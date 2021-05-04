'The Five' react to report teachers union pressured CDC on school reopening

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Katie Pavlich, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.

UNKNOWN: It was little difficult with all the glitches, but it ended up being pretty good. I definitely prefer it this way tough.

UNKNOWN: I didn't like virtual. It was terrible.

UNKNOWN: Sometimes when Mrs. B was paying attention to something else you could eat.

UNKNOWN: If we were like really tired then we could, you know, take a little nap.

PERINO (on camera): Frustrated students telling President Biden how they feel about remote learning today, but complaints like those are apparently being ignored. Instead, a new report suggest the Biden administration allowed a powerful teachers union to influence school reopening guidelines.

E-mails first reported by the New York Post shows frequent communication between top CDC officials and the American Federation of Teachers. And at least two instances the union offered up language suggestions that were reportedly adopted nearly verbatim into the final text of the document that the CDC put out. Both the CDC and the teachers union say this type of communication is just routine.

The union telling Fox News, quote, "The AFT represents 1.7 million educators, healthcare professionals and public employees who spent the last 14 months serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, so naturally we have been in regular touch with the agency setting policy that affect their work and lives including the CDC."

So there hasn't been a FOIA call like this since maybe the Hillary Clinton e-mails that came out during that campaign. Jesse, I'm going to give you permission to make any sort of analogy, I'm assuming that you have one.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't, but now I feel like there is this expectation that I need to have an analogy and I don't want that kind of pressure, Dana.

PERINO: I had a great one this morning.

WATTERS: Would you like to repeat it?

PERINO: No, go ahead.

WATTERS: OK. I do find it funny that the CDC says there is no political interference at the same time smoking document show political interference and I'm just wondering if you have to be a liar to work for the government or the government makes you a liar? I just don't know.

Right now, it looks like politics cinema, these teachers union have to act scared, they have to act reticent to come back and that's how they get paid and that's what happened here, because there was no risk and that's not me saying there was no risk.

The New York Times says there is no risk and I'm sick of the New York Times saying the same thing I've been saying except months later and then my mom called me and says, did you see, Jesse, what the New York Times said? Yes, mom, I know!

They said today the risk is minuscule to children, minuscule. They said children don't really catch it, quote, "it's not even contagious there," and they said hybrid learning is hurting and that not opening schools up fully hurts the economy and it hurts working women the most. So, I don't know, they're Johnny-come-lately to that, but also, Dana, where's the Republican Party?

When you show the video of Dr. Jill and the president in a classroom hearing from students say how this Democrat policy just destroyed their lives this year, why hasn't a Republican senator or congressman hold a press conference to a school like that? I mean, that would have been big. I mean, do I have to do all of the heavy lifting around here?

The worst part about the whole story though, in the research packet which I read today, it said, well, Biden is uncertain schools is going to be open this fall, because you know, he doesn't have a crystal ball. But at the same breath he says if we don't spend a trillion dollars on green energy, he knows the earth's temperature to a degree in 100 years. I don't, it's hard to square those.

PERINO: Let's take a look at that sound. This is Anita Dunn, the president's, I think she's called a senior counselor on schools reopening in the fall.

ANITA DUNN, SENIOR ADVISER TO PRESIDENT BIDEN: He said probably, he didn't say absolutely, but given the science if the vaccination program in this country proceeds, if people do go get their vaccines, he does believe that schools should be able to reopen in September. And reopen safely following the CDC guidelines. But he said probably.

PERINO (on camera): But Juan, if I were a parent and my kids weren't in school I will pull my hair out at an answer like that, because remember the teachers were allowed to go to the front of the line to get the vaccine but they still said they wouldn't go back to the classroom.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes. I think it's a much bigger issue than just the teachers, though. I mean, in my opinion Biden is going to have a big problem if the schools aren't open in the fall. I think there is going to be a big fall out economically, picking up on Jesse's point about working women with children need schools open in order for them to get back to work, and else the day care and the like.

So, I think there is a problem. Now the caveat that I would add here is I don't think it's just up to the government. I think a lot of it is up to us as the American people. We still have a lot of people who won't get vaccinated and you know, that's on them, that's not on the president.

So if you are in a community, you know, given that we are now at the point where there are more vaccines than demand a vaccine, if you live in a community, Dana, where let's say 30 or 40 percent of the community is vaccinated, meaning 60 or 70 percent is not, that might be a problem if you are a teacher because it means that there is still, you know, a spread, potential spread of the contagion in your district and your neighborhood.

PERINO: But if you as a teacher are vaccinated --

WILLIAMS: And right now, I think that

PERINO: -- then, it should be OK.

WILLIAMS: Yes. But I'm saying that the CD -- the CDC says, I think right now it's like 30 percent of us have been -- have had two shots.

PERINO: OK.

WILLIAMS: So, we're fully vaccinated. I would hope that the teachers are that way, but I can see, you know, this whole argument about unions I think it's bogus because if you are an electrician, a plumber, a firefighter, a policeman or a teacher, your union job is to represent you. And a conservative watchdog group t says look at these e-mails, guess what, all these unions put pressure on politicians, give money to politicians.

PERINO: OK.

WILLIAMS: You may disagree with the teachers but to demonize them like that is not fair.

PERINO: I don't know, Greg, I don't know anybody that's demonizing teachers. The CDC took language directly from the teachers union and put it in the guidance, they waited two weeks to put out the guidance because they said remember, Walensky, the woman who runs the CDC said in her personal capacity that kids could go back to school. That's what the White House said, or that was her personal capacity.

But actually, we know now, because base on these e-mails, she really did believe but then she waited for this guidance based on I imagine some political pressure and then pulled her personal opinion back.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes. The -- Juan brought up the other unions and it's a really actually kind of an interesting point, they aren't doing this. They mention that the teachers were for the past, I don't know, it's 16 months or whatever, were in the front lines. No. It was those others, it was the police and the fire department, the people delivering our food, the people that work at the supermarkets, they are the ones that are doing all the work that are keeping us in the media fat, you know.

We can sit here and make comments because all of these other people are working and not complaining. And yet, there is only one union that is standing out and after a while you start wondering what is going on with them? Because it's like if you have ever been involved in a deal and every time, you are trying to buy a house or you're trying to buy a car and this person keeps raising objections every step of the way, it suddenly dawns on you that they don't want it to happen.

They actually are doing everything possible just to string you along until you give up because I don't understand this. All of the problems that we basically face right now have to do with teachers unions. The fact that there is no competition in poor or lower income neighborhoods, that's teachers unions, these students are stuck with one choice and they're holding all the marbles.

So, it's like, imagine having only one cable provider how that sucks. You know, we would never stand for that, but somehow, we are totally cool with these poor neighborhoods having absolutely no competition. And so, this is the consequence is that you can't anything. People aren't -- there is no option for them. We have to change this. We have to use this crisis.

And by the way, this is another crisis, Biden now has two major crises but no one wants to use the c word with him. If it was Trump, they would call it a crisis. But right now, we are playing down huge issues because it's a teachers union who have inserted themselves into this -- into this process because they can. Why can they? Why do they have the power? I don't understand this.

PERINO: Katie, I just want to show this graphic really quickly. This is gender equality in school and how the lack of normal schooling is hurting mothers. So, you see there in terms of women with young kids not being able to get back to work, right? And you wonder for a White House like this, who wins out? The women or the teachers union?

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, the teachers union and big government proponents, so now they're extorting even more money again by saying well, if we want women to get back in the workplace we have to pass this new human infrastructure bill to the tune of almost $2 trillion in order for women to go back to work. While they ignore the fact that they have allowed the teachers unions to control now, we know CDC guidance when it comes to kids going back to school.

Dana, if you look at the dates, OK, so February 3rd was when Dr. Walensky came out during an official White House press conference on COVID and said teachers do not have to be vaccinated for teachers to go back to school safely.

The next day, Jen Psaki comes out and says she was speaking her personal capacity. And now we know that's because they were allowing teacher unions to guide the science, that the claim that they were following when it comes to school reopening.

And so, they are following the money here. They used to say that we had to pass the COVID relief bill, which was $2 trillion, in order for teachers to get back in classroom so that they could pay for ventilation, they can safely get back to school. Well, that past. So now they're saying, well for women to get back in the workplace you have to pass another human infrastructure bill for government paid child care.

So, this is all about growing the government, and expanding the government. And for Dr. Jill Biden to go to that school today as a teacher who claims that she cares about kids and to listen to that and not come out and say teachers unions are holding these kids hostage, they're holding their families hostage and they need to get back to school is pretty cowardly considering that she claims to stand up for the best interest of her students. She has more in terms of responsibility here than a lot of first ladies do.

PERINO: The teachers union actually broke records in terms of the political donations that it made in the first quarter of this year.

Ahead, the White House doubling on President Biden's refusal to ditch his mask even while outdoors.

WILLIAMS (on camera): President Biden being accused of sending mixed messages on wearing masks outdoors, the White House defending Biden covering up outside even though the CDC says it is no longer necessary. Take a look.

DUNN: We do take some extra precautions for him because he is the President of the United States, but I would say that people should follow the CDC guidelines and they should take advantage of getting the vaccine, getting fully vaccinated and taking that mask off.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS (on camera): So, Greg, we had a president who had to be dragged into wearing a mask, now we have a president who won't take off the mask, who do you think is doing more harm?

GUTFELD: Definitely Joe Biden because actually Donald Trump was following the science, and in fact was one step ahead of the science in a number of ways including the vaccine rollout and of course if you remember the travel ban which President Joe Biden when he wasn't president called xenophobic, so that makes Joe Biden presently xenophobic for putting a travel ban with India.

So, let's just spell that lie once and for all that Trump like ran away from masks, he went further than most people when it came to shutting down the economy, his economy, I might add, that he was doing pretty great at the time.

I guess, you know what, maybe Joe isn't going far enough on this. You know what, maybe he should just roll himself up and bubble wrap and then travel around in a encapsulated pope mobile. Because you know what, it's pretty clear he doesn't trust the vaccine. He didn't the vaccine when it came out, he said, look, you know, it's Trump's vaccine and now he's giving his message to people that they shouldn't get the vaccine. Isn't that true? Isn't that a dangerous, dangerous message he is sending? Is that his intention? I don't know. It sounds very familiar, doesn't it? That's the way that they treated Trump about the mask.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, Dana, I think the message from Biden is let's go the extra mile. I'm wondering, doesn't make sense, you know, stay alert --

PERINO: No.

WILLIAMS: -- to danger and get the shots? Keep social distancing?

PERINO: No, that's a -- no, I don't, I don't. You know, he is the President of the United States, he is, for example, when he is outside and he is only surrounded six feet away by people at the speech, for example, last week in Atlanta, by other people who are fully vaccinated, by not taking off his mask, by making it a big thing and the symbol.

Like, you, the image, think about Michael Deaver who work for Ronald Reagan, the image is almost more important than what you say, so they are saying to you follow the CDC guidance, but they are showing you that you shouldn't, and you have to wonder about these people -- you know, there are a lot of people being called anti-vax, right?

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: This must be a huge insult. But to me, if you don't trust the vaccine at some point are you antivax as well? I don't think that the president and the first lady are providing the image about getting back, and I think that they are going to take credit for this economy, we're talking about possible economic growth of 9 percent towards the end of this year, you know that they are going to take credit for that.

So why not just start now by allowing people to say like, it's OK to get back to normal. Even Governor Cuomo is saying that in two weeks we are going to be able to go to Broadway with other vaccinated people. So, to me, the image is just terrible.

WILLIAMS: All right, so Katie, I'm wondering is this about this argument over the mask more politics than science? Because I know a lot of people who were reluctant to follow the science, you know, a year or so ago, they were refusing to wear the mask when the CDC recommended it, but now they are saying, yes, follow the science. I'm just wondering, is this a political argument?

PAVLICH: Well, look, Juan, from the beginning we've seen that the science has not been clear. I mean, Dr. Fauci came out and did a whole 60 Minutes sit down and said don't wear masks, they won't help you at this. You had the surgeon general screaming at people on Twitter for yell -- for buying masks. And then come back and that's when Trump was saying I'm not going to wear one because Dr. Fauci is telling me not to.

And then a couple months later, they are then demanding that everybody wear them, you have this mask mandates in states, and so they have changed their mind a lot when it comes to what you are and what you are not supposed to do. And now you have an administration that repeatedly is saying trust the science, listen to the science when they aren't listening to the science or trusting the CDC themselves. So, if they don't trust the CDC, --

PERINO: Right.

PAVLICH: -- then why would they -- why would they think that Americans who have been looking for the government for guidance through a pandemic who have not been clear with them about what they should be doing, why would they believe what they are being told is true anymore?

And there is this idea that if you don't wear a mask properly, which many doctors have been saying over the past year that that can actually cause problems with your health because you are touching your face, if you are not wearing a new mask, it gets dirty with other infectious, you know, bacteria and other illnesses that can get caught up in your mask if you are not changing it properly.

And so, anymore when you look at the way that Biden is handling this it's more of a virtue signaling issue than it is about the science. I saw a guy the other day on a motorcycle on the freeway with no helmet, but with a mask on. I mean, come on, guys.

PERINO: It's ridiculous.

PAVLICH: The risk factor here. I mean, come on.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Jesse, let's say we go out to a restaurant for dinner, right, and it has 100 people in it.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And according to the CDC, right now 70 of the 100 really wouldn't be vaccinated. But let's say they have on masks or they don't have on mask, they are pretending to have been vaccinated, does it matter to you or do you think, hey, you know, we are people to pretend that everything is OK, they don't need a mask.

WATTERS: What matters to me is who is paying, Juan? To me, once --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Well, I got it.

WATTERS: Since we get that underway, we can talk about the coronavirus. No, Juan, if I'm inside I'll play along and I'll put the mask on when I walked to my table and then I'll take it off and I'll eat. I'll play along but it doesn't bother me and you know better than anybody that Biden is just doing this as lazy symbolism. It worked in the campaign, but it doesn't work now.

Right now, we're at below 300 deaths a day down from 3,000 deaths a day. And he needs to kind of take off the reins and let this country sore. He is like a lioness with his blanket, it's getting weird now, Juan. Is he going to have his presidential picture painted with a mask on?

I don't really think he believes in the vaccine. I think deep down, he doesn't trust the science. He thinks Trump meddled with the labs and he is an anti-vax. So, there's no other way to explain it and you can't convince me otherwise, Juan. He's not leading, he's never been a follower.

And if you look at the action in the state level, Biden is sitting back and doing nothing. It's the Republicans and even some Democrat governors that are taking the lead on lifting the restrictions, the mask mandates, they have been right on classrooms on the science from the jump, the beaches, they're been doing all the heavy lifting while Biden has really done nothing except trying to take credit and act like he is super Mr. Safety. I think he is scared of catching it and having us --

WILLIAMS: Wow.

WATTERS: -- or catching it or not having -- or having a third surge after he has taken his mask off. That's probably what's going on.

WILLIAMS: All right, well, I think that we all don't want to get sick. Coming up, it's a border blame game, why top Biden officials say they are not responsible for the migrant surge. That's next for you on THE FIVE.

WATTERS (on camera): Illegal immigrants have admitted on camera that they came over because of Biden's open-doors policies. And some have even worn t-shirts that said let us in. But White House officials are refusing to accept any responsibility for creating the crisis at our southern border.

RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Children as young as six, seven years old coming here with no adult who were sent on a dangerous journey, I don't think that's because of a speech that Joe Biden gave.

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: What we are seeing is indeed a surge of people to the border, we have seen that in the past. But we inherited a totally broken system, broken intentionally.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS (on camera): All right, Juan, if Trump intentionally broke the border and Biden fixed it up, why are Biden's number so much higher?

WILLIAMS: Why are Biden's numbers approval number higher?

WATTERS: Why are Biden's illegal immigration numbers so much higher than Trump's?

WILLIAMS: The numbers -- the numbers of the surge. I see. Well, I think that there are a couple of things going on here, Jesse. One is, I don't think anybody who hasn't been living in a bubble doesn't think the immigration, you know, knows the immigration system is broken. This has been the case for the last 20 years plus it was the case we saw surges under Bush, under Obama, under Trump, and now under Biden.

But what we have seen before, I think, were some of the extreme steps that were taken by the Trump administration to try to deter those surges. And that, of course, infamously includes things like separating children and parents and all the rest. And of course, the famous wall, it just goes on and on. He used it as a political weapon.

WATTERS: But if he's fixing all that stuff -- Juan, but if he's fixing all those broken issues, why are the illegal immigration numbers going up?

WILLIAMS: We can -- I just said, he's trying to correct. And I think it's important to represent what the Biden administration is trying to do, what they believe. They believe that it was an inhumane system.

WATTERS: All right.

WILLIAMS: That wasn't in keeping with American values with regard to children. That's why those numbers are going up.

WATTERS: But whatever they're doing is not working.

WILLIAMS: And then you also have --

WATTERS: Right -- OK, let's go.

WILLIAMS: You also have, of course, what you heard from the Chief of Staff there saying, you've got a terrible situation down in Latin America with regard to the economy, with regard to violence, those countries are coming apart, Jesse.

WATTERS: OK. All right, so, Greg -- so, Juan couldn't answer the question. Because if Biden is putting everything back together, illegal immigration numbers would be going down. So, what do you think about them not respond - - well, not accepting responsibility?

GUTFELD: Well, clearly, this is way more humane than whatever was going on before, just having all these kids crossing the Rio Grande or crossing the desert. Kids dying, people dying in capsized boats, people dying in trucks, this is definitely way more humane. I can totally see it.

The best part about this blame game. Blinken says they inherited a broken system. So, Biden says he inherited this problem. What did they inherit it from? Trump was in office for four years. Biden has been in politics for 50. So, let's subtract Trump out of that. That leaves Biden in power for 46 years. He's been around since this whole problem began. He's been around since we've got to immigration problems.

He is part of the system. He's the reason that nothing got done. So, what does it tell you when someone has been in -- been in politics during the entire time, does nothing, and now he's in charge and does nothing and then tries to undo whatever happened in this previous four years in which the political novice that is Trump tried to actually solve the problem.

This is a huge contrast and a big, big difference. He actually went to town on the problem. And he felt that the best way to do it is a disincentive, the wall, and it actually was working. And here you have the guy, pure status quo, Mr. Mask, saying you know what, you know, masks work but walls don't. How does that -- how's that for logic?

WATTERS: Yes, it's -- it is projection, Katie, when they say that Donald Trump intentionally broke the immigration system just by trying to fix it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: Yes. This is actually pretty simple. People are sending their children to the United States unaccompanied or his family units because Joe Biden said that they could stay. They've repeatedly said that they could stay and that's why there's a magnet.

And when you look at the numbers, 179,000 people that came across in March, those people also think that they're going to stay. And then, when you think of all of the people who come across and don't get caught at the border who are usually have a criminal element to them, because they don't want to turn themselves into authorities and have their records run and then go to jail somehow, those are the ones you really have to worry about.

But also they get to stay because you have sanctuary cities that they go to. And of course, you have the Biden administration not allowing ICE agents to go into these communities to get those people out. So, if you make it here, you get to stay. And that's the message and that's why there's a crisis.

WATTERS: And their messaging, Dana, is two things, blame Trump and say we're taking care of children. And that seems to work when they breeze through these mainstream media interviews.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: Well, the thing is also with the Chief of Staff saying that it wasn't a speech, just one -- no, it wasn't. It was two years of saying that they were going to roll back everything that President Trump did. And on the specific policy, there's the wall issue, but I also think the Remain in Mexico policy worked out with the Mexican government was the one that they really should have kept.

But if you tape a key on your front door, and you say, hey, we're going to bed but just let yourself in and help yourself to the ham sandwich in the fridge. I mean, people aren't going to do that.

WATTERS: You're going to run out of ham sandwiches and there's nothing worse than that.

PERINO: It's bad.

WATTERS: Up next, yet another embarrassing liberal media screw up. Top outlets admit to spreading fake news about Rudy Giuliani.

PAVLICH: Top media outlets forced to retract a major claim about Rudy Giuliani after the dramatic raid on his apartment, but only after it was repeated.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: NBC News has confirmed that the FBI warned Giuliani as well as Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican senator back in 2019 that the two of them were the target of a Russian influence campaign.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Washington Post reports that the FBI personally warned Giuliani in 2019 that he was the target of a Russian influence operation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: New York Times, Washington Post, and NBC News now issuing retractions after claiming that the FBI warned Rudy Giuliani he was the target of a Russian disinformation campaign. And the former mayor is defending to see -- is demanding to see rather their anonymous sources.

OK. OK, Dana -- sorry about that. Dana, you know, this anonymous source issue is one that the media has been dealing with for a very long time. And retractions are great except for they never get as much attention as the original story with the incorrect information.

PERINO: So, I don't know who their sources are. But I have a feeling, it's the same sources -- well, it's the same source for all of them. But then it's the same sources from the last three times that this has happened. And at some point, you might want to push back on these sources and not take their calls anymore. I mean, I would -- I'd be so mad if this happened to me. I would never speak to them again.

PAVLICH: Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes. How many stories do we need to see happen before we realize that this is -- this is crazy. You go back to -- I mean, this isn't a silly story about a hamburger. Like, you know, on THE FIVE, we'll talk about something that turns out that it's just something silly and stupid. And we laugh about it. But all of these stories exist because they have a punitive consequence that overrides the need to fact check.

Like, if the story was about, you know, Joe Biden, somebody might go the extra mile. But if it's on the other side of they think they are evil or immoral, you will not get that kind of treatment. We saw this with Russian collusion, which was basically just a landscape of similar errors. And the next day, day after that, they're always turned out to be false. You could almost set your watch to it.

You have the fine people hoax, you have the drinking bleach hoax, you have Smollett, Covington, Swetnick, you have the endless parade of hate crime hoaxes. Everyone initially gets these stories wrong, because they want to be first, there's a punitive element to it, which is the intention to hurt somebody, and then it falls apart. And like everything else, retractions just kind of get lost in the ether as we all move on to the next story.

PAVLICH: Yes, Juan, doesn't this confirmation bias run amok as well? They get one anonymous source they confirm it, they assume it's true, it turns out to be false a lot of the time.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think if you're in a big-time paper like the New York Times, Washington Post, NBC News, I mean, there are consequences. Remember, they fired a bunch of CNN people who got something wrong about Donald Trump. So, I'm glad to see them clean it up. I think anytime these outlets don't clean it up and don't clean up quickly, they sacrifice their own credibility, Katie.

But in this case, let me just say, the bottom line for me, Rudy Giuliani is still in a world of trouble. They don't present -- they don't prepare those kinds of briefings about Russian, you know, attempts to control you unless something's going on. And Senator Johnson said he was brief. He said he didn't really learn anything from it.

The fact that they didn't brief Rudy doesn't mean that that raid that went on the other day isn't a signal they're about to indict him. And when it comes to clean up things, I wish conservatives, if this is just political, would be quick about cleaning up the big lie from Trump about a stolen election and all those Republicans who didn't vote to certify Joe Biden's election.

GUTFELD: It's impossible -- it's impossible to clean up an opinion.

PAVLICH: Jesse, the Mueller probe too, right?

GUTFELD: That is an opinion. We're talking about the actual facts.

WATTERS: Yes. Yes, just (INAUDIBLE)

WILLIAMS: It's the fact Joe Biden won.

WATTERS: I know. But that's -- what I'm saying is, people can disagree and you're not going to -- you can sit there and have an opinion, a conversation about it. We're talking here about actual facts that were facts that were shown to be false.

WILLIAMS: I just said, Joe Biden won.

GUTFELD: You're missing my point on purpose.

WATTERS: So, if Juan -- yes, if Juan -- if Juan really believes that Rudy Giuliani, as they say, was the victim of a Russia disinformation campaign, then why didn't he get briefed, Juan? Don't you think you should tell an American hero like Rudy that the Russians are trying to influence you?

Is the same thing they did with Trump, right? They actually don't brief the Trump campaign. And then they entrapped Trump and said. That's the game, Juan. There's no Russia disinformation against Rudy. There's American media disinformation against Rudy. The same intel sources leak the same lies to the same mainstream reporters, the same bylines every time.

The same managing editors have to sign off on it. They actually have a code of ethics for anonymous sourcing. And Danna nailed one of them. The anonymous source has to be credible. But if the same anonymous source is leaking the same fake news for four years, you're not credible anymore. So, why are they running it? Because it's propaganda. It's not real journalism. And it's not even sloppy because if it was sloppy, it would hurt Democrats too, but it doesn't. It only hurts Republicans.

And last thing, just a sidebar. This was a treasure trove a goldmine of information on Rudy's laptops and iPhones. This was communications with the President. They had stuff about the election in there, about fundraising. They had stuff in there about Ukraine, about China, about Hunter. They're going to have this stuff. They're going to set perjury chats and they're going to be leaking it for years.

And you shouldn't feel comfortable as a Democrat to have Democrat prosecutors just raid lawyers offices in homes of the current and former presidents. That's not cool. That is not cool.

PAVLICH: It is not cool. All right, "THE FASTEST" up next.

GUTFELD: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up, this woman's lapse in latitude takes the cake on bad tattoos. That is you meant to get the coordinates of downtown Sedona -- who wouldn't. That's in Arizona. And put it on her shoulder. It turns out, she mixed up north and south and got a place in the middle of the Pacific Ocean instead. You know, Dana, this happened to you didn't it, once?

PERINO: Yes, that -- well, that was the night, boy. Just stay tuned to "ONE MORE THING." I'll tell you all about it. I'm just concerned about how she's going to figure out how to get home.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's true. That's a good one. You know, I think, Katie, the solution for her -- she just changed her favorite place to the wrong coordinates, problem solved. Then she doesn't have to get a new tattoo.

PAVLICH: Right. Yes, maybe it's Sedona South Pacific Ocean.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: I love Sedona. It's a wonderful town in Arizona. But this is a very Sedona type person thing to do.

GUTFELD: Yes, very, very true. You know what, she's like --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: (INAUDIBLE)

GUTFELD: She might be -- she might be the type of person that after she goes to Sedona, she's going to open up a gift shop that's just like Sedona with all the things you can get --

PAVLICH: Just buy crystal instead. Don't get a tattoo. Just buy a crystal instead.

GUTFELD: Juan, have you -- do you have any mistaken tattoos on your body? And if so, where and what are they?

WILLIAMS: You know, you are so curious, I tell you. You know, I tell you. You know, what strikes me about this, Greg, is who cares? You know, I mean, it's like these people -- I've read several stories now about Americans who have Chinese symbols tattooed on them, and then it turns out the symbols don't say what they thought they say.

Who cares? I mean, nobody knows. Nobody cares. No one is planning a trip based on her coordinates. I mean, I just think it's -- you know, she made a mistake.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Jesse, that is a good point, you know. If she hadn't told anybody, nobody is going to go double-check this. There's no Snopes for tattoos, right? There should be Snopes for tattoos. She gets -- PolitiFact rates her tattoo three Pinocchio's. I said three but four.

WATTERS: Yes, just run a little retraction like the Washington Post right at the bottom. Yes, so I got -- I got "WATTERS' WORLD" tattooed on my waistline and they only gave me one T. So, I had to get it removed immediately. It's super embarrassing, Greg.

GUTFELD: I think that she's --

PAVLICH: Wait till she's gone to spring break.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: I think she should have a tattooed retraction, right. Little retraction down at the bottom of her leg, just like they do retractions in articles, just weighed out at the bottom, so you probably don't see it. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg, kick us off.

GUTFELD: I shall, with this. Greg's wedding news. Well, one of my co-hosts and friend got married this weekend. Here's the lovely picture of Kat Timpf and her lovely husband. He is lovely, Cameron. They got married on Saturday. And I don't know if you can see -- in the next picture, maybe you can see behind her, there is Kennedy doing the officiating -- the officiating. She's the officient, I think is what they call it.

Officiate? I don't know what it is. But it was a -- it was a small, lovely, a tasteful wedding. And I think I have one more picture. These were the ring bears. The dog, Carl, was in a tuxedo and you could see the cat, Chines in a -- in a ventilated backpack that were carried in that I guess were carrying the rings.

I have just to tell you how much fun this was. It's been two days and I have a wicked hangover right now. And I can barely make it to this show.

PERINO: Out of practice.

GUTFELD: I am out of practice. Those young people.

PERINO: That's right.

GUTFELD: They destroyed me.

PERINO: Congratulations, Kat and Cameron.

WATTERS: Congrats.

PERINO: And Carl and Chines. Jesse, up next.

WATTERS: Well, I'm going to do something out of character and gloat. That's right, Dana. THE FIVE dominated the ratings in the month of April and surged into the second-place slot right behind "TUCKER." 2.7 is pretty darn good for a show that airs at two Pacific. Also, third in the demo, 431,000.

So, congratulations to everybody. There's a lot of chatter going around that THE FIVE happened to surge into second place the very same month that Gutfeld stopped doing his monologue. But I don't really see a connection at all, at all. Congratulations, everybody.

GUTFELD: Thank you for that. Thank you for that.

PERINO: Well, I have something new. Here's this. It's called Dana's "ONE MORE THING" revenge. For many weeks now, I've been irritated by somebody putting a song in my head that was done by Jesse Watters. He apologized for it but I still have not forgiven him. So, I'm paying him back with this little ambulance who has decided to figure out a new way to get people to move out of the way. Watch this.

All right, so Jesse, now you get to have that in your head for weeks.

WATTERS: Baby Shark. I'll get you back. Ready?

PERINO: That's not the baby shark one. All right, Juan, you're next.

WILLIAMS: All right, so you know, some dreams do come true. A student with cerebral palsy dreamed about playing football. Take a look at what his fellow sixth-graders did for him. It's really sweet.

That's Carl, a student at Detroit Lakes Middle School throwing a touchdown in from his wheelchair. His teacher Katie Biggar says the students always look out for him and show kindness and compassion every day. Now, there's a life lesson there for all of us.

PERINO: Those are great kids.

WATTERS: Those kids are throwing good blocks out there.

PERINO: Yes. What a great kids. And touchdown it is. All right, Katie.

PAVLICH: All right, speaking of sports and working out, take a look at 71- year-old Mary Duffy. She is one of the world's toughest grandmas and an internationally powerlifting champion who says she looks and feels better than she did 30 years ago.

She started lifting weights when she was 59 years old, got hooked, and now she has more than 30 states and the world in her name.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: And so, she works 20 hours a day, so anyone needs some inspiration to get back to the gym, there you go. That's pretty awesome.

PERINO: Oh, my gosh. Look at that chain.

PAVLICH: She's amazing.

PERINO: I want to know how much weight was on that bar. Wow, Mary. Let's get to Bret Baier. He's up next with "SPECIAL REPORT." I don't know if you can top that story.

