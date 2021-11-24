'The Five' on Waukesha Christmas parade suspect's first court appearance

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on November 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Dagen McDowell, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters and Brian Kilmeade. It's 5:00 in New York City. This is THE FIVE.



Growing outrage over a liberal bail reform policies in the wake of the horrific Christmas parade rampage in Wisconsin. At any moment, the suspect, Darrell Brooks, will be making his first court appearance and it is not his first run-in with the law by any means.



Local prosecutors under fire after it was revealed the career criminal was freed on bond not once but twice just this year. That's despite having an active warrant in Nevada for a sex crime. While many are furious and wondering how could this happen, members of the squad, well, they are doubling down on criminal justice reforms.



AOC criticizing excessive bail in New York City. And Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib being confronted over a plan to release everyone from federal prison.



JONATHAN SWAN, AXIOS REPORTER: Have you wrestled with any potential downsides of releasing into society every single person who is currently in a federal prison?



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): Yes. Again, I think that everyone is like, oh my god, we're going to just release everybody. That's not what I'm --



SWAN: That's what this -- that sounds --



TLAIB: Yes, but did you see how many people are mentally ill that are in prison right now?



SWAN: No, I know, but the act that you endorsed actually says release everyone in 10 years.



TLAIB: But in 10 years -- but think about it. Who are we releasing --



SWAN: But there are like human traffickers --



TLAIB: Oh, I know.



SWAN: -- child sex -- so per your set (ph), do you mean that you don't actually support that?



TLAIB: No.



SWAN: Because you endorsed the bill.



TLAIB: No.



PERINO: Jesse, on the very day that the Darrell Brooks is about to be -- there he is. This is live pictures I understand. Okay, he's coming into court now. This is his first court appearance for this particular crime of the rampage where five people were killed, 48 injured as he fled in (inaudible) and rammed through in his red SUV.



So we will take it around the table now. We'll continue to watch this and if there is something to bring to you, we will. Jesse, on the very same day that this is happening, the squad is advocating for even more reforms of this sort.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. The congresswoman is an idiot and she has power so that makes her very dangerous idiot. You're looking at this guy here. I've now gotten comfortable to confirm his social media account traffics in black militancy, black nationalism, anti-white memes, a lot of anti-Trump, anti-capitalism content. You know, the white people are the enemy, that kind of crazy stuff.



Also, wacky conspiracy theories about Jews and Hitler. The guy is a lunatic, #BLM all over the place. He wasn't happy with the Rittenhouse verdict, so you take that. And then you take the fact that he has an open sex offender warrant out in Nevada because he was pimping out a 15-year- old, got her pregnant.



And he's got a slew of felony charges, felonious assault, gun charges, drug charges, and he just revolving doors out of there because you have a stupid D.A. there that's trying to reduce the prison population and rehabilitate everybody, restorative justice, as that kind of ridiculous mind-set.



And then goes to mows down about 50 people, five dead. You know, they're putting people back together literally at the hospital right now. And Joe Biden's asked about it and he says, you know what, I don't want to say too much, still waiting for some of the facts and the details to come out. Okay.



Well, Rittenhouse after that happened two days later slandered the guy as a white supremacist when there was video showing he was acting in self- defense. Now, this guy in Wisconsin was not acting in self-defense. The video clearly shows he is mowing people down and he's being charged with intentional homicide, but Joe Biden is holding his tongue, okay.



And the media is basically memory hold the story already, I wonder why. We all know why. It doesn't need to be said. And what we heard yesterday was total garbage that he was fleeing a knife fight. Now, who drives through a parade to flee a knife fight? Doesn't make any sense. What? Are people throwing knives at his car? It makes no sense.



And there was no pursuit because you see the guy on the door dash camera, the guy is having a sandwich while police are trying to find -- he's having a sandwich. He's not fleeing a knife fight. Get out of here! So everybody knows what's going on. It's horrible and, you know, the media is just going to pigeonhole it and we're going to have to pick up the pieces.



PERINO: The D.A. there in Milwaukee, in 2007, this -- you got -- let me read this to you. He said this. "Is there going to be an individual I divert or I put in the treatment program who is going to go out and kill somebody? You bet, guaranteed. It's guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach." But Jessica, I think that yes, this actually invalidates the approach?



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: A 100 percent. I mean, that's -- we can take gambles with certain groups of offenders and I think when Rashida Tlaib obviously did herself no favors in that interview and I don't know why anyone shows up to be interviewed by Jonathan Swan unprepared.



He is amazing at what he does, and he gets people clearly to talk about things that they didn't intend on talking about the certain aspects of the bills or the policies that they support. There has to be a very serious conversation about who should get bail reform applied to them and what kind of offenders should not be able to have this.



Absolutely with this one it raises a larger question about, you know, we treat people over assaulted women, obviously, the 15-year-old sex trafficking charge and getting her pregnant. That is something where this person, you know, a $1,000 bail is not enough for them. And I think Kyle Rittenhouse had a $2 million bail.



Now, I'm not saying that Kyle Rittenhouse shouldn't have had a high bail, I believe that he should have, but the disparity is something for us to take note of. I don't think the media is going to pigeonhole this. I think it was something, at least, following along on social media and watching all the live coverage that everyone is taking very seriously this weekend and I --



WATTERS: Not today. We haven't seen it today, not a lot yesterday. Go on to CNN or MSNBC home page, not really there.



PERINO: It's not really there. Dagen, we have taken it around the table here. We'll go to you next on the (inaudible) says he, Darrell Brooks is in court for the first time.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, speaking of Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib and their ill -- dangerous zealots are going to zealot dangerously. But I want them to go, go, go. Keep at it. Keep complaining about dangerous individuals who are being held on bail even in New York City where we had bail reform at the beginning of last year where manslaughter, arson, and child assault, no bail. No pre-trial, detention, cash bail. They tweaked it a little bit.



But basically you can punch some old lady in the face and you're right back out on the street. I want them to go, go, go and continue to expose themselves for who they are they are and what they want. The more they spit in the faces of victims and their families, which is what you're doing with Raskin and Maloney and Ocasio-Cortez releasing this, complaints about bail, people being held on bail right after this deadly -- this murders in Waukesha.



Let them continue to attack or not stand up for innocent Americans. They don't care about safety and security for this country. They would rather coddle criminals to accumulate more power. So please, keep jacking your jaws and this will end and it will end soon because we always talk about New York City. People go, oh, it's not -- it's New York City. No, it's not.



PERINO: And it's happening.



MCDOWELL: It is -- many cities across the country where, again, victims -- think about the 11-year-old girl who's telling doctors in Waukesha please glue me back together.



PERINO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: And these left wing mouthpieces can't shut up and think about the families who are grieving, think about the moms and the dads and the sisters and the brothers who are grieving and suffering as their family, they've lost loved ones or they have people in the hospital. It's just disgusting that they can't shut their traps for a day.



PERINO: Brian, one of the widowers who lost his wife in this rampage said that his wife's life and his children's future was certainly worth more than a thousand dollars.



BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: I would think so. And (inaudible) -- the guy is, oops. Chisholm (ph) says, oops, I made a mistake. Yes, it was way too low. We're going to look into that. I would like to know who -- I liked a full accounting of everybody on probation right now in Wisconsin, in this area to find out if there's any mother oops out there would be killer that might be lurking who's out on $500 bail or $1,000 or $2,000.



You guys pretty much covered it. I like to add a couple of things. The thing that I find most scary is, I believe Democrats and Republicans were run over by this guy. I don't believe they really had a party preference. And I think that one thing is pretty universal as you heard James Carville speak up and other Democrats say the stupidest thing they ever heard was defund the police.



And we're seeing now is the tone deafness of these Democrats saying let's start with this bail reform, no cash bail along with defund the police. We are seeing the one -- this is one story. The looting in San Francisco coming up later. The Rittenhouse story coming up next. And this story is all the same thing, defaming, defanging, and defunding the police is all about the lack of law and order in all three places.



Please tell me how that benefits the American citizen, the American family. They are alienating the American people. You're not helping Democrats. And I just find it so hard to believe that President Biden seems to be listening to the squad and the left wing not the middle of his party. How could he be this tone deaf? I understand was to sign them, but I never thought they'd be driving the administration. That's the scary thing for the country. Forget about the party in the next election.



PERINO: It's hard to come back from that. All right, coming up, Kyle Rittenhouse warning President Biden and the media that they might want to lawyer up as well.



KILMEADE: The new guys don't usually get to pick their music so this the first time. Yes.



PERINO: Dagen's going (inaudible) at you right now.



KILMEADE: All right. Meanwhile, some serious stuff now. Kyle Rittenhouse hitting back after a year of relentless attacks in an exclusive interview with our own Tucker Carlson. The newly acquitted 18-year-old hinting lawsuits could be coming while ripping the media and the president of the United States who suggested he is a white supremist.



KYLE RITTENHOUSE: Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement. It's actual malice, defaming my character for him to say something like that. The lies that they can just get away with spreading is just sickening and it's a disgrace to this country.



I'm hoping one day there will be some -- there would be accountability for their actions that they did.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: You're not going to let that go?



RITTENHOUSE: Like I said, really good lawyers are handling that.



KILMEADE: Peter Doocey grilling Jen Psaki a little while ago after over whether the president will apologize or not.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This is about a campaign video released last year that used President Trump's own words during a debate as he refused to condemn white supremacists and militia groups.



PETER DOOCEY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And you're saying that it was just a campaign video, it wasn't. The president also gave an interview where he said this Rittenhouse was part of a militia coming out of Illinois.



PSAKI: He has obviously condemned the hatred and division and violence we've seen around the country by groups like the Proud Boys and groups that that individual has posed in photos with.



KILMEADE: So Jesse, she pointed that out. The apology is not coming and she tried to qualify him using the term white supremist, which he also tweeted. I'm sure he didn't tweet himself, but on his account, tweeted out about white supremacy has got to stop.



WATTERS: I don't know if Kyle knew who is in the photo. People come up to me all the time. They ask for photos. I just think they have great taste. I don't ask them about their resume. Joe Biden eulogized a Grand Kleagle of the Ku Klux Klan, Robert Byrd. I think he knew Robert Byrd was in the clan when he went to his funeral and eulogized him.



Barack Obama took photos with Farrakhan. I think Barack knew who Farrakhan was. Also, he was married by Reverend Wright. Does that mean that Barack Obama is an anti-Semite? Does that mean Joe Biden is a clansman? Of course it doesn't. But that's her analogy and it's bogus.



Now, I have never seen anybody look so different than what they're portrayed on in the media.



KILMEADE: He was impressive, right?



WATTERS: I was impressed. He looked like a guy you could have over for Thanksgiving dinner. Who would you rather have babysit your children, him or Rosenbaum? I think you want Kyle Rittenhouse there. The mainstream media is now moved from demonizing politicians to demonizing regular people.



You know, they go after the McCluskies. They go after the Nick Sandmans. They go after Kyle Rittenhouse. They go after parents for speaking out. And the American people have seen that. They're repulsed by it. And I hope Hunter really did hold 10 for the big guy because Joe might have to pony up some dough here because that was libelous what he said.



KILMEADE: Jessica, I thought that Jonathan Turley could came on today this afternoon and said as a public figure, Whoopi Goldberg and people like the president are kind of immune to this type of lawsuits.



TARLOV: Jonathan Turley is a better lawyer than I am. He is a lawyer.



KILMEADE: But your thoughts on this.



TARLOV: Yes. My thoughts on this, I thought that Kyle Rittenhouse did come over -- did come across very well in his interview with Tucker. I thought he was well prepared for it and also very clear about the points he wanted to make and the sideshow stuff that he didn't want to get involved in. He didn't want to be having a lot of the conversations that pundits have been having about his intentions and he really wanted to make a larger point about what he saw his case as which was a self-defense case.



And I thought that made a big impact on people and he had one line that I thought was particularly important. You know, he said I'm a supporter of the Black Lives Matter Movement. We don't know about that photo with the Proud Boys. Maybe it was just two guys walked up to him and said take a picture with me. Maybe it was more than that. But he said something like think about what would have happened if I was a black person in this position who had done this. How would my trial have gone differently?



And to acknowledge that, that's so core to people who support the Black Lives Matter Movement that they acknowledge that. And the fact that he brought that forward, it wasn't an extension -- it wasn't what Tucker asked him. And I thought that that was a really important gesture towards the "other side" of this fight to say I understand the systemic challenges facing black people in this system and I thought he did really well by himself.



KILMEADE: You know there's already been one walk back. "Face the Nation" came out and said, you know, we -- Mark Straussman did get it wrong when he said he crossed state lines, he used a wrong gun. He shot a black man seven times in the back. That was obviously wrong. "Face the Nation" walked that back.



Kyle Rittenhouse testified that he did not drive to Kenosha with a weapon. He was there already. It was not illegal for Rittenhouse to possess that particular weapon. That is true. And we apologize for the oversight in language.



PERINO: Do you think they did that out of the goodness of their heart --



KILMEADE: No --



PERINO: -- because they think that there is like some morality play that's happening here. No? Lots of people are about to get sued and to me this is like laying the groundwork to be like we are -- we owned up to our mistake, sorry. Please don't sue us.



So, they probably are not the first. I'm glad they did it. But the other thing I wanted to say is you go back to that exchange with Jen Psaki and Peter Doocey. I don't blame Jen Psaki. She was basically having to answer for something that happened in the campaign --



KILMEADE: Nothing to do with her.



PERINO: -- and she didn't have to -- she didn't have to answer but she's having to defend it. But why won't the commander-in-chief, the president of the United States who ran on being the unifier of the country be able to say I never should have said that.



KILMEADE: It would be great.



PERINO: I never should have said that. That's all he has to say. Then Jen Psaki won't get asked about it all the time and they can talk about Build Back Better and how they're going to save the world, sorry Jesse.



WATTERS: Okay.



PERINO: Kyle Rittenhouse by what he said in acknowledging that his trial might have looked differently in his opinion if he had been black instead of white. That is more unifying than anything else that has been said in this entire trial by anyone else, and he's 18-years-old.



KILMEADE: I hear you. Dagen, he spent 87 days in jail. He didn't have to. His attorney, his prior attorney is Lin Wood, he claims -- told him you're safer there. They raised money on his defense. One of his attorney said he was in a militia. He goes I don't even know what a militia is. I mean that's another sub story to this that came out --



PERINO: That's disgusting.



KILMEADE: -- in that interview.



MCDOWELL: I noticed that it was a defense attorney after the acquittal on Friday that he immediately came out and started talking about his prior attorneys and how they were using-- using Kyle Rittenhouse for a cause because he was lucky he got that defense saying --



KILMEADE: Imagine sitting at one room jail, wonder -- and thinking your attorneys are working for you and they're actually making money off you, leaving you sequestered.



MCDOWELL: Just to compare the $2 million bail that Kyle Rittenhouse had to put up and the $1,000 bail that this murderer --



KILMEADE: Unbelievable.



MCDOWELL: -- this alleged murderer got out on. It just -- I don't understand. So, Kyle Rittenhouse, in the language he was using, he used the words malice and defamation. He has a really good lawyer as he said. So those are the legal -- I'm not a lawyer, but I know legal words when I see them. Those are the legal terms that he would have to use.



So, I -- to that point, I don't understand why the D.C. clutter boxes on T.V. like at "The View" keep talking about Rittenhouse the way that they do. Why do their bosses allow this? Just -- can't you -- like, where are the grown-ups who are running these networks?



And they talk about Rittenhouse -- I don't understand why they're so worked up over the death of a pedophile, mentally-ill child molester that they keep harping on this. But that's who they are.



TARLOV: We've talked about this a few times -- I know that we have to go. He didn't know that Rosenbaum was a pedophile or child molester when this happened.



MCDOWELL: But they know it now and they know he's been acquitted so, they need to stick a sock in it.



WATTERS: Yes. The jury know.



MCDOWELL: Oh, wait. One more thing, Facebook's going to get sued. You mark my words because Facebook didn't ban any commentary that supported Kyle Rittenhouse initially. They prevented any fundraising for his defense and they would only allow declarations of his guilt and not his innocence. So, you go for the -- you go for the big pockets, the biggest pocket in the country.



KILMEADE: And they should -- and they should announce that suit on Twitter to pay justice.



MCDOWELL: Twitter did it, too.



KILMEADE: Okay. Straight ahead, President Biden with a desperate move to control soaring gas prices, but will it make a difference? Think about that question while we're in break.



TARLOV: President Biden trying make the case that the economy is in good shape after a supply crisis and inflation took a huge bite out of his approval numbers. Biden rolling out a new plan to fight off rising prices at the gas pump by releasing 50 million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserves.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDEN OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Today, I'm announcing that the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help provide the supply we need as we recover from this pandemic. I also want to briefly address one myth about inflated gas prices. They are not due to environmental measures. My effort to combat climate change is not raising the price of gas or increasing its availability.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TARLOV: And the Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm being criticized for the answer to this question.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: There is various figures about this. I'm curious if you know. How many barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, ENERGY SECRETARY: I don't have that number in front of me, sorry.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TARLOV: Dana, what say you?



PERINO: Okay, so you should probably know that if you are the secretary of energy, probably (ph), I suggest.



KILMEADE: That would be eight pounds (ph) of fuel.



PERINO: So tapping the SPR -- so Joe Biden talks about how long he's been in Washington and how much experience he has. Any president that tries to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to deal with prices -- we're not actually in an oil emergency, it's like a gnat on an elephant. It doesn't have the impact that it wants to do. And also it's just so craven, right? They do it right before Thanksgiving.



And tapping the SPR is really just making up for the bad policy from before. So, canceling Keystone, canceling oil and gas leases, discouraging investment, not allowing ANWR to go through, so then you have to tap the SPR which is not going to do anything and you get through Thanksgiving and they're just like basically hoping that it all goes away.



It's the same thing with the eviction moratorium. That wasn't working out. The money wasn't going out the door so then they had to like figure out other policy.



And then they have to go to the courts, and they basically get saved by the courts until they can't do that. Or they're driving up inflation with bad policy. And now, they're like, oh, wait, now what are we going to do because of inflation? So, it's one thing after another.



But the other thing about Jennifer Granholm, the Secretary, is yesterday -- and she's not the only one. The administration's position on this has been higher gas prices are the price that all of us are going to have to pay so that we can transition to a cleaner fuel for the climate. That's what they've said.



So, she said that yesterday. Today, she's in the briefing room saying this is a very serious issue. It affects all low-income families. We're going to get on top of it. So, somebody called her between yesterday and today when they realized that their polling is so bad on this.



Just now, there was a poll that said that 77 percent of people say they notice inflation and 57 percent of them blame Joe Biden. Whether that's fair or not, that's the reality that they're living in.



TARLOV: Well, to that point, Jesse, there's another poll out that, for 54 percent of Americans, the raising gas and grocery prices are a major concern. So, that's the highest level of concern for them.



WATTERS: Joe doesn't seem very concerned, does he? He, I guess, wants higher prices. He said it. It makes it easier to transition to green. He just doesn't want to pay a political price for the high gas prices. So, they do this silly release, which does nothing. It's like what do we consume, Dagan, 20 million barrels a day, and he released his 50 million. That's like your mother --



MCDOWELL: The oil went up today.



WATTERS: It did? OK.



MCDOWELL: It did go --



WATTERS: That is like your mother asking you to bring over something for Thanksgiving and you show up with two Triscuits.



PERINO: I love Triscuits.



WATTERS: What does that -- what does that going to do? I don't know. We're not going to get anywhere. He's been begging OPEC. OPEC is just going to give him the middle finger. The Crown Prince hates him because Joe called him a pariah after he murdered that journalist. So, it's like a blood feud and the American people are going to pay the price.



TARLOV: That was deserving.



WATTERS: Hey, you know what? He's taking it out on the American people.



PERINO: Better than Kyle -- calling Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist.



TARLOV: OK. So, one thing that I find difficult to square, Brian, is so 70 percent of Americans have a negative outlook on the economy right now, but we do have the stock market surge, low unemployment, wages going up especially in the lower-paid sectors. Why do you think that that's happening?



KILMEADE: I think it's because practical use. When you walk -- you know, Joe Biden says everything is back on the shelves, which is ridiculous, because it's not. But if he said it, I guess it works. He says everything is back on the shelves. The supply chain problem basically solved.



So, if you look at the -- if things that you go to buy are more expensive. Things you go to buy, a lot of times we don't have them. You go to put gas in your car, it costs more. You actually try to buy stuff and you pay more and get less. You go out to a restaurant, and it costs more. The service isn't as good. People are not working. Sundays, that restaurant you like is closed because they're not staffed.



So, when all these little areas around the country you're affected, and it affects the practical way we lead our lives which I find fascinating because it's apolitical. Everything I just mentioned has nothing to do with Republican philosophy or Democratic philosophy. It's making people say, is my life better now than it was in who is responsible for it?



And he's always -- for somebody so experienced with experienced staff, I don't understand why he's always in reaction mode. He's never leading. Like, we got to get ahead of inflation. We got to get ahead of the concern about gas and oil. And now, he reacts just a day before he goes to a billionaire's house in Nantucket.



MCDOWELL: Yes.



TARLOV: It's interesting, about the day-to-day, the CEO of Walmart was on TV talking about -- thanking President Biden for fixing the supply chain crisis. And the CEO of Etsy -- so over five million small businesses --



WATTERS: Oh, it's fixed?



TARLOV: Yes. He said this was a better year than last year. What do you make of that?



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: Well, Walmart is big enough that one, it fixed its own problem --



PERINO: It fixed it.



MCDOWELL: Because they were able to lease their own ships to make sure their stores were stocking. They're saying out loud, don't worry about the stores, the shelves being empty, because they don't want to discourage people from coming to shop. They're never going to tell you, oh, things are not in stock.



And they're also scared. Their pants are in a twist over these cuckoo communists who are working in this administration. So, that's the political calculation on behalf of Walmart. But in terms of Joe Biden, the only thing I can think about is he's intentionally put deeply stupid people in these jobs so they can say stupid things which actually help cover up what the real intention is. Because Jen -- if they screw up and tell you the truth, thank them for that if they make a mistake like Jen Granholm.



But I was reading Kyle Basse on Twitter. He was just working down the numbers that the world, because it's a global commodity, it consumes 100 million barrels per day, so we release 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Kyle Bass, it's a rounding error. Expect $100 oil, $5.00 a gallon for gasoline for years to come because of the damage that was done --



KILMEADE: It was 18 this year. 18 a day.



TARLOV: OK. We got to go.



MCDOWELL: 20 million in refined product, I think.



TARLOV: We shall continue on the break. Up next, don't call it looting. Leaders being accused of making excuses as smash and grab robberies continue.



WATTERS: Don't you dare call this looting. Liberals are focused on not hurting the feelings of smash and grab gangs than getting tough on crime. High-end businesses in San Francisco ransacked for a third night by mobs of looters. But it doesn't matter. Local media reporting woke experts and some officials are cautioning against using the word "looting" because it could be seen as racist, Brian Kilmeade.



KILMEADE: It's unbelievable. They say racial connotations according to the University of New Haven. So, I would say a couple of things. This is -- this is also about the first story. It's law and disorder. It's happening around. 12 stores were hit in San Francisco. Oakland was hit 12 miles away at the same time. We're seeing in San Jose with the police department is reexamining what they're doing.



This is part, I believe, of someone thinking this is reparations for society's inequities. That's what we're seeing. And I wonder why Gavin Newsom is mad now. He laid the groundwork for this.



WATTERS: Reparation hunters, is that the new word?



PERINO: I think if we use that, we're going to get a call from the word police. But when they say not to use looting, and they want to use organized robbery or burglary -- like burglary --



WATTERS: That sounds worse.



PERINO: Well, organized robbery, I guess it is, but it's also, it's the looting. And if it were white people, I would call it the same.



WATTERS: Right. I mean, I've seen Whites, Blacks, Hispanics, everybody loots.



KILMEADE: New York really invented looting, I think, of all races and walks of life.



WATTERS: WE did?



PERINO: The New Yorker.



KILMEADE: Yes. I mean, every time the lights go out, everyone takes everyone else's stuff.



TARLOV: OK, as a lifelong New Yorker, I wasn't familiar with that. But if you're playing word police, you're losing the real battle here. And that's something that folks like Jim Clyburn are on the right side of the defund the police thing have been saying.



People know what they're seeing. And now that everything is being caught on video, they know exactly what it is. It doesn't matter what you call it, it's stealing things and people will use any number of synonyms for that. So, if you want to say smash and grab, and then 10 seconds later, you want to say looting, that is just fine. That is looting, it is stealing, it is smash and grab.



KILMEADE: No racial connotation.



WATTERS: Smash and grab



TARLOV: No. I don't even know that was --



WATTERS: I like that phrase, smash and grab.



TARLOV: You can use it.



WATTERS: I love it.



TARLOV: I'll license it to you.



WATTERS: Thank you.



MCDOWELL: But people -- by the way, these thieves are not being stopped by the security guards in the stores very often because the stores are afraid of being called racist if they lay their hands on anybody, if they tried to detain them. Or I've seen it happen here in New York City. Somebody is stealing in broad daylight from a store and the security guard tries to get in front of the thieves and they scream rape or race -- you're a racist. Get your hands off of me.



So, until the politicians and the police step in -- and it creates these poverty zones. We're talking about like not Louis Vuitton or Chanel here in New York, but Walgreens. Walgreens has shut down 17 stores in San Francisco already --



PERINO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Closing five more. The death rate is five times the national average in that city. And it leaves people in low-income areas without access to drugs and goods and jobs quite frankly because the jobs disappear.



PERINO: And medicines. You know, medicines.



WATTERS: I thought -- I thought this was a jobs presidency. Why would people be looting in a jobs presidency? It doesn't make any sense. And I'm really terrified to turn out the lights tonight.



KILMEADE: I'm telling you.



WATTERS: I don't know. I'm going to leave the lights on tonight here in New York.



TARLOV: What New Yorkers are going to do? Jesse Jr. is going to loot your room?



WATTERS: That's right. Ahead, outrageous suggestion from the liberal media for Thanksgiving.



MCDOWELL: We all know the liberal media is out of touch, but this next story would make Marie Antoinette blush. To counter inflation, an NBC host says American should ditch the turkey for Thanksgiving and shake down the guests for money.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Perhaps forgo the turkey. Bear with me. I know that is the staple of the Thanksgiving meal. However, some people think turkey is overrated, and so it tends to be the most expensive thing on the table. Maybe you do an Italian feast instead. But you could ask everybody to just throw in cash, $5.00, $10.00. That really adds up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: Dana, it's funnier than anything on Fallon.



PERINO: Maybe. Maybe so. America did not get to be in this position of greatness by lowering expectations, but that's what we seem to be doing. And you could imagine that Jimmy Carter is stiing around going, wow. I wish the media had told everyone to suck it up when I was president as they are with him.



And the Democrats I think run a real -- a real risk of wearing this general malaise as like, their favorite new outfit and they're wearing it around all over town. And like, isn't this general malaise look really great. And they're trying to convince themselves that it does. But I think that the polls, like, the ones that Jessica had in her block, that 77 percent of people say they are feeling inflation and 57 percent of them blame Joe Biden, that's real.



MCDOWELL: Yes, they could at least have the grace, these Biden and company throw like, cans of cranberry sauce out of the windows of their home escalade as they're driving around.



KILMEADE: I have a different take. I think this is free enterprise at its best. Why not make it a la carte? And for a slice of cranberry sauce, it would be a $1.25. So, pay on the go. I don't want to pay for the whole meal. No one likes everything on the table.



PERINO: That's right, because I don't eat --



KILMEADE: I would like the stuffing in the turkey and maybe offer combo rates. For $9.95 you can both.



WATTERS: Two for one.



KILMEADE: Because I don't want the creamed onions, I never liked the creamed onions. I don't believe onion should be creamed.



PERINO: Who makes creamed onion?



KILMEADE: So, why do I have to pay for them?



PERINO: You make creamed onions?



KILMEADE: My mom make creamed onions. You don't -- you don't have that? Is that new?



PERINO: No, I've never heard of it.



KILMEADE: I guess we have extra onions.



MCDOWELL: Submit your order in advance, Brian, on your phone.



KILMEADE: Thank you. You could do that?



WATTERS: No.



KILMEADE: Dunkin Donuts has it, why not the Johnson family.



WATTERS: I'm not charging Uncle Lenny like $5.00 to get in the door to Thanksgiving. That's not going to go well.



KILMEADE: Turn them to profit.



WATTERS: And no offense to the Italians, but the pilgrims did not eat Rigatoni Bolognese when they came over.



KILMEADE: (INAUDIBLE)



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: But then, what if they could?



WATTERS: It's true. And I actually researched this, Dagen.



MCDOWELL: I'm sure you did.



WATTERS: And Butterball which supplies a third of Thanksgiving turkeys, got hit with major labor shortages because of the vax mandate and all those Biden box, and the price of gasoline is rising, the transportation costs, so that's why you have increased prices with your turkey.



KILMEADE: You know what I love about Butterball? They put the giblets in a packet and it's like crackerjack. So, like you go in, you pull out a surprise. Isn't that exciting?



WATTERS: Just no -- don't chase it with a cream onions.



KENNEDY: Don't do that.



WATTERS: Please.



TARLOV: Just quickly, don't go after things people love, like holidays, because those are the things that --



WATTERS: Or Rittenhouse.



TARLOV: I don't know if people love Rittenhouse like they love turkey. Maybe you. Like, if you want people to save money, talk about helpful tips like taking public transport or like carpooling or whatever it is. But like, people are excited that they're vaccinated, majority of them, and that they can go see their families. Last Thanksgiving was not that great for a lot of people, Christmas, etcetera.



If you want holiday cheer, you should go -- you should have the turkey. I do love those charts though, of what people would cut. It's so interesting when you find out like your friends hate the things that you love and blah, blah, blah. But pay for the turkey. Don't charge people for Friendsgiving. I guess people do that though, like, bring your own thing, but not at Uncle Larry's or wherever you're planning.



PERINO: Lenny.



KILMEADE: Lenny.



MCDOWELL: Elizabeth Warren is on the case. She's asked the Department of Justice to investigate the poultry industry. So --



KILMEADE: Finally.



WATTERS: What?



MCDOWELL: Yes, some --



TARLOV: Well, there's a lot of corruption in chicken.



KILMEADE: Absolutely.



MCDOWELL: Nobody is eating chicken.



WATTERS: Big turkey. Go get them.



MCDOWELL: Before we go, here's what I hate. I hate segments that have tips. I hate it. Don't tell me how to get to the meal. Don't --



KILMEADE: You say tips, right?



MCDOWELL: I don't like -- I don't like --



TARLOV: Tips with a P.



MCDOWELL: I don't like the diet tips before Thanksgiving.



KILMEADE: Right.



MCDOWELL: Like, oh, don't eat the sweet potatoes because they're really high in calories. This is just as bad.



KILMEADE: You know what the problem is? We pardon too many turkeys. We pardon way too many turkeys. Now, we --



WATTERS: We can't afford to pardon too many turkeys.



(CROSSTALK)



KILMEADE: Sorry, reporting for duty.



PERINO: We need criminal justice reform for the turkey.



MCDOWELL: I'm a vegetarian and I adopted a turkey from Farm Sanctuary named Bowie.



KILMEADE: OK, name your price.



MCDOWELL: Happy Thanksgiving, Bowie. You will have life for another year.



KENNEDY: Right.



MCDOWELL: "ONE MORE THING" next.



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Jesse.



WATTERS: All right, check out this crazy video of WWE superstar Seth Rollins. He got blindsided by a fan at the Barclays Center. Rollins was walking into the back after a match with Finn Baylor when a crazed fan came out of nowhere and speared him.



KILMEADE: In tights.



WATTERS: And the fan was then tackled by refs and security and removed. But the guy faces charges of attempted assault and attempted violation of Arts and Cultural Affairs.



KILMEADE: Wow. I didn't know that was the (INAUDIBLE) of it.



WATTERS: Disrupting a live sporting event is actually disrupting a cultural affair.



KILMEADE: Wow.



WATTERS: I had no idea that was true but --



PERINO: That's an extra five years.



WATTERS: Yes. Just send him away forever.



KILMEADE: Well, if you show up in tights I would take -- I would get security. I mean, who would show up to a wrestling match in tights?



MCDOWELL: It's New York City.



WATTERS: If you're not wrestling?



PERINO: Yes. I mean, have you seen people walk -- people walk around in tights.



KILMEADE: Really?



MCDOWELL: You're lucky he's got pants on at all.



PERINO: True, true, true. All right, holidays are just around the corner, have you heard? If you're looking for a book to give a child, I've got three for you here. So, Jesse, this is right up your alley. It's a children's book series called Heroes of liberty. It celebrates traditional American values, highlights conservative leaders who helped shape our country like Ronald Reagan, Thomas Sowell, Amy Coney Barrett also is included. They've got great illustrations. And in honor of these books, Percy has done his first book recommendation photograph.



WATTERS: Nice.



PERINO: There he is.



WATTERS: And it's right up my alley because I have a young son, right?



KILMEADE: Yes.



PERINO: Yes. And you -- and you love to read.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: And you will want to buy these for your children.



WATTERS: Children's books. Yes, I do.



TARLOV: That was a live look, actually, of my nursery. That's what we'll be going.



PERINO: But don't think I'm not going to gift these to you when I'm done with them.



TARLOV: With Percy?



PERINO: Yes, exactly. Dagen, you're next.



MCDOWELL: This is a warning for you with Percy.



PERINO: Oh, gosh.



MCDOWELL: Go visit mama with your dog, Samson. And where is he? On the roof. He got out of the house. Look, it's a St. Bernard. Samson was fine but this is -- Kyle Barrett was just hanging out with mama.



PERINO: How did he get up there?



MCDOWELL: Children pooch. I don't know, but he did. That's something that - - that's something Percy would do.



PERINO: That's a big dog.



MCDOWELL: He's a rascal. I can see it in his eyes.



PERINO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: He's ready to rascal around on the roof.



PERINO: He is. Jessica.



TARLOV: All right. So, it was a fun night on Dancing with the Stars. I don't know if anyone else is a fan. But you are?



PERINO: I'm a fan of Cody Rigsby.



TARLOV: Yes.



PERINO: And I missed watching it. I didn't get a chance to watch it because I was watching other things. But yes, I'm so glad this is you "ONE MORE THING."



TARLOV: OK. So, former NBA star Iman Shumpert won Dancing with the Stars. He is making history. In 2016, he won the NBA championship, I should say. He was the first time that an NBA -- an ex-NBA player has taken home the mirror ball. He's dancing here with his pro-partner Daniela.



What's cool is he's married to Teyana Taylor who's a recording artists. And she had a part in the song that they dance to win it all. And congratulations to them. It's such a fun show.



PERINO: You don't think Cody Rigsby was robbed?



TARLOV: He had a tough -- I mean, the COVID -- it was not great that he got COVID and they had to do remote dancing.



PERINO: But he did pretty well.



TARLOV: He did -- especially because --



MCDOWELL: There was an earlier dance --



TARLOV: His moves on the bike aren't great.



MCDOWELL: There was an earlier dance in the season. It was modern. It was - -



PERINO: Like a Brian's style.



KILMEADE: Real quick. I have a question for you guys.



PERINO: Brian is like -- you have an entire minute.



KILMEADE: Are you ready? What is the fastest thing the human body can do?



WATTERS: Spit.



PERINO: Blink?



TARLOV: Blink?



MCDOWELL: Sneeze?



KILMEADE: Here's a clue. Snap you fingers.



TARLOV: That's faster than blinking?



KILMEADE: That is faster than blinking. According to Georgia Tech, it takes seven milliseconds to snap your fingers, more than 20 times quicker than the blink of an eye. The secret is down to friction between the thumb and the third finger. The quickest thing you could possibly do. How fast --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: I'm ready --



PERINO: That's why you were interrupting our Dancing with the Stars commentary?



TARLOV: It threw me off. I was like, what is Brian thinking?



PERINO: Yes. Wow.



KILMEADE: You didn't find that fascinating?



MCDOWELL: This is my evergreen crap.



KILMEADE: And by the way --



MCDOWELL: It's not even amusing.



KILMEADE: I think it amusing



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: It's like, I can't think of one "ONE MORE THING." I'll just go to the facts book.



KILMEADE: You know what? I don't need this.



WATTERS: Oh, he's leaving.



PERINO: Oh, Brian, don't leave us. That's it for us.



WATTERS: Bye, Brian.



PERINO: Join us tomorrow. "SPECIAL REPORT" starts now.



KILMEADE: I should never do this show.



