And I've seen similar tweets and similar reports been written about.

The risks of vaccines to young children may be even worse than we thought. A woman named Tami Burages wrote, "A week ago today my brother's 13-year- old son had his 2nd COVID shot. Less than 3 days later he died. The initial autopsy results (done Friday) were that his heart was enlarged and there was some fluid surrounding it. He had no known health problems. Was on no medications."

Dr. McCullough, if this is true, and there are other cases similar to this, it's absolutely shocking.

MCCULLOUGH: Yes, it's--

INGRAHAM: Are they underreporting the complications - the cardiac complications, especially for young people who would not be - overwhelming not be harmed by this virus had they contracted it?

MCCULLOUGH: I think they're overwhelmed. The CDC every year with all the vaccines combined get about 16,000 safety reports and about 25 deaths reported to the VAR system. So far with COVID-19 they've received over 300,000 safety reports, over 6,000 deaths, nearly 20,000 hospitalizations, I think they're completely overwhelmed.

What we're seeing is a really disturbing pattern in those individuals under age 30, and that's myocarditis, and that's where the spike protein replicates inside heart muscle cells, damages the heart muscle cells and results in chest pain, EKG changes, positive troponin signs and symptoms of heart failure.

20 percent of these kids are developing abnormal echocardiograms with reduced left ventricular function. And in terrible cases like this, they actually die. So I think vaccination ought to be completely prohibited in anybody under age 30. That would simplify the picture greatly.

INGRAHAM: Dr. McCullough everyone has to rewind what you just said and listen to it five times. Don't let this happen to your kids. Thank you.

Now, the crime wave, it's another issue its worsening under Biden's watch. Father's Day weekend was a bloodbath in cities like Chicago, Baltimore, others. Chicago saw 47 wounded, at least five killed by gun violence. In perhaps the grizzliest incident a young couple dragged from their vehicle, shot execution style on the street. After the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Then 800 miles away another horrifying incident took place in the Philly suburbs. That's where police say a waitress working for the restaurant Nifty Fifty's was abducted, thrown into an SUV, assaulted after confronting a group of dine and dashers.

Joining me now is Heather Mac Donald, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, Author of the book "The War on Cops." Heather, a similar - a horrible news came out that the charges have been dropped against hundreds of New York City looters. These criminals are emboldened. There's no consequences. And apparently they just - they have the streets. They're in control of the streets now.

HEATHER MAC DONALD, "THE WAR ON COPS" AUTHOR: We've been living through a slow motion riot since the hot George Floyd riots of summer of 2020. Laura, the message has been sent. Because enforcing theft laws shoplifting laws has a disparate impact on Blacks. Prosecutors are refusing to enforce those laws.

And as a result, criminals are emboldened. They know they can get away with extraordinary violations of people's rights, of people's property. The shootings are out of control. I predicted this crime spike in June 2020, following the feckless response in Minneapolis and other cities to the riots.

But I didn't see this coming, that every weekend it gets worse and worse. Crime is completely out of control. The only thing the mainstream media still talks about is the police. It's astonishing to me. The Biden Justice Department is talking about domestic terrorism, aka white supremacy.

By my count, Laura, there's been zero white supremacist homicides this year. Your viewers may come up with something different. In the meantime, thousands of people are being mowed down in drive by shootings.

INGRAHAM: Heather - Heather, I mean, this sounds horrible to say it. But those on the Left who are screaming white supremacy, they certainly don't seem to care about minority deaths that are skyrocketing across the country, because of gangbangers, the drug trade, the cartels and everything else happening as a result of what you're discussing - defund police, demonizing police. They don't care.

If it's not a convenient narrative to the Left. They don't care. So the message to minorities across the country, the Democrats claim to care about you. They don't care. They do not care about you.

MAC DONALD: Its undisputable.

INGRAHAM: Look at Baltimore over the weekend. It was disgusting what happened in Baltimore.

MAC DONALD: I keep waiting for a peep of protest. I've never seen a Black Lives Matter activists protest yet at the graveyard of a child who has been gunned down by a Black gang banger. It has not happened. Instead, all we hear about is this Phantom Police racism.

As a result, we are going to have more Black lives taken this year than last year, which was already a record. I'm stunned by this. The mainstream media is completely racist. The only lives they care about, it seems, are white lives.

If there were this many whites being gunned down in drive by shootings, there would be a national revolution. The media would be all over it. Instead, the media turns its eyes away from Black victims, because it is too uncomfortable talking about Black violence, but that's frankly--

INGRAHAM: I'm glad you said that.

MAC DONALD: --Laura, is the problem in our country. And unless we can speak honestly and give the police backing for trying to support Black lives, we're going to lose more Black lives and the violence is coming to a suburb near you.

INGRAHAM: Heather, thank you. I mean - so she called it out, it's racist. What they're doing is racist.

All right, much like the criminals wreaking havoc on the streets, the CCP has been emboldened by the Biden administration's refusal to take them head on. Senator Tom Cotton is here on that.

Plus, we're going to bring you the parent who went viral for his devastating takedown of critical race theory. You don't want to miss that. Stay there.

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: If China won't allow access, will the United States consider action against China to increase the pressure?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: If Biden lets China get away with unleashing a virus that killed more than 600,000 Americans, won't that encourages CCP to continue doing the same type of thing. The answer is, obviously, yes.

And right on cue, Hong Kong's iconic pro-democracy newspaper. "The Apple Daily" announced today that it may shut down for good after the CCP froze its assets and arrested five top editors and executives on suspicion of foreign collusion.

Of course, our European allies that Biden just paid off are nowhere to be found on this or any other CCP abuse.

Joining us now is Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. Senator Biden told us that there was going to be - he's going to get all these allies to take on China. And it sounds like it's raining. Is it raining where you are? I hear the rain there.

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Raining a little bit, Laura, yes.

INGRAHAM: --if there is repercussions - yes, for their for their Hong Kong crackdown. So where do you think the CCP is going to set its sights on next?

COTTON: Well, unfortunately, is raining on freedom in Hong Kong. As you said, China has cracked down now on "Apple Daily" and Jimmy Lai's iconic newspaper is probably got to go out of business. Yet Joe Biden and his national security adviser won't even threaten any kind of retaliatory action against China.

And as you said, they're not ever going to threaten any efforts to undertake a thorough and real investigation of the origins of the coronavirus. It shouldn't be surprising they don't threaten any of our adversaries. The threats they traffic in are to allies like Israel.

Look, I think we all know what happened in Wuhan. A virus originated in a city larger than New York, right down the street from a lab where they research these coronaviruses, under the watchful eye of a woman literally nicknamed the "Bat Lady."

Most Americans can use their common sense, and to say that China should be held to account. At a minimum, China made this pandemic much worse by lying about its origins, by concealing what was happening, and not letting the rest of the world get ahead of the curve.

There are a lot of steps that we can take to make China pay for actions, like its behavior at the start of the pandemic, like its brutal crackdown in Hong Kong. Yet Joe Biden just doesn't seem to have the stomach to do so.

INGRAHAM: Well, as China cheat, senator, on trade and then, of course just undermines the U.S. at every turn. The White House press secretary wants everyone to believe, well, something different about China.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Last week, there was a great deal of calibration around - in the global community among the world's largest democracies. China wants to have a role in the global community and global conversation. China wants to be seen as a power in the world, as a central actor in the world, and they are not looking to have the global community align against them.

INGRAHAM: Senator, how would that be different if, like, the CCP's spokesperson said it. I mean, it's like what. She meant collaboration, not calibration, by the way.

COTTON: I got to say if I was sitting in Beijing, and I heard those remarks or saw what was happening in Europe last week with Angela Merkel more worried about selling Volkswagens into China then holding China accountable for unleashing a pandemic on the world, I wouldn't exactly be quaking in my boots at the condemnation of the global community, whatever that is.

INGRAHAM: Well, Senator, we just learned tonight that Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada recently hosted - and again, this is our tax dollars paying for this - its first ever drag queen show. Now, in a statement to Breitbart, they justified the drag show as quote, "essential to the morale, cohesion and readiness of the military." Why are we paying for this, Senator? How do we stop this without stopping the bucks (ph) going to it.

COTTON: We shouldn't be. We had a hearing couple weeks ago in the Armed Services Committee when the Secretary of Defense said that you shouldn't be exposed to this kind of critical race theory nonsense, and you should report it to your chain of command or the Inspector General or other channels like my office, if it happens.

I'd encourage everyone watching tonight, if they're in the military, they know this kind of thing happening, please continue reporting to us. As one general told me recently, the military should be engaged in fighting real wars, not culture wars. And too often we have generals and admirals in the military today who are focused more on cultural wars then they are fighting and winning real wars.

INGRAHAM: Do you think China is more worried about the U.S. readiness now that we're hosting drag shows at the bases? What are they thinking about that, Senator?

COTTON: I don't think the People's Liberation Army is having a lot of struggle sessions talking about how bad the Han Chinese our and how they should be friendlier to Hong Kongers or Tibetans or Uighurs in northwest China. Let's just say they are focused like a laser on building up their military power and defeating the United States in a future war, and hopefully therefore, from their point of view, not having to fight that were in the first place. Our military needs to focus solely on fighting real wars, not culture wars.

INGRAHAM: Senator, thank you.

And while the Biden administration refuses to take on China, parents all over the country are standing up to the threat of Critical Race Theory. It's taking over kids' education. My next guest went viral, and he had a brilliant takedown at the toxic ideology at an Illinois school board meeting. Watch.

TY SMITH, RADIO HOST: When you talk about Critical Race Theory, which is pretty much going to be teaching kids how to hate each other, how to dislike each other. That is pretty much all it is pretty what it is all going to come down to. Two medical degrees, no mom, no dad in the house, worked my way through college, start there and hustle my butt off to get through college, you're going to tell somebody that looked like all you all white folks kept me from doing that?

INGRAHAM: Joining me now, the man you just saw, Ty Smith, Illinois dad and radio host. Ty, now, during that meeting, you not only called out the Critical Race Theory hoax, but also called out the people pushing it for ignoring things that are actually very positive for black communities. Explain that.

TY SMITH, RADIO HOST: The thing is that most of the time you have people in a room, and it seemed like everybody just jumped on board with what's going on. They give no thought to it. They ask no questions. It's just if this person says it's right, if this person says it is, so it must be right, so let's everybody jump on board.

And while I sat in that room, I looked around and I realize I was the only black person in there, and I had all these white people talking about the black experience, and none of them looked like me in that room. And I'm trying to figure out, how did they know this, because I've never seen any of these folks in the areas that I grew up in lived. But yet to be on the outside like they were, doing all this virtual signaling, I was just so worked up because I was calling B.S. on them because the very thing they were talking about, I was that kid in the ghetto. I was that kid in the hood. And I'm like no, what you're all talking about, you guys weren't the problem.

The issue that a lot of black people have right now is swallowing the hard red pill, and that is to realize that we absolutely are the biggest problem and the biggest threat to us progressing, not white people.

INGRAHAM: We were just talking about this in the previous segment, which is, of course, the crime in the inner-city, now that we have a defund police movement, we have demonization, police are bad, not diverse, whatever the concern is, and this is leading to the deaths of more minorities. But the media doesn't want to talk about that. That's not a convenient narrative. And they'd rather talk about how everyone is so racist in the schools and turn the kids against each other.

SMITH: Right, they've got you focused on something else while something else behind your back is going on. Everything that's happening right now, again, I don't care if anybody wants to agree with me or not, I live this stuff. The biggest threat to me when I was growing up was somebody that looked exactly like me. I never had no threat from any white police officer or any white person whatsoever. And to get myself through school like I did, there was no system there that they claim was there. I'm sorry, I'm just calling it like it is now. Back in the day, slave days and pre civil rights movement, I get that. But in today's world, absolutely not. All they're doing is keep on handing folks walkers.

INGRAHAM: Why are they doing it? Why are they pushing this on the kids?

SMITH: Because they want them to believe that they can't achieve anything. They just want to make it all about their race. They can't do anything. And to me, I told them, it's going to keep you there. The very person that claims that they are helping you, if you keep on handing a person a walker and saying this is me helping you, that person will never become independent.

One of my degrees in physical therapy, our number one goal is to get our patients independent, and as they become better and stronger and more progressing in their set things that they have set for them, the set programs, we take the assisted device away because they're becoming more independent, which means they can do things on their own. But what we get right now from the government is they just keep on handing people walkers, saying this is me helping you. See, look how good we are. This is us helping you. But having no idea is damaging because you're going to remain disabled.

INGRAHAM: Independent on the government, and that you only hit the threshold, the ceiling, and you can't go any further if you're dependent on the government. Ty, you shook it up. You shook it up. Keep shaking it up. It was great to see you tonight, thanks so much.

And the new Biden policy that could unleash havoc at the border, and a Democratic Senator is confronted over his membership in an all-white club. "Seen and Unseen" with Raymond Arroyo, next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we reveal the stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, you were just down at the border a few weeks ago, now there are reports that the Biden administration is poised to make the border crisis even worse, what?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, as you saw, when I was at the Rio Grande witnessing hundreds of migrants being brought, rafted stateside by the cartels, agents told me they had one great fear, that the Biden administration would lift Title 42. This is the public health law that due to COVID allowed Border Patrol to turn back thousands of single adults trying to enter the United States. "Axios" is reporting that Biden could remove Title 42 by the end of July. Without this law in place, Laura, officials told me today they are going to be overwhelmed. They'll have to release more than 100,000 illegal aliens into the country each month potentially.

And what about the COVID considerations? We want to vaccinate students and sport stars. What about migrants?

INGRAHAM: They'll get free vaccines, too. We have so much extra cash lying out. Everyone is going to get free -- by the way, right now we still have restrictions in place, Raymond, people from Mexico and Canada, they can't cross the border legally, right. But the migrants can just pour right in. It's ridiculous. We closed the border to legal Mexicans and Canadians, but hundreds of thousands, a million, almost, have come across.

ARROYO: Agents told me today of the 180 illegal immigrants that they encountered -- 180,000 -- they turned back 112,000 single, largely men, because of this Title 42. With that out the window, it's open season, and America becomes the season.

Laura, some are indignant and downright silly in their coverage of the Catholic bishops' efforts to remind their flock of their responsibilities in public. Bishops are drafting a document on worthiness to receive communion, basically, the standards of membership. Here is how the media is covering it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Catholic bishops here in America pushing to allow priests to deny the president communion over his support of abortion rights.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: This is so misinformed, Laura, I don't know where to begin. First off, this bishops' document means nothing. Canon law, church law requires priests and bishops to refuse communion to anyone who persists in manifests public, grave sin. It's not an option. The problem is the local bishops who are responsible, they refuse to ask. Biden is only one of many Catholic figures opposing core moral teaching in public. This isn't private sin, it's public. And it's teaching other Catholics how to behave.

Now that the bishops are having a discussion, media commentators are beside themselves.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For president Biden, who in that movement is just Joe Biden going two his church and taking that moment to honor his beliefs, that should not be weaponized eyes against him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: These bishops could be working with him for climate change. We're destroying God's earth, OK, and on the refugee crisis and what have you, and poverty in this country. Instead they want to fight.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So people just see it as really based in hypocrisy. And I can tell you some people said this is the final straw for them. If the bishops go ahead with that, that's it for them.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, wait a second, wait a second. Is that a priest? Was that a priest?

ARROYO: Yes, Father Beck. Father Beck, he needs a refresher in the catechism, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh.

ARROYO: If truth in advertising and insisting that Catholics behave like Catholics in public is a bad thing, well, then they better go find another faith. No one is compelling you to be in any faith. But if you say you're one thing, then be it. But don't be a fraud in public.

INGRAHAM: Move over Thomas Aquinas. Joy Behar is in town, move over Saint Augustine or Thomas Aquinas. They don't know anything. Listen to Joy.

ARROYO: Before I go, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, I know a friend of yours, was cornered by a local reporter over his membership in the Bailey's Beach Club. This is an exclusive, very restricted resort that he has enjoyed for decades.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are there any minority members of the club now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have remarks on the floor following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd saying, hoping to root out systemic racism in the country. Your thoughts on an elite, all-white, wealthy club, again, in this day and age. Should these clubs continue to exist?

WHITEHOUSE: It's a long tradition in Rhode Island and there are many of them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: There are traditions in some parts of the country, too, Laura. This is over the line. The White House tried to clean this up today by claiming the club does have diverse membership and that he will no longer be a member. But remember, Laura, his wife is the third largest shareholder in the club. So he won't just be there, he will share ownership. It all reminds me of a famous movie moment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You. You, you have worn out your welcome at Bushwood, sir.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is that so? Who made you pope of this dump?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bushwood, a dump? Well, I will guarantee you'll never be a member here.

ARROYO: Good old Ted Knight.

INGRAHAM: Oh, miss him. Raymond, hilarious. Thank you.

And an NFL star says he'd rather retire than be forced to take the COVID vaccine. Clay Travis is here on the growing player backlash over the league's insane COVID mandates, next.

INGRAHAM: Vaccine insanity has come to the NFL. The league is strong- arming players into getting vaccinated by slapping severe restrictions on those who don't, including not permitting any sponsorship activities, not allowing them to leave their hotel to eat out, and among other things.

Joining me now is Clay Travis, host of "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show" which kicked off today. Congrats, Clay, that is fantastic. Congrats on the new show. And I've been dying to talk to you. Why is the NFL taking its cues from the forever pandemic party and not the science? I think there were 24 cases in all of Texas today, the whole state.

CLAY TRAVIS, HOST, "CLAY TRAVIS AND BUCK SEXTON SHOW": Yes, that is fantastic. Congratulations to Governor Greg Abbott, and thanks to him for opening up, and also thanks to you, Laura, for having me on the show and congratulating me. I'm excited about the new radio show.

The simple facts, if you look at the data are straightforward, transparent, and clear to anyone with a functional brain. No sports league, high school, college, or professional any longer needs a COVID policy. We know that young healthy athletes have virtually a zero risk from any sort of COVID issues. If you are concerned, you can go get your vaccine. You can do that, more power to you. But we know from all the data that we don't need to create these COVID policies any longer. The Buffalo Bills in Erie, New York. They were saying hey, Erie County, New York, you're going to have to have a vaccine to come watch games. They now have dropped that. The stadiums are going to be full. There is no COVID policy that is necessary here, and it's totally nonsensical.

INGRAHAM: Clay, so the Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is defying, bravely defying the NFL's vaccine push. Everyone needs to join him in this. He's saying "I'm not going to take meds for a leg that isn't broken. I'd rather take my chances with COVID, build up my immunity that way. If I'm forced into retirement, so be it. I've enjoyed the times I've had. I'll get to live freely with my wife, kids, and extended family forever.

Clay, Beasley added that the other players share his position, but they aren't in the right places in their career to speak out. It looks like other players are worried about being canceled by the NFL. Where are all the brave people who would kneel down for the anthem speaking out now? It's all about freedom. What about freedom of medical choices?

TRAVIS: It's a great point. Around 50 percent of NFL players have not gotten the vaccine so far. And to your point on the larger issue here, if they want to get the vaccine, they should be allowed to. But they also should clearly be able to make a choice. Football is far more dangerous to these players than COVID is by any stretch of the imagination. And again, they don't mandate flu shots, right? They never have mandated flu shots in the NFL. Teams get the flu all the time. Why am I making that analogy? Because for many young, healthy people, if you look at the data, the flu is more dangerous, certainly for college athletes, certainly for high school athletes.

INGRAHAM: Why is the league doing this?

TRAVIS: And for many young pro athletes --

INGRAHAM: Clay, why is the league doing this?

TRAVIS: I think they are doing it because they are afraid of the blue checkmark brigade members coming after them and saying you aren't taking COVID serious enough, and wagging their fingers at them. It's all cosmetic theater, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Clay, we're going to continue. This is going to blow up. I think this issue is going to become a very, very big issue.

TRAVIS: I agree. I agree.

INGRAHAM: Just watch, I don't think this is the last we've heard of this one. Clay, thank you, and congrats again.

When we come back, the Last Bite, and you do want to miss it, next.

INGRAHAM: This show was among the first to expose how the NIH sent taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The middleman in that funding stream was a scientist named Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance. Night after night we showed you how Peter Daszak worked behind the scenes to cover up and downplay the lab leak theory.

Tonight, we have an important update. "Human Events" is reporting that Daszak has been removed from the U.N. backed Lancet Commission on COVID's origins. It's about time. My goodness.

