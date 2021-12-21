'The Ingraham Angle' on Manchin derailing Build Back Better, Biden's Omicron response

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," December 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

I'm Jason Chaffetz in for Laura Ingraham, and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.



Joe Manchin gave Americans two early Christmas presents over the weekend, sending The Squad into a rage. Congressman Michael Waltz is here to react.



Plus, we'll show you the utterly disturbing op-ed published by "The Washington Post." Victor Davis Hanson breaks it down.



And Senator Richard Blumenthal lied for decades about fighting communists. Now he's openly profiting off them. Dinesh D'Souza exposes the fraud.



And an alarming report from the Southern Border where a Saudi national with potential terror ties was apprehended. We'll bring you the shocking details.



But first, in case you thought the freak-out over the Omicron variant was about science, not controlling your life, I want you to take a look at what happened the last few days. And let's start with CNN.



The South African doctor who first discovered the Omicron variant, tried laying out the facts about this mutation to them today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANGELIQUE COETZEE, SOUTH AFRICAN PHYSICIAN: What we currently see is our cases sort of - we're over the curve.



If you look at our numbers, it's going down. Our positivity rate still stays highest about - around about 30 percent, and the reason is that people go and test. We don't see a high death rate with Omicron.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHAFFETZ: Keep in mind that only 27 percent of eligible South Africans are vaccinated and they already are over the curve. Here in the United States it's 61 percent. Despite this and the variant's mildness, the White House spent the weekend inducing panic.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEFFREY ZIENTS, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COORDINATOR: We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You've done the right thing, and we will get through this. For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHAFFETZ: If anyone was trying to stoke the vision hatred and all out panic, it's that guy. Lest you think this wasn't backed by the President, his Chief of Staff Ron Klain endorsed it last night tweeting, "The truth is the truth." It's disgusting.



Adding to the insanity, Dr. Doom and Gloom himself made this prediction over the weekend.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JONATHAN KARL, ANCHOR ABC NEWS: Are we going to get to the point where we won't have to wear masks on airplanes?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I don't think so.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHAFFETZ: Yikes! Joining me now is Dr. Houman Hemmati, Board Certified Medical Doctor and PhD Research Scientist; and Phil Kerpen, President of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us tonight on "The Ingraham Angle."



Doctor, I want to start with you. I mean, they talk about the long winter of death. That doesn't get any more disastrous than that.



DR. HOUMAN HEMMATI, BOARD CERTIFIED MD: Well, we have to put everything into context, Jason, right. When they talk about that long winter of death, who is at risk, right? We know that the Omicron Variant is spreading like wildfire. We know that it went from 3 percent of the U.S. population who was COVID positive with Omicron to now 73 percent today, and climbing, which means that's now becoming the dominant variant.



When that becomes a dominant variant, it pushes all the others out. And what it means is that we're having a less fatal, a less severe variant taking over, so we're getting more infections, less severity. What does that translate into? Less deaths, fewer hospitalizations on a per capita basis.



We may see a temporary, short lived blip for a couple of weeks of a lot of cases in the hospital and even many dead, solely because of the sheer number of people who are infected all at once. But once that's over, just like South Africa, that may be over.



So I think we really need to take a measured response to this. Not panic, but rather ask ourselves who needs to be protected? Are there people who are at risk, people who are elderly, people who are sick, even if they're vaccinated, right? Or especially unvaccinated, they're the people who you want to protect. They are the people who want to get early treatment. They're the people who wanted to get masked and maybe stay away from crowds and other people, and - if they want and if they don't, they're free to do that as well. Right?



But we have to keep in mind who's at risk and pick those people out and make sure those people are protected, more than just locking down all the society?



CHAFFETZ: Yes. Phil that's what they talk about. Dr. Fauci is talking essentially about masks forever. But previously they said you can either get vaccinated or have a mask. Now they're talking about masks in perpetuity, forever.



PHIL KERPEN, COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY: It's pretty disturbing, especially in the context of airplanes, Jason. Airplanes are one of the safest indoor environments, because the rate of air change is astronomically high. They have HEPA filtration that changes all the air in the airplane every 20 to 30 times per hour.



The best lab study we have shows that the best mask, a fitted and N95 type mask is not as effective at reducing aerosol transmission as two air changes per hour. So I would argue that there never should have been masks on airplanes. They were never justified. The idea that we're going to do it forever is the triumph of theater over science and logic.



CHAFFETZ: Yes, especially, if you try to put a mask on a four year old child traveling cross country when they are not at the high risk levels, so I always thought that was ridiculous.



Now, doctor, I want to share with you this tweet. A New York City public school made the kids eat outside, while sitting on the ground due to their insane COVID protocols. It was 32 degrees this afternoon in New York City and I'm sure that cement was even - felt even colder, and there was some wind-chill.



So we called the - Fox News called the P.S. 321 this afternoon, and they confirmed that they had eaten outside. But were moved inside eventually, I think, because they probably got caught. And they say because of the weather.



But doctor, I mean, this is ridiculous how we're treating children in this. If you look closely at the picture, they're not even allowed to sit close to each other outside.



HEMMATI: Yes, Jason, I agree. Look, with children, they are the least likely to get sick, they're the least likely to die. And we're putting a disproportionate amount of effort trying to protect kids who are the ones who are least likely to die from this.



Whereas, we're not putting that effort on our most elderly. If we had done these types of measures for nursing home residents back in March of 2020, we would have had far fewer deaths probably.



But instead, we're doing entirely the wrong thing. We're forcing kids to become totally inconvenienced, uncomfortable for no reason whatsoever. There's no evidence whatsoever in any published medical literature, or even in common sense that forcing kids to be outside in the cold when they're trying to eat is - that has any impact on the rate of spread, or on the rate of deaths in children. Just doesn't make any sense.



Yet, people do this out of this intense desire to have an abundance of caution or to have basically the theatrics of this, to have this outward expression of caring. Well, they are well intentioned, but they should take that caring, and actually apply it where it counts and where they can make an impact without harming poor little kids.



CHAFFETZ: Yes, these kids and what they're going through and all the psychological things. Now, Phil, real quickly. It was Joe Biden, who said he was going to shut down the virus and not shut down the economy. But the exact opposite has happened at this point.



I tend to think that Dr. Fauci has got to go. I think America needs a second opinion, because it's just not working. And I don't believe what the administration tells us, because they flip and flop on just about everything.



KERPEN: Yes, I think the problem we have is that it's not an abundance of caution anymore. It's really an abundance of stupidity. And we're suffering from it with all of these pandemic responses, not just that we're harming children who are at no greater risk with this than any other normal respiratory virus, but this insistence that we continue to up end American life indefinitely. And this panic that we're now seeing over Omicron, which really should be a good news story, if it's displacing Delta, because it is so much more mild.



I think he's been extraordinarily reckless. And Jason, I think that both Fauci and Collins need to be replaced with people with almost no public profile. We have a huge problem when the people who dole out billions of dollars of grant money, or the public face of policy campaigns and scare campaigns, because it means that all of the doctors who depend on them for all of their grant money, feel that they can't step out of line.



I think it's got to be a priority that whoever runs NIH next is somebody no one ever heard of and who keeps a low profile.



CHAFFETZ: No, I think you're absolutely right. Especially Dr. Fauci, when he has time to be on the cover of InStyle Magazine, he's obviously not doing his job. And to hold the grant money as the carrot is a total conflict of interest. Gentlemen, thank you for your expertise and joining us tonight.



All right. Shocking new e-mails show the NIH's lead men Dr. Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins, coordinating a smear campaign against a group of scientists who opposed COVID lockdowns after they appeared on this show.



Fox's Matt Finn has the story. Matt?



MATT FINN, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Jason, those e-mails from Fauci and Collins were sent just three days after a group of epidemiologists and scientists appeared right here on "The Ingraham Angle," discussing the Great Barrington Declaration.



You may recall, the Great Barrington Declaration was signed in October of last year by dozens of public health experts and scientists from around the world urging against lockdowns, writing in part, "We have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies. Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. Our goal should, therefore, be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity."



Well after that declaration, outgoing National Health Institute Director Dr. Francis Collins e-mail Dr. Anthony Fauci writing, in part, "There needs to be a quick and devastating takedown of its premises. I don't see anything like that online, yet, is it underway?" Collins also called scientists and doctors that signed the declaration, "fringe epidemiologist."



Now, Fauci responded to Collins' e-mail attaching some articles that debunk the Great Barrington Declaration. One from "Wired," titled "There is No Scientific Divide Over Herd Immunity." Another article from "The Nation" with the headline, "Focused Protection, Herd Immunity and Other Deadly Delusions."



Collins was asked about his e-mail exchange with Dr. Fauci yesterday on "Fox News Sunday" and he says he stands by it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. DR. FRANCIS COLLINS, OUTGOING NATIONAL HEALTH INSTITUTE DIRECTOR: This of course, before we had vaccines. And basically these I will call them fringe epidemiologists who really did not have the credentials to be making such a grand sweeping statement who are saying just let the virus run through the population and eventually then everybody will have had it and will be OK. Hundreds of thousands of people would have died if we had followed that strategy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FINN: Collins wrote another e-mail to Dr. Fauci on October 13th, with a link to a "Washington Post" article he is quoted in with a headline stating that "The Great Barrington Declaration Proposal Appalls Top Scientists." Fauci responded, quote, "What you said is entirely correct." Back to you.



CHAFFETZ: Matt, thank you very much. All right. My next guest was one of the targets of Fauci and Collins smear campaign. Joining me now is Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford School of Medicine Professor and original signer of the Great Barrington Declaration. Thank you so much.



You got your medical degree from Stanford, you've been with Stanford for more than 20 years. I'd hardly call you somebody on the fringe. But I heard what Dr. Collins tried to characterize what this declaration said and it seemed to be he got it entirely wrong.



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD SCHOOL OF MEDICINE: No, he straight up lied. He basically said that we wanted the virus to spread - rip through the population. And Dr. Fauci said the same thing, we - it was a let it rip strategy.



Anyone that reads the Great Barrington Declaration, you can go look online, there's not - that phrase does not appear in it. Because the central idea of the Great Barrington Declaration is focused protection of the vulnerable. There's thousand fold difference in the risk of severe outcomes.



We know the elderly and old people and certain people with chronic diseases have high risk of that outcomes if they infected. So the Great Barrington Declaration said let's focus our attention on protecting those people.



At the same time, the lockdowns were harming so many other people, especially kids, who were locked out of school, especially poor kids. And so we argued for opening up society for the rest of us while protecting the vulnerable. What I was expecting was an honest discussion. Instead, what we got was lies from the head of the NIH. It was absolutely shocking.



CHAFFETZ: Did you ever think that they would actually target you? I mean, they wanted a quote unquote, "devastating response" and takedown of what you were advocating. And it wasn't just you, there's scientists from all over the world that were signing on to this.



BHATTACHARYA: Yes, tens of thousands of scientists and doctors signed on to this. You know, the problem here is that of Dr. Collins sits on top of over $40 billion worth of money that go to other scientists to fund research.



When he says he wants a devastating takedown, well, he has the resources to go find people to do that. And you can see from the strategy that they use, they essentially went to friendly press, spread their propaganda and lies about the Great Barrington Declaration in order to not engage with the ideas in it.



They didn't actually take down its premises. If they thought that it was impossible to protect the vulnerable, well they should have said that. What they actually had - the major problem was that it - the Great Barrington Declaration correctly pointed out the enormous collateral harms from the lockdown policies we followed.



Every single person listening to this knows those harms intimately - isolation, people who lost their businesses, people lost their - going to the doctor for cancer screening. In poor countries tens of millions of people are starving as a consequence of lockdown. They didn't want to address those harms. And so instead they engaged a propaganda campaign.



CHAFFETZ: Yes. I mean, it's pretty amazing that you had over 5,000 scientists sign on to this, and it's just shocking that they would go out and try to attack you. I think one of the fundamental problems in this whole approach from these doctors, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins was they took a policy position and then tried to backfill it with the science.



Instead of having the science out there and having that honest discussion that you talked about. But I think you'd be for being engaged in the discussion and not being bashful or intimidated by those in political power.



So Dr. Bhattacharya, thank you for joining us tonight.



All right, Joe Manchin delivers two big Christmas gifts for America and leaves coal in Biden's stocking. But now that Build Back Better is dead, what's next? Congressman Michael Waltz tells us.



Plus, "The Washington Post" prints one of its most unhedged op-eds to-date. We'll explain. Don't go away.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): They figured, surely to God we can move one person. Surely, we can badger and beat on person up. Surely we can get enough protesters to make that person uncomfortable enough they'll just say, "OK, I'll vote for anything just quit."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHAFFETZ: Derailing Biden's Build Back Better boondoggle was the - just the first of two early Christmas presents from Senator Joe Manchin. The Left thought they could bully and intimidate Manchin into submission, but it only got them on his naughty list. Now, Biden's multi-trillion dollar spending bill is dead in the water, at least for now.



But mansions second Yuletide gift was even better - a total and complete meltdown from The Squad. Have a watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): He has never negotiated in good faith. And he is obstructing the President's agenda.



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT): If he doesn't have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world.



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): It's unfortunate that it seems we can't trust Senator Manchin's word.



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): The excuses that he just made, I think are complete - We all know that Senator Manchin couldn't be trusted.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHAFFETZ: Joining me now is Florida Congressman Michael Waltz. Congressman, I can't help but have a little bit of a smile on my face when I watched The Squad, it gets come unglued here.



They think they - they act like they have a mandate, like that they were swept into power with this massive mandate. They really don't. And so much of what Build Back Better was - put out there was fraudulent. I mean to say that it costs zero, for instance.



But where does it go from now? What happens? Is the build truly die or did they resurrect part of it?



REP. MICHAEL WALTZ (R-FL): You know, Jason, I - this Christmas, I'm thanking God that I live in the Free State of Florida. I'm thankful for my family, and I'm thankful for Senator Joe Manchin, for stepping up and have the courage to withstand Cancel Culture.



I mean, they thought they could threaten his family, intimidate them in his home, chase his colleague in the bathrooms and use the same tactics that have worked for them. Well, it didn't work on the senator from West Virginia. Because he never - you know, he never forgot that who he works for, he works for those West Virginians and their values and their goals and dreams and aspirations and not The Squad.



And you know, we'll see where it goes from here. I mean, it's just such a massive overreach. Any rational actor would try to break this bill apart and pass individual pieces of it. Individual piece - it's a Green New Deal, plus 100 government programs combined. They - one would think they would take 30 percent here, 20 percent there, but instead it was just the home run, the whole enchilada. And it completely has now imploded. Thank God.



CHAFFETZ: Yes, I tend to think they're actually a few senators that forced the vote would actually voted no. They kind of hid behind Manchin and let him be out front. But I think there are more - the people I've talked to on Capitol Hill, and some pretty good ties up there, I think they're actually more than just Senator Manchin.



But the way the White House is going after him and the other members, that's not smart politics, because the majority of people were opposed to this - 50 Republicans plus Joe Manchin. But if you're going to do anything else in this United States Senate, you going to have Manchin's vote. I don't know how they go back and gain his trust.



WALTZ: Well - and you know, Jason, as well as I do, trust is everything here. And once it's broken - and especially once you start vilifying somebody's family and going after their character, it is incredibly hard to get back in.



Look, they need him way more than he needs them. And you're right, I mean, this scorched earth policy is blowing back on them. I don't know where they go from here. I hope he reconsiders. What - just like Representative Van Drew from New Jersey reconsiders. And come on over Joe Manchin, you're welcome to come over to our side.



CHAFFETZ: Yes, one swing of his vote, and guess what, Mitch McConnell then becomes the Majority Leader. It would be quite stunning if that happened. But, Congressman, thank you. Merry Christmas. And thanks for joining us on "The Ingraham Angle." I do appreciate it.



WALTZ: And Jason just real quick, you know--



CHAFFETZ: All right. What I'm about to read the you is one of the most--



WALTZ: --John McCain as one senator - I just have to say this - didn't agree with Obamacare. He wasn't the death of democracy. And every Senator, every Congressman's, vote matters.



CHAFFETZ: Yes, it does. It does. Congressman, thanks again.



All right. What I'm about to read you is one of the most unhinged things I've really quite ever seen in the printed legacy media. This is what "The Washington Post" saw fit to print from three retired Military generals. "As we approach the first anniversary of the deadly Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, we are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election, and the potential for lethal chaos inside our Military, which would put all Americans at severe risk."



Are they serious? Are they really worried about insubordination? If they were, they'd be called out for the - they would be calling out for the firing of General Mark Milley. It's because of political hacks like him that Americans' confidence in the Military has plummeted.



Well, joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, and Kurt Schlichter, Senior Columnist at townhall.com. Thank you so much, gentlemen, for joining us tonight.



Victor, I want to start with you. Because it is dramatic to say the least of what these people are saying what happened after the 2024 election?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, we have to put it in the context, Jason. This follows two weeks of Democratic talking points that 2022 or 2024, may see the end of democracy. And they're not worried that democracy is not working. They're worried that it's working too well, and they've lost the confidence, the American people, and there's going to be a big push back in both those years in the Congress and the presidency. So they're preempting. That's one thing.



And these three generals are very ironic, because Donald Trump was not President more than 11 days, and we had an influential Obama legal counsel write in foreign policy that there were three ways to get rid of this new President, and one of them should be considered was a Military coup.



We have two distinguished retired officers colonel, a lieutenant colonel that wrote a letter urging Milley to remove Trump if there was a contested election. We had people like Joe Biden bragging that the former joint chiefs would help him remove Trump. We had General Milley violating the chain of command, which is expressly forbidden to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.



We had about a dozen retired four star admirals and generals who violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice and disparaged their commander in chief with terms like Nazi like Mussolini like, they compared his policies to Auschwitz. And so this has been going on in the Military.



A recent Reagan Library poll, only 45 percent now have confidence in the U.S. Military. If they want to restore and they have to restore that support, then they better keep out of these divisive politics, stop the woke virtue signaling and performance art. And then they should also work on Military preparedness and strategic deterrence, which we apparently have lost when you look at what Russia and China have been doing.



CHAFFETZ: Yes, yes.



HANSON: And I think more controversially, when they get out of the Military at the four star level, just take a hiatus - four, five years before you revolve right into a Military contracting corporation or board membership or as a Military lobbyists, and monetize your knowledge of the procurement system in the Pentagon. That would be wise to do.



CHAFFETZ: Yes, we seem to have more discussions about which bathroom certain genders should use at whatever time as opposed to let's prepare for the fight with China or Russia or whoever adversary might be at the moment.



One of the authors, Kurt, of this op-ed was on CNN earlier tonight. I want you to listen to this and then I want to get your comments.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIG. GEN. STEVEN ANDERSON, U.S. ARMY (RET.): We got all kinds of commanders and soldiers out there that are refusing to take their shots that shows the weaknesses we have within our Military to be consumed by political thoughts and ideations instead of thinking about our country. We love our country. We need to prepare now for the next coup.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHAFFETZ: And Kurt, what do you - what's your reaction to that?



KURT SCHLICHTER, TOWNHALL SENIOR COLUMNIST: Well, look, I'm a retired colonel, so I'm not impressed by generals just because they pin a couple stars on their shoulders. And I think the American people are coming up with that is, Professor Hanson said, and as usual he's writing everything he said.



He pointed out that Reagan Institute study that says only 45 percent of Americans approve of the military now. I cited that for my next book just the other day. In 2018, it was 70 percent. These guys have presided over a freefall of the American people's confidence in the military, which was once the only institution that we still had any respect for.



I'm listening to these guys, and all I hear is, I don't trust my soldiers. They are not going to listen to me. They won't take the vaccine. Holy cow. It would never occur to me that my troops wouldn't follow me, but I guess I was coming up under a different Army. For instance, in my Army, unlike today's Air Force, we did not ask pronouns to our signature blocks. We were serious about were fighting and serious and winning. And in fact, I was in the last war that we unequivocally won, Operation Desert Storm. It's been 30 years.



Now, if these guys were coming off a string of victories, if they had put something in the "W" column, I might be more willing to listen to them. But all I see is a bunch of guys who figure out they can't beat any foreigners, so maybe they will give it a shot with some Americans. Maybe they'll do better. But I kind of doubt that. It's an embarrassment. We need to fire everybody --



CHAFFETZ: All right, gentlemen, I've got a very short amount of time, a very short amount of time. Quickly, 20 seconds each. Why the scare tactic? What do they think they're going to achieve? Twenty second each. Victor?



HANSON: They're preempting. They want to scare conservatives and traditionalists to back and to not try to get voter I.D. and have fairer and free election. So they are planning a coup if you try that, you're planning a coup. And so they're doing this because they're losing support and they're terrified of a midterm disaster in the next year.



CHAFFETZ: A lot of truth to that. Kurt?



SCHLICHTER: Look, we are not going to be talking about this coup nonsense in 2024. We're going to be talking about Putin's successful invasion of Ukraine and the Chinese successful seizure of Taiwan. And I pray that we are not talking about thousands and thousands of American casualties. But this level of incompetence makes that almost a foregone conclusion.



Look, guys, I'm worried. And I think Dr. Hanson is worried, too. And we all need to get our military back into shape and to a warfighting frame of mind.



CHAFFETZ: Yes, we have to be able to fight and win wars. We have got to have the biggest, baddest military that can fight on two fronts and win. Gentlemen, thank you for your expertise, and thanks for joining us tonight.



All right, did the Border Patrol catch a potential terrorist trying to sneak across our woefully unprotected southern border? The shocking details when we return.



CHAFFETZ: Distressing news from the southern border where Border Patrol agents in Yuma sector announced they'd apprehended a 21-year-old Saudi migrant with potential terror ties. FOX's Bill Melugin has the story. Bill?



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Jason, good evening to you. Border Patrol in Arizona's Yuma sector report they have arrested a potential terrorist who crossed illegally. Take a look at these photos put out by Border Patrol in Yuma sector. They said this man, a 21-year-old Saudi man, crossed illegally from Mexico on Thursday. They arrested him once he came across. They say he has ties to known subjects of interest in Yemen.



And as you can see, he was wearing some sort of an EMS jacket. We looked it up. It belongs to the Center Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps. If you're wondering, they are based out of upstate New York. So we called them today, and their chief told us they have no idea who this man is. He has never worked for them. They don't know how we got one of their jackets, considering they are in New York, and this happened in Arizona. And they have serious questions about what happened here.



No further details have been released by Border Patrol, but this just plays into the argument that President Biden's critics have about his border policy, saying it's leaving us open to threats like this, to bad actors who would potential try to get into the country. Thankfully, Border Patrol was able to take this person into custody who they are describing as potential terrorists. We'll send it back to you.



CHAFFETZ: Bill, thank you very much.



My next guest represents a state on the front lines of the border wars. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joins me now. Mr. Lieutenant Governor, thank you so much for joining on THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. To hear the administration, they say that the border is closed, that there's no problem here. But I don't think so.



DAN PATRICK, (R) TEXAS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: Jason, they would be lying to say that, or clueless. And I don't believe they are clueless. This is a plan that they have set about to let millions of people invade our country, and they don't care who they are, including terrorists.



Tomorrow night the president is going to address the nation on Omicron. What he should be addressing the nation is on an issue as serious as the border and terrorists now coming into our country. Is anyone surprised by this, Jason? Are you? I'm not -- 173,000 people will probably cross the border in this month alone, over 2 million this year. We caught one today. How many more do you think have come in? This president doesn't care.



Look, Mr. President, here's my address to you, I think on behalf of millions looking your poll numbers who would agree with me. About a year ago, you took an oath of office, I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of the president of the United States, and to the best of my ability, I will preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.



You're not living up to that oath, Mr. President. People are dying on the border. We are in danger of terrorists. Two weeks ago, Jason, I was here last week at the burial of Carmen Sosa and her daughter that was killed by a smuggler running from Border Patrol that went through a stoplight and killed them dead. They never knew what hit them. We have people in sex trafficking, children, women being kidnapped and sex trafficked. We have fentanyl coming over, killing Americans. We have criminal gangs coming over. And he does nothing. He is not upholding his oath of office, Jason. And America is at risk.



CHAFFETZ: Listen to the D.A. administrator talking about the problem of fentanyl as it flows into this country.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The cartels will do anything to get drugs in in every way you can imagine. Yes, we see it coming through the border. Fentanyl, tiny quantities are deadly and extremely potent and addictive. So it's not in years past where someone would have to bring kilos upon kilos into the United States. It is almost minuscule quantities right now. So the threat has changed enormously.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHAFFETZ: So without the administration doing its job, what is Texas doing?



PATRICK: So we're building the wall. I talked to President Trump about this a couple of years ago and said if Congress won't let you, we can build it here in Texas, and we've commenced on doing that. We've committed this year, Jason, alone over $4 billion. I know I helped sign the checks as president of the Senate, over $4 billion to send National Guard and Department of Public Safety troops to the border. We are doing everything we humanly, possibly can, and this president does nothing. He does not care about the lives of American citizens. He doesn't care about those left behind in Afghanistan. He doesn't care about those being killed by fentanyl and criminals crossing the border.



And think of this, Jason. Remember, on 9/11, there were 19 terrorists, 15 from Saudi Arabia where this guy was caught from. They are here, and they can plan an attack. And this president needs to uphold the oath that he swore to come, unless he was crossing his fingers when he took it, or took a wink and doesn't really care. But he is being controlled by communists and Marxists and socialists who want to overthrow this country, and one of the ways they want to do it is having an open border. And they're willing, they're willing for Americans to die for them to succeed in their agenda.



The oath of office, Mr. President, you swore an oath of office to the people of this country, and you are not living up to that oath. Secure this border tonight.



CHAFFETZ: Yes. It's not happening, and Kamala Harris isn't doing her job as well. Lieutenant Governor Patrick, thank you so much for joining us.



Da Nang Dick Blumenthal is at it again. It turns out his ties to the communists go well beyond the lies about serving in Vietnam. We'll lay them out for you, next. Stay with us.



CHAFFETZ: Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal once lied about fighting against communists. Now he is openly working with them. What do I mean? For starters, the Democrat has a six-figure investment in real estate development company with links to the Chinese Communist Party. And earlier this month, Blumenthal was a surprise speaker at an awards gala, get this, to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party in the United States.



The senator claims he didn't know what this event was, but we'll let you decide for yourself. Have a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LISA BERGMANN, ORGANIZER, YOUNG COMMUNIST LEAGUE USA: Thank you all. This is a beautiful tribute from all of our labor leaders honoring how important the Communist Party is in her movements, not just in Connecticut, but across the whole world. There are more and more people talking out about socialism in this country as it becomes more and more clear that capitalism is not going to work for our future.



Please welcome Senator Blumenthal.



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHAFFETZ: Joining me now is the Dinesh D'Souza, host of "The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast" and Chris Bedford, founding partner at RightForge, and senior editor at "The Federalist." Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us.



Chris, I want to start with you because the senator now claims I didn't know it was to celebrate communists. All you have to do is go to duck-duck- go, or Google it, or whatever you are going to do. And he is introduced by the person who is talking about the celebration for the Communist Party. Come on. I don't know what's worse. He says I didn't know, or that he actually did do it.



CHRIS BEDFORD, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": This is a party sponsored by the Connecticut People's World Party. It is pretty obvious to anyone who has got an ounce of sense, especially someone who has been around as long as the senator has, that this is a communist event. And if, as you point out, there is any doubt remaining, that maybe when they called it communist in the introduction speech, that would have tipped him off.



But this is a classic that people play in Washington, D.C., where they hold hands with communists, whether it's here in Connecticut or whether it's in China where they have got investments, where they're making money, we're they've got all these different things, whether it's Silicon Valley or Washington, D.C., they work with the communists abroad.



And they always say, oh, well, we didn't know about this. We didn't know about that. But the truth is out there. We've got, because of this 100 year anniversary, 100 years of the most brutal crimes against humanity by the communists, 100 years of oppression, 100 years of mass murder, 100 years of censorship. These are their friends. This is where they are making money. And when he wants to talk about, I'm a fan of capitalism in America, well, his actions speak a lot louder than words, and we can see this.



CHAFFETZ: Dinesh, he and his wife have evidently made between $100,000 and $250,000 investments, or have that amount of holding in a real estate, a retail center there in China. Tell us about this, because now the senator is claiming he knows nothing about it.



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: I'm not sure which is more appalling, the duplicity, because it would be one thing if they were to say, you know what, we have these dealings. We want to be transparent about them. But the very fact that they are being duplicitous and cagey about it suggests that they have got something to hide.



And this fish rots from the head. Obviously, it's Biden that has established the precedent of Democrats making money with foreign regimes and, in a sense, in Biden's case, of course, with family members in tow. So perhaps Blumenthal can just say hey, listen, I'm just doing what the boss is doing at a much bigger level.



But this is a very dangerous situation, I think. If we think back to the days of the cold war, imagine the outrage if we had U.S. senators, for example, collecting money from instruments of the old Soviet Union. China is much more dangerous because they have got more money, they are more cunning, they have more modern weaponry. And so we are in a sense in a new cold war with a more formidable opponent, and we have got our elected representatives cozying up and in some cases in bed with the bad guys.



CHAFFETZ: I've got to tell you, gentlemen, I've only got about 20 second each for you, but how is it that the mainstream media never reports on this stuff? I know we ask that question all the time, but come on. This is the third time at least that the senator has just, oh, I don't know, I had no idea.



BEDFORD: It's because there will be repercussions if they do. They know this.



D'SOUZA: I think the answer is the mainstream media is fighting a domestic cold war against us as political opponents. And they don't mind any of the foreign dealings of their own team. They are coming up for their own team so that they can be stronger in the domestic cold war that the journalists care about.



CHAFFETZ: Chris, I'm sorry, I didn't call you out. But Chris, final thought?



BEDFORD: I think Americans need to understand that Silicon Valley, their corporations, the NBA, and a lot of their politicians are very comfortable dealing with her enemies, people who want to oppress us, and they are willing to censor us for it. This is a wake-up call, and the media is just part of that. They don't want to lose any part of the pie, they don't want to lose any of the money, and they are more afraid of China than they are of the American people.



CHAFFETZ: Yes. America needs to follow the money, and I'll you, when a sitting United States senator goes and celebrates the anniversary of the Communist Party in the United States, every one of us should be outraged by this. And the people of Connecticut, you better stand up and do something about it.



Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us.



All right, looks like sleepy Joe is rubbing off on Dr. Fauci. The Last Bite explains. Stay with us. We'll be right back.



CHAFFETZ: It turns out it's not just Biden who seems to be losing his mind.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: In some respects, Chuck, it really is semantics.



JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: I know you're doing a round robin this morning of all the Sunday shows, but just a reminder, I'm Jake, not Chuck.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



