‘The Five’ on ‘woke’ school boards, crime in US

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Waters along with Dagen McDowell, Richard Fowler, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.



It's a result against the left's radical identity politics agenda all across the country. Remember that New Jersey school district that yanked all holiday names off the calendar just to avoid hurt feelings? Well, they just reversed course. Concerned parents say they are being smeared as "right wing fanatics" after calling out the school board.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: You brought shame and notoriety upon our idyllic town. So after you overturn this idiotic decision, you will resign. All of you will resign today.



UNKNOWN: You managed to wake up the entire community of Randolph. This is a flash point. We draw the line in the sand. You have overreached.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: In Lowden County, Virginia, the epicenter of the push back against critical race theory, the school board there is meeting for the final time this year tonight. Parents telling school officials they won't be silenced.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



IAN PRIOR, FIGHT FOR SCHOOLS PAC: This is about a parents' movement to take back our schools. To get a seat at the table with how our schools are run. You have special interests. You have activists. That's the only group they seem to listen to, whereas parents show up every day to try and make their voices heard and we get ignored.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And in Colorado, a mayor there tried to suspend the Pledge of Allegiance at school board meetings due to unspecified reasons, but attendees rescinded it anyway.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: Due to direct and indirect threats, inappropriate comments and how to public meetings, the general divisiveness this is creating in our community, we will not be doing the Pledge of Allegiance during town of Silverton board of trustee meetings.



UNKNOWN: But it's just been done for a long time (inaudible) all took an oath. And we as a board collectively decided it would be done.



UNKNOWN: This is not up for discussion at this moment.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Oh, not up for discussion, Dana. Do you really think it was divisive, the pledge, maybe one person said they didn't like it?



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. Maybe like a tweet --



WATTERS: Right.



PERINO: -- a tweet and there's a panic. When everybody attending the meeting stands up and says the pledge anyway, at the end, that guy, the moderator, he says, that's out of order.



(LAUGHTER)



I think that we're showing examples all across America, first of all, of what it's like to actually attend a school board meeting. I was talking to a guy the other day, he was at one of the Randolph meetings. He said, never go to school board meeting in my life, and now they've gone to several of them and you see American parents all across the country saying, wait, what's going on in my school district and showing up at school board meetings, which is actually, I think very healthy.



You want people to be more energized, engaged, and possibly you'll see somebody, you know, like Ian Prior. I'm not speaking for him. I don't know. But you could imagine that because he is awoke in this movement in Lowden County, Virginia, perhaps he'll run for school board.



You always like ask yourself, like, well, would you want to run? Would you want to run? And actually getting into the arena is one of the important things. The average American is more patriotic, more moderate, more -- I mean, much less partisan than any media conversation would have you think.



WATERS: And that's where the action is, Greg, school board meetings.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. I mean, look. I'm a little pessimistic. I think it's too late. I mean, these are -- we have three examples here. When you have three examples, you have a segment. Right?



(LAUGHTER)



PERINO: That's true.



GUTFELD: It's like if there were two we wouldn't have done this but we had three and I applaud it, and these people are brave but I think it's too late. I think the indoctrination is present in our culture, our entertainment industry, academia, and also, our corporations.



Have you seen a typical H.R. e-mail lately? We won't mention it but the language is directly lifted from academic identity politics' lexicon. It is everywhere you look. I don't think I have seen anything spread so fast in my life and it preys upon these two -- the two flaws of human nature. One of them is fear.



People are terrified of being ostracized, or losing their jobs or both, which is why you see students parroting this woke babble from their teachers and you see corporate execs embracing the diversity platitudes, and why entertainers are so desperately waving the BLM flag. It's because they would rather you not look in their past for any sexual indiscretions. That's fear.



But the other thing is that fear causes people to blend in, right? This is why human beings imitate each other's behavior. They don't want to stand out. That was the whole -- that was a method for survival. So, if you don't want the woke after you, then you parrot the woke, right? Its memetic camouflage.



So that's why I believe that this stuff is spreading, and I don't know how to stop it because fear and just wanting to belong is letting it happen and it's happening all around us. That's why these things are into -- I'm glad they are there at the school board and maybe that's where the fight has to happen because it's visual and people will be persuaded by it.



But I think about like, are we going to have a fight with our corporate H.R.? No. Are people going to fight at the principals at their schools -- well, I guess they are -- the colleges? Are they going to go after -- I don't know.



WATTERS: I for one think our H.R. department does a bang up job.



GUTFELD: I was using it as a generic.



WATTERS: I'm kidding.



GUTFELD: A generic.



WATTERS: Did I do -- I think you're right about corporate America.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: They have surrendered to the woke people, but I disagree on the school board front, Dagen. I think parents are very outraged and they are not going to put up with it anymore and that's where they are getting traction and that's why we're showing this.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: And that's where the change begins to happen because the people who are working in H.R. at these major corporations who are making marketing decisions purely for the fringed left, they were indoctrinated through college and that's who is working in these corporation now. So if you start, you know, even the grade school level, the high school level.



But to Dana's point, most Americans are go along get along kind of folks who really try to avoid controversy. They work their asses off. They are dealing with their families and their friends and church, and maybe they want to go fishing once every few months. They really don't have time for this nonsense.



But all it takes is one small group of trifling sanctimonious jerks to set them off. And I call it the reverse domino theory. So instead of falling down one by one, you have one -- it just takes one person to stand up, one outraged parent (ph), one -- or citizen speaking up and then 10 more will stand up because they feel supported and they get loud, and that's how change happens.



And this is not -- they are trying to paint it like these are conservative parents and conservative individuals. No way. You start to look at who's a lot of these people are. They are across the spectrum of races and socioeconomic groups, but they see their children being indoctrinating into hate.



GUTFELD: It's like you're talking about an educational tea party.



PERINO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Yes.



WATTERS: Grassroots.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: That's where the action is. Richard, I assume you agree with everything that we just said.



RICHARD FOWLER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Listen, I spent my afternoon reading some of these critical race theory bills because I think you got reading is fundamental.



GUTFELD: I've never heard of that.



PERINO: Wow, interesting.



FOWLER: And you know what, I was dismayed because not only are these bills poorly worded and vague in their writing but some of these bills make literally no sense, right. One, the bill in Iowa bans the teaching, and I wrote it down. It bans the teaching of the following topics, sexism, slavery, racial segregation --



WATTERS: That's not true.



FOWLER: Well, it's in the bill. Did you read it?



WATTERS: That is not true.



FOWLER: Did you read it?



WATTERS: I haven't read the bill.



FOWLER: Okay then. Then you --



WATTERS: And I would that -- no, I will tell you something. I will bet --



FOWLER: Then you don't know. Then you don't know.



WATTERS: -- you cannot find anything in the bill that says we will not teach slavery in school in Iowa.



FOWLER: It says it's prohibited. It says it's prohibited from the curriculum.



WATTERS: I guarantee. I guarantee you, Richard --



FOWLER: It's prohibited from the curriculum. It's in section five of the bill.



WATTERS: -- they have not prohibited the teaching of slavery in history class in the state of Iowa.



FOWLER: Well, allow me to finish.



WATTERS: I guarantee that's wrong.



FOWLER: Allow me to finish.



WATTERS: And I say that with no knowledge of the bill. No knowledge of the bill.



FOWLER: Okay. Well, therein lies your problem.



WATTERS: Because if that actually was in the bill, it would have been on the front page of every newspaper in this country.



FOWLER: Well, it actually was in Iowa, but back to what I was saying.



WATTERS: Johnny, time to go.



FOWLER: So the topics it currently blocks is sexism, slavery, racial segregation, racial discrimination including topics related to the enactment and the enforcement of laws resulting in sexism, racial oppression and segregation. That's like half of American history.



WATTERS: Yes, so you're saying history is banned.



FOWLER: So back in history -- excuse me.



WATTERS: History is banned in Iowa.



FOWLER: So what that actually means is if you're a student, a high school student in Iowa and you're studying for the American AP history exam --



WATTERS: Yes.



FOWLER: -- you're likely to fail because half of these topics won't be taught. So, good luck to the students in Iowa.



WATTERS: Okay. So they're just going to skip over --



FOWLER: And the bill in Oklahoma.



WATTERS: Basically from 1776, they're not teaching --



FOWLER: And the bill in Tennessee



WATTERS: -- from 1776 to 1965.



FOWLER: Well, after they can't teach -- they can't -- and actually --



WATTERS: -- history, sports, in 1965 in Iowa. I don't believe that, Richard.



FOWLER: Actually, if you read the wording specific, they really couldn't teach 1976 because Abigail Adams' letters to her husband about remembering the women would actually be illegal, part of the bill in Iowa.



WATTERS: No, that's what I've said. They don't even start in 1776.



FOWLER: I was just telling you what the bill says which is part of the problem --



WATTERS: History starts in Iowa in 1965 --



FOWLER: -- which is part of the problem, because when you attack critical race theory and actually not talk about what's actually being taught in class which is the truth about American history we have this dilemma which is vaguely, poorly written, quickly written bills, that makes absolutely positively no sense.



WATTERS: We will find out the truth about the bill in Iowa and then we will tell you as soon as we find out.



FOWLER: Have fun reading them. I did.



WATTERS: Coming up next, a bloody crime wave has the public terrified. And Biden's plan to fix it is to blame the last administration.



MCDOWELL: President Biden forced to confront a nationwide spike in violent crime but it looks to be too little too late. Disturbing new video from Detroit shows an 11-year-old boy, his father, and a third passenger, being shot while sitting in a car.



In New York City, a campaign volunteer was stabbed multiple times with an icepick. The president is set to finally address the carnage tomorrow but instead of focusing on restoring law and order, Biden will blame guns and the last administration.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS CONFERENCE: There are major cities across the country where gun violence is absolutely the driver, where it is absolutely increasing and that will be a central part of what he'll talk about when he delivers his remarks tomorrow. There has been, one, an increase in violent crime over the last 18 months. It's not just over the last few months. And actually if you look statistically back, it's more over the last five years or so.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: And a former Obama appointee says police are responsible for the violence.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRITTANY PACKNETT, ACTIVIST: There are a lot of police unions and GOP operatives that would like for us to believe that this recent crime wave has everything to do with this idea of defunding the police. Rising crime is not the fault of the movement. It's actually the fault of the police and this has been our point all along. Why should we keep funding systems and institutions that keep rendering themselves ineffective?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: Greg, the Biden administration is clearly concerned that the spike in violence is going to hurt them and their standing in the polls.



GUTFELD: You know, gun violence isn't any more relevant than icepick violence, right?



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: It's like, why don't we start talking about icepick violence because these are inanimate objects. It's interesting watching how the media and the democrats change the language so that it absolves the criminals. So what they are doing now is they're including gang shootings and routine gun crime that's been around as mass shootings, which mass shootings were always about these planned rampages, right?



Now it's just every day, like CNN will say there were eight mass shootings this week and you go, wow, I didn't hear of any of them. And then you look at them, it's like, oh, you know, that's gang stuff. The problem with this stuff when they keep saying gun violence, and this is where their whole theory falls apart.



The guns existed before and after this dramatic spike. So, it's not just gun violence. It's actually the perpetrators, a rise in perpetrators. A rise in violence. The gun is simply a tool. And when you explain these statistics plainly to the media, their response is after you saw what, I think with Stelter, Brian Stelter a few days ago, rather than acknowledge the spike in crime, the issue becomes are you blowing the spike in crime out of proportion?



So whenever the media is found to be wrong on something, rather than admit it, they look at you and you go, but you're pouncing on it. You're blowing this out of proportion. Yes, yes, yes. I mean, there was crime -- there's crime, but you're blowing it out of proportion because the media cannot report on crime because it illustrates the failure of the far left policies that they have been pushing for decades and recently embraced in the last few years through the BLM movement.



All of this stuff is falling apart before their eyes. And they'd rather see a country suffer than admit they were wrong and back the right course.



MCDOWELL: Dana?



PERINO: Well, I was just thinking about President Biden having this event tomorrow. We talked yesterday about the polling numbers showing that crime and the issue of immigration are the two issues that are weighing down his approval ratings even though he is still up 52 percent where he had been at 57 or 58 percent.



So, I think one of the reason they're having this event tomorrow is they know that they've got an issue so they're trying to shore themselves up politically. But if you remember, it was -- President Biden, when he was senator and the Clintons before him, their support of the 1994 Crime Bill was what the progressive left was hanging on their necks as an albatross.



It was going to make it very hard for them to be able to get the votes of the left wing of the party. And so now, if they go forward tomorrow and they say, well now we're going to get tough on crime, I don't think he's going to say that. He would be, you know, called a traitor by the left and no one on the right would take him seriously.



MCDOWELL: And he's going to talk about guns. And in New York City, you've seen all of the crimes that are up this year are murder, rape, felony assault, grand theft auto, housing crimes, other sex crimes, shooting victims, shooting incidents and hate crimes, but this is a city where the second amendment doesn't exist, Richard.



So, how can you marry the two? Because he's going to talk about essentially hammering down law-abiding gun owners, not getting guns out of the hands of criminals because, again, they coddle criminals and they treat victims like garbage.



FOWLER: Well, a couple of things on that particular point. Number one, as a licensed gun owner myself, I don't think this is about taking the guns out of the hands of people like myself, but I think it's making sure that most of the crimes that we see happening that are gun crimes are because of folks have illegal guns.



And I think we have to acknowledge that America is country that has poor supporters. So, if you have bad gun laws, say for example, in a bordering state, you can go over there, you can buy a gun and you can drive it across the border, right? And many of the guns that we see and many of the mass shootings that we see happening in this country sometimes happen because of illegal guns.



In the city of Chicago, right, this past weekend was one of the most horrific weekends there and most of those crimes were committed because of illegal guns. Not purchased in the city of Chicago because you can't purchase a gun in the city of Chicago. They are purchased in Indiana and in other parts of the country that have terrible gun laws.



So what Joe Biden is going to do tomorrow is say, hey, look, we've got to do something. Thoughts and prayers around the fact that we have a surge in gun violence in this country is not enough. Since the beginning of the year, we've had 283 mass shootings in this country. That's a 40 percent increase since last year and a 65 percent increase since 2019. So something has got to be done, right. And it can't just be --



GUTFELD: You illustrated my point by saying mass shootings. You say these are all the -- what are these mass shootings?



FOWLER: A mass shooting is any time more than three or more people are killed by a gun. And sadly, in the city of Chicago, it happens all the time and it's happening because of illegal guns.



GUTFELD: That's called -- that's gang violence.



FOWLER: Sure. Call it -- call it a gang violence, but even the police think that there's a problem with illegal guns.



GUTFELD: But when you change it to mass shootings, you're blaming everything together so you can talk about the gun when you should be talking about the gangs and the criminals that are being let in and let out.



FOWLER: But even -- but (inaudible), even if you support police, even if you support police, if you talk to the police chiefs all across the country they will tell you one of the number one problems they face is the proliferation of illegal guns on their streets. So police agree that we've got to do something about the fact --



GUTFELD: And also criminals going out and those guns somehow ending up back in their hands.



MCDOWELL: This has been --



FOWLER: Sure. But why don't we get these guns off the streets to begin with by passing laws and make it harder for folks to get guns. Period.



MCDOWELL: I want to hear Joe Biden talk about all the crimes outside of the gun crimes like elderly people getting punched in the face by somebody who has been arrested 20 times in the last couple of years. Why is that person on the street? I want to talk about just the quality of life crimes which are totally illegal here in New York City, so little children are walking down the street and having to witness sex acts in broad daylight, Jesse.



WATTERS: Well, I'm glad Richard --



GUTFELD: That wasn't Jesse's fault.



WATTERS: I'm glad Richard is concerned about the poorest borders, just borders between states, not between countries. I'm glad you're consistent.



FOWLER: No, let's not mix -- oh boy, here we go.



WATTERS: Johnny has been hard at work looking at the Iowa bill. And Johnny reports the word slavery is not even in the bill.



FOWLER: Listen, I read the bill.



WATTERS: According to Johnny, they want to ban the 1619 Project --



FOWLER: The 1619 project is not in the bill.



WATTERS: -- which incorporates slavery --



FOWLER: The 1619 Project --



WATTERS: -- but they do not want to ban the teaching of slavery.



FOWLER: Listen, you can read an article, but I've actually read all of the bills.



WATTERS: That's what we're reporting from the bill.



FOWLER: You can control fine because listen, let's be very clear.



WATTERS: We're not talking about this anymore. I just reported what was not in the bill.



FOWLER: You can't read a 10-page bill on a commercial break to be fair and to be clear. I read the bills --



WATTERS: You find if, until the audience -- you find it --



FOWLER: I already did.



WATTERS: You spent the entire commercial break looking at your phone trying to find it.



FOWLER: No, you sat the entire commercial break --



WATTERS: And you spent more minutes during the segment, trying to find it and you still haven't found it. Let me talk about something else.



FOWLER: You, listen, Jesse, deal. Deal. Deal.



MCDOWELL: Yes, I'd let him talk.



FOWLER: You and your producer spent the whole commercial break trying to read a bill that's (inaudible).



WATTERS: I want to talk about something else. You still haven't actually pointed to the tact (ph).



MCDWOELL: I want to hear what he has to say.



WATTERS: Let me just go full Gutfeld for a second, and going full Gutfeld that means you blame the media for everything. The mainstream media is lying about why black Americans are dying. The mainstream media back to defund the police movement. It gave license to these radical city councils to actually to defund the police. It triggers a crime wave. Black Americans got slaughtered in the streets and then you deny there was a crime wave.



Now all of a sudden they are waking up to the fact that there is a crime wave and they're heaping praise on Joe Biden for tackling the crime wave they help to create. The "Washington Post," because you know I read these briefing materials for these segments very carefully, they actually did a whole story on this.



They quoted an aid to Michael Dukakis. Michael Dukakis said there is nothing the federal government can do about crime because it's a local issue. It's the same Michael Dukakis that got rocked by 41 by being soft on crime. Then they quoted three anti-police activists in the article. No balance at all, and it leads the reader to believe it's the fault of the Republicans for the rise in crime because blah, blah, blah, NRA.



They didn't spend one minute interviewing a black crime victim. They didn't interview any family members who had their family members shot. They didn't interview anybody scared that's living in the inner-city that is afraid to go to school.



All they care about is the political effects on the Democrats and if it's risky or if it's safe for the Democrats. No, no, no. This is about life and death in the inner-city and the media doesn't care about it.



MCDOWELL: They will focus group and poll the subject to death while there is actual deaths in the streets.



WATTERS: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Ahead, some serious media bias. The "Washington Post" giving Democrats cover after a major flip-flop.



PERINO: The "Washington Post" getting slammed over a report on Democrats changing stance on voter I.D. laws. The headline reading this, "Stacey Abrams and the Democrats' Evolution on Voter I.D." The former gubernatorial candidate now says she could back voter I.D. which comes just two months after she compared the requirements to Jim Crow. Other Democrats have been bashing Republican-backed voting laws.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Making it harder for younger, poorer, non-white and typically Democratic voters to have -- to access the ballot. Shame, shame, shame.



SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): This is why when the states start to enact these kinds of voter suppression laws, what I call steal your vote laws.



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): -- is to try to deny people of color, young people, poor people the right to vote, people with disabilities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: So, when Senator Manchin of West Virginia came out, Greg, with his compromise bill. He said, here we go. I'll have voter ID. And Stacey Abrams from Georgia said, I like it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: But she has this Web site called Jim Crow 2.0 and she still lists voter ID, that provision as voter suppression.



GUTFELD: Yes, I think that -- this is what happens when you overplay the race card because what happens is, there's no workable solution. Like if you constantly keep saying everything is racist, there's nothing left. They don't -- they're not even sure -- the Democrat Party isn't even sure what they're talking about.



Years from now, people are going to look back at this era, especially what Chuck Schumer did in the Democratic Party as the real racist, the white liberal supremacist for assuming that blacks can't get an ID. Think about the contradiction between that message and the message of diversity which is positive. Hey, black people, you can be an astronaut, you can be an engineer, you can be a rocket scientist, but you can't get an ID, because that's beyond your abilities.



It is the same -- it's the same mentality that is behind critical race theory which is white supremacy for liberal elites. It's an academic restatement that blacks aren't capable and only superior whites, superior whites to blacks can help them. That is why it is so disgusting.



PERINO: A couple of the other issues that are in this bill are provisions, Dagen, include a proposal to divert taxpayer money to pay for campaigns. That's really, really unpopular. And then, also a mandate for ballot trafficking, which basically says you can go around and pick up the bills - - or pick up the ballots and take them to your local precinct.



MCDOWELL: They're federalizing election law and they're taking power away from the states. And I think everybody should be upset about that. And to kind of paraphrase something that Senator Tom Cotton said, he said, the Democrats, if you listen to those comments, they're not defending their own H.R.1 or the voting bill. They're attacking Republicans because they know that they can't stand on the merits of this bill.



And I do love -- it's what Greg was talking about in the last -- in the last segment, but I do love how democrats evolve and soften their positions in the words of the media, but Republicans cave and flip flop. Because that's how -- that's how they frame it.



PERINO: That's -- those are verbs that they use. Richard, the Honest Elections Project, they did a poll on this bill. And it turns out that only 29 percent of people actually have any idea what's in it.



FOWLER: Listen, people don't read bills.



PERINO: Stop right there.



FOWLER: But I do think what's interesting is in the Joe -- in the -- in the Joe Manchin compromise, right, which is the first amendment that would be taken up if there was allowed to be a debate, which there won't because Republicans will block it, is actually some things that I think are bipartisan in nature, which is what Joe Biden committed to being, right?



He said, the Republicans' biggest sticking point was voter ID. Democrats said we're willing to give on voter ID in exchange for expanding -- expansions of early voting, banning partisan redistricting, which I think everybody agrees with. If you're a Republican in New York, you probably are against partisan redistricting. Or if you're a Republican in Illinois, you're probably against partisan redistricting, right? And also making Election Day holiday, which I think most folks agree with. If you can make Election Day holiday, everybody will have the ability to vote.



PERINO: Another holiday.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FOWLER: I'm all for it.



PERINO: And we have to work.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FOWLER: We will always -- we work because we were in the media.



GUTFELD: We'll tape a holiday special, fan mail.



FOWLER: But I do think that this is what you call meeting in the middle, right? There is -- there's a lot of provisions in the Joe -- in the Joe Manchin compromised of what was in the 1965 civil rights -- Voting Rights Act, bring in those across in exchange for voter ID which something that Republicans have been asking for very long time.



PERINO: But I mean, Jesse, there were a couple of issues I just mentioned, taxpayer money for campaigns, ballot trafficking, and a few others.



WATTERS: That's not a compromise. It's called a poison pill. Fox News Alert, I was right. Richard was wrong.



FOWLER: Yes, yes, yes.



WATTERS: The definitive answer is that Iowa Republicans did not, I repeat, did not submit a bill banning the teaching of slavery in schools in Iowa.



FOWLER: Where did they ban the teaching of slavery? Where did they -- did they not ban the teaching of slavery?



WATTERS: Fox News Alert, it's over.



FOWLER: Did they not ban the teaching of slavery?



WATTERS: This was about some curriculum involving --



FOWLER: Did they not ban -- they ban the --



WATTERS: -- diversity training in companies. That was wrong. I was right.



FOWLER: Excuse me. So, the bill --



WATTERS: I was right.



FOWLER: -- to be clear and to be fair --



PERINO: Go ahead, Richard.



FOWLER: The bill bans the teaching, and let me go back to my notes, of slavery, sexism, racial segregation, and racial discrimination --



WATTERS: Where, Richard? Where, Richard.



FOWLER: In training for employees and students --



WATTERS: Oh, OK, so not in schools.



FOWLER: In a school setting.



WATTERS: No, no, no, no.



FOWLER: Where else would they be --



WATTERS: That's not what you said. That's not what you said, Richard.



GUTFELD: It's the funniest thing ever.



WATTERS: Teaching slavery is not prohibited in Iowa in this bill.



FOWLER: Not to mention the fact -- not to mention the fact that the bill is poor -- it's poorly written, it is vague --



WATTERS: Poorly read too.



FOWLER: It has no -- it has no enforcement criteria, and it bans the ideal of teaching slavery and --



PERINO: Just take the shake.



WATTERS: Just take the L.



FOWLER: There's none to be taken.



WATTERS: Just take the L, Richard. I'm extending a hand.



FOWLER: We'll shake, but there's no -- the fact is that it's a poorly written bill and you know it.



WATTERS: Listen, all bills are poorly written. I agree with that.



FOWLER: You should read them more.



MCDOWELL: We're killing it -- we're killing it with the Iowa demo.



PERINO: All right, up next, shameful and grifty, a former Obama ethics chief plays into hunter Biden's art career.



GUTFELD: There reviews are in for Hunter's art career. Former Obama White House ethics chief is tearing into the First Son's plan to sell his paintings for prices up to a half million. That's one of them. "The notion of a president son capitalizing on that relationship by selling art at obviously inflated prices and keeping the public in the dark about who's funneling money to him has a shameful and grifty feel to it."



And Hunter is not the only member -- family member cashing in. Relatives of key White House officials have landed jobs in the administration. But Jen Psaki says there's nothing to worry about.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We have the highest ethical standards of any administration in history. A number of ethics officials have conveyed that and we're proud of that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Dana, could you argue that Hunter's paintings are designed to keep his nose clean. Because that's why he uses straws, he get paint in it and they can't put it up your nose.



PERINO: I mean, that could be.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: It might be a part of you know --



GUTFELD: That's how you beat your habit, Dana.



PERINO: I loved doing blow art.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: I did as a kid. That was one of the best things that Vacation Bible School we would do that. It's fun.



WATTERS: What?



GUTFELD: Vacation Bible School.



WATTERS: What's vacation Bible School?



FOWLER: I went to Vacation Bible School.



GUTFELD: You went to --



MCDOWELL: I do too.



WATTERS: Wait, wait, wait --



GUTFELD: We're the weirdos here, Jesse.



WATTERS: We didn't go to the Vacation Bible School.



PERINO: OK, in the summertime, it's sometimes Christmas holiday or Easter holiday --



FOWLER: Yes, I went to VBS.



PERINO: -- there's a week where you go to like a camp every day. It's Vacation Bible School. And you get to do like crafts and activities like blow art.



FOWLER: And learn about Jesus.



PERINO: And learn the Beatitudes.



FOWLER: Yes.



WATTERS: Maybe we should have gone to that.



GUTFELD: Yes. I think -- I think there's a hole in my life.



PERINO: Vacation Bible School was awesome. The last thing I'll say on this is responding indignantly to questions about ethics in regards to the President's son or, you know, other situations, is kind of ironic given that they really ran against President Trump based on his ethics --



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: -- and their perceived view of ethics.



GUTFELD: How quickly they forget, Dana. How quickly they forgot. Dagen, you know, what's wrong with selling art based on your notoriety? It's not just kind of like an autograph?



MCDOWELL: No. If your father is in the White House and you have a history of questionable at the very least behavior. A year and a half ago, nobody even knew this loser was an artist until the New York Times wrote this glowing profile of him just as the pandemic was taking off, but they won't appeal it for the Coronavirus coverage. There's a new artist in town, the name is Biden was the title of it. And they talk about oh the paint-stained forearms and fingers and the black and red deep under his nails.



So, now he's selling these things are trying to for half a million dollars. I'd say that -- of that price, 90 percent is bribery, maybe 10 percent is for the paint, but nobody now is going to buy this dreck because they're going to have their background looked into. Like, you're going to get a ring-a-ding-ding from the FBI or Justice.



GUTFELD: Yes, maybe he slips coke into the canvas. That's a great way to get it over the porous border. Richard, the one thing about nepotism, I think that we could agree on, is that it hurts minorities because we have - - you're already laughing at my question?



FOWLER: How did minority get into this?



GUTFELD: Because white people have the jobs that they can just hire their cronies' kids.



FOWLER: I thought we're talking about Hunter Biden?



GUTFELD: No, we're talking about nepotism.



FOWLER: Well, listen, I --



GUTFELD: Minorities are hurt most by nepotism because they aren't in the power structure to give the jobs to their kids and friends.



FOWLER: Fair, fair enough.



PERINO: I think that's in the bill in the Iowa bill.



WATTERS: Yes.



FOWLER: Fair enough. Look, I think that -- you know, I don't think the Hunter should be selling his paintings. And listen, I also think that in this particular one, as we talked about Hunter Biden, it's worth pointing out that there's still a pending justice investigation that is going unharmed, untouched by the Merrick Garland Justice Department against Hunter Biden, which speaks to the fact that this -- that Joe Biden, he believes in this ideal of an independent justice system and a Justice Department and that's -- and that's happening.



With that being said, it's also worth pointing out that there's no Biden people that work in the White House unlike the Trump White House where everybody who work --



PERINO: But their point was that though, that there are -- there are few people who are couples that are appointed in the White House.



FOWLER: True.



PERINO: That often happens. You meet in Washington and you stay in Washington, you know.



GUTFELD: That's the swamp, Dana.



PERINO: Nobody wanted to hire Peter.



GUTFELD: When I coined the phrase swamp, that's what I was talking about. We need to drain that swamp. Jesse, I don't know if selling art is a bad thing because I have a feeling you and I are going to be doing this very -- in the next 10 years.



WATTERS: We're going to be doing blow art?



GUTFELD: Yes, or blow art, yes.



PERINO: Or Vacation Bible School.



WATTERS: Right.



GUTFELD: We should probably do both.



WATTERS: One before the other. So, do you consider me a petty person, Gutfeld?



GUTFELD: Perhaps.



WATTERS: Would you mind if I acted a little petty?



GUTFELD: Oh, please do.



WATTERS: Last week, I said on this very show that Hunter selling his little blow art to, I don't know, a Russian billionaire for a half a mil was violating the spirit of campaign finance and potential, I don't know, laundering laws, bribery statutes, whatever.



Now, did that make waves? No. Then the ethics expert for Joe Biden says it and everyone goes, oh, really? Well, perhaps we should look into this. It doesn't take an expert to realize this is a scam.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Do I need a new title?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Is Fox Host not enough for people to pay attention?



FOWLER: You need to be an ethics expert.



WATTERS: I mean, do I have to do law school for people to listen to me? It's clearly a scam. Why does an expert have to tell you, and then everybody says, oh yeah, it's a scam? I said it.



GUTFELD: When you look at -- look at those paintings. Just look at those paintings you realize that it looks like, I don't know.



FOWLER: I don't know why you'd spend $1 million on that though.



WATTERS: What does it look like to you?



GUTFELD: Well, I was waiting for him to throw one up there, but it just looks like --



WATTERS: What does that -- like --



GUTFELD: It looks like a leftover from a smurf orgy.



FOWLER: But why would you spend $1 million on that? I just don't understand.



GUTFELD: Yes, well, that's what it is. It's --



MCDOWELL: That's the point, Richard.



WATTERS: Well, you don't understand, Richard.



MCDOWELL: It's influence meddling.



GUTFELD: All right, "THE FASTEST" is up.



WATTERS: Oh, boy.



GUTFELD: We got time for "THE FASTEST."



FOWLER: Welcome back. It's time for "THE FASTEST." Researchers are coming up with a special straw device that will -- that promises to cure the hiccups 90 percent of the time. It will cost about $14.00. So, Dagen, would you buy it?



MCDOWELL: No, I like being frightened --



PERINO: Well, I was going to say the opposite. I hate it.



MCDOWELL: To cure -- to cure -- like, if you come up just a little -- if you come up behind me and make the sound of the doll from trilogy of terror, like that will cure hiccups anytime. And I actually enjoyed that.



FOWLER: Jesse?



GUTFELD: Classic.



WATTERS: Hiccups are for drunks and babies. I don't think researchers should be focused on this. I'd like to cure cancer. We could focus on hiccups later.



FOWLER: Dana?



PERINO: Hiccups is a very serious condition for some people.



WATTERS: It is -- well, maybe I shouldn't say that.



PERINO: I read the bill.



PERINO: I preferred my mom's method which is a teaspoon of sugar. It was apparently supposed to help you -- like, I don't know.



WATTERS: No, that's the medicine goes down.



PERINO: I know, but -- well, I don't know. That's what she thought would cure hiccups too.



WATTERS: Maybe in Bible camp.



PERINO: You have to try it.



FOWLER: Greg?



GUTFELD: If one of my kids had hiccups, they'd be out the door.



FOWLER: Would you try the straw though?



GUTFELD: What?



FOWLER: Would you buy the straw?



GUTFELD: No, because you have to weigh the incidence, the number of times you have hiccups versus the cost of carrying a product around. How many times you got the hiccups? Once every two years. I tried to go back through my head the last time I had hiccups, I can't remember. So, you actually don't really need a product unless you're one of these persistent hiccupers.



WATTERS: So, you have a purse. You put it in the purse.



GUTFELD: Purse, yes.



WATTERS: And that's how you carry it.



GUTFELD: You carry a gun in your purse.



WATTERS: I know I didn't have a purse, Dana. I carry --



GUTFELD: It's called man bag.



WATTERS: It's a man bag, Greg?



GUTFELD: It's a man bag.



PERINO: Fanny pack.



WATTERS: Fanny pack.



GUTFELD: Do you --



WATTERS: No, I don't have a fanny pack.



PERINO: When you're walking Jesse Jr. around the park.



WATTERS: That's right.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



WATTERS: Stop.



GUTFELD: Do you have a little front bag for your baby?



WATTERS: You mean a baby bjorn?



GUTFELD: A baby bjorn.



WATTERS: I have but I haven't rocked it yet.



GUTFELD: You haven't rocked it? God helped me.



WATTERS: I haven't rocked the bjorn.



GUTFELD: God help me.



FOWLER: All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." So, yesterday, I was off. The ratings were particularly good, so that was a little disturbing, but I'm OK with it. I had the honor to play in the 30th annual Van Fleet Memorial Golf Tournament at Baltusrol in New Jersey hosted by the Korea Society. It helps foster good relationship between the United States and Korea.



You know, James Van Fleet was the commanding general of the U.S. Army during the Korean War and we're very grateful for him. Also to Mike Woods who co-chaired the event, Big Sun Holdings right there. And special shout out to the boys Friends Academy Lacrosse team won the Long Island State Championship, 15-14 in OT, beat Port Jefferson for the title. Congrats, guys. Dana.



PERINO: OK, so I read a book this weekend and it was Jesse's book.



WATTERS: All right.



PERINO: I have to tell you, I read it in one day. I loved it.



WATTERS: Thank you.



PERINO: Cover to cover, very funny, very smart.



WATTERS: Thank you.



PERINO: Very well-written. I thought the page-turner. I'm going to -- if it's OK, I'm going to do this something that you did. I am -- John gave me permission to read one of the little mom text thing.



WATTERS: Oh, OK.



PERINO: So, when you get the book and everybody should, you're going to be very tempted not to skip ahead to the end, you're going to skip ahead to the How I Saved My Mom's text chapter. That's the -- that's the sweet stuff, right?



WATTERS: OK.



PERINO: I appear in this a couple of times a couple.



WATTERS: A couple.



PERINO: This is from your mom. Stop making sweeping and generalizing inaccurate statements about what Democrats are seeking. Note those who won the election on this issue just as reported by Dana. And what Jessie does in these is he responds to his mom and he says, stop citing Dana. It goes on and on. Anyway --



WATTERS: She cites you quite a bit.



PERINO: She does cites me quite a bit.



WATTERS: She's very irritated.



PERINO: Even all the way through to the end of the acknowledgment, I loved it.



WATTERS: Well, thank you very much for the endorsement. I really appreciate that.



PERINO: Congrats.



WATTERS: In one day, I'm telling you, it's a page-turner. Gutfeld has only gotten through one chapter. Go ahead, Greg.



GUTFELD: All right, tonight on "GUTFELD!" we have for the whole hour of Caitlyn Jenner. It's going to be awesome, Mercedes Schlapp, Kat Timpf, hopefully, Tyrus but he's still at the airport.



WATTERS: Come on, Tyrus.



GUTFELD: And there's a giant storm, so it looks like you're going to be sitting in the chair, Dana.



PERINO: All right. I better get changed.



GUTFELD: If he -- if he -- I feel bad for him, but I don't know how he's going to make it in the storm. And I feel bad for him, but then you know what makes me feel good? This. Greg's humans are bad people. Think about this. You're a squirrel and you see some bird feeder and you're hungry and you keep trying to get up there but you just can't do it. But you keep trying because you know it's there. And just gravity says if you climb up, you could do it. Not if the person who owns it has coated the pole with Vaseline.



She wanted to stop the squirrel from stealing food out of her bird feeder so she smeared Vaseline on the bird feeder pole making her a bad person. I almost sound like you, Dana.



PERINO: Genius.



GUTFELD: Is that genius? Really?



PERINO: I think it's great.



GUTFELD: Oh, don't do it --



PERINO: It doesn't hurt the squirrel.



GUTFELD: Don't do it to a stripper.



WATTERS: I hate when they grease the poles. Go ahead.



MCDOWELL: Yes, exactly, pole dancing lessons. Is it my turn?



WATTERS: It is.



MCDOWELL: OK. To Greg's point, when humans are bad, this is what happens to them. You try on your -- the shock collar that you bought for your dog, Tilly, but your friend turned it all the way up as high as it would go and what happens. Listen.



PERINO: Oh, my gosh. Don't ever do that.



MCDOWELL: Well, don't -- you know what, think twice before you put that on your dog. That's all I have to say.



PERINO: True.



MCDOWELL: Men are so smart.



WATTERS: It's kind of my wheelhouse, you know, electric shock collar.



MCDOWELL: I've got a cattle prod that your wife can borrow?



WATTERS: She'll take you up on that. Go ahead, Richard.



FOWLER: Three friends in Egypt are putting their heads together to create a car that drives on water. Yes, indeed, America. It's true. Pictures and video of the car drifting off on top of the water made their way to the internet today. So far, the inventors say they have produced 12 cars and they're now available for sale. The price is about 19 to 40 -- $19,000 to $50,000.



PERINO: Wow.



FOWLER: You can get one.



WATTERS: All right, they call those cars Jesus. That's it for us.

