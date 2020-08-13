'The Five' react to Joe Biden's selection of Kamala Harris as running mate

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I am Dana Perino, along with Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Donna Brazile, and Katie Pavlich. It is 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five." The speculation is over: Joe Biden has named Kamala Harris as his pick for vice president. Both will appear together in Delaware tomorrow.

Biden tweeting I have the great honor to announce that I have picked Kamala Harris, a fearless fighter for the little guy and one of the country's finest public servants as my running mate. Back when Kamala was attorney general, she worked closely with Bo. I watched as they took on the big banks, protecting women and kids from abuse.

I was proud then and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. And Kamala just tweeting her first response, saying, quote, "Joe Biden can unify the American people because he spent his life fighting for us, and as resident he will build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for vice president and do what it takes to make him the commander in chief."

So we will get to all of this news. I want to start -- Donna Brazile, with you one, what historic day for Kamala Harris and for the nation, the first black woman to be appointed to one of these positions. She will now be on the ticket with Joe Biden. You got the news earlier today. Tell us about your reaction.

DONNA BRAZILE, GUEST CO-HOST: First of all, I'm excited. She's the daughter of immigrants. She's hardworking. She's tenacious. Most important, Kamala started like so many others believing she could do something to help everyday ordinary people. When she graduated from Howard University, which is located here in the District of Columbia, a historical black college and university, she decided to go back home and worked in the DA's office where she handled a lot of the child sexual abuse cases.

I saw her grow into the position of being elected to the DA office, and of course winning state-wide, not only as the attorney general but also as a United States Senator. I think she's going to help the Biden ticket. I think she's going to help him govern if they are elected. This is an exciting day. The fourth time we've seen a woman on a major party ticket.

So I am very excited, and I cannot wait to get to work, because there's no time to celebrate. We have 84 days, so I'm ready to get to work.

PERINO: One of the things that happened during the primary campaign during the debates is Kamala Harris did take a big swipe at Joe Biden. Some said she gutted him on the campaign trail. You might remember this exchange. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: To hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. You know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools. She was bussed to school every day, and that little girl was me.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's mischaracterized my position across the board.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: So Greg, obviously, there have been moments in primaries where future vice presidential nominees have said even worse things about whoever the actual nominee ends up being. Apparently, Joe Biden was able to forgive this. But there was talk that Dr. Jill Biden, Biden's wife, took this as a real swipe against her husband and found it a little bit more hard to forgive. Kamala Harris will obviously be asked about this whenever she does an interview.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I think it's really pointless to ask about what people do in a debate. We remember in 2016 leading up to that election, Trump said a lot of stuff, and everybody says stuff. And when it's all over, everybody's working for each other which is kind of spooky in a way. But I agree with Donna Brazile. She does help that ticket because she has a pulse.

And she immediately improves the ticket because she can complete a sentence. So already, we have reached a new high. I did get some news from Peter Doocy that Liz Warren is now self identifying as Kamala Harris and gladly accepts the invitation to the ticket. I don't know how they're going to deal with it. (AUDIO GAP) But we can also pretty much agree -- that Joe wasn't involved in this decision.

I don't believe he was in the room. He might've been in a room but not the room, maybe a room with a shawl and some hot chocolate. But I do think somebody else made this choice, and I will say again. I don't think the ticket is done yet.

PERINO: That has been your position and so you are sticking to it. Katie, one thing that was swirling around is that Susan Rice had been the national security advisor for Barack Obama was under consideration. One thing I thought about it, it would really tie Joe Biden backwards, right, to the Barack Obama administration, which for many Democrats they loved. This ticket is new. And it's a signal that they want to move forward. I will let you give your reaction to that or your general impressions of this pick.

KATIE PAVLICH, GUEST CO-HOST: Yeah. It would've been very easy with Susan Rice on the ticket to say this was Obama's third term and that the left is not looking forwards (AUDIO GAP). But I find it interesting she's the pick and I'm curious about how the focus group sessions went, because one of Joe Biden's largest, biggest vulnerabilities during the primary and in the general election is his support for the 1994 Crime Bill.

And while Joe Biden passed it with support from the black community at that time, the opinions about that bill have changed. And Kamala Harris was one of the people who enforced that legislation as the attorney general of California. It'll be interesting to see -- she went on that radio show and she joked about how yes, she smoked weed and she got a lot of backlash for putting people in trail for doing exactly what she was joking about.

So I'm curious about which constituency she satisfies here. She -- California will go blue regardless of who's on the ticket. So we'll see how it's going to work out, but it's a nice play for the first African-American female president should Joe Biden decide to step aside at any point.

PERINO: Jesse Watters, also we have to think about this in terms of what does he get Joe Biden from this ticket, right? It doesn't necessarily expand the map, as Katie was just pointing out. California has been voting Democrat for a long time. But across the board, like, does it help anywhere else, do you think?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: I don't know if it gets him that much at all. She was kind of a phony who never caught on. I agree with Greg. This is kind of like you go to a restaurant with your grandfather and you have to order for him. Take the menu and you're like he'll have the rib-eye and you like it medium, right? Yes, Joe didn't make this pick. This pick was made for Joe.

And it just shows you the kind of bad judgment and bad instincts that the Biden campaign has. I wouldn't trust Kamala Harris. I think she's very ambitious. And we all know Joe was only running for one term, so you're basically ushering in someone that's going to I don't think have the best intentions. She was someone that couldn't even manage her own campaign.

I mean, it was totally mismanaged. It was a complete catastrophe. I guess she was a strong prosecutor, and she will prosecute the case against President Trump. She's very telegenic. I get that. The media will say she is very hip. And obviously, the media is going to say she's going to beat Pence in the debate. That's already been preordained. She doesn't really have core beliefs.

Remember, she was for Medicare for all until she found out it wasn't really smart politics. Then she tried to back out of it. But the more and more the audience and the Democrat field watched her, the lower her numbers got. And I just spent, Dana, a week in a house with Democrats, and none of them was excited about Kamala Harris.

PERINO: Did any of them have scissors to cut your hair, which apparently has grown so long already in the back?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: When you turned your head, I couldn't believe it. You do. All right, I want to bring in Peter Doocy. He's in Wilmington, Delaware, with an update on this announcement. Peter, we talked about it at 2 o'clock and here we are at 5 o'clock with the news.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS: Here we are. I hope you can take Jasper out now. It seems like Eric Garcetti was telling you not to go too far for a while. I remember being at a Kamala Harris campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, in May 2019, where a reporter asked Kamala Harris if she would ever join the ticket -- join a Joe Biden ticket. He was leading in the polls of the time.

She said she that thought Joe Biden would make a good running mate for her, because he knows a lot about being the vice president. Obviously, though, to Jesse's point about her popularity with Democrats, she did not catch on when it mattered the most as a candidate herself, and she wound of dropping out of the race the first week of December 2019, never made it to 2020 despite a big push in Iowa to go all in there.

Her big position was to prosecute the case against Donald Trump. But again, it did not catch on when she was at the top of the ticket. And despite her clash on stage at that first debate with Joe Biden, as the summer, that was in June of 2019, as the summer wore on, by September, I remember asking her a question and she said leave Joe alone.

So a lot changed from her first initial decision to challenge Joe Biden. I'm sure there's going to be a lot of questions for her. And the two of them announced their first event as a ticket. It's going to be here in Wilmington tomorrow. We are awaiting final details sometime tomorrow afternoon, Dana.

PERINO: All right, we'll see. Maybe it will land at 2:00. Good for the show. Thank you. Donna Brazile, I want to ask you about this announcement that the Biden campaign announced before we knew it was Kamala Harris that eight staffers have been assigned to help her. We are going to do John Roberts in just a little bit, because the Trump campaign has already responded.

Do you think that Kamala Harris is prepared for what's about to hit her with all these attacks and questions about prior positions et cetera?

BRAZILE: I mean, I want to respond to Greg and Jesse that would take up too much time. So I'm going to ignore them for a couple minutes. But let me just say this, as she is battle-tested. She knows what it takes. And because she was on that campaign trail along with 23 other candidates, let's be clear. Kamala will be able to respond in real time to not just the criticisms, some of it, you know, such as ambition.

I am glad to see that she has ambition. That is what we want to see in our candidates. They have an ambition to do more for the country, and of course, more for those who are struggling during this period of time. The Biden team is put together a wonderful group of people. I know many of them, to help Kamala navigate this new terrain.

I think they will do a fantastic job in making sure that she's not only ready for the one and only debate she will have, but to get on the campaign trail, to be out there virtually as she has been over the last couple months, and to continue to fight for those big issues that Joe Biden has already introduced to his campaign. This is a historic choice.

And I'm excited about the selection of Kamala Harris. And I hope that we get to know more about her and not just those little talking points that we sometime get on our computer. She's really a fantastic person.

PERINO: All right. The Trump campaign has already responded. I want to go to chief White House correspondent John Roberts for the reaction from the Trump campaign. And of course, we expect the president is going to be giving his press conference in just a little bit, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS: He will be coming out sometime between 5:30, probably 5:45. And he'll be asked about this and he'll have an in- person response. So for his campaign not surprisingly, which probably had responses and ads ready to go on any of the potential candidates for vice president, is coming out and attacking Kamala Harris on her integrity, basically saying that whatever integrity she had going into the campaign.

She gave up in order to become accepted by the far left of the Democratic Party. And now, the Trump campaign has gotten ad, 30 seconds. We will play a short bit of it, in which they labelled the Biden-Harris ticket as slow Joe and phony Kamala. Listen here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kamala Harris ran for president by rushing to the radical left, embracing Bernie's plan for socialized medicine, calling for trillions in new taxes, attacking Joe Biden for racist policies. Voters rejected.

ROBERTS: You know, President Trump likes to give people nicknames. Slow Joe and Phony Kamala as the way that we're going to hear this going forward. I a statement from the Trump campaign, Katrina Pierson on behalf of the president and the campaign started off by saying Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist. And as for an apology she never received.

She never used the word racist to describe Joe Biden. However, in an interview, after that famous debate moment, Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife says that she believes that inference from Kamala Harris was that her husband was a racist. And Kamala Harris did, in fact, ask Joe Biden for an apology. It appears as always happens in politics you're willing to put aside disagreements of the past.

What will be interesting to see, though, is how Kamala Harris will handle this role because she's a very, very strong woman. And Joe Biden, when he was asked about the potential back in 2008 of becoming Barack Obama's running mate, said quote, "I never had a boss. I don't know how I would handle it." That remains to be seen on whether Kamala Harris indeed believes that Joe Biden is the and how she will handle it.

PERINO: I'm sure she'll be probably asked that. John Roberts, thank you so much. Greg, I was thinking about another episode in the last few years. And that was the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. And if you remember back to that hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kamala Harris was one of the -- I guess strongest questioners of Brett Kavanaugh.

Some people found it way over the top. I imagine the Trump team will probably remind their voters of that moment.

GUTFELD: I think you're right, because it actually slipped my mind in this news cycle. It's amazing it was a year ago that Epstein committed suicide. So many things have happened. We don't even think about the Kavanaugh experience. And she was remarkably vicious, so I'm not going to buy this premise that there's going to be a lot of intense attacks.

You know, how she is going to take it and she's going to need to be prepared. Any criticism that will be levelled at her will be viewed as sexist or racist. She has it going. She's going to have a pretty easy going because it's historic. It's been pretty easy so far for her. She didn't run a great campaign. She made some changes. I think she unloaded her sister who ran the campaign.

And she corrected some of her flaws. But she ticked all the right boxes, which is why no one was surprised about this, so I don't -- I really question the idea that she's going to gird for some incredible aggression. It ain't going to happen because you can be critical. Republicans can't be critical because they will be called racist or sexist.

PERINO: one thing you might have is Kamala Harris doing more interviews than Joe Biden has done. I imagine that's going to be true. I think they have to be more visible than they have been. What do you think?

WATTERS: Well, as a conservative, I think that's great, Dana. I would love for Kamala Harris to -- Joe Biden. It's not that hard to do. All she has to do is do one interview every other week and she'd accomplished that. Listen, I said this earlier. Democrats don't love her. They didn't love her when she ran. She dropped out before the year even started.

And there was no real buzz. There's no grassroots enthusiasm for Kamala Harris. She's tenacious, I'll give her that. I mean, she draws blood when she goes after people during these hearings. But she doesn't have any sort of policy chops that people speak of. But she doesn't have a clue about China. So, you know, they will unleash her. And she was saying mean and nasty things.

But to Greg's point, I don't think Donald Trump has a problem with tearing into Kamala Harris. And he's not worried about being called racist or sexist. That much is clear. But, you know, maybe some other people in the Republican Party you won't go after her as much. But, you know, this is really more about Joe and how he stacks up against the president. We will stop talking about Harris in about three days.

PERINO: Probably. Maybe three days. But in the meantime, Katie, one thing I noticed is that the organization of the rollout was pretty smooth. All of the possible other vice presidential picks for Joe Biden closed ranks very quickly around Kamala Harris. They tweeted out their support. And even Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker, who reportedly had suggested Karen Bass, the congresswoman from southern California.

Nancy Pelosi put out a statement. Karen Bass put out a statement. Like, it was very tightly done. And I wonder what this says about the Biden team in terms of being effective as a unit. There weren't a lot of leaks. There haven't been so far. Maybe it's because everybody is socially distanced so they're not together. But it seems so far they are actually holding it together pretty well.

PAVLICH: Yeah. Nobody really knew who the pick was going to be. There were some clues about the person given the staffers that they hired earlier this week and today to staff the VP pick. Some had worked for Kamala Harris in the past. In terms of the team, you're absolutely right. They kept it pretty air and watertight. Joe Biden was able to make the announcement himself.

And the event is tomorrow, so they rolled it out a day early. To kind of build buzz not only before the event tomorrow but, of course, before the convention that starts on Sunday. But I -- can I just say something about what Greg said about the media? They will absolutely protect her in every single way possible. And of course, there was that letter that was sent last week by a number of allies in the Democrats who said, you know.

Here are the rules for the broadcasters and journalists about how you should treat a woman if she were to become the vice presidential nominee and candidate. And I can guarantee you that all the social justice, politically correct liberal leaning members of the press will be listening to those warnings and being very careful about how they categorize or criticize Kamala Harris and her record, given the warnings they've been given about how they should be doing their jobs.

BRAZILE: Well, Dana, let me respond.

PERINO: Actually, Donna, can you just let me announce here. We have a statement from Barack Obama, former President Obama. He tweeted this. I have known Senator Kamala Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks I who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now, let's go win this thing.

And just a reminder, Donna, before I do to you, we are awaiting President Trump at the White House. He will be giving a news conference, an update on Coronavirus. But of course, we know that he will have his first in person reaction about this pick of Kamala Harris. Donna Brazile, you wanted to make a comment. Go ahead.

BRAZILE: You know, Dana, I hope we have an opportunity to talk about how racism and sexism is often portrayed in the media and how we have these conversations. As a black woman who has been a trailblazer in American politics, not only serving as a campaign manager, but also as a chair of my political party twice, we come under withering criticism just like other people. I get hammered when I make mistakes just like any man who's ever had my job.

And so, while our tone of our skin is different and maybe the sound of our voice, what -- we need to understand is that you can criticize her policies. You can criticize his policy. What is out-of-bounds is basically treating women or women of color to a different standard than you would treat any other human being. That is all people have ever asked for.

Treat us the same way you treat everybody else. Not special, not different. And let me say this. As a black woman, I don't get any love sometimes from conservatives or liberals, but guess what. I exist because I want to be in this arena. And I want to say on a personal note. Working with Fox News, working with all of you, my colleagues, this has been one of the most gratifying moments of my political career.

And I love it. You guys -- you don't treat me like I can't get hit. You don't treat me like I'm going to break if I come on this show. That's one of the reasons why I look forward to being on the show, and also why I watch this show, so thank you. And just treat Kamala the same way.

PERINO: We love having you on the show. And we love having you as a part of Fox News. We also look forward to you cooking us dinner, because you have promised that for quite a while. And we are going to hold you to it at some point.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Typical Dana. Immediately thinks she should cook for her, awful.

BRAZILE: No, no, no. Dana and I have been friends, Greg, as long as you've been --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: How racist can you be, Dana?

BRAZILE: And by the way, she's not, and nor are you, Greg. You are just a little smart ass sometimes.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: That's why THE FIVE is fun. You know, I want to bring in special report anchor and chief political anchor Bret Baier. We thought this might come today. There was a report from Jonathan Martin of New York Times, saying it is not happening today, but we did get the news. It is Kamala Harris. You've been covering this campaign, you know, since really the day after the election in 2016.

To get to this moment, your reflections about Kamala Harris, who did not do well as a presidential candidate but now is on the ticket.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yeah, I wanted to hear about Donna's cooking and this dustup on THE FIVE. But I will say this, do we --

(CROSSTALK)

BAIER: Can you hear me?

(CROSSTALK)

BAIER: The ticket is set. The ticket is set. And it's what everybody's been waiting for. It's not that vice presidential nominees make a ticket. It's not that they are the ones that take it across the finish line. But it is a moment where it is now set. You mentioned Kamala Harris in the campaign and her presidential run. It was not long.

And it was not long in part because there were Democratic voters, if you looked at the polls, that she was authentic. And they thought she was trying to find her lane, whether it was going to be the moderate lane with Joe Biden folks and Amy Klobuchar or it was going to be progressive lane and the Elizabeth Warren. And trying to find out who she was and what the elevator pitch was for that presidential campaign really hurt Kamala Harris as she was running.

But she's also a prosecutor. If you watched her in these Senate hearings, and I know you mentioned this earlier, Dana. I think the Biden campaign looks at that and says she could be a prosecutor of President Trump. And not necessarily just the vice presidential debate, but out on the stump, even virtually, making the case against the president non-stop.

But you have seen the president and his campaign already out with the phony Kamala. And they are going to tap into what they believe was some of the part of why she didn't succeed in the presidential race.

PERINO: I believe Katie that has a question for you, Bret. Katie?

PAVLICH: Hey, Bret. Good to see you. My question is, you know, in the environment that we are in with these national police organizations not endorsing Joe Biden as the Democrat. Now, we have Kamala Harris who was a former attorney general in the VP position. But now, she has to kind of split the position of being a former prosecutor in law enforcement, defending her record on that, defending her record enforcing the 1994 Crime Bill, which Joe Biden was criticized for, but also appeasing the far left. Defund the police movement. So how do you see that playing out with her own record?

BAIER: Well, I think it's going to be a challenge especially on those points that you mentioned. But they are going to try to sew everything up next week in their convention. It's largely virtual. They will make a lot of speeches that tie it all together. She was California attorney general, San Francisco district attorney. You're right.

She has a record that came under scrutiny on the debate stage in the Democratic primary. One thing to point out, though, on the historic front, she -- Kamala Harris is both a safe pick, a conventional pick, but also a historic pick, and that's an interesting pick. Amy Walter made this point on Twitter. But she's, you know -- if you look at the beginning of when this all started, people said Biden-Harris, that would make a good ticket. Well, here we are. It's going to be on the bumper stickers.

PERINO: And Bret, we have a photograph from the Biden campaign of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden skypeing, campaigning in the era of Coronavirus. That's the first photo that we have of the two of them together by Zoom. A lot of Americans, we've been on calls like that.

GUTFELD: Dana.

PERINO: Yes, Greg?

GUTFELD: You know what Joe is thinking right now? He is thinking how did she get so small and get into my little TV?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: You had a question for Bret.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Jesse, go for it.

WATTERS: All right. Well, I don't know, Bret. I wonder what Sarah Palin is thinking about all this right now, because when she was announced as VP for McCain, I think Barack Obama said you can put lipstick on a pig but it's still a pig. Joe Biden said it's a step backwards for women. Donny Deutsch made all kinds of crazy stuff I don't even want to say.

Joe Biden, you know, talked about her attractiveness. Norah O'Donnell said, you know, you have a young kid at home. Maybe you already have your hands too full to be VP. I wonder if you think there is a difference when there is female VP on the ticket if it's a Democrat.

BAIER: Well, that's interesting. And obviously, see that difference in coverage and how the media handles different candidates, Republicans or Democrats. Sarah Palin obviously was a pick that surprised everybody. And then she had this amazing rollout at the convention. I remember being on the convention floor. And I stood behind when she was delivering the speech and the teleprompter went down.

And she still kind of delivered that speech and it changed the dynamic at that moment. Then she ran into an interview with Katie Couric, and the media kind of pounced immediately after that. And it changed the dynamic again. I think obviously Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will have some cover when it comes to the mainstream media, and you guys talk about this a lot.

I think that we are going to cover this race as fairly as we possibly can. We've asked for both of them to come on, either together or separately. And all of us I think are trying to make sure we have all sites covered. I don't think this race is set at any way, shape, or form. And I think we have a long way to go before November 3rd, and about seven billion new cycles.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

PERINO: Bret, one of the things that we know is that she is a -- the stepmother of two children, Cole and Ellis. She's married to Douglas Emhoff, He's 54. And when they met -- when she was introduced to his children, she brought cookies. So she might have some idea of how to campaign a little bit for hearts and minds.

BAIER: Yes, that's right. I think they have -- it's interesting, you know, when Joe Biden tweeted out that one of the reasons he chose her was the relationship that she had with his late son, Beau. And that, in his mind, at least what he said, is what solidified his choice.

The fact that he got gets beyond that first debate, and we're going to hear and see that soundbite again and again and again about school busing, it does say something about his decision-making process, that he thinks that this is the best choice for him. And you're also looking at someone who with a candidate who's 78, when if he wins the election, he'll be older than Reagan was when he left office, that that has to factor in to choosing this vice-presidential pick, someone who could be president in their mind.

GUTFELD: Well, I think that isn't that --

PERINO: Bret Baier, thank you so much. Go ahead, Greg.

GUTFELD: Well, I think when half of Democrats polled believe that Joe is not going to finish the first term if he wins, which is basically the opposite of a vote of confidence, I mean, I'm going to -- everybody keeps talking -- shaping this narrative. I think that it's not over yet. I think they're going to try to engineer a new ticket.

You don't go on a road trip expecting not to make it halfway, you know. You don't get a plane and think that there's a 50 percent chance you're not going to land. So, there's something else going on here. And I'm wondering -- Bret, here's the question I have for you. When he drops out, does she move to become the P or does she stay at V.P. and they put something else in there?

BAIER: Only a question that Greg can ask. I will say that when you get on the plane, isn't it like a 50-50 chance in your mind?

GUTFELD: It is. Yes, I tend to be difficult.

PERINO: Bret Baier, thank you.

BAIER: You bet.

PERINO: All right, we'll see you at 6:00. And we're still awaiting President Trump. His news conference is scheduled at 5:30 but it's been more like 5:45 lately, so we have a little bit more time.

Donna Brazil, I did want to ask you about the split between the far left and the rest of the Democratic Party. You know, next week, obviously, we'll have speeches from Kamala Harris, we have Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Biden. But it almost seems like one of the most interesting speeches will be given by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And I wonder about how that part of the party, the more progressive side looks at somebody like Kamala Harris. Will they be excited about this pick?

BRAZILE: Well, as you well know, AOC, the Congresswoman is going to be nominating Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders' name is still on the ballot. And I have my ballot and I will be submitting my ballot tonight. So, her role is -- and of course, Senator Sanders made that decision. She will be one of -- one of a handful of people who will nominate him at the convention.

Look, I'm a Democrat. I know you all talk about the Democratic Party is far less and all this other stuff. My home state governance moderate, many of my friends in the senate are moderate. Yes, do we have progressive? Absolutely.

It's like a good gumbo, since we're using cooking metaphors. We have a little bit of this and a little bit of that. But what keeps us together as a party is the root and what we have now is a unified party that is going to come together to present to the American people an alternative to the reality show that we've been watching over the last three and a half years.

So I'm excited about the convention. I'm excited about the long list of speakers. I hope we have some good music to go with all of the words that we're going to hear next week.

PERINO: We'll see. It will be different. It'll be a different kind of convention. Katie, one of the things that Kamala Harris writes about in her book and we know from her biography is that her mom who raised Kamala and her sister Maya together alone, because the father and her divorce, that she would take them to a lot of protests.

And so Kamala Harris says, as a young girl from the stroller, she had that view, and that she's continued to push it. And now you have this situation where you have some peaceful protests in some places, and you have rioting and looting in others, and I wonder how she might address some of those questions.

I know we'll hear from her soon, and she'll do interviews, but that is kind of an interesting moment for her. She used to put in jail parents of kids who were truant because she thought education was so important for those kids, but she backpedaled on a lot of those things.

PAVLICH: And I think the back-peddling is what got her in trouble in the primary because she had this long record of law and order and a strong record that she was proud of when she was running for the Senate. And then she turns around and runs for the presidency and somehow can't explain or defend her record. And Joe Biden has had a problem doing that as well.

And given the environment that we are in with this lawlessness not affecting the communities that they are trying to turn out to vote for them, and not saying much about it. I mean, Joe Biden for the first time over the course of the entire summer just two weeks ago said that rioters and criminals should be prosecuted and put in jail.

So maybe she can kind of fill that role for him as kind of, you know, look, I'm on the far left in the sense that I believe in protesting and standing up for what we believe in. And I grew up doing that with my family, it's in my blood and my DNA. But also, we have to live in a society where the vulnerable in these communities cannot be victim to criminals who are running the streets or rioting and breaking into their businesses and destroying their livelihoods and continue to call it peaceful.

I mean, you've seen that happen in Chicago. The tide has turned there with the politicians now all of a sudden, you know, noticing that they should be prosecuting these people. But because she's never really stood up for her own record during this presidential cycle, it'll be interesting to see if she decides to do that now as Joe Biden is law enforcement officer. But again, at the same time trying to square the idea that Joe Biden has had a hard time getting rid of his record on crime as well that has been seen as racist and incarcerating too many minorities. So that'll be an interesting debate to hear them discuss.

PERINO: Indeed. All right, I want to bring in Fox News Sunday Anchor Chris Wallace. He is on the phone with us. Chris Wallace. We haven't had a chance to hear your reflections yet and your observations about this pic of Kamala Harris to be the first black woman to be the V.P. nominee on a ticket.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Well, hello to THE FIVE, all of you, even on the phone. A couple of quick thoughts. One, when Obama picked Biden to be his running mate back in 2008, he said I want you to regard this as the capstone of your career, particularly given Biden's age, which is odd because here we are 12 years later, and he's running for president.

But the point was that I think Obama wanted somebody who wasn't running for president himself as a vice president. And there was a lot of thought that that was what Biden might want himself, the rise of Susan Rice. The thought that he didn't want somebody who would be running for president that would view being vice president as a capstone of the career.

And you also heard a lot about what's most important is personal chemistry and somebody to be a partner in governing. And Susan Rice made a lot more sense from both of those points. I think you guys have pointed out some of the deficits for Susan Rice. But clearly, in the end, Biden figured, you know what, I could worry about all of that after I'm President. I got to win first. And he clearly thought the Kamala Harris would be more of an asset going forward in the 2020 campaign than Susan Rice would be.

Maybe not as good as a governing partner and certainly not somebody who's going to view being vice president of the capstone of a career, but somebody who may be able to help --

PERINO: Chris, I'm going to have to cut you off there as President Trump takes the podium at the -- in the White House Briefing Room.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Fox News Network, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.