'The Ingraham Angle' on COVID vaccine mandates, inflation, border crisis

LISA BOOTHE, HOST: As Pete said, I'm Lisa Boothe, in for Laura Ingraham, and this is a special edition of THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. Tonight, it's the return of the worst in the media. Plus, we give you the real truth about 2021, that's what the Democrats want you to believe. Victor Davis Hanson is here on that. You're not going to want to miss it. We also have a special appearance by Laura. Stay tuned for that as well.

But, first, it's truly been a long year of constantly changing restrictions, new mandates and of course, hypocrisy from Democrat leaders.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: If you've been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: It is important for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask.

BILL DE BLASIO, MAYOR, NEW YORK: We were implementing the strongest vaccine mandate in the country.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm leaving my math now while I'm enjoying my food. I'm not putting it on and taking it off, putting it on. The fact that this is even a story is sad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Let's not forget the year of deception after we were promised this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm not going to shut down the country, but I'm going to shut down the virus.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: But instead, we got this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: There is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: And, of course this gem.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: You're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: That didn't age well. Did it? So, in a few months, we will be living with COVID for two years. We know so much more now than we did then. But, we're still instituting these ridiculous restrictions like requiring a vaccine just to go to work or eat in a restaurant. And, we're forcing young kids to mask up and get vaccinated. Then, there is this school shutdowns. THE INGRAHAM ANGLE spoke with one New Jersey mother who said her seven- year-old broke down in tears when she told him that he couldn't go back to school next week. Virtual learning is not helping her children and it is heartbreaking what we're forcing them to go through. But, it's not just our young kids. We're robbing older ones too.

Take a look at Princeton University. They require vaccines, boosters, even a negative test, just to return to campus. And now, we're learning that they're restricting students travel and forcing them to stay in the immediate area. They can't even leave the county that the school is in. People want to get on with their lives and they don't want the political bunk from the so called experts to dictate it. Enough is enough. These same experts are now letting it slip that some of the rules weren't totally based on the science. You don't say. Here is what they say led to the decision to recently cut down on the quarantine time in half for asymptomatic people.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAUCI: There is the danger that there will be so many people who are being isolated, who are asymptomatic, for the full 10 days that you could have a major negative impact on our ability to keep society running. So, the decision was made of saying let's get that cut in half.

WALENSKY: It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Joining me now is Arizona Congressman, Andy Biggs, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee. Congressman, it's really bizarre how these changes are coming, right, as we start 2022, a midterm year. What do you make of this drastic change in the quarantine time?

It sounds like we don't have Andy Biggs right now. Congressman? No. All right, we are moving on. Hopefully we get the Congressman back in just a moment.

So, after a lot of speculation, New York City's incoming Mayor Eric Adams announced that he is keeping de Blasio's private sector vaccine mandate which means that basically anyone working in New York City needs to be vaccinated. And, that's not all. His team brought us this New Year's Eve message.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC ADAMS, MAYOR-ELECT, NEW YORK: We will also study the need for what we're calling the up-to-date mandate, which would require New Yorkers to have their booster shots under the vaccine mandates currently in place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: So, team Adams must have not gotten the message that you can still get COVID even if you're vaccinated. New York City doesn't report numbers on breakthrough cases. I'm sure that's just an oversight, but we know they're happening. Let's take a look at Massachusetts whose population is just slightly smaller than New York City. In the last week alone, 44 percent of all total cases were from people who have already been vaccinated.

Joining me now is Dr. Harvey Risch, Yale School of Medicine professor and Epidemiologist, and Dr. Marty Makary, professor at the John Hopkins School of Medicine and the author of "The Price We Pay".

Dr. Risch, we see Eric Adams is now saying he is going to keep this vaccine mandate in the city. But, New York is getting crushed. We saw 74,000 cases today alone. New York City saw the biggest day of cases than any major city in the entire world. Yet, we have a state that has mask mandates. We have a city of New York that has a vaccine passport. You got to be vaccinated just to go to a restaurant or to basically live amongst society. At this point, why would any city, why would any business, why would any university be forcing a vaccine that doesn't stop the spread of COVID?

DR HARVEY RISCH, YALE EPIDEMIOLOGIST: Well, to be frank, we ain't seen nothing yet that this Omicron virus we're likely to see at the beginning of next week or by Tuesday or Wednesday, a million cases per day in the United States. This is where it's going. This is not frightening. This is good news because it's generating a lot of population immunity. We should not be looking at the cases. And unfortunately, the Health Commissioner in New York City is still mired in the past looking at case numbers. He should be looking at hospitalizations and mortality from Omicron. That's what tells you on what to do about policy moving forward and he is not doing it.

BOOTHE: Dr. Makary, now that we are starting to see, I mean, look, we're seeing so many people get COVID at this point. Do you think the government will be forced to recognize natural immunity?

DR MARTY MAKARY, PROFESSOR, JOHN HOPKINS: Well, the public is smart enough to realize that you cannot ignore it in depth (inaudible).

BOOTHE: But, why hasn't the government though?

MAKARY: There is 141 studies. At this point, any more research is not going to convince them. They clearly have an entrenched political interest and to them it threatens to vaccinate everybody message and that's the bottom line. And, I think that's eventually where there is going to be so much pushback. They're going to have to at some point just recognize that people are not going to tolerate dishonesty in science.

BOOTHE: But, Dr. Risch, to Marty Makary's point, why do we have this push to get the vaccine when it's clearly not stopping the spread of COVID?

RISCH: Well, at some point, we thought that it might but that is long in the past already. There is so much evidence around the world that it doesn't and our own evidence that it doesn't that we have to reevaluate, but we have entrenched interests. The whole - this whole pandemic was sold to us as wait for the vaccines, the vaccines will cure it. And so, there has been a push from --economic push to sell vaccines to every arm in the planet, if not in the country. And, that's what we're facing. We are facing a push from above the government to do this and not from the science.

BOOTHE: And, Dr. Makary, it goes even beyond that now with these boosters. I mean, we're seeing some universities push boosters for students. It looks like the FDA might approve the Pfizer booster for 12 to 15 year olds. What science is there behind that for booster for young and healthy people?

MAKARY: Well, the science on boosters for young and healthy people points to the recommendation that young and healthy people should not get a booster. That's where the data lives right now and that's why the FDA's experts, they sit on an Advisory Committee called VRBPAC and it's routinely convened with any authorization decision the FDA does. That's why the advisors voted against boosters for young people and then the FDA made a second internal push and simply circumvented those experts. They decided not to convene the meeting.

And, the rumor is now, the New York Times is reporting it as well, that they're about to authorize boosters for 12 through 15 year olds, again, without convening their experts. That's unconscionable. And, if we have any journalism left in the United States, they should ask why - how are they getting away with this?

BOOTHE: I mean, Dr. Risch, how do you think they're getting away with this?

RISCH: This has been the modus operandi of the CDC and the FDA for the last two years that the review committees on hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir were lauded with pharma people, a third, 18 out of the 24 in the first committee, 11 out of 20 in the second committee, that this is all been orchestrated from the top of NIH and pharma.

BOOTH: Dr. Makary, what kind of therapeutics are you seeing? Is there anything promising that you've been looking at that we should be embracing now that we know that the vaccines aren't stopping the spread of COVID?

MAKARY: Yes. There is a whole bunch of them and immediately when Omicron emerged, our public health officials immediately started talking about additional vaccine boosters. We're now learning 10 weeks after your booster that immunity goes down to 35 percent. The efficacy goes down to 35 and 45 percent, depending on the vaccine you've got.

There is fluvoxamine out there. It reduced mortality by 91 percent. It has been FDA approved. There is solid randomized controlled trial data supporting it. No data against it. I've never once heard Dr. Fauci or Dr. Walensky say the word fluvoxamine. Many universities, including my own, included on its recommended therapeutics list on their COVID websites. And, there is of course the Merck and Pfizer pills which we hear a little about but they're ready to go and they're at pharmacies now.

BOOTHE: Well, really looks like our government is failing us miserably. Dr. Makary and Dr. Risch, thank you so much for joining me tonight. Appreciate it.

So, we're going to try again with Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs. Congressman, you just heard what Dr. Makary said about why we're not pushing these treatments. It's this vaccine or else policy. What do you think is behind that, Congressman?

REP. ANDY BIGGS (R-AZ): Well, thanks, Lisa. Good to be with you. I think he is right in two reasons. Number one, when he talks about big pharma having other economic interests, they got on a path and they want to keep this path there. And, these other therapeutics aren't really going to make them a lot of money. So, you got to look at the money angle for sure. But then, you also have to look at the efficacy of big government married to big pharma here and what you see is kind of this power, this control, this move for that. That's also what's going on, in my opinion,

BOOTHE: What kind of control does big pharma have over Congress, do you think? How much control?

BIGGS: Well, Lisa, if you'd look at the federal elections commission reports, you're going to see that farmers contribute to a lot of members of Congress and they contribute a lot of money. They may be the biggest lobbyist organization there. And so, they do have a lot of SWAC. And, some of it is necessary, of course, because we need that information in Congress. But, other parts of it make you wonder and this epidemic of COVID has really called a lot of those relationships into question and I think they need to be explored a whole lot more.

BOOTHE: Is that why do you think there is not a lot of talk about natural immunity because there is no natural immunity lobbyists on Capitol Hill?

BIGGS: Yes. That's exactly what it is. I mean, just think about it. So, Donald Trump poisoned the well by simply saying he thought hydroxychloroquine might work. Well, OK. So, nobody is going to go there and farmers are not going to go there because it costs five cents a pill. Then, you get ivermectin, oh, no, that - there may be a Nobel Prize that came with that one. But, you know what, that's horse-based (ph).

All of that stuff indicates to me that there was a focus on new product, new sources of revenue. And then, you marry that up with government and then you get folks like Fauci, I mean, who is all over the ballpark. Let's not kid ourselves. Dr. Fauci has been all over the place, everything from you should never wear a mask to double mask, maybe five masks, whatever it was. You marry those together and you're going to get the kind of confused messaging that we've seen out there over COVID.

BOOTHE: Well, and speaking of Dr. Fauci, I want to play this clip of him on MSNBC. Watch this. Then, I want to get your take on the other side.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAUCI: Treating people who are vaccinated but not boosted has the same risk of those who are not vaccinated at all. And, that's because, right now with Omicron, there is a great deal of difference in the level of protection that you get from being boosted following vaccination versus following vaccination alone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Congressman, yet, we're seeing boosted people still get COVID. Are they ever going to relinquish control? Isn't that what this is all about, just control?

BIGGS: Well, it seems like it's all about control. I mean, I don't know that they're ever going to give it up. I just saw today that, for instance, the Netherlands is talking about having a total of one underlying shot and then five boosters in about an 18-month period. And, you begin to wonder what is that all about? And, you see what's going down with the move to lockdowns or shut down schools in some states again over Omicron and you just - and I say to myself this, we're reliving this. We didn't learn anything. Then you have President Biden's thing. Well, the Feds really can't solve this problem. Well, that's what he beat up President Trump for because he felt like he could come in as the federal government and mandate and lockdown and turns out the states are the best way to control this and bring it into harmony with our lives and our freedoms.

And, I love what Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, said. He said we're going to do the Texas way, no mandates and we're going to let people take personal responsibility and that's really what this administration and Dr. Fauci is against.

BOOTHE: Right. Well, then they're against freedom. I mean, we're literally seeing Marines purged from the Military for not getting a vaccine that does not stop the spread of COVID. It's just a political purge and it's disgusting. Congressman, thanks for joining me tonight. I appreciate it.

So, Dr. Robert Malone, who was involved in the creation of the mRNA vaccine platform, was permanently suspended from Twitter yesterday over what they say is repeated violations of their COVID misinformation policy. Twitter wouldn't provide THE INGRAHAM ANGLE with which specific tweet violated this policy and Dr. Malone tells us that he doesn't even know. And, while you can't see his tweets anymore, you can still see the interview that he did with Laura right here, right now. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: This Omicron hysteria that is now sweeping the United States, people want Christmas canceled, concerts canceled, they don't want you to travel, etc., etc. Now, Dr. Fauci seems to be leaning toward redefining what it means to be fully Vaxxed. Watch.

FAUCI: Whether or not the CDC is going to change that, it certainly is on the table and open for discussion. I'm not sure exactly when that will happen. But, I think people should not lose sight of the message that there is no doubt that if you want to be optimally protected, you should get your booster.

INGRAHAM: Doctor, given your knowledge of these vaccines, what is your response?

DR ROBERT MALONE, INVENTED MRNA VACCINE PLATFORM: So, Tony is being really careful with his wordsmithing now increasingly so. He is guarding himself. He says optimally protected. What he is not saying is fully protected. Omicron blows right through the vaccines and through the triple jabbed. Omicron is very, very infectious and the data are already in that both the double and triple vaccination is not protecting you from Omicron. Now, here is the good news. In your prior segment, you pointed out that this is more fearmongering on the part of the press. You're dead on. OK? The number of deaths from Omicron worldwide is less than 10 to my last count.

INGRAHAM: Wow.

MALONE: OK? And, the thing about this is - so, this - if you believe in a God, this looks an awful lot like a Christmas present. Omicron apparently, according to recent data from Hong Kong University, has shifted the targeting of where it infects the Delta and the prior variants were infecting your deep lung, which we know from influenza is a great way to cause severe disease in humans, and it shifted to the upper airway to the bronchus. And, we know from influenza, when viruses do that, they're much less pathogenic and much more infectious.

So, the good news with Omicron is very low disease, highly infectious. It looks an awful lot to experienced vaccinologists, like a live attenuated virus vaccine that you might design for purpose. It's going to elicit a strong mucosal immune response. This is about as good as we could possibly want right now in terms--

INGRAHAM: Wow.

MALONE: --of outcomes.

INGRAHAM: So, Dr. Malone, again, this is just news you're not going to see anywhere else on television today - tonight. You're saying what's happening with Omicron. From what we know now is good news and yet the media establishment, the political establishment, are freaking out to shut things down again to do untold damage to children and communities. It's stunning to me, absolutely stunning.

MALONE: I think they're disappointed with the good news.

INGRAHAM: Yes. I think they're really disappointed because this is the way to move right into the climate lockdowns at this point. Dr. Malone, again, I want to thank you for your input this year on this program. You've been invaluable and you make it really easy to understand. Thank you so much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Coming up, she just won't go away. Hillary Clinton is acting like we're about to hit doomsday. Charlie Hurt and Matt Schlapp are here to pour water on that. Stay with us.

BOOTHE: So, despite holding the majority in both the Senate and the House, Capitol Democrats don't have much to show for it. They passed the infrastructure bill but their listed failures outweighs their accomplishments. Fox News Congressional Correspondent Aishah Hasnie is here to take us through all of them. There is a lot. Aishah.

AISHAH HASNIE, CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Lisa, good evening to you. So, Democrats had razor thin majority. It is hard to get anything done with a 50:50 Senate but they also had plenty of inner party fighting going on between progressives and moderates, sometimes got very personal. So, let's start with their wins this year.

The Big Three, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and the National Defense Funding Bill, the list though much longer for what Democrats failed to accomplish starting with the president's massive tax and social spending plan, Build Back Better, which by the way one of their own Senator Joe Manchin blew up right before Christmas. Still, no voting rights legislation for Dems, no immigration reform, police reform or gun reform, leaving Dems facing a lot of pressure to deliver in the New Year and they plan to get right back into it with Build back Better.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-MD): We know that there is still work to be done. That's why we want to pass this important initiative to help families in the ways we've just talked about. Also, we're pushing ahead with the Freedom to Vote Act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HASNIE: Meanwhile, all of this has Republicans feeling pretty good about the midterms.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY (R-NY): I feel pretty confident about it, especially now with the far left controlling a lot of the Democratic agenda. Remember, these people all ran on being moderates. And, if you look at their actual voting record, there isn't a moderate among them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HASNIE: Bottom line, Lisa, it's not Republicans. Democrats need to figure out their own issues if they want to get anything done in the New Year. Lisa.

BOOTHE: Great job my friend.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do you see is the biggest national security challenge confronting the U.S.? What is the thing that worries you and keeps you up at night?

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Frankly, one of them is our democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Yes. Our democracy is in danger. The left never seems to get tired of that trope and now Hillary Clinton is jumping on the bandwagon. She is acting like this New Year's Eve is Y2K all over again, trying to stoke fear and panic about what she says is the inevitable death of our democracy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If I were a betting person right now, I say Trump is going to run again.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: I think that could be the end of our democracy. So, I want people to understand that this is a make or break point, if he were or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president and if especially he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Wow. It's just so disturbing. Joining me now is Charlie Hurt, Fox News contributor and Opinion Editor for The Washington Times, and Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union. I mean, Matt, that seems a bit dramatic if you ask me but more importantly, is this woman running again? Has she no shame?

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIR, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION & FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. I actually - believe it or not, I actually think she is nosing herself back into this race as Joe Biden clearly doesn't have the mental and the physical ability to run again. It certainly seems likely he won't run again. And then, Kamala Harris, who is like so unpopular, she is more unpopular than a disease. They don't even put her out at all. You just don't see her.

And so, I think what's interesting is Hillary Clinton is saying that it will be the end of our democracy if in a free and open election the American people vote for Donald Trump again. I mean, it's just insane. This is the same woman that concocted the lie in her team, the lie that Trump only got elected the first time with Russian collusion. She has never really accepted her loss. She loves to pal around with Stacey Abrams, who believes she is the Governor of Georgia, and they're going to lecture me on democracy. I think I'm not going to listen.

BOOTHE: Yes. It's a little rich coming from the woman who actually colluded with the Russians. Charlie, what do you think this means for Joe Biden? If you already have Hillary Clinton sort of wading into the 2024 waters, what does it say about Joe Biden and where he stands right now heading into the midterms and 2024?

CHARLIE HURT, OPINION EDITOR, WASHINGTON TIMES: Well, obviously, he is in a bad situation to begin with just for exactly what Matt just spelled out. But if, you listen on, if you played farther into that clip from Hillary Clinton, and my goodness, she sounds so bitter. She sounds so angry, whenever she brings this stuff up, especially when she starts talking about Donald Trump and his supporters, talking about his ilk, it's kind of like a sort of, like, that's the - the shorthand for the basket of deplorables.

But, what I think - if you play on that clip, what she goes on to say is that she doesn't want her party to take a deep left turn and go left wing crazy. Well, what's kind of interesting about that? She is basically talking about is exactly what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have done. And so, I think that in that sort of remarkable sit down right there, not only - I don't think she is just nosing her nose back out onto the campaign field, I think she is sliming the sitting Democratic president and trying to soften him up in order to make way for herself yet again.

BOOTHE: I mean, it really is remarkable, I mean, the woman has absolutely no shame whatsoever. So, I also want to ask you guys about this call with Putin, Biden's call with Putin today. They spoke for the second time this month about Ukraine. After the call, Jen Psaki said this. She said Biden made it clear to Putin that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine. I mean, Matt, does anyone actually believe that after what we saw in Afghanistan? I mean Joe Biden has lost any credibility whatsoever.

SCHLAPP: Look, I know, Lisa, this is a tough topic because on these questions of Joe Biden as our commander-in-chief, I want him to project strength, and I want him to defend us. But you've got to wonder what Vladimir Putin thinks about our seriousness on our national security when in across this country, the branches of our military are literally kicking people out of the military if they don't follow the vaccine mandate rule. We are literally kicking brave marines out of the Marines, and Joe Biden gets on a phone call with Vladimir Putin and says we are ready to take you on? It's a joke.

And if they want to keep Americans safe, why don't you start projecting strength? And why don't you defend and grow the brave men and women who want to be in our armed services, especially those who are healthy enough to not worry about this virus?

BOOTHE: Charlie, actually, to Matt's point about this political purge we are seeing from the military over a vaccine that doesn't stop the spread of COVID, what impact do you think that's going to have on our military moving forward? It is a political purge, right?

CHARLES HURT, OPINION EDITOR, "THE WASHINGTON TIMES": Without a doubt, and I think it's devastating. And I think, of course the worst part of all of it is you go back even further than just the COVID -- the pandemic, but this whole notion that we are going to turn our military into the world's policeman and we are going to go around and fight these -- to protect people's borders all over the world while we don't even protect our own borders, and that kind of fuzzy mission that politicians, and quite frankly, we've seen it from both parties, but nobody has been a bigger war hawk than Hillary Clinton herself, and of course, Joe Biden, who is the grandest expert on the political -- on the world stage going back for 50 years he's been in Washington, and nobody has been more wrong about everything that he gets into.

And so what I worry about -- and I think Matt is exactly right, at the very least, please, start projecting an America first policy, look at the world in terms of what benefits us and regular Americans before you make the decisions, and don't go starting fights in order to protect other people's borders when you don't even protect our borders.

BOOTHE: Yes, it also --

SCHLAPP: Lisa, can I just a --

BOOTHE: Real, real quick. Real quick.

SCHLAPP: Yes, just real quick, we had generals that are going and saying that our biggest problem is white rage among those who serve in our military. That makes Vladimir Putin lick his chops. We have to stop this insanity.

BOOTHE: They are just like sitting back, like they don't have to do anything. We're just destroying ourselves. It's insanity. Charlie, Matt, thanks, guys, I appreciate your time.

So next, the return of the worst in the media, Kurt Schlichter and Harmeet Dhillon are here with the tape. You don't want to miss it, that's next.

BOOTHE: It is very easy to become numb to media bias these days, so THE INGRAHAM ANGLE is keeping track of the worst offenders of the year. Joining me now is Kurt Schlichter, Townhall.com senior columnist, and Harmeet Dhillon, CEO at the Center for American Liberty and RNC National Committeewoman for California. You guys, let's begin with what the media said about Kyle Rittenhouse.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: In Wisconsin you have Rittenhouse, a white teenager who crossed state lines with an AR-15 style rifle.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: He crossed state lines with an AR-15, threw himself in the middle of all this, and started shooting people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Kurt, there's this little thing about how he actually did not cross state lines with an AR-15.

KURT SCHLICHTER, AUTHOR OF "CRISIS": I love how they are stunned about all of this, that Americans actually cross state lines, although he didn't, that Americans actually have AR-15s, which they do, I shot one myself this week. And how they are stunned -- stunned, I say -- that an American might defend himself against, for example, a convicted child rapist. The media is a little bit out of touch, just a hair, as the jury said unequivocally.

BOOTHE: Harmeet, they really slandered this poor kid. It was just disgusting, what they did to him.

HARMEET DHILLON, CEO, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Absolutely, and that was just one of the many lies that the media told repeatedly, and then they never went back and corrected us. So I don't know where Kyle goes to get his reputation back, but I suspect we're going to hear more about that in the coming months.

BOOTHE: Hopefully he sues the pants off of them, and I think you could probably offer some good advice on that.

So I also want to turn to the Virginia governor's race. The media says there's only one reason that Glenn Youngkin won. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON, CNN CONTRIBUTOR: Glenn Youngkin played the race card for a reason, because he knows it works on certain white voters.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: He did stoke white grievance politics to mobilize the Republican base.

DONNA EDWARDS, (D) FORMER MARYLAND CONGRESSWOMAN: Some Republican candidates are perfectly willing to use race as a motivating factor for their base.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Yes, Harmeet, it obviously had nothing to do with Terry McAuliffe insulting parents or the Dems failing agenda. Harmeet? Kurt --

DHILLON: I lost the audio.

BOOTHE: No worries, Harmeet. Kurt, what you make of that? Obviously, they are trying to shift blame away from a terrible candidate.

SCHLICHTER: Of course, they are, Lisa. Look, for the left and its minions in the media, racism is the Swiss army knife. It's the answer to all your problems. Voters don't like you, well, the voters are racist. You're not able to get your bills passed in Congress, Congress is racist. No one loves you, you live alone, and you eventually die and you are eaten by your cats -- racism. Everything is racism, and it's all ridiculous. I think Americans are getting tired of it.

BOOTHE: I think they are, as well, and I think that's what we saw with the Virginia governor's race. There's also -- here is how MSNBC Rachel Maddow reacted when the CDC guidance didn't quite fit her narrative anymore. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: If you are vaccinated, it's OK to take off your masks now, indoors and out. Really?

(LAUGHTER)

MADDOW: Are you sure? How sure are you?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Kurt, how sure are you?

SCHLICHTER: Well, look, there's something for everybody to hate with the CDC's mask guidance since they literally had every position. First, we had don't wear a mask, then you have to wear one mask, then you have to wear to masks, then no masks, now you have to wear a mask again, now it's an N95 mass. Who knows what is going to be tomorrow? Maybe it will be an entire plastic suit. I don't know. The fact is the CDC has no credibility. In that way it's very similar to the media.

BOOTHE: Harmeet, we got you back now. What you make about all this flip- flopping from the CDC, all these different things we've heard from media figures as well? Everyone has been all over the map about pretty much everything.

DHILLON: Well, the CDC and the media have completely failed here to provide a consistent message to the American public for public health reasons that would actually enable us to protect ourselves against COVID. And I think the inconsistencies in the messaging and the flip-flopping have really undermined American confidence, and that's very dangerous, because this isn't going to be the only health crisis that we have.

And so I hope that the media takes a long, hard look at how they have distorted guidance, they have condemned people who have now come forward with information that has now turned out to be true, and they have actually even turned on the CDC at times. So then you really need to take a look at whether they've made the situation worse in America by providing inconsistent and wrong information to the American public regularly.

BOOTHE: Good point. And a top issue for parents everywhere this year in 2021, was Critical Race Theory being taught in our schools. Here's what the media wants you to think about that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JESS MCINTOSH, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Critical Race Theory is not being taught in Virginia public schools. It's not being taught in any public schools in America because it's a legal scholarship that is taught as an elective in law school.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Kurt, 15 seconds.

SCHLICHTER: Critical Race Theory is not being taught, it's also essential that it be taught, all at the same time. Again, it's the solution to every problem. Just lie, that's what the media does.

BOOTHE: Harmeet, 15 seconds to you too, as well, my friend.

DHILLON: Absolutely, Critical Race Theory is the latest level for a package of propaganda, including about gender and transgender issues that's being force fed our children. It is absolutely true. It needs to come to an end.

BOOTHE: Well done, thank you both and happy New Year.

So Democrats want you to think that they had a wildly successful year, but we all know that's a crock. Up next, the truth with Lisa Boothe, that's me, and Victor Davis Hanson on all of that, plus what we can expect in 2022. Stay right there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They are pretty good reasons to feel like we are on a much better path. This recovery is actually in pretty good shape.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As we wrap up 2021, your two of the pandemic, the economy for the most part was on fire.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: So Democrats trying really, really, really hard to make you believe that we are ending 2021 on a high note. Biden is bragging about the economy while we faced the highest inflation in nearly 40 years. The left claims the border is closed and it's not a crisis, but a record 1.7 million migrants were arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, and COVID is raging after multiple promises to shut it down.

Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution senior fellow and author of "Dying Citizen." Victor, if this is what Democrats consider a successful year, we are in for a wild ride in 2022. But looking back, we're almost at year two of COVID here. I don't know if I'd ever seen the government use something, use this fear, to really reshape our society. You look at the role that government has played, shutting down businesses, denying the ability to go to church. We've seen societal division as well, the blaming of the unvaccinated. What you think the damage is long term from what we have seen over the past couple of years through all this?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: Yes, I think that's considerable because I don't think it's going to cease. And by that immune we all -- we cite these litanies of disasters from Afghanistan to energy, to the border to inflation, but the people who enacted them are ideologues. And they would rather see their agendas enacted and fail than they would the correctives or the opposites or the antithesis be enacted and succeed. So they are going to go full speed ahead.

You have to be insane to think that you can ask for million federal workers or soldiers, many of them who have had COVID and have natural immunity, that they have to be vaccinated or they're going to be fired, while at the same time you're letting in 2 million foreign nationals without vaccinations and without tests in a time of pandemic, and they're coming in illegally.

Or you have to be insane to think that you can print $2 trillion in back- to-back deficits when you are almost $30 trillion in debt and you are running a seven percent at least an annual inflation and you have limited supply and enormous demand, and you're still doing it. And they know it's going to blow up, but it's kind of like musical chairs. They feel that maybe they'll be out, they'll find a chair when the blow up comes and somebody else will take the blame, maybe Joe Biden will. I don't know.

Same thing with crime. If you don't prosecute crimes, or you defund the police or you prohibit bail, you know that the crime is coming up, but what do you do if they are an ideologue? Do you say I renounce all my former positions? And then when you see your neighbor broken in or your son assaulted or your car hijacked, do you just keep quiet and take one for the team?

So they've created these paradoxes where the policies don't work, and yet they are going to continue them because they don't want to correct because they feel it would be contrary to their base or their visions of a socialist utopian. And it's going to be -- and what are they going to say, Lisa? They're going to say just what Hillary Clinton said, that democracy is threatened by free and fair election, or democracy, the generals wrote and said we might have a coup by Donald Trump, or the Senate is unfair. So they're looking at the system because they didn't get the results they wanted and they won't change.

BOOTHE: But meanwhile, they are trying to blow up the system, right? They want to pack the Supreme Court, they want to fundamentally change our elections to nationalize and federalize them. So they say they are trying to protect the systems while simultaneously trying to blow them up.

HANSON: They are the greatest revolutionaries we've seen in a generation, whether it's packing the court or ending the filibuster or bringing in two more states or ending the Electoral College or the national voting law, or Hillary Clinton's collusion, hiring a foreign national to get dirt on the presidential opponent, candidate opponent, or what we saw with the FISA abuses. So they are revolutionaries, and they are projecting their own pathologies onto other people because they have no alternate agenda. They'll never say to themselves, here's a contract for America that's going to work. And anybody in the Democratic Party who thinks that is not going to last very long or they are going to retire.

And so this is a revolutionary Jacobin movement, and I think everybody saw that in 2021, and I think they fear rightly that it's going to continue in 2022, even if it explodes and takes us with it. But they're not going to change on their own.

BOOTHE: I don't think they will, but we do have elections, so everyone needs to get out and demand a better trajectory for this country. Victor, always wise words. Thank you for joining me and happy New Year.

So up next, it's time for me to finally admit this. A man is the reason I left New York City for Florida. I reveal who it is next.

BOOTHE: Shortly after the ball drops in Times Square tomorrow, Eric Adams will be sworn in as mayor. So tonight, as we end 2021, I'm going to say a fond goodbye to the one man who you can all blame for making me leave New York City.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, (D) NEW YORK CITY: Think of this when you think of vaccination. Vaccination.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: So now that you've seen that, I think we can all agree that 2022 will start on a high note, and I made the right decision.

That's it for us tonight. I'm Lisa Boothe in for Laura Ingraham. Check out my podcast "The Truth with Lisa Boothe," and tomorrow night at 10:00 p.m. eastern, watch FOX's All-American New Year featuring Will Cain, Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy. And our own Raymond Arroyo will be there on Bourbon Street. Now, that's something I want to see.

Thank you so much for watching the special edition of THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. Greg Gutfeld is next. Happy New Year.

