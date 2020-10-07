'The Five' react to Democrats' threat to change SCOTUS rules

This is a rush transcript from “The Five” September 25, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica tarlov, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

The nomination countdown clock is ticking. In 24 hours, President Trump with announce his pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Now Judge Amy Coney Barrett is considered to be the heavy front runner. Here's what the president said about the big decision just last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And on Saturday I will be announcing my nominee to the United States Supreme Court.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We have very talented person. It will be a woman, I'm sorry, men, it will be a woman.

If given power, Biden and his supporters would pack the court. You know, they are talking about packing the court, because we have won races, we have won, but they want to pack the court. You know what that means? They want to put a lot of justices and these are things that are just horrible.

I guess we can do that too, right?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And now what it seems as though, Republicans are winning the Supreme Court battle, Democrats are trying to change the rules. They are reportedly planning to unveil a new bill limiting the number of Supreme Court justices the president can support and how long those justices can serve. And is impeachment still an option? Well, here is what Nancy Pelosi is saying.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I don't think he is worth the trouble at this point. We have 40 days until the election. He is trying to discredit mail- in voting, it's just hurting as you heard some of the Republicans say, this has been an important part of our electoral success.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right. Maybe we start with you, Jesse about the announcement tomorrow and this will a big moment. This will be third Supreme Court justice that President Trump has had the opportunity to nominate in his first term. It's pretty remarkable.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, and Watters World will be covering it live Saturday night, we have the rally and the announcement at 5 o'clock so Greg will be home, I will be live.

But listen, the Democrats they might get lucky because half of the time Republican presidents they get up to the tee box and they just shank one.

You could have a David Souter. You could have the Kennedy, you know, you could have Roberts. Sometimes they nominate swing justices or liberal justices, so you know, statistically, she could be a total bust but she won't because I've looked into a record thoroughly, Dana --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Yes, you do a lot of reading today.

WATTERS: -- and she has a very long paper trail. And I think a lot of people think that she is going to be a very originalist when she interprets the Constitution. She clerked for Scalia and she has writings that really reveal her thinking.

The Democrats are now saying they are not going to the hearings, they are saying they are going to try to destroy her character so that she becomes unfit and make the process look like a sham. They are acting completely childish but it doesn't look good and here is why.

This weekend the news is going to dominate that she is the pick, we believe, then on Monday, we're hearing that another shoe is going to drop on the Russia investigation, some documents that are going to be released.

On Tuesday, you have the debate. That might not go too well for sleepy Joe.

Wednesday, Comey is probably, get his head kicked him by the Senate committee. And then on Friday, you are going to have the jobs report from September.

While President Trump is campaigning and stoking a lot of energy all over the country, Biden is not doing any of that. So, the next couple of days it could be bad for Democrats.

PERINO: All right, we'll see, of course we'll see what happens. There is a prominent Democrat who had something to say about this, Greg.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Aren't they all?

PERINO: Listen to this one, this is Hillary Clinton.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: This could not be more diabolical. And I think that Democrats need to be absolutely clear any vote for any Republican is literally a vote to cost you money to make your healthcare more expensive and may be to eliminate the possibility you'll be able to afford it at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Didn't Obamacare make healthcare more expensive?

GUTFELD: Kind of, yes.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Very.

GUTFELD: She is kind of evolving into a female version of Dr. Evil. Like she just shows up now on every issue. She should be holding a little hairless cat just sitting there because she's a -- and she just inch and there is no way that you can listen to her because she doesn't sound reasonable because she is bitter and angry for four years.

Doesn't this look good when you are doing this with their hands?

WATTERS: He's stroking.

GUTFELD: There's a cat here. All right, to your point, I didn't know this that the Dems said they weren't going to show up at the hearing. I agree with them. They shouldn't show up. This is going to sail right through.

They got the vote. Don't go. That will save us so much time. We won't have to cover it on The Five. We won't have to sit here and go, what are we going to say about this crap because we see it all the time.

If the Dems don't show up, the Republicans don't have to show up, they have the vote and everything is great, so I think that's awesome.

And also, to your point about you're complaining about the judges appointed Souter and Roberts, what you are pointing out is an interesting thing.

Republican judges are less ideological than Democrats.

PERINO: Yes. I mean --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: And I think that -- I think that's actually not a bad thing.

PERINO: I agree.

GUTFELD: Now, what's going to happen though with the Democrats is they are going to go after Amy, what's her name?

PERINO: Coney Barrett.

GUTFELD: Amy Coney Barrett.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Coney? OK. After her religion and they are going to portray her religion as extreme because she actually adheres to it. And the people that will be going after her will be praising Joe Biden, a person whose private first Catholicism as a pro-abortionist. Not pro-abortionist, but pro- abortion. He's not an abortionist.

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: He's pro-choice.

GUTFELD: He's pro-choice.

TARLOV: That's what we call it.

GUTFELD: Yes. But I'm not part of we. So anyway, I want to do an analogy.

If you are going after her from his position, that's like playing in the minors and making fun of somebody playing in the pros. Because this person actually lives what she is preaching. And you are just in the bush league pretending to be something but because for interest of power, you know, you are not pro-life.

But I don't want to leak the news. I think that I just got word that the GG shows is expanding to two hours. Working back at 9 o'clock because the judge might not be there.

PERINO: Wow.

GUTFELD: Yes, I heard that. I don't know --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Watters World sources have told me that --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: That's fake news.

PERINO: Wow. That is really some -- hey, so you brought up the litmus test on religion and Mark Meadows, the chief of staff talked about that earlier today. Let's take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: They are coming after their faith, their Catholic faith. And if they are going to go after a judge based on what they believe, not on how they voted and not based on their record, shame on them. That shouldn't be a litmus test for the court.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Katie, thoughts on that.

PAVLICH: Well, it proves that the left takes what your life is in terms of what they think you should be doing in your decisions on the Supreme Court.

So, they think that if you are a pro-life Catholic in your private life, then you would automatically rule in reversal of Roe v. Wade. Because they think that if you were a pro-choice or pro-abortion candidate that you should be in favor of keeping Roe v. Wade.

So they think that your personal behavior should lead into your decisions where as I would say conservatives and Republicans think that you should be reading the Constitution that it is written and apply the laws that Congress passes rather than allowing your personal preferences on religion or other issues to kind of lead into what your decisions would be.

But in terms how Democrats are playing this here again, it comes down to double standards. What Greg said about Joe Biden being Catholic, that's fine for him to be faithful and to have different opinions of a personal life and he would implement as president or policy positions that he holds, but it's not OK for a woman like Amy Coney Barrett who has lived her life as a Catholic, who has maybe a different view on abortion than Joe Biden doesn't come with public policy who said now that taxpayers actually should pay for abortions. That's not OK for her.

I also find this attack on her religion and her community. They are kind of trying to portray it as a sexist community that doesn't support women being in careers outside of raising their children. This is a woman who was about to be appointed possibly a Supreme Court justice. And there is no doubt that her community has supported her in her ambitions as a mother.

She has many children, two of them adopted. And as a woman who has pursued her legal career. And so, I think that the double standard there for a liberal woman, they would be celebrating her as breaking the glass ceiling again and being someone who should be celebrated for being in a place where men have dominated for so long.

PERINO: Well, don't hold your breath.

PAVLICH: Yes.

PERINO: Because that's probably not going to happen. How do you think the Democrats are positioned, Jessica?

TARLOV: I don't think we are positioned particularly well on this nomination. Once Mitt Romney came out and said that he was going to vote for the president's nominee, not even knowing who it was going to be, I kind of packed up my proverbial bags and said we've got to focus on winning the election. Because Stephen Breyer is 82 years old.

I wrote about this for foxnews.com. I essentially, I'm treating RBGC as gone and saying that we're going to be at 6-3 and we need to make sure that we're not going to be at 7-2 as we move forward. And I think that Democrats need to hone in on one particular argument. And I have Greg's cat here and it was exactly what Hillary Clinton was talking about.

And when I listen to the Jesse's fantasy week, which I hope next week looks nothing like used to get well, what you didn't mention is that we will lose thousands more American lives to coronavirus. And that is the number one issue to American voters who are going to the polls, it was in 2018 healthcare. And that was about the handling of COVID and healthcare.

And the AACA is on the line. And a litmus test that people are looking for, Republicans in terms of a justice, is how they feel about the Affordable Care Act. And if you look to someone like Josh Hawley who says, you know, my test is Roe v. Wade, we need to repeal and replace, Trump says we need to repeal and replace and he comes out with that, you know, faux plan yesterday that was just these seniors please come back to me.

I know that you like Joe Biden more than me. You look at that and you say, Democrats needs to make the case to the American public, if you want healthcare and if you want your preexisting conditions protected, Joe Biden is your choice on November 3rd.

PERINO: Well, we will see what happens.

GUTFELD: But doesn't it -- so, I would say that all make sense but then doesn't that completely undermine the whole idea of identity politics.

PERINO: Well, but the thing is that Jessica a very reasonable.

GUTFELD: It doesn't matter. It doesn't matter that you nominate a woman.

PERINO: Jessica is a very reasonable Democrat and more people should listen to her.

GUTFELD: No, but my point is overall, it doesn't matter who you nominate gender wise.

PAVLICH: Correct.

GUTFELD: That's my point.

TARLOV: No, it does. And the representation matters.

GUTFELD: But then you should support it.

TARLOV: It did with Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg who was very close to her and talk lovingly about her and her impact on Ginsburg's ability to, you know, really come into her own on the court and to be welcomed there, so I don't -- I don't buy that. It's not the left --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: We'll wait till the hearing start and you'll be --

TARLOV: I will wait.

PERINO: I think that, and I just want to say that I think that the Democrats will show up at the hearing, Jesse, because all of them are auditioning for the primary in 2020.

WATTERS: They are getting a lot of pressure not to show up. So, we'll see.

And I can't believe you called her a reasonable Democrat. She's --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Hey, look --

WATTERS: So much street cred (Ph) because of that now.

PERINO: Coming up next, President Trump's latest attack on his opponent.

We've been talking about him, Joe Biden.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: President Trump mocking Joe Biden's late campaign schedule ahead of the first big debate Tuesday. The president working overtime today with a full played campaign events in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. But Biden has kept a relatively a low profile this week and the president hit them last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Did you see he did a lid this morning again, lid, lid, lid. You know what a lid is A lid is when you put out a word you're not going to be campaigning today. So, he does a little all the time while I'm working my

(muted) off. I'm in Texas. I'm in Ohio.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: I'm in North Carolina, South Carolina. I'm in Michigan. I'm all over the place. Supposing he never campaigns and he wins, you know how badly I'm going to feel? What I said today, we cannot have a low energy individual as our president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Meanwhile, Biden's campaign is lawyering up in an anticipation of a post-election day legal battle. Reportedly spreading thousands of political operatives and lawyers across the battleground map.

Dana, A.P. came out with a story today Biden's low-key campaign style worries some Democrats.

PERINO: The bedwetters?

WATTERS: The bedwetters.

PERINO: They've been talking -- right, Jessica, they call them the bedwetters. Right?

TARLOV: I am not one and had not --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: What is the obsession with bedwetting? You act like it's unnatural or a problem.

PERINO: Well, after the age of two it usually is.

GUTFELD: I beg to differ. Some people --

PAVLICH: And before the age of 80.

PERINO: I got to say, it does seem like if this election is on outworking somebody, then President Trump is showing like he is in three states today.

And one of them is like a 9 p.m. event. So, yes, he is out there, he is doing it.

But there are the bedwetters and the Democratic Party are saying, gosh, this is what Hillary did. Hillary didn't work hard enough. She never went to Wisconsin. It's not going to work. But you talk with his campaign and they say, we are sticking with our strategy. We feel very confident. We are steady as she goes.

Just one other thing I would say though, President Trump -- we talk about it here on cable news so you see all his activities and Biden too, but what you don't see is the local news coverage in the places where he's going.

And local news coverage is often, just one, it's kind of tough, sometimes the interviews are tougher.

TARLOV: Yes.

PERINO: But the coverage is important and it's big and it's in the community and all people are talking about it. One of the things I've heard from reporters that local media is very frustrated at the Biden campaign because if they do go anywhere, they are not inviting local press, they are not doing a lot of interviews. They're like, so the local media is like, wait, you just like left to come and say that you are here but you are not participating in our process.

WATTERS: Yes. One of the pieces they picked up here, Jessica, I think since August 11th when he picked Kamala Harris to be V.P., Biden has taken 22 days off. So, he's in 22 days, that's basically three weeks where Joe Biden didn't leave his house.

TARLOV: Americans are entitled to vacation time with paid leave. Joe Biden is not taking a day off where he is just sitting in bed, I don't know watching cable news all day and live tweeting it as the president of the United States of America does --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Maybe he's doing debate prep.

TARLOV: -- and I appreciate his viewership. But Joe Biden has been getting the briefings. He has surrogates that are out everywhere. I would love to see Kamala Harris be taking more questions. She is super sharp, she's good.

She's very --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: What's going on with that?

WATTERS: So, she's taken no questions.

TARLOV: She's not, as far as I understand she is not taken press gaggle questions and I think she should. But when I hear about the bedwetting Democrats, so a group that I am not a member of personally or politically, the media being upset about this, because obviously it's their job to want to ask questions and talk to the candidate. I will refer everyone to how the campaign is going which is what you would be hearing from Biden folks.

So, he's maintained his lead nationally, he is still edging Trump in key swing states. And this is how we got through the primary and everyone said, Joe Biden is toast. Look what happened to Iowa, look at New Hampshire, and then he said wait, it could maybe African American person vote?

PAVLICH: yes.

TARLOV: And then we could see where this primary actually is? And then he swept through. So, his strategy is working for him. It's just that we're all sitting around here and complaining about it.

WATTERS: Katie, do you think it's working?

PAVLICH: I'm not sure yet if I think it's working. I think the polling that we are seeing which is a one snapshot of what's happening, it doesn't talk about the millions of doors and the RNC and the Trump campaign are knocking on, it doesn't talk about the people who maybe haven't made up their mind.

And it doesn't take into account people who are now just starting to pay more attention to the fact that there is a possibly --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Our newly registered voters because there are a lot --

PAVLICH: Right. Which Republicans are doing a really good job --

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: In Florida.

PAVLICH: -- in places like Florida, Pennsylvania in registering new voters.

So, if they want to pay attention to the polling that we have, then maybe he is doing well. But in terms of the broader picture and the fact that they have not just surrogates out on television but surrogates in local markets like Arizona. Eric Trump is there this week. You had Ivanka Trump in North Carolina last week. Lara Trump has been all over Florida, Don Junior was in Pennsylvania.

I mean, they are really working for it. And the big thing with Hillary Clinton wasn't just that she didn't show up, it's that she took voters for granted.

WATTERS: Yes.

PAVLICH: They felt like she just didn't care. And so, Joe Biden can say well, I care about your health, but the interesting part of that too, is that this isn't March or April. A lot of these states that he is trying to win voters then are opening up not because the governor said that they can, but because the people want to move forward with their lives while taking social distancing and other measures into account.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: But they --

PAVLICH: So, it's the extreme version of moving forward in the name of protecting people's health.

TARLOV: I mean, Trump is running super-spreader events, let's be honest about what's going on.

WATTERS: Well, that's not us. Greg, do you want to answer the question or call a lid?

GUTFELD: Call a lid. I'd like to call a lid.

WATTERS: Call a lid?

GUTFELD: You know what the thing is, I think you are being unfair to Joe.

Trump has been in three states but Biden has been in three states too, confusion, semi-conscious and unconscious today. So, I'm pretty -- he's got

-- this guy he's got more lids than a Pandora factory. We'll be right back.

But I have an idea for the Trump campaign. Come up with a new product.

Biden lids.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: And they're literally they're just -- an eye mask for taking a nap. Just Biden on this -- like it's called Biden's lids and everybody puts them, you can sleep anywhere with them. I think that would be fun.

PERINO: That's so cute.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is cute. That's all he got.

PERINO: Very cute.

PAVLICH: Are you selling those?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Calling the lid now?

GUTFELD: I'm calling the lid. Yes, I'm taking a break.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: I'm going to go work on my fund-raising, i.e., bottle of whiskey.

WATTERS: Coming up next, new bombshell revelations about the Russia investigation. Details ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TARLOV: New revelations in the Russia investigation. Document show that a member of special counsel Robert Mueller's team thought that the Russia collusion probe was a, quote, "dead end," and that the prosecution of Michael Flynn was part of an attitude to get Trump.

And Attorney General Bill Barr revealing that a primary source with the Steele dossier was investigated for suspected ties to Russia. President Trump weighed in on this earlier.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Did you see the stuff that just came out on Russia? So, we caught them cold, Max. We caught them cold. It was a whole conspiracy. It was the worst thing anyone has ever seen and it was a takedown.

They were the ones conspired.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

TRUMP: They got caught.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

TRUMP: Let's see what happens. Let's see what happens. We went through three years of -- of crap.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TARLOV: Crap, indeed. Dana, do you think that there is room with less than

40 days out with the election to make the, quote, "Russia hoax" a plot line again for voters going to the polls on November 3rd and before, or is this just what Trump loves to talk about?

PERINO: Well, I think that, one, I think you should talk about it because there is new information. I'm -- I sort -- I want to see the entire report.

TARLOV: Right.

PERINO: Because I feel like when things are dripped out like this, that like next week, Jesse says there will be more documents on Monday. We'll have more maybe them by the time it comes out. There is another one that disavows that part.

So, when it drips and drops, I don't love it. But I do think that, this is serious stuff and it needs to be -- I'm glad that they are investigating it. Will it affect the election? I feel like those decision -- those voters are already baked in, so I don't know how much of a difference it will make in actual vote.

TARLOV: Yes. Because we are seeing in this election versus 2016 that there are basically no undecideds left, right?

PERINO: Yes.

TARLOV: It's about 90 to 92 percent of Americans know what they are doing.

So, I want to turn to you, Jesse. We talked about Michael --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Well, I'm undecided. I'm waiting for the debates.

TARLOV: Yes?

WATTERS: Yes, let's see how those show up.

TARLOV: You want to see how Chris Wallace does?

WATTERS: Yes, I want to see that.

TARLOV: And see who impresses you?

WATTERS: Here's what I saw. This is what we found out.

TARLOV: OK.

WATTERS: Because what they did it was the unredacted the little footnote in the I.G. report. So, it turns out Hillary Clinton paid for foreign interference in an election from Russia.

TARLOV: What?

WATTERS: Because the primary source for the Steele dossier was a suspected Russian spy. How do we know that? The FBI investigated the guy for three years for being a suspected Russian spy. So, then the FBI knows he's a suspected Russian spy. They hide it from the court. They hide it from the court that Hillary paid for the dossier and then they doctored evidence to get the warrant.

That's kind of the big deal. Then all of those other interviews from the FBI agent who was on the Mueller team and some of the text messages show there is no evidence of collusion the entire time. And that the Mueller team was out to get Trump from the beginning and that General Flynn, they had nothing on Flynn.

They even looked into his finances without a warrant using national security letters. They had nothing on Flynn. And some of the FBI agents were actually so nervous, they took out an insurance policy because they thought that things were going to get turned around and do a criminal investigation against them. Because they were breaking so many laws.

And they were joking about destroying their iPhones. That's pretty funny.

And all this time the media has been reporting the Russia disinformation.

How stupid are they?

TARLOV: So, my favorite thing about doing this show is that I don't even have to ask you a question. And you're just going to tell everybody what you think about it. Greg, I see you nodding. And you did hear Hillary Clinton, your favorite names you mentioned.

So, part of in these new documents, it's revealed that Durham is going to be looking at the Clinton Foundation again, an entity that has been investigated more than anything else that I can think of. Where do you think something like that goes? And do you think that voters have moved on from talking about the Clintons? I understand she's on T.V., and I know that that annoys you? But people are lucky --

GUTFELD: How do you know what I know?

TARLOV: Because you told me.

GUTFELD: No, I said, I love it.

TARLOV: Well, because you --

GUTFELD: OK. What I like is that now you, a Democrat, are concerned that viewers are getting tired of this story. For years, you're pushing it down our throats and now it's like, Jesse, this Russian business, isn't it time to move on? Dana, do we really need to talk about this? You guys have been making this talk about it every day. So sorry, now you're going to eat the breakfast that we've been eating.

By the way, Jessica, just for today, can I call you Juan? So, Juan, how does it feel to be pushing this obstruction and collusion accusation only to find out that it's your side that had been doing it all along? You -- it was your group behind the Russian collusion, not the Republicans and not Trump. That's got it eats you up inside, Juan.

I know Juan can't hear me, so I'm going to go even further. We now have concrete evidence of a coup attempt, right? This is a coup attempt. And we were all supposed to say don't say, coup, don't say coup. That's crossing the line. Well, now we can say coup. Coup, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.

All right, the big question is, Juan, will the media do two things, take a moment of self-reflection? No. How about backing up the car in reversing direction and paying amends by investigating this new story which is what a fair and balanced journalist would do? No.

WATTERS: They aren't even covering it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TARLOV: OK, so one would go --

GUTFELD: You're now Jessica.

TARLOV: Greg?

GUTFELD: You're now -- OK, go.

TARLOV: But I did the thing. And like, what a load of crap. I mean, of you want to talk --

GUTFELD: No, you have to say -- you have to say, I can't believe this table.

TARLOV: I wish there was a table. But I actually really can't believe this table. And if you want to talk about new evidence coming out, let's talk about Andrew Weissmann's book where he says actually --

PAVLICH: Oh, yes, the trustworthy Andrew Weissmann who is one of the worst most corrupt prosecutors in the entire country.

TARLOV: Excuse me.

PAVLICH: Look, can we get the $32 million that was spent on the special counsel investigation back to the taxpayers? I mean, the fact that this happened, even though they knew there was nothing there and the trust that was broken between the American people and things like I don't know, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is supposed to protect people and not be used as a political weapon against political opponents that you don't like.

And people are wondering, well, you ask the question, does this affect voters? Well, if Joe Biden is going to try and portray himself as someone who has a deep 40-year Washington record. He was part of the Obama administration which carried this out. There was a meeting in the Oval Office on January 5th about these things.

So, yes, it has to do with government corruption. And President Trump still portraying himself as an outsider who isn't involved in all of the corruption of D.C. which is turned into government being weaponized against conservatives and political opponents under the Obama ministration which happened multiple times in a number of ways.

TARLOV: We're out of time, so I can't go point by point. But if you're concerned about taxpayer dollars, President Trump can take the weekend off golfing. That'll save you millions, and then you have your Mueller money back.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: -- destroying the country and --

TARLOV: It's not about -- he didn't destroy the country.

GUTFELD: I thought we're out of time.

TARLOV: Well, I'm in-charge, actually.

GUTFELD: Yes, but I want to do "FASTEST SEVEN."

TARLOV: The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Welcome back. It's time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, is the Coronavirus pandemic changing the landscape of the restaurant business?

Social distancing is not a concern at an English cafe staffed by robot waiters. More eateries may be following suit. A recent study found that restaurant tears are increasingly interested in using robot technology.

So, Dana, do I have to tip a robot 20 percent?

PERINO: No. I also think that this doesn't really have anything to do with Coronavirus. This has to do with the increases in minimum wage.

PAVLICH: Yes, I think true.

PERINO: So, I think that restaurants are looking to this. I don't love the option. I love my waiters and waitresses. I love the interaction. I'm not a fan of the robot, but I do think that this is a direct result of innovation and also just the cost of doing business.

PAVLICH: You know, Greg, at the airport, you have to tip the iPad 20 percent. It starts at 20 percent.

GUTFELD: You do tip it in Bitcoin. That's all robots take. Look, I think it's bad that we're placing waiters and waitresses. Who do you flirt with?

But here's the upside. Robots don't write screenplays. Therefore, they're not going to tell you about their screenplay while you're sitting there instead of taking your order. And they're also not distracted by celebrities or good-looking people like me, which slows your order up. So, robots are just completely objective. But it is sad because you lose another job to the evil overlords.

PAVLICH: But, Jesse, if you complain about your food, aren't the chances of less -- that it'll get spit in and send it back?

WATTERS: Well, is the chef a robot too?

PERINO: Soon to be.

PAVLICH: Good question.

WATTERS: Don't the -- don't the chefs do the spitting stuff at the waiter?

GUTFELD: Hey, stop it. Stop it, Jesse. Stop it.

WATTERS: Oh, they're cooking.

GUTFELD: Go out eating.

WATTERS: OK. Wait, are they waitress or are they chefs?

TARLOV: Robot chefs. Chefs, they're cooks.

WATTERS: Oh, they're chefs? Why did you bring up waitresses?

PAVLICH: That's robot cooks, right?

GUTFELD: No, because we changed the story.

PERINO: Because I thought they were taking the food to the table.

PAVLICH: Anyway, Jessica --

GUTFELD: We changed the story.

PAVLICH: -- as a restaurant-goer, do you like this idea or not, the cook being a robot?

TARLOV: I think innovating is always exciting to see how it works out, and it's a gimmicky thing. But I'm like everybody who likes to have interactions with people. And at a time right now, when we are losing so many restaurants and so many restaurant workers, we lost 80,000 in New York City alone, I don't -- I'm not dying to see a robot chef. I would like to see a human chef.

PAVLICH: We all know how I feel about robots so, we will move on. Next up, it turns out animals really are great. A new study finds watching cute animal videos can significantly reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. So, if you're feeling worked up right now, take a deep breath and wait for "ONE MORE THING" because Dr. Greg will be ready to see you shortly.

So, Greg, you've been giving therapies of THE FIVE.

GUTFELD: Shortly, shortly? What's that supposed to mean?

PERINO: Oh, I know exactly what it means.

GUTFELD: You know? OK, so I would like to take --

PERINO: Are you insulted and offended?

GUTFELD: Yes, I would like to take -- yes, my contribution to the healing arts is quite obvious. An interesting side note, animals feel less anxiety watching videos of humans.

PERINO: Really?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: Jesse?

WATTERS: They're watching THE FIVE right now.

PAVLICH: Do you watch animal videos to feel better?

WATTERS: I watch animal attack videos to feel better. So, some people like the key ones. I'll dial up, you know, like some predator on the African plane when they kind of like weed a little Gazelle out of the pack and then attack it and feast on it. That really relaxes me.

PAVLICH: OK, that's very weird. Jessica?

TARLOV: Animals are great. And I was recently -- I had not actually seen in-person the dogs that work at hospitals and was in -- one were the dogs are going from room to room. And you think of it more as a kid thing, but the adults love it too and you just --

GUTFELD: I don't want a dog as a doctor. What hospital do you go to?

TARLOV: With the robot cooks.

PAVLICH: Dana, we both love dogs both in person and on T.V.

PERINO: I love to watch the videos. Jasper likes to watch fish aquarium videos. But one thing I did -- when I was reading this, the first thing I thought of was if watching animal videos all day makes you happier, why isn't Greg happier?

GUTFELD: That was so uncalled for, Dana, uncalled for.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Finally, have we gone too far with the flavors of fall? Kraft is rolling out a pumpkin spice macaroni and cheese in the U.S. after the product was so popular in Canada. Jesse, don't ruin the good box Kraft mac and cheese with pumpkin spice, only for lattes.

WATTERS: I've never had anything that's been a pumpkin spice flavor.

TARLOV: Not even on drinks?

WATTERS: I'm tempted to say something sexist. And you know what? I'm just -

- I'm calling the lid.

TARLOV: Go for it.

WATTERS: I'm calling a lid.

PAVLICH: Calling a lid.

PERINO: I was going to say, I'll meet you across.

WATTERS: I can't. I'm calling a lid instead.

PERINO: OK.

PAVLICH: Greg, why ruining things like guacamole and macaroni and cheese with like peas and pumpkin spice flavor?

GUTFELD: Which one was pumpkin spice in the band?

PAVLICH: The Spice Girls.

GUTFELD: OK, so, I don't mind them destroying stuff that I don't eat. But don't come for my steak. There better be no pumpkin spice steak, no pumpkin spice bacon, no pumpkin spice vitamin zero. Could you imagine how disgusting that is? The only foods that you can do pumpkin spice with is stuff that already has no flavor, correct?

TARLOV: Well, the latte --

PAVLICH: Well, coffee has flavor.

GUTFELD: Well, I mean, it's black. It's black. I mean, it's strong black, but you can -- you can tweak it. That's why you have the other -- what am I talking about?

PERINO: All right, call a lid.

PAVLICH: Calling you a lid. Jessica?

TARLOV: I also don't know what Greg was talking about. I'm not a pumpkin spice fan lattes or otherwise. And it does feel like a lack of innovation, right? You can come up with something new. There are tons of flavors you can throw together. This seems like a destruction of Kraft.

PAVLICH: Maybe the pumpkin spice should be left to pumpkin pie, right? Can we all agree on that that we all like pumpkin pie?

TARLOV: Only from the can, though.

PAVLICH: Not a real pumpkin.

TARLOV: Right, no. I want the cheap stuff.

PAVLICH: Not all natural. You want the bad stuff. OK. All right, Dana, do you have a comment on pumpkin spice?

PERINO: I'll stick with the lid. I'll be under the lid.

PAVLICH: OK. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.

GUTFELD: We should have done the other --

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: It's "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're answering your question. First one from Cara B. What movie scared you as a kid, Jessica?

TARLOV: A lot of movies. Dumbo was the scariest --

GUTFELD: Very scary.

TARLOV: Very scary.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TARLOV: And I want early for that. It's my dad's favorite, so he wanted me to see it. And --

GUTFELD: It made me nauseous. That and Fantasia made me nauseous.

TARLOV: Fantasia is dizzying.

GUTFELD: Yes, very dizzying. I never liked that. Katie?

PAVLICH: I hated The Ring and The Exorcist.

GUTFELD: But that's -- you saw that as a kid?

PAVLICH: I think I saw a part of the exercise as a kid at (INAUDIBLE) house and it was like, no, no, no, leaving the room. I was too scared.

GUTFELD: I love that film. Jesse?

WATTERS: I cried at the end of the Return of the Jedi.

GUTFELD: That's not scary.

WATTERS: We were -- when the mask comes off, the face --

TARLOV: Oh, you cried from fear?

WATTERS: I had to leave -- yes, I had to leave. Yes, I was scared. I was little. I had to leave the theater. And my dad's friend who had taken a bunch of us young kids there -- and then since I had to leave since I was crying so hard, dad had to take all the other kids and everyone was mad at me because I made everybody leave and miss the ending.

PERINO: They're probably still mad at you.

WATTERS: Yes, well, get over it.

GUTFELD: Danna?

PERINO: Wizard of Oz, the flying monkeys.

GUTFELD: They flying monkeys. I had to say, I had the same feeling with March of the Wooden Soldiers. Do you remember that?

TARLOV: No.

GUTFELD: Laurel and Hardy movie with Santa Claus?

WATTERS: Laurel and Hardy? How old are you?

GUTFELD: I was going to say Deep Throat, but I figured that joke was too much. All right --

WATTERS: Yet, you made it anyway.

GUTFELD: Yes, but I cushioned it by saying, I didn't make the joke about --

WATTERS: Stroke the cat, Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: All right. That's some kind of euphemism. All right, Stacy asks, "Name something a friend of yours had growing up that you wished belonged to you?" All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: There is a story really rich kid growing up, and I used to go to his house. We used to play with all his toys. And then he came over to my house and I didn't have any toys. And he goes, your house is boring. You don't have any toys. And then my mom said, use your imagination. It's all coming back to me now.

GUTFELD: Oh, my God. You're having a mental breakdown. Dana, was there something --

PERINO: Well, I often had to do with my parents did not really care about the fashion of the day.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: Right? And so, I remember I wanted -- when I was a kid, jeans, if you had a design on the pocket, those were really popular.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: So, my mom -- and I've told this story before, but my mom came up with an idea for design on the pocket and she went to the sewing store and got one of those iron-on patches.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: And she put a big D on my pocket. And all my friends had jordache jeans.

GUTFELD: Oh, I bet that affected you for --

PERINO: Yes. I mean, I still have -- I'm feeling fashion un-forward.

GUTFELD: I can tell. I can tell.

TARLOV: You're beautiful, though.

GUTFELD: Nice try, Jessica. All right, what was the -- what did a friend have that you wished?

TARLOV: I ended up getting it because I have the best mom ever. But when Tamagotchis came out, everyone in my class had one and all day, they were like, hold on, I have to feed my baby, and like I have to give it medicine.

And then, I wanted one, and I wanted one, and I got it, and then school banned them. So, my mom had mine and my sister's Tamagotchis to take care of all day. But it was a Tamagotchi.

PERINO: Yes. I think I was a little bit jealous of those little -- those Barbie jeeps that you drive. I don't think I ever asked my parents one.

GUTFELD: Dana still drives one.

PERINO: Yes. But then, when I got into high school, my parents let me dive a real Jeep, so it worked out just fine.

GUTFELD: Excellent. Yes, I'm always jealous my neighbor had a little brother.

TARLOV: Really?

GUTFELD: Yes. And I took it. All right, time to go. I was going to say a tape of Deep Throat, but I thought maybe I'd built that joke. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: A major programming note. Joining us here on THE FIVE on Sunday, we'll have special coverage ahead of the first debate. And then catch the presidential debate on Tuesday night moderated by our own Chris Wallace.

That begins at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on the Fox News Channel.

Okay, it's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Jesse?

WATTERS: We'd like to send our warm wishes to Dr. Ron Paul who suffered a little medical episode today during a live stream. But he did tweet this nice note out and says he's doing well and thank you for your concern. So, pray for Ron Paul. Also, pray for me because I'm live Saturday night 8:00.

Anything could happen. We have the Trump rally and who will he nominate?

We're hearing it to either between Amy Coney Barrett and doctor -- Judge Jeanine, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Or Dr. Siegel. I mean, that would be amazing.

WATTERS: Siegel is in the mix. He's the dark horse.

PERINO: All right, Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, Saturday night 10:00 p.m., we are live, psychologically anyway. We got Walter Kirn, Joe Concha, Kat Timpf, Tyrus. It starts at

10:00 p.m. tomorrow night. Now, let's do this quickly, shall we? Greg's Illusion of Accuracy. Take a look at this incredible video this Corgi just sinking these baskets from all different angles.

So how is he so talented? Well, it's because they're not showing you all the other takes that spanned over months and months when they forced this poor dog to do this over and over again until they got three or four in a row.

WATTERS: That's why you tape your show.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. Never -- good point. Never accept information until you see what's been left out. Let this be a lesson to all of you. My work is done here. I'm leaving.

PERINO: All right, that's a good little Corgi. So, I want to talk about echo. Did you hear that, echo, echo, echo? This is actually a dog. So, for the last five months Echo is that -- who was a therapy dog, has been helping L.A. County firefighters and paramedics just with morale and mental health, keeping everybody happy.

Echo is donated to the station from the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation after a firefighter and paramedic Jack Windale spent four years trying to get the program off the ground. So, since joining the Echo team, he's -- Echo has basically been all over battling -- helping -- well, he hasn't been battling the fires. He's helping the firefighters who are battling the wildfires.

The 3-year-old Labrador was the runt of the litter, OK, but has gone to make a huge impact. So, Greg, I mean, you know what I mean about that?

GUTFELD: Yes, I don't.

PERINO: All right, Katie?

PERINO: Thank you, Echo. All right, there's no better time to get out in your national parks. It's great outdoors. And the National Park Service is helping you do this tomorrow for free for National Public Lands Day. The annual event was established to connect people with the green space in their community and encourages the use of space for education, recreation, and health benefits.

Here are some of the parks that are free admission tomorrow, Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Rocky Mountain Park, and the Everglades. So, we've been wanting to go.

PERINO: That's awesome. I love the national parks. Jessica?

TARLOV: It makes me want to be an outdoorsy person.

PAVLICH: You can come with me. I will go.

TARLOV: I'll hold you back for sure. So, the big news of the week was obviously the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. There have been countless tributes honoring her but one of my absolute favorites was her trainer Brian Johnson dropping to the ground for a few shops in Notorious RBG's honor this morning as she lay in state. Ginsburg's workout routine became an integral part of her pop culture appeal, famously pumping iron in her diva sweatshirt for a documentary about her life.

Johnson -- I know. Amazing. Johnson's gesture highlighted their connection, her age-defying behavior, and served as a good reminder that even in our 80s, we should be working out. Rest in peace, Justice Ginsburg.

PERINO: Indeed. I hadn't seen those pushups. I love it.

TARLOV: Amazing, right?

PERINO: Jessica, great to have you. That's it for us. Tune in Sunday for our special pre-debate coverage here on THE FIVE.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.