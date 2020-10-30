'The Five' react to Trump, Biden holding dueling Florida rallies

This is a rush transcript from “The Five" October 29, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I am Dana Perino, along with Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Katie Pavlich. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. President Trump and Joe Biden holding dueling rallies in a must win battleground, both of them campaigning today in Florida with just five days to go.



The president turning out a very large crowd in Tampa filled with thousands of fired up supporters, Joe Biden in the southern of the part of the state earlier, drawing about 200 cars for a drive-in rally. The reason they are where they are, polls show a dead heat, Joe Biden up about 1.5 percent in the Real Clear Politics average, Trump and Biden trying to make a last- minute appeal to voters. Watch.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I am running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. I don't care, win, lose, or draw.



JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: He is spreading division and addition

(ph) division discord. We need a president who's going to bring us together. Not pull us apart.



TRUMP: This election is a choice between the American dream and a socialist nightmare.



BIDEN: The middle class built this country (Inaudible). You are the ones who will save the country now that you built.



TRUMP: All Biden does is talks about COVID, right? He doesn't call it the China virus. You know why? Because China has him paid off, he can't use that tariff (ph).



BIDEN: He is doing nothing. We're learning to die within (ph) Donald Trump has waved the white flag, abandoned our families, and surrendered to the virus.



PERINO: Florida, not the only state up for grabs. The president had to postpone a rally in North Carolina set for later tonight, but that was just due to the weather. He will be in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota tomorrow. And Biden will head to Iowa and Wisconsin, and he just added a stop in Minnesota. So that might tell us a little something about what is happening up there.



Of course, Jesse, we know that President Trump had looked to Minnesota as a possible pick up state. And they thought they were having some momentum there. Maybe Joe Biden thinks the same thing.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. Minnesota is very competitive. And the people with the Trump campaign say that they think they have a good shot there. Biden just showed up in Minnesota a couple of weeks ago and started just doing virtual ground game. Now they panicked and started to knock on doors. The Trump people have knocked on doors for four years in Minnesota.



But I want to talk about Florida. For the last 25 years, the candidate that's won Florida has won the election. And Joe Biden, if he doesn't win Florida, is not going to have a very good shot at the White House. Right now, it looks like a blood bath for Biden in Florida. And that's because the Republicans have wiped out this big early lead with early voters among Democrats.



They chipped away from about 800,000. Now they have about down to 190,000.

So Joe Biden is going to go into Election Day with a smaller lead than Andrew Gillum had on DeSantis. And that's not good. Remember, about half of the Biden voters were already going to have voted on Election Day. While a third of Trump voters will only have voted early.



So they are not building up enough of a lead in Florida and many of these battlegrounds to overcome this big Republican turnout on Election Day. And you know, Dana, Republicans who support Donald Trump will crawl over glass to vote for the president. I looked at a poll today out of Monmouth, kind of a sneaky poll.



But even with that said, the president is winning with seniors in the Monmouth poll. He's winning 25 percent of black voters, a third of Hispanics in Florida. He's up 30 points among whites without a college degree, and he's beating Biden double digits on handling the economy. So I think the president is in very good shape in Florida right now.



PERINO: I believe -- and control room, you can help me out here. We have some sound from James Carville who is sounding an alarm about turnout in Florida. Is that correct? Maybe not, maybe not, if you have it, let me know. I do want it. Could you play that? And I will have Juan respond.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I saw a less than encouraging story out of Miami Dade about turnout. Somebody needs to fix that thing pronto. And Democrats get on the -- make them get some energy down there in south Florida, because we have to build-up a big margin there.



PERINO: Juan, is he is one of those bed-wetters we have been talking about?



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think everybody is nervous all over the country, Dana. Everybody wants to know, you know, how does this turnout. I think we are five days away and it's, you know, high anxiety time. And I think that James Carville is right about getting more energy into Florida. That is a fight, as Jesse just told you.



And the thing about it is, to my mind, I don't so much look right at the snapshots of, you know, exactly what is the Real Clear Politics average, so much as I look at trends. And you know that poll that Jesse was telling you about, that Monmouth poll right now, it's trending towards Biden. They have him up five points. You look at NBC today --



WATTERS: They had Hillary up five, too.



WILLIAMS: No, but I'm saying you were going on and on, Jesse, about, you know, all of these numbers. But the bottom line is they have him up five points. And that's -- so again, what we are seeing, I think, is if you look at the trend line, it's Biden who is right now gaining in Florida. And that's good news for him. But it's still a big fight.



And Carville is exactly right to say Democrats can't just take anything for granted. And I think that's why you see Biden down there, you know, western part of that (Inaudible) with all those suburbs.



WILLIAMS: I think that's what you're seeing. And I think, by the way, when we talk about early voting, I don't know where Kayleigh McEnany got that stuff from. Because you look at those early lines, you look at the enthusiasm among Democrats, that's not good news for the Trump campaign.

Those people are turning out with energy. They want to vote. They are standing in line to vote.



And you look at the polls in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. Biden is up in all of those battleground states.



PERINO: Greg, I don't know if you want to talk about Florida. But I just thought I mentioned this before, handing it over to you. In 2018, that's the most recent results we've had for voting in Florida. And Democrats put a lot of money, a lot of effort into trying to win a gubernatorial race and the senator's race. But this is -- six weeks after the Kavanaugh hearings.

And Ron DeSantis won the governorship and Rick Scott was returned to the Senate.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Interesting points, Dana. This race is closer than Ilhan Omar and her brother. It's neck and neck. I'm going to tell you, though, that these polls are always deceptive. And we have a great example of how it becomes deceptive. So you had the rapper 50 Cent, he comes out and he endorses Trump.



What happened? His ex-girlfriend, the deranged Chelsea Handler, jumps all over him publicly and bullies him to in order to renounce his endorsement, which he does. It's absolutely humiliating. This is a tough rapper and he cowers before a screeching parent (ph). But do you actually really -- do you actually really think he's not going to vote for Trump?



No, he said he is going to endorse Biden to get the crazy lady off his back. So that is the microcosm of the current state of liberal intolerance, where one side will target and harass you until you break and agree with them. So this environment encourages secrecy and dishonesty. Are you going to you put a Trump sign up on your yard if you know that your house is going to be vandalized?



No, we have liberal groups. I think it shutdown D.C. -- is vowing to shut down the city if they don't get what they want. So we're living in a rare moment where you can't actually say who you support. So conclusion, what does that mean if the side that is doing the intimidation wins? That means our country is doomed because if the intimidation is shown to work, then it will come back in 2024, 2028, and so on.



So if somebody says to you, you better not vote for Trump, or else. If you are an American, you got to vote for Trump, because that is -- if somebody is trying to intimidate you to do something -- you can laugh, Juan, but it is actual reality. For that reason alone --



WILLIAMS: I like the logic. I like the logic, Greg.



GUTFELD: No, you are just mocking me. But you have been wrong before so I must be right.



WILLIAMS: No, no, no. I was totally taken with -- I was following you.



GUTFELD: No, the intimidation --



PERINO: OK, can I get Katie in?



PERINO: Can we please hear from her? Go ahead, Katie.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, Dana, I think Washington, D.C. is certainly preparing for a Trump victory because they are boarding up the entire city in preparation for rioting. The other thing that was interesting today about President Trump's visit to Florida is that Melania Trump was on the campaign trail and she introduced him.



I think she's a great advocate for him. And also in states that Biden is trying to win like Arizona, Republicans surpassed Democrats today in early voting there. And I think of the Minnesota play by Joe Biden at the very end of this campaign shows that they are really looking at the map in a way that they are worried about it.



And I think it's important to point out too that when -- it's not just President Trump who is giving these rallies in swing states across the country. It's Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Lara Trump, Ric Grenell, and they are all also pulling in thousands of people to these rallies. So the enthusiasm is there. And as James Carville said, they don't have much enthusiasm in Florida. And that's a problem for them just five days from Election Day.



PERINO: All right, everybody. Thank you so much. Up next, brand new economic numbers, they show a big rebound. Can President Trump capitalize on the news with just five days left in the race?



WILLIAMS: It's a major fight over who will be better for the U.S. economy, President Trump hoping to boost his chances after record GDP numbers. The economy growing by more than 33 percent in the third quarter, but it has not fully recovered from the pandemic. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is calling the numbers not nearly enough. He and the president arguing over who can best bring the country back. Take a look.



TRUMP: We created the greatest economy in history. And now we are doing it again. His policies would create a depression. And he wants you to surrender our country. That's what he wants to. He wants you to surrender our country to China, to all of these other countries.



BIDEN: When Barack Obama and I left office, we left Donald Trump a strong economy, stronger than the one he handled. And just like everything else he inherited. He blew it. Now, he is squandering that economy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: Dana, you know, that's just great news for the American economy.

And I think it's a record number. I believe it's a historic number in terms of the size of the comeback. But looking forward, you know, I noticed that Wall Street is down about 10 percent since September, the start of September. And we have, you know, more of the possibility of a lockdown looming.



So people are nervous. So how does -- what is the politics of this? How does this play out in your mind?



PERINO: I think before you look forward, I do think it is worth looking back just a little bit. And when the president agreed to shut down the economy for the wellbeing of American citizens, and the Congress passed that stimulus bill and they got those PPP loans out. They got the stimulus checks out. That obviously had a very important impact.



And we would not be seeing this kind of GDP number if you hadn't had that kind of immediate cooperation between the president and Congress to get that done quickly. And now, I think one of the reasons that you're seeing some concern going forward is that the Democrats have squandered all of these opportunities to try to get some legislation done before the election.



And remember, Nancy Pelosi had said -- she was like OK if it doesn't get done before the election. I think that that is unconscionable. I think that Joe Biden should have pushed his Democrats to try to get it, because look, if he were to win, he's going to need this money to be out there sooner. At this point, without any agreement, you're going to have all of these business owners going into the winter having no help from the federal government.



Probably until February, and I think that is outrageous. And we've already seen that the policy that the president put in place can work. We should continue to do that.



WILLIAMS: Greg, unemployment numbers look like they're still pretty high, especially in those rust belt states, so working people are still struggling obviously. How do these terrific GDP numbers in the third quarter play out in your mind?



GUTFELD: Well, you know what GDP stands for. Grateful that Donald is president. Smart people knew this would --



GUTFELD: -- depression. So what is so amazing, our economy is like the 8th wonder in the world. You can you turn it on and off like a spigot, especially -- I mean, think about what it's withstood, pandemics, coupled with sanctioned isolation and riots and crime. And yet, it's roaring back.

It will continue to roar back. It does raise three questions that kind of troubles, like, my mind.



So far, $6 trillion we have thrown at this, printed a lot of money. Yet, number one, we have no inflation, which means why don't we have a year-long tax holiday, because that puts in $2.5 trillion into the government's hands. Maybe they don't need it. And number three, if deficits don't matter as long as your economy is strong, what does that say?



It kind of like blows my mind, I think we are learning some really weird lessons with this pandemic and this shutdown.



WILLIAMS: Jesse, you know, a lot of people -- remember, James Carville saying it's the economy, stupid. But what we are seeing in this campaign is that even though the president, for the longest time, had an advantage on that issue. Now, it's now tied with Biden. People were nonetheless saying, you know, it's the division. You hear this from the Biden campaign. It's division. It's the chaos. And that's what people are paying more attention to.



WATTERS: No. He still has quite a career advantage on the economy. And Juan, you slipped up at the top, man. You said lockdowns are looming. Well, they're only looming if Joe wins. There's not going to be lockdowns if Donald Trump wins. I think the Biden campaign might be a little angry that you said that and let that cat out of the bag.



Listen, this recovery is four times faster now than the Obama/Biden recovery. It's a V. The charts don't lie. Just take a look at the graph.

And if Democrat governors in New York, California, and the rust belt would fully reopen their economy, we could all get back to where we were before.

Juan, you talked about the people with high unemployment. Those are people in the rust belt.



And every single rust belt state is governed by a Democrat. So they need to reopen their economies fully. This is being recovered by consumer spending.

People are actually going out and shopping. They're going out to dinner again, and that's good. They are building homes. Manufacturing is up. New home construction is up. Housing is up. It's a very good thing.



And just internationally, the United States economy has contracted the least, and has rebounded the fastest of all major western economies. And that is a great thing competitively.



WILLIAMS: So Katie, I just wanted you to wrap us up. And I do think that -- just as people are concerned about economic growth, they are also worried about the pandemic. And of course, the pandemic and resolving that issue is closely tied to resolving and reviving the economy. How do you see that playing out in these last few days of the campaign?



PAVLICH: Well, the president's arguing that you can do both at the same time, that you can open up the economy with safety measures and also work on the vaccine and other therapeutics when people do get sick. And Joe Biden is talking about shutting down the country. And when you look around and you do see people opening their businesses, traveling, it's hard to imagine that you're going to tell those people that they can no longer go back to work.



We saw that in New York City with the restaurants suing Governor Cuomo and Bill De Blasio, arguing that, you know, they have to have a plan for the winter time, and all these lockdowns measures are too severe and will ruin their businesses. And I also think it's important to look back and remember that the economy is now in recovery in the way it is now, because it was so healthy when we went into this.



It was a healthy patient that took a blow from the pandemic. But if it hadn't been as healthy as it was, albeit with a huge infusion of taxpayer money and government stimulus, we would be in a far worse position when it comes to bouncing back so quickly.



WILLIAMS: OK. Ahead, conservatives slamming the media for downplaying the Hunter Biden story. We have the latest for you on that next on The Five.



WATTERS: If you need anymore proof that the media is completely in the tank for Joe Biden, just listen to this. Remember how the press went into a frenzy over the anonymous senior Trump official who trashed the president in the New York Times? It turns out the guy was nothing more than a low- level staffer when he wrote it.



Now, compare that to the reaction or lack thereof to the Hunter Biden story. Despite emails, text messages, business acumens, audio recordings, and Tony Bobulinski going on camera to outline his allegations, the media won't touch it. In fact, they won't even ask the Biden's about it. Katie, I just don't know why a reporter doesn't just say hey, Joe, have you ever met Tony?



PAVLICH: Have you ever met Tony? That's a good question.



WATTERS: Never met him.



PAVLICH: We never met him, don't know who he is, never had a meeting with him, never went to the Beverly Hill Inn. Everything he is saying is a lie.

They still haven't refuted the veracity or the legitimacy of any of his emails. But on the media, it's like they've -- I am at a loss for -- how they are handling this.



I mean, like you said, this is an investigative reporter's dream to go through this treasure trove of documents to ask questions of government officials to go through and find things that they can then do other report

-- other stories and reporting on. And yet, they are censoring it and refusing to talk about it. It just -- I don't know if they want to work for an incoming Joe Biden administration so that's why they're not saying much about it.



I am not sure if they are afraid of what's going to happen if they decide to write about this because they are in the same friends' circles or personal circles with these people in the D.C., you know, area, in the swampiness. But in terms of journalistic integrity, at the time when this anonymous op-ed came out, it was like OK. It's one thing for anonymous sources to be used to protect someone's safety if they're really exposing true corruption.



That's not what happened here. And over the last three years, journalistic outlets have taken -- supposedly journalistic outlets have completely rearranged the agreement when it comes to anonymous sourcing. And they've used it to protect political opponents of the president rather than to actually expose real corruption.



And then the American people are completely misled about who the people are making the false accusations.



WATTERS: Yes. Juan, to Katie's point, if you are a journalist and you have a long history of journalism, and if you think is a big conspiracy theory, why wouldn't you invite Tony on your program to ask him hard questions? Why wouldn't you ask Tony to say, hey, let me see your evidence? Why wouldn't you try to investigate it and refute it and put it to bed if you think it's all a big conspiracy theory?



WILLIAMS: Because it's been done, Jesse. And this is something you and I have discussed.



WATTERS: By whom?



WILLIAMS: You know, the Wall Street Journal, you know, our corporate sister here.



WILLIAMS: You know what? I have it here, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal in the news section, Jesse. Corporate records -- this is a quote.

"Corporate records reviewed by the Wall Street Journal show no role for Joe Biden. No discussion of Joe Biden taking a role." And, of course, they note he was a private citizen of at the time that these discussions were taking place.



WATTERS Do you think they would put Joe Biden's name on the corporate events, Juan?



WILLIAMS: I repeat, Jesse, there was no payment whatsoever. So, Jesse, you were asking me why journalists aren't looking into this, and I'm responding that they did look into it and found nothing, and yet you want to pursue this because you have a political agenda.



WATTERS: Not true, Juan. The Wall Street Journal confirmed what, that there was a holding company that was doing business with the communist Chinese linked energy company.



WILLIAMS: No money and no discussion -- I repeat --



WATTERS: Yes, they did. Yes, they did.



WILLIAMS: No money, no money and no discussion of Joe Biden.



WATTERS: I will tell everybody. OK, so you're OK with the Biden family doing business with the Chinese communists. And you actually think that they would have put Joe Biden's name in the corporate document.



WILLIAMS: They weren't doing business. Oh, my God. They didn't do business, Jesse. Oh, my gosh.



WATTERS: OK. That's not true, Juan. That's just not true. Dana Perino --



WILLIAMS: Oh, my God. You want me to tell you the quote again?



WATTERS: OK, well, Juan, then why did Hunter Biden represent the guy when he got thrown in prison for bribery?



WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh.



WATTERS: What was that relationship about?



WILLIAMS: What are you talking --



WATTERS: All right, Dana, what do you think about this?



WILLIAMS: You know, I don't -- you know, Jesse, why is it raining?



WATTERS: Juan, that's not even something that's reported by Fox. That's out there in the public record.



WILLIAMS: Oh, please. Get out of here. Come on, man.



WATTERS: Dana, what do you think about this dichotomy between this anonymous guy who's a nobody, and this huge story with a lot of really big evidence?



PERINO: I was reminded of something that back in like the second term of the Bush administration, I tried to do some things where I got the reporters some access to the president in a way where he could have a more free-flowing conversation when we call them off the records. And we would invite all the reporters to come.



And I remember that the New York Times took this very principled stand, and they refuse to come. And they sat there very indignantly in the briefing room while their colleagues were in there actually getting information from the president.



And the other thing I remembered, too, is like this whole idea of anonymous and senior administration officials, at one point we were going to make a big announcement, and I heard one of the assistant press secretaries tell a reporter, no, you could not refer to me as a senior administration official. You can refer to me as a junior administration official.



And reporters pushing this line all the time. Just think about it.

Secretary Mattis, Nikki Haley, and many other cabinet officers were considered to be anonymous, and the New York Times let that go for a long time. And all along, it was a policy advisor. That feels very hard to swallow.



WATTERS: Greg, you look fired up about this. Go ahead.



GUTFELD: Well, first of all, you want to talk about principles. Glenn Greenwald just resigned from his own media empire, The Intercept, because they were -- they wanted to censor his critical sections of Joe Biden in his article.



So, that is actually a real journalist. And it's pretty impressive he resigned from his own business. Look, we have to think about what The Times did. It was -- it was a deception. The reason why they made it anonymous is they wanted to leave it to our imagination who this person could be, because they knew the person was a nobody. But they thought if they could call him -- if they just had his byline, the story couldn't have been published.



So, by saying it's anonymous, they played this grift that it was somehow a security issue, when in fact, it was a deception to trick readers and to manipulate the news media into believing that this guy was on the inside and hung around with Trump and saw the very worst things. I mean, anybody laughing about how this guy is a nobody is missing the point.



The Times that knowingly masqueraded a low-level hack as an important member of the White House using the title anonymous to pull it off.

Shouldn't they be punished for that? Doesn't it seem like a gross malfeasance? Imagine if I said today that I'm having someone from the New York Times on my show tomorrow and I'm filming him in disguise, and he's going to reveal a long and ugly history of criminal behavior and sexual harassment at The Times. And I'm not going to say who it is. I have to keep it anonymous, because I don't want this person harmed.



And then later you find out, two years later, it was a janitor who worked at the times for a month in the 90s. That's what this is it -- this is. And I can't believe fellow people in the media are not going after The Times on this. I guess it's because, you know what, they don't want to offend them.

They still want to write for them. They still want to go to the parties.



WATTERS: All right. Well, I'm going to think of creative punishment for the New York Times and then I will administer said punishment tomorrow. Up next, are we heading for election chaos? It might be looking like that.

We'll tell you what just happened next.



PAVLICH: Welcome back. Don't expect to wake up on Wednesday morning knowing the election results with the way things are looking. The Supreme Court allowing North Carolina to accept ballots up to nine days after the election. And the High Court punted on a case that lets Pennsylvania receive absentee ballots for three days after November 3rd. President Trump sounding off on his desire to know the winner on Election Night.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It would be very, very proper and very nice in a winter where the flat or November 3rd instead of counting ballots for two weeks which is totally inappropriate. And I don't believe that that's by our laws. I don't believe that. So, we'll see what happens.



PAVLICH: So, Greg, there are legalities involved here but what's the point of having an election day if we're just going to move Election Day to another day?



GUTFELD: Yes. I mean, it should have been moved backwards, earlier. I mean, we could have done this for a month. We're all locked up. I'm hoping -- I'm hoping that this is like Y2K where we anticipated absolute chaos, but it didn't happen. But it didn't happen because we prepared for it. It wasn't that we exaggerated the panic. We just figured it out.



I need to remind everyone though, only one side is promising violence and protest if they lose, and it's not the deplorables. If the Republicans lose, they'll be pissed off, but they'll go to work the next day. If the Democrats lose, we're told to expect unrest if Trump wins. And the reason why we expect it is because our media, fearful and cowardly, have lowered the bar for behavior for the left.



So, we can expect these babies to wreak havoc, and they will while Republicans will go back to work and board up the buildings and hope that their stuff doesn't get stolen. Meanwhile, liberal leaders will continue to signal an acceptance for this violence under the guise of protest why looters will steal large appliances like washing machines, you will have mayor's talk about injustice, and how perhaps all of this was deserved because of evil Trump.



PAVLICH: So, Dana, I'm interested in these early voting numbers, because they've reached 80 million now. And I'm curious about whether it's that people are really interested in this election, or if it's that you don't have more time now to grow early vote because you're working from home rather than going on Election Day which is usually the reserve day to do that.



PERINO: It's a great question. I don't know. I think that maybe we'll know a lot more after we actually have the election and we get some of those election surveys back and find out what people were thinking. Maybe it is that people made up their mind months ago, and they're just anxious to get this over with, and then they don't want to turn on the T.V. for the next five days because they're sick of all of the ads and they want to move on with their life, and hope that their candidate wins, whoever it might be.



I do think it's unfortunate that there's this narrative out there that for some -- somehow that Republicans just want to suppress the vote. And that is why they're pushing back on some of these ideas. But for example, in Pennsylvania, you're going to be able to send in your ballot all the way up and through, I guess, I think was like November 6th or something.



Election Day is November 3rd. And I do believe that the tradition of not trying to change the voting rules after the voting has started should stand. And that's why you see a lot of litigation. I don't think it's about suppressing the vote.



PAVLICH: But, Juan, what about this narrative that the Supreme Court was going to help President Trump because these rulings actually are in favor of the Democrats who were fighting for the extension of these deadlines past Election Day?



WILLIAMS: Well, I think the court should get out of it. That's what I think. And I think that's what they're trying to do and leave it -- leave it to the states to decide because the states control the elections, Katie.



But in terms of what we'll know, on election night, I think Biden's doing very well, I think we will know something that night. You know, he's doing well right now in those battleground states so, you know, we may see something. He's even doing well in Texas.



But you know, to me to hear President Trump say, oh, we should know -- you know, I can't believe it. Because unlike Dana, I think it's Trump and his guys who have screwed up the Postal Service in terms of delivering those ballots in the mail. They're the ones that have these long lines from closing polling places. They're the ones that always are trying to find a reason to people not to vote.



PAVLICH: So, Jesse, round this out for us.



WATTERS: We're going to know who won on election night. Whether the media wants to declare Trump victory or not, we're going to see the numbers coming in. I think the court decision in Pennsylvania is good for Donald Trump. All they said is that late ballots that come in, they're not even going to be counted. They're not even going to be counted.



They're just going to be segregated and put aside and if, you know, the margin of victory in Pennsylvania by either one of the candidates is smaller than the amount of segregated ballots that are put aside, then maybe you'll have a legal challenge. But that's fine. I don't I don't see that happening.



And in North Carolina, the President's in a strong position too. Yes, they're going to have late ballots coming in, but those have to be postmarked. If they're not postmarked before Election Day, they're invalid.

And there's no ballot harvesting in North Carolina. So, you're not going to have Democrats manufacturing votes.



They have lawyers and poll watchers, the Republicans, in every precinct in North Carolina, carefully watching these things get counted after Election Day, and it's only going to be a trickle. And I don't think it's going to be enough to swing the vote either way.



PAVLICH: Well, for the sake of the country, I hope that we do know on Election Day. Coming up next, the left-wing Twitter mob attacks the Girl Scouts for a tweet congratulating Justice Amy Coney Barrett, up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Once again, the social media mob going after the Girl Scouts. The organization was forced to delete a tweet that congratulated Amy Coney Barrett for becoming the fifth woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

The Girl Scouts later apologized which is worse. Instead the post wasn't intended to appear political.



All right, Dana, so Cancer Culture is infiltrating everywhere, and it doesn't even take yes for an answer. First, they come for the Girl Scouts, next it's going to be the Bluebirds, Dana.



PERINO: Look, the Bluebirds -- remember the Bluebird pledged? To finish what you begin and there was a few other things, all good lessons that you've learned. This was so disappointing because --



GUTFELD: Wait, say that again.



PERINO: -- what do we really --



GUTFELD: Wait, say that again. What was the -- what was the first one you said?



PERINO: I pledged to finish what I began. Like your projects, like making sure that you don't like, start a bunch of projects and not finish.



GUTFELD: And you didn't. And then you didn't.



PERINO: I know because I can't remember the rest of the pledge. Didn't they still have the Bluebirds? I used to make -- I made this cute little thing?

Oh, my so cute little badges and everything.



Anyway, what I was going to say is I think that it's unfortunate that they apologize. I think that what would have been more brave and would have set a better example for the young women that they hope to raise would be to say, this tweet was not intended to be political, period, but no apology.



If they must say that it's not intended to be political, fine, but you don't have to apologize. As you were saying earlier, Greg, about being intimidated, why would you teach Girl Scouts to be intimidated? That's ridiculous.



GUTFELD: Absolutely. No, it's terrible. You know, Katie, there are -- these are the same creeps who don't raise any objections over looting, arson, or even these recent beheadings. I don't think they were sending -- you know, they were outraged over that. But this is what they get mad about because it's so easy to fake outrage about this stuff.



PAVLICH: Well -- and I don't feel bad for the Girl Scouts. I'm on their blog right now, and they have a blog post from 2011. And the title is Hillary Clinton, world leader Girl Scout. So, the question for the Girl Scouts is, Are they really all about girl -- you know, women's empowerment, girls empowerment for all of us, or are they really an organization that actually is political for one side while pretending to be non-political when they have to delete a tweet?



GUTFELD: Yes. Juan, shouldn't -- why are the Girl Scouts on Twitter?

Shouldn't they just get off it?



PERINO: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Well, I think, you know, they think of it as marketing, right.

But look, I think the Girl Scouts are great organization, and I think they did intend this to be a political. But you can't get away from the fact that they were politically a little bit blind to the political pain of people who object to a rush process that was highly political and don't think that this was good.



PAVLICH: Oh, come on.



PERINO: And you know what? The other thing that you learn is to be a gracious loser.



PAVLICH: Yes.



GUTFELD: Nicely done.



WILLIAMS: Yes. But it's not gracious to cheat.



GUTFELD: All right, Jesse --



WATTERS: Yes, Juan just admitted that he gets upset by the Girl Scouts.



WILLIAMS: No. I said, I thought they're a great organization, Jesse.



GUTFELD: How do you feel?



WATTERS: Listen, the only thing I would say, I want to just talk about the concept of backlash. Backlash is not when you say something on Twitter and liberals are upset. Everyone that's a liberal is upset on Twitter. Just -- if you go to like a vegan convention and eat steak, that's going to upset the vegans. But if you go and eat steak anywhere else in America, it's fine.



PERINO: That is so good right now.



GUTFELD: Well done.



PAVLICH: It does.



GUTFELD: Yes. Now I'm hungry. "ONE MORE THING" up next.



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Juan, what do you have today?



WILLIAMS: Well, Dana, there's just so much anxiety in the world. The election is coming up, the pandemic, don't forget that asteroid headed towards the Earth. So, how about a crunchy sweet cookie? Take a look at this vault that was built in Norway to protect Oreos in case the asteroid hits the earth.



It's pure satire, but the vault is real. The idea was born when someone tweeted the question, what happens to the Oreos if the asteroid hits the earth? So, the Oreos brand wrap the cookies and heat resistant mylar and put them in a vault. They also included the recipe for Oreos.



It's all for laughs but it's nice to have a break from that nerve-wracking reality that we call the world today.



PERINO: I love an Oreo indeed. Those are great cookies. OK, Jesse.



WILLIAMS: Me too.



WATTERS: All right, it's time for hey, don't do that. I sound like Greg when I say stuff like that, don't I? This year, people decorate for Halloween differently. Some go all in, some take it easy, but this house in Dallas, Texas, decorated so intensely that people called 911.



Look at that house. Neighbors were freaked out, they called the cops on Steven Novak who had a death-themed Halloween decor, fake blood, fake murders. The officers investigated, they checked it out. They didn't, you know, slap him with cops or anything. They let him slide. So, you know, it gets a little scary out there.



PERINO: This guy has a wild imagination. OK, I want to tell you about a really great woman. She's 90 years old. Her name is Tessa Solemn Williams, and she's been holed up in her D.C. apartment since the pandemic began. And after a few weeks, she found a very special connection with the outside world. And we got these photos from the Washington Post. Thank you for that.



So, across the street from her apartment, is a gym that started doing rooftop classes. And once the city began reopening, she watched them from her window for years. So, she spent 15 years as a professional ballerina.

And that gave her a real steady stream of motivation and entertainment and Tessa's daughter wrote a letter to the gym and now they tell her to keep moving and I sent her little notes and messages which I think it's just sweet. Sweet as can be. Hey Greg, you're next.



GUTFELD: All right, let's do this. Greg's sexy bird bath news. Yes, that's what it is, sexy bird bath news. Bret Baier is going to love this. Let's roll it. Where's the music?



WATTERS: Oh, baby. Oh, Greg.



