'The Five' torches Biden's 'massive' spending spree

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," April 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Katie Pavlich and Brian Kilmeade. It's five o'clock in New York City and this is THE FIVE.

Open up your wallet, America, President Biden wants trillions more of your tax dollars. Four hours from now, Biden will be giving his first address before a joint session of Congress, the president's American families plan coming with a whopper of a price tag at nearly $2 trillion.

Including items like free universal preschool, two years free community college, 12 weeks of paid family leave and child care assistance. And Biden plans to pay for it by raising the top capital gains tax to nearly 40 percent and giving $80 billion to the IRS to boost audits on high earners. Republican lawmakers ripping into this spending spree.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA): President Biden is governing like a drunken sailor when you talk about the spending. I mean, my God, trillions and trillions of dollars and one bill was over $2 trillion, this bill is going to be over $2 trillion. Who do you think is going to pay for this?

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): The underlying policies that are being implemented, this is not a moderate agenda, this is not a unity agenda. This is a radical agenda.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): His strategy, I think so far and it will continue to be, he just wants to ram this down the American people's throat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Brian Kilmeade will be watching tonight taking notes and trying to get to bed early so we can come out and say what he has to say in the morning. Brian, this looks like the biggest expansion of the federal government since Lyndon Johnson's great society which kind of was a mixed track record, what do you see coming down the pipeline tonight?

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, you mean, if you look at FDR he had to respond to a depression and a war and he got this huge mandate, he gets this big election, he got the party in power in every way, House and Senate, got it. Then you look at what you just mentioned about the great society, we were a nation fractured. We have Black-and-White bathrooms, the back of the bus, Rosa Parks, we remember all that.

That was a nation screaming for civil rights justice. This is a nation that is about to come screaming out of a pandemic when the tractor was forced to pull to the side of the road for almost a year, now we are going to get on that road and it's clear, we don't need this.

We don't need a restructuring. We are getting it jammed down our throats, 49 percent of the country does not pay taxes so the 51 percent that do are the bad guys and ladies and now you're going to have to work twice as hard for less, can you imagine? Six out of every $10 that you make is going to the government. For six months you are working for free.

Congratulations, that's called the -- that's called the recipe for nonproduction and he acts like he's a hero using other people's money. This IRS thing is the biggest a story to emerge out of this, there's nothing worse than an empowered IRS destroying finances in order to crack down and find some way to get billions of dollars for social programs we don't need.

WATTERS: Yes, I got audited a few years ago and I'm thinking to myself, I was so nice to Donald Trump, why it is his IRS coming after me like that, it cost me a fortune and I didn't even do anything wrong.

Dana Perino, you brought this the other day, I think what, the Trump administration spend about $6 trillion last year end Biden is on pace already for another 6 trillion, that's $12 trillion if my math is correct in the course of one year. Does it even matter anymore?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: It's interesting because the markets don't seem to think so and I'm paying attention to that. And to Brian's point about the IRS, independent think tanks have shown that the number that Biden's team says that they'll be able to recoup from fraud and waste and abuse and going after people is a fraction of what they are saying they're going to be able to get.

The other thing that was eye-opening to me was that in the NBC poll not, everybody did poll this past week about Biden's job approval. In the NBC poll, Jesse, there was a number that really stood out, Biden is four points underwater on taxes and spending. So only 45 percent of people approve of him on taxes and spending, 49 percent disapprove. And his answer to that and his plan tonight is to double down on more taxes and spending.

But when you don't have the markets reacting, I think that that is something to look into, there is two other things that happened today that can't get swept under the rug. He took a pass on trying to expand Medicare which is something Bernie Sanders really wanted, and the second thing is they are not going to go after the pharmaceutical companies like they promised in the campaign.

Those two things are getting swept under the rug. The unity issue it's dead. I think that was dead after the first six hours when he killed the Keystone pipeline but the unity message that he's been able to secure is amongst the Democrats with the progressive left.

WATTERS: I think a lot of the Wall Street titans are probably thinking they can hire a bunch of lobbyists and beat back a lot of the capital gains hike talks.

All right. Juan Williams, this is -- this is your typical tax-and-spend, grow the government, make people more dependent, create more programs and tax the wealthy, this is no different than anything any other liberal is trying to do since 1930, am I wrong about that?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: I think you're wrong, I think you're speaking like a wealthy man, Jesse. I mean, the reality is, and I think this is what you will hear --

WATTERS: Well, thank you.

WILLIAMS: -- from President Biden tonight, he's saying, the president is saying to the working-class people in this country, he is saying to the middle class in this country, it's your turn. You know what, we have always taken care of Wall Street and the fat cats in this country after the recession in '09, people said how come -- you know, those people on Wall Street walked away with, you know, hands full of money. Well, this time I think Biden is saying, we are looking out for you.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Well, he was the vice president when that happened.

WILLIAMS: People who go to work every day --

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: Yes. What are you talking about?

WILLIAMS: -- in America. So, my sense is that, you know, you look at the earned income tax credit, it's going to be increased, you look at child care and you look at universal pre-K, this helps women who have children get back to work. They are going to help with health care costs, they are going to help with community college so people can get the skills they need to work.

So this is all about helping people who are working people in this country and you know, I just want to reiterate Dana Perino's point, this isn't any socialist far left agenda, there was nothing, no Medicare for all here, no canceling of student debt --

PERINO: I didn't say that.

WILLIAMS: -- no universal basic income, no guaranteed jobs.

WATTERS: It's coming.

WILLIAMS: So, none of that in terms of the socialist agenda that you guys want to make this out to be. It's not real.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Wait, Juan.

KILMEADE: The six trillion isn't socialism?

WILLIAMS: No. But I just want to say, OK, you may, Jesse --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Juan, he's creating universal pre-K, that's a guaranteed jobs for everybody that works to take care of kids.

WILLIAMS: But it's not guaranteed jobs for all Americans which was the proposal. But I just want to reiterate something, let's go back to something that you were talking about which was taxes. Because unlike, unlike the Trump tax cut, everything that Biden has proposed is paid for and Fox poll show most Americans support having the rich and big companies --

WATTERS: All right.

WILLIAMS: -- pay with higher taxes. This, it says that investment (Inaudible) it's a pro-work agenda.

WATTERS: It doesn't mean a thing. It doesn't mean a thing. All right, Katie.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first of all, 81 percent of Americans including the middle class got a tax cut under President Trump. I know that people wanted to lie about that and say they only gave tax cuts to the rich but actually the vast majority of the country got a tax cut.

The road to hell is paid with good intentions and it's the same thing for the road to socialism. When you add up all these different bills, whether it's the Green New Deal repackaged as infrastructure or this new human infrastructure bill, it all goes back to the leftist idea of expanding the state, expanding the federal government, expanding people's reliability on the federal government which is very difficult then to take back.

So, while they are offering women free health care, for example, well, they -- or for free child care, for example, they may not go back to their job because their corporation or the small business cut their job, so great. They have, quote, "free health care or free child care" for their family but they don't have an actual job to pay for the other things and they don't have choices when it comes to what they want to spend their own money on when it comes to child care.

And what are we getting from this? I mean, Democrats have been arguing for decades now, almost 100 years that the war on poverty is something that we need to win. Well, if we look at the poverty rate when we started the war on poverty, you know, a long, long time ago in 1940s, what have we gotten for? The rate is still essentially the same.

And so, this is about Joe Biden breaking another campaign promise, unity was one of them as Dana said, but the next one is he said specifically, I'm not a socialist. I beat the socialist, in October trying to get moderate voters to vote for him and get him over the finish line. When you have half of the squad saying they are very impressed with Joe Biden's leftist progressive agenda he's on the road to socialism and it's not a good one for the American people to be on.

WATTERS: I couldn't agree more, Katie. Ahead, Rudy Giuliani's residence raided by federal agents earlier today, we have the breaking news on that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment raided by federal agents today. Seven FBI agents carrying out a search warrant at the former New York City mayor's home, they seized his electronic devices. The feds have been focused on Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine during the Trump presidency. Giuliani's attorney telling Fox News his client, quote, "didn't do anything wrong." End quote.

That lawyer also saying, and here again I quote, "the search warrants involve only one indication of an alleged incident of failure to register as a foreign agent. Mayor Giuliani has not only denied this allegation but offered twice in the past two years through his attorney Bob Costello to demonstrate that it is entirely untrue." End quote. And Giuliani's son Andrew giving the statement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW GIULIANI, RUDY GIULIANI'S SON: Speaking as his son and a concerned American, anybody, any American whether you are red or blue should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politicization of the Justice Department.

This is disgusting, this is absolutely absurd. The only piece of evidence that they did not take up their today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there and it does not belong to my father, it belongs to the current president's son, that's all I have to say.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Katie, as you just heard from Andrew Giuliani, there's this, he is making this out to be a political attack on his dad. But Rudy Giuliani was under investigation before President Biden came into office. Jen Psaki, the press secretary said today there is no politics involved, what do you think?

PAVLICH: Well, I would say that the Department of Justice and the FBI have zero credibility when it comes to pushing back on allegations of political targeting. You remember under the Obama administration where President Joe Biden now was a vice president, they went after conservatives through the IRS.

The FBI during President Trump's first run for the White House in 2016 was using information from Hillary Clinton's campaign from a foreign spy to open up and to validate investigations against people who are working in the Trump campaign.

So, I think they have a valid argument when they say we are very concerned here about political targeting now that Joe Biden is in charge of the Justice Department. And the other question is, where is the equal application of the law here. When they bring up Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden openly worked for a Ukrainian gas company and never registered as a foreign agent, Hunter Biden lied on a federal background check form for a firearm, that's a felony, hasn't really been charged or looked into as far as we know.

So there should be a standard of equality under the law and we've seen the FBI and the DOJ use their power to go after political opponents of the Democrats time and time again.

WILLIAMS: So Brian, as we all know, Rudy Giuliani was the -- was President Trump's personal lawyer, now this investigation, the general investigation centered on their efforts to dig up dirt, negative information on then- candidate Biden, do you anticipate that this signals there are going to be charges filed suit against Giuliani?

KILMEADE: A couple things. I mean, we are indicating and here's CNN on McCarthy today, they say you can't obtain a search warrant unless you need -- unless investigators persuaded a judge that they had sufficient reason to believe a crime was committed and they are going to get evidence. Two hours seven agents are waking him up at six in the morning. They think they've got something.

What Andrew was referring to was the laptop of Hunter Biden, why is the government not curious about the laptop, this has been a what, a two-year investigation into a laptop that according to excerpts I've seen in the New York Post, is pretty extraordinary, is pretty extraordinary.

I don't know how much long you need to study some of those photos and some of that exchange. But it's going to be interesting, they want to focus on the oligarchs and what he might've done for the oligarchs in relation to an investigation for Donald Trump to find out what Joe Biden may have been involved with or the Biden family within the Ukraine.

So, it's back to the future from two years ago, to go after a lawyer as if there is nothing else in New York to go after, Rudy Giuliani as opposed to the years with the Clinton Foundation in New York where no one was curious where all that money went.

And I just wonder if you're on that laptop and you see private communications with the President of the United States if that's something they're going to follow, are they going to go through the main artery and go down the veins in order to go around a bend to go get Donald Trump? That's what I'm -- that's what I think the focus is, I think it's all about the former president.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, Dana, you have two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, they have been charged with campaign finance violations, they pled not guilty, they go to trial in October. So is this the same separate, this is about not registering as a foreign agent. What do you make of this?

PERINO: Well, I worked at DOJ for about a year in 2001 and 2002, and one of the things I learned was 101 ways to say no comment. And I think what happens when you have a situation like this, Rudy Giuliani seems to have a pretty good lawyer because Giuliani's initial instinct was to make a statement at three o'clock to his radio show and right before that was to take place, they pulled it back.

And I think that that was probably smart because even though you want to try to win a new cycle, you have a good lawyer there that's advising you and I think the process is going to be slow, these wheels turn very slowly and I understand what his son is saying and the points about Hunter Biden are also well taken.

Merrick Garland might have to answer to this. You know, if he's called up for testimony, but what I can imagine is that, unless somebody is leaking something, there will be no comment out of the Justice Department on this and probably not from Rudy Giuliani himself, either.

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, when President Trump was impeached the first time, it was on the basis of putting pressure on the Ukrainian president to get negative information on Biden. And I think we're just running on a circle here or back on that incident. What do you make of this?

WATTERS: I think I speak for everybody on the show when I say this, Rudy Giuliani is a national treasure. Don't disagree, I speak for everyone on the show when I say this, the guy took on the mob, he took on crime, Al Qaeda, counsel to the president, and now Democratic prosecutors want to lock up a 76-year-old icon for a lobbying technicality, Juan, because he advised the president that he should fire a rotten ambassador. You have to register a lobby for that.

Hunter Biden advises dad to fire a prosecutor, did he register? Where is the raid on Hunter's house? I bet you'll find some nasty stuff on that raid. And Juan, did Rudy Giuliani steal any money, did he hurt anybody, did he engage in treason? No, none of that happened.

This is something he was talking to the federal prosecutors for months about and they say, we'll give you what you want but we are not turning over private communications between Rudy and the president. That is attorney-client privilege and that's sacred, everybody should respect that.

So, what are the prosecutors do? They just rated the guy's house and you're not disturbed by the pattern that two Trump lawyers had their homes raided. The campaign manager had his home raided. Another confidant had his home raided. You're not disturbed by that pattern?

The fact that Democrat prosecutors are waging political warfare for the benefit of the Democratic Party? Just to show purge Trump because he challenged the system? I mean, that should scare everybody, Juan, this is a -- this is a thin predicate and everybody knows it.

WILLIAMS: OK, we hear -- we hear you, Jesse. More to come, President Biden now says it's OK for the fully vaccinated to ditch the mask while outdoors but that's still not good enough for some in the media. Next on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KILMEADE: All right. That is of course the cars, one of the drummers. Excuse me, the rhythm guitars from Aesop Rock (Ph).

It looks like some in the liberal media did not get the memo, unless you are in a crowd. Fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks outside. Don't take my word for it. It's the CDC end President Biden making that announcement yesterday. While saying, while staying outdoor transmission is really low but that's still not good enough for some. Take a listen to what MSNBC's Joy Reid said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, HOST, MSNBC: I am fully vaccinated, joint team Pfizer, and I did go jogging today in the park, and I did, this was the mask that I wore with a doctor's mask under it, and most of the people that I saw that were in the park, the park was packed, I would say like 95 percent of people still had masks on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KILMEADE: Well, they're all crazy and you are torturing yourself, I'm surprised you didn't pass out, Joy Reid. Now while you are talking about masks, it looks like Neanderthal red states are owed a big-time apology after they took the heat for relaxing their own mask mandates. Places like Texas. Republican states like Texas, Alabama, very low in this country with coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

And Dana, let's start with you. COVID cases in this country right now if you look at hospitalization and cases are below the 2016 flu cases, it's more dangerous to have the flu in 2016 than it is to live in 2021 but we act like we've got to go outside and die. When are we going to admit this is over?

PERINO: Well, it's remarkable progress and amazing and thank goodness that we have the vaccines and we can do that. But the question for you, Brian, at what point does somebody like Reid legitimately be called anti-vax? Because if you don't believe that the vaccines work, and you don't believe what the CDC is telling you or the president of the United States is telling you and you think that you still love to wear double masks when you go outside to go for a jog when you are by yourself, then that must mean you don't think the vaccines work?

And I've, you know, that label has been plastered on other people but at this point I think it's so ludicrous that you might be able to turn the tables on that.

KILMEADE: Hey, Katie, here's the thing. If you want to know how it is, I'm not going to call 1-800-Dr. Fauci, I'm going to call up Dana White. I'm going to say, hey, you know those 14,000 people, can I get their cell numbers, that showed up Saturday night, most were not wearing masks in a crowded event.

I'm going to call Arlington, Texas to the Ranger game. They're sold out in their stadium. Most weren't wearing masks. I don't see any big surge of cases, do you?

PAVLICH: Well, I just have to let the entire world know that I went jogging in the park yesterday in a full-on plastic hazmat suit with my gas mask, because you can never be too careful these days, even if you happen to get the vaccine. Though I didn't actually do that because I'm a human being who needs to breathe oxygen. I'm not a plant that can breathe in carbon dioxide and not into passing out in the middle of the park, which being very embarrassing.

But to your point, Brian, I think that the President has missed a huge opportunity tonight. I think they could have filled the Congress with all the people who are vaccinated and not had masks on and we could be -- that'd be a great message for the country that if you get your vaccination, you could take the mask off, we can move forward with our lives. And yet they're still doing this whole thing. And the media is not helping because they benefit from this narrative, apparently.

KILMEADE: And Jesse, building what Katie just said. The CDC told us two weeks ago and they had to back off and say -- they give us a non-statement that if you've got if you have the vaccine, you can't get the -- can't get it, and you can transfer it. Therefore vaccinated people can do whatever the heck they want. They don't have to wait to get permission to walk alone outside.

WATTERS: Yes, everybody knows that. I run in the park without a mask, and I'm getting passed by people with double masks. That's humiliating. And I don't like it. That's supposed to slow you down and yet they're still passing me. Liberals are clinging to their masks for psychological reasons. It has nothing to do with science. If you've been vaccinated, everyone knows what the CDC says.

Liberals' lives lack of meaning and a purpose. And the Coronavirus, and wearing a mask have given liberals life a purpose. They now in a very superficial and effortless way can plaster a mask on their face and they can feel like they belong to something. They feel like they're on a mission and they're doing something good by protecting themselves and by protecting other people after they've been vaccinated.

Number two, liberals are very obedient people. They need control in their lives. Their lives are chaotic. They don't have very good lives to begin with. They're seeking control. So, when the government tells them they need to do something, they comply. They're a very compliant type of person. And they'll pretty much be easily manipulated into doing whatever an authority figure wants to do. And they won't question that. They'll only question that people that question the authority.

And then the third psychological reason, Brian, shy people. Many liberals are insecure about themselves, maybe about their looks, and they like disguising their faces from the general public for anxiety reasons because they don't want the people to see their countenance. And they're going to draw that out as long as possible.

KILMEADE: I cannot wait to read that research paper that gave you those conclusions, Jesse. Maybe after the show. Hey, Juan, could you -- could you tell me why Democrats don't want to let go of the pandemic?

WILLIAMS: I don't think that's about -- that's about it. But I do want to correct one thing, Brian. I think we shouldn't rewrite history. I mean, you go back to last fall and you know, states like North Dakota, South Dakota, even Texas to some extent, they were among the highest rates of COVID infections back then.

KILMEADE: And they came back down.

WILLIAMS: And you know, good things now -- yes, so everybody's come back down. And we see it now in some states. I think people are anxious to say, oh, look at Michigan, look at Pennsylvania. Yes, those are Democrat states, but I think these things run in cycles.

My larger point here is, you know what, Rick Carlisle is the coach of the Dallas Mavericks. He had the vaccine. I think he even you know, at one point was sick, but he then got COVID again. So, people know that it's a --

PERINO: But, Juan, that's only like four --

WILLIAMS: -- you are much protected --

PERINO: That's only like -- that's only like 4000 people out of 8.5 million --

WILLIAMS: I'm just saying, Dana --

PERINO: -- or something like that.

WILLIAMS: Correct. Correct. Correct. Statistically, it's minor.

PERINO: And also, if you get it, and then if you had a vaccine and you get it, you don't go to the hospital and you don't have much symptoms.

KILMEADE: Even with one shot.

WILLIAMS: Correct. You don't die. That's the big point. But I think that what I'm trying to say to you is earlier on this -- in this conversation, we were saying, oh, you're 100 percent protect. That's not true.

PERINO: OK, 98 percent.

WILLIAMS: And it's not true that if you have -- if you get -- people don't want to get sick, so people know that there's a reality --

PAVLICH: You can also get struck by a lightning.

WILLIAMS: -- and we are trying to get to the point of herd immunity and we're not there yet.

KILMEADE: Juan, then you got to figure a natural immunity. The people that had it and have the antibodies, they don't want to do that. When we're in a recession where you have a national crisis, usually leaders want to get us out of it. They want to cheerlead us way out of it.

They don't say, I want to hold on to the recession. Now it seems like the president wants to hold on to the pandemic and I can't figure out why. And I think he's sending the wrong message.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I don't think so.

KILMEADE: And I think people are rising up and they have had it because it's infringing on every area of our lives.

Meanwhile, coming up straight ahead, thanks everyone for playing. The so- called Raging Cajun James Carville says, woke, this is a big problem for Democrats who Jesse knows so well, but will his party even listen?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Longtime Democratic Strategist James Carville blasting wokeness and giving his party a major wake-up call in a new interview. He said, "Wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it. It's hard to talk to anybody today and I talked to lots of people in the Democratic Party who doesn't say this. But they don't want to say it out loud."

So why are Democrats afraid to speak the truth? Well, Carville says, "Because they'll get clobbered or canceled. We have to speak the way regular people speak. The way voters speak." So one is wokeness eating the Democratic Party alive?

WILLIAMS: No, it's not eating the Democratic Party alive. Obviously, they got control of both Houses of the Congress and the presidency. But I think James Carville is right, Katie. I think that the far left of the Democratic Party and all their woke language really alienates a lot of moderate voters, not only in the Democratic Party, but people who are on the right and who might have been discontented with President Trump, and they hear all this stuff, you know, and they think this is, you know, a little too far for their taste.

But I mean, I saw -- I give James Carville a big credit for taking on people in his own party and telling them they've got a problem. They need to respond to Republicans more aggressively and in language that people understand. I wish there were people on the right, who are willing to say we've got a problem with our extreme right, the people who were saying all those awful things before the January 6th riot at the Capitol, the people who want to put out lies like, oh, yes, the city's burned last summer.

I think it's important that people who are honest in American politics to be able to hold honest discussions without allowing the extremists to, you know, set the agenda.

PAVLICH: Yes. Well, I think it was clear that a number of Republicans across the board came out against what happened on January 6th while it was happening, but we'll take that for another day.

Dana, on the issue of canceled culture, this is something that people really do think about and keep quiet their political views because they are really worried about losing their job over some benign statement they've made.

PERINO: This is something that, you know, when you think about kitchen table topics, it's not just economics anymore, it is this. I mean, it used to be something that people on college campuses dealt with, and it was more at the elite colleges. But now it's actually happened in your high schools and your junior high schools. And you even see that across the board with the Supreme Court case that's coming up in regards to that cheerleader who had the rant on social media, and the school went after her, and now it's actually gone all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Here's the thing. If I were the Democrats and in the White House right now, would you really want James Carville and Rahm Emanuel to be able to say, I told you so when you lose in 2022? I mean, I would imagine they would not like to give them that satisfaction, but it appears they are headed in that direction.

PAVLICH: Yes, Brian, I mean, the Democrats have the House but it's by one of the slimmest margins in quite some time.

KILMEADE: And Katie, you're quoting the article. You're quoting James Carville. He said, we barely won by 41,000 votes, the presidency. We barely have -- we almost lost the House, and we never should have. We should have lost the Senate, he brings that up.

And by the way, Juan, the cities did burn if you count Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, Seattle, and Portland. But besides that, I think it was a pretty good summer.

WILLIAMS: Brian, that's not true.

KILMEADE: They were absolutely awful. The behavior was terrible. And by the way, he also went on to say, keep saying defund the police and you're going to lose everything in 2022. I wholeheartedly agree. 800,000 cops, then the families figuring the retired. And those who like policemen, especially the military, there's a whole lot of people saying, you're hurting me when you said that. And I take that personally, and I don't blame them.

Wokeness is also destroying our history when they're taking down statues and saying that elementary school can't be named after Abraham Lincoln. I think you've got a little far. When Jay Leno's apologizing for jokes he said in 1988. I think you've got a little far but I digress.

PAVLICH: But Jesse, did the wokes really care about what James Carville thinks? Are they going to say, hey, Boomer, we're moving on.

WATTERS: Probably. But they should remember what Carville did. The guy is from Louisiana and helped a Democrat from Arkansas take down an incumbent who just won a war and then help them win reelection. Because Bill Clinton talked about kitchen table issues. He didn't -- he didn't talk down to people and he didn't divide the country by race, like the next Democrat president did, Barack Obama, who sent race relations plummeting in this country and just racked up Democrat losses all over the place.

And that's what brought in Trump because he spoke his mind. He wasn't politically correct. And that appealed to a lot of people across the political aisle. And wokeism partially is a reaction to Donald Trump.

But to me, and Juan is right, this language alienates people. It's subversive. It sounds like a foreign occupying power trying to divide the country into safe zones and danger zones. And I don't think the Democratic Party has ever divided this country by race more than they have since the Civil War. And that's pretty scary and it needs to stop.

PAVLICH: OK, coming up next, climate activists going after your kids. A major fashion magazine asked if having a baby is environmental vandalism.

PERINO: Welcome back. So, did Jesse Watters commit an act of environmental vandalism by bringing Jesse Bailey Watters Jr. into the world? That's a provocative question being asked by British Vogue in an article titled "Is having a baby in 2021 pure environmental vandalism?"

The author who admits to having a kid herself asking, "Is it possible to live an ecologically responsible life while adding yet another person to our overstretch planet? Can I get away with it if I just never learned to drive, never get a dog, and keep wearing the same three pairs of jeans for the rest of my life?" Jesse, I'll let you defend yourself if you dare.

WATTERS: Well, if having a baby is committing environmental vandalism, then you can call me Exxon Mobil because I think baby Jesse is carbon neutral, by the way. He only emits -- well, he admits a lot. But I think what he does emit is, let's call that compost.

I think America should have more babies, Dana. I think we don't want to become Japan or the E.U. We just racked up a pretty low birth rate.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Like, the lowest it's been since the 30s. So, Americans should go home right now and make a baby because it's the patriotic thing to do. We need to take care of the boomers.

PERINO: Hold on. I'll be right back.

WATTERS: Like Katie mentioned, who are going to be retiring soon. So, we got to have a big tax base to tax them, to take care of all those retirees.

PERINO: Juan, Well, this kind of nonsense has been going on for decades. I mean, people keep bringing this up every generation and this is probably just clickbait, I would imagine.

WILLIAMS: I think so because I think it's kind of crazy, Dana. I mean, I just think, you know, when you try to put some substance to this idea, you can say like, in places like China, and India, the government thinks that they have too much population because they have water shortages, they have land scarcity. That's not true here, thank goodness. And we do have a declining birth rate.

I guess, you know, it's just hard for me to understand why you would write such a silly article. I just -- I just can't agree with it. PERINO: Brian Kilmeade, what do you think?

KILMEADE: What I think is there's one in four are worried about it because they've been brainwashed. Number two is, let's have a kid, but let's not commit to raising them on Earth. If you've seen what's happening on Mars, we now have a drone up there able to fly around. Maybe there -- by the time they were in their teens, we could give them a choice, go on Mars with no pollution, no litter, very little gas, or you could stay on earth and be part of the problem.

PERINO: And Katie, what's -- when she said --

WATTERS: I'm sending Jesse Jr. to Mars.

PERINO: When she said maybe I just won't get a dog. What's wrong with having a dog?

PAVLICH: I know. What's wrong with that? Also, I heard that if you plant a tree for every baby that you have, it upsets their carbon emissions, so that's a good solution that you can do. But also we may lose the war with China, but we may win because the Chinese Communist Party forced all their people into a one-child system.

PERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: And guess what? They're having massive, massive problems with their population and growth rates. So, we may beat China after all.

PERINO: All right --

KILMEADE: And they don't want little girls.

PERINO: -- not only is Jesse possibly criminal, he has a big announcement. And that's next in "ONE MORE THING."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Major breaking news announcement, Fox News alert. Jesse Watters wrote a book. We titled it How I Saved the World. It's nonfiction. So, this is actually how I saved the world. A book like this has never been written before. My editors would agree with that.

This is part manifesto, part memoir, part self-help. And when I say self- help, I mean I really helped myself by writing this book. These are stories that I haven't even told to people during my paid speaking engagements. And you can buy these books where books are sold. I've always wanted to say that. It's like saying coming to a theater near you. It just sounds great.

So, you can pre-order it right now. It will be released on July 6th. And I am very excited about this. My mother is excited about it. My sister who has a PhD in English has not written a book. So, there you go, Eliza.

PAVLICH: Congrats, Jesse.

WATTERS: Dana.

PERINO: Jesse, I think -- I think it's great. I love the title. It's going to -- it's going to do so well. I'm thrilled for you and I hope I get an early copy, but I'll buy one two or more than that because I know people in Wyoming who would really want this book. Congratulations. It looks really good.

I just want to tell you a couple of things. I was on the Cooper Stuff podcast. You got to check out this podcast. It's fun. And I got to talk to him, John Cooper, and his wife for that. So, that's CooperStuffPodcast.com. And they were on their tour bus when I did that. That was a good.

Also, get this. My friend Aimee Mayo, she is a singer-songwriter and I don't know. She would call herself a singer. I think she's a good singer. Songwriter -- wrote amazing songs including Amazed which you should look up. She wrote a book called Talking To The Sky.

So, this is that book. I loved this book. I'm telling you that is some great storytelling. It is also nonfiction, Jesse. And then, she did something amazing for me. Yesterday, I get this big box. I'm trying to open it up. Peter is like, you ordered a mirror? I'm like no. I order -- Aimee Mayo commissioned her uncle, Kelly Harwood, to do this painting of Jasper.

And I am very honored. He did a magnificent job. He has -- he's based in Nashville. And you can see more of his impressive work at Gallery 202. I absolutely love it. And I can't wait to hang it up in my house. So, thank you Kelly and Amy.

WATTERS: I need to commission one of Rookie. That is it amazing portrait.

PERINO: It's good.

WATTERS: I love it. Go ahead, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. Congrats, Jesse. Michael Collins, the astronaut who commanded the Apollo 11 mission to the moon has died at the age of 90. That flight in 1969 was the first time humans landed on the moon. The mission launched at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 16 and came back to Earth eight days later splashing down the Pacific.

Armstrong died in 2012. Buzz Aldrin though is still with us and he said goodbye to Collins today by saying that Michael Collins will always have the fire to carry us deftly to new heights and to the future. Michael Collins, as he orbited the moon, told NASA control in Houston that he could see Planet Earth outside the window. He described it as our home, everything I know, but fragile and strange.

Michael Collins, thank you from all Americans. Rest in peace.

PERINO: Indeed.

WATTERS: All right, rest in peace. Sorry, Katie --

PERINO: I talked too long in my "ONE MORE THING."

WATTERS: Yes, it's Dana's fault.

PAVLICH: Jesse, you had a baby and now you're killing trees by printing your book out. I can't believe you. You're unbelievable.

WATTERS: There's an audio edition too, so that'll save the world also. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.