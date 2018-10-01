'The Happy Cookbook' by Steve Doocy

From the publisher:

A beautiful, full-color collection of recipes and stories that celebrate comfort and inspire happiness all year round from Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy and his wife, Kathy.

Steve Doocy calls Kathy, his wife of more than thirty years, "the best cook I’ve ever met." Together, they take joy in cooking and entertaining with their family and friends. In The Happy Cookbook, the Doocys share favorite recipes, stories, and photos from their family life. In addition to beloved family dishes, this full-color cookbook includes recipes from friends like musician Kid Rock, professional golfer Greg Norman, and many more!

The Happy Cookbook will not only appeal to Steve’s legions of Fox & Friends fans, but to anyone looking for accessible, fun, and delicious food that will inspire great meals for every day and for special occasions. The Happy Cookbook includes a range of yummy dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, such as:

Steve’s Breakfast Smoothie

Eggs in a Nest

Roma Tomato Flatbread

Pimento Cheese Dip

Bacon Corn Chowder

Flaky Ham and Cheese Sandwiches

Mamma Marie’s Meatballs

Kid Rock’s Mom’s Chicken Pot Pie

Ritz Cracker Breaded Pork Chop

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Kathy’s Famous Sugar Cookies

Betty’s Bourbon Pumpkin Cheesecake

Offering an inside look at the Doocys’ home life—their food, stories, and infectious family spirit—The Happy Cookbook is all-American home cooking at its best: nothing fancy, and everything delicious!