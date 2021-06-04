'The Five' panel reacts to liberal cities rocket by surge in violence

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everybody, I'm Dagen McDowell along

with Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Shannon Bream and Greg Gutfeld. It's

5:00 in New York City and this is "The Five."



Media darling and America's top doctor, Anthony Fauci is playing some

serious defense after a trove of e-mails blew a huge hole in his already

shrinking credibility. They revealed his relationship with the Wuhan lab

that is facing new scrutiny in the global pandemic that has killed

millions. Senator Rand Paul claims Fauci lied to America about that lab

potentially doing research that could make viruses more deadly.



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Dr. Fauci still denies it to this day, but in his

private e-mails he puts in the subject line, urgent, we must discuss this

gain of function research. So, he knows its gain of function and he needs

to be pinned down in this. I don't think having trust of Chinese scientist

with gain of function research was very wise. In fact, it was so naA_ve

that we shouldn't have Dr. Fauci in a position of advising the U.S., the

world or anybody else because he shown such poor decision making.



MCDOWELL: For some reason, Dr. Fauci refuses to call out China.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: The idea I think is quite farfetched that the Chinese

deliberately engineered something so that they could kill themselves as

well as other people.



I mean, obviously, you want openness and cooperation. One of the ways you

can get it is don't be accusatory.



MCDOWELL: And the White House is standing by Fauci despite the e-mail

controversy.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE PRESS SECRETARY: We'll let him speak for himself and he's

been an undeniable asset in our country's pandemic response, but it's

obviously not that advantageous for me to re-litigate the substance of e-

mails from 17 months ago.



MCDOWELL: Jesse, don't be accusatory.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: He should have had a secret server in his

basement, then he just could have wiped it like crooked. These e-mails are

bad. I mean, he is on the record of supporting gain of function. He funded

gain of function in Wuhan. He knew they were doing gain of function in

Wuhan.



They had scientists e-mailing him. This thing looks engineered and then now

he is on e-mail scrambling to see if his fingerprints are on gain of

function. That's not my opinion. Those are the facts. And "Vanity Fair"

came out with a big expose blowing the lid off the cover-up.



U.S. government telling investigators don't look into this because U.S.

money went into this lab, manpower, know how, money. Went into this lab

that ended up killing 3.5 million people. This is bigger than 9-11. This is

bigger than January 6th. Dare I say, Greg, this might be worse than

Watergate.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Not Watergate. Not Watergate.



WATTERS: And the media is complicit in the cover-up. They admitted it. And

here's why. The Democrats needed Fauci so they could brand themselves as

pro-science. They needed Fauci to lock everything down so they could loosen

the state election laws and do the mass mail-out of ballots. And they need

Fauci to point the finger away from China and at Trump so they could divide

the country for the election. You take Fauci out of the picture, it's like

taking a Jenga block out, the whole thing crumbles.



MCDOWELL: Will they get to the bottom of it, though, Biden and co.?

Jessica, they've got what they're looking into it.



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS HOST: I absolutely think that they will. I think

the fact that we have moved away from. The WHO already looked into it to

we're going to look into ourselves and there is bipartisan support for

that. I see no reason that President Biden would stop that in any way and

Dr. Fauci is supportive of that as well. To Jesse's point, well first, I

love that now Hillary isn't even Hillary. She's just crooked. I assume

we've dropped her birth name.



WATTERS: Yes.



TARLOV: Second of all, you said that the whole Jenga tower falls which

included the mail-in ballots which I believe means you're alleging that the

election was fraudulent?



WATTERS: No, I'm saying it helped loosen the state election laws because

everybody had to stay home during the lockdown. You didn't need to lock

everybody down. You just needed to isolate the elderly. The rest of the

country could have gone about their business. And Fauci was warned to do

this by scientists. We saw the e-mails and he ignored it.



TARLOV: Well, Dr. Watters has spoken on that.



WATTERS: Yes, he has.



TARLOV: And we'll come back to that. But from looking at the e-mails, I

think that some of it definitely doesn't look fantastic, but he was on with

John Berman. We showed a little bit of it, and he talked about that e-mail

in February and he clarified that obviously if he had had known what they

had known in April and May that he would have told Sylvia Matthews Burwell

to wear a mask on a flight. And that we were getting new information from

the scientific community as it went along, but I totally agree --



WATTERS: So science wasn't settled?



TARLOV: No, it wasn't settled.



WATTERS: Oh, so like global warming is not settled?



TARLOV: No, global warming is pretty much settled.



WATTERS: Oh, that settled, but this science isn't settled. I got it.



TARLOV: Stop playing a game with me. But anyway.



MCDOWELL: But Shannon, just on the surface, the most reasonable explanation

was, gee whiz, there is a virology lab right in Wuhan while the horseshoe

bats lived in caves hundreds of miles away. But instead, the media and Tony

Fauci bent over backwards to lean on a hypothesis that wasn't as reasonable

and logical as, oh, it came out of a lab that had safety problems because

Xi Jin Ping talked about it.



SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, that gets back to this "Vanity Fair"

article that Jesse was talking about. It makes some explosive allegations

that people within the State Department were actively telling people shut

it down. Don't dig there. Don't go there because you're going to open a

Pandora's Box.



You heard Dr. Fauci again today saying we have to be careful with China

because we need to be able to cooperate with them. It's been over a year.

They haven't exactly been transparent with the WHO or anyone else. I'm --

listen, Dagen, I like you grew up in the south and we believe you get more

flies with honey but when the flies are full of committing a human rights

atrocities and not giving you any information, it's time to get rid of the

honey and maybe go with some tabasco or something maybe a little bit

stronger.



MCDOWELL: Yes, the communist party, Greg, if they're talking and breathing,

they're lying.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know the -- this is the funniest part of the story is

they've mentioned the phrase Pandora's Box. That lab literally is a

Pandora's Box. They opened it, it got out. So, the idea, like, I always

wonder how many investigations are stopped when somebody says that's a

Pandora's Box.



It's like maybe you should open the Pandora's Box and see what's going on

in there. Look, we talked about this last week. One of the reasons why they

wanted to blame the wet markets it's not just because of the lab, it's

because we are involved in the lab. We have money there.



We were thinking, you know, it's the Chinese protecting themselves. No,

we're actually trying to protect ourselves because we, if we're -- I mean,

these are our experts, these are our scientists. If this was -- consider if

these were the plot to a movie, right.



Scientists in government engage in highly controversial and risky research.

Two, there is an accident. Nobody is saying that this was deliberate.



MCDOWELL: Right.



GUTFELD: Fauci kind of blends that together. So, this research accidentally

has unleashed into the public a dangerous pathogen, right? The scientists

and the experts and the politicians scramble to protect their vital

research and cover-up the plausible cause. If that were -- that's a Michael

Crichton movie, but it's not. It's real. And I think that's why you have to

have an investigation.



Is Fauci the villain in this? I just think he is an overly diplomatic

bureaucrat. The real villain to me is the media and the Democrats, A, for

pushing impeachment exactly, exactly as the virus was exploding. Countless

lives were lost because they hated Trump.



And number two, labelling anybody a racist who dared to criticize China,

that helped -- that steered the debate towards something totally stupid

like a pangolin, which still sounds like a musical instrument I wouldn't

want to play, but it does have scales.



WATTERS: Oh!



GUTFELD: Whoa, brains.



MCDOWELL: I don't -- I would laugh, but I'm in awe of that. But just before

we go, will Biden -- because it -- to get to the bottom of this, Joe Biden

and company, all the liberals, will have to admit Trump was right.



GUTFELD: Yes, they can't do that. They can't do that. Also, there is a lot

of money at stake. If there's going to be lawsuits, you can't sue China if

it's the lab. You got to sue China and the America.



WATTERS: Yes. And the funding started during the Obama-Biden

administration.



GUTFELD: We need to post-impeach Obama. That is possible, right?



UNKNOWN: Good luck.



GUTFELD: For this.



MCDOWELL: Yes, good luck with that.



GUTFELD: Jessica, we're going to impeach Obama.



TARLOV: Well, we're going to go to break and then we're going to talk about

the feasibility of that happening.



MCDOWELL: Before we go to break though, I'm going to add that I think any

Medicare for all, any government-run healthcare is now dead because you

look at Tony Fauci and who would want some, you know, spotlight seeking,

power hungry career bureaucrat who's some fame floozy decide who gets to

live and who dies?



TARLOV: People without insurance would still prefer that.



MCDOWELL: No, they wouldn't.



GUTFELD: No, that's the emergency room, Jessica, please.



MCDOWELL: We all have healthcare in this country. Up next, America under

attack. Hackers targeting companies and critical infrastructure and experts

warn they are just getting started.



GUTFELD: We played that song yesterday. I just want to point that out. I'm

pretty sure we did.



WATTERS: Another Beastie Boys song.



GUTFELD: America suffering from major cyberattacks and national security

experts say hackers are just getting started. A key pipeline and a major

meat supplier were targeted in less than a month. And now a cyber-criminal

could mess with your commute. New York City's transit authority just

reported a breach that happened back in April. The White House in some case

seems to be downplaying these cyber threat.



PSAKI: I would say these are private sector entities who have a

responsibility to put in place measures to protect their own cyber

security. As it relates to why criminal actors are taking actions against

private sector entities, I don't think I'm the right one to speak to that.



UNKNOWN: So, a total coincidence?



PSAKI: I think you could certainly go track down those cyber criminals in

Russia and have a good chat with them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: She is so sarcastic about some very serious issues. That reminds

me of you, Jessica. So, I have a theory. The reason why the Biden

administration is downplaying these assaults is because they are busy up-

playing, a word that I just invented right now. You're welcome, America.



They are up-playing other issues. For example, the climate crisis should

take up 50 percent of your attention and then the remaining 50 percent goes

to evil white armies of Caucasian supremacy. So, you cannot worry about

this cyber stuff because your brain is filled with evil white men and

windmills. That's my theory. I'm sickened to is, Jessica. You have 10

seconds to respond.



TARLOV: Do you remember on "Red Eye" that game where you could just push a

button and a liberal only got to talk for 7 seconds.



GUTFELD: Yes. I invented that.



WATTERS: I need that button. Can I borrow that?



TARLOV: No. You can't borrow that. So, I disagree --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TARLOV: -- and I'm sticking to my story. We were actually talking in the

greenroom before this, that Leon Panetta was the Defense Secretary in the

Obama-Biden administration. He was on with Neil Cavuto in the last hour

(inaudible) this because he was screaming this from the proverbial

rooftops.



He gave a big speech on the intrepid I believe in 2012 where he talked

about how warfare is now going to be fought on the cyber front.



GUTFELD: Right.



TARLOV: And I believe it was something that Obama and Biden took seriously.

Obviously, our election security is something front and center for all of

us. But I don't think that they are downplaying it. I think that they are

working as hard as they can alongside the Pentagon to make sure that we

stop having these breaches that are affecting, you know, everybody, from

Main Street up to big corporations to government hacks at this point. And

we know, China and Russia, if they're going to get us, that's how they're

going to do it.



GUTFELD: But they, you know, she said it's a private sector issue.

Basically, she's saying --



TARLOV: So she just respects the private sector, but that doesn't mean

they're not working together. Remember like with Apple and opening up the

San Bernardino killer's phone. The public face of it was it's a private

sector problem, but they were like, excuse me, open this phone. And then we

got in the phone.



GUTFELD: We don't have phones like that anymore, Jessica.



TARLOV: Liberals do.



GUTFELD: Okay. So, evil Shannon Bream, they're targeting our commute. I

mean, that's pretty serious because no one wants to get stuck on a subway

when it shuts down. Imagine what that's like. Like imagine if you're stuck

in a New York City subway train.



WATTERS: You're dead.



GUTFELD: You're dead. Yes, you're dead.



BREAM: You don't want that during summertime which is the last time I got

stuck in there. It's approximately 4,000 degrees Celsius and it smells like

dead rats and body stuff. It's not good. I found down a rabbit hole reading

about this stuff.



I was reading about a guy who was one of a handful of people who is a

ransom-ware negotiator. And he talked about this is a much bigger problem

than you realize. He says it happens to small and midsized companies all

the time. He's called in to talk with them. And you know, the FBI, the

government, tells these private companies you can't negotiate.



GUTFELD: Right.



BREAM: It's only going to encourage the behavior. He's like, what do you

tell a hospital or a school, like you can't give chemo treatments today

because you can't negotiate with these guys. And he said it's actually been

franchised.



So they have people that have a script now who are franchised out by these

big crime syndicates who say this is what you say in the first offer. This

is how much money I want. This is how -- I mean, it is absolutely insane

how much is happening. We only hear about this stuff like the gas pipelines

and the beef. Don't mess with the chicken because if the Chik-fil-A gets

involved, then we're going to have a problem.



GUTFELD: Yes. But do you know what you are talking about? The only way

Americans are going to care about this a lot, Jesse, is if their private

information is black mailed. If somebody gets all of your e-mails or all of

those photos up on the cloud, Jesse, that you thought no one could see.



And imagine if it's on to one and one of these free agents goes to you and

says like, 10 grand or 30 grand or we drop this stuff. That's not just the

plausibility. That's going to happen. If this is happening, that's going to

happen, right?



WATTERS: Yes, I mean, Hunter's stuff is already out there, and they said

that was fake news.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Good thing Biden is working so hard, Jessica. Actually, he's not.

He took the day off. He took the day off.



TARLOV: It was Jill's birthday.



BREAM: It's the First Lady's birthday.



WATTERS: Okay. It's Thursday. He is the president.



MCDOWELL: I don't take the day off for my birthday.



WATTERS: Yes. I mean, I don't even take Thursdays off. He is riding bikes

in Delaware. People are hacking us to bits in pieces. He doesn't even know

there is a cyber-war. They hacked Hillary's campaign manager and the

Democrats wanted to restart World War III.



Now they have big beef and big oil and Jen Psaki says, it's the private

sector. They can fight the war. Private sectors here in America. It's on

the homeland. I mean, you're basically telling the terrorists these are

targets the president is not going to --



GUTFELD: What if they bombed a private business? Is that, well, it's a

private sector business?



WATTERS: Yes. I mean, do they have to go up to Whole Foods for the

Democrats to care? They actually went after the ferry to Martha's Vineyard.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Next, what are they going to do? The Hampton Jitney?



GUTFELD: Oh, god, no! God, no.



WATTERS: Excel Express (ph)? Democrats won't have anywhere to go after

that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: So, but I said this yesterday. They have to bring back the Bush

doctrine, which says right now, they're not operating with the tacit

approval of the Kremlin in Russia. So you hold Putin accountable. That's

how you do it.



Biden's going to go over to Switzerland and sit down with Vladimir at the

summit and he's going to say knock it off. They're going to release a read

out that says Biden says Putin knock it off and then CNN is going to say

Biden is so tough on Russia. No. Biden has to do something to Russia to

make Russia feel pain so they don't do it again. Until he does that,

they're going to keep hacking.



GUTFELD: So, on the business side of this, are there companies out there

that could make -- like the private sector that can prevent these things

from happening? Where are -- do they exist, that have backups for these

companies in case they are compromised or?



MCDOWELL: Yes, and you saw how with the MTA here in New York City how

quickly that hack was resolved. Part of the problem is, and it is on the

private sector, they spend money on technology that can yield a profit.

They don't necessarily over -- throughout modern history, spend money on

something that they can't quantify --



GUTFELD: It's not worth it to them.



MCDOWELL: -- net income on the other end, which is safety. But to Jesse's

point, this Joe Biden's opportunity to be a bad ass.



WATTERS: Right.



MCDOWELL: All he has to do is come out and just -- I wrote a little -- a

tiny little speech for him. If you attack the United States and any vital

infrastructure or services, there is no safe place on this planet for you.

We will come for you and we will kill you. If you are a pipeline, air

traffic control, it doesn't matter. If a nation is behind the cyber-crime,

we will treat you as if this as an act of war. If it's an individual, we

will treat you as a terrorist. There is nowhere to hide on this Earth.



He could call it the Biden doctrine, but he is busy eating cake and hiding

somewhere in the White House.



GUTFELD: You know, if these hackers were only white supremacists, we would

already be on top of this stuff. Ahead, free to attack people, the guy who

sucker punched an Asian woman was arrested four times for assault this

year.



WATTERS: Liberal policies being blamed for a horrific hate crime attack in

New York City. The suspect who sucker punched an Asian woman should not

have never been out on the street, with a staggering 40 prior arrest and

four happening in the last year alone for a similar random assault. The

NYPD's commissioner is fed up and is blaming bail reform.



DERMOT SHEA, NEW YORK CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER: People that are arrested

multiple, multiple, multiple times and released. You know, mental illness

is woven into this potentially. We have to do better. And Pat (ph), we are

arresting somebody for pushing a woman down the stairs and then we release

them back on the streets? I mean, this is craziness.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So a guy like this, Gutfeld, 40 prior arrests. He is like a hand

grenade. You don't keep putting a hand grenade out on the street.



GUTFELD: Isn't he the real victim though? You know, it is amazing to me how

the left can condemn every single micro aggression, but when there is real

aggression --



WATTERS: Good point.



GUTFELD: -- fist to face, its crickets or cicadas.



BREAM: Cicadas.



GUTFELD: Cicadas. We learned a couple of lessons here in the world of cause

and effect, we need prisons. I am a libertarian, but we need prisons. You

release violent offenders who re-offend into the streets, they re-offend.



The politicians, if they want to release them, they should take them into

their own homes. You know, put your money where your mouth is. You don't

put them among poor people, elderly people in Chinatown. Sure, the prisons

are less crowded, but the E.R. in Chinatown is now full with people with

black eyes or bruises.



They need to use Kendra's Law more where, you know, you can force -- you

know, you can compel the insane, the deranged into treatment. They stopped

doing that as much as they used to. If you just drive up one block in New

York, you could see it everywhere. These are grown men hitting elderly

women, okay.



There has to be a class action suit against the city. If you got all these

victims together maybe that would make the politicians understand that you

can't do this because there seems like there is no retribution. Like you

never hear any of the politicians talking about this.



We are the only people pointing this out. Why is that? Because there is no

retribution. There is no consequences as a politician. They just figure,

nobody sees this stuff. The media doesn't care because they don't live in

these neighborhoods. They don't' give a damn.



WATTERS: Well, and if you try to institutionalize someone like this, the

ACLU comes along, Shannon, and says, oh no, no, violating his

constitutional rights. Well, he can violate anybody else's rights with his

fists.



BREAM: Yes, my late father was a law enforcement officer so I hear from

people who are out there and who have been out there in the front lines all

the times. They are so frustrated that if they bothered to do the paper

work and arrest someone that now we're going to a lot of prosecutors who

don't want to prosecute.



There are a lot of places where there is bail reform or they are doing away

with enhancements and sentencing and that kind of thing. We've been

following, and you guys have to, I mean, several cases of recalls out in

California. I think of the LA District Attorney out there Gascon. Now,

formal recall underway because crime victims, victims' families of people

who've been killed, say this is ridiculous.



Now, the guy ran saying he was going to do this stuff. Thousands of inmates

there are going to be eligible to have resentencing or maybe get out

altogether. So, when you have that going on, and you've got law enforcement

officers seeing even if we bring someone in, you guys are going to let them

go. It's a bad stew in a lot of big cities right now.



WATTERS: It's a toxic brew. It's -- you bail reform, bad judges, soft

prosecutors, defund the police, Dagen. It adds up to crimes like this.



MCDOWELL: Liberal parole boards releasing not only cop killers, but child

murderers. And now, the idiots in Albany, well, the liberal idiots are

pushing forward with even more parole reform. Here's what's going on. When

these -- when leaders, politicians, and bureaucrats get asked about these

policies that change the subject, because they refuse to own them. They are

pro-crime. They have no backbone to stand up for law-abiding citizens and

victims. That's how bad it is.



And in terms of -- what is wrong with saying that a violent mentally ill

person who's a danger to others and himself, who's been arrested dozens of

times, needs to be off the street, but somehow that's racist. They're

closing Rikers Island, there are thousands of people who've been put out on

the street who are walking around and hitting elderly women in the face.

That's where we are.



It is so -- it's so bad even in San Francisco, though. There were two --

and they want to blame hate crimes. It's a hate crime but it's not because

of Trump. There were two elderly women who were stabbed and broad daylight.

One woman had part of the knife still stuck in her. The handle broke off.



The man who hurt them was supposed to be in prison for 25 years to life,

but was led out on a mental health waiver. And they released the X -- the

family released the X-ray of this knife stuck in the woman hoping the

prosecutor would send the man to jail.



WATTERS: Yes, Jessica, why does your party support old women being

assaulted?



TARLOV: It's hugely popular at the polls.



WATTERS: Serious question.



TARLOV: This is a very difficult segment to be batting cleanup on. And I

know that we have time, so I'm going to try to get really fast through

this. Liberals care when people are beaten up and they care no matter what

color the perpetrator is. And they've been having a conversation led

frankly, by Congresspeople. from the AAPI community like Congresswoman

Grace Meng talking about the spike in crime from white and black

perpetrators.



WATTERS: We don't need a conversation. We want action, though.



TARLOV: Well, you do need a conversation because that's where reform comes

from. And I will say and I wish we --



WATTERS: We know what's the reform that's needed. You get rid of bail

reform, and you institutionalize the crazy people.



TARLOV: No. So, you're a doctor now, and now you're in charge of --



GUTFELD: That makes perfect sense.



WATTERS: I'm a policy expert, Jessica.



MCDOWELL: Can I add one thing? If you -- if you defend somebody who's being

beaten up, or you do or I do because of the color of our skin, we're going

to get thrown in jail, we will lose our jobs, we will be on every

television network. That's what it is. So, if I tackle somebody in the

street, it's going to happen. It's a one-way crime.



TARLOV: As a -- as a parting shot, I hope that my colleagues here would

agree that there's no way in hell that I wouldn't care that old Asian

people are getting punched in the street in Chinatown. And I think that

that is true from top to bottom on the Democratic side now. There are

disagreements --



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: (INAUDIBLE) Garcia, who's pro-cop -- pro-crime and anti-cop.



GUTFELD: I believe that -- I believe that's true, but I don't believe the

second part that the Democrats cared about this. They only cared about it

when they found that white -- that white murderer in Atlanta who killed

those women at the --



TARLOV: The spa shooter?



GUTFELD: -- at the massage parlors, and then they found that it was more

about a -- he was insane into sex crime kind of thing. It was about sex.

Then all of these Asian hate crimes started but they couldn't pin it on a

white movement. They don't care -- if they can't make it about race,

Jessica, they don't do anything about it.



They call voter ID an existential risk to our democracy. But if you bring

up black on black crime in Chicago, all the majority of the victims are

black, they will call you racist or they'll just say, that's gang crime.

That that's a problem.



WATTERS: All right, you got your 10 seconds. We got to go. Up next, cancel

culture coming for Office star Ellie Kemper over something she did decades

ago.



BREAM: The Office star Ellie Kemper at the center of a social media

controversy. Twitter users discovering decades-old newspaper clippings

showing her being named Queen of a controversial debutante ball. Back in

1999, then 19-year-old Kemper was crowned Queen of the veiled prophet ball,

an annual event that was founded by St. Louis elites in the late 19 --

1800s, and excluded African Americans for the first century of its

existence.



But it has diversified since then decades before Kemper was born or crowned

queen. The negative reaction online has been brutal. Some calling her a

"KKK Queen." And media headlines say she was "Crowned queen of a racist and

elitist ball."



I had to dig into this thing to find out what this was all about. It's very

strange. And it did have some exclusions, Greg, very early on for Black

Americans, for Jewish Americans who was all about white people, and the

elite of society and wealthy. They changed things back in the 70s. They

said now that they are all about completely turning against that. They are

charitable in nature. But it sounds like some people didn't even do some

basic --



GUTFELD: No, no, no. It has nothing to do with this organization. If you

wanted to hold this standard, you'd have to -- you'd have to cancel

everybody in the Democratic Party, right? They're the -- they're the party

of slavery. They're not the party of slavery anymore, they were the party

of Jim Crow. They're not the party of Jim Crow anymore, but you see the

point. This is absurd.



So, how did this happen, all right, these people had no -- the people that

are "outraged" had no idea that this organization existed. They barely even

knew her except for the Office. They never -- and they never bothered to do

the research because it's a memetic mob. It's a symptom of a lonely bored

ambivalent population.



So, what caused them to do this? Twitter trends, not Twitter, not Twitter.

Because if you don't look at Twitter trends, you don't know what's trending

at all. You just see what's in front of you. But if you got rid of Twitter

trends, what happens is that's a sorting mechanism that shows you that

stuff that's bubbling up.



So, one person who doesn't like her who went to high school with her put a

clipping on there, it starts trending, right? And then everybody starts

piling on and piling on. It indulges your mimetic desire to be part of a

mob. If Jack Dorsey wanted to win a Nobel Prize, he could say, Twitter

going forward will have no Twitter trends because I realized that that

triggers the mob.



And I'm telling you, cancel culture, if you took down Twitter trends,

canceled culture would disappear probably in a week, because you can't find

out what to cancel. How can you find out what to cancel if there's no

Twitter trend?



BREAM: Right. And you have to be -- find out what to be angry about.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



BREAM: No one is going to tell you. I would give them the Pulitzer for the

mute button, though, because that's pretty helpful.



GUTFELD: It's true.



BREAM: Dagen, do you -- do you worry that things like this in any way take

away from real concrete examples of racism that do need to be addressed?



MCDOWELL: Yes, like I've got one on my list. The bigger deal is Google's

head of diversity. It was discovered, wrote back in 2007 that Jews have an

insatiable appetite for war and killing, and an insensitivity to people

suffering. This is back in 2007. The man has a Ph.D. He still got a job at

Google. He got benched from heading diversity. That was -- that was brain

surgery to make that decision.



But -- and he also addressed his apology to a distribution list at Google

titled jugglers which I think deserves some attention. So, why is that OK?

Why -- did he miss the Holocaust when he was studying for his PhD? So, I'm

mad about that.



GUTFELD: Yes. There you go.



BREAM: So, Jesse, clearly a troubled past for this organization. They've

tried to make changes. So, they're acknowledging there have been some

things that were not positive.



WATTERS: I mean, I'm mad as Steve Carell. He honestly should have had her

back. Why didn't he come to her defense? If something happened with Greg --



GUTFELD: True.



WATTERS: You know what I would do? I'd wait to see what Dana did first, and

then I'd probably defend him.



GUTFELD: Where's Rainn Wilson?



WATTERS: Where is Rainn Wilson? Where is Krasinski? Where's her friends.

This is sick. But I have to give you credit, if you do eliminate Twitter

trends, I'm mad I didn't think of this, that would really eliminate 50

percent of canceled culture. You also made another good point. I can't

believe I'm just doubling down on all these phrase, you're going to get a

bigger head, that the Democratic Party has a bigger connection to white

supremacy and slavery than just about anything in this country, not the

ball.



I honestly think there are a lot of Democrats who were ashamed to be

members of a party that went to war to keep their slaves. So, what they do

is they project all of this white supremacy and racism on Republicans, the

party that freed the slaves.



BREAM: Jessica, do you think that she should have known about the

troublesome history of this group at 19? Wouldn't -- they say they had

cleaned up their act by then?



TARLOV: At 19, no. Yes, I would love it if everybody had a perfect track

record with this. And I think that we can all agree that Ellie Kemper is

probably not a top the list of people who you think was getting really

pumped to go be -- crowned queen of an organization that used to not allow

Jews and blacks.



So, it's also -- when people pick these characters that basically no one is

going to go along with, right, like it's just not believable that

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is harboring this deep-seated hatred for people

of color, for people, you know, minority religion, like myself, that

diversity had the Google story really as a -- as a Jewish person was quite

over the top.



GUTFELD: Think about Major League Baseball. Like, regionally -- if you were

upset about this, you should be upset at every player who plays Major

League Baseball. When -- were they no longer segregated?



WATTERS: Greg, all the Country Club that these executives belong to, do

they allow Jews and Blacks and do they have a history of discriminating

against Jews or Blacks. It may be some investigative reporter could look at

all the country clubs that these executives belong to, and make them be

canceled.



BREAM: And listen, Jesse says he's going to, you know, defend Greg from

every build of the ball. And you're going to stay busy. There have been

many balls.



WATTERS: Yes. You were the build of the ball.



GUTFELD: I was the original one.



BREAM: Many balls -- many balls for Greg. OK, cicadas are taking over the

country, and now some Americans are being warned not to eat them. Are you

one of them?



TARLOV: Billions of creepy-looking cicadas are rising up across 15 states.

And some Americans are actually eating them. Well, at least on one network.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, the crunch.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you I have a wing hanging on in my mouth? It's

literally in there.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not a wing. It's a -- it's a leg



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's actually quite delicious.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TARLOV: Americans are chowing down on these bugs that the FDA had to issue

a warning, saying eating cicadas could be dangerous if you have a seafood

allergy. So, Shannon, you're the only person here who lives in Washington

D.C. with cicada hub.



BREAM: It is.



TARLOV: Tell us about your friends.



BREAM: I think that we have the sound that you can hear when I walk

outside. It's so loud right now. I can hear it inside. It's just constant

and never goes away. They are carcasses everywhere. When I go for my runs

every day, it's crunchy. It literally is crunchy because they're

everywhere. My dog will not stop eating.



I have to say this really quick. The U.N. says we shouldn't be making fun

of eating insects because they're highly nutritious. They could be a

healthy food source, high in fat, protein, vitamins, fiber, and mineral. If

I'm going to splurge on something high in fat, it is not going to be a

crunchy bug.



TARLOV: Well, if Kennedy was here, she would tell us about she's a big fan

of bug-eating. Greg, how -- would you eat a cicada?



GUTFELD: No, no. And actually, screw the U.N. on this one, OK. This is all

a bunch -- this is a huge lie. And this whole story which CNN just proves,

like, nobody is eating cicadas. I can tell you that safely. No one's eating

cicadas. But CNN buys the idea that oh, this is good for the environment,

right? We should be moving away from a meat-based diet and start eating

insects. You know it's healthier if you just get over your -- if this is

inside a media bubble.



Perhaps maybe it might help Brian Stelter to go on an all-insect diet, but

I wouldn't even ask him to do that because that would be cruel and inhuman

punishment. And his ratings are so low. All he is hearing is crickets or

cicadas. Yes, that was three insults in one sentence.



GUTFELD: Very, very mean, Gutfeld. But I agree with all of it. I think

people that eat bugs have boring lives, and they call themselves foodies,

because they eat bugs, but they're just fools. It's caveman food. I mean,

that's what they do. They think they're interesting people because they're

eating bugs. Instead, just go to a nice restaurant, order normal food,

impress people with the book that you've read, like How I Save the World.



GUTFELD: How I Save the World.



TARLOV: Dagen, final thoughts.



MCDOWELL: I would -- I'd rather eat a bushel of cicadas than watch half of

one hour of Chris Cuomo. And I'm a vegetarian.



WATTERS: Oh, OK.



TARLOV: OK.



BREAM: Where do bugs -- so, bugs are no for you. You have the perfect out?



MCDOWELL: Yes, but if the choice is Cuomo or cicada, I go cicada.



BREAM: She's going to break her veganism for that, OK.



TARLOV: All right, so I don't endorse having turned my block into being so

mean about other humans. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



MCDOWELL: Time for "ONE MORE THING." I want to start by congratulating

Jessica Tarlov who's getting married on Saturday. And I've seen a picture

of the dress, and it is hot. So, congratulations.



TARLOV: Thank you very much. I'm really excited.



MCDOWELL: So, you got to bring pictures after that.



TARLOV: Yes. Oh, yes.



MCDOWELL: Jesse.



WATTERS: All right, here's a titillating excerpt from How I Save the World,

my favorite segment. Let's begin. The best part of working with Gutfeld

isn't listening to sharp takes on air, it's listening to his provocative

ramblings in the commercial breaks. Here is just a small random sample of

direct quotes uttered by Gutfeld between segments. So you have to buy the

book in order to get that kind of action. Preorder it now and you'll get it

on July 6.



GUTFELD: Amazing.



MCDOWELL: GG?



GUTFELD: Amazing. All right, let's do this. You know if you're an eagle-

eyed viewer of THE FIVE, you realize somebody is not here this week and

that is Dana Perino who's been off on vacation. It turns out she's at a

highfalutin celebrity resort. I think we have a film of her here relaxing.

She's been working on her tan, getting full-body massages, including the

scalp if you notice. She's getting her scalp done. It looks like she got

all of her hair done.



Dana, we miss you. We have evil Shannon Bream in for you. But it looks like

you're getting all the rest and relaxation you need.



MCDOWELL: Evil Shannon Bream. Jessica?



TARLOV: So, we all know that kids make everything better. And that was

certainly true for last night's Dallas Mavericks-LA Clippers game when

Pepper Persley, a 10-year-old journalist called the playoff game alongside

the grown-ups.



PEPPER PERSLEY, 10-YEAR-OLD JOURNALIST: I mean, like we said at the

beginning, we brought the fun, didn't we?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, we got it.



PERSLEY: And the fire. I love that one. That might actually be my favorite.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, we look over --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TARLOV: That was the fire emoji. So, this was reminiscent of the

Nickelodeon version of the NFC wild-card playoff game but with less slime.

Pepper who's dreaming of playing in the WNBA someday displayed some serious

knowledge of the game in the first Clippers kids cast.



The game didn't go the way she would have liked but a big congratulations

are due to her. It was awesome.



MCDOWELL: OK, Shannon, you're going to talk about some holy women now.



BREAM: You're going to feel bad now because this is really sweet. OK, this

is a little girl from my home state of Florida. You usually get all the

crazy junk from Florida, but check this out, so sweet. This is a little

girl, 3-year-old Lincoln. She's at the grocery store with her mom. She's

got cerebral palsy. And her mom said when they walked in there -- normal

she's got a walker -- she completely abandoned it when she saw this kid-

size grocery cart and just started walking. They've never seen her do

anything like this before.



This is in the very famous Winn Dixie. Mom captured this. By the way, they

decided to hold this big celebration for her when they figured out that she

was really comfortable walking with this. They gave her her own special

personalized cart at Winn Dixie. And what I love is the employee who gave

it to her was a guy who's worked there 35 years. He's got cerebral palsy

too. And he told her, you can do anything. I love it, Lincoln.



WATTERS: I was in Bed Bath and Beyond the other day got one of those carts

that really made a lot of noise and it's humiliating. You're walking down

the aisle in the rug section and it's like screak, screak, screak. And

everyone is looking at me in they're like Watters, what are you doing in

Bed Bath and Beyond?



GUTFELD: That is such a heart-warming story.



MCDOWELL: Bret, help. Bret, help.



