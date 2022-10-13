'The Ingraham Angle' on DC swamp creatures, Romney not endorsing Sen. Mike Lee

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on October 12, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: OK. Well, I have to say my daughter was just in here. And she just came in and said, can I say hi to Hannity? I like no, get out of here. She literally.



HANNITY: She is an awesome kid. She is amazing.



INGRAHAM: She just came in here. And she was standing in front of the camera and like Sam is like, clear the set. I know, she's not.



HANNITY: That is so mean, you're being mean to your daughter. Not letting here to say Hi to her adopted uncle.



INGRAHAM: She has to do her homework. But she was like, can I talk to Hannity? Oh, anything else? Like no big deal. Just like come on now.



HANNITY: Hello.



INGRAHAM: This is. Yes, well, this is what we do. All right. Well, OK.



HANNITY: If I was a liberal, I'd say this is bordering on abuse.



INGRAHAM: OK, not to talk to you. OK, fine Hannity. I got it. I got it. I get you back for that.



HANNITY: There you go. Have a great show.



INGRAHAM: All right my friend. I will. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We got nervous swamp creatures, and that is the focus of 'Tonight's Angle'.



Now Joe Biden has long spoken about what encouraged him to run for office.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: One of the things I said when I ran for office, it's not Democrat, Republican again. As you got to restore faith in government. You got to get people the point where they trust government.



INGRAHAM: So how's that trust looking now? Well, we're all prisoners aren't we, if Washington's incompetence and corruption. Now as the Biden economy is devouring your 401(k) if you look at your statements, and giving you heartburn every time you go to the pump, you can rest easy knowing that high ranking government officials are busy protecting their own bottom lines. Because just when you thought that the swamp couldn't get swamp here, the muck starts seeping under the doorway.



INGRAHAM: Now the scandal involves the intersection of power, greed and vanity. A new report in The Wall Street Journal reveals that thousands of senior executive branch employees own shares of companies that they regulate, and that those regulatory actions directly affected the financial conditions of those firms. Among the most shocking findings, a top official at the EPA reported purchases of oil and gas stocks. Then the FDA improperly allowed an official to own dozens of Food and Drug stocks that were on its no buy list. And then a Department of Defense official bought stock in a defense company five times before it won new business from the Pentagon. And more than 400 officials from the White House, State Department and other agencies invested in Chinese stocks.



Now, this doesn't pass any smell test. In fact, it stinks to high heaven. What's even more galling though, what many of these government employees still have not returned to work in the office?



INGRAHAM: Oh, yes, chicks for free. And of course, these are some of the same people who are lecturing the rest of us about our sacred duty to stand up for what's right.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): There was an assault on our democracy, as always we talk about it in the rest of the world and the need for us to protect democracy globally. Because, it is for the people. We have to make sure we protect it at home.



INGRAHAM: Go away you said in the swamps defense. Didn't Congress just pass a stock sales ban? No.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you give rather striking statement here from Abigail Spanberger, criticizing the Democratic leadership over not pulling up the stock bill here and you said says it's time for new leadership.



PELOSI: I'm strictly focused on winning the next election. I mean, I don't know what her statement is.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're saying, you're saying the criticizing that failure to bring it up from.



PELOSI: Well we have to have the votes to bring it up.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And you don't think, you'll have.



PELOSI: We'll we see, we'll work together but we don't go from one day to the next.



INGRAHAM: I've got a call Pal, well, of course, the bill is still stuck on Pelosi's desk, and I wonder why. Could it have anything to do with the fact that Nancy and her husband Paul Pelosi have gotten very, very, very rich, during her time in office? No, of course, not. No wonder people are so cynical about government today. And I wonder the Democrats are in freak out mode over the possibility of a Trump second term. Remember, he's already pledged a top down reform of the civil service.



He wants it all cleaned up and cleaned out a political bias and favoritism. Now imagine that a government that actually advances the President's policies, you know, the guy who was elected, no. Now if it's a conservative like Trump or anyone else like him. And that case, the Democrats believe the role of the civil service is to torpedo his or her policies, resist, resist, resist, you must.



Now this is what Democrats truly believe. Well, it's time we had a new sheriff in town, my friends.



DONALD TRUMP, 45TH U.S. PRESIDENT: We're going to drain the swamp, we're going to save our country. We are going to drain that damn swamp and I'll tell you, I did a hell of a job. But that sucker is deep.



INGRAHAM: Well, this time it means really draining the swamp. We pay the salaries of government employees, and while they have job security, and they have salary guarantees, not the case is it for the rest of America? Consider what's happened to the real median income for American families. Now, in 2010, during the Tea Party Election, real median household income was $61,364.



In 2019, after Pelosi won the speakership and the 2018 midterms, but before her policies really kicked in, real median household income was $72,808. That was all under Trump. But under Biden, by 2021, the Democrats had brought real median household income back down to $70,784. And it will no doubt fall further this year and next.



So House Republicans they did really well from 2010 to 2018. And the House Democrats have simply staggered from one disaster to the next. But the regime media they don't want you to know these facts. Instead, they want you to worry about imaginary issues or things that literally have zero effect on your day-to-day life. Then I'm anything to run on. We've covered this on the angle, only hot air from old wind bags like Norm Ornstein who wrote, if Republicans capture a majority in next month's midterm election, they will make the Tea Party group look like milquetoast moderates. The prospect of default, along with extended government shutdowns and disruptions and a hamstrung administration, will loom large.



Fear mongering that's all they have. Get the real fears of real Americans about inflation, energy prices, crime, they go unaddressed and unacknowledged. The swamp creatures may have read the sigh of relief on election night 2020. But they should be getting very nervous right about now. And that's 'The Angle'.



Joining me now is Missouri Senator, Josh Hawley. Senator, good to have you on tonight. What is the solution here? Because I have a lot of friends who are chattering in my ear, day in and day out. And they say, well, look, we want the Republicans to win. But Republicans when they get into power, they tend to punt these big issues and government never gets caught. What are we going to say?



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Well, I think what we've seen Laura in the last two years is we've gotten an up close look at the corruption that is in our government, whether we're talking about the FBI, whether we're talking about DOJ or whether we're talking about the kind of self-dealing that you've just outlined and Republicans need to get serious about rooting out this corruption, it has got to be priority number one. By the way, Congress can start with itself. You want to talk about not doing self-dealing, how about Congress pass an actual stock trading ban, which is what I propose, if Republicans want to lead on this issue, this ought to be something that they run on, this ought to be something that we pledged to do.



I've introduced the legislation, let's get it done. And once we banned stock trading among members of Congress, let's turn to DOJ. Let's turn to the FBI. Let's have a top to bottom review of what's going on at these increasingly corrupt agencies. It is time to give this government back to the American people. But Laura, it's not going to happen unless we root out the corruption.



INGRAHAM: Well, and I think you raise the DOD. And this is like the subject about which we can never speak if we're Republicans, you could never cut the Department of Defense, you can never cut military spending, because then you're anti-military. Well, I've called this out, Senator. And I think it's time for Republicans to get real on this issue, because there is enormous waste, fraud and abuse across government, including at the Pentagon, where we spend most of our money in the budget at least, do you agree?



HAWLEY: Well, you know, well, listen, look at the Pentagon. Look at what they're spending a lot of that money on, Laura, it's these woke policies in the military. I mean, you see right now they're in the midst of a major recruiting crisis our military is which is which is terrible and it's dangerous for the country. But why is that the case? It's because they are forcing Critical Race Theory this wokeism across the military and they're spending taxpayer dollars to do it so do we need to review what's going on to the Pentagon, you bet we do.



There shouldn't be a dime spent on this critical race theory nonsense. There shouldn't be a dime spent on this woke theory, but that is a top priority of this administration under Joe Biden's leadership. So yes, there needs to be a top to bottom review. That's the kind of corruption frankly, that I'm talking about, and Republicans need to lead on it.



INGRAHAM: Now here's one of I think DC's biggest swamp creature Senator, Congressman Jamie Raskin who was ranting on and on about the prospect of holding these government bureaucrats accountable for bias, watch.



REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Professional civil servants must be able to do their jobs without fear of retaliation and discharge for political reasons. The previous administration attempted to turn our civil servants Mr. Speaker into a top down political and ideological party machine. The 50,000 civil servants deemed to be involved in formulating policy could have been swept up in his schedule F political purge.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Senator, they are sweating, a review of the civil service. And this is at a time where most government employees are still not back in the office. There aren't even here.



HAWLEY: Yes, exactly that. By the way that review of the civil service needs to happen Laura, we absolutely need to look at what is happening in the civil service. But listen, you want to talk about politicizing the civil service, look at this administration. Look what they've done to the FBI, look at what they've done to the Department of Justice, look at the fact that they are conducting raids on prolife, a Catholic demonstrators to what make a point look at what they've done to parents sending the FBI to their doors, if they go to school board meetings and complaint.



I mean, you want to talk about politicizing things. This is exactly the kind of corruption that needs to be investigated, that needs to be routed out. And finally I just say this, let's not forget who told FBI whistleblowers not to come forward. It was Merrick Garland, who sent a memo out to all DOJ employees and said, don't talk to Congress, don't blow the whistle. You've got to go through me. That's not the law. So what are you talking about double standards, Laura. Its double standards all around, and that's why Republicans have got to make an anti-corruption agenda priority number one.



INGRAHAM: Yes. And you agree it should be agency-by-agency, no one spared.



HAWLEY: No one spared? Absolutely. We need to look at what they're doing with taxpayer money. We need to look at what they're doing in terms of pushing this woke policies. We need to look at the self-dealing in terms of the stock trading and the insider trading. All of it needs to be on the table. If Americans send Republicans back to Congress in majorities, and I think they will. This is what they'll be electing us to do is to protect their interests, the people's interests and to stand up for him.



INGRAHAM: Senator, great to see you. Thank you.



Now, there are a few more cowardly actors in modern American politics than Mitt Romney. Now let me explain. Now back in the 2012, Presidential Republican Primary, Senator Mike Lee went out on a limb and he became the first member of the Tea Party Caucus to support Mitt Romney's bid for the nomination. Now to return the favor, Romney is now the only GOP Senator who hasn't endorsed Lee's reelection citing his relationship with Lee's opponent. Independent candidate and professional grifter, Evan McMullin. Now, what does that hold out produced? Well, a flurry of puff pieces.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Evan McMullin is asking voters from both parties to join his insurgent campaign to win a Senate seat as an independent from Utah.



EVAN MCMULLIN, CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATOR: Our democracy is at great risk right now. And we will decide as a nation over the next two cycles this cycle and the next, whether we still are a democracy or whether we're going to head down a road towards authoritarianism.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, McMuffin is a champion of democracy in a Maverick, right? But wait, he's more. He's the plucky underdog, not the guy who's way we're 2016 independent bid resulted in $670,000 in unpaid bills.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MCMULLIN: I'm not running to be a bootlicker for the leader of any party or the you know, or President of any party. I will work with anybody to get things done for our state and our country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I was expecting right there, Jeff (ph) Solenni and McMuffin to just go full spooning.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you go as far as saying he violated his oath of office? He violated the Constitution. He violated the law?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think he violated his oath certainly, and I think he violated the Constitution.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you're number one issue is defending democracy you won't be able to build a coalition with those Republican senators?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I knew who that person is, that anchor but, enjoy the fruits of your cowardice mittens.



Joining me now is Newt Gingrich, Former Speaker of the House, Fox News Contributor. Newt, look, I supported Romney in 2012. I mean, I've known Romney going back to the early 2000s. I've always liked him personally. But there's this Trump derangement syndrome has really revealed a lot about the establishment and what they really stood for all along, has it not?



NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well, it was particularly dumb for a Republican senator, to not be endorsing a Republican Senator, there's no question. But the McMullin is going to vote with the Democrats. I mean, all this nonsense about being independent. That's just baloney. The way the Senate and the House work, you ultimately end up with a party. Bernie Sanders is technically an independent. However, he meets with the Democrats. That's a fact. Angus King of Maine is technically an independent; however, he meets with the Democrats.



If McMullin wins, is a vote for Schumer and a vote for Biden, it's that simple, that's straightforward. And why Romney would vote or fail to pursue helping his colleague keep a Republican majority, which is whether they're drifting now towards a majority. And Utah be one of those great surprises if we lost it. Furthermore, Senator Lee is a remarkable constitutional scholar, a solid conservative, and somebody who, by any reasonable standard has earned the support of every Republican in the country. So I'm puzzled by Romney's confusion about his own future.



INGRAHAM: Well, speaking of failures of the Democrats and Republicans that don't seem to understand how important they are for the country and to recognize, Newt we just learned late today, that the ACT test scores, those are tests that kids take to get into college, they dropped to the lowest level in 30 years in the pandemic slide. That is a total indictment is a knot of Democrat governors, mayors, teachers unions all across the country who kept the schools closed. At this point, tantamount to child abuse, yet, we still have Republicans like Romney, trying to keep the status quo going.



GINGRICH: Well, look the fact is the greatest threat to American long-term national security is the collapse of our education system. The Department of Education under Biden is looking at very radical positions on transgenderism, on imposing on kids, all sorts of things that don't relate to learning. They don't teach you how to do math. They don't teach you how to read or write. But they have all these strange, weird ideas that they're trying to impose. And the fact is, this is really a deep national security crisis. It goes all the way back to President Reagan, who issued a report in 1983, called A Nation at Risk.



That said, if a foreign power did to do our children, what the schools are doing, we would consider it an act of war. And I think we have to recognize the teachers unions have told us totally, their results are disastrous. It's - excuse me, they're very expensive, and yet, they're not producing. And nobody wants to go out and have the kind of reforms we need. In some states, Florida, Arizona, you begin to see real change, putting parents back in charge. And I think that's frankly, going to be the future to have what Betsy DeVos called education, freedom, more than just school choice, but a freedom to find out how your child learns. And whether it's an apprenticeship, or it's an online, or it's in a charter school, or under whatever circumstance and that is, I think, going to be one of the biggest fights for our survival as a country.



INGRAHAM: Fantastic, Newt. Great to see. Thank you. And speaking of control of the Senate that we were talking about the left's response to John Fetterman's very disturbing interview with NBC. Wasn't a question whether he can actually really serve but rather to attack the reporter who just ask some basic questions. Fetterman's opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz is here next. He'll respond to that, plus the newest allegations Fetterman made against him. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: Now if you want to watch the teamwork between the Democrats and the big watchdogs and our media, well look at the reaction to NBC's interview with John Fetterman. Remarkably reporter Dasha Burns, she actually conducted an interview. She admitted that Fetterman was using closed captions to help guide him through the actual interview.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have closed captioning technology to help with those auditory processing issues. Will this impact how you do your job if elected? For example, will you need potentially accommodations like this on the Senate floor?



JOHN FETTERMAN, CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATOR: I don't think it's going to have an impact. I feel like I'm going to get better and better every day. And by January I'm going to be much better and Dr. Oz is still going to be a fraud



(END VIDEO CLIP)



Now, everyone knows that a lot of the Senate Business takes place behind closed doors, when senators actually make deals and a lot of horse trading that goes on to pass legislation. How do you make a deal? If you can't understand what the other person is saying? Or is everyone have to carry around a closed caption screen to talk to him? I'm not sure what he expects. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania only gets two senators. So my question tonight is, shouldn't they both be capable of fully representing the voters, especially in these troubling times?



But of course, our President they're not interested in any of these issues. Instead, they're interested in helping Chuck Schumer remain as the leader in the Senate. So they just circle the wagons.



MSNBC Columnist, Eric Michael Garcia tweets. How is this different from Tammy Duckworth or Madison Cawthorn needing a wheelchair? How is it different from many elderly Senators who need hearing aids? Well, it's obviously different. We're not talking about a candidate who needs mechanical help to do the job. We're talking about someone who appears unable to do the job. Let's be really clear here. If you can't go behind closed doors with some of the toughest negotiators in Washington and hold your own, with no staff to help you. Then you can't do the job of representing Pennsylvania and the United States Senate.



You're just another rubber stamp for Biden and Schumer, Pennsylvania deserves a lot better. But the press isn't going to give up CNN is Kirsten Powers added, the ableism being directed at John Fetterman is a problem. Having auditory issues and/or needing a device to understand people is not and should not be a disqualifying factor.



Again, this is just complete nonsense. It's embarrassing for Kirsten. The question isn't whether he can or see or hear or even stand, the question is whether he has a medical condition that will prevent him from being an effective senator. If we had a real press that was actually interested in looking out for the best interests of the American people, instead of just interested in, you know, circling the wagons for the Democrats, then they'd be asking that question. Instead, they're just essentially another wing of the DNC.



Now, the outcry reached such a fevered pitch about all this, that the reporter Ms. Burns had to go on the Today Show to defend her interview, only to find herself under attack from both Savannah Guthrie.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Other journalists who have also dealt with Fetterman came forward and said they had a different experience.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Our team was the first to be in the room with Fetterman for an interview rather than via remote video conference, our crew did find that small talk before that captioning was difficult because of those auditory processing issues I mentioned.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So here's the bottom line. Savannah Guthrie, and the rest of the regime media literally do not care if Fetterman can do the job or not. They just don't care that he's about that they care that he's a Democrat, and that he's going to do what he's told. That's what they care about. And poor Miss Burns has been taught a lesson. Do not try to do the thing called practicing journalism around Democrats.



So it's up to you Pennsylvanians. Do you want to give New York a third Senate seats by letting Chuck Schumer have one of your votes. Or would you rather send Dr. Oz a self-made man who has the capacity to fight eloquently, argue eloquently for your interests? Here now is Fetterman Republican Challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz.



Dr. Oz. Look, you heard Fetterman, in one of those clips saying he'll be fine by January. I know you're not a neurologist, you haven't treated him looked at him, looked at his files. But has there been in your mind and what you've seen market improvement, and that interfering the intervening period after his stroke, to the moment where he was sitting with that NBC reporter?



MEHMET OZ, CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATOR: Well, first off, I do have some experience what he's going through. He has heart failure and irregular heartbeats and the stroke which he's acknowledged and I have tremendous compassion for what it's like to cope with those conditions. That stated this is really about the voters than the transparency they deserve to make a decision for the United States Senate. And for this entire campaign, I've been trying to find out as has the voters who he really is. You know and he seems to either be hiding a radical agenda, and he definitely is radical, although that's a separate issue, or he's hiding his health.



Now, he has refused his medical records to be released. He refused probably a dozen times in this interview, which is the first in-person interview that he has done. So what I'm asking, is he improving or not? I don't know, because nobody knows, because we weren't given any kinds of insights to what really happened to him in his initial illness that can truly guide us.



And I think it's important to be aware that a lot of what's going on in this race is people hiding the truth. And that's the opposite of what we want in a democracy. You want your candidates out there asking and answering questions. You want the voters to be able to quiz us. You want to take questions from reporters in gaggles and groups unrehearsed, in person, ideally. You want to be able to debate each other. He stalled debating me until the very end of this campaign. And what is happening is money is pouring in to protect John Fetterman.



And that's why, by the way, if you're upset about this, go to DoctorOz.com. We only have 27 days to go. I have got to keep matching him so that we can each tell our versions of what's going on.



But the concern I have about John Fetterman is about transparency. And that's something that Democrats, independents, Republicans, we can all agree on. We should have the ability to judge exactly who we are voting on. What do you stand for, what's going on in case you've got an illness that we should know about, and then we can decide if it's important to us.



INGRAHAM: Fetterman today made a fairly serious charge against you, Dr. Oz. Watch.



LT. GOV. JOHN FETTERMAN, (D) PENNSYLVANIA SENATE CANDIDATE: With Dr. Oz as a doctor, has chosen to mock that or to make light of it or to say things that I just don't understand how a doctor, would want somebody that was sick to remain to be sick, and celebrating missing words and having that made fun of.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Oz, he's clearly playing the victim and essentially saying you're being mean.



OZ: It's preposterous. I've been saying what I just said to you, that I do have compassion for the challenges he's facing. You have to applaud John Fetterman for fighting through all this.



The reason that they're panicking in the Fetterman camp is that we're closing the polls because we're talking about kitchen table issues. I talk about safe streets and secure borders and making sure we don't have fentanyl pouring across those borders and lowering tax. He hasn't paid his 67 times, by the way. Reducing inflation. John Fetterman has been a no- show. He was a no-how as a mayor when he missed most of the meetings. He only went to one-third of the Senate meetings as lieutenant governor. He's not showed up on the campaign trail. And he takes positions that are very difficult to defend when Pennsylvania is suffering from a high crime rate, fentanyl overdoses, and inflation run amuck.



INGRAHAM: Did you have.



OZ: And we are trying to get him to talk about the issues.



INGRAHAM: I'm sorry to butt in here, but isn't it the case that you had three police officers shot in Philly yesterday? And he's buddies with the state attorney there, right, the D.A., who has just been terrible on the crime issue. And as far as we know, Fetterman agrees with all of his positions, very permissive toward crime and criminals.



OZ: He's been doubling down on the prosecutor in Philadelphia. And it's led to a murder rate that is the highest in our history. We had our 1,000th carjacking this week. John Fetterman opposes cash bail, which that prioritized criminals over victims. In fact, he's tried to get dozens of convicted murderers serving life sentences out of jail.



So again, if you're upset about it, go to DoctorOz.com because I've got the answers. But we can fix the problems, but John Fetterman has to be honest and transparent about what's going on and what he stands for.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Oz, good to see you, thank you.



Now, the president spins a new tall tale as "The New York Times" calls out his old ones. Raymond Arroyo is here with all the details. "Seen and Unseen" is next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we explore the stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to the author of "The Wise Men Who Found Christmas," out now, and FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Raymond, Biden is spinning, spinning the blarney again.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, nearly every Biden event or interview could really be billed as story time with grandpa Joe. At a firemen's event yesterday, this was the tale spun literally, literally.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Lightning struck in a little pond behind my home, came up through the ground into the air conditioning system, ended up generating thick black smoke literally, literally that of those proportions. And from the basement to the third floor, the attic, everything was ruined. And the kitchen floor, we almost lost a couple of firefighters, they tell me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: They who? Who told you? The truth is, it was a small kitchen fire, Laura, that was out in 20 minutes. We have the article.



INGRAHAM: Well, as my granddad told my, Joey, when you've got a fire extinguisher handy, don't forget to pull the pin. He just says anything. You don't know what he's saying.



ARROYO: But the stories, Laura, but the stories and shifts in identity, he has been a coalminer's grandson, an arrested civil rights activist, none of which is true. None of this is new, by the way. A few weeks ago Biden tried to pass himself off as being raised in the Puerto Rican community of Delaware when he was taking time off from being Jewish.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I probably went to shul more than many of you did.



BIDEN: On Saturday and on Sunday.



BIDEN: You all think I'm kidding. I'm not.



ARROYO: Anyone who constantly has to add I'm not kidding, no joke, this is the God's honest truth, is probably not telling the God's honest truth. And it erodes confidence in everything he says, Laura. That's the problem.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, they're his verbal crutches. Like if he forgets where he is in a sentence, he always says, I don't have time -- I don't want to get into that right now, because he forgets where he is on the list of things he's talking about.



All right, well, today Biden told this whopper in Colorado.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star and the conspicuous service medal and lost his life in Iraq.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: That is so sad. Beau Biden did not die in Iraq. He died in 2015 of brain cancer at home. So again, the conflation and the expansion of these stories, Laura, even "The New York Times" finally getting wise. They acknowledge that Biden spins yarns that often unravel. We might call that pandering and lying. But we're not going --



INGRAHAM: Are you sure he was talking about his son there, Raymond? Was he talking about someone else?



ARROYO: He was talking about Beau. He said as the father of a son who died in Iraq. When did that happen?



INGRAHAM: The kicker, though, is actually he was called out by "The New York Times." He then goes on with Jake Tapper to talk about climate change, and then he just starts throwing out numbers, forget about the facts.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Billion, trillion, quadrillion, zillion. Every time he talks about numbers, Laura, he sounds like an auctioneer. Give me a billion, give me 2 billion. What I found curious was Jake Tapper, he books the president of the United States, gives him 15 minutes, then he gives The Rock nearly the same amount of time. But maybe it makes sense. He had to explore the deep political message of The Rock's new "Black Adam" superhero movie.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DWAYNE JOHNSON, ACTOR: Thank you for pointing that out. Thematically I feel like we tried to add as many layers as possible.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: We do we care about the backstory of this superhero? Who goes to a movie to get a political message? Anti-imperialist, anti-colonialist -- this was about pushing The Rock to run for president, Laura. And he took a pass for now, at least.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, it looks like Jake, is he trying to do the Larry King thing? I'm not quite sure, the no tie.



ARROYO: The open collar, relaxed look, yes.



INGRAHAM: Yes, it's kind of an endearing thing, I guess. But do you think he gave Joe 15 or was he supposed to give Joe an hour and then they had to cut it's because Joe was getting --



ARROYO: Very likely, very likely.



INGRAHAM: -- a little lost.



ARROYO: Yes.



INGRAHAM: Before I let you go, Raymond, your picture book, "The Wise Men Who Found Christmas," is just out, just came out this week. Tell us a little bit about the book, the tour. You're just about to hit the road.



ARROYO: This is the true story of the Wisemen. They were not kings. They were not from the far east. That's all a legend, and there may have been more than three of them. And the historic reality of their journey, where it started in Arabia, turns out to be a high stakes adventure, and I kind of assembled what I learned for the whole family. And when you bring the magi into focus, the one they sought, the Christ child, suddenly becomes more real as well.



I'm going to be at the Reagan Library next week and L.A. at the Grove. I've got a virtual signing tomorrow. All the details are at RaymondArroyo.com. I hope you'll get a copy, and I hope you'll come see me. And Laura, I think you're joining me on a couple of these clandestine visits as we go on the - -



INGRAHAM: That's an interesting book tour when it's clandestine. Raymond, I'll show up. You know I will.



ARROYO: You're clandestine, not the tour.



INGRAHAM: Yes, exactly. Congratulations. Awesome.



As the state of California targets docs for telling the truth about COVID, wait until you hear what we just learned about one of the medical cartel's favorite new drugs. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a new viral platform, the MRNA vaccine platform. And we're not even sure it's going to work, especially since it's not geared to go after innate immunity. It's simply an antibody response.



DR. HARVEY RISCH, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: It's not medically indicated. Masks may have some effectiveness to prevent other people from you. They have less to protect you from other people.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The schools is actually not even a controversial issue in my view. It's irrefutable that children have extremely low risk from this disease, much less than seasonal flu. There are serious harms to children from closing schools.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Correct, correct, correct. The show that you're watching now, The Angle, never blindly followed unelected medical bureaucrats. We asked questions and we put on really, really smart people. And we didn't care about what was being forced on us.



But a new law in California seeks to target doctors for raising these types of legitimate questions. It reads "If a doctor disseminates misinformation or disinformation about COVID, its prevention, its treatment, or about the development, safety, and effectiveness of vaccines, that doctor could face discipline from the state board or even lose his or her license to practice in California."



Joining me now is Dr. Houman Hemmati, California board certified M.D. and Ph.D. research scientist. Dr. Hemmati, who decides what constitutes disinformation given how many has changed from 2020 to today just as it relates to COVID?



DR. HOUMAN HEMMATI, CALIFORNIA BOARD CERTIFIED M.D.: Well, according to this law, AB2098, that Gavin Newsom signed into law recently, he does. His state medical board, which is run by a trial lawyer, does. It's not a panel of physicians. It's not a panel of peer-reviewed journal experts. It's not a panel of people who are elected by the citizens for this purpose. And it's not a predefined list of medical facts that has been vetted against the literature. It's whatever they want it to be, and it can change. It's like having a speed limit that changes every day and isn't posted, and you just have to guess what it is. It's impossible to follow.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Hemmati, earlier today the FDA approved COVID boosters targeting Omicron for kids as young as five years of age. Here's how Biden's COVID czar reacted to that.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ASHISH JHA, WHITE HOUSE COVID COORDINATOR: Here's what we know. We know that vaccines have made a tremendous impact on keeping kids healthy. What I'm going to I'm going to get my 10-year-old the new updated COVID vaccine, and I'm going to encourage every parent I know to do the same.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Hemmati, should kindergarteners be getting this booster?



HEMMATI: Great question, Laura. I'm not the physician to the kindergarteners of the nation, and I have no place to be judging and making that decision for them. But the decision that needs the be made for each individual kid is what is the risk, what's the potential benefit, and what's the need. Right now, many argue that because COVID case numbers and deaths are practically zero, the need is low or zero. Many argue that because kids of that age tend not to die or get sick unless they already have some major illness underlying --



INGRAHAM: Don't know that? I'm not trying to poke you here, Dr. Hemmati. We already know this. We knew this with the Lombardi data that came out in February and March of 2020, that the risk factors were usually two and three comorbidities. The average age of death in that early Italian data was about 70, I think 79.5 years of age. So why are we doing this to the kids? And if you question that, you're going to lose your state license potentially? What is the heck is that?



HEMMATI: That is correct. This is how it is. And this is a way of censoring people, it's a way of forcing compliance, and it's a way of control. And I think this is really not just about COVID, because COVID is almost gone. This almost sounds like a trial balloon to see how far they can get with restricting First Amendment speech and thought, to see whether they can get away with it. And once they do that, they can do it to the media, then they can do it to private individuals.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Hemmati, here's another one of the -- that California might come after for you for talking about. A "Scientific Review" article now warns that Paxlovid which was used to treat Biden and Fauci after they got COVID, and they got rebound COVID after they used it, can cause deadly blood clots when coupled with heart disease meds. Dr. Hemmati, Paxlovid, your reaction?



HEMMATI: Look, we know that any drug has side effects. We know especially that any drug, especially a combo of two different drugs which makes it exponentially more likely to have interactions with other drugs is going to have these sorts of issues. The problem is that Paxlovid didn't have these phase one, two, and three trials. It was rushed to market under and emergency use authorization, never an approval. And as a result, they skipped a lot of these studies.



And so what we're learning about that drug and its safety is largely based on post marketing data. What does that mean? It's people who are actually getting it in the real world usage, and then we find out through them.



INGRAHAM: Adverse reactions. Dr. Hemmati, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



Liberal sports reporters don't get the soundbite they want. The Last Bite will show you when we come back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: A woke a sports reporter faceplants.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You and Mike Tomlin are two of the few black coaches in the league. I wonder what your relationship is like with him?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, we don't look at what color we are when we coach against each other. We just know each other. I have a lot of very good white friends that coach in this league as well. And I think that the minute you guys stop making a big deal about it, everybody else will as well.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: You love to see that. It's about merit. It's about playing the game, loving the game.



"GUTFELD!" is next.



