'The Ingraham Angle' on Breyer's retirement, school accused of grooming student to change gender identity

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I am Laura Ingraham. This is the 'Ingraham Angle' from Washington. We're going to start right at the top, the left's dark money injustice. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.

Now, no sooner did Justice Breyer announce retirement, then Democrats would swoop in to give him the bum's rush.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): We need to do it quickly as quickly as possible, swiftly, expeditiously.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We want to move quickly. We want to get this done as soon as possible.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): Our judiciary committee will operate expeditiously.

INGRAHAM: They were trying to come up with every synonym for the word quickly. Well, I bet they want it fast. The stories came flying in this morning right on cue that the Democrats expect a muted debate over Biden's nominee.

Well, as usual, they want to limit debate and preemptively smear the opposition. They must like royalty, because they want a quickie coronation. But even Susan Collins isn't buying this.

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R-ME): There is no need for any rush. We can take our time, have hearings, go through the processes.

INGRAHAM: So why the hurry? I'll tell you why. Because this is what the left's dark money trolls want. From the get-go, the push to get Justice Breyer to retire has been spearheaded by a shady network of well-heeled dark money groups that are working to subvert. Not just to change or add to our judiciary, but to change our entire system of government. And frankly, our entire way of life.

It's a left-wing cartel that we warned you about over a year ago. Meet the opaquely funded group called Demand Justice, which is really just a front group for the 1630 fund. Demand Justice is led by former Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon, who yesterday revealed how this group bullied Breyer off the court and how they want the court to help validate a far- left wish list of radical policies from climate to gun control.

BRIAN FALLON, DEMAND JUSTICE CO-FOUNDER: A year ago, we started publicly calling for Justice Breyer to step down. What I hope happens is that this opens people's minds to what's possible in terms of what the Supreme Court could be, what it could look like. And we start to be a little bit bolder and more imaginative in reaction to rulings that are going to come down in June on issues from abortion to gun safety, to the ability to regulate greenhouse gases. And that's going to be an occasion for Democrats to see the need, to support expansion of the court.

INGRAHAM: All that gun safety breaking out in Chicago these days. Now, remember, they're not even trying to pretend that this nomination involves complex questions about statutory interpretation, constitutional philosophy, or an analysis.

There's only one thing that matters to these vulture activists circling Breyer still warm on the - on his spot in the bench, using the court to do what Congress doesn't have the votes to enact. That's what they want. The better name for the group Demand Justice would be demand revolution.

And these constitutional assassins don't come cheap. A few years ago, the Washington Free Beacon reported that George Soros' open society policy center marked that it had sent $2.5 million to Demand Justice for general support. That was between April 1 And June 30, 2018. Soros' group sent $87,000 more between October 1 and December 31 to support what they call advocacy on judicial nominations.

Now, the money's all fungible. But some of that money helped fund the highly coordinated and vile attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation. They were the ones waving those glossy Stop Kavanaugh signs trying to derail the confirmation hearings.

Now, this same unsavory lot intends to pick Breyer's replacement. They don't deny that they shame Breyer into retiring. In fact, they're proud of it. Even featuring this headline on their website. And Demand Justice ain't fringe, my friends. They have friends and former employees in very high places, including the White House.

Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki and Paige Herwig, who's Biden's point person on judicial nominations, both worked for the dark money group. And today, Psaki was desperate to (inaudible) any criticisms of Biden's selection.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: If anyone is saying they plan to characterize whoever he nominates, after thorough consideration with both parties as radical before they knew literally anything about who she is, they just obliterated their own credibility.

INGRAHAM: Oh, really. And so long as she mentioned no credibility, it's not hard to imagine who Biden's going to choose as his nominee. Demand Justice has been pushing Ketanji Brown Jackson for a long time. They even posted this promotional video last March.

REP. ELEANOR NORTON (D-DC): Ms. Jackson brings the entire package in one candidate.

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, AMERICAN ATTORNEY: I'm fairly certain that if you traced my family back past my grandparents, you would find that my ancestors were slaves on both sides. I say justice demands this result.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: But she's just getting warmed up.

INGRAHAM: The good news is that it looks like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn't intend to let this nomination pass without a real fight. McConnell warned Biden today that he must not outsource this important decision to the radical left. Oh, fat chance, Mitch.

Biden's team needs 50 votes in the Senate. And a lot of those votes would have to come from senators who have spent their whole careers trying to distance themselves from the hard left. So it's up to you voters in the states that elected these so-called moderate Democrats to exert as much political pressure on them as possible, urging them to reject Biden's soon to be announced radical pick.

I have a question tonight. Do West Virginians who voted for Trump by a roughly, what, 39-point margin really support a Supreme Court justice who believes in a racial caste system?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Now, we understand that white supremacy is not just Nazis marching in Charlottesville. White supremacy is the effort to continue to hold on to power by any means necessary, and to destroy what you cannot control, simply because they don't want to share it with black and brown people.

INGRAHAM: Of course, they don't. But Joe Manchin seemed ready to get on board with the radical express today.

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): It's not too hard to get more liberal than me. So it would not bother me having a person who was sound in their disbursement of justice and the rule of law, just because their personal beliefs.

INGRAHAM: Well, ok. That means Joe Manchin is willing to vote for a nominee who would use her power to ban the main industries of his home state. Now, remember, the Clean Air Act's language can mean anything to a judicial activist, and the hard left wants West Virginians to go broke. For that matter, they hate Manchin.

But apparently, he's just willing to forgive and forget. But you voters not in West Virginia, you shouldn't forgive him and forget. It's time to light up Manchin's phone and his office respectfully, let him know how you feel.

But West Virginians aren't the only ones who need to call their senators. Here's Biden's current approval rating in red and purple states with supposedly moderate Democrat senators.

In Nevada, where Catherine Cortez Mastro is up for election. Biden's approval is just 46 percent. In Georgia, Raphael Warnock state Biden polls at a measly 34 percent. New Hampshire, Biden polls at 39 percent. Watch out, Maggie Hassan. And in Arizona, Biden's at 42 percent. OK, Mark Kelly, think carefully before you vote in lockstep with the radicals.

These Democrats have a choice to make. Are they going to do what the dark money groups want? Or are they going to listen to their own voters? I don't believe voters in any of these states. We forgot Jon Tester in Montana, want to turn the Supreme Court into a rubber stamp for the MSNBC crowd.

Now, let's be clear. If you care about your Second Amendment rights, this nomination needs to be stopped. If you believe criminals should be punished, this nomination needs to be stopped. If you believe that Biden's team doesn't actually have the power to shut down any business that disagrees with Dr. Fauci, this nomination, oh yes, it needs to be stopped.

And if you believe that traditional religious beliefs are protected by the First Amendment, this nomination needs to be stopped. We don't have to wait for the nomination to get started. We know exactly what the left wants. A blank check to rewrite the Constitution in every U.S. law that gets in the way, regardless of the actual language.

Now, it's time for Senators across the country to hear from real Americans who want to keep their freedoms. This country belongs to us, not to Biden's donors. And it should stay that way. And that's the 'Angle'.

All right. Joining me now is former Speaker of the House, Fox News contributor, Newt Gingrich. Newt, how important is it for Republican and moderate Democrat senators to stand up to this whole charade?

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: Well, I think the important thing is to go straight at having really good investigations and really good hearings. You know, Nixon appoint - nominated several people who failed. Lyndon Johnson nominated people who failed. And they failed because when they got into the investigations, then they got into the hearings, the country concluded they were bad, that they weren't appropriate to be on the Supreme Court.

So, I start with the idea that President gets to nominate. He doesn't get to approve. The Senate has an obligation to look carefully at whoever is nominated. Find out what their views are, what their past is, and then see what happens. And we've had a number of cases over the last half century, where the nominee just kind of melted down, couldn't take the heat.

So I don't want to prejudge this. Although, I thought it was kind of interesting that Biden today used the pronoun, she, which if you think about the University of Pennsylvania's swimming situation, automatically kind of narrows it down.

But I think the fact is, that he'll send somebody up, that person will be thoroughly vetted, thoroughly questioned, and the country ought to be calm about making a decision. Maybe they're good enough to be a Supreme Court justice, maybe not.

INGRAHAM: Well, Senator Mazie Hirono, as she often does, gave up the left game today, Newt. Watch.

HIRONO: I'm looking for someone who will consider the impact, the effects of whatever decision making is on people in our country. So that - they are now making decisions just based on which I would like them to base it on law, which would be nice and precedent. But I'd like a justice who also will take into consideration, the real life impact of the decisions.

INGRAHAM: Newt, in other words, she wants an activist on the bench. That's what everyone on the left is clamoring for. And they're responsible for bullying Breyer off his seat before the end of the term. That never happens. As someone who spent a year at the court clerking, that doesn't happen except for a terrible illness, or heaven forbid, death.

So they want to deny Breyer after 23 years on the bench, a dignified exit at the end of a normal court term. So, I mean, you're giving them a lot more credit than I am.

GINGRICH: No, everybody ought to listen carefully to what she said. It would be nice if they followed the law. No. If you have somebody that thinks that'd be nice if they followed the law, vote no. That person should not be on the Supreme Court. Now, the whole point of this is that we have a constitution. That the Supreme Court's job is to interpret the Constitution.

And the idea you have somebody, who - oh, sometimes they will, sometimes they won't. But as long as they're far enough to the left, we don't mind if they invent new things. That person should be defeated. And my hunch is, as we watch Joe Biden continue to decline, I think that the odds are by late summer, they're going to have a hard time getting the votes to confirm somebody if they truly represent sort of the George Soros whacked out radicalism that almost all Americans oppose.

INGRAHAM: Well, just to give you a sense of what is - they're trying to ram through via the courts. A decision that just came down today by a district court judge, who was an Obama appointee, Judge Contreras invalidated, Newt, drilling leases that were sold and first written, this was all written in the - the lease sale was issued by the Trump administration. Saying that the action taken based on that record of decision, including the sale itself of the drilling leases, were based on calculations that were arbitrary - arbitrarily excluding the impacts on foreign energy consumption when calculating its greenhouse gas emissions.

Now, this is just one example of what the courts when left to their own devices, totally left-wing are going to do. A judge has no business issue in that ruling.

GINGRICH: But, remember, on the left, there is no law. On the left, the laws is weird, strange, hangover from the past, and the leftist invents whatever they want. They're much closer to the French Revolution than they are to the American concept of the rule of law. And that's why I think it's important to make sure that if that's the kind of judge, and I did a newsletter about this at Gingrich 360.

I said, Look, Biden has every right to nominate a liberal. He has no right to nominate a radical. And if he nominates a radical, then Republicans and moderate Democrats have an absolute obligation to defeat that person. Because they'll spend a lifetime poisoning the court and destroying the Constitution.

INGRAHAM: All right, Newt. Great to see you tonight. Thank you so much.

And I want to move back to our dark money conversation, and the efforts to push for the most radical choice possible. Now, here to help us make sense of it all is Mollie Hemingway, the new editor-in-chief of the Federalist, and of course, Fox News contributor.

Mollie, now your book about the Kavanaugh confirmation revealed this entire network of these shady and corrupt groups, but especially this Demand Justice group. What do we need to know about them specifically, and why does it ensure a radical pick?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, THE FEDERALIST: Yes, Carrie Severino and I covered Demand Justice in detail for the Kavanaugh confirmation book that we wrote, because they played such an outsized role in all of the shenanigans and all of the efforts to keep him from being confirmed to the court.

But you look at what's going on right now. Demand Justice has been able to put forth a ton of nominees through the Biden administration for a ton of federal judge positions, who are extremely radical. They're able to do that, because they gave so much money to the Biden election effort. These dark money groups spend like half a billion dollars. And Demand Justice is a huge front group of this - of these dark money efforts. And they're extremely radical, but also extremely effective.

I thought, what you just talked about right there with the difference between a liberal justice and a radical justice being key, Demand Justice has been pushing really radical ideas. And because of the money that they're able to pour into Democratic campaigns, they get a lot of things that that you would think would be just completely untenable.

You might remember that a bunch of senators said that they supported court packing. Nobody in America really supports court packing, but Demand Justice does and they have the money.

INGRAHAM: Well, here's Demand Justice's statement on Breyer's retirement. "Confirming Justice Breyer's successor will not break the Republican chokehold on the Supreme Court. It's not a substitute for structural reform, but it will break an important barrier and bring needed diversity to the court."

Mollie, they're just admitting. This has nothing to do with constitutional philosophy, or judicial acumen, or experience. This is politics. This is a super legislative branch, and they're treating it that way.

HEMINGWAY: And it's really important that people fight that. I mean, I thought a number of things that happened in the last couple of days were shocking. President Biden pledging to be both racist and sexist, and discriminating against people who aren't the preferred sex and race.

Something that if any of the rest of us did that in our hiring decisions would be not allowed. And yet, he openly pledged it. I think people should strongly speak against such sexism and racism, but also the point that they do not care about the Constitution and upholding the law.

This is a threat to the entire country. We have seen what happens when justices don't care about First Amendment protections of speech, and religious liberty of Second Amendment protections involving gun rights. All of these things can cause deep harm to the country and to the future of the Republic. And so Republican senators need to not do this thing that they frequently do of just okaying--

INGRAHAM: Rolling over.

HEMINGWAY: --a Democratic President at once, but really understanding that it's a threat to the country.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, Mitch McConnell has the ability to corral all the Republican senators if he really wants to. This is the time to do it. This is the - the muted debate headlines that we're going to have a muted debate, Mollie. How disturbing was that to see?

HEMINGWAY: Well, I think if they really genuine - if Biden genuinely nominated someone who was on the more moderate side of things, you might see a muted debate.

INGRAHAM: That's not happening.

HEMINGWAY: But nothing about his judicial nominations thus far would suggest that.

INGRAHAM: No, no. Mollie, congrats on the new post at The Federalist. And it's great to see you tonight.

Now, if you've been paying attention, you may have missed what looks to be coordination between the media, government and big tech, to not only define misinformation, but completely eradicate opposition.

What's more frightening is how a Biden nominee would like to weaponize this concept. I'll explain this all, next.

INGRAHAM: Have you noticed among some of the most odious people on the left, this new obsession with misinformation, got to stamp out misinformation. As we showed you last night, one of our favorite misinformation was self-appointed officers. None other than CNN's Brian Stelter, who recently brought his crusade to a public school classroom.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: Barbara King wants to arm this eighth grade class.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All right. So today's topic is misinformation,

STELTER: With the tools they will need in a world of information, saturation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, what makes the timing of this Stelter piece really interesting is what we just learned, that the American Federation of Teachers announced they're spending millions of dollars in an effort to stamp out, you got it, misinformation.

The teachers are investing in a service called Newsguard. And AFT President Randi Weingarten proclaimed, "It will provide a valuable lesson in media literacy and a discussion point for teachers in class on what can and can't be trusted."

This is ironic. Two fronts, right. First, because Weingarten and her cronies, all they do is spread fears, fear in lies to keep schools closed, make everyone paranoid about COVID, even little kids. Is that misinformation, Randy?

And secondly, the founder of Newsguard once called the New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story, "a hoax" likely perpetrated by the Russians. And it's not just the classrooms that are being targeted by these self-appointed misinformation czars. Even the COVID overlords are getting into the act. Just this week, Biden's Surgeon General, who is fairly creepy, just called for a social media crackdown on any dissent from the CDC.

VIVEK MURTHY, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: You've got to recognize that our technology platforms, whether - particularly social media, these have an important role to play these. These platforms have still not stepped up to do the right thing and do enough, I should say, to reduce the spread of misinformation.

INGRAHAM: The spread of COVID, the spread of misinformation, who determines what is misinformation? This isn't about public health.

This is about erasing any information on any narrative of the left that might disrupt their supposed truth. But perhaps the most alarming of these efforts comes from Biden's nominee to head the FCC, Gigi Sohn. And in tweet last year, she called this network "state-sponsored propaganda". And then she defended her smear in language before Congress.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GIGI SOHN, AMERICAN LAWYER: So you're referring to my tweets. And anyone who knows me knows I'm pretty direct, but they were made in my role as a public interest advocate.

INGRAHAM: Do you really believe her advocacy will suddenly disappear as the head of the FCC? That's the ultimate public advocacy for Gigi. So the misinformation squad's victims will just pile up day-by-day.

Pressure campaigns led to our friend Dan Bongino being permanently banned from YouTube, over rightly questioning the efficacy of masks. And OAN was just dropped by DirectTV after it face calls from far-left advocacy groups and (inaudible) talking heads on CNN. Again, misinformation.

So the new sensor seek to purge any traditional or conservative viewpoints from the public square. Even liberals who question them are ultimately called the purveyors of misinformation. And they're using government and big tech to stifle free speech and all debate. They'll ultimately come for you. I promise you.

You know the result, though, of one group controlling everything you know, it's called misinformation.

Joining me now is J.D. Vance, Ohio Senate candidate. J.D., I always say this, when you allow one group of activists to shut down debate, they ultimately come for other people on the left, because that's all they have is gobbling up other points of view and suppressing them. Your thoughts on this tonight?

J.D. VANCE, "HILLBILLY ELEGY" AUTHOR: Yes, you're exactly right. Look, at the end of the day, it's not about misinformation, it's not about public health, or anything else. It's about controlling the narrative, because the Democrats know that if they have to face us in an honest debate, they're going to lose. So they try to control the narrative. They try to control the facts, and they use their big tech allies to do exactly that.

One of the things I try to remind people, though, is that this is enabled by weak Republicans that we sent to Washington, that refuse to fight back against the tech industry, and all the institutions that control information in this country. So one of the guys running against me in the Senate is Matt Dolan, the guy who owns the Cleveland Indians.

And when the woke mob came after the Cleveland Indians, he bent the knee and changed their name. At the end of the day, if you're not willing to stand up for a team that you own, a legacy institution in the state of Ohio, how can you actually stand up against Facebook, against Google, against Fauci, against all of the powerful actors that are making it hard for conservatives to actually have a fair stake in this debate?

INGRAHAM: Well, China, former Soviet Union, Russia Today, they all use the misinformation lingo. When you really dig in, and you read the translations of contemporary "state-sponsored journalism", it's all about we have to protect the community from dangerous misinformation that hurts public harmony. All the lingo that's being used in schools to shut down concerns about COVID restrictions, misinformation.

I mean, they are all working in lockstep, J.D., and they're even now going after Substack, "The Washington Post" is taking its "misinformation" crusade against them, saying "Conspiracy theorists, banned on major social networks, connect with audiences in newsletters and podcasts. Newsletter company Substack is making millions off anti-vaccine content." J.D., they need to crush all dissent, they are so scared right now.

VANCE: Yes, that's exactly right. These people were all hall monitors in middle school, and now they've decided they're going to complain to the principal whenever they see anything that challenges their worldview.

It's not just COVID. I think one of the big issues where misinformation is used to censor conservatives is the immigration debate, right. Think about how many of our own voters, Laura -- think about how many media personalities have been censored for pointing out the fact that you've got floods of people coming across the southern border completely unchecked, of course bringing fentanyl, which is killing our people, bringing sex trafficking. They are censoring that, too.

At the end of the day these people are trying to control the debate in this country because they know they can't win in a fair fight. And the thing to ask, Laura, is think about the history of this. When has the group of people trying to censor the debate, censor the narrative, ever been the good guys? They never are.

INGRAHAM: J.D., Republicans have to stand up to big tech, stop falling on the ground for them, which is what they did year after year after year. Huge mistake not to take action against them where appropriate. J.D., good to see you.

And why are some Republicans looking to help China? Congressman Jim Banks has some interesting news on that to share. And speaking of the CCP, Peter Schweizer has new details about the ties between Joe Biden, big tech, and China. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: It was last night that we highlighted an incredibly important story for you -- 60 House Republicans, six-zero, are lobbying the administration to ease Trump's China tariffs. Again, no words. There is zero reason to do this, especially as China is about to get huge P.R. by hosting the genocide games. But they're not alone. Both Pelosi and some Senate Republicans are helping as well.

Here to explain all this, this dynamic, Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, Chairman of the Republican Study Committee. Congressman, Republican voters coast to coast have no reason to support candidates who are soft on China and want to add to our trade deficit by easing these tariffs.

REP. JIM BANKS, (R-IN): Well, Laura, just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, you see the House Democrats introduce a very weak China bill of their own. And you are right across the board. There are still Chamber of Commerce type Republicans who are weak on China who expose themselves every single day on issues like these.

We have to do more to hold China accountable. We can't pass bills like the fake China bill that Nancy Pelosi and Adam Kinzinger and others in the House are pushing forward that mentions coral reefs more than it mentions China. So beware of these types of efforts. The Republican Study Committee, we're fighting against it. This particular bill actually funds the U.N. climate fund. It rewards woke universities and the National Science Foundation. It advances Critical Race Theory by creating a chief diversity officer at the National Science Foundation. It does nothing to hold China accountable. That's why we have to defeat efforts like these.

INGRAHAM: This is from some of the highest levels of the Senate, these efforts to ease the tariffs. They never liked Trump's tariffs. They were exceptionally effective, but they never liked them because they are used to getting pushed by the Business Roundtable, Wall Street, and of course the Chamber of Commerce, to allow for the easy offshoring of American jobs and American manufacturing. So that's been a problem for the Republican Party, and was, Congressman, before Trump. And Trump tapped into that blue-collar sensibility that I think sustains the party today, unless the party leadership sells us out again. That's the concern, and I'm hearing it everywhere I travel.

BANKS: I hear it everywhere I go, as well. President Trump taught us this. He was elected on a platform to hold China accountable. And here we are a year after President Trump has left office, and we have done nothing to hold China accountable. We haven't studied -- we haven't held them accountable for blocking any studies into the origins of COVID. We haven't held them accountable for what they've done to wreck the American economy and put America on our knees economically. We haven't held them accountable as they reached to invade Taiwan and deter them from doing that as President Trump did over four years. That's what's startling and troubling about this moment that we find ourselves in, with weak leadership at the very top of our government. We have to do more to hold China accountable. And that's what we're trying to do at the Republican Study Committee at the same time as opposing some of these weak efforts that reward China rather than to anything to hold them accountable.

INGRAHAM: Anything that Adam Kinzinger and Nancy Pelosi are for, that's just an easy primer against.

Congressman, I need to get to this, though, because the president had what can only be described as a really bizarre call with Ukraine's president today. And he told the country to prepare for impact, but then CNN and some of the GOP reacted by being more concerned about, well, the isolationists at home. Watch.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Where do you think this line of thinking comes from? Is it a remnant of the Trump administration? Is in a growing influence of an isolationist or libertarian movement?

REP. MIKE TURNER, (R-OH): This is a troubling debate that we're having. If we can't stand, people look to the United States and look to Lady Liberty for the understanding that we stand for democracy. When we cease to be for that, then our own values are at risk.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, we like Congressman Turner a lot, but what is he talking about? Americans are looking at our southern border and seeing it wide open. We've got like 2 million people came here, and they are being transported all over the country. And now we are supposed to defend Ukraine's border when Germany doesn't care. Germany is sending 5,000 helmets to Ukraine. So what is this? This is the revenge of the Bushs again? What's going on?

BANKS: First of all, President Biden and the Biden White House needs to release the transcript of the call to Zelensky. We have no idea what was said on this call, and there's no doubt that it was bizarre because it involves this president, which everything that he does is bizarre. But we can't afford to fight wars and secure the borders of foreign countries when we can't secure the border of our own country, and that needs to be our focus at the moment.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, certainly we can do things to help Ukraine without getting involved in a full-scale military conflict with Russia, but we appreciate your leadership on this.

Joining me now is Peter Schweizer, author of "Red-Handed," new bestseller, "How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win." Peter, you were on the podcast today with me, and we discussed this, but we've got to get into this aspect of the big tech connection, in bed with China, remarkable stories in this book, especially involving Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. What do we need to know?

PETER SCHWEIZER, "RED-HANDED" AUTHOR: Yes, Mark Zuckerberg has long coveted a relationship with China, and he has these bizarre overtures. One of the stories I recount in the book is that the chief propagandist for the Chinese Communist Party actually visits Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook headquarters in California. Zuckerberg gives him a tour of the entire building, then brings him back to his office. The chief propagandist sits down in his chair, and he notices that on Zuckerberg's desk there is a 500- page book looks familiar because he helped put it together. It's a collection of the speeches and thoughts President Xi of China.

And the propagandist asks Mark Zuckerberg why is this book on your desk? And Zuckerberg tells him straight-faced, I am reading it and I bought copies for all my senior executives so they can also understand socialism with Chinese characteristics. So it's this sucking up, and it's very real, tangible deals that he has done that enhance the military and intelligence capabilities of China.

INGRAHAM: Peter, could Elon Musk pull out any manufacturing out of China, given how wealthy he is, obviously, one of the richest people in the world? He obviously has an affinity for sales in China and we understand that, but could he just pull up stakes and come here, or does he need Chinese rare earth materials or chips to make it happen with the electric vehicles?

SCHWEIZER: No, he could manufacture electric vehicles here. A lot of the big three automakers are going to be doing that. He's made a strategic calculation that it's going to help his company grow. The problem is it has come at a huge price. Elon Musk used to be very outspoken about some issues related to China. He is no more. He actually goes on podcasts and says that the Chinese government, the dictatorship there, is more representative and responsive to the people than the representative democracy in the United States. He talks about how great China is, how efficient their leadership is.

And the problem is that a lot of the technologies that are now in China as part of his factory there are the same technologies that are used on his SpaceX rockets, which launch American military and intelligence satellites up into space. So it's a national security story as well, and he seems to not really care about it.

INGRAHAM: What's weird is he is so good on standing up for freedom, freedom of thought in the United States. I think there's a lot more he could do. We're going to hope he turns around on that. Peter, thank you.

And a horrifying story out of Florida where a father is suing his daughter's elementary school after he says she tried to kill herself following months of secret meetings about her gender identity. That father and his attorney are here, moments away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: In a lawsuit filed against Clay County school district officials, Florida father Wendell Perez claims his daughter twice attempted to take her own life. This reportedly came after months of secret meetings about her gender identity with teachers who encouraged others to call her a boy and gave her a new name behind her parents' backs.

Here now is that dad, Wendell Perez, and his attorney Vernadette Broyles, president of Child and Parent Rights Campaign. Wendell, why didn't you learn about this until your daughter's second suicide attempt?

WENDELL PEREZ, SUING DAUGHTER'S SCHOOL: That's correct. Good evening. Yes, they called us that day, and we didn't know what was going on. When we arrived there, they said that our daughter tried to commit suicide by hanging herself. And the school counselor alleged that it was due to gender issues, and that we would not agree because of our Catholic Christian beliefs.

INGRAHAM: So they kept that information, Vernadette, away from the family because, I guess, in their view, being a Roman Catholic, you might as well just be thrown out of society, that you don't count?

VERNADETTE BROYLES, WENDELL PEREZ'S ATTORNEY: This case, Laura, is about understanding and upholding the rights of parents to be able to raise their children in accordance with their faith, even if it is a disfavored faith in the eyes of school officials, and of course, also in accordance with their understanding with biological reality.

And it's understanding that children are not the mere creatures of the state. Understanding that these rights have been protected under the Constitution for almost 100 years, as I'm sure that you know, Laura. And of course, it's protected under Florida law under the parents' bill of rights. So their behavior was entirely unlawful, and obviously led to -- almost to a tragedy.

INGRAHAM: Wendell, the Clay County school district alleges that the claims in your lawsuit or fabrications. That's not surprising. They remain firm that the actions by school officials pertaining to the situation as it was presented to us did not happen in the manner which they are portrayed. Wendell, what are you alleging specifically was done in counseling or meetings with her daughter behind closed doors?

PEREZ: What did they do?

INGRAHAM: Yes.

PEREZ: Yes. Well, it's there. It's in the complaint. The counselor had secret meetings with our daughter about gender. She was groomed into something that she is not. And she was encouraged, and even the counselor called my daughter by a fictious -- a male name and pronouns in front of others students. And that precipitated also a pattern of bullying.

All these behind our backs. I don't know why the school district is accusing me of lying. The facts, they speak for themselves. And they have decided at this point, I don't know why, to take this arrogant attitude against me. But behold, because pride comes before the fall.

INGRAHAM: Wendell, how is your daughter doing after this? They called her a boy's name, and she tried to hang herself at age 12? Something happened at that school, and we are coming up against a heartbreak. I can't believe it, but we are. How is she doing?

PEREZ: She is with us. She is relieved that she is not there. She is very happy because she eats with the family, and she is with us. We love her unconditionally and she knows that. No one is more prepared to deal with her than us, the parents. Not the school. The schools messed it up.

INGRAHAM: Wendell and Vernadette, we appreciate your joining us tonight, and we will have you back and continue with this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: What people is he going to be getting advice from, Joe Biden, for that Supreme Court pick?

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm going to invite senators from both parties to offer their ideas and points of view. I will also consult with leading scholars and lawyers. And I'm fortunate to have advising me in this selection process Vice President Kamala Harris. She is an exceptional lawyer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Right after she fixes the border, she'll get the right pick.

That's it for us. Gutfeld next.

