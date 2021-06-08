'The Five' on VP Harris urging migrants not to come to US

This is a rush transcript from "The Five,’ June 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Katie Pavlich, Geraldo Rivera -- her prom date, apparently -- Sean Duffy, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City and this is THE FIVE.



Seventy-five days after being picked to leave the response to the border crisis Vice President Kamala Harris is on her first foreign trip in Guatemala today. Harris says stopping migration is a top priority but she has already at odds with that country's president over what is actually causing the problem.



The V.P. also saying she will not be visiting the southern border because she is focused on results instead of quote, "grand gestures." And as the administration struggles to stop an influx of migrants Harris has this message.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous track to the United States-Mexico border, do not come. Do not come. We, as one of our priorities we'll discourage illegal migration. And I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO (on camera): But Guatemala's president is blaming President Biden's messaging for the record surge.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALEJANDRO GIAMMATTEI, PRESIDENT OF GUATEMALA (through translator): The message changed too. We are going to reunite families and we are going to reunite children, the very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: All right. So here we go. Greg, so what do you think of her comments especially trying to warn people off of coming to the United States?



GUTFELD: Well, first off, I want to congratulate you on getting your real estate license.



PERINO: Thank you.



GUTFELD: The jacket looks great.



PERINO: I knew you're going to come up with my clothes.



GUTFELD: Kamala's -- Kamala's motto should be she's not V.P., she is why me? Because this is -- because -- OK. Technically, she is now officially a racist, right? Because how could her saying what she said to Guatemala be construed any differently because if anybody had said that six months ago or eight months ago, because she viewed it through the filter of race, they would be racist.



If you had a strong, forceful position on the border which most Republicans do, then you were a bad person, you were racist. So now she gets into power and she sounds like a Republican. She should actually be denouncing herself for her cold, cold stance towards the people down south. And it shows you how -- it also shows you how the media response.



And so now if you criticize Kamala about her job, she says she's not up to the job then you are again, racist or you're sexist. However, it was a Democratic Party that threw her out, what is it, December 2019?



PERINO: Of course.



GUTFELD: Like, yes, she was the first want to go with like, 3 percent and who do they choose instead of her? A really old white guy who knew somebody in the Klan. So, I don' know what's going on here. I think the world has spoken, Kamala Harris is a racist and the media had eviscerated people as bigots for saying the very same thing and it makes me think maybe the media is playing favorites, Dana. I don't know if that's the case, I may not have enough data on that but I think they might not have meant it when they were calling everybody racist.



PERINO: They may -- that's true. They might not. A little disingenuous.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. And if you see anything like a four bedroom with a pool if you could just, you know, bookmark them.



PERINO: And do you still one of those -- do you need a basement for all of your ferrets?



GUTFELD: Yes. I need a basement.



PERINO: And the other things you do in the basement?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: OK. I'll be looking into that. You're actually right, this does look like a real estate outfit. OK. Geraldo Rivera, you've been in Guatemala in the past, you saw that they were at odds a little bit about what the root cause is. Do you think there's anything that the Biden administration put forth today that would actually get to the root cause?



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Well, first of all, I am much more bullish on migration than most of the people in this building. I really believe that it is the characteristic of a robust, growing, vibrant country that we take these strong backs, we absorb them. Look at all the help wanted signs, there's an unmistakable poll or you stay there you get two bucks a day, come here you get 20 bucks an hour. You know, so.



In terms of what's going on now, the disorder and the dysfunction at the border I think that is lamentable and I do put the responsibility for that on the Biden administration.



I think that President Trump was harsh, he was a bully, he took the Mexican president Lopez Obrador, and kind of slapped them around and said we're going to put tariffs on you if you don't use the Mexican army to intervene and intercede and stop these folks from taking the 2,000-mile trek across Mexico to get to our southern border.



Biden's message was much more bushy. You know, come, come, it's great. You know, immigration. You know, what I said to start my little segment here, immigration is good. Biden said that's the wrong message for the American president. The American president has to say stay home, apply, get online - -



GUTFELD: Right.



RIVERA: -- and so forth. And as a result of his mixed messaging I think you have chaos now and you have tragedy being acted out in the Arizona desert.



PERINO: Kamala Harris also responded to a GOP criticism. Take a listen to this, Katie.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIS: On the issue of Republican's political attacks or criticism or even concerns, the reason I am here in Guatemala as my first trip as Vice President of the United States is because this is one of our highest priorities, and I will continue to be focused on that kind of work as opposed to grand gestures.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): OK. So, visiting the border where there are a number of American citizens affected by this crisis is now some kind of grand gesture, it's nice that the vice president is in Guatemala to figure out what the root causes of this, whatever they want to come up with to make an excuse for their own policy positions. You can talk a lot but if you don't have policy positions to back up and stop the flow coming north, nothing is going to change.



And she talks about Republican criticism. It's not just Republicans, it's border state Democrats, like Henry Cuellar, for example, who's the one who first gave us all those photos in at crowded facilities, the ICE facilities, saying you need to do something about this. Just had the mayor of McAllen, Texas, a Republican win in that city when Hillary Clinton won that city by 40 percent. It's an 85 percent Hispanic population there.



And this idea that they keep staying, well, on one hand we don't want you to come but on the other hand, as the president of Mexico -- of Guatemala said, you know, your policy is saying if you let kids stay and families and parents stay, then people are going to continue, the coyotes are going to benefit from that. That's a square peg in a round hole. On one hand you can't say don't come but then our policies enable that.



And the final thing is, you know, when you are dealing with criminal Mexican cartels who are making $20 million a day --



PERINO: Right.



PAVLICH: -- for trafficking which these politicians in Guatemala are concerned about. And today the vice president actually was being protested today by locals saying stop funding criminality, you need a tough guy like Trump. You need tough policies to stop cartels from profiting off of this human crisis. And apparently, the Biden administration has no interest in doing that and taking it seriously. And she's the vice president of the United States not of Guatemala. So maybe visiting a couple towns that are affected by this would be nice.



PERINO: It does make you wonder, Sean, if the grand -- do you remember when all of the Democrats went to do grand gestures at the border --



SEAN DUFFY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



PERINO: -- during the campaign? I mean, is that what was happening, I think during, you know, child separation policy and going down there and all of that. But I also wanted to ask you this. So, Biden gives her this charge back 75 days ago, OK. And then she's waited, OK. Now three days ago she got the assignment to try to get the election bill passed for the Democrats and Joe Manchin, the senator from West Virginia put a stake in that over the weekend so she is not --



(CROSSTALK)



DUFFY: She gets the garbage can of all of Joe Biden's priorities. Right? She gets stuck with all the garbage. But I think, I mean, to Katie's point, I think it's important to note that she's looking for the root causes of what's going on Guatemala and the Northern Triangle companies. And if you want to know what the root cause is, there is a crime --



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: Look in the White House.



DUFFY: -- there is corruption --



PAVLICH: Look in the White House.



DUFFY: -- and people want to get the heck out.



PAVLICH: Yes.



DUFFY: And the border is open. So, close our border and actually have people stay in these countries, the innovators, the job creators, the entrepreneurs, if they stay there they will force the political change as necessary, but if we think that we are going to give Guatemala and the Northern Triangle countries billions of dollars and think that tomorrow we are going to resolve their problems. We're not.



We're going to get that gauge and so we're going to keep the border open for 20 years and let people come up and into the country? I think we as Americans have a right to say who comes in and who doesn't. It's not willy- nilly who wants to make the track north over, you know, 1,500 miles and come in, you know, on American soil.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: I think the case could be made that the actual root cause is the problem that we don't have a secure border.



DUFFY: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: That's actually the root cause.



GUTFELD: Yes. But I don't -- I disagree. I do want the people that take the risk. Because that's -- that usually --



RIVERA: I agree.



GUTFELD: -- that usually is the person that I'd want them to do it legally.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: It's (Inaudible).



GUTFELD: But they're --



RIVERA: Who makes -- like who walks 2,000 miles.



PERINO: Right.



GUTFELD: The innovators are the people that we want, too.



RIVERA: Four years old.



GUTFELD: We want the innovators. We want the creators.



RIVERA: But there's a --



PERINO: Neither.



GUTFELD: But I know --



(CROSSTALK)



DUFFY: A lot of bad people coming up across the border --



GUTFELD: Yes. I agree.



DUFFY: The drug dealers.



RIVERA: But they make it over the walls, they make it, they fly, they dig, they take boats. The pros are not going to be stopped.



DUFFY: Well what happens to Guatemala?



RIVERA: The walls stops one and --



GUTFELD: Well, this is it. What happens to Guatemala if those people stay? Nothing.



DUFFY: Guatemala is great.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: Going to suck up those billions of dollars.



PERINO: It's good to be back in studio where you can have a little argument once in a while. Up next, America has been shaken by major cyberattacks and now a top Biden official says we better get used to it.



GUTFELD: Hey.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD (on camera): Hackers are hell bent on disrupting our lives. They have already targeted fuel supplies, a major meat producer, and transportation networks. Top Biden officials are telling Americans to get used to it which means they can't solve the problem. Warning it could get a lot worse.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GINA RAIMONDO, U.S. SECRETARY OF COMMERCE: The first thing we have to recognize is this is the reality and we should assume and businesses should assume that these attacks are here to stay and if anything will intensify.



JAKE TAPPER, HOST, CNN: Do you think that adversaries of the United States have the capability right now to shut down the power grid?



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, U.S. SECRETARY OF ENERGY: Yes, they do. There are thousands of attacks on all aspects of the energy sector and the private sector generally, it's happening all the time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD (on camera): Scary. And former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says America is falling behind in cybersecurity.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN RATCLIFFE, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: There's a gaping hole in our cyber defense and that hole is called the Department of Homeland Security. By law, the Department of Homeland Security has the authority to defend our networks against domestic attacks but authority is not capability. And you know, unfortunately, I think most folks in the government stopped arguing a long time ago about this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD (on camera): Who's that guy on the left? So, Dana, they recovered $2.3 million -- million dollars' worth of bitcoin from Colonial Pipeline, that was the ransomware, although to me ransomware sounds like something you might put on if you were planning on being kidnapped.



PERINO: Right. You never know.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: You guys are walking around.



GUTFELD: Let me grab the ransomware.



PERINO: You'll never know.



GUTFELD: As you see some kind of flirty, halter top. OK. So, is this enough just to take the crypto? Shouldn't you be putting them in the crypto?



PERINO: Yes, in the crypt.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: So, Secretary Raimondo --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: -- she basically was saying, yes, it's really important for us to be prepared.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: OK. We know that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: We've known that for many, many years. General Jack Keane this morning on the newsroom said, that we actually as the government have the capability to push back.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERNO: So, it sounds like, one, we did today in terms of getting that crypto back but also, it would be helpful, I think if the administration said, and America will not stand for this.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's a declaration of war and we will kill you like a terrorist. That's all you --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Yes. That's -- OK, so that was the other point I wanted to make. For years you've made the point about the concern taking terrorism and bioterror and putting them together. Right?



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: Imagine that, plus the wars that we are in, I think that we are in a cyber war right now.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Because those are attacks against actual people and that's the new war that we are all going to have to be fighting and put all these three courses into it.



GUTFELD: Yes. Putting anthrax or something on a drone and letting it go over a football game --



DUFFY: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- it's pretty easy to do, Sean. What do you -- so you know about the bitcoin stuff probably more than all of us combined, because you have some?



DUFFY: I have some.



GUTFELD: Yes. So, what do you make about this new kind of activity, this new kind of problem?



DUFFY: So, let me leave bitcoin for a second. I'm a huge fan. But to your point, I think we have to be aggressive.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DUFFY: This is an attack on our sovereignty, right? Now there is a role for our businesses to protect their infrastructure and keep them -- keep them safe from attackers. But I view this we should send in SEALS. Right. So you have, you know, 22-year-old kids in their pajamas in their basement doing their thing on their computer, SEAL show up, boom, boom, boom, guess what? No more attacks. Right?



They can do it, right, they can attack us but they won't because they'll get, you know, a knock into the head.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DUFFY: Right? And that's the way you stop these attacks on in our country. And frankly, I don't think Putin is going to play ball. Putin is not going to hold these hackers accountable. So it's going to be the U.S. government that holds these little bad actors and these little pods in these dirty little countries accountable for what they're doing to our country. By the way, this is a real risk. You shut down our electric grid, people die. I mean, it's really serious.



GUTFELD: Right, absolutely. But there must be something that Putin can get from us, like that pipeline. I mean, that was interesting timing that the pipeline all of a sudden was -- it was OK to have that, what it's called, crosswinds or whatever.



PAVLICH: Nord Stream.



GUTFELD: Nord Stream. It sounds like a camper. But anyway, so that happened. Geraldo, if we could tie these attacks to white supremacist would the White House act faster --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: Or immigration. Tie it to immigration.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: But, you know, yesterday was June 6 and you commemorated the 77th anniversary of the D-Day, storming of D-Day. This is war. This is war as much as that was war.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: You know, it's bio, it's germ, it's all this -- and bitcoin is so untraceable.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: Bitcoin was made for criminals, with all due respect to our esteem colleague.



GUTFELD: Sean, he just called you a criminal.



RIVERA: I just think that it's nuts, they should have bitcoin that explode and leave like it die on the hands of the users the way some back deposits do. But I think it's very troubling and I don't know what the hell to do about it and I can't even figure out my password.



PERINO: It's password.



GUTFELD: No, it's Geraldo.



RIVERA: It's just an Ab123456.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: But I fear for the future unless we take the pajama wearing kids and set them loose to defend us rather to attack us?



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Katie, I always notice a trend with Dems, the Democrats, when they say a problem is here to stay.



PAVLICH: Right.



GUTFELD: It's the one they can't fix.



PAVLICH: Yes.



GUTFELD: They've never said that about climate change or any other thing or it's systemic racism.



PAVLICH: Right.



GUTFELD: If you said to them, you know, systemic racism is here to stay.



PAVLICH: They'd be like, no, it's not. We have to do everything.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: It sounds like there's a group of people that need to learn to code so that they can help --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: -- the country --



PERINO: Yes.



PAVLICH: -- combat cyberattacks and that's something that the government needs. But this argument of saying, we just need to get used to being attacked is so antithetical to what the federal government job is. The left and Democrats think the federal government has a role to everything but when it comes to problems that they maybe want to downplay expectations for if we get attacked again, they say, well, just get used to doing it.



But think of it as, it's hard to think of it in a tangible way because it's digital, but say we had an oil tanker that was attacked off of the coast of Somalia by pirates and terrorists, right? The company would hire security but the government, the United States military would then take on projects --



GUTFELD: Right.



PAVLICH: -- projects to get rid of terrorists who were attacking U.S. interests whether they are private --



PERINO: Right.



PAVLICH: -- or military targets no matter where they are in the world. We've seen this, you know, all over the place, Africa.



GUTFELD: Us produce a private citizen and we still go try to save them.



PAVLICH: Exactly. So, the government has an obligation to fight this from a level of military force and sending in some navy SEALS or some delta force guys, it might send the right message to these people to not carry out terrorist attacks especially on critical infrastructure here in the states.



And when it comes to Putin, I think that the attack on the meat-packing company happened actually after Nord Stream 2 was pushed through.



PERINO: Yes, it doesn't matter.



PAVLICH: And so, it doesn't really matter --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: -- unless there's force involve that there is a consequence from the government and not just a security from a private company, it's going to keep happening.



RIVERA: The biggest problem is insurance. It's cheaper for the companies - -



GUTFELD: Companies, yes.



RIVERA: -- to pay the ransom because they are insured.



GUTFELD: Right.



RIVERA: You got to outlaw that insurance. That's how you get them to do it.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: But it might be less expensive if they actually invested in protecting their systems in the first place.



GUTFELD: Amen.



GUTFELD: Right. But that's the way they do. They weigh the best cost and benefits --



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- and they think it's cheaper. Meanwhile, what if we -- what if it's you that is being extorted? Like you have --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: I've been thinking about this.



GUTFELD: Like, let's -- you're thinking about those you took back in the '90s? They're up in the cloud. They're up in the cloud. Somebody gets a hold of it could be a person to person extortion thing.



PAVLICH: Yes.



GUTFELD: Like, if a kid gets extorted, is he going to tell his parents that they're -- no. He's going to -- if he's going to freak out, he could harm himself, that's what scares me is that that can happen more and more. Not that I have anything on the cloud.



DUFFY: That's only $20 and the allowance --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: The bitcoin, I know the bitcoin. That's worth more.



GUTFELD: All right. Up next, major backlash after a speaker at Yale says that she fantasizes about killing white people or two.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH (on camera): Backlash building over New York City based psychiatrist saying she fantasizes about killing white people during a speech at Yale University. Dr. Aruna Khilanani making those explosive comments in a guest lecture to medical students back in April.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ARUNA KHILANANI, PSYCHIATRIST: I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltiness with a bounce in my step. Like I the world a (muted) favor. White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time.



We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It's not going to happen. They have five holes in their brain.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH (on camera): Just claims she was taken out of context and was taken metaphorically and Yale is now backtracking, saying in a statement that those comments are antithetical to school values. But the university was well aware of the speech and reportedly restricted online viewing after it happened.



So, Dana, it seems like the doctor needs a doctor.



PERINO: Right. So, this class that she was teaching was one that would allow you to get your licensing credit, so it was one of the ones that you had to take. So, this is the kind of thing --



GUTFELD: Allowed.



PERINO: -- that is allowed, right. So, if you wanted to become a psychiatrist you could go to this lecture and take her class. As I read that entire interview that she did with Barry Weiss and I have to say, like, to me, I'm not a psychiatrist obviously but I would say this person is insane.



And the fact that Yale tried to suppress views, (AUDIO GAP), like, is that censorship?



PAVLICH: Yes.



PERINO: (AUDIO GAP) That they knew that it could cause them a big problem. I can't imagine that they want this kind of person there. Now some people might say, that's just one lady. It's just one crazy -- it's just one lady and it's not representative.



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: It's ill.



PERINO: But when you think about how much we are all talking in the country about critical race theory --



PAVLICH: Yes.



PERINO: -- and curriculum that's being suggested for school districts all across the country like this type of thing is happening in the universities, then where do they go next?



PAVLICH: Yes.



PERINO: They graduate.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: Absolutely. She makes a point that, you know, this is the class you can take for credits, well that means that you are supposed to take what she is saying seriously. And as if this is something that should be credible in terms of an argument.



But Geraldo, basically what she's saying is you're allowed to murder white people for the sake of them being white. It sounds pretty racist to me.



RIVERA: Well, I'll leave white people.



PAVLICH: Is it racist? Is it racist? Is it?



RIVERA: What you mean we?



PAVLICH: It is.



RIVERA: First of all, this absolutely confirms my theory that all psychiatrists are crazy.



GUTFELD: You just -- now you just smeared a whole group based on --



RIVERA: I did. I did. I smear the whole group.



PAVLICH: But you won't answer my question.



RIVERA: You know, this is -- this casual hatred is very, very troubling. And it underlies a lot of vibe that's out there right now where you have -- talking about critical race theory, you have critical race relations going on all over the place, this one to that one and this one to that one. I think it's very, very troubling.



I was a fellow at Yale, Calhoun College named after Senator John C. Calhoun from, you know, the early 19th century who was a racist, apparently. John Kennedy said he was one of the great senators ever. But they rediscovered that he was a racist a few years ago. And so, they changed the name of Calhoun College where I was a Calhoun fellow.



And you know, I quit. I quit because it was so gratuitous. It was so -- they were so politically correct. And to launch this person, and then attempt to cover it up -- it's never the crime. It's always the cover-up. They got -- they got -- and I say that I have a beautiful third-year law student at Yale, my daughter. I'm very proud of the association, but this woman is nuts.



PAVLICH: Greg?



GUTFELD: Yes, I mean, when Dana says -- it is how many minds has she touched? That end up in your human resources department, right, or in public relations? And the goal, without question, is to create a race war. This language isn't about uniting a country, it's about splitting it and making sure that it ends violently.



Can you imagine having her as -- you know, she has patients. She actually has. Could you imagine if she was your analyst, because she's actually talking about her white patients publicly. And she was not using their names, but lumping them in and describing them as guilt-ridden, bred rejecting freaks, which is when you -- when you generically apply like a certain kind of identity to a group that's negative, that's racist.



She was basically demeaning all of her white patients. Imagine how quickly a white MD would be disbarred if he had politically -- publicly, I'm sorry, smeared his Black patients. If he got up there and says, you know, the problem with my Black patients, A, B, C, and D, that person would be a net would be naturally scorned.



This backlash that she's experienced experiencing now isn't even a backlash. It's us talking about it while Yale covers it up. She confessed - - by the way, in this -- her defense about it being out of context. What she's trying to say is that she once I believe was a person so consumed with anger, and that she's confessing it now, she's (AUDIO GAP) people so much. The context, the problem is she identifies a problem, but not the source. And her source is the obsession with race.



The more people become obsessed with race, the more of this delusion and antipathy and hatred will spread and it's demonic. It's actually when you hear that, you feel the presence (AUDIO GAP) it's demonic.



PAVLICH: Yes. Sean?



DUFFY: So, I just want to make a couple points. So, the name of this speech at Yale was the psychopathic problem of the white mind.



PAVLICH: Right. (INAUDIBLE)



DUFFY: Can you imagine putting any other race in there? It's insane. So, what concerns me is you have all these little kids across America who are being taught that they're white supremacists because they're white, or they're racist because they're white. I mean, how destructive is that for little children, number one.



But what concerns me more is the Democrat Party is pushing this ideology. And they have a long history as racist, segregationist, they supported Jim Crow, and they're doing the same thing here just in a different way. Now, they've switched from Black and now they've gone to White, but this is the M.O. of Democrats, racism, segregation, separation on race, and it will destroy our country.



PAVLICH: Yes. It comes down to identity politics, which is now manifesting itself in a worse ideology, which is critical race theory. All right, up next, a center in the sports world. How COVID rules cost a golfer nearly $2 million dollars.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



RIVERA: Jon Rahm, the world's number three golfer, was on a roll on his way to winning nearly $2 million heading into the final round of the PGA Memorial tournament. He had a commanding six-stroke lead, but then something truly awful happened and it was not a sand trap.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JON RAHM, GOLFER: No way. Not again.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What's wrong?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Jon Rahm in tears after getting the news on live television that he had tested positive for COVID and would not be allowed to finish the tournament. Announcer Jim Nantz puzzled by how it all played out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIM NANTZ, SPORTSCASTER: Somebody just gave Jon some news and this is not good. And we have no idea. We have no idea.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: At least no one died. I mean, it was a terrible way, Dana, to present it to the poor guy. I mean, they are he is. Why they even let him play that third round?



PERINO: Well, because he hadn't tested positive yet. So, the test apparently comes in while they're playing and they take -- like, massive come in and take him off the -- what do you call that? A course. That's what it's called. It's called a field but it is obviously not a field.



I am going to say, I think this is wrong. I think that the PGA could have updated its rules as long as all these other places have updated rules. In fact, even here in New York, the mask rules, all the rules in terms of being open, everything is 100 percent capacity, everything can be back. So, it doesn't make sense to me.



Now, if that's the rule and he knew that that was the rule, and that was the risk, OK, I guess that is something. But they hit --- they hadn't had the test before. So, not only did he lose out on this tournament, but I think an additional one that's -- that he was potentially going to play in soon. So, he'll not be able to do that.



Now, his statement was very mild. You know, he's -- he was very disappointed. I have to withdraw. I'm very thankful for my family. Thank you for the fans. Now, that's what he said publicly. I'm just dying to know what he said privately.



PAVLICH: Yes.



RIVERA: Why aren't vaccines or vaccinations mandatory for big-time athletes when so much is at stake?



GUTFELD: This is even more idiotic. This is the dumbest thing to come out of this thing. There -- you are playing a sport that is naturally social distanced and is outside.



PERINO: Yes, it's outside.



GUTFELD: You could have COVID. You can be -- it is so absurd and so anti- science that he should -- he should sue. By the way, do you know how many athletes play really, really good when they're sick? It's like if you actually --



PAVLICH: Michael Jordan.



GUTFELD: I mean, there are people that have won world series. I have -- my favorite example is Dock Ellis, who Geraldo might remember, pitched a no- hitter in 1970 for the Pittsburgh Pirates while he was on acid. So, my theory is if you start banning players based on this -- on this criteria, no one would be playing.



RIVERA: I did THE FIVE. No, just kidding.



PAVLICH: Greg, that's not being sick. That's taking drugs.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: That's the difference.



GUTFELD: But I'm just saying, man, that's some athletes.



RIVERA: How do you feel about mandatory vaccines?



PAVLICH: I think I'm going to go back to the story at hand and not talk about mandatory vaccines, especially since you can get vaccinated and still get COVID just like Bill Maher did. So, I don't know what his vaccination status is and I don't think it's anybody's business to know what his vaccination status is.



RIVERA: Well, he got vaccinated after he was exposed.



PAVLICH: The point is, this is absolutely absurd that he was taken off the course. It's not just about the money, it's about the ability as an athlete to be playing at this level. They took that away from him. He's a healthy person.



And if Nancy Pelosi can bring in COVID positive people to vote for her inside the speaker -- for speaker inside the Capitol, there's absolutely no reason why he should have been taken off of the course especially outside, social distanced. Other accommodations could have been made and this is just an absolute tragedy based on guidance. So, that's been all over the map for a year now.



RIVERA: The dude hit it a hole in one.



DUFFY: I know he did.



RIVERA: He had a hole in one.



DUFFY: He was up by six strokes. I'm not a golfer. Listen, we should not have mandatory vaccines. It's his choice. If he gets -- if he gets the virus, he loses one point.



RIVERA: We should have mandatory vaccine.



PAVLICH: And he can also get it again.



DUFFY: Here's what I find interesting. In the video, he has COVID and they're all hugging him.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DUFFY: They're doing like group hug and they walked together.



RIVERA: And he's crying.



DUFFY: I wonder in sports, if this -- you guys remember Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding?



PERINO: Yes, of course.



DUFFY: She clubbed the leg. I wonder if this is the new Tonya --



GUTFELD: Give him -- give him COVID.



DUFFY: -- Nancy scenario. Right, gave him COVID. Don't club -- don't club the knee, gave him COVID and kicked him out.



PAVLICH: A bad test, right? You think it was positive when it was -- it was negative.



RIVERA: It does remind me of the Kentucky Derby.



DUFFY: Yes.



PAVLICH: They better check the DNA on that.



PERINO: I wonder what the rules are for the Olympics.



RIVERA: Where did it come from.



PAVLICH: Yes, where'd it come from?



GUTFELD: They need to cancel the Olympics completely.



PAVLICH: Forever?



GUTFELD: Just because I don't like Olympic athletes.



RIVERA: All the athletes should be vaccinated. I mean, it's --



DUFFY: Oh, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I mean, it's -- I cannot -- how libertarianism come to play ---



PAVLICH: What if there's an athlete who's allergic to something of the vaccine?



RIVERA: -- when your infection can screw up all people?



DUFFY: You get a vaccine, Geraldo. If you get a vaccine, I'm cool -- I'm cool and you're cool.



RIVERA: I'm -- you're not vaccinated?



DUFFY: No, I had COVID. I had antibodies. And maybe I get a vaccine too. I can't tell you.



RIVERA: Up next, Jeff Bezos getting ready to leave Earth for a historic rocket ride into space.



GUTFELD: Yes.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



DUFFY: All right, Earth just isn't good enough for the world's richest man. Jeff Bezos will be blasting off into space next month with his brother. The Amazon founder hitching a ride as part of the first crewed flight of a rocket ship made by his company that he founded Blue Origin.



So, Katie, to you. When you look at what's happening here, Bezos, his brother, are going into space but there's a seat that's going to be auctioned off in this 11-second flight. Right now, it's $2.8 million. There's still a week or more left to bid. Will you risk your life and spend a cool $2.8 million kind of flight?



PAVLICH: I would like to offer or ask if I could borrow a loan in crypto from you, so I can bet on --



PERINO: I was going to say, pay in crypto.



PAVLICH: -- so I can bid on this trip to space because I would go if offered. But I don't -- I don't have enough money. But I would absolutely go. But I'm also -- I mean, I also have another brother. I mean, two brothers in the space capsule. Like, the third brothers got to keep on the family business, right?



DUFFY: I don't know if his parents are alive, but that would make me as a parent --



PERINO: They are?



DUFFY: I don't know if they are. That would make me nervous. Yes.



PAVLICH: Yes. But I would go.



DUFFY: You would go. I would -- and the crypto has to go a little higher for me to give you $2.8 million.



PAVLICH: We'll work on it, all right.



DUFFY: So, to the pandemic, we saw small businesses shut down across America. We saw Amazon stay open. So, do you think that these small business owners will hope that Jeff Bezos doesn't go for 11 seconds but goes like for 11 years?



GUTFELD: Yes, you know, but this -- it is a very good point. He's basically flying into space to deliver a 130 dollar yoga mat to a woman at the space station. Because that's what Amazon has been doing every day. It's a perfect metaphor in that like they are the number one company in sending a $10.00 object in $30.00 packaging across the country.



Think about all that paper. I should have -- like, we talked about companies you should have invested in --



PAVLICH: Cardboard?



GUTFELD: But the card -- but the paper companies are really making it because when -- if you look in front of every house, boxes and boxes --



DUFFY: Actually, my house.



GUTFELD: And also, the people that are getting it, there are liberals, they're all environmentalists, they're all for green. They don't think about any of that when they're at night drinking their rose, like I am, pushing the button, order -- like, I order one record and one album and It will come the next day in its -- in three covers of cardboard.



PAVLICH: And bubble wrap.



GUTFELD: And bubble wrap, and it's like --



DUFFY: Yes.



GUTFELD: But it hadn't been in a plane. So, I'm doing all this math and I'm going like, I could have just probably walked down to stranded records and bought the damn thing.



DUFFY: But your kids order on your account. (INAUDIBLE) I was like, what the heck. So, Geraldo, we got -- we got -- not much time here. It was 11 minutes, not 11 seconds. But you're a guy who sailed around the world I think in a sailboat, right? You're an adventurous guy.



RIVERA: I have a rule showing that --



DUFFY: Would you do it?



RIVERA: I never envy anybody except I've always wanted to go to space from Captain Video and Buck Rogers in the 1950s on, I would love to take that ride.



PAVLICH: Are you going to bid?



RIVERA: I'm not going to bid because it's too short. But good for Bezos. Good for him. Here is -- what better, you know, endorsement of your own product than to put your -- not only your ass on the line, but your brothers as well. As they said, you know, it must work.



DUFFY: You guys are crazy -- you wouldn't go at all.



GUTFELD: Elon envy.



PAVLICH: Yes, Elon wants to go.



DUFFY: I want a real -- I want a real answer here about whether you're willing to take the risk. Dana, would you send Jasper up on this -- on this rocket for 11 minutes of fun?



PERINO: No, I would not. I would not. We're land lovers. But this is what I think. This is great PR for Bezos.



RIVERA: It is.



PERINO: He hasn't had a good PR for a while. The only person that could ruin this or find fault with it is Senator Elizabeth Warren and I'm sure she's working on it. The person that wins the bid should donate it to a Make-A-Wish kid --



PAVLICH: Or me. Just kidding.



PERINO: And man make that kid's wish come true.



DUFFY: Maybe he could give a Make-A-Wish kid a spot on the rocket and --



PERINO: Yes, exactly.



DUFFY: Absolutely.



PAVLICH: That would be awesome.



DUFFY: Well, good chat. You guys are crazier than I am. I'm not going to go into space.



PERINO: I'm not going.



DUFFY: I'm all good. But, up next, we have "ONE MORE THING."



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'm going to go first. I wanted to congratulate some of our colleagues. Dan Bongino and Trey Gowdy both launched new shows this weekend. They were really fantastic. So, congratulations to both of them.



There was this one part in Trey's closing monologue when he was talking about D-day and sacrifice that I just wanted to point out to people. In case you didn't see it, set your DVRs for both of these shows for next weekend. But here, take a look at Trey.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I think the best way to honor the men and women who died, found, preserve, protect, defend, and improve this country is to make sure their sacrifice has a meeting. Was it worth it? That's the question for us to reflect on. And the answer is really up to us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: And I thought about that and I thought it was a really great show. And I was happy to be on the inaugural edition even though I was talking about something sort of weird, and I didn't do a great job. Anyway, I will do better next time if they have me back.



Also, Jasper went to the beach and here's a picture.



PAVLICH: Beach dog.



PERINO: Greg, you're next.



GUTFELD: All right, I have a banned phrase in a while, so I was going to ban two. My first one is this one, important.



PAVLICH: Oh, is that directed at --



PERINO: Oh, is that me?



GUTFELD: No. I had -- did a thing over the weekend on the Friday show. And I heard three girls say important. It drives me nuts. What happened to the T? Where's the T? Why do people hate the T? It's important. No, I'm doing - - because I found myself doing it. I was going important. I was doing it. When I'm doing it, that means we're all lost.



And then I did -- my second banning is this one, leaning in. If I hear somebody claim that they're leaning in -- I'm leaning into yoga. I'm leaning into -- I'm leaning into music, just say you're listening to it or you're doing it. But enough with the leaning-in crap. You don't fool anybody?



PAVLICH: All right, well, I have a very important story about a Siberian Husky who was reunited with their owner, take a look, after being missing for a couple of weeks.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ashley.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, my God.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ashley.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: So, Ashley is the dog's name, ran away from her home in Savannah, Georgia, after her dog sitter left the door open. She was found in Daytona Beach, Florida 240 miles away from her home. They found her because she was put up for adoption by the Halifax Humane Society after they thought she was a stray dog. Someone recognized her from a post on the internet and called her fur parents.



They had no idea how she got 240 miles away, but all is well. And it's important to keep the door closed if you're a dog sitter.



GUTFELD: That's the worst dog sitter ever.



PAVLICH: That's really bad.



PERINO: Your name is Ka-ie, without the T.



PAVLICH: Important sometimes is an Arizona accent.



GUTFELD: Is that what it is?



RIVERA: Bear down. Bear down.



PAVLICH: Oh, I got it.



PERINO: It's true. Geraldo, you're next.



RIVERA: Erica and I have favorite charities, you know, helping the developmentally disabled. We did a big event here in New York, got home to Cleveland and had, I think, a pretty enterprising idea how to raise funds for Autism Speaks, a great charity. It's nationwide, worldwide. But they have a big office there in Cleveland and in the Great Lakes.



So, we -- people bid to go for a boat ride on our boat. We took it out onto Lake Erie. We had so many takers. We sold out the first seven. Then, we took another seven, then we took another seven, and we could have kept it going. But a good time was had by all. We raise over five grand for Autism Speaks and it was wonderful. It's beautiful out there.



PERINO: Even Bezos have the --



GUTFELD: Only five grand to be with three trips with you?



PERINO: Wow.



PAVLICH: Cheaper than space.



PERINO: Then campaign crypto, not yet. All right, Sean.



DUFFY: So, take a look at this video. School is out for summer. You got to wait for this, OK. Now, watch the video. We have a high school senior from Illinois who does this amazing trick. Watch and boom, swish. This is Sawyer Good here messing around. It took him 12 tries. But on the 12th try, totally swishes, dunks it off this swing. So, kids do crazy things in the summer, no doubt right here as well.



PAVLICH: Awesome.



PERINO: I'm glad -- maybe he's going to get a scholarship.



DUFFY: Globetrotters.



RIVERA: One for 12?



PERINO: That's a good idea.



DUFFY: Yes, I don't know. Maybe. You know he could have done it 100 times.



PERINO: All right. It's great to be back. Thanks for being here. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hi, Bret.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.