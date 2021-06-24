'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's crime policies, impact on suburbs

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: Yes. We'll stop right there. All right. We'll be watching next week and tomorrow night as always.

I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a ton to get to. So let's dive right in. It's do or die in the suburbs. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Now, it's a moment of truth for all you moderates living in the suburbs. Now, many of you I know, not all, but many of you voted against Donald Trump by voting for Biden. And at the time, I think you felt good about it, virtuous even. Especially, you suburban women. You're the biggest voting cohort making up to, what, 24 percent of the voters in 2020? And you went 59 percent for Biden, and only 40 percent for Trump.

Well, you felt good about yourselves at the time, but what about now? Well, the events of the last year and especially of the past six months demonstrate that you've got a lot more trouble than you bargained for. The fact is, there are now more moderates left in the Democrat party to rein in the radicals. And as I warn now, I think it was exactly almost a year ago, Biden's too weak to stand up to the hard left.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: A message to suburban women and older voters, Biden is not going to deliver the calm that you think he might. The Democrats have become the party of chaos, lawlessness, and disorder. And when they can't get their way through voting, they'll encourage rioting and looting. And if you resist or you don't publicly profess your white guilt, they'll destroy you. They hate our history, our traditions and our way of life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, not to mention that Biden's lackeys want to wipe the suburbs off the map. Now like everything else, they see the suburbs as themselves, inherently racist. Kind of the sign of decadent white privilege built on the backs of minority suffering.

Now, as we've warned you, the administration will cajole localities into eliminating so called exclusionary zoning laws that make the suburbs possible. Goodbye picket fence houses, hello high rises, and multi-use living, and of course, the ramp in crime that can come along with it.

Now, speaking of which, Biden's answer to the terrifying spiral of crime that's sweeping across the country, should itself be a wake up call to all you suburbanites who voted for him. His stupid gun control speech today just confirms what we noted last night, that Democrats defiantly refuse to do what we all know works to reduce crime. And they're doing that in favor of empty symbolic gestures that satisfy their rabid anti Second Amendment base.

Now under the leadership of President Bill Clinton, and with the help of then Senator Joe Biden and Republicans, remember, they all tackled rising crime in the 1990s. Did a good job of it. But now that the hard left is in charge, they're simply never going to crack down on crime. They just mouth platitudes about community engagement, and then they shovel taxpayer money out the door to their cronies.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SUSAN RICE, DIRECTOR OF THE DOMESTIC POLICY COUNCIL: This is not defunding our communities. It's investing in them for crime prevention and for community building and social services.

MERRICK GARLAND, ATTORNEY GENERAL: Fostering trust within earning legitimacy in our communities.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We know summer jobs, training and recreation for young people work that help make sure young people pick up a paycheck instead of a pistol.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): There are a lot of things that we need to do on the law enforcement side, including by the way, addressing the rise in domestic violent extremism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: You can always count on Mazie for real wisdom. Now meanwhile, the bodies continue to pile up as crime skyrockets, taking not just black lives, but blue lives as well.

On Monday, 19-year Colorado police force veteran Gordon Beasley was ambushed in broad daylight, shot and killed. Today we learn more about the suspect's motives.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LINK STRATE, ARVADA POLICE DEPARTMENT CHIEF OF POLICE: I can tell you that Gordon was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada Police uniform and a badge. Officer Beasley was ambushed by a person who expressed hatred of Police officers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now I wonder where that hatred was fed from. Monday was also one of Chicago's bloodiest days yet during the current crime wave, 7 killed, 11 wounded. Yesterday, one more was killed with five wounded by gunfire, including a 15-year-old boy shot in a drive by.

But of all the depressing headlines about inner city America in the past few days, I found one particularly disturbing. 57 dead in 50 days as violence continues to ravage Baltimore City. Today, these two men, Christian St. Rose and Jamal Kingsborough were arrested for the shocking midday execution of their 34-year-old Tony Hedgspeth. Yet no protests, no marches, no celebrity demands for justice for these victims.

And if you refuse to submit to what their thought process is about why crime is exploding, what are they going to do, they're going to try to run you over. Just like they did to those parents in Loudoun County, Virginia last night.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

INGRAHAM: I know another place where they take a similar approach to dissenting views.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

INGRAHAM: I think when you really think about it, China actually has to love critical race theory. In fact, they humiliated Biden's Secretary of State, Blinken, in Alaska last month, when China ended up parroting back to him, the Democrats go to lines about America's problem with systemic racism. So they were all probably elated over there in Beijing to hear that Biden's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs defended it on Capitol Hill today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: First of all, on the issue of critical race theory, et cetera, I do think it's important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open minded and be widely read. I want to understand white rage, and I'm white, and I want to understand it. It's important that we understand that because our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians, they come from the American people. It matters to our Military and the discipline and cohesion of this Military.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Let's pull the active duty servicemen and women about that, sir. Now, somehow, I don't think General Milley would ever speak in this dismissive tone that he took today to his Chinese counterparts. Not the way he spoke to congressman Waltz who questioned him.

I have a question for the General. Why would anyone risk his or her life for a country that's systemically racist, one that brutalizes minorities? Why would any country respect us or follow our lead if that's who we are? Those are some of the questions he should probably think about before he touts the value of teaching far left Marxist racist ideology to our troops.

The fact is Milley has made his choice and he has chosen to indulge the radical whims of Democrats. He'll do everything they tell him as long as they keep the Military industrial complex flush with cash. But is any of this what mothers and fathers in the suburbs thought they were getting when they voted for sweet old Joe Biden? Think about all of this.

If you worked hard trying to raise a family, if you paid your taxes, you're a good citizen, you have every right to expect that where you live will be safe and clean, that your schools will be functional. They teach your kids an informed patriotism, and prepare your children for the challenging world ahead. I mean, this should be the case no matter where you live in a country like the United States of America, whether you're in the city or the or the country, rural America.

If we think about it, in urban America, the middle class right now, it flees as soon as it can, because liberal leadership has driven it all into the gutter in the cities. But the hard left, they're fine with urban America living this way. But I don't think the rest of the country wants to live that way.

Most Republican-run States are blueprints for better, more prosperous and safer living today. But try to imagine what our country is going to look like if the far left is allowed to get away with teaching an entire generation or two or three, to despise our country and its founding, to view the traditions we grew up loving, from singing the Star Spangled Banner at a baseball game to flying our flag. Consider those things like racist dog whistles?

Plus, let's remember many of you suburbanites, either run successful businesses, or you work at one. You may feel insulated, I know, from the madness around you. But if you think that, you're sorely mistaken. No one is safe in their land of thought control.

Just in the past month everyone from a liberal playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda to Singer Billie Eilish has felt the need to apologize for their supposed unwokeism. And things went to a new level of the absurd when 89- year-old legend Rita Mareno had to apologize for dismissing the colorism attacks against Mr. Miranda.

The point is, if those beloved celebrities aren't safe from these vicious takedown mobs, why would your average suburban mother without any power, celebrity status, things should be safe. They think putting up BLM approved yard signs or trendy flags are going to protect them? They're not going to protect them. They think giving money to Democrats or Black Lives Matter affiliated groups is going to save them? It won't save them.

If the canceled culture doesn't get you, the racial division squads in the schools will get your kids and then they're going to turn your kids against you. And then crime is going to start seeping into your neighborhoods just in time for you to see the cost of everything go up. And of course, that means your paycheck won't go as far. Does that sound like building back better to you? And that's THE ANGLE.

Joining me now is Glenn Youngkin, Republican gubernatorial candidate for the great Commonwealth of Virginia. Glenn, good to see you tonight. Your reaction to what we saw unfolding in Loudon County last night. And what it says about this grass roots movement of parents fighting back.

GLENN YOUNGKIN (R), VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Well, good evening, and thank you for having me. In Loudon County, it's ground zero, in this cultural war that's being played out in our schools, where our kids are the victims. And what we saw last night was yet another chapter that was just so disturbing, where parents are standing up for their children, teachers are standing up for their children, and they're being canceled. And we must recognize that this election that we're having in Virginia this year is, in fact, going to be the first moment for Virginians, but also for Americans, to see the entire Commonwealth of Virginia stand up and say no more.

We, in fact, are not going to allow critical race theory to be taught in our schools for our kids to be divided. And this is the moment where we get to stand up and say the progressive left liberal agenda has no place in Virginia.

INGRAHAM: Your opponent, Terry McAuliffe, says that basically critical race theory is just a right wing conspiracy. It's not - it doesn't even really exist, I guess, in Terry's mindset, because he knows that's a real problem for him. That's why.

YOUNGKIN: Yes. Can you - it's hard to believe that someone could be so detached, or someone who's been in politics for 40 years, could be so accomplished at sidestepping. The most important issue that Virginia families are facing right now which is the education of our children and forcing all of our children to view everything through the lens of race and dividing them into groups and then pitting them against one another. This is the absolute antithesis of what we know we need to do as society in a community which is come together and actually find things that unite us.

At a time we are coming out of a pandemic, and absolutely trying to get our lives back and reestablish something that is much closer to common sense, we're seeing chaos. And that's what my opponent Terry McAuliffe is all about is going back in time, tired old policies that didn't work when he was governor before. And Virginians absolutely want common sense, not the chaos he represents.

INGRAHAM: Well, what he is advocating as well, and every everyone from the Commonwealth of Virginia, and frankly, across the country who is watching this tonight has to understand. Terry McAuliffe comes from a Democrat party now that demands that their candidates advocate for things like no cash bail, and he writes about this. This was revolving door of criminality in the United States.

"Across the nation, states and local jurisdictions are recognizing the need to shift from our reliance from monetary bail. That's why we must invest in programs that allow localities to release individuals before trial."

Glenn, what is that going to do with everyone from MS-13 gang members or [ph] dabbling in gang members to the garden variety criminals that are wreaking havoc in our cities and in our suburbs. Now, what does that do eliminating cash bail?

YOUNGKIN: Well, Laura, what we already are seeing is a 20-year high in the murder rate in Virginia. And when Terry McAuliffe was governor before, he had a 43 percent increase in the murder rate, and the rape rate went up every year. We are living in a state of chaos right now. I want to bring common sense back. We must invest in--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: But you are not in favor of this so-called bail reform. That's what I'm getting at. You're against this so-called bail reform.

YOUNGKIN: I'm against the bail reform. And by the way, the parole board in Virginia is a runaway mess. It's rotten to the core. Terry McAuliffe prides himself on actually letting violent criminals out of jail and putting folks back on the street. And are we surprised that we have a 20- year high in the murder rate? Are we surprised that the murder rate went up 43 percent when he was governor? We shouldn't be, because these failed policies of criminal first victim last do not work.

INGRAHAM: Glenn, we're going to be following this race very closely. It's already tight. I think that's surprising the Democrats, they're worried. Thank you so much.

Now in THE ANGLE we showed you, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs lecturing Congress. It's very dismissive, arrogant tone about their rightful concerns, about racializing the military. Sadly, that wasn't all.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MILLEY: What is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend and I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States of Military, our general officers, our commissioned, non-commissioned officers, of being "woke" or something else, because we're studying some theories that are out there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now are Florida congressman Byron Donalds and Mike Waltz. Congressman Waltz, the chairman parroted the left wing talking points that teaching CRT is the same as teaching about slavery. Doesn't this reveal what a political - he's just a total partisan at this point.

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ (R-FL): Yes. No, Laura, so I have a lot of respect for General Milley and his service, but he is completely confusing this issue. I legitimately think he is confusing critical race theory for some type of diversity training, or a history class on fascism and communism.

I have no problem with history and understanding our history or with diversity, but understanding that critical race theory is teaching our future Military leaders that they need to resist, our very basic institutions that our Constitution, our court system, our political system is bad, and at its core is racist, misogynist, colonialist, and therefore needs to be pushed back against. These are just some kids out in Cal Berkeley, sitting out there smoking pot somewhere, these are the cadets at West Point, the future leaders of our Military that will one day have their finger on the button, and it is a cancer.

Critical race theory is a cancer that needs to be carved out. The Secretary of Defense didn't even realize it's being taught at West Point to include a seminar on how to deal with your whiteness and your white race. I can't think of anything that is more divisive and more destructive to unit morale and the cohesiveness of our Military.

INGRAHAM: You're giving him a lot more credit than I am. I think he knows exactly what's going on. I mean, I respect his service just like you, but I do not respect what went down at this hearing today.

And Congressman Donalds, the idea that we are sending our tax dollars to this Military to in an attempt to weed out so-called extremists, which just means conservative evangelicals, as far as I can tell, we're paying for that? Why is Congress not saying we're not going to give you a penny until all of this is eradicated from the Military budget? Nothing. This is my offer to you. Nothing. That's what I would say. I'm totally outraged by him and his ridiculous response today. Sorry, Congressman.

REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL): No, you're right, Laura. I understand your anger because I'm upset about it as well. You're 100 percent correct. Congress should not be sending money to the Military in order to teach critical race theory. Frankly, we need our white men and women who serve in our armed forces to be prepared, to defend our nation against all foreign entities that are going to cause us harm, not having to answer for their whiteness. That is ridiculous. That is a joke.

If you want to study the history of the nation, study the history of the nation. But let's be very clear, critical race theory is a subjective lens to view the history of the country, not an objective study of the history of the United States. CRT is going to split our Military ranks, like it splits our young children in schools. It has no place there. It has no place in K-12 education. And the United States government should not be funding that.

If academics want to theorize in the halls of academia, it's a free country. God bless you. Go, do it. But we shouldn't be funding it in our Military and in our schools.

INGRAHAM: Congressman Waltz, where do you think this leads us? I mean, what evangelical Christian or faithful Catholic, or, frankly, any common sense, a young man or woman, why are they going to sign up for this to be told how rotten and awful the country is? Oh, but we're just reading about the theories. Is that we're just reading about the theories?

WALTZ: Well, yes, Laura, we're going to - we have legislation moving that is going to ban it from the Military and certainly from our Military academies.

INGRAHAM: No money.

WALTZ: Right. And certainly not support that, but what they need to understand, this isn't just Republican talking points. We're hearing this from cadets, from soldiers, from their parents that are just as outraged.

When I signed up to be a Green Beret, I was taught you bleed green, the only skin color you care about is camouflage. And I can tell you Chinese, Al Qaeda, Russian bullets could care less about black, white or brown. All they care about is that American flag, and whether you're American or not. In the foxhole, that's all that matters. So how do we move forward with it mission focused, merit-based Military, that's the best of the best. That's what the general needs to be focused on.

INGRAHAM: Go after their budget. That will be the only thing they understand is their budget, their money. That's it. That's all they understand. Congressmen, thank you for speaking the truth on this.

For weeks, this shows medicine cabinet has brought you warnings about the COVID vaccine's adverse effects on young people. We have a really critical update for you and naturally confirming what we warned about. Doctors Risch and Bhattacharya are here next with all the details.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Since, I don't know, March of 2020, it's been well established that the younger you are, the more resilient you are to COVID. Now despite this, our political and media elites are obsessed with forcing vaccinations on kids.

Well, now the vaccination push is even more twisted. The CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee now says there's likely a link between the COVID vaccines and a dangerous heart condition in young adults and teens. Now, for weeks this show along with my medicine cabinet, we've been documenting these cases. We've called out the reckless and unethical effort to push these vaccines on kids. And for that we've been smeared, not just as anti- vax, but responsible for deaths.

Like so many other COVID revelations, we've once again been proven right. Joining us now two of those aforementioned members of the medicine cabinet, Dr. Harvey Risch, professor of epidemiology at Yale; and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University.

Dr. Bhattacharya, let's start with you. Now, despite this startling admission, the CDC is still pushing forward with the idea of mass vaccinations for kids. Just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, was back at it. So your response to this?

JAY BHATTACHARYA, PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE, STANFORD: It's really odd. When the J&J vaccine was evaluated for young women, the CDC paused it, the vaccine, because of evidence that it was weaker than what we've seen here. Here, we have a link for young boys that is solid. I mean, one in 15,000 on that order. And in Israel, the rates were even higher of Myocarditis, a serious side effect of this vaccine for that group.

I think it's worth thinking about whether it's really right to do that. It might not come down on the side. It doesn't make sense. Since the risk of COVID is so low in young boys, I think we should just pause.

INGRAHAM: Well, the shocking thing also, despite the serious side effects, the American Academy of Pediatrics is still pushing for the vaccines, saying "only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after the vaccination," the myocarditis, "for the young people who do, most cases are mild. Myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common if you get COVID-19, and the risks to the heart from COVID-19 infection can be more severe." Dr. Risch, you first on that.

DR. HARVEY RISCH, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Well, this came about because of the CDC's review panel, as you mentioned, that reviewed and did a cost-benefit, a risk-hazard analysis, benefit analysis, for myocarditis after vaccination versus COVID results. And I was astonished at what they put in this report, and it made me angry, actually, that they treat the myocarditis cases that comes out of the VAERS database as if they are a real count of the number of cases that have occurred after vaccination. We know that Harvard has estimated that at between one and 10 percent of the reality. Most of these cases are still not evaluated because there's a backlog from January of evaluating these cases. And many of these cases are asymptomatic, their silent. They can be screened for and found, but they are not found in the VAERS. So there's at least 10 times the number of myocarditis cases if not 50 times that have occurred up to now that the CDC is ignoring in order to make a statement that's contrary to the facts.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Bhattacharya, they've tried everything. They've tried scaring people about the delta variants and the other variants, even though the vaccine seems to be work against those. They've tried lotteries, they've tried giving away marijuana, all sorts of things to push these vaccines. But younger people, African Americans, they're just -- their antenna are going up. And I think rightly so given the cost-benefit analysis, risk-benefit analysis to the young, especially when the old are vaccinated. Am I missing something here?

DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD UNIVERSITY EPIDEMIOLOGIST: No. I think the right thing to do to regain trust with the public is just tell the public honestly for whom the vaccine really makes sense, which is the older populations. The risk of COVID is so bad that it's worth taking some small risks from the vaccine, admittedly, but just be honest about what it is.

For the younger populations, it doesn't make sense. If you squarely tell the American population what the risks are, they'll listen to you. They'll take your recommendations. But if you come across as pushing for a vaccination in a group for whom it's clear that it doesn't look like there's a huge benefit, people are going to start to distrust, honestly distrust you.

And I think one of the things I think I'm most concerned about is, how do we regain that trust? Public health has to be trusted. It serves a really important role. And during the pandemic, its squandered much of that public trust.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, do you agree with that? The politicization of science and medicine, I never thought I would see it as I've seen it and gotten to know this medical world over the last 15 months. How badly hurt is the reputation of medical so-called experts?

RISCH: I think it's pretty bad. And I think the problem is, as Dr. Bhattacharya said, that the federal agencies have told the public what the agencies want the public to know that will motivate them to carry out the agencies' plans rather than the truth. If there are side effects, you tell the truth, you say what the side effects are. Give the public credit for the ability to evaluate the evidence for themselves. Don't railroad it down on them because you think the public can't decide for themselves.

INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, as always, thank you.

And the Biden team unleashing a corps of students, the first lady, and even a star to promote these vaccines. So how is it working out? Raymond Arroyo has a report, answers on all that. "Seen and Unseen" next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we reveal the stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Raymond, Biden unveiled his response to the crime epidemic sweeping the country today. What happened?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, it's essentially a gun- control and therapy agenda that Biden claims his American Rescue Plan partially funds. Now, most of this rollout, I have to admit, was lackluster and incomprehensible, but I'll let you be the judge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Police Chief Murray (ph) of the Baltimore -- excuse me, Police Chief Maren (ph) -- Police Chief Murphy, Paul, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

We discussed historic funding the -- we discussed historic for states, the stuff that prevents recidivism and helps them integrate into society. It means confirming my outstanding nominee to lead the AFT -- excuse me, the ATF.

Eddie worked as a violence interrupter. Now he runs a program that provides high risk men with cognitive behavioral -- cognitive behavioral therapy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: If you're a Joe Biden speechwriter, Laura, it's never a good idea to include any sentence with the words "cognitive behavioral" anything. Just a note.

The problem here is homicides are way up, Laura. There are 1,700 plus murders on the books from January to April nationwide, 282 murders this year in Chicago so far. Throwing millions at midnight basketball program and assault weapons bans are not going to cure that problem. But he keeps talk about the guns and the therapy. None of that is going to work with no cops on the street, and that's the problem.

INGRAHAM: He said you can spend money on cops with the COVID money. How is the COVID money now cop money? I'm all for hiring more cops, but they're just going to hire cops and make them antiracist trainees or something. But he had a little trouble.

ARROYO: They are fleeing departments, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Yes, Raymond.

ARROYO: They are fleeing department because they are not supported and they've been demonized in those communities by the leaders that are supposed to protect them.

INGRAHAM: It's disgusting. By the way, I was a little concerned that President Biden had a little bit of trouble with -- it is a hard name to pronounce, truth be told, the last name Murphy. That is hard.

ARROYO: OK, anyway, the Biden administration is making a determined effort to push COVID vaccines on adolescents and teens, Laura. This is a group that's not exactly breaking down the doors at CVS. Enter the COVID-19 student corps.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They just have to make sure that they're hearing the right information, and that's where we come in to try to help. And that's why we hope that this new student corps that we've established of student ambassadors will help us communicate to that population of young people who haven't yet gotten vaccinated, but we know is approachable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Student ambassadors, now, what is the expertise of the student ambassadors, I'd like to ask? And by the way, this student vaccine task force comes on the same day, as your panel just said, the CDC is suggesting that a warning be applied to these vaccines about potential heart inflammation for young people from taking this shot. Now, they still say, and this is what's so perplexing, that the risk of COVID is higher than the heart risk. I'd like someone to explain to me exactly how that works.

INGRAHAM: Yet, so if you're a young person, you don't want to be a heartbreaker, right, with a young woman or young man. But now you're just going to be a heart destroyer by recommending the vaccines to the kid. It sounds like the young -- it's like a young Komsomol in the Soviet Union pushing the ideology. You have to be a young Komsomol, you have to be a young COVID-19 corps member. Oh, God.

ARROYO: An ambassador, Laura, an ambassador. But the efforts to get Americans vaccinated is not stopping there. African Americans are also reluctant to accept the shot, to take the vaccine. Cue Cher and the Cher Cares bus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Today they are in Harlem where they have launched a Cher Cares bus.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wish I was there.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wish you were here, too. This is our first day back at the table.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hello, Claire, I'm so happy to see you!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Listen, I'm a little tongue-tied in your presence. I am of starstruck. I am definitely starstruck.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you feeling like life is back to normal for you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, you know, I still feel like I need to wear a mask when I go outside. I just have a feeling, and now with the --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Me, too.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cher is a hero to the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Can I ask a question? Is there a huge Cher fan base in Harlem? I might understand the Cher bus in the West Village, but Harlem? This is like her comment that she could have saved George Floyd, Laura. It's a nice idea, but it's absurd. I don't know how she is the ambassador to bring the vaccines to the African American community.

INGRAHAM: Well, I think "I Got You Babe" is now going to be "I Shot You Babe" with the vaccine. That's bad.

ARROYO: To coin an old phrase, I don't think she is strong enough in the black community, but we'll leave it there.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, thank you. We're still waiting for that Cher retirement.

In moments, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE's latest edition of "Everything is Racist," including the 1619 Project founder now issuing an ultimatum. What's that all about? Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: All right, on tonight's edition of --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When everything is racist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: When we break down the left's the additions to its woke blacklist.

Let's start with racism in deep space. A new course at Cornell University asks this penetrating question -- is there a connection between the cosmos and the idea of racial blackness? Of course, the answer is yes, and students will learn why terms like "black hole" are now racist.

Sticking with science for a moment, "The Washington Post" recently warned of the, quote, "racist legacy" that many birds carry, writing "The Bachman's sparrow, Wallace's fruit dove, and other winged creatures bear the names of men who fought for the southern cause, stole skulls from Indian graves, and bought and sold black people."

Restaurant dress codes are now apparently racially charged as well. NBA hall of famer Dominique Wilkins recently accused an Atlanta restaurant of racism after they refused to seat him. Except the restaurant says they actually turned Wilkins away for violating their business-casual dress code.

And do you sleep in the master bedroom of your house? That's probably racist! Well, maybe. As CNN notes, "While it's unclear whether the term rooted in American slavery on plantations, it evokes that history because of its slavery-era connotations. The Houston Association of Realtors recently announced it would replace "master" with "primary" bedroom. Don't worry, I'm sure it's going to satisfy the racial arsonists out there.

Well, this has been another edition of...

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When everything is racist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: All right, speaking of racists, 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones has issued an ultimatum to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her legal team -- she has a legal team -- is demanding that she be given tenure or else she won't be joining the school. Sounds like a great solution to me.

My next guest wrote about the oppressive leftist atmosphere on UNC's apostate is campus and is here to speak out. Here now is Patterson Sheehan, a student at UNC Chapel Hill. Hey, Patterson. You say the word "Republican" on campus is basically synonymous with "racist." So do you think the school will have the, you know whats, to canceled the idea of tenure, or revisit tenure with Hannah-Jones given her demands?

PATTERSON SHEEHAN, UNC CHAPEL HILL STUDENT: First of all, thank you so much for having me, it's great to be here tonight. Thank you for your interest in such a question. It's very complex. I don't know if I -- but I do think that the issue points back to this larger conversation that I've experienced at UNC, which is -- and I think that's that something that I struggled with as a student, and something that I hope that as the university -- as a country that we don't lose our ability to have freedom of thought and freedom of expression.

INGRAHAM: Well, what's really sad to me is that your parents pay a lot of money for tuition at UNC. You spend a lot of time and effort and energy to try to do well in school, really hard to get into UNC. It's an incredible institution of higher education. And then you get there, and you find out this whole idea of a free exchange of ideas is kind of a farce. You really cannot be honest about your views on campus and not expect to get called every name in the book. Is that right? You really -- you come out and say if you wear a MAGA hat on campus, what happens to you at UNC?

SHEEHAN: I don't even want to know what happens. But I will say that I love UNC, and I am so grateful for my education there, and I think that that's why I wrote what I wrote and had it published, is because when you love something, you want to see it do better, and I know that UNC can do better. And I think that -- is liberal just by nature, and that's the way it is. And UNC --

INGRAHAM: You know what we're going to do, Patterson? We're going to get UNC a better Internet connection as well, OK, because it is like snowing there. I don't know what's going on, but this is live TV. Thank you for speaking out.

And what happened when frequent guest of the show, Critical Race Theory opponent Chris Rufo, went on Joy Reid's show last night? This was good. The Last Bite explains.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Frequent INGRAHAM ANGLE guest Chris Rufo went on Joy Reid's show last night, and because she can't refute his ideas, well, she took to doing this every sentence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Dr. Ibram Kendi, you call him the guru of Critical Race Theory.

CHRIS RUFO, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: So many people are now running away from the race of -- the label of Critical Race Theory.

REID: He's not a Critical Race Theorist.

RUFO: Robin DiAngelo, who is another critical whiteness studies scholar, says that, quote --

REID: She's not a Critical Race Theorist.

RUFO: You're playing a series of word games.

REID: I don't allow people to just make up and say lies on the show.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was tonight.

And Greg Gutfeld --

