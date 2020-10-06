'The Five' react to Trump's expected return to the White House

This is a rush transcript from “The Five” October 5, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is THE FIVE. This is a Fox News alert. President Trump set to leave Walter Reed Medical Center 90 minutes from now after a three day stay battling Coronavirus.

You're looking live at the scene outside of the hospital, President Trump tweeting earlier that he is quote, "feeling really good." And the president's doctor has met or exceed all the criteria to return to the White House, Kevin Corke is at Walter Reed with the latest, hey, Kevin.

KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Great to be with you, my friend. The doctors say that his vital signs are fine, and there are no active signs of the virus. But in short they say he is back. Let me take you to Twitter, the president talking about his departure from Walter Reed. He said he going to leave the Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30.

Feeling really good to come, as you pointed out, don't be afraid of COVID, don't let it dominate your life. We have developed under the Trump administration some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago. Here is Dr. Sean Conley.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet. The team and I agree that all of our evaluations, and most importantly his clinical status, support the president's safe return home where he going to be surrounded by world-class care appear. The president has been a phenomenal patient. We have been back and forth on what is safe and what's reasonable.

And he has never once pushed us to do anything that was beyond safe and reasonable practice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CORKE: Now, there are still some questions about his lung capacity. The doctors fielding questions about that, and people are wondering when was this last negative COVID test, doctors citing HIPA rules, refused to answer that question, still they say he is doing better and going to be leaving here soon but they know we going to have live coverage but for now back to you.

PERINO: Thanks, Kevin. Let's take it around the circle here since we don't have a table anymore. So this show is noticeably more upbeat than Friday, Jesse, three days in the hospital. And the president's coming home tonight, what do you think?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, good news over the weekend. And the president says, he is a wartime president. This is like when the general gets wounded by the invisible enemy and goes and gets patched up and gets right back to the front line, fighting this invisible enemy. I expect him to give a big speech to the nation. I think the speech should be humble and empathetic. And I think you should say acknowledged that he was scared when he was diagnosed.

PERINO: It didn't sound like a Twitter or a tweet today.

WATTERS: I am saying that I am recommending the knowledge that he was scared, but that he kept his resolve to continue to fight for the forgotten men and women of this country. Listen, everybody knows Washington goes crazy. He says what he means. He does what he says. That drives people nuts. But at least you know where you stand.

And for him to be able to use this as a pivot point to move in a different direction from Coronavirus, go back to the populism that made him so popular and got him elected in 2016. Don't make it about himself. Make it about the people who he is fighting for, and that can be very effective. Do you remember what kind of supportive team in the spring?

It was when the George Floyd protest got everybody out of their house. It kind of broke the fever. And People were not a squared. They left the basement. They got out on the streets and they protested. This is a similar thing. This kind of breaks the fear factor. The president of the United States surrounded by medical professionals gets tested all the time.

He is out there traveling and every thing like that. He got sick. But you know what, he recovered. This puts things in perspective. And I'm not saying you don't fear the virus. You don't live in fear. You're not going to be crippled by yet. And hopefully, that can be a good symbol for the rest of the country to reopen safely and strongly.

PERINO: Greg, we mentioned before the show. And you heard Kevin Corke say that the doctor is not out of the woods yet, but you think the woods --

(CROSSTALK)

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I like the woods. I live in the wood, so stop bashing the woods, OK? You know, I think it is funny that people who read the worst intentions in Trump going to look at his tweet and when he says don't fear COVID. Look, he's playing it down again. He is dismissing fear.

Know what he is basically saying you have to live your life.

You can't live under the thumb of this forever. And I -- it really came home to me. I was watching this clip of a funeral, in which everybody, the mourners were socially distanced. And the widow was by herself in the front row weeping for her dead husband. And her son is like 12 feet away, gets up, walks over to sit with his mother and hugs her and is holding her and comforting.

And the funeral director comes over and says no, separate. You have to separate. We cannot go down that road anymore. So there are untold people suffering from, I would say, the consequences of this. And I think that is what he's trying to say. And as Americans, and as the leader of America, it is important that you understand that there are benefits, but there are also risks. And I think that is lesson. He's going to talk about this a lot.

This is going to be the new free bird in his rally. He's going to say they said don't go outside, sir. Don't see the people outside. No, I went out there. And I beat that virus like a drum. I beat it like drum. So it's going to be another story arc in this unbelievable tale of the last four years. This is what he is. He is a programmer. And it is an interesting plot twist for the last month if you look at it that way.

PERINO: Juan, let's get your thinking to that.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: He is a programmer. It's all upbeat and positive. When he tweets that stuff about don't be afraid of the virus when you have 200,000 people dead, when you have millions infected? I mean, it is unbelievable. To me, it is reckless behavior. On Friday, I said I hope this experience would allow him to become more of a model for how you responsibly deal with this in terms of mass social distancing.

Being responsible with our behavior, but no, to the contrary, you know, the press secretary said today she is sick, right, the campaign manager --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: -- she said she has no symptoms.

WILLIAMS: I said she is sick. She has the Coronavirus. That's all I'm saying. The campaign manager's sick, we could keep going, right? And it doesn't seem that is a concern to him because it's all about --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I'm just saying --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- hold on, will you? He has the best medical care available to him. He has not been transparent with us. Now, we find out that we knew he was talking to Sean Hannity on Thursday night. He doesn't say that. Then we find out, oh, Friday, he had a very high temperature, oxygen levels up. We don't know that. He just has not been transparent with us.

And as a result, I think it is hard to trust. And when he comes out with this statement today, I just thought that was, as I say, reckless. I hope he is OK. But by his own doctors' admission, he is not out of the woods.

And the doctors come, as Kevin Corke said, going to not tell us when he got the last negative test or the first negative test, won't say anything about his lungs or his scan.

So to me, the lack of transparency, it just infuriates me because he is the president. He is our president.

PERINO: OK. Dagen, the markets, maybe you can tell us a little bit about their reaction to the news that president will be coming on tonight in less than 90 minutes from now.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: Big rally today in the market if you look at the technology stocks. The president has always watched the stock market as kind of a real polling gauge. So the investors were upbeat that the president is on the mend, getting out of the hospital. But President Trump is only speaking to us as a nation. We are resilient in the face of adversity.

So he is just seconding what makes this country great and showing strength to everybody, regardless of who you might vote for in November. And I said on Friday, the virus and the economy are inextricably linked. He is speaking to the American people of don't be afraid. You need to be optimistic. You need to feel secure enough you can go about your day.

You can go to work. And you can continue, because that literally is the difference between a recovery that continues and the great depression.

Because slow growth in the economy begets slow growth, and if you are sending the American people in the right direction with the right message about resiliency, this economy could fall flat on its face. He knows that.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- the economy by solving the virus.

MCDOWELL: (Inaudible)

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- and the Senate and that House -- the Democrats in the House passed bills --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- more of Joe Biden's lockdowns going to not help anyone.

PERINO: So many points about the Coronavirus relief bill. We have to go.

More breaking news as President Trump gets ready to leave to Walter Reed Medical Center. Greg is up next with how the media is handling the president's COVID diagnosis.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: It is the Gutfeld rule if you want to make anything worse just at the media. They're like anchovy paste. The one thing we now know for certain is that politics is superseding medicine here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I watch the car in the parade yesterday and him in the car. That was out of a dictator's playbook.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is a karmic to us because Trump has the deployed sickness in this campaign. The president seemed to be flirting with the Coronavirus by not wearing a mask and going to big rallies.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would never say the president is experiencing psychosis, but it is certainly concerning to see his actions today.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: His response has been homicidal negligence. He has failed to protect the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Worse than Watergate? The president gets sick, and they say I told you so. CNN corners the wet market on that. They hardly said much early on, too busy gorging on impeachment, and now they arm chair quarterback as if wisdom is knowing what happened after it happened. Oh, and that steroid-induced psychosis, so now you're admitting that he never had psychosis to begin with?

How nice of you. The fact is everyone was wrong on the virus even the experts, especially the experts. The measure of the leader is to listen to advice and to what is right. Trump actually sent a vote to NYC. He sent tons of ventilators to NYC. He sent money to everyone and they shut down the economy. He stopped travel even when Dems called him racist. He stayed calm when others wouldn't.

But he knew as a leader he must endure risk to expect risk from others. You go to work, so must he. Why do you think THE FIVE came back to Studio F? If said if he goes back to work, we should too. While the media minds for misery encourage compassion. So what happens when a fearless, bombastic personality has a health scare? Will he change? Of course, Trump might be Trump forever.

But the scary thing for never-Trumpers is a healthy Trump in a country that prefers it. Still, a health shock can change people for good. Look at me. I went through childbirth at an early age, and I haven't been the same since.

Dana, so they sounded the alarm. The media sounds the alarm that it's way worse than Friday. And now, he must be a murderer. He's out and about. He's a murderer.

PERINO: I think that there's no doubt the White House did not have a good initial communications rollout on this on Saturday. And I think that the press office did as best as they could. But if they going to be cut out of the loop, you cannot expect them to do that, and a real disservice to Kayleigh McEnany and her team.

And she deserves better. And they demand better from the White House chief of staff. That was no bueno.

GUTFELD: No bueno?

PERINO: No bueno --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: -- not getting complete information does not mean that you can speculate about the president's health. It doesn't work that way. It's like saying, oh, I know that the president doctor is saying this, but my aunt posted something on Facebook that you saw on WMD, and that must be something that we can take seriously going forward. So yeah, there was -- watching that montage, I can see why people watch Fox all day long.

GUTFELD: I know, because we are real. Jesse, I imagine like CNN, they have those morning board meetings that gauges what is the most bizarre, deranged theory. And when that goes in the red zone, they go put that in the line- up, psychosis.

WATTERS: There are a lot of scandals and conspiracies over the weekend, Greg. I had body doubles. We were told that said staged photo ops. Russian intelligence officers were in Walter Reed operating on the president. We heard about Secret Service gate. After the media watched video of COVID crowds screaming in the faces of law enforcement officers all summer, all of a sudden they cared about law enforcement driving the car with all of the PPE and the masks.

The guys probably had already gotten COVID or they volunteered, which were the reports. I don't know, Greg. I think now the president is invincible just by the way the media has set expectations so low. This thing was supposed to be a death sentence. And he's walking out of Walter Reed three days later better than ever. I just don't think they played this right.

GUTFELD: What do you think, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Walking out of Walter Reed better than ever.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Look, I just wish the best for him. But I've got to say, everybody, including his own doctor says we have to keep an eye on him.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: He's going back to the White House where they got tremendous medical -- it's not like you and me going home.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- they look like --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I don't think so. You have a situation. And Greg, this speaks, what about -- somebody else made a mistake once, and so he made a mistake, and he's trying to be optimistic. The reality is he downplayed this virus all along by his own admission. That is not me speaking. That is him on tape saying I'm going to downplay this, right? OK, he then downplays it. He doesn't follow the science rules. He knows science says this.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Obviously, he did not.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: How do you know?

WILLIAMS: He mocks Joe Biden. Look at that big mask --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: He mocks this guy. And again, the example to the American people is the mask is political. It is not a matter of science. It's not your best protection. It you're Trump supporter, don't wear a mask. That is just observed.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The thing about it is he didn't protect us, the American people.

He did not protect his staff. You should have heard my phone, Secret Service people over the weekend, bizarre, gone off that he is putting them at risk so that he can have a --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Secret Service called you?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- not only that. When you stop and think about it, just in terms of the absolute numbers, you know, 4 percent of the world population here in America, 25 percent of the Coronavirus cases here, that's failure.

That is an absolute failure.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Your haven't done the math.

WILLIAMS: You have to hold on and say wait a second. I hope this is not just about appearances and spin. I hope that he is OK.

WATTERS: You don't sound like you hope he's OK.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But it's like what John Bolton said. John Bolton said everything is about his re-election.

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: He is a dictator. He just wants to power grab. And you know what he did, not act like a dictator. He gave the power to the governors and local authorities to make decisions about the different regions of this country, because he understands that we are a nation of great liberties and freedoms. And Americans don't like being told what to do. So you leave it up to people.

It's like wear a mask, but I'm not going to mandate it. OK, Joe Biden.

Really quickly in terms of the professional panicked peddlers in the media.

These people, some of them clearly over the weekend stood back and said, you know, I've only got a teaspoon of credibility left. I've only got like a scoop of integrity, so I'm flushing it all away now.

I'm going to leave this job and go sell Kansas seeds and bomb shelters for the next apocalypse. I expect some of them -- they are so -- well, expletive to be standing in front of Trump Tower anytime now, screaming shame, shame anybody who's taking a selfie in front of the building.

GUTFELD: All right. We are not done yet, coming up, Joe Biden hitting the campaign while Trump's campaign launches a big operation to get out the votes just weeks ahead of the election.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: In about an hour from now, President Trump will head back to the White House from the Walter Reed Medical Center. His doctor says he doing much better but is not fully recovered. It is unclear right now when the president will resume campaigning. Now, that is either virtually or in person. Meanwhile, Vice President Joe Biden, the former vice president, I should say, is back on the campaign trail and reacting to some of the latest news.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I was glad to see the president speaking, recording videos over the weekend. Now that he is busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this. Listen to the scientists.

Support masks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Dana, president -- I think everybody's account had a tumultuous week last week with the ruckus debate performance and then contracting COVID. And now, the national polls, the first one done afterwards, Wall Street Journal have Biden ahead by 14 points. And we don't know when the president gets back on the campaign trail. What do you see?

PERINO: Those were taken after the debate. And I think, you know, I think that the debate didn't go as well as the president's team said that it did for them, and in terms of the audience reaction or battle ground reaction, but in terms of the battleground states, those polls are actually still fairly tight. And you have a situation, for example, in North Carolina.

I know that vice president's in Florida today. There are some who think North Carolina is as vital as Pennsylvania. The Democrat in the Senate race, for example, has been running away far ahead of Senator Tillis. But all of a sudden, over the weekend, something that didn't get a lot of attention, it turns out that not only was he with sexting with one mistress but now there's a second mistress.

And he pulled out of a campaign event today. And so you could start to see that there is a possibility within the next 30 days that a state like North Carolina, instead of being, you know, just with Biden slightly ahead, maybe there is a way to close that gap, and that the turnout. We know enthusiasm is going to be for President Trump.

I don't know if it'll be the same for Joe Biden. It will be the highest turnout election that we have ever had, I believe, in history.

WILLIAMS: All right. So let's pick up on that, Jesse, because what Dana is talking about so critical, battleground states and the New York Times/CNN poll has him -- the vice -- former Vice President Biden up by eight in Arizona. CBS has Biden up by seven in Pennsylvania. And the thing that struck me about Arizona is Trump is losing in Maricopa County, which you would think is a strong Republican, you know, base.

WATTERS: Yeah. He is not losing Maricopa County, and he won't in Maricopa County. They're out-registering Democrats by the hundreds of thousands in Maricopa County. He will win Arizona. I don't believe that poll for a minute. I don't believe the 14 point deficit either. That was a D9 poll.

They interviewed under 1,000 and a thousand people, registered voters, a month away from the election?

I wouldn't run a poll like that. Everybody knows it's not true. Joe Biden took the weekend off a month out. Think about it. He called lids on Saturday and Sunday morning. What is that? I guess you could just take the weekend off and let the media campaign for him. But that wasn't good. I think the President, he's got a strong digital team, he's a great communicator. The whole family can get out and hit the battlegrounds. I'm not worried about it at all.

He knew the risks. He assessed the risks. He was comfortable with the risk getting out there in terms of the Coronavirus, and he understands that part of the job as President, you cannot hide in the basement for months and let other people do frontline duties. He's an essential worker. He happened to catch the virus. He's recovering, hopefully, and it's going to go well. And he's going to come back, and I think he's going to beat Sleepy hard in November.

WILLIAMS: All right. Greg, I was thinking the president, I remember he was making fun of Hillary Clinton when she had pneumonia and the like. But now people are saying maybe there's a sympathy vote out there for the President. What do you think?

GUTFELD: it could happen? I do want to point out that, for some reason, everybody in the media just chooses that poll. And there was another poll that came out at the same time. It shows that Biden's lead has been sliced.

It's an IBD/TIPP poll, and shows that it's within three points which is basically margin of error, but nobody's reporting that. I find that so strange.

Like, why do the people in the news decide that one poll which weighs heavily to Dems is more important. Meanwhile, in the post-debate, the percentage of registered voters who switched, 90 percent did, 11 percent went to Trump and eight percent went to Joe Biden. So, there's your polls that you're not going to hear about it.

WILLIAMS: Well, one poll -- one poll is quite credible, and I'm not sure --

GUTFELD: I wasn't the one you mentioned.

WILLIAMS: Yes, it was the one --

WATTERS: I'd be -- yes, that was actually more accurate than the Times.

WILLIAMS: No, I don't think so. Let's just go to the professionals on that point. But Dagen, I just wanted to ask about Biden on the campaign trail because Jesse says he put a lid on early, but I think he was pretty respectful. They pull down the negative ads. What do you think? How do you

-- if you're the opponent, how do you handle a moment like this?

MCDOWELL: He needs to sway voters on the economy. And that Wall Street Journal poll that he is leading in with 14-point lead, President Trump still leads on his handling of the economy, 48 to 41 percent. Joe Biden pledged to eliminate all President Trump's tax cuts. How are you going to make the case to the American people, oh, I'm going to raise taxes on your employers, so they pay you less or maybe don't bring you back from furlough. I think that he needs to address that.

A well-known pollster texted me earlier and said, if this go around, we don't have really good numbers and polling on enthusiasm. But we do know a couple of things. One-third of Biden voters are voting for Joe Biden, but

70 percent of Trump voters are voting for Trump. Therein lies the enthusiasm, and in an election where people might be reticent to get out and vote in public, that could make the difference for President Trump.

WILLIAMS: OK, more to come on THE FIVE as President Trump gears up to leave Walter Reed. Stay with us. We'll have it for you.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Fox News alert. President Trump set to leave Walter Reed Medical Center about 45 minutes from now. The White House doctor is saying, the President is doing much better, but is not just out of the woods yet. Let's go to Rich Edson with the latest. Rich?

RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Hey, good afternoon, Jesse. And the White House says the president is on scheduled to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 and arrive back here at the White House shortly after that. This is after the President made that announcement himself on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

Now, the White House physician Dr. Sean Conley says that over the past 24 hours, the President has continued to improve and that he's met or exceeded the criteria to finally leave the hospital.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN CONLEY, PHYSICIAN TO THE PRESIDENT: We'll remain cautiously optimistic and on guard because we're in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course.

I think you've seen the videos and the tweets, and you'll see him shortly.

You know, he's back. Yes.

EDSON: Now, Conley refused to divulge when the President last tested negative for the virus or detail the results of his lung scans. His medical team says the president is breathing normally and that they've given him another antiviral medication, another dose of it Remdesivir, and says he is still taking dexamethasone. That's a steroid used to treat those seriously ill with COVID.

The President will return to a quieter White House this evening. With additional infections among White House staff, officials say many here at the West Wing are working from home. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has no symptoms though she did test positive this morning.

She briefed reporters here yesterday at the White House, and the White House official is responding to criticism that she put reporters at risk saying the briefing was outside and that she was at a social distance from the reporters she was speaking to. Back to you guys.

WATTERS: Thanks, Rich. Dana, Bloomberg News reporting Trump wants to make a dramatic exit from Walter Reed.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Imagine that.

WATTERS: He plans to walk out of the Golden front doors on camera and then go to Marine One. No plans to speak to the press. What do you think about that exit plan?

PERINO: I think that he knows how to program a moment, right? So, he -- the news broke. He tweeted the news. You know, he's his own best spokesperson.

He tweeted the news in the 2:00 hour, and that gives everybody plenty of time to get ready for the moment and then there will be the moment. And look, I'm really glad to see it. And no doubt his family will be glad to see him come home.

And there's something about being in your own bed. Like if you are getting better -- I mean, I know he says he feels better than he has in 20 years.

Clearly, the doctors are still concerned. They're still administering some pretty hefty doses of medicine to help make sure that he recovers fully.

But he'll be at the White House, will be surrounded by family, or maybe not too close, surrounded by family and he'll have really excellent medical care.

WATTERS: Juan, I hope you don't think I think this reelection is a slam dunk, but I'm telling you is that you know, he was counted out before. He was counted out in 2016. He's met a lot of challenges as we've covered over the last four years. I don't think how you can all of a sudden say, you know what, Coronavirus, he's down 14, forget about it.

WILLIAMS: I wasn't saying that. I would never count him out. I mean, obviously, he stunned me in 2016. I think he's stunned a lot of people in this room, so that's the fact. I just think that he had a very bad week, as I was saying to Dana, in terms of the debate and the Coronavirus. And with the Coronavirus, being a central topic of conversation even, if it's about him, I think a lot of people then say, you know what, I really don't approve of the way he handled it.

WATTERS: Do you think he can move past the Coronavirus topic after he talks to the country about what he went through and then moves on to the economy or other things?

MCDOWELL: And that is about the Coronavirus. It's how do we continue to recover from this disease. We've only made back -- I said on Friday, about

52 percent of the jobs. But you got to get out of the hospital. Hospitals are for sick people. I just had this image of him in the hospital bed in his suit and tie with shoes on arms crossed just angry. Get me out of here.

That's the best thing for frankly, anybody.

WATTERS: Yes, you've broken out of a few hospitals, Greg.

GUTFELD: Like, no hospital can hold me, Jesse. No hospital. Look, you know, I don't think this is fair at all to the media not to take questions from them, because how are they going to be able to ask him to disavow white supremacy. I mean, they have to do that at least once a day.

WATTERS: All right, coming up, all eyes on the V.P. debate this week. We've got a big preview on that right ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: The V.P. debate taking on bigger significance after President Trump's COVID diagnosis. Both Vice President Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are reportedly being forced to change their attack plans because of it. According to Axios, Harris will skip her planned anti-Trump one-liners to make things less personal. There also will be increased safety measures.

The candidates will be 12 feet apart, instead of seven.

Dana, you and Juan are both going. What are you watching for?

PERINO: Well, apparently, there's going to be Plexiglas between them as well. So you got 12 feet and Plexiglas. I think everyone's going to be OK.

And I'll be with Juan and our colleagues. So, I'm really looking forward to this. Usually, vice presidential debate wouldn't really affect a race at all. And I don't think it will, in this case, either.

I do you think it's very interesting that Kamala Harris had this amazing rollout as the vice presidential choice, and you really have not seen anything from her since. She does very few interviews. Now, she's out and about on the campaign trail a little bit, but we really haven't heard from her and she has not been pressed on policy at all. And if there's one thing Mike Pence can do, he can press on policy. So, I'm looking forward to it.

MCDOWELL: And is it her policy or Joe Biden's policy because Juan, her policy is a great deal when she was running for the nomination, a great deal more left than Joe Biden, and well, including abolishing private health insurance.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think this has to be about Joe Biden's policies. I mean, this is -- he's the head of the ticket. He's what people anticipate that they're voting for. As Dana said, in normal circumstances, the vice presidential debate is pretty forgettable. But you've got one candidate who's had Coronavirus, or has Coronavirus, and you got another candidate who's elderly, both in their 70s, I should say. So, everybody's going to be looking at this with more attention because the potential for either of these people to actually take over is very real.

I will say in terms of the safety precautions this weekend, we had Jamie Harrison, the Senate candidate down in South Carolina running against Lindsey Graham, and they had the petition there. It was the first time I'd seen it in place. And it seemed to work pretty effectively. I think the second thing to say about safety is I'm not sure they're going to have anybody in that auditorium. I think there's a push to say why do you have people in. Last time in Cleveland, there's great upset to this day about the fact that the Trump family wasn't wearing masks. Why take the risk?

MCDOWELL: Jesse, the Trump campaign is saying that the President will participate in the next presidential debate.

WATTERS: Yes, was that October 14th or something?

MCDOWELL: 15th.

WATTERS: 15th? Yes, that'll be a good one. I think more people might even tune in that one to see how he does after recovering from Coronavirus. Yes, I agree with Juan. This is a big debate just because of the age of the -- of the people on the top of the ticket. And Kamala Harris hasn't answered about fracking, she hasn't answered about court-packing. She definitely has to answer for some of the radical things she ran on. And she's not talented enough politically to defend her record and Biden's record.

Remember, she dropped out before I think 2020. She was unliked by the Democratic primary voters and she wasn't a great debater. But I do think the media will crown her winner just because she'll have some sort of sassy hip liner to that they'll say was a real clap backer zinger, and that's all you need in the media today.

MCDOWELL: That's true. Greg, you look pensive. What's on your mind?

GUTFELD: Well, no, because Juan and Jesse said -- agreed on the same kind of thing which has always makes me think, OK, this is important. You both brought up the age. You said this is an important debate because of the age of the other candidates. And you have two candidates working into their eighth decade which are dealing with two different risks or comorbidities.

So, you're almost saying like the spare tire is more important than the tire on the car because it's in better condition. That's kind of -- what -- so what does that tell you? It tells you that is it time to have age limits on the primary candidates that we're actually -- the reason why this is important is because the main attraction is so old, that the opening band is more important than the main attraction. That's kind of interesting.

Having said that though, this to me is like a cold -- this debate is like a cold glass of milk after eating a plate of spicy hot wings from last week.

You know? So, don't know. It might be a little soothing, but it also might be a little boring. How long is it? Is it like an hour?

PERINO: It's 90 minutes.

GUTFELD: 90 minutes? I don't know. It'll be over in 30.

PERINO: I'll send you some Jasper pictures.

GUTFELD: Oh, please do. I'll probably be watching you with Jasper.

MCDOWELL: Indeed. "ONE MORE THING" up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Jesse.

WATTERS: I have some very exciting personal news to announce. It involves the Watters family.

GUTFELD: You have COVID?

WATTERS: I do not have COVID. I've been tested. Emma is pregnant.

WILLIAMS: Congratulations.

WATTERS: Thank you. Thank you, guys, very much. I'm very happy. The twins were very excited. We told them over the weekend. And I know how much you guys love gender reveals especially you, Greg. So, we've gotten cupcakes --

PERINO: We're not going to blow anything up?

WATTERS: Yes. We've gotten cupcakes for everybody on set, and if you bite into the cupcake, it will tell you the gender.

PERINO: OK, one, two, three? Try to do it at the same time.

PERINO: One, two, three, go. Oh, I see. Oh, I see.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh, it's a girl.

GUTFELD: Juan, it's a boy. It's a boy.

WILLIAMS: It's a boy.

WATTERS: Blue means boy, Juan.

PERINO: Fake news.

WATTERS: Fake news on the gender reveal.

PERINO: Congratulations.

WATTERS: Thank you very much.

PERINO: Jesse, congratulations, and to the twins.

WATTERS: Thank you. Thank you.

WILLIAMS: High five.

GUTFELD: When does the Little Greg Jr. due?

WATTERS: We haven't decided on the name yet. We know it won't be Greg though.

PERINO: It might Gutfeld, however.

WATTERS: No, it will not.

PERINO: Congratulations. Emma, we are so happy for you.

GUTFELD: Cheers.

WATTERS: I love you, Emma.

PERINO: Congratulations. All right, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: With the vice presidential debate this week, enter for a free chance to win $25,000 from our friends at Fox Bet. You can download the Fox Bet app, pick six possible outcomes. Watch the Vice President debate on Fox News, of course, on October 7th. See how it all unfolds. Download the Fox Bet app now. Well, after the show during Bret.

PERINO: That's the only "ONE MORE THING" you have?

GUTFELD: How dare you?

PERINO: Wow. I mean, because you could have had more time but we because we have a lot of time. It means we'll give Greg more time. Hi, Greg.

GUTFELD: How are you?

PERINO: Good. How are you doing?

GUTFELD: I'm all right.

PERINO: All right.

GUTFELD: I feel pretty bad because I'm on Atkins diet and I had that cupcake. But I felt I should because Jesse gave -- you know, I can't turn down that. So, now I'm going to be -- feel like completely angry all night because I had this. All right -- I am. It's going to bother me that I had -

- I had --

WATTERS: Be a man, Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: -- I had sugar. Look, when you get to my age, you're going to be doing this. Greg's travel news. As most of you know, I purchased a car. And I'm so excited to be driving it.

PERINO: It's your new baby.

GUTFELD: Yes. This is a good shot of me. I've got the car. I'm driving it around.

WATTERS: Oh, so cute.

GUTFELD: It's got great mileage. It's -- I consider it a classic car.

WATTERS: You could park it anywhere.

GUTFELD: I can park it anywhere. And you know, it's just a one-seater though so -- which is good for me because I'm often alone.

PERINO: Yes, exactly. You can be socially distanced in your car.

GUTFELD: Yes. I try my best to be socially distance when I'm driving.

Actually, I did get a new car. I did get -- but I'm waiting for it. It hasn't come yet. And it's not a new car, it's 23 years old.

PERINO: Yes. So, are we going to reveal it or we're not?

GUTFELD: I don't want to take -- I don't want to steal any Jesse's thunder.

But it's a -- it's a --

WATTERS: But it's a --

GUTFELD: It's a Defender. It's a used Defender.

WATTERS: It's so used. It's really used too. You should see this thing.

(INAUDIBLE) a lot.

PERINO: Juan, what do you have?

WILLIAMS: Well, first, I really think that's great. I think the girls are going to love having a boy.

PERINO: They're very excited.

WILLIAMS: They're going to be like, you know, big sister, right?

WATTERS: I know. Very, very new.

WILLIAMS: Anyway, everyone knows that with the virus around, we're all looking for contact-free delivery. Now, that includes pizza delivery, but sometimes you know, things don't go as planned. Take a look at this video, folks, of a pizza delivery that ended up in the wrong paws.

Yes, that's a bear in Colorado Springs eating a pizza that was left on a porch. The beer ate it in less than two minutes. Holly Vergunst who ordered the pizza, ordered -- open the box, and in a few minutes, realized, hey, this is empty. What's going on? She didn't know what happened so she checked the video tape. That's when she saw that bear.

Wildlife experts in the area say bears are fattening up for the fall and winter and can smell food from four miles away.

PERINO: Wow.

WILLIAMS: It's not just Hungry Hungry Hippos you have to watch out for, you also have to keep an eye out for famish bears these days.

PERINO: What if he burned his tongue?

GUTFELD: Oh, he'd be pissed.

PERINO: That would be a long tongue. A lot of burns.

GUTFELD: Excellent analysis, Dana. What if he burned his tongue?

PERINO: Yes. Wait till you hear what I had to say at the debate.

GUTFELD: With Bret Baier.

PERINO: Someone who's going to win. That will be my analysis.

GUTFELD: It would have been better if you shared a joke about having pizza with Bret Baier in Utah, but it's too late now.

PERINO: Well, maybe I'll try if I have one. OK, I want to talk about some volunteer firefighters in Bay Head, New Jersey. They answered the call of duty last week. My friend Jenny Landers saw a crow that was up in the tree.

And to her surprise, she saw it again on Friday. Well, it turned out the Crow was tangled in fishing line, and other crows had come in perched on the tree, and she thought, you know, they were trying to encourage it to try to free itself.

Well, she called the fire company and they were on volunteer training run.

They came right over and they retrieved the bird. And so, officers

(INAUDIBLE) to Disco, Bob Hind, and Deirdre Elmhurst, excuse me, she is the latter operator, they got this bird free. And isn't that nice?

MCDOWELL: I rescued a bird on Saturday, a Wilson's warbler. I found it in the street.

GUTFELD: I gave somebody a bird.

PERINO: Here in New York?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

PERINO: Where do you take it?

MCDOWELL: It recovered. But you can take it to the --

END

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.