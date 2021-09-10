'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's COVID-19 policies, vaccine mandates

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" September 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: I'll take the baton from you. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. A complete takedown of Biden's COVID Hail Mary in moments from red state governors and medical experts. Plus, my angle, a little later tonight, a little change, why Biden $3.5 trillion boondoggle might be the last chance to resurrect, he's more of unpresidency, Newt Gingrich, you don't want to miss that. And Donald Trump just endorsed the Republican that he wants to see take on Liz Cheney in Wyoming. She is here exclusively tonight.

But we begin with one of the most heinous displays we've ever seen from a president. I'm talking of course about Joe Biden's angry anti-American vaccine mandate push earlier today. But first, I think it's important to show you how this conversation has evolved in just the past year.

Now it was just last August when Tony Fauci assured us this type of move would never happen in the good old US of A.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I don't think you'll ever see a mandating of vaccine, particularly for the general public. You cannot force someone to take a vaccine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Even Joe Biden who ran on a platform to crush COVID promised this was too radical to even consider.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, I don't think it should be mandatory, I wouldn't demand to be mandatory.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And as Press Secretary spoke, in even more blunt terms, just was a long time ago, it was six weeks ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: That's not the role of the federal government. That is the role that institutions, private sector entities, and others may take.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, just like everything else, Biden promised it all turned out to be a lie.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'm announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Do they have the authority to do this under the Department of Labor? Well, it is true, the Labor Department does have authority over workplace safety through OSHA. In this case, the rule can only be temporary, and you can bet, it's still going to be subject to lawsuits. They're going to argue how serious is this emergency when the federal government chose to exempt over 600,000 U.S. Postal Service Workers from these rules?

Now here's something else to consider. Now, Biden adopted an emergency temporary standard for health care workers back in June. Remember that? There have been pressures since he took office to adopt a rule for all industries. But he didn't do it. But now he is doing it. Why? Is he admitting that he failed, fighting COVID?

And finally, 75 percent of the adult population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine nearly 65 percent have gotten both doses. The numbers grow every day, and they don't take into account those who have natural immunity. So, why do we even need a vaccine mandate when this is the threshold that they told us all along was needed? Well, now we know why. To feed the Left's fragile egos and their ever increasing thirst for power. And to keep the gravy train rolling, they need to keep vaccinated Americans ever fearful of the unvaccinated masses.

Joining me now are two governors who have been opposed to the government vaccine mandates as soon as they saw them coming. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. Governor Reeves, let's start with you, your reaction to this announcement from the president today and the overall tone of it.

TATE REEVES (R) MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR: Well, I was very disappointed but not surprised, the president and all of his team for months and months have been telling the American people that they would never issue a vaccine mandate. And once again, this president has gone back on his word and had done the exact opposite.

Well, the thing that struck me as I saw him saying that today was, we live in America and you would expect words like that from the president maybe of Communist China or North Korea, but you don't expect words like that coming out of the mouth of the president of the United States.

INGRAHAM: Well, and President Biden knows who to blame, Governor Ricketts for the current COVID outbreak. He blames governors like you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Their elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against COVID-19. These pandemic politics are making people sick, causing unvaccinated people to die. These governors won't help speak to pandemic. I'll use my powers as president to get them out of the way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: There's no 10th amendment issue there. Governor Ricketts, your response?

PETE RICKETTS (R) NEBRASKA GOVERNOR: Yes, that is just absolutely outrageous. Tate was exactly right. The president has forgotten we live in America. He thinks we live in the Soviet Union. And the hypocrisy of this is just unbelievable. We have weekly phone calls with the governors, the White House staff, president has never once been on any of those. And yet he's got the gall to tell us that we're not fighting the pandemic.

I will tell you here in Nebraska, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, we have the third lowest fatality rate among people who have gotten Coronavirus. And yet the president is going to use the coercive powers of the federal government to tell us how to do this, it is just unbelievable. And I can tell you Nebraskan will push back, fight back with any tool we can fight against this huge and stunning overreach of federal power.

INGRAHAM: Well, Governor Reeves, he keeps saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated. And yet at the same time, he admits that his authority to mandate vaccines is limited.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: My administration has already acquired teachers at the schools run by the defense part, because I have the authority as president in the federal system, the Defense Department and the Interior Department to get vaccinated. That's authority I possess.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Governor Reeves, will your state consider legal action here?

REEVES: Without question, we will consider legal action. In fact, our lawyers are already communicating amongst one another as well as other likeminded elected officials around this country. Here's the disappointing thing, Laura, the president tried to pick a political fight with Republican governors, when the reality is, he is picking a real fight with hard working Americans, 80 million Americans, this President is saying to them, look, you can either get vaccinated or I as one individual is going to threaten your ability to feed your family. And that's just wrong. That is just wrong.

INGRAHAM: But he says he wants to protect the workers, Governor Reeves, it's about protecting them. And this is for their safety. They do all sorts of things in the workplace to ensure safety. So, COVID is a hazard in the workplace. So, why isn't this under their purview?

REEVES: This is a power grab by the federal government. We've seen this time and time again by the Biden administration. We've seen their unwillingness to attack the border crisis that we have. We've saw their incompetence when it came to the withdrawal from Afghanistan. And now, we're seeing their strong desire to try to make decisions on behalf of individual Americans. We believe in freedom and individual liberty.

And the unfortunate thing is that this is going to actually not help more people get vaccinated. In our state, we've seen six or seven consecutive weeks of - week-over-week rises in overall vaccination rates. That's because people are looking at the data, they are making an individual decision, and they're making good ones. And so, I just don't understand why the president would do this. It makes no sense.

INGRAHAM: And Governor Ricketts, I have to also remind everyone that under this new regime of mandates, the U.S. Postal Workers are exempt from Biden's mandate. OK, we've got 644,000 U.S. Postal Workers who will not be part of the federal mandate. So again, what does that tell us about the power of unions, particularly that union, and how seriously they really take the workplace threat?

RICKETTS: Yes, again, this is just more hypocrisy of President Biden to say that, well, we're trying to protect workers, but not postal workers, because apparently, for whatever reason, they don't have to have the vaccine. And I've got to tell you, just as this announcement came out, the phones in my office were ringing off the hook with people who are just in shock about this and business owners are calling me, telling me about how this is going to make it so hard for them to be able to run their businesses, the amount of effort to be able to get this done, the worry that they're not going to be able to keep people.

The president really has done something that is just unbelievable that it could happen in our country. Americans take responsibility for their own personal health care. This is not the job of the government to mandate, how they're supposed to take a vaccine like, it is just shocking.

INGRAHAM: Governors, it's great to see both of you tonight. Thank you. And mandates weren't the only focus of today's speech.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: While the vaccines provide strong protection for the vaccinated, we read about and hear about and we see the stories of hospitalized people, people on their deathbeds among the unvaccinated over the past few weeks. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now to respond to Biden's COVID claims Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Professor of Medicine at Stanford and Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Harvard Medical School Professor. Dr. Kulldorff, I've asked this question before, but I want to ask it again. It's important for everyone to understand what he's really saying. Is it accurate to call this pandemic and the mutations that are arising as one of the unvaccinated?

DR. MARTIN KULLDORFF, HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL EPIDEMIOLOGIST: No, I wish I didn't make that distinction. This is a pandemic for the whole population. In the plan, they claim that this is science based, but that's not correct. So, two examples. One is that they are mandating vaccines for anybody. But we know that people have recovered from COVID disease, they have stronger and longer lasting immunity and they're vaccinated, so they are better protected than the vaccinated, so there's no reason to mandate them to be vaccinated.

The other thing is that, well, anybody can get infected and there's thousand fold, more than thousand fold difference in mortality between the old and the young. But all the vaccine efforts in this plan is focused on people who are working or in school. So, younger to middle aged people who are low risk to miniscule risk. There was nothing in this plan on efforts to really get more vaccines to those who really need it, which are retirees, people in their 60s, 70s and 80s and 90s. There was nothing in this plan to do that. And that's the key.

Those are the ones that we really need to reach with vaccines. Not all of them are vaccinated yet and they should be. And it's not enough to make--

INGRAHAM: Painting with a broad brush like the entire population is equally susceptible to serious illness or death. And Biden's Surgeon General appeared earlier on Fox and made some rather interesting claims, Dr. Bhattacharya. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. VIVEK MURTHY, SURGEON GENERAL: We know that when you get infection, you can get some degree of protection. What we're less clear about is how long that protection lasts. You compare people who are - who've had previous infection and those who got the vaccine and those who didn't. What you find is that those who are not vaccinated after their infection are more than twice as likely to get a reinfection with COVID compared to those who got the vaccine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Dr. Bhattacharya, I've asked all the people I respect and the world of immunology and epidemiology, and people just said that's alarmingly false. Am I talking to the right people?

DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE: You are, Laura. He is - got the science exactly backwards. There was a fantastic study out of Israel that demonstrated just as Dr. Kulldorff has said that people who are recovered from COVID actually have much stronger immunity to the extent that they are, I think 10 or 13 times less likely to become infected. They're protected against severe disease, just as the vaccinated people are. I mean, in a sense, he's like, underplaying both natural immunity and the vaccine.

When you're recovered from COVID, you actually have a very strong immunity against reinfection and against vaccination - and against severe disease. And that's true for the vaccines as well.

INGRAHAM: Well--

BHATTACHARYA: Especially the second part of that.

INGRAHAM: Right.

BHATTACHARYA: I'm sorry, let me just correct myself. The first part, the vaccine doesn't seem to stop disease spread, it reduces it somewhat. But who knows how long that lasts, it still protects you against severe disease, and I wish he'd made that distinction?

INGRAHAM: Well, and the same Surgeon General Vivek Murthy also made a claim about the risk of vaccines, inducing a dangerous heart condition, but then made a follow on point. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MURTHY: When you look at kids who get COVID, their risk of having myocarditis is markedly higher than the risk of kids who get the vaccine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Dr. Kulldorff, again, I'm not trying to fact check just one person here. It could have done all Biden, but this is the Surgeon General, is that true?

KULLDORFF: So, there was a recent study that looked at this issue. And they found that the risk for young boys' teenage boys to have myocarditis is actually higher than the risk of being hospitalized. So, we don't know exactly the magnitude of the myocarditis in young adults. But we know that it's - there is a risk and we also know that the risk from severe COVID not from an infection, because they can easily get infected, but from severe disease from COVID is very, very small among children and teenagers.

INGRAHAM: Well, Dr. Bhattacharya on this same point. I mean, we have schools now and the Unified School District in Los Angeles, mandating vaccines for everyone 12 and up in the school system, with rare exceptions for allergic, severe allergic reactions or other severe medical conditions. 12 and up, does that make sense?

BHATTACHARYA: Well, I'll just have one data point on that. If you look at the JVCI. That's the board that decides in the UK whether to bend a - recommend vaccines for the population have recommended against vaccinating children. Certainly not vaccinating children as young as 12. Looking at basically the same data that I guess the LA County is looking at. I think that the data on vaccinating children is so equivocal. Their harm to children for COVID is so small. So, the risk reduction from vaccinating kids is small.

At the same time, there is a rare risk of as you said, myocarditis, it doesn't make sense for many young people to get vaccinated. And that's why for instance, the UK, they're not doing that. Let me guess one other note about young people.

I just received an email today from a student at Smith College, who is going on a hunger strike because she does not want to be forced to be vaccinated. This is an issue of conscience for many young people. I think this kind of forced vaccination is actually very, very harmful to public health. Now, there may be vaccines where it makes some sense - but leave that aside in the context of COVID, this is going to create enormous vaccine hesitancy.

Vaccine hesitancy went from a relatively fringe phenomenon to something that nearly half the - 30 percent, 40 percent of the population and so I think is much larger, who are resisting this push to a mandate. It is not right to do this.

INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, thank you both for coming on tonight. So important. And Joe Biden has one last chance to resurrect his presidency at least that's what the liberals saying. And one man holds the key to stopping him. My angle is next and then Newt Gingrich will react.

INGRAHAM: Do the right thing, that's the focus of tonight's angle. Now, if Joe Biden's presidency or a disaster movie, it would be like Titanic and the Poseidon adventure all rolled into one. Not only has the SOS Biden well, SOS Biden collided with an iceberg. It's capsized. And now, Democrats are scrambling aboard what they think is the last lifeboat. A $3.5 trillion BMF spending bill.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIAN ZELIZER, HISTORIAN AND PROFESSOR, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY: This is in many ways what might define what his presidency is about.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: We'll easily be the most dramatic expansion of the social safety net since LBJ's great society.

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: This is going to be one of the key moments that Joe Biden is going to have in his presidency and a legacy defining moment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course, the ropes for that lifeboat may have already been caught with a 50-50 split in the Senate, Biden can't afford a single Democrat defection or else, the $3.5 trillion spendarama goes nowhere. Enter Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia who came out against this massive money grab in his Wall Street Journal op ed last week, saying, I've always said that if I can't explain it, I can't vote for it. And I can't explain why my Democratic colleagues are rushing to spend $3.5 trillion.

Yesterday, Axios reported, Manchin is open to $1.5 trillion, which we also can't afford. And of course, that would be new spending, which Chuck Schumer and company resoundedly rejected outright. But that doesn't mean the Democrats are just going to unfurl the white flag. Oh, no, no, if Biden's ship sinks, they all sink with him.

Schumer and Pelosi need this bloated spending bill as much as he does. Now think of the leverage this gives Manchin. He could theoretically save Biden's presidency, kind of, but of course, to do that he'd have to vote yes, on a hyper partisan bill, that by his own admission, could very well exacerbate inflation and debt. That may be a bridge too far, even for a flexible Democrat like Manchin, which is why the Left is using a two pronged strategy here.

One prong involves plaudits and appeals to party loyalty.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: He's always been there. And he's always been with me. I think we can work something out.

SEN. ED MARKEY (D-MA): Joe is a good Democrat. He's very persuadable.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): He is someone that many times have been willing to get to a place that's the right place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The other prong is what you see in the press every day, vicious attacks from radical talking heads.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Joe Manchin is a monster of the Democrats own making, because the more you keep feeding the beast and telling them to have control over you, they will exert that control.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: What the Tea Party did to hamstring the agenda of President Obama for years. West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is trying to do to President Biden's agenda now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A big problem, a problem for Biden's agenda, Joe Manchin.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Practice fighting with Joe Manchin, practice fighting, see how it feels.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I like when Joy Reid does, that's right. I love that. Well, what should be obvious to Manchin is that no one you just heard actually cares if he does what's right for his constituents. In fact, they hate Joe Manchin's constituents, they helped get Trump in office after all. And West Virginia, a large number of Trump voters also voted for Manchin, why? Because they trusted him when he said that he wasn't like those other Democrats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-VA): As your senator, I'll protect our Second Amendment rights. That's why the NRA endorsed me. I'll take on Washington and this administration to get the federal government off of our backs and out of our pockets. I'll cut federal spending, and I'll repeal the bad parts of Obamacare. I sued EPA, and I'll take dead aim at the cap and trade bill.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Where's that guy about? Don't pick our pockets. But it's one thing to make a promise on the election trail. And, of course, another one to keep that promise when the entire Democratic establishment is pressed, knew to betray your constituents. So, we have to ask will Manchin hold? Well, does he surrender to Pelosi and Schumer, he break faith with the good people of West Virginia? And then vote yes, to help AOC and company move us closer to socialism? Or does he do the right thing and put the interests of his constituents and all Americans ahead of the hard Left?

Does he side with the squad? The rest of the radicals who hate this country or will he listen to the people of West Virginia? The latest civics poll has Biden's approval at just 21 percent in West Virginia. His disapproval as its 74 percent. So, if Manchin does the right thing, and just stands up for the people who sent him to Washington. The choice for him is obvious. Biden's crazy dream of creating new entitlements, turning America into a Left-wing catastrophe has to be stopped.

The people of West Virginia didn't vote for Joe Biden or Pelosi or Schumer. They voted for Manchin and he promised that he'd fight for West Virginians. So, now is the time, kill this nutty bill once and for all. Let's start working on rebuilding the country, we love. Not continuing Biden's disaster movie. And that's the angle.

Joining me now is Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, Fox News Contributor, Newt, it's obvious what Manchin should do. But will he hold the line?

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: I think that big government socialism got an enormous hit against it today, and people don't - but I think people in Washington don't realize what a disaster today is. It's 20 or 30 times the disaster of Afghanistan. You know, the Daily Mail read a headline that said Biden declares war on 80 million Americans. And I think people just haven't thought about this.

You have a president who thinks that he has the right to dictate to everybody, whatever his opinion is, without Congress passing a law, without any checks and balances. And I think that is going to rip this country apart. Because if he can do it on this issue, how many other things can Biden instruct businesses about, how many other things can he reach into your life? And ironically, Kamala Harris said, it's my body my choice, she, of course, was referring to abortion.

But if it's my body, my choice, how come its now Joe Biden's body and it's his choice. And this is going to royal all of the Democrats back home in the next week, are going to have person-after-person coming up to them saying, is the president just crazy? How can he possibly dictate to us and as you pointed out, not only is he dictating to us, but he's cutting deals with the unions to exempt them. And I think as this comes out, the chances of this big government socialist bill passing goes down and down. And I don't think Manchin is necessarily going to in any way melt.

I think frankly, Sinema is going to join him. And I think by the end of next week, you may see other Democrats joining him. You look at parts of this bill that affect farming, for example, that destroy family farms, because of the estate tax changes. And I think you're going to see a number of Democrats in places like Montana and New Mexico, who just say, I can't be for this. So, I will be very surprised if it passes.

INGRAHAM: Newt, they are looking at a dozen plus new taxes, what is it, 16 new types of revenue grabs that they are looking at to, quote, fund, $3.5 trillion, which, of course, isn't going to fund it. Maybe over 50 years if we still have a country at the end of that. But that in and of itself is a huge anvil onto the shoulders of our economy.

GINGRICH: At a time when they've got to pass the debt ceiling, they've got to pass the continuing resolution to keep the government open, they're going to ask their members to walk a lot of planks. And Pelosi has run a dictatorship with great effectiveness, but I have a hunch it's breaking down, and I have a hunch that this coming week between the people who are mad about Afghanistan, the people who are mad about what's happening with Biden's dictatorial power grab on deciding that you will get the vaccination because Joe Biden has decided it, and the people who are mad about the tax increases, I think it's very hard to imagine how they are going to come back and get it through either the House or the Senate, just because eventually the pressure from the American people breaks the will of members of Congress.

INGRAHAM: Newt, from your lips to God's ears, I hope that's the case. Newt, thank you.

And two recent examples reveal the media's outright war with millions of Americans. Mollie Hemingway and Karol Markowicz help us break down my mini Angle in moments. Stay tuned.

INGRAHAM: Charles Blow is one of the most noxious purveyors of racial vitriol in America today. His "New York Times" columns are marked by twisted logic and limp reasoning behind what always seems to be a rather vile attack on his fellow Americans. So we've kind of come to expect the worst from him.

But even we were taken aback by his latest work of hatred that aired on CBS last Sunday. The main point of Blow's opinion video is to warn the media against even covering certain views because doing so may amplify them, somehow legitimize them. You might already see where this is going, but listen to how he sets this whole stage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLES BLOW, "NEW YORK TIMES" OPINION COLUMNIST: One-hundred years ago this week, the "New York World" began to publish a 21-part explosive expose on the inner workings of the Ku Klux Klan. Some believed giving the Klan this much exposure was a terrible idea. Sure enough, the series did not have the effect that one might have thought. To the contrary, the Klan's membership exploded.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Let's pause here for a second. Now, if you guess that Mr. Blowhard's KKK talk was leading to a grand smearing of conservatives, you're right on target.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLES BLOW, "NEW YORK TIMES" OPINION COLUMNIST: Consider how this continues to manifest today, whether through election denial, QAnon conspiracies, or vaccine resistance. Sometimes when we expose evil, we create or amplify an allure of it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: In other words, Trump supporters and other Americans Charles Blow disagrees with on things like the vaccine, they are morally the equivalent of the KKK. They are not deplorable, and they not only should be shunned and looked down upon, but the media needs to take proactive steps to suppress their views, de-platform them altogether.

What was more shocking, though, is that this loathsome dribble aired not on MSNBC, but CBS Sunday Morning. What happened to them? In the end, the modern media doesn't see it as their goal to inform, but rather to decide for you. Take COVID. They don't want to nuance, they don't want to admit the Delta variant is waning, that kids are overwhelmingly safe. Instead they would rather scare you into submission, upend your lives, and help corrupt establishmentarians retain actual control over you.

What they are doing is evil. Trump was right, they have largely become enemies of the people. And it's time for Americans to tune them out.

Joining me now is Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at "The Federalist," FOX News contributor, also with me is "New York Post" columnist Karol Markowicz. Mollie, I used to think that CBS Sunday Morning was one of those last bastions of Americana, it was just a good old fashion Sunday morning news show with some cooking and some patriotic tributes. But what the hell happened?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": I'm not sure that I have such a high view of that media outlet, but in general, media outlets have such low credibility because they have done such a bad job of covering fully half of the country. I actually kind of appreciate what Charles Blow is saying here by acknowledging that most of what we call journalism is nothing of the sort. Its propaganda, designed to support people in power and designed to oppressed people who politically disagree with them.

And that it is now being aired on CBS and not just fringe outlets really speaks to how it has corrupted the entire corporate media establishment and how terrified they are of how they don't control the narrative no matter how hard they try.

INGRAHAM: I still remember Charles Kuralt and his beautiful landscapes of America and visiting all those towns. I still have a romantic vision of those old shows. And Karol, you've noticed the same trend in the coverage of the few liberals who are against some of the more draconian measures to fight COVID, specifically you were mentioning, I think was it Nate Silver. Tell us about that.

KAROL MARKOWICZ, "NEW YORK POST" COLUMNIST: That's right. Also Charles Blow at some point in the past has said that he is more afraid of Republicans than he is of terrorists. And I think he continues to openly hate more than half the country in his column all the time in "The New York Times."

Yes, Nate Silver said some very rational things about COVID this week on Twitter and was maligned for it, because how dare he not push the official liberal line. All the leftists know what's happening at this point. We know that cloth masks don't work, those blue masks don't work. We know that kids are not susceptible to this. We know all the reality. We know that 70 percent of the country is vaccinated, and yet we are having double the cases that we had from a year ago. So we know what's happening here, and the left really doesn't want to face it because they are really enmeshed in having restrictions placed on people, specifically on people they don't like, like Trumpers. They would like to see these restrictions continue.

INGRAHAM: And Mollie, speaking of this war on America and COVID, CNN's resident Dr. Doom, Leana Wen, thinks Biden's move today is fine as far as it goes, but it didn't go far enough. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. LEANA WEN, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: I actually wish that the Biden administration would go even further because planes and trains, for example, are also under their authority. A lot of people want to travel. And I think it would make a big difference to say, if you want to travel, then you need to get vaccinated. That makes travel much safer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: She has that creepy smile when she talks about taking away our freedom. She's enjoying the prospect of thinking about it. Mollie?

HEMINGWAY: It's just amazing that for four years every time there was a mean tweet we were told that it was fascism come to America. And then you actually have the government ordering corporations what to do, telling individuals what to do, and the same people who were hysterical for the last four years don't seem to notice what's happening. This is a tremendous assault on American constitutional governance. It's going to require everybody to stand up and resist and fight. But we can't count on anyone in the media because they believe their job is to support one political party over its political opponents, and they will paper over all these things that just even a few years ago they would've thought were horrific and unacceptable of any president.

INGRAHAM: And Karol, I was thinking about, again, the old days of Johnny Carson and 15 million viewers a night. And these late-night hosts get a fraction, a tiny fraction of what someone like he got all those years ago, he kind of stayed away from most politics. But Jimmy Kimmel saying that people who are unvaccinated shouldn't get any treatment in hospitals. He's not joking, that's what he really thinks. Howard Stern is saying the same thing. Where does this end? Do morbidly obese people, do smokers, do people who have done drugs, do they get no treatment, too? Or are they all the cast asides.

MARKOWICZ: The joke is that they are picturing some guy named Bubba with a Confederate flag on the back of his pickup truck, but the fact is that black and Hispanic communities have a much lower vaccination rate than white people. When they're confronted with this fact, they don't admit that that's going to be the people that they're denying care to. They are still maintaining, no, no, it's these awful Trumpers.

I think Blow, as Mollie said, maybe it would be for the best if the mainstream media did stop covering conservatives. They do a terrible job of it. They don't treat us fairly at all. Maybe it's time to really go our separate ways here.

INGRAHAM: And for people who haven't read his pieces, his columns in "The New York Times" are much more vicious than that gauzy CBS piece with the music underneath it. Much worse. Ladies, thank you both.

And still ahead, Liz Cheney now facing a Trump endorsed a primary challenger. That challenger, Harriet Hageman, is here exclusively, next.

INGRAHAM: Big news out of Wyoming today. Former President Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman over so-called Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the state's only House primary. Hageman was Wyoming born and bred, where she attended Casper College on a livestock judging scholarship, I love that. Then she went to University of Wyoming College of Law. As an attorney, she spent decades fighting back against federal overreach as a lawyer for the New Civil Liberties Alliance. She fought the Clinton administration's EPA overreach as well.

And from there she went on to become the national committeewoman for the Republican Party in Wyoming, a post she just vacated to enter this race.

Harriet Hageman joins me now. Harriet, it's great to see you tonight. You've supported Liz Cheney in the past, you have even donated to her. Yet now you are running to unseat. Pray tell, what has changed?

HARRIET HAGEMAN, (R) LIZ CHENEY PRIMARY CHALLENGER: Laura, thank you for having me. It's so wonderful to be on your show. And it's very simple. Liz Cheney has betrayed Wyoming. She betrayed all of us, and she betrayed me. And had I known five years ago that Liz Cheney would align herself with Pelosi and the radical Democrats in Washington, D.C., I probably wouldn't even have taken that first phone call. The fact is that the state of Wyoming deserves to be represented by someone from Wyoming, by someone who was born and raised here as I was, and someone who has Wyoming's best interests at heart. That's why I'm running to be the next congresswoman from the state of Wyoming.

INGRAHAM: Specifically on what issues you take issue with her?

HAGEMAN: There are several ones. One of the primary ones is that she aligned with Pelosi and the radical Democrats earlier this year to vote to impeach President Trump without due process and without what you would expect from someone in terms of that kind of an issue. She aligned herself with Pelosi and the Democrats in the impeachment, and then since then, she has aligned with Pelosi on the matter related to the January 6th commission.

So again, what she has done is she is focusing on issues that are important to the Democrats in Washington, D.C., as they attempt to deflect attention from the absolute disaster that is the Biden administration, and she continues to bash President Trump as well as the citizens in Wyoming.

The fact is President Trump won Wyoming by over 70 percent of the vote. He had a higher percentage of votes than Liz Cheney did to. The citizens of Wyoming sent her to Washington, D.C., to be an ally of President Trump, to pursue conservative values, and fight against the Biden and Pelosi agenda. And what has she done? She aligned herself with Pelosi and has furthered that agenda instead.

INGRAHAM: Liz Cheney reacted to President Trump's endorsement of your campaign by saying in a tweet, "Here's a soundbite for you -- bring it." Harriet, she's projecting a lot of confidence. I understand Democrats can cross over and vote in this primary. Your reaction?

HAGEMAN: I'm not sure that that projects a lot of confidence. I think that that was a rather interesting response for her to make, but it also shows that she reacted immediately to President Trump. I think it further shows that that is exactly the agenda that she has been pursuing. She announced earlier this year that she was going to make sure that President Trump has no leadership role in the Republican Party from this point forward. That's the agenda that she is pursuing. She's not pursuing the agenda that is important to Wyoming. She's not fighting the Biden administration on the terrible policies that have been so destructive to our state, to our small businesses, to our schools, to our students.

And it's very telling to me that she reacted to President Trump the way that she did, because that's what her focus is. She's taken her eye off the ball. She wants to spend her time fighting with President Trump rather than fighting Biden and Pelosi and what we see are the radicals are Washington, D.C.

INGRAHAM: Harriet, would you support a lawsuit to try to stop this vaccine mandate for companies of 100 employees or more that Biden announced today, would you do that? I haven't heard Liz Cheney on that.

HAGEMAN: The fact is what Biden did today is clearly unconstitutional, and his advisors know it. Just like the CDC moratorium was unconstitutional and they knew that in July when they put that forward as well.

INGRAHAM: So you would. Again, I haven't heard Liz Cheney even -- she never talks about these types of issues. It's only hitting Trump and the insurrection on January 6th, that's it. Harriet, we're going to be watching this race very closely. Thank you for choosing this show to come on first, we really appreciate it.

And with thousands of Afghan refugees resettling in the country, Biden's DHS secretary really has his eye on this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: We have changed the language that we use to refer to migrants who arrive in the United States and seek relief and who do not have yet lawful presence. We do not use the term "illegal alien."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: No, what they really call them are undocumented Democrats.

Gutfeld next.

