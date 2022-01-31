'The Five' on struggles facing Democrats ahead of midterm elections

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," January 28, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Harold Ford, Jr., Gil Turner, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.



A sea of blue showing up today to honor and support police officers who were under siege in America right now. Across the country, cops are being gunned down every single day.



Six law-enforcement officers were shot in less than 48 hours. And today in New York, the NYPD honoring fallen Officer Jason Rivera who was murdered execution style along with his partner after they were ambushed by a felon with a massive rap sheet. The city's new police commissioner saying it's time to respect police again and push back against the anarchy that's being unleashed.



KEECHANT SEWELL, NYPD COMMISSIONER: Way may not match the sacrifice made by Jason, but we can try to match his incredible sense of service. We may not match his courage, but we can try to match his passion. The horror that took their lives is an affront to every decent caring human being in this city and beyond. Those who seek to dim the beacons of hope across these five boroughs, look outside, hear our voices, see the presence in this cathedral. The NYPD will never give up this city.



WATTERS: And the widow of Officer Rivera not holding back and calling out radical district attorneys who are putting cops and the people they protect at risk.



DOMINIQUE LUZURIAGA, DETECTIVE JASON RIVERA'S WIDOW: The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore. Not even the members of the service. I know you are tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new D.A.



WATTERS: Today was a turning point in the city, Judge.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.



WATTERS: I'm sure you felt that. I felt that, people of the city felt that, and it's about damn time. And I believe we are going to go forward from here. Do you believe that?



PIRRO: From your lips to God's ears. First of all, let me say that the speeches were powerful in St. Patrick's. When the widow of Jason Rivera got up and talked about her husband being tired of the loose laws especially of the new D.A., she got a standing ovation by the police, by the priest, by the cardinal. Everyone gave her a standing ovation.



Here's the problem. We, the public have been silent, it's this minority that is just so loud that they are -- they are literally silencing the rest of us who are just kind of going along with our lives. Here's the bottom line, it's criminal privilege right now. There is a war on cops, you're absolutely right, but it's time to end it. And the way to end it is with governors to talk out of both sides of their mouths.



Governor Hochul who said this funeral today, she says on the one hand I'm not going to change the bail laws so we're going to keep letting the criminals out, but I'm going to work with Mayor Adams. She's got to go. She takes one side or the other.



Alvin Bragg, whoever the new governor is, hopefully we'll put him out of office. He does not deserve to be in office. But we have got to find tune into the individuals. The judge, there is a particular judge, Denis Boyle, who continuously lets out these young people who have gun crimes over and over, three times letting a young kid out on different gun crimes and then finally he ends up shooting a cop.



These are the judges who have the power, but don't use it. It's time to find tune it because we're all going to lose. We can't survive in our society with this chaos. It is a turning point because we stand strong and I've stood in many of those lines. We are strong. We are united. That blue line isn't thin, it's a lot bigger than you think.



WATTERS: Greg Gutfeld, your thoughts on today?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I mean, those pictures were amazing.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: And it's -- I do agree that I think it's a turning point, but it shouldn't be, if you are surprised by this, you're an idiot. Because we are in this memory erasing industry where one story knocks out another story like you're playing a game of pool. But you have to remember how we got here.



There was almost a two-year demoralization of police, you know, champion by the media and by the activists. Right? Married to progressive policies and an ideology that we're in an oppressive society and therefore we, everything has to change.



A year ago, if you turn on CNN or MSNBC, they would portray the police as basically MS-13 with better uniforms. They were demonized. So now, you turn, you flip around the channels today and you see on CNN and other places, they are covering the funerals, right?



Because now cops are getting shot left and right and many -- some of them are dying, and so they realize that they created the atmosphere for random violence by basically negating the authority of the police. And so now they cover the funeral because they sense the tide is turning and they're caught in the undertow.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: and they do deserve to drown metaphorically speaking. The media hates covering crime because if it does not personally involve them, why does it matter? And then it does. Their own beliefs open the door to progressive disasters like the no bail, no cash bail, and you don't need context to cover crime, you only need two variables, victim and victimizer.



The media hates that because that's too easy. They need to have context, which means root causes and systemic racism, and he was abandoned as a child and so suddenly the criminal is decriminalized, and the victim is forgotten, politics becomes the end game. That's where we're at.



You know, we talked, we already covered CNN basically saying that our coverage of crime was an Instagram filter. I hope they Brian Stelter to the funerals and took pictures of the mourners and use the correct Instagram filter when they did it and maybe they got some good retweets out of it.



WATTERS: So, Gillian, you're a Washington base, is that true? Are you feeling what is going on up here in New York? Is this just a New York centric thing? Or it's a national situation, right?



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. Carjacking in the last year in D.C. have reached record highs, it's looking so far like at the beginning of 2022, that trend is continuing upwards. I will tell you that on Thursday, five people were shot at a hotel, one of them fatally in Washington, D.C. So, crime, violent crime is a major problem there as well.



To today's event I will say that Jason Rivera's widow was correct when she said that the system failed him, because in a poignant sense, his death is not only the responsibility of his killer, by which I mean at least a small part of the blame here goes to the city and to its leadership.



I'm someone who usually looks to policy solutions for the nation's biggest problems, but fixing the policy here is only a small part of the solution. You know, decriminalizing violent crime is a real part of the problem, but you're not going to fix this until you get at the anti-police sentiment that is running rampant across the country.



I don't know how you do that, but it takes all of us, meaning all, everybody in America, all of us Americans standing together to try and combat it. I think it's a tall order, but I think that's where the focus should go when you talk about moving forward. We all need to get involved.



WATTERS: We should be more explicit when we talk about the system. You mentioned the name of the judge, we know Bragg and the district attorney's office, we know who the governor is, we know the speaker of the House, or the majority leader and the state legislature, they write these bail laws and they don't reform them. We know who the people are, this has to be personalized.



PIRRO: Right.



WATTERS: For the message to get through.



PIRRO: Absolutely.



HAROLD FORD, JR., FOX NEWS HOST: Look, there is nothing more than to echo, my heart goes out to the Mora family and the Rivera family. I do think it's a turning point, your honor, from this standpoint and everybody's comments around the table.



This widow's comments and her words and the energy and passion that she showed is going to be shown all across the state. To your point, to your point, Jesse. Those who willing to fund efforts to change communities, there should be an effort funded right now, let her words be the only words in the commercial to recall any D.A. that does not implement tough laws, any legislature that does not -- that does not reform bail reform.



And let that be -- let those be the words to help energize, re-energize and rekindle to Gil Scott-Heron's comment about how we support police officers. I think every community in this city, black, white, Hispanic, Asian, all want to support and do support police officers.



That -- that widow's comments should not only help do that, but you may get a little upset with me now, but two -- the gun that killed those two officers with the ghost gun from Philadelphia. We ought to figure out ways to enact smart gun laws, not only do we need bail reform. Not only do we need activists who want to reform police, police departments, we have to support our cops first before we can do any of this.



And I hope those words today resonate not only with D.A. Bragg and the chief of police and the mayor of this town, but every D.A. in this country. And more importantly for those of us who want bail reform, every legislator in Albany. Legislator in Albany ought to have to listen to what this widow said today. No widow -- now woman should ever have to say those things. No wife or mom should ever have to say those things. But she did and we should try our hardest to limit that from ever happening again.



Up next, just how toxic is President Biden? Even Democrats our too scared to be seen with this guy.



GUTFELD: Yes, whatever.



PIRRO: All right. Democrats want nothing to do with the most toxic man in politics right now, Joe Biden. The president out in Pennsylvania today touting the economy, but a top Democrat from that state didn't bother to show up citing scheduling conflicts. Yes, right.



And in other states, candidates are making sure their calendars fill up quickly and are avoiding even mentioning Joe Biden's name. We're sure it has nothing to do with a string of bad polls including this one.



According to Gallup, Biden polled significantly lower in six key character traits than he did before taking office, and Biden not exactly inspiring confidence during his speech earlier.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The first thing I ask out of the election results, I said how did I do in Scranton. I want every precinct.



This week after my first year as president, the United States had the fastest economic growth in nearly four decades.



(APPLAUSE)



BIDEN: By the way, guess who is supplying those batteries? General Motors. Folks, I want to tell you, it matters, it matters a lot.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: All right. I will start with you, Gillian.



TURNER: Thanks a lot.



PIRRO: What -- what -- does he thinks he get something out of whispering? But aside from that, you know, they don't want to be with them. The Democrats, he went to Pennsylvania, the lieutenant governor running for higher office, the attorney general running for higher office, neither of them wanted to be with the president, why is that?



TURNER: Well, I will say, well, they said that they had scheduling issues, but the reality is that if the president had a 60 percent approval rating, the lieutenant governor and the attorney general would've been there with bells on and we all know it. A lot of news outlets are reporting what's going on here as, you know, these down ballot Democrats are trying to create their own brands and separate themselves from the president on the issues, but that's not really what's happening.



Their -- the down ballot candidates are entirely ghosting the president. This is happening at fundraisers, this is happening at his big signature events, it's happening on social media. It's a real nationwide trend now. It's something the Biden administration is going to have to address. They declined today during the gaggle.



PIRRO: All right.



TURNER: Karine Jean-Pierre didn't want to talk about it, but they're going to have to talk about it soon.



PIRRO: They will. I understand the lieutenant governor did show up, although I thought I read that he didn't. All right. So, Harold, would you show up?



FORD: Sure. Look, politicians --



PIRRO: You would?



FORD: I would. Conor Lamb, the Senate Democratic Senate candidate was there as well. Look, politicians don't always flock to the vulnerable, they flocked to the popular. So, all these guys do is get popular again and they'll right come back to him.



TURNER: OK.



FORD: The way you get popular as a politician is you meet people where they are and try to answer their questions and concerns. Inflation. The president is trying to get the supply chain. He needs to write tighter speeches for the president. And the whispering probably should stop.



But the supply chain helps with inflation. Two, you got to talk about a national plan for crime and you got to address the border. The border isn't -- them go anywhere because you don't talk about it. You do these three things. You get a victory. You get a victory, get a victory optically and then you go to Joe Manchin and say what do you want, what will you support and you pass the build back better plan. You do that, he won't, as a matter of fact, he'll have Republicans coming to his event if he is able to do this.



But until you do those things politicians aren't go flock to someone who is not popular. It's not just a classic people that do that.



PIRRO: Well, you know, Jesse, Biden doesn't know how to fix inflation. So how can he possibly talk about it?



WATTERS: He's going to reset, Judge. Remember, they are going to reset his presidency. It's like a VCR, you just turn the power button on and off. Boom! Biden is back is business. That's what they have. That's all they have. A reset. You can't reset a guy. He's a human, it's not a machine.



And to, like, the poll doesn't matter, a war chest doesn't matter. It's -- what matters is who shows up or doesn't show up when you come into town. That's the barometer for a successful person. We do it too, not even as politicians. I'm very keen on not being seen in public with certain people who I won't name --



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: -- because I need to protect my sterling reputation.



PIRRO: Yes, of course.



WATTERS: So, that's all they're doing in Pennsylvania. And why is this bad? This isn't Texas, they're not ghosting him in Texas. This is Pennsylvania. This is a blue state that he won. Trump put it in play one time, but that's it. This has been a blue state for 20 years and they have to come up with better excuses.



PIRRO: OK.



WATTERS: If I hear again, scheduling issues, you'd think after all these years they come up with a more eloquent dodge like how about a personal family matter.



PIRRO: That's better.



WATTERS: Does that sound a little better --



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: -- than scheduling? Maybe they want to have everybody in the public know that they are flipping the bird to the politician. Scheduling issues, yes, I have scheduling issues.



PIRRO: OK. And even Stacey Abrams when he was in Georgia.



TURNER: That's right.



PIRRO: But Gillian, real quick, with one statement.



TURNER: I was just going to say, Judge, that the Democrats who aren't showing up are trying to distance themselves from him. It's not going to work anyway because midterms are always a referendum on the president.



PIRRO: Right.



TURNER: They can distance themselves all they want, it doesn't matter.



GUTFELD: That was a really interesting point.



PIRRO: All right.



TURNER: I was pretty interesting.



GUTFELD: I can't believe that need --



TURNER: All right, what do you have?



PIRRO: You know what I think is amazing, I think that 38 percent of the country thinks that he cannot manage the government.



GUTFELD: Look.



PIRRO: I mean, that is as bad as it's ever been with the president.



GUTFELD: I'm going to give you an analogy that's going to blow your mind, Judge.



TURNER: Not interesting.



GUTFELD: All right. Wait till you hear. Joe is like two adolescent boys, one on the other shoulders wearing an overcoat trying to sneak into the adult movies, except the two adolescent boys are AOC and Ilhan Omar, and they snuck into the White House and they are destroying the place. Right?



What is amazing about Joe Biden, he couldn't do the two easiest things. He couldn't match the lowest expectations ever had for a president, he just didn't have to beat Trump, and he could barely do that. And he couldn't exploit the enormous bias of the media and he couldn't exploit the enormous goodwill from never Trumper's who were basically so pleased to see him.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: He squandered both opportunities by climbing into the sack with the woke, so now he is a shell of his former self and the woke is wearing that shell. We'll be right back.



PIRRO: Very good. Very good. I called it a Trojan horse, but it is a shell.



GUTFELD: You did call it a Trojan horse.



PIRRO: Yes, I did.



GUTFELD: That was a very original label.



PIRRO: Yes. Right.



GUTFELD: I've never heard that before.



PIRRO: Well, I said it a long time ago.



GUTFELD: Did you do with the dates --



PIRRO: During the Iliad and the Odyssey.



GUTFELD: Do you have the dates, Judge? I don't believe you.



PIRRO: The Iliad and the Odyssey B.C. Anyway, up next.



FORD: Running at --



Democrats are in a full-blown civil war even unleashing four letter attacks on each other.



TURNER: With President Biden's agenda in a tailspin and hopes of a comeback dwindling. Democrats like Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez like are taking serious shots at moderates Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, some of the attacks are getting pretty herry.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I don't believe she's really given a compelling case as to why she should be renominated as the Democratic nominee for the United States Senate in Arizona. I -- he has convinced herself an obstacle to the right to vote to the United -- in the United States. She is not ally on civil rights.



UNKNOWN: I think she's (muted). That's what I have to say.



JOY REID, HOST, MSNBC: The major reason we don't have a build back better bill to address all of these problems, it's because Sinema and Manchin have played right into the conservative talking points.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TURNER: So, while Democrats tear themselves apart, Dem strategist James Carville is telling his part, quote, "this is not a time to complain, it's a time to act, so let's talk about real things and little real language to real people."



All right. Harold, I'm going to come to you first because these are your people. Carville also said that he thinks --



(CROSSTALK)



FORD: Some of them are.



TURNER: -- he thinks Democrats are too emotional.



FORD: He's right.



TURNER: And he said he thinks they're spending too much time and energy on down ballot races that they have no chance of winning. What do you think about that?



FORD: So, I think James has said a lot of things over the last few weeks that I tend to agree with and this is -- this is another in the string of them. Politics is about solving people's problems, not advancing your own personal agenda. Not advancing your own personal brand of politics.



Now if it all -- if it all collides and you're helping people and you're doing those things, that's one thing, but it's a little bothersome and a little tiring to hear a progressive or a moderate talk about the other as if somehow or another they have the monopoly on being right.



Politics again, it's about solving problems Democrats or Republican alike. And if Democrats whomever is in the majority don't accomplish those things they'd generally get voted out. Now this is not something that just goes with Democrats, you see on the Republican side. Liz Cheney is trying to be kicked -- they're trying to kick her out of the party in Washington and in her own state. And even Adam Kinzinger they are trying to kick him out as well.



And if you don't recognize these things as a party that's in power, you're going to lose power. So, Democrats, if this is what we want the power but to all this (Inaudible) and fighting here in the middle of a time in which our president is in the low 40s or high 30s, then we deserve to be defeated in November.



If we're serious about having the majority, then behave like it. Pass things that are going to solve people's problems from the border to crime to inflation. Pass things that people want to see you work on. If you pass things that people don't want to see you work on, then you're likely going to you lose the majority. And that's the path we find ourselves on.



I hope the president can rescue that from -- rescue us from that and I hope that Democrats in the House and the Senate, progressives and moderates alike learn how to work together.



TURNER: I think the key in what you just said is pass something. Pass something, right? So, Judge, the president spends an inordinate amount of time and energy on build back better. It has now stalled out. So much like Carville says Democrats are spending a lot of time on races they're not going to win, they're also doubling down on issues they know they're not going to win. Voting rights. Right?



PIRRO: Right.



TURNER: How many times did Senator Manchin say he was not going to overturn the filibuster. Like 17 times a day, yet they still went down this path.



PIRRO: Well, you know, Joe Biden came in saying that he was going to be the great divider and that his years in the Senate would give him the ability to cross the aisle and get legislation passed. And then they realized at the end of the first year he is no good at getting any legislation passed.



What I think is really fascinating to me in this whole thing with the Democrats, and I agree with Harold to a certain extent. Yes, there are some Republicans --



(CROSSTALK)



FORD: I'm writing that down, Judge.



PIRRO: Yes. That certain Republicans like, you know, Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger, you know, they are not quite in the mainstream, but I've never heard people call the names that they are calling --



TURNER: Yes.



PIRRO: -- the Democrats are calling each other. And, you know, for AOC to come out with those names and all the other Democrats, you know, to follow Sinema into a bathroom, I mean, these are tactics.



Like, I'm waiting for Democrats to cancel each other out, because that's where they are. They're ready to cancel each other out, get big tech to cancel out Sinema and Manchin because they're so angry.



And the progressives actually say the reason that Joe Biden isn't doing well is not because of us progressives, it's because he is progressive enough. If he had moved more left, he'd have the whole party behind them. I mean, everybody's a little wacky in this.



TURNER: Greg, what is hotter right now, the Democratic civil war between the progressives and the moderates or the Republican civil war between the pro and anti-Trump people?



GUTFELD: I would say I'm the hotter of both. Why can't politics be like sports, and have team trades? What if the Republicans traded Lynne Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for Sinema and Manchin? What a perfect trade that would be, right?



FORD: We're OK.



GUTFELD: What?



FORD: We're OK. We'll take -- I'm kidding.



GUTFELD: But you know what? The Democrats could save themselves a lot of trouble if they stop being so obviously terrified of the woke. They're like a tribe that is too scared to move beyond the trees of their village because something bad might happen. Guess what? Nothing bad happens if you challenge the woke. I mean, you look at Joe Rogan is fine, Fox News is fine, Manchin and Sinema are fine.



The modern McCarthy-ites fold when you challenge them. And you too, Democrats, you can win if you grow some stones and go face to face with the woke and regain your sensible -- you're sensible space in this world. That's my advice to you.



TURNER: Thank you. I appreciate it.



GUTFELD: Yes,



TURNER: The producer is telling me that I have to let you have a word. So, here it is. Please.



GUTFELD: Oh, OK. Do you want to ask me about Joy Reid's dress?



GUTFELD: No.



PIRRO: Oh, yes.



GUTFELD: Actually, that was amazing.



WATTERS: Was it yellow?



GUTFELD: It was, yes.



WATTERS: I couldn't tell. Was it yellow or not?



GUTFELD: It was yellow.



WATTERS: It was it was yellow, wasn't it?



TURNER: Are you allowed to comment on people's attire?



WATTERS: I didn't --



PIRRO: He does it all the time.



WATTERS: I didn't comment. I asked if you had a question about that, and I was going to say no. Also, AOC's backsplash. I expected more. That -- was that Pottery Barn?



GUTFELD: I don't know.



WATTERS: I thought she was like kind of edgy and slick. That was like -- I could have done that. I just want to know what happens when Sinema and AOC see each other in the ladies room at the Capitol. Do they pretend like nothing's happening?



PIRRO: Who's your money on?



WATTERS: Well, I'd take Sinema in a fight. She looks more athletic. But I want to know, do they pretend like it's cool or does Sinema say, I heard what you said about me. I mean, that's what I really care about. But all in all, it's trash talk. Does AOC have a strategy? What -- is she going to go and find a quality primary candidate in Arizona and just keep on a bunch of dough into the word chest and then primary Sinema, and then have enough money leftover to beat the Republican candidate.



I mean, she doesn't have that strategy. She's not a tactician. Nancy is the tactician. She's just a live wire.



TURNER: So, she doesn't have the political power.



WATTERS: No. She's a fringe blue candidate in a deep blue district with a lot of grassroots fundraising appeal. That's it.



PIRRO: But what if it's enough?



WATTERS: That's it. And a backsplash.



TURNER: And the pottery -- I was going to say -- I was going to close on in a Pottery Barn backdrop. There you go.



WATTERS: Pottery Barn, AOC, let's go.



Up next, why the tide could be turning against leaders who are clinging to COVID restrictions.



FORD: My kids' favorite song. The tide might be turning though on COVID restrictions as calls for return to normal grow louder.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SCOTT GOTTLIEB, FORMER COMMISSIONER, FDA: People will resume their normal lives hopefully this spring. I think we need to prescribe very clear goalposts for how we -- how we take these mitigation measures off. So, I think we need to be as aggressive in lifting these things as conditions improve, as we were about putting them in place.



And that's going to help us also preserve the authority among public health officials to re-implement some measures in the future if in fact this does return next winter.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FORD: The New York Times also pushing back at republishing this piece. "Let's take their mask off after the Omicron surge," kids that is. And the rest of the world is moving on too. Denmark apparently has been listening to Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FORD: Starting February 1, they will be removing virtually all pandemic restrictions like mask mandates and reclassifying COVID-19 is a disease that no longer poses a threat to society. Greg, since you were becoming advisor to a sovereign nation --



GUTFELD: Yes.



FORD: -- how do you -- how do you think --



GUTFELD: Yes, and it's funny, I didn't even know Denmark was real. I just thought it was a fictional place in Shakespeare.



TURNER: What?



WATTERS: It's like Greenland.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's like -- I haven't been there so I'm not sure it's still there. But Denmark is now the world leader. They're doing it right. They picked the perfect date. February 1, how amazing is that? And then, meanwhile, you got this amazing thing going on in Canada with these -- with the -- with this incredible convoy.



And you have -- you have Trudeau pulling a Hillary Clinton and basically calling him deplorables, and saying, oh, they're a fringe group. And it's like, no man, truckers are heroes provided there's no like, any kind of aggression going on.



And it's funny how COVID has turned truckers -- because these are the first responders. The truckers are the people that got the food to Trudeau --



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- while he was doing nothing but putting on blackface. And so -- I mean, it's --



PIRRO: No, it's eyebrows.



GUTFELD: And then he demonizes them. It's insane. But I think it's like the police shootings of A block. The media and the Dems are seeing the tide turn. They want to make sure they look like they're in front of the parade and not in the back end, like they're leading the parade.



FORD: Gillian, you're in Washington and you're around the politicians. You think national politicians, the DC politicians will be willing to do some of these things? Look, more people are vaccinated. It looks like Omicron was not -- it turned out to be not what everybody thought it was going to be. It was far less. It seems to be a variant but it looks as if that too may be early data. You think D.C. politicians will behave this way?



TURNER: Well, I will say right now, it's not just the dams and the media who are pushing this. There's a whole lot of public health experts that are saying, actually, it looks like we're a whole lot closer to the end of the pandemic phase and the beginning of the endemic phase than the government would have you believe.



And they're looking at these countries, as Greg is talking about, Germany, Spain, the U.K. --



GUTFELD: Ireland.



TURNER: -- Canada, Ireland. And those are countries, by the way, they had much less widespread COVID than we did. We had many more cases. We are much more widely vaccinated than they are, and they are already transitioning. So, I think it's really only a matter of time, regardless of where any politicians are.



FORD: Can everyone claim, Jesse, this is a victory, President Trump with Operation Warp Speed, public health experts, although we quarrel with them a bit, they went out and said we had to do these things, Joe Biden in helping to set up an apparatus and a distribution system for the vaccines. Can we all claim victory?



WATTERS: Participation medals, Harold? We've talked about this before. There are winners and then there are losers and you know who won.



FORD: Joe Biden did.



WATTERS: We did.



FORD: Joe Biden did.



WATTERS: Joe Biden got lapped, Harold. Do you ever run track?



FORD: I did.



WATTERS: Ever run cross country?



FORD: I did.



WATTERS: Do you ever run and all of a sudden you're like wait, I've seen him before, and they're just going around? The American people have lapped the president. I read politico last week. They said, The White House is terrified of Joe Biden getting COVID. They're so scared they don't have him travel. That's why he goes to Delaware every single weekend.



And they're not afraid of him get it so he gets hospitalized. They're afraid of the talking point that is given to the people that are his opponents that are going to say, oh, well, he's vaxxed and boosted or oh, well, if he can get it, anybody can get it. How stupid is that?



That's the reason why he's still in a basement strategy. The rest of the country is not in the basement strategy. As you said, the cron just kind of breeze through just with the sniffles. And everybody saw that, the media saw the doctor saw it, and then we recognized it, and we moved on. But Biden is still in the bunker like it's 2020. And like I said, he's lapped.



You can't treat people like idiots. And you can't criticize them and force them to do things they don't want to do. You got to have some carrots in there. Not all sticks, Harold, carrots.



GUTFELD: Carrots.



WATTERS: Carrots and sticks, have you heard that analogy before?



GUTFELD: That's a new one.



TURNER: Jesse went to college.



WATTERS: It's like the Trojan Horse but a little bit better.



FORD: I thought going to Penn and Michigan was educational. This has been even more so just the speech here, sir. Thank you.



WATTERS: OK, here's your diploma.



FORD: Your Honor -- Your Honor?



PIRRO: I don't -- I don't think history is going to look kindly at us. what happened during this pandemic.



FORD: You don't?



PIRRO: No, I really don't. I think that what we ended up doing to children in schools, putting them behind it compared to other countries, that global competition they'll face, the you know, the suicides, the attempted suicides, mental health, the drug abuse, you know, the alcoholism, the child abuse and neglect. All that, I think the collateral damage will be seen as something that really wasn't necessary.



I think that -- and we've talked about this at the table. I think we look at teachers differently now after we saw that unions and how they've approached this. And I really believe that that totalitarian instinct on the part of the Democrats is so strong that there are people now, small- minded people, when this is over or they say it's safe to unmask, that they are still going to be out there, the crazies.



WATTERS: Yes, face shields.



PIRRO: Yes, the face shields. They're going to say, you can't be near me. My child has asthma, you know, and like I would jump somewhere. And I think there's still going to be that tension that was built into us for two years by the Democrats.



FORD: I sure hope you're wrong.



PIRRO: I do too.



"FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.



GUTFELD: You know it. 13 minutes to booze time. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." It's a good question for everybody here. What's your favorite thing about your work day? I'll go to you, Jesse, since your workday is changed.



WATTERS: My miracle mornings are my favorite.



GUTFELD: What's that?



WATTERS: Well, that's a book in case you're interested, and it's changed my life. You wake up really early. I'm doing 5:45 now.



GUTFELD: Wow.



WATTERS: I wake up, I stretch, I guzzle 40 ounces of water. And then I read, I write, I breathe, and then I work out.



GUTFELD: Oh, it's -- that's kind of what I do without the breathing. Gillian, I think this is your first time on the show and you've done terribly. What --



WATTERS: You're so rude.



TURNER: Thanks.



GUTFELD: I'm kidding.



TURNER: Next.



GUTFELD: I'm kidding. What's your favorite thing about your workday? Not about your day, so don't bring up your baby.



TURNER: Being here with you, Greg.



WATTERS: It's so nice.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's just a matter of time, Harold, before you will be saying that as well.



FORD: I'm going to write that down.



GUTFELD: What is your favorite thing about your work day?



FORD: Mine is very similar to Jesse's. I get up every morning and get to see my kids and take them to school. And that gets my rhythm going. And then I read a little bit. And then, I got to tell you, I like doing this show.



GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.



TURNER: How is Harold is supposed to talk -- allowed to talk about his kids?



GUTFELD: I wouldn't -- you know, I zoned out. Judge?



PIRRO: What -- you know, what is the worst day? When you get to work or when you wake up?



GUTFELD: I was going to say workday. I was going to say here.



TURNER: Yes.



FORD: Judge, I mean, come on.



PIRRO: OK, when I work -- OK, the favorite part of the workday is getting up and then the dogs are there, all three of them and they're all wagging their tails. But I like coming to work when there's sun coming through the window. Like, it just gives me a lot of energy. But I work out every morning before I come to work too, OK.



GUTFELD: Wow, that was a lot of favorite things. I'm going to go ahead and say that -- I'm going to stick it. I get to insult people for fun. Yes, I get to make fun of my friends all day. That's the best thing. Like, I'm having fun when I'm insulting somebody. Sorry.



WATTERS: Yes, your friends and your enemies.



GUTFELD: Yes, same. But I don't have any enemies.



WATTERS: Mentally Ill Omar?



GUTFELD: Yes, that was pretty funny.



WATTERS: That's was cool.



GUTFELD: All right, what rules of etiquette do you most ignore, Harold? Because you're very -- you're like the king of etiquette. Is there -- is there any rule that you ignore?



TURNER: I have a good one.



FORD: I don't -- I mean, I'm an etiquette man, so I don't really know. I guess, we had a conversation -- I can't wait to get back to hugging again people. I love -- I'm more --



WATTERS: Come here.



FORD: I mean, I'm a hugger. So, it's like COVID has been -- it's been a real problem because I love I love people, so that's been a problem. So, I'm looking forward to having that etiquette come back into my etiquette.



GUTFELD: I hate people but I love to hug. Is that weird? Is that weird? Gillian, you said you got one.



TURNER: Greg, you're not making me uncomfortable at all.



GUTFELD: That's my goal. What -- you said you had one.



TURNER: I got in big trouble like two weeks ago because I was walking the dogs with my husband and I was chewing a piece of gum and I spit it in the gutter and he freaked out on me.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes.



TURNER: He acted -- I mean, he acted like I don't know.



GUTFELD: Because somebody steps in it, and then it's on your shoe.



TURNER: He said it's worse than spitting. I was like, I would never spit in the street.



WATTERS: In the gutter.



TURNER: He said this is like 10 times worse spitting out your gum in the street.



WATTERS: Did you get it -- oh, you mean on the street or the gutter?



GUTFELD: It goes into sewage --



TURNER: Like, in the you know --



GUTFELD: -- and then a turtle chokes on it.



TURNER: Like, not on the sidewalk but just in the road. Like, in the gutter.



PIRRO: Yes, or a rat.



GUTFELD: Or a rat.



WATTERS: It's fine. It's fine.



TURNER: He said it's worse than spitting.



GUTFELD: Wow. Now, he's wrong there.



TURNER: I think so. Thank you.



GUTFELD: Yes, but that is disgusting. Judge, what -- I know. You and I do the same thing but anyway, what etiquette -- rule of etiquette you ignore?



PIRRO: None of them.



GUTFELD: None of them? Oh, please.



PIRRO: I can't think of anything.



GUTFELD: Oh, I'll -- you'll do exactly --



PIRRO: OK, you tell me.



GUTFELD: I'm going to ask Jesse first.



WATTERS: Well, mask etiquette, obviously. But I can't figure out the bread plate. Is it to the right or is it to the left?



GUTFELD: Yes, that's a good point.



PIRRO: To the left?



WATTERS: Do you know? You don't know.



TURNER: Nobody --



WATTERS: And the water glasses.



PIRRO: Left -- water is to the right, bread is to the left.



WATTERS: Water is to the right, bread is to the left?



PIRRO: Yes. OK, knives and spoons to the right of the plate, and the fork is to the left with a napkin straight. Water here, wine there --



WATTERS: Oh, nice. In 1942 Columbus sailed -- sorry, Judge.



TURNER: You guys should have a new segment.



GUTFELD: All right, my -- the rule that -- I am extremely rude, and so were you. We're both rude people. We're both extremely rude. You know it. Just embrace it.



PIRRO: Yes, I do embrace it.



GUTFELD: We're both obnoxious and loud.



PIRRO: (INAUDIBLE) but the show is not over yet.



"ONE MORE THING" is up next



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Gillian.



TURNER: So, there's a huge winter storm coming. You might have heard. It's going to impact tens of millions of Americans. So, make sure you download the Fox Weather App for the latest. We've also got a special forecast for you now to get you ready. Fox Weather Meteorologist Nick Kosir -- Meteorologist Nick Kosir is tracking the nor'easter. Hey, Nick.



NICK KOSIR, FOX WEATHER METEOROLOGIST: Hey. It's a tough word. It took me a while to get down as well. No worries. But hey, listen, big storm, big nor'easter coming into the New England area here as we head into tonight and tomorrow, especially over 700 miles of blizzard warnings in effect from Virginia right up through Maine.



Everybody wants to know how much snow is going to fall in their city and here it is. We're talking about a widespread potential for a foot of snow. I think here in New York City, it will be close to about a foot, maybe foot and a half. The biggest snow total is going to be in eastern Massachusetts, two to three, maybe even four feet are possible.



Again, the snow starts flying tonight, really whipping around out there tomorrow morning into the afternoon. It should be gone by Sunday. And that's my forecast. Guys, back to you.



TURNER: All right Nick, thanks so much. Who's next?



WATTERS: I'm next.



FORD: Oh, God.



WATTERS: So, next time you take a little sip from the tropical drink and a little coconut, make sure there's not cocaine in there.



GUTFELD: What?



WATTERS: Officials in Colombia seized 20,000 Coconuts filled with liquid coke yesterday. The narcotics were found on a shipping container headed to Italy. Oh, those Italians. You want to know what else is nuts? This new Saturday primetime lineup. 8:00 p.m., you got Brian Kilmeade debuting the new show "ONE NATION." Then we've got "UNFILTERED" with Dan Bongino now at 9:00 Eastern. And then we have "LAWRENCE JONES CROSS COUNTRY" which is going to be premiering at 10:00 Eastern. And I'm going to be streaming right after THE FIVE in the in between show-show on foxnews.com from the Facebook Live World.



TURNER: You're doing another show before your show.



WATTERS: It's an in between the show-show. I'm in between shows right now or I will be in about two minutes and then "PRIMETIME" tonight. We have a lot -- we have a monkey update. Everyone has been asking about that. And I'm going to eat some alligator, so it's a good show. Greg?



GUTFELD: All right, tonight, at 11:00 p.m., I got Dan Bongino, Morgan Ortagus, Charlie Hurt, Carley Shimkus, Kat Timpf. If that's not a lineup, you can go straight to H-E-double toothpicks.



Do I have time to do this? Let's do it anyway. It's my spa day, Greg's spa day. Check out who I ran into at the spa. I ran into both Alec Baldwin and Michael Moore enjoying the hot spring somewhere. I don't know. These are (INAUDIBLE). All right, I'm going to shut up now because I want to leave time for Harold and the judge.



WATTERS: All right, Harold.



FORD: My wife and mother-in-law told me I eat off people's plates, so that's my bad etiquette.



WATTERS: Busted.



FORD: The Marine Veteran Jack Becker celebrate his 100 birthday. His daughter throws him a surprise party and put Staying Alive on. He couldn't stay seated. The man got to dance. He deserves every minute of it. He said his key to long life, he didn't really have any secrets, but he sneaks a little rum in his coffee.



GUTFELD: There you go.



WATTERS: That's Nick the meteorologist, right?



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



TURNER:" No cocaine in his coconut though.



WATTERS: No cocaine. He needs a little cocaine.



GUTFELD: Judge?



PIRRO: OK, a Hershey Bears. OK, teddy bear mania took over a Pennsylvania ice skating rink this week where tens of thousands of stuffed animals were tossed out of the Hershey Bear skating rink during the annual charity game. More than 52,000 stuffed animals are thrown from the stands seconds after the first goal of the game between the Hershey Bears and the Hartford --



WATTERS: And there was cocaine in all the bears.



GUTFELD: No, there wasn't.



WATTERS: Actually, no there's not. Have a nice weekend, everybody.



TURNER: And what did they do with the bears?



PIRRO: They give them to charity.



