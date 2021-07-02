'The Five' on Harris' work environment, Air Force's new fitness standards

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Dagen McDowell, Harold Ford, Jr., Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City. This is "The Five."

Well, apparently working for Kamala Harris is no walk in the park, 22 current and former aides telling the "Politico" the VP oversees an abusive workplace where morale is low and concerns are ignored. The outlet painting this unflattering picture "People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it's an abusive environment, said another person with direct knowledge of how Harris' office is run. It's not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It's not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like bleep."

And although much of the criticism is aimed at the VP's chief of staff, many of the sources are blaming Kamala Harris herself saying the toxicity all starts from the top. The alleged mistreatment is a big difference from President Biden's promise to staffers.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm not joking when I say this. If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.

PERINO: Harris' chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders defended the VP and said people who made the claims are cowards. But this is not the first time Harris has been accused of fostering a bad work environment.

In fact, Jesse, back during her presidential campaign, this letter was sent in as part of a resignation in which the staffer said "This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat a staff so poorly. It is not acceptable to me that we encourage people to move from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore only to lay them off with no notice with no plan for the campaign and without thoughtful consideration of the personal consequences to them."

And around that time, there was a "New York Times" story that had 50 staffers quoted saying similar things.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Toxic femininity in my opinion, Dana. And this isn't just like a low-level staffer that worked for Trump saying something that got overheard by "Politico" and sensationalized. This is 22 people talking to "Politico," not a right-wing publication. So, you know it's 10 times worse than it actually is.

It sounds like a jailbreak or a cry for help, people are leaving, they have left. They're looking to get out of there. And it doesn't surprise me because the campaign imploded and now the VP's office is imploding. She is a very insecure person, she's riddled with insecurities, very defensive and you see that when she is cackling like a wacko.

But this is early for the disintegration of the VP's office. We are not even six months in, Dana, and the heat is not even on yet. Wait until the summer kicks in and you really see the high gas prices, the crime and the immigration. It's going to really ramp up pressure on her.

And the Biden White House recognizes the problem. They said that in the article, and they are "concerned" about it. And that's why I think you see the attempts to raise the profile of Dr. Jill. She is now a policy walk, a senior advisor. She's going to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. Kamala is sidelined for that.

So, look for a little bit of that backbiting between those two women. That should be fun to follow. Joe Biden has to be thinking "thank god it's not me" because that's the struggling puppet. He is having a hard time basically completing basic tasks and as long as the pressure is on Kamala, I expect to see her getting set up for more failures as the year goes on.

PERINO: Dagen, what about the suggestion that President Biden is -- this is not me saying this, this is others -- that she is being set up to fail by being given really tough issues to have to deal with?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, she failed in her own presidential campaign running for the nomination, so this is something that she's used to and good at, and that's failing a task assigned to her. They did also put her not just in charge of the border and the immigration problem, but also in charge of efforts to protect voting rights.

So, in terms of disintegration, her potential for being the next president of the United States is disappearing. But I personally love Symone Sanders' comment, one of the lines from her was about, "We are not making rainbows and bunnies all day."

So she is in essence saying we don't care about your delicate feelings. Our hostile workplace is okay because we are doing hard work. In essence, she is saying that, you know, suck it up and back up, buttercup. We are doing god's work here. If you, you know, if you don't like it go work for Jenny Granholm. I kind of like that attitude.

WATTERS: I like that attitude, too. Maybe they hired a bunch of snowflakes in the VP's office and they're all complaining.

MCDOWELL: Well, you know who is also tough, is Tina Flournoy, her chief of staff. So she worked at Philip Morris and was very active -- there is a -- we published, Fox News did a memo from Flournoy saying we are working with the USA to kill the Medicaid liability bills over smoking, that's how tough she was in the mid-90s.

PERINO: And Harold, some people on her staff thinks that she is basically being held to a higher standard than anybody else and that this is just not fair.

HAROLD FORD, FOX NEWS HOST: She probably needs some new staff members. Look, you don't take a job working for the president or the vice president thinking you're going to get the proverbial 25 years. Four years obviously understand, and a go watch. These are tough jobs. And you want smart people, tough people, people who can handle the back and forth, people who don't get afraid with a bad headline or tremble or rattle, and she probably needs to hire some new people.

Look, you know, some people have suggested that she gets hard assignments, that's what the vice president gets. I have not heard the vice president complain about that, and we can be critical of other things about her, but I think it's unfair to be critical when these people work at the pleasure of the president.

There's only one person at this table who had that honor. And when the president doesn't want you to work or vice president doesn't want you to work for them anymore you got to move on. So, you know, this is not about a grade about her performance as vice president, but I tend to agree with Symone Sanders, who I don't know very well.

I tend to lean more towards what she is saying. Again, if their allegations that they want to make about the workplace, they should make those allegations, but to come to work and say it's hard and that it's tough and that, gosh, how am I going to do this? You need new people. This is a real job. We've got real challenges to stare down here.

PERINO: Those staff that talked to "Politico," they didn't go to the HR department. They went to the media.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. And you know, we talked about the -- they used the phrase "petition rhetoric." You know, it's rhetoric that's to deliberately intensify behavior so it feels important and when you actually look at it there's nothing there.

So this is what you call the rhetoric of bullying which is like, the workplace is abusive, it's not healthy, mistreatment and toxicity. When you actually drill down into that it's like, well, he didn't say hello to me in the elevator, right? It's like stuff like that and it's like, you know what, that kind of rhetoric sets me off and makes me think it's a bunch of whiny brats.

You know, her office doesn't suffer from a moral intense atmosphere. It suffers from a bunch of like really fragile babies.

PERINO: A lot of them.

GUTFELD: Yes. And also, you know, we have to be fair because this is the -- this was -- this type of story was the main entree on CNN when Trump was president, right? It was all this anonymous blather that sounds exactly like this. Every day there was this -- someone says ex, oh, somebody's having a tantrum.

It was like this is the low-hanging fruit for petty people. So, she might actually be a bad boss, she might even be a bad vice president, but once you are a boss this is what happens, and I am defending all bosses here because somebody has to. Somebody has to speak out for people who constantly get backbiting weirdos, upset because oh, my god. Shut up! You, I'm talking to you!

PERINO: I'm sure they love the imitation of them.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.

PERINO: Okay. Up next, as crime surges, one liberal city is cracking down on legal gun owners and wants them to pay for the cost of violence. We'll be right back.

WATTERS: As the country faces a major crime wave, one liberal city solution is to go after and punish law-abiding gun owners. San Jose, California approving a plan that would charge residents who legally own firearms for the cost of criminal gun violence.

It includes an annual fee and would force people to buy a liability insurance coverage. And if residents don't comply, you ready? They will confiscate your gun. Greg, you've look into this, totally illegal, right?

GUTFELD: Absolutely. I'm a legal expert on guns and they could just come and take mine. That will be fun for everybody. The idea of calling it gun insurance -- gun insurance is really clever because you are arguing to people like, well, there's car insurance, why can't there be gun insurance? Well, because car insurance doesn't require you to cover other people's accidents, right? So this doesn't make any sense. It's absurd on its face.

Law-abiding gun owners by their definition, getting a gun makes them, you know, they are not targets for criminals, less target for criminals. But then they become targets for liberals.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: But it's a fair trade-off. It's like no one -- every day they come up with this stupid idea and we have to talk about it, but it's not going to happen. Remember, all the crime is caused by bad people with stolen guns in cities where politicians put these thugs back on the street before the next victim is done at their shift in Chinatown.

So we know how to solve that. You know, we have these task forces that take guns off the street. You got to get that out there. Bring back stop and frisk, lock up the thugs with guns, problem solved.

WATTERS: So many things wrong with this, Harold, just one of them that Greg touched on, the part about how you go about confiscating someone's guns.

FORD: It's probably not going to withstand or --

WATTERS: That's the Beto O'Rourke of school of thought.

FORD: You know, the other reality as everyone is entitled to own a gun on the Second Amendment. You're not entitled to own a car so you don't have to have insurance, which is why this thing is going to have --

GUTFELD: That was a better way to putting it.

WATTERS: Somebody holds a token --

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: Praise Jesus that you said that.

FORD: But I give them credit for this. I think the -- when we try to reset and imagine and reimagine ways to deal with a challenge and a problem, that's what they're doing. This is not the way to do it. I've said before and I'll say it again, the ghost gun issue which the president is going after is a huge, huge part because those stolen guns, someone had to have their guns stolen.

Now, if you buy 100 guns and all of a sudden all them are stolen, something might be fishy and find about what you're doing. And how these guns, again, I've said over and over again, you can't get a fresh apple, a good book, a dental visit in a lot of these neighborhoods where these people are finding -- these kids are finding guns. We have to keep trying and I give them credit for trying, but this is not going to withstand a legal challenge.

WATTERS: Well, I've been to the neighborhood you're talking about. You can get apples, Harold. You can definitely get apples.

GUTFELD: But inside the apples are guns.

WATTERS: All right. What about you, Dagen? This does not ring true to you, I'm sure.

MCDOWELL: Inside the apple or ammo. It's ammo.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: Which is extremely in very short supply right now. This is left- wing performance art. It's liberal theater coming from literally the richest city in America. So their message is only wealthy people and rich people are allowed to own guns, those people who can afford the insurance and the fees on the gun.

So, this is actually Jim Crow. You put the burden on lower income individuals, they can't -- they're not allowed to defend themselves. Lower income communities, neighborhoods, high crime areas, communities of color, that's what's so disgusting.

The reason it's theater is because these jackasses on the city council clearly have bigger political ambitions so what they're going to do is have all these gun rights groups pay for the legal fees when they get their pantsuit off of them over this law and then they are going to use it for public relations, but it's not going anywhere.

WATTERS: Yes. It's a great point. Again, I've made none of them, but I will summarize all of them.

GUTFELD: You're not supposed to. You're leading the segment.

WATTERS: Get it right. Thank god. It is a really a war --

PERINO: They like me to ask you a question.

WATTERS: -- please don't -- on the middle class though because the middle class already struggling with, I don't know, gas prices, all the other insurance they have to pay for. You were talking about sending your kids to college, that's not cheap, and now you're going to have to take out a policy, another policy on guns? No.

PERINO: Well, also is the Democrats say they want to talk about root causes, like again, this is not doing -- if you're trying to go around the Second Amendment it doesn't work.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: So it's not going to hold up in court. It is a waste of time. And right nearby in Oakland, California, the city council wants to take away $18 million of the police budget and I'm not sure how that will go over in northern California, but except for the police chief says, it's going to be very difficult for them to be able to do any of their jobs to respond to calls including gun crime.

WATTERS: Greg, if someone came to your house and asked you if you had an insurance policy on your firearm and you said no and they said, well, you know, were going to have to confiscate that weapon. What would you do?

GUTFELD: You know, I have to go back to one of those great films, "Silence of the Lambs" where I would always ask the person to come inside. I'd say come on in. Can I make you some tea? And I would be incredibly, incredibly gracious and then they would wake up days later wondering where they are, change --

WATTERS: In your basement.

GUTFELD: -- in my basement.

WATTERS: Okay, because that's the fallacy of all of these gun confiscation arguments, is that who is going to be in charge of knocking on doors and confiscating guns? Not a single government official is going to raise their hand and say "I want to be in that department." Not even the ATF would do that.

MCDOWELL: Right. This is why it's garbage. This whole thing is absolutely just hot garbage, but it places the lotion in the basket, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: It's absurd political gamesmanship. What was that?

WATTERS: Have you seen that film? It's rated R, Dana. I don't know. Are you allowed to watch that?

PERINO: I don't even know what they're talking about.

GUTFELD: I don't know either, but it --

PERINO: Oh, "Silence of the Lambs."

WATTERS: "Silence of the Lambs."

GUTFELD: I like the idea of like applying insurance to areas where there is none because that's kind of interesting. Like, could you have like children insurance, like if your kids turn out -- like if your kids do something really bad --

WATTERS: I could buy policy on the twins.

GUTFELD: Yes. So that, like, let's say your kids do something really stupid, you don't want to be responsible for their stupidity.

MCDOWELL: You actually can get that.

GUTFELD: Really?

MCDOWELL: Yes, if they are under the age of 18, I think that that would be your (inaudible) liability coverage that you have through you homeowners insurance. I don't -- maybe don't know that but --

PERINO: It sounded great though.

GUTFELD: Can you get like getting fired insurance? I guess that's an employment thing.

WATTERS: You can take out a policy on a child that if they flame out professionally --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: -- it's like a workers comp thing. They are unable to function in society and I think you can get them paid 40 grand a year, no taxes.

GUTFELD: There you go.

WATTERS: How do I know that? Don't ask. Let's go to the next one. Is the Air Force getting soft with its new physical fitness test? Candidates can now walk instead of run.

MCDOWELL: The Air Force is making some big changes to its physical fitness test. The standard one used to include push-ups, sit-ups, and running a mile and a half, but soon candidates will have option. Instead of running, they can walk. Push-ups can be replaced with holding themselves up in that position and doing alternate arm lifts. And they can do planks instead of sit-ups. Dana? The military commanders in China are laughing at us.

PERINO: Well, I can imagine that the recruitment office is telling their higher-ups that we can't find anybody that is going to be passing this test so, we got to figure out something to do. And do they really need to be able to run a mile and a half? Well, okay, maybe not for some.

However, Joey Jones sent me an out this morning after we did the show on newsroom and he said that it's not about looking good, it's about being physically fit to the point that you will need to be able to either run if you need to or he said he would not have survived if he had not been physically fit when he sacrificed both of his legs in that bomb blast.

So, he said for him that was a matter of his survival and that's why the physical fitness test is important. It's not just about being able to fit into your jeans.

MCDOWELL: Jesse, are you going to do the plank? Are you going to do the --

WATTERS: I am surprisingly strong at planking. I had to do it when I hurt my back. So I can plank for about two minutes, very good form. But this is not what this is about.

GUTFELD: Walk the plank. That's what I'd like to see you do right now.

WATTERS: No, you're about to do it. I heard your talking points already. I do see the irony in an overpaid middle-age man who talks for a living on his keister, criticizing the armed forces for their strength and conditioning requirements. So, I just want to say thank you to the men and women first for protecting us. With that said --

GUTFELD: Now it gets dark.

PERINO: Here we go.

WATTERS: No, I'm kidding. They need to -- it's the Air Force, right? So they need to fly fast, not run fast and I agree with Dana. They got to get recruits, maybe they have to lower some standards. That is fine. But it does strike me as a little weak that this is happening and I feel like I should not say much else because I don't want to say anything that might get me into any trouble.

GUTFELD: Especially before the holiday weekend.

WATTERS: Right. Because then the next day when I'm not (inaudible)

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: Rearrange. Rearrange.

MCDOWELL: I'm not saying boo about the Air Force with Thunderbirds. Harold took me up and I have pulled nine G's and I have never been more sick in my entire life. I was sick for like 12 hours. I was actually laying on the tarmac taking a nap in the sun. What say you?

GUTFELD: That's the best question ever.

FORD: Your first question to Dana said that the generals in China and Russia and North Korea have to be smiling that we would even be considering something like this. We are the United States of America. We have the greatest fighting force in the world, and I don't know how this reconciles with that.

I get recruiting people, but this reminds me a little bit of our first story. You got to toughen up a bit here, I mean, we're the U.S. And if we don't have these standards and we are going to go with a Krispy Kreme policy who went public today -- I might have burst this -- a fitness policy, then we are going to suffer the consequences. So I hope they revisit this.

GUTFELD: Well, here's the deal. If they like got on the phone with the other countries and they all agreed to lower their standards.

PERINO: Like an alliance.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's like, look, you know what, we are -- our country is getting really fat, it's all those carbs and video games. And like Putin's going "same here." We got the same --

WATTERS: Yes. We've seen you guys (inaudible).

GUTFELD: Yes. It's like this. And why don't we all disagree, but you have to wonder in the future how important is physical stamina. I get what Joey is talking about. If you are in a tactical unit, like if you're in the SEALS, right, you've got to be fit like me.

But if you're like, if you are a pilot you can probably be like Jesse, which is, you know, out of shape.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Just because you're tall, you can hide your fat. But think about - -

WATTERS: I'm skinny fat.

GUTFELD: -- think about like, are we going to have the same kind of wars that we were -- we used to seeing when we were growing up when now that you have drones and maybe you have like specialized groups like SEALS who just would go and we would do these, what you call pinprick attacks. And is it going to, I mean, I cannot --

WATTERS: This isn't for infantry. This is just for the Air Force.

GUTFELD: But I'm -- this is the thing though, I imagine that, are we pass that at this point where we are going to be using robotic devices?

WATTERS: Listen. Greg, if Canada catches like a bad idea and starts coming south, we're going to need infantry on the Canadian border.

GUTFELD: That is true.

PERINO: I think they should actually consider just having everybody do like 30 minutes in a rolls and arms with Cody Rigsby on a Peloton and see how they do. And that can be the test.

FORD: But look at what they want to change. A mile and a half run -- what were the things again?

GUTFELD: That's easy.

FORD: This is not --

WATTERS: A walk or a shuttle run.

MCDOWELL: Shuttle runs are hard, though.

WATTERS: Is that just sprinting back and forth?

MCDOWELL: Don't you remember the erasers, the shuttle runs with the erasers in schools? Am I that old? I'm sorry.

PERINO: I remember.

WATTERS: What were they doing with the erasers?

MCDOWELL: You run. You have to move erasers. You run -- do you want me to just show you?

WATTERS: Yes, like, show it to us.

(CROSSTALK)

FORD: Right, like -- I mean --

WATTERS: And what's with the push up, it's not all the way down? You have to just lift your arms and stuff?

MCDOWELL: Yes. No, you do like -- yes. Those are hard.

FORD: Yesterday (inaudible) we watched Chuck Grassley do 20 -- the guy is 87 years old. He did 20-plus push-ups.

WATTERS: Yes.

FORD JR.: And we're telling -- you telling me our Air Force can't do this?

GUTFELD: And also, the problem with the Air Force is the reason why American Airlines is having such a hard time is that that's where you get your pilots. And there's a pilot shortage because they're not coming out of the Air Force.

MCDOWELL: Well, they don't want to work for American. Oops.

GUTFELD: How un-American.

MCDOWELL: But I went to -- so (INAUDIBLE) got married and (INAUDIBLE) was retiring from the Navy SEALS and so all of his SEAL Team members with the wedding. Except for Jocko Willink (PH) who looked like he was cast as a Navy SEAL, all of them were super skinny, and you had no idea. And it's because they have to be able to do a dead man carry out of battle.

WATTERS: They were hiding their fat. They were tall and skinny and hiding their fat. Apparently that's what it is.

MCDOWELL: You have to be able to pick up another person and carry them.

WATTERS: I can pick up Gutfeld pretty easily.

GUTFELD: I've been -- I've been carrying this show forever. Count it.

MCDOWELL: Yes you have. On that note, boom. Up next, Britney Spears' battled to break free just hit a major roadblock.

FORD JR.: Britney Spears' battle for freedom hitting a major roadblock. A judge denied the singer's request to end her father's control over her $60 million state. That's despite the pop star's very dramatic testimony last week where Spears said she wasn't allowed to get married or have a baby and was forced to take medications.

Brittany's attorney was expected to file a petition to end a conservatorship, but for some reason, her lawyer has yet to do that. So, we've got some opinions around this thing. Let me -- let me go with Jesse first and then I'm going to bring it back that you, Dagen, and hit one moment because I can feel the -- I can feel your words coming out already.

MCDOWELL: The steam heat is what you're feeling. Go ahead.

WATTERS: The reason that the court-appointed lawyer has not filed the petition to end this is because they are a court-appointed lawyer who's making more money representing Brittany than they ever thought they would make. And it's in the financial interest of this court-appointed lawyer, not a high-price attorney, to drag this out as long as possible. From my understanding of this case, the reason the judge denied it is because the court-appointed lawyer botched the paperwork and was late with everything, and they still haven't filed the right paperwork. So, that's that.

If Brittany were broke, this would not be happening. You have homeless people in L.A. in camps, you can't get a conservatorship. You can't institutionalize them. You institutionalize her because she's a money machine. This is not designed to conservatorship for people at that age and people that wealthy. It is designed for people at the way end of their lives that can't manage their affairs, can't manage themselves, they're bathing, their teeth brushing, those kinds of things.

She's clearly not incapacitated. You heard her read very proficiently. She's performing at a very high level, feeding, paying dozens of people, and this goes on and on. And I do feel bad for her. Hashtag Free Britney.

FORD JR.: Greg, I can -- Dagen is ready. I'm going to -- but I need you to jump in here for a moment.

GUTFELD: Well, I mean, in 24 hours, Bill Cosby is free but Britney Spears isn't. We'll be right back. Two words you never -- two words you never want to hear before another word, court-appointed.

WATTERS: Right, not good.

GUTFELD: Court-appointed lawyer, court-appointed sandwich, court-appointed underwear, it's never good. It's never good. It's always the low thing. Look, I'm struggling right now to care deeply about her because I also do feel that she's in a better shape than most people. But people have asked me, do I regret not having kids. As you know, I hate children. So, I -- but in this case --

WATTERS: I wouldn't love Jesse Jr.

GUTFELD: I do love Jesse Jr. from afar. But I would have -- I would have liked to have a child if it became a pop star so I could sponge off it, right? I want a child who could buy me a house or two. But other than that, you know, I don't know. Is this -- where is her mom? Where is her mom? Do we hear about her mom? Isn't that crazy? Don't -- does that -- isn't that weird?

WATTERS: I don't know where the mom is.

GUTFELD: Neither do I.

WATTERS: I'll have to talk to my Brittany sources about that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FORD JR.: Dana?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Well, one thing that has bothered me this whole time is that the dad's lawyer keeps saying at any time she wants to end this, she can file a petition to end the conservatorship, but she's never actually filed that petition. So, I kept saying, well, why not just do that? And why do we have to keep going through this?

Well, then there's another piece, you know, pull the string, that says the court-appointed lawyer didn't tell her that she could file that. And if that's true, then obviously that's wrong. So, this was denied in this particular hearing, but that's because the petition to end it has not been filed.

There is another bite at this apple on July 14th. So, I think -- I think that this is wrapping up. This is coming to an end and I think that you will get your wish. Hashtag Free Brittany.

WATTERS: All right, good.

FORD JR.: Dagen, you have some interesting points about how Brittany, just her life and how it's been managed. What's your reaction to what's been said in the story and -- in and of itself?

MCDOWELL: No one knows the mental health issues behind this. No one knows what the judge has seen over the years, judges. No one knows what the conservators have seen. So, there are a lot of people talking. And that was my issue when we talked about last week was the New York Times, what blew this open was this documentary that they did.

And they interviewed Brittany fans on Instagram, but they didn't talk to any psychiatrists. Now, I understand. psychiatrists don't want to be on the record about what's going, but there's something very profound that's been happening with this young woman, talented, with her mental health and with other issues, potentially dual diagnosis. You know, mental illness and drug and alcohol addiction. I throw that out there, number one.

Bessemer Trust, which is the co-conservator of the finances, according to TMZ, has filed to drop out of the conservatorship. It doesn't want to be associated with this anymore.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: That signals something.

MCDOWELL: Her personal -- her personal conservator has said that there are no marriage or baby restrictions responding to the father who's now speaking out. So -- and that is true. In a conservatorship, there are no restrictions on you getting married or having children. So, again, that raises the issue of was Brittany telling the full truth when she spoke in front of the court.

And I will end with this. I think the conservatorship does come to an end and rather rapidly. And I know this for one reason, because now Elizabeth Warren is weighing on the issue of conservatorships. And she is the Cousin Oliver showing up on the Brady Bunch. This show is over.

GUTFELD: Maybe she'll organize a powwow.

WATTERS: Would you grant me one thing though?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

WATTERS: Would you grant me she's a naive country girl that maybe is not sophisticated and perhaps more sophisticated lawyers on both sides are preying on our carcass for cash. Would you grant me that as a possibility?

MCDOWELL: I think that there -- I think this conservatorship has gone on an incredibly long time. And there are many troubling aspects to it. The biggest one is that Brittany's money is actually going to pay not just her lawyer, but her father's attorneys. And we are talking about over the years probably millions of dollars that she's paid for her own dad's attorneys.

WATTERS: So, you would grant me that you could trap this woman in some sort of psychological dungeon and that's a possibility.

MCDOWELL: Jesse, she's in Hawaii. She's not in a dungeon.

WATTERS: No, but she's also getting therapists like three days a week.

FORD JR.: You said it best from the outset, if she had $60, we wouldn't be doing this right here right now. So, "THE FASTEST" up next.

GUTFELD: Welcome back. It's time for "THE FASTEST." First up, younger generations say their online presence is more important than real-life interactions. They're right. Over 60 percent think that how you present yourself online is more crucial than how you appear in person.

It's an interesting question, Dagen, because it's like, it doesn't have to be either or, but I kind of understand it. You're more likely to ruin your life online than you are in real life.

PERINO: Well, yes, but the thing is, we could -- this is partly maybe one of the reasons you see a lot of young people saying that they liked working from home during COVID and they don't necessarily want to come back to the office because they like Zoom life. Like, it's pretty good for them.

Now, we can say, no, it'd be better for you to be in the office because then you'll be seen and you're more likely to be thought of for opportunities, and that's your way up. But I don't think they necessarily think that they don't want to be called on the telephone. They would rather have a text exchange that goes on for three days to organize one pickup at the airport than to just pick up the phone and get it done really quickly.

And there's a reason why their lives are more memorable because you remember pictures and you see pictures over and over again. I have like 10 in my head. They have 10,000 by the time they're 10.

GUTFELD: I don't know. Harold, isn't this kind of just part of evolution that we're moving towards this kind of thing, where our physical manifestation is never -- is not going to be as important anymore.

WATTERS: You believe in evolution?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Oh, Gutfeld. Take it away, Harold.

FORD JR.: Thank you for that. I agree with I agree with Dana. I think employers are finding it hard to -- all these stories kind of have a -- have a rhyme and reason today on connectivity. If we don't want to interact with people, I think it's going to change society for -- and I think we -- this is not the question you ask. It's going to change us, I think, for the worse.

I get -- the data from this survey makes total sense to me because that's what kids and younger people believe that communication. To Dana's point, it amazes me it's hard to get people on the phone anymore. I mean, everybody wants -- we can -- we can solve this thing with just a quick conversation as opposed to back and forth, back and forth, back and forth.

It's what concerns me a bit from the Air Force to -- I mean, to this, this is -- to people complaining about work is too hard. I mean, work -- that's what -- that's what work is. I mean, they wouldn't pay you if it was easy.

GUTFELD: Exactly. But you know what, there's another part of this, Dagen. It just occurred to me that in the old -- in the old days, when you would - - guys -- you would have to like go out on a limb to ask a girl out, right? It would be like, you would have -- and it could like destroy you. Like, it developed a character to be able to come up to somebody whether it's like in an elevator or wherever and do the small talk and do all that stuff and get a date. That is gone now. All you -- all you have to do is like go on - - well, you know, you can go on Tinder or wherever.

WATTERS: You hit on girls in the elevator when they're trapped already?

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. I went to the -- I went to elevators stuck. And then, I go, look, I have food, but -- no, but anyway, you can see my point, is that that's a really important skill that like -- do people -- how do you flirt anymore? I guess you can flirt by texting, but we won't go there.

MCDOWELL: Well, on -- yes, you can flirt. Online, you can make yourself with filters and with one of those yellow lights and look like Harry Styles. When in broad daylight, you look like Peter Lorre one I go on that way and one eye go on that way. So again, of course --

GUTFELD: I love Peter Lorre.

MCDOWELL: I know. That's why I said Peter Lorre, Greg Gutfeld. But that's why people like online life because they can be someone they're not, like attractive.

GUTFELD: Jesse, what are your thoughts on this?

WATTERS: I have something to say kind of not really involved with this. But I'm getting sick and tired of people coming up to me on the street and saying wow, you're much better looking in person. What am I supposed to say?

PERINO: How many times does that happen?

WATTERS: All the time. What am I supposed to say, thanks? I mean --

PERINO: People think I'm taller than I am.

WATTERS: They do?

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Yes, well you're pretty short.

GUTFELD: You know, it's very funny when they're surprised by my height. Wow, you really are short.

WATTERS: You get that right.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I don't like this.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, up next, looking to cut back on meat? Why? A writer for Bon Appetit -- look at this -- coming up with something called bread steak. It's made up of " custard-soaked, Parmesan-crusted chunk of sourdough, essentially savory French toast that really is decadent in the vein of a rib eye steak. It's fatty and salty. And if you do it right, it's downright meaty."

This is idiotic because if you want to lose weight, you got to eat less bread and more meat because it's high protein, low carb diet, Dagen. This is just going to -- this is going to contribute to obesity, Bon Appetit. You want people to die.

MCDOWELL: Can I breathe now, because I've been sitting here sucking in my gut from eating too much bread for the last 15 minutes. So, I'm -- I am down with the paradou steak. It soaks up the booze though, I'll tell you that, better than beef.

GUTFELD: Harold, I've gotten to know you over the last couple of months. And I'm curious about your nutritional habits because you seem very slim. And I envy people who are slim, because I'm always constantly battling my weight being a rather stocky individual.

FORD JR.: Well, there's nothing -- I don't think you're stocky. I intermittent fast.

GUTFELD: I knew you did something.

FORD JR.: I intermittent fast. I tried to go 16, 17 hours a couple times a week. And I eat -- I eat everything. I eat meat. I mean, I'm not one that - -

GUTFELD: So, when you do that, what time does -- what time does the fasting start?

FORD JR.: So, it helps when you have a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old who eat at 5:30.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FORD JR.: So, I finished dinner about 6:00 and I will eat again 10:00 the next day.

GUTFELD: But I do that every day. I don't call that fasting. I call that being --

WATTERS: I think you have body dysmorphia. I think you think you're a big fat pig. And you're actually slimmer than you believe.

GUTFELD: Thank you. That's the first time I got a compliment from Jesse Watters. Jesse Watters, would you eat the breaded meats?

WATTERS: As an appetizer.

PERINO: It's just grilled cheese.

GUTFELD: It is just -- it's grilled cheese --

PERINO: And like, the thing about Eleven Madison, you know, that fancy restaurant that said they're not going to serve meat anymore and it's going to go vegan. This is the kind of thing that they will put in Bon Appetit to make you think that you should pay $54.00 for that.

All you need to do --

WATTERS: Oh, it's a conspiracy. I knew it.

PERINO: All you need to do is you could do this at home.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: You could get a piece of bread, a slice of Velveeta, throw it in there. If you want to put some lettuce on top, knock yourself out.

MCDOWELL: I ate there once too and they were nasty. Mean. I was in the bar. The food was cold and they are mean. So, you're better off eating at home.

PERINO: They reply like the food is meant to be cold. And that's why it costs $87.00.

GUTFELD: All right. Well, I'm glad we solved this problem. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg?

GUTFELD: All right, my shows -- my live shows we're kicking them back off that post-COVID. They're all up there. Go to GGugutfeld.com. I'm going to be in Nashville, Memphis, Birmingham. That's Alabama, not England, Dana. Newark, New Jersey, my favorite city. But Nashville is going to be in August. OK, it's not exciting. GGutfeld.com.

Let's do this quickly, please. Greg's frustration corner. You know when you're a chunky guy like me, it's often hard to slip it to your jeans but this guy is having a problem too. He just can't get through the doggie door.

PERINO: Well, there's two of them.

GUTFELD: Well, there's two of them. Well, one get through, one get through. But then he leaves him behind. Never leave your buddy behind.

PERINO: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: See how frustrating this is?

PERINO: You'll never make it in the Air Force.

GUTFELD: I'll watch this for hours. Yes. You know what he's got to -- he's got to get on a treadmill. Get out of it. Get out of it. Look at this. And then he can't even figure out. You know what --

WATTERS: He should join the Air Force.

GUTFELD: Like this guy.

WATTERS: Just kidding. We love you.

GUTFELD: This guy. He thought he could help.

PERINO: He's like, help me.

GUTFELD: All right, there you go.

PERINO: All right, hey, I got a podcast up for the Everything Will Be Okay podcast. I interviewed the founder and CEO of IT Cosmetics and her name is Jamie Kern Lima. She's got an incredible story. IT Cosmetics was sold for $1.2 billion cash L'Oreal.

GUTFELD: You get some free stuff, hey, Dana.

PERINO: I did not get any free stuff. But that's a great idea. Maybe next time if you come on my podcast, I'll ask you for some free stuff. Also, there's a new laundry service I discovered. And you might want to check this out. See what you can do. You can just get a little help with your laundry right just here. If you need chores done, this guy, he just helps out. He's so helpful. He could get through the door, that guy.

WATTERS: Very cute.

PERINO: Jesse.

WATTERS: So, A Day in the Life of Jesse Watters airs tonight -- why are you laughing -- at 6:15 p.m. Go get tickets right now. Go to wattersday.com. It's a special on my life, a day in the life, and I actually go behind the scenes when I do one of my man-on-the-street interviews. Here's a little sneak peek.

WATTERS: I'm Jesse.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And it will be quick. I got to get on the train in a minute.

WATTERS: Yes. Let me know when you got it. All right.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wait, Fox News.

WATTERS: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

WATTERS: It happens to me all the time, all the time. We go behind the scenes when I do stuff like that. Also, watch Fox News "PRIMETIME" tonight. I'm hosting. We'll have Senator Ted Cruz, Mike Pompeo, Pete Hegseth, and a surprise guests who I won't tell you about because we are still in the process of booking. Go watch at 7:00.

PERINO: Dagen, what do you have?

MCDOWELL: Being a waiter or waitress is the toughest job because something like this happens. You're just trying to bring some water to the table and boom, the bottom of the mason jar busts out. Lucky for the diners, it wasn't say like a watermelon margarita because that sticky doesn't go away.

PERINO: It doesn't go away. Do you have anything quick, Harold?

FORD JR.: Once in a lifetime Airbnb stay. Four lucky Mets fans can stay in a cityville suite. And the first pitch is on July 28th and it's all to honor Bobby Bonilla.

PERINO: I even learned about him today from a Phil. He's a friend.

GUTFELD: Great story, Dana.

PERINO: Anyway, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey, Bret.

