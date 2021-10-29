'The Five' on Virginia gubernatorial election

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I make weird noises. Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Katie Pavlich, Geraldo Rivera, Jesse Watters and evil Shannon Bream. THE FIVE.



President Biden begging Democrats to save his rear end before jetting off to Europe to see the Pope. Joe telling Dems behind closed doors to either pass his massive spending plan or his presidency is toast. He then announced that his party has reached the framework on a $1.75 trillion deal that he says will transform America.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Any single element of this framework would fundamentally view -- be viewed as a fundamental change in America. Taken together, they're truly consequential. When paired with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, we will truly transform this nation.



As I said before, these plans are fiscally responsible. They're fully paid for. They don't add a single penny to the deficit. I want everybody to be able to -- if they want to be a millionaire or billionaire to be able to seek their goal, but all I'm asking is, pay your fair share.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Okay. But so far radical Democrats say almost $2 trillion doesn't go far enough and they're threatening to blow up Biden's big plans.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: So you're not on board with this framework because it's not drafted?



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): I want to see the language. I want to see it improve.



HALLIE JACKSON, MSNBC HOST: You are a no if Nancy Pelosi were to bring up this infrastructure vote in the next day or so, next couple of days?



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): If it's by itself, if it's a stand-alone, absolutely. I'm 100 percent a no. There is no getting me to a yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Progressives have also been clamoring to see text of the bill. Pelosi just dropped the 2,400 pages worth. So bust out your reading glasses, Jesse, old man. As has for when a vote actually happens, Nancy Pelosi is being crystal clear.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: Are you holding an infrastructure vote today? Have you made that decision? So are you holding an infrastructure vote today? Are you holding an infrastructure --



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): No, I'm just getting my mask.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: A true leader. So Jesse, there is a Democrat victory in here. They have made it so Americans see 1.75 as a small number because they began --



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: A bargain.



GUTFELD: -- yes, $3 trillion, which means their strategy actually worked and we're screwed. That's --



WATTERS: Well, we're screwed. I don't think the strategy worked. I think it was a total mess. And I hope I'm wrong, but I do think they're going to get something passed within the next five days so they give Joe a win overseas so he can beat his chest to the world and they got to get something done under the wire before that election on Tuesday, too.



So, the media is now going to write this story. This is the comeback kid. And that's just going to be an inside the beltway story though because for the rest of the American people, this two-headed monster of a bill is not going to affect them in a positive way especially in the short term.



It does nothing for the border or inflation. It does nothing for the supply chain and does not create jobs. If anything, the Democrats are going to own inflation when they're spending trillions on top of what we already have right now.



They already own the border crisis and they're slipping in this bill, I did read some of it, Greg. Amnesty for 10 million illegal immigrants. They are going to own high gas prices because they slipped in a little green new deal here. And they're going to own the weak recovery because they're going to raise taxes higher than it's ever been done before.



In a couple years you may have government-run day care in a couple once they get that off the ground, but in the near term private day care is going to skyrocket because they're going to have to compete with this new program. And then what, maybe in one year they're going to have a few electric car charging stations, great. Only two percent of us own an electric vehicle so that's not really that great.



Some of the spending is good. You know, you want Wi-Fi and nice railroads and less traffic, but a lot of this is just doubling down on the boondoggle of bankrupt programs like Medicaid and Medicare which aren't really doing that well right now. So, this country's going to sit around what, for the next couple days and watch a bunch of untalented politicians bad at arithmetic try to raise taxes so they can square the numbers to see if they can pay for stuff that no one wants or needs. That's basically what we're watching right now.



GUTFELD: All right. Kudos to your assistant for reading that stuff and then boiling it down to a paper for you to read.



WATTERS: Thank you.



GUTFELD: Yes. But here's the thing, Shannon. He may know some of the facts, but at 2,400 pages, we never know. We keep repeating the same mistake. That's the worst part about this. We know that most of this is crap in there, but no one reads it because it's impossible. That's the big lie, is that we actually know what's going on.



SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, and the thing is, I know that you think maybe it's a foregone conclusion they get something done, we literally just got an e-mail from Jason Donner one of our very intrepid Capitol Hill producers who just talked to Manchin who said we're working together in good faith, moving forward.



WATTERS: Okay.



BREAM: We're hearing the same thing from Senator Sinema. You've got a lot of folks over in the House. It looks like the Speaker is not ready to pull the trigger on this infrastructure vote because they don't seem like they're actually convinced and all on board either. So, I think what the president came out and said today is like we've made progress but I don't think we've seen a press release from anyone saying we have a deal.



GUTFELD: Right.



BREAM: So I think in D.C. there's still a lot of steps to go here. They got to think, too, they're trying to sneak in, as you said this stuff about immigration. The parliamentarian has ruled against them on this and they've acknowledged that. Senator Dick Durbin, one of the top Democrats said we know but we're going to try again.



So they know that they're kind of throwing everything at the wall so they can say they've got to win, but big things that people expected and wanted in like Democrats have run for years on lowering prescription drug prices, it looks like now that's not going to be a part of the bill.



A lot of things that people said we got to have it or we're not going to do it, that's in there. And, you know, we played in the opening the president did his interesting whisper thing where he says pay your fair share three times.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BREAM: Pay you fair share. Pay your fair share. Well, according to the IRS, a non-partisan group, the top five percent of income earners pay 60 percent of income taxes so, that's up to the American people where they think that's enough.



GUTGELD: Yes. That's all they rely on, is that phrase, pay your fair share. It's not going to work anymore because people have the internet. They know what people are paying. Geraldo, he went to visit the Pope. What do you think of the Pope? You know him don't you? You hang out. You had dinner with him on the (inaudible), the pope.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: I like the Pope. I'm half Catholic so I could hang out with him --



GUTFELD: There's no such thing.



RIVERA: -- half a day.



GUTFELD: Half a lick (ph).



RIVERA: No, I am -- I am half Catholic and half Jewish, but I feel fully Catholic and fully Jewish. So, if you can't get your mind around that then you don't understand your colleague. You know what disappoints me the most here is how the progressives and the squad have been revealed as, you know, part -- petty politicians who would not allow an infrastructure bill to go forward where they would be the, you know, the bridges repaired and the streets and the, you know, and the Wi-Fi.



I mean, they could have done so graciously, yes, we want this big bill, the other bill to remake society and all the rest and be very generous to the least amongst us, but let's do this for everybody where everybody benefits. A highway that's smooth without holes in it, it benefits the rich and the poor alike.



And the fact that they were against it and they used their power to screw Pelosi and force her into this unwieldy bill I think is really disappointing to me because I have been a huge fan of their energy, of their new insights, you know, and that their idealism, but they are revealed to be rather than idealistic. They're revealed to be politicians, ruthless politicians of a different sort.



GUTFELD: I can't believe that they are ruthless politicians. Oh my god. Anyway, Katie, I go to you last because I want you to help me.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUITOR: Okay.



GUTFELD: I'm an LWH. I'm a libertarian without hope.



PAVLICH: Okay. Fair enough.



GUTFELD: I feel that we've gone to this place where you have people are going to be relieved to have a $2 trillion dollar bill that's 2,500 pages and that means -- that means essentially anybody who believes in small government it's over, it's dead well.



PAVLICH: Well, I'm going to give you some hope. I know you'll reject it because you're a libertarian without hope, but I will give you some of it. If you look at the polling on this reconciliation package in every state that's run by, you know, Democrats but also Republicans, purple states West Virginia for example, Arizona, people are against this kind of spending.



And so even if they pass it and get it shoved down their throats, they're going to look at it next year maybe in 2024 and say we watched what you did, we didn't want it and you voted for it anyway depending on how these votes go down.



Now, someone's going to have to blink here. It's either going to have to be Senator Sinema and Senator Manchin or these socialists, I will not call them progressive, socialists in the House who are holding this up because a deal was made this summer on infrastructure between Republicans and Democrats at the White House.



The president promised they would not go together to be voted on. They're changing that now. It was interesting to watch Nancy Pelosi come out today kind of exacerbated saying I'm releasing the text so you can complain about it which is pretty funny. So, we'll see what they can do but Joe Biden's on the verge of being a lame duck president. He doesn't have much time to get anything done.



And at this point, he can't get infrastructure done and he can't get the reconciliation package done and therefore he has nothing to show the first year in his presidency, which does not give him a lot of strength in negotiating power moving forward.



GUTFELD: You know who he should talk to? Hunter, the smartest man he's ever met.



WATTERS: Smartest man he's ever met.



RIVERA: Where did you -- where do you get that 10 million illegal aliens getting amnesty?



WATTERS: It's in the bill.



RIVERA: Did you make that up?



WATTERS: I read it in the text.



RIVERA: You did not.



WATTERS: Yes. Not this text, but the pretext.



PAVLICH: It was in the framework.



RIVERA: The pretext.



WATTERS: It's in the framework.



RIVERA: It's a pretext.



WATTERS: It's in the framework.



BREAM: It's like backdating to 1979 for some of the status.



GUTFELD: All right.



RIVERA: What do you mean by it?



BREAM: Well, backdating some of the status for people who came here earlier than you're currently available --



RIVERA: Oh, I see.



WATTERS: Amnesty.



RIVERA: You're talking about dreamers.



WATTERS: The word is amnesty.



RIVERA: Dreamers.



GUTFELD: Control yourself people.



RIVERA: I mean you portrayed them so evilly.



GUTFELD: Coming up, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just got charged with a sex crime. The breaking news, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: This is a Fox News alert. Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a sex crime. According to the complaint, the incident took place last December and says Cuomo forcibly touched an intimate body part under a woman's shirt, but did not name the victim. It comes just two months after Cuomo resigned in disgrace when 11 women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.



And "The New York Post" reporting it's expected that Cuomo will be arrested next week. So, Geraldo, this is a misdemeanor charge, forcible touching. Tell us what you know.



RIVERA: Well, let me read quickly the statue. A person is guilty of forcible touching when such person intentionally and for no legitimate purpose forcefully touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person or for the purpose of gratifying the actor's sexual desire or misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison.



More importantly, he would have to register as a sex offender, what he purportedly did. Remember the state trooper?



WATTERS: Yes.



RIVERA: The female state trooper. He put his hand allegedly under her blouse and touched her belly. So, you know, I don't know if there were any witnesses. I think it's a he said she said, but in the climate of today, you know, when she says people believe. And so I think that he's screwed if I can misuse a verb there.



WATTERS: Katie Pavlich, your thoughts.



PAVLICH: Well, it's not just that he said she said at this point because they clearly believe they have enough proof to take it to a court of law. So, that's a little bit different than having this argument and debate in the media versus him actually being charged for a crime he will have to register as a sex offender.



I'm wondering if his brother, Chris Cuomo, who helped develop these statements, who actually was editing and approving statements going after these women on official government time for New York. He would write something or approve something that then showed up on the New York governor's website published as a press relief -- release, what he has to say about this now that it's reached criminal charges.



So whether this will go through, you know, he's supposed to appear in court next week, whether he'll plead guilty or not is still a question, but we certainly moved from just allegations and reports from the attorney general of these types of things taking place into the arena of prosecutors obviously believe that they have enough to prove this or they wouldn't take it to a court of law.



WATTERS: And if he is convicted, do you think forcible touching misdemeanor conviction, do you think he actually would serve prison time?



BREAM: I doubt it. He's going to be looked at. The court will look at him as a first-time offender.



WATTERS: Right.



BREAM: Now if these cases pile up and other women come together and there are additional charges that could change for him. But I think most of us would agree as a first-time offender probably not and being the governor, but there are a lot of folks who said listen, New York State officials, lawmakers, have dropped the ball like they stopped the impeachment thing because as you've said he was going to resign.



But there are a lot of people who are saying, listen, if he's facing criminal charges maybe they do that just to assure he cannot run again. So I think there are all kinds of calculations here, but what an amazing turnaround from a year ago. You think about that he -- it was rumored he was going to be the attorney general nominee for that. He could run for president.



He got a huge book advance for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic." By the way, I just looked it up on Amazon, its 196,306th ranked. Yours is way ahead of that, Jesse.



WATTERS: I would hope so.



BREAM: But listen, to think of what happened in the last year to where he's now facing criminal charges for touching a woman's body against her wishes and there are multiple potential cases out there, this is far from over for him.



WATTERS: Greg Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: Yes. I would say it's a fall from grace, but there was never any grace to fall from. He went from Hollywood's favorite sexiest governor to an unemployed accused sex offender. So he might actually have a future in Hollywood. And thank god Chris is still at CNN, his brother, because then he won't have to cover it.



But it raises the question what happens over at CNN with Chris Cuomo because he was advising his brother, we get it. He was telling him about how to smear the accusers. He was in and all the calls, but right now you're seeing CNN's numbers in a death spiral, in a free fall. They have never been in a situation like this before.



And it's safe to say that there's a combination of factors contributing to this and this is one of them. That women are turning off CNN because of their support for Andrew Cuomo. I believe that with all my heart. It's a disgrace. I think they should shut down the network.



RIVERA: Do you have any siblings? Just curious.



GUTFELD: I have three older sisters.



RIVERA: And it -- would they not advise you if you got into jail?



PAVLICH: A little different.



BREAM: If



RIVERA: I think it's a little different --



GUTFELD: Let me tell you something.



RIVERA: -- because he's public, but advising Greg --



WATTERS: They've been advising Greg --



GUTFELD: I think we've been -- I think we've been through that, our argument. And it's beyond that now. The guy has, I mean, Cuomo works at CNN. You don't advise a public figure, a governor, if you're that. You have to step down from something or step out.



WATTERS: Well he won't be covering it tonight on the show --



GUTFELD: Of course not.



WATTERS: -- or any night on the show.



GUTFELD: I will be covering like --



WATTERS: But no one will know because no one watches that network.



GUTFELD: -- climate change. Climate change. He'll be covering that.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's urgent.



WATTERS: Another ratings bonanza. Coming up, the battle over education ramps up. Wait until you hear the latest attack on concerned parents.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BREAM: Upset parents being called all sorts of names in the battle over education. Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe making another controversial claim.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TERRY MCAULIFFE, DEMOCRATIC VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: I am sick of them talking about these issues of critical race theory. We do not teach critical race theory here in Virginia. It has never been taught. It is a racist dog whistle. It is pitting parents against parents, parents against teachers, and they're using our children as political pawns and it has got to stop.



END VIDEO CLIP)



BREAM: So, while McAuliffe denies that CRT is being taught in schools, take a look at these headlines. Virginia's department of education promoting a book that says "teachers must embrace theories such as critical race theory."



A slide presentation from Fairfax County public schools reportedly instructed social studies teachers that "critical race theory is a frame for their work." And Christopher Rufo who has been leading the way on this issue says Terry McAuliffe just not telling the truth.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



CHRISTOPHER RUFO, CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST: McAuliffe's idea that it's not taught in Virginia schools is verifiably false. We have records including actual contract receipts from Loudoun County, Virginia. They actually are paying $625 an hour for consulting that specifically references critical race theory by name.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



BREAM: All right. Katie, this is turning out to be a huge deal where we live in Virginia and the governor's race is underway. I mean, whether Terry McAuliffe wants it to be or not it is.



PAVLICH: Terry McAuliffe keeps insulting the very people he needs to vote for him, the people who've ten thousand of them have taken their kids out of out of schools in Loudoun County alone, Fairfax County. The fact is that they are teaching critical race theory. He doesn't want to acknowledge it, but telling people it's just not happening, you know, makes them feel pretty insulted.



Fairfax County paid Ibram X. Kendi who is a racist himself $20,000 to give a speech for an hour to school administrators and to teachers last summer. They backed that up when it came to light in public documents that they had paid that much money, saying it was essential to how they learned to teach children.



It's not just the issue of critical race theory either. It's about pornographic books being in these libraries for young children. Parents reading them out loud and embarrassing school boards over it and they (inaudible). What do you think the parents are doing? They're -- Terry McAuliffe also keeps smearing parents by saying this is a racist dog whistle to bring up critical race theory.



There are parents in Loudoun County, in Fairfax County from all different backgrounds including a woman who grew up in Mao's China who have come up to these meetings to say we don't want this in our schools. It is not just white parents who are living in suburbia going to these school board meetings.



And finally I would say it is not a good look for the Loudoun County school board to be calling the sheriff's department and acting like these people are domestic terrorists asking for all these insane security measures simply to keep them out from speaking to them when they are taxpayer- funded. They have the right to be there.



And so, you know, Terry McAuliffe thinks that insulting them is the way out of this when he should really be listening to them and their concerns.



BREAM: Well, he does need their votes. Whoever's going to win there has got to get those votes. Now, I thought this was interesting. In Minnesota, there's a school board that says if you're going to come up and speak you have to list your name. You have to say it out loud, your name and your address or Jesse, you won't be allowed to speak.



WATTERS: Yes. So they're basically asking parents to dox themselves.



BREAM: Yes.



WATTERS: Wow. That's pretty scary and it's uncalled for. There's no need for that, but McAuliffe, I don't know if he's dumb or lying or doesn't know what CRT is. He gave birth to CRT in 2015. It started in Virginia under his tutelage, Shannon Bream. And now it's taken off like a rocket ship.



Katie's right. They have all kinds of contracts for all kinds of wackos and institutions, one of whom got $2.4 million and that happened to be the son- in-law of Merrick Garland. And it's not just that. I've read all the texts in the language in that commonwealth of Virginia. It's talking about white students need to apologize and acknowledge their white privilege. It makes black students ashamed of their heritage. It's really sick stuff.



They are teaching racism in Virginia and if parents oppose that the governor says you're a racist. That's where we are in 2021. But I think the wheels have fallen off the McAuliffe campaign. He seems defensive. No one's showing up to his events. And now he's just criticizing voters that he needs to get.



RIVERA: Twenty bucks he wins.



WATTERS: Do you think 20?



BREAM: Are you going to take it?



WATTERS: Listen, this is a blue state that Biden won by double digits and now it's a dead heat because of this issue.



RIVERA: A win is a win, 20 bucks.



WATTERS: Hey, 20.



BREAM: Are you going to take it right here?



WATTERS: Twenty?



RIVERA: Twenty.



WATTERS: Let's go.



BREAM: Shaking on it. Okay.



WATTERS: Let's go.



BREAM: Next week we're going to check back in on that. Okay, in the meantime, Geraldo, parents do have a lot of different concerns. Katie talked about this and there's a big ad that has to do with this about books and things that are full of vulgarity and violence that when they've gone to read them before the school board, the school boards were like, you can't use that language here, like actually shut them down.



But parents say, listen, we should know what's involved with our kids and we should have a say.



RIVERA: Well, true, all true. But for decades I've heard this argument about, you know, it was always about sex in the old day. You know, don't teach, you know, a word or explicit sex to the kids, they are too young. I think that, I want to be a moderate here. I think both sides are right. I think it -- and I also think that everybody is now on notice. Everybody is on noticed.



The teachers unions, after getting burnt and the national school board association, all the -- after getting burnt in these embarrassing headlines about uh you know lying about what they -- what they're doing, what their instincts are, what their, you know, critical race there is, I think that they, on the one hand, get it.



And on the other hand, the parents -- and Katie, I think you're almost always right except when I look at the school board meetings, I see a sea of white faces. Nothing --



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you're not looking very hard.



RIVERA: There's nothing wrong with that --



PAVLICH: You're not looking very hard then. You pay be more attention



RIVERA: Well, maybe I'm missing -- maybe I'm missing the odd Puerto Rican here or there, but I just don't --



SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: But they are there are other American parents that are showing it too.



RIVERA: But I think -- what my point is that I think that the parents are on notice that egregious over aggressive, that -- is over the top. And I think that teachers are also on the notice.



PAVLICH: You were never overly aggressive, Geraldo.



RIVERA: What?



PAVLICH: You were never overly aggressive



RIVERA: Not me.



BREAM: Well, Greg, apparently, some yelling and screaming is OK, but other yelling and screaming and burning things down, OK not OK.



GUTFELD: Yes, in fact, you know, McAuliffe called it a dog whistle, the parents concern. There are actual real racist dog whistles. If you think black people can't get an I.D., that's a -- that's a dog whistle. If you think rioting and looting is acceptable behavior because they're Black, that is a racist dog whistle.



I used to think there's nothing more racist than a low bar, but the Dems introduced no bar. And that's what we're seeing right now. That's why there were so few prosecutions after all of these riots. Look, to them, the left, everything is racist except actual racism. You can blanket all whites as oppressive, and that's not racism, that's considered education. But if you call it out, McAuliffe calls you a racist.



But I think -- well, I think it was your point, Jesse. I can't remember. I think it's over. Generally, it's over. They have killed the accusation of racism once and for all. You keep calling people racist, it doesn't mean anything anymore. They beat it to death. And people are not afraid -- people used to be afraid of being called racist because it is. It's like being called a pedophile.



But they did it so much, it's like, you know what, I'm going to challenge you, I am not a racist. And that's what parents are doing. I think -- I think the left is in trouble. If they don't come up with new ideas, they're sunk.



BREAM: Well --



GUTFELD: See? Now, I'm a hopeful libertarian.



PAVLICH: There you go.



RIVERA: That didn't sound very hopeful to me.



BREAM: In a blink of an eye, you guys have brought him up. All right, coming up, the United Nations dropping a bizarre climate change video featuring a dinosaur.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



RIVERA: The United Nations going from the prehistoric to the ridiculous with their new video on climate change. Check it out. It features a talking dinosaur addressing the general assembly and warning those big bad humans about global warming.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know a thing or two about extinction. Going extinct is a bad thing. At least we had an asteroid. What's your excuse. You're headed for a climate disaster, and yet every year governments spend hundreds of billions of public funds on fossil fuel subsidies.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: You know, Jack -- is that Jack Black? Does that sounded like Jack Black to you? Anyway, isn't the problem that the -- I was in LA when I first moved to LA 20 years before you were born, I remember the skies were brown.



PAVLICH: OK. Yes.



RIVERA: It was horrible, if you were on one of the first freeways. And I was -- in '99 -- '98, I was in Beijing with Clinton and again, it was chocolate skies. So you can't deny that humans are affecting in a negative way the climate.



PAVLICH: OK.



RIVERA: I mean, isn't the real issue that the United States can't do it alone, that we can't sacrifice or pay for what China is not going to do, what India is not going to do?



PAVLICH: Well, I would say LA now does not have the same skies that you experience Beijing --



RIVERA: It's true.



PAVLICH: -- however does, which proves that a free market system in the United States capitalist system can get rid of pollution which is very different than trying to control the climate through just pumping money into a global system. This is not about climate change in the environment at all. It's about government control.



So, thousands of everyday products are made with petroleum. If you control the energy, you control everything else. So, you control how people can heat their homes, you control what they get to buy. And that's exactly what this globalist governance wants at the U.N. Apparently, they have enough money to make stupid videos that have nothing to do with actual real solutions to solving --



GUTFELD: That's our money.



PAVLICH: Yes, that's our money. And so, it's not about clean energy because they call it clean energy like these electric cars and buses that the president touted today. They're actually really terrible for the environment. Those batteries, you have to mine them in China. You have to use a ton of water to get them out of the earth, and then you can't really dispose of them. The same thing goes for solar panels and wind turbines.



So, this idea that this is clean energy just isn't true. It's just a mechanism to control money, and as Greg just pointed out, to get more of it from Americans to give it to Europeans and the rest of the world.



RIVERA: I think that's a very grim assessment of solar power and wind power.



PAVLICH: Well, it's true.



RIVERA: And kids love dinosaurs, so there's nothing wrong with using that gimmick is there, Jesse? Wouldn't your twins pay attention to that?



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, Geraldo, this is not for kids, is it? I mean, is this for kids or is this for adults? This looks like it's for adults at the UN, so think about that for a second.



GUTFELD: It's Democrats which are children.



WATTERS: Yes, it's for children a.k.a. Democrats. You're right. Katie is right. This is not about the science. The science changes anyway depending on whoever you give the grant money to. This is about give me your money right away or you're going to die. That's a stick-up job, Geraldo. That's what this is about, constraining American capitalism, and for liberals to feel relevant and virtuous to throw other people's money at a problem, a problem that you can't even keep track of.



Since 1986, emissions went up in this country and then in 2007 shale revolution, Geraldo, natural gas, and our emissions are down back to the 86 levels while India and China are exploding their emission.



RIVERA: So you are -- you are hopeful?



WATTERS: So, why are we paying other counties to pollute?



RIVERA: Should we not be concerned?



WATTERS: We have amazing clean air clean water. We preserve the natural --



RIVERA: I don't know. In Michigan, they make this group that clean waters.



WATTERS: -- resources of this country. It's not a very densely populated country, Geraldo. You drive around this country, you don't see people for miles. It's a nice clean country.



RIVERA: Plenty of room for those illegal aliens.



WATTERS: Which we're going to pay a half a million for separating them from their moms. I'll take a half a mil if you break me up with my mom.



BREAM: Oh, she's going to text you.



WATTERS: I'll throw her something.



RIVERA: That's right. That's right. You like John Kerry, the climate ambassador? Is he making a difference?



BREAM: Well, OK, but here's the thing I thought was so funny. And when we started talking about John Kerry today, I thought a few weeks ago, he was over in China. He says that his whole lifestyle is about traveling the world to stop the fossil fuels and the use of them.



He was in China a few weeks ago and while he was there, because we got to go and have these conversations, he had virtual meetings with leaders and he could have just done that from the United States.



WATTERS: What? No.



BREAM: Yes, he was having virtual meetings after he had traveled all the way over there. So, I think maybe there is some room for improvement on his carbon emission situation.



RIVERA: But having a high-profile guy in charge of it or person in charge of it.



BREAM: Well, I don't know, him, the dinosaur, I don't know. By the way, the dinosaur to me was a clever idea when you're talking about extinction. He did sound sort of like he had a southern accent.



RIVERA: Well, it was Jack Black.



BREAM: I mean, like, was he discovered in Alabama. And where's his mask?



RIVERA: My grandkids loved them, but to Jesse's point this was not supposed to be for the -- for the children. Crunchy Critters, do you know -- you know what that is? They're now advocating the harvesting of insects. And they said, if we eat insects, that will improve the environment.



GUTFELD: And the people that are pushing that don't do it except for Brianna Keilar on CNN. Do you remember when she stuffed --



BREAM: Cicadas.



RIVERA: She did? She ate a crunchy critter?



GUTFELD: Yes. And talking dinosaur I thought looked great. I mean, the botox has really helped Kerry's fossilized face.



WATTERS: Greg.



BREAM: Oh, no.



GUTFELD: If this -- stop it. He deserves it.



RIVERA: He's a war hero.



GUTFELD: If this were a Republican ad, if this were a Republican ad, CNN would do a fact check, right? There's no proof that dinosaurs could speak the queen's English. This is absolutely absurd. But we are often told how harmful things are, like words, costumes, right?



The Halloween costumes, we're being told, you know, don't wear -- no cap guns, no cinema blood, and then there's certain words that are triggers, they're considered traumatic, and yet you can have -- the left can have a dinosaur tell you that life is ending. And it is actually appealing to children to use the dinosaur.



So, scaring people for some reason is only the turf of really comfortable rich white liberals in their electric cars.



BREAM: Well, you know who's not going to be convinced. It's China.



RIVERA: Well, all I know is that Tesla just sold, what was it, 100,000 vehicles to Hertz. So, somebody disagrees with you. "THE FASTEST" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up, 30 of Americans say they're not afraid to live in a haunted house if it means that they'll score a dream property. So, is anyone about THE FIVE down for this? Greg, would you live in a haunted house?



GUTFELD: What if your dream house is a haunted house? I would love a truly haunted house because that means there's stuff out there that we don't know about. I'd love to hear weird noises at night if it were ghosts and not like weirdo homeless people peeing in my front yard.



PAVLICH: So, Geraldo, the survey also found that 20 percent of Americans wouldn't mind living in a house where a murder took place.



RIVERA: I don't know.



PAVLICH: Based on your experience, did you meet any of these people?



BREAM: What do you mean your experience?



RIVERA: I'm from long island. I went to high school there. The Amityville horror house is a real place. And I get the itchies. I don't like it. I'd rather have bad -- a good juju than bad juju. And why invite bad juju?



PAVLICH: There were like --



GUTFELD: You anti-Semite.



PAVLICH: It's only good juju.



BREAM: Listen, you know, I'm sleeping with the Bible next to me on the nightstand. So, if the bad guys come in, we're going to have a problem. Just don't -- like you said, just don't wake me up. Like, I'm not really that scared of stuff, but I'm like, if you bother my sleeping, we're going to have a problem.



RIVERA: Isn't that funny you sleep with the Bible and Dagen sleeps with a loaded gun?



BREAM: Well, listen. I live in Virginia so you can have both of those.



PAVLICH: You can have both on your bedside. So Jesse, almost a third of Americans believe that they have already lived in a haunted house.



WATTERS: Yes. I mean, I'd put up with a ghost for a penthouse on park avenue for sure. I mean, what's the worst that could happen, Geraldo? I'm possessed?



RIVERA: It depends -- it depends on the ghost.



WATTERS: Right. We call the exorcist, right, and then he's done.



PAVLICH: Yes, that's true. OK, up next, a new study claims men are just as emotional as women and even weep more than their female counterparts on average about four times a month. Guys apparently become emotional while watching sports. To our sports fan.



WATTERS: Have you seen the eagles this season?



RIVERA: You've cried.



WATTERS: I cried every Sunday.



PAVLICH: How much have you cried?



WATTERS: No, I don't cry.



BREAM: Ever?



WATTERS: I mean, I don't cry a lot. I've cried maybe once in the last couple of years.



RIVERA: Really?



PERINO: So, Geraldo --



WATTERS: When Jesse Jr. was born.



RIVERA: Oh, that's nice. That's a nice time to cry if you're going to unleash it -- unleash it that one time.



PAVLICH: Geraldo, you're maybe not a crier but you're definitely emotional.



RIVERA: I am emotional. You know --- but when I get mad at Greg, say, it's over in a heartbeat. I get mad and then it's over.



GUTFELD: Because I'm adorable.



RIVERA: You know -- and I do -- when I cry -- I cry at like Lassie movies, you know, like a happy ending when the handicapped person walks. You know, it's -- I am that mercurial person. But I think that that's why I'm doing OK.



WATTERS: Yes, you're feeling great.



PAVLICH: So, Greg, I don't know -- I don't know if I believe this study necessarily but I do think that men cry more when they get a cold or they're sick.



GUTFELD: Well, maybe. But the thing is if this -- if this study actually found the truth that there are actually dramatic differences, it would have been buried because sex difference research doesn't exist anymore. In fact, I doubt that they will be doing this research because it deals with two binary sexes.



WATTERS: Are you saying men and women are different?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Oh, my goodness.



GUTFELD: I know. That's why --



RIVERA: That's it. That's it.



GUTFELD: -- the only -- the only research --



RIVERA: We're off air.



GUTFELD: The only research that you see now is that we're all indifferent. We're all the same.



WATTERS: Right.



GUTFELD: I don't know if that's the same. But -- and that's the truth.



PAVLICH: Shannon, your thoughts about women versus men in crying.



BREAM: Well, I really think it's more of an age thing. Like, the older I get -- both my husband and I are like more tender-hearted.



PAVLICH: Yes, I think that's true.



BREAM: Every time we show a homecoming video of a soldier reuniting with their kids or whatever, like I'm just -- I can't do the rest of the show. I think it's more of an age thing.



PAVLICH: I think that's true. All right, and finally, more proof sibling rivalries never go away. One in two adults say they still argue and compete with their brothers and sisters into adulthood over issues like career goals and even homeownership. Greg?



GUTFELD: It's very hard. I have three older sisters. It's very hard for me because I'm the famous one. And I remind them constantly that I'm the most famous sibling given the fact that when I was growing up, they constantly teased me and bothered me, made my life a living hell. And now, I can lower my fame over them.



RIVERA: Are they -- are they on the payroll? Are they on the payroll?



GUTFELD: No. I don't put my family on the payroll unless they want to.



WATTERS: Wait, not everybody does that, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I was at Scotto's at the bar and I was talking with a guy who was very accomplished and I said, what else do you have to accomplish? He told me all his achievements. He said, now I have to outlive my sister.



PAVLICH: Jesse.



WATTERS: Yes, I hope my sister is not competing with me because that would be sad. She's getting crushed.



PAVLICH: Shannon?



WATTERS: It's OK.



GUTFELD: You're going to get a mom text.



RIVERA: Really.



GUTFELD: Five, four, three, two --



BREAM: Several of them, several. I'm -- I am my siblings biggest fans. And by the way, my brother just got promoted to lieutenant colonel. So, we cheer for each other.



PAVLICH: Yes, that's true.



WATTERS: I want to apologize --



GUTFELD: That's so Shannon.



WATTERS: I want to apologize to my sister. I didn't really mean that.



PAVLICH: That's right.



GUTFELD: No, you're evil. You're evil and yore trying to cloak it in being nice.



RIVERA: And you can't take it back.



GUTFELD: Jesse --



WATTERS: It's not like she's watching Fox. Are you crazy? She's never seen the show.



PAVLICH: I will say that if my brother starts competing with me, I'll be in trouble because he's a very smart engineer. All right, "ONE MORE THING" up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: There you go. All right, time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'm going to go first. Look at this. These are brand new. They're available in the Fox Shop.



RIVERA: It doesn't have a horn.



GUTFELD: Oh yes, I know. That's true. We'll make one for you. There -- they are only -- guess how much these this is.



WATTERS: Are they made in America?



BREAM: $5.00.



GUTFELD: They're made -- $25.00.



BREAM: What?



WATTERS: Definitely made in America.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: So, if you go to foxnews.com, you can buy yours today. They'll probably be sold out in a matter of minutes.



WATTERS: You'll get a piece?



GUTFELD: What?



WATTERS: You'll get a piece?



RIVERA: Good question.



GUTFELD: Are you kidding?



RIVERA: His sisters get it.



GUTFELD: No, I don't --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Let's do this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Animals are great! Animals are great! Animals are great!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: No, you know, you can't do that. You can't do that. There's other stuff on my website too, GGutfeld. That's where I get a piece. All right, check out this cat. I don't like cats, but I like this cat. Look, there's - - that's called a coyote.



RIVERA: That's a coyote.



GUTFELD: Right, a coyote walking around, and here comes the cat.



RIVERA: Oh, good cat.



GUTFELD: That is a hero cat.



RIVERA: I like that cat.



GUTFELD: Loot at him. Look at that speed.



RIVERA: I have coyotes.



GUTFELD: Yes. That was -- it's Phoenix cat named Sonny. And it was all caught on surveillance. That's it for me. Cats are great. Jesse.



WATTERS: Friendly neighborhood dispute update. We got the poll results in. I told you about a situation. A cop just started ticketing everybody. We were within earshot. He says, guys, can you move your cars? No, handing out tickets like candy, all right.



First up, LMH911 says no. Just because he can doesn't mean he should. He should have the decency to speak to the people parked there. That's what builds community. Exactly. Michael Shoemaker says if you're parked illegally, then you are parked illegally. I would be fuming mad, but this dude was literally doing his job. Jesse said he knows the manager and the manager over that manager. He's totally being a Karen about the subject.



GUTFELD: I agree.



RIVERA: Oh, Karen.



WATTERS: Whatever, Michael. RowdyLil says no, not if the people are within earshot. Come on, man.



RIVERA: RowdyLil. She sounds like fine.



WATTERS: And finaly, PoppaNoz says yes, suck it up, Jesse. You broke the law and now you're whining. You sound like Omar.



BREAM: Omar and Karen.



WATTERS: Drumroll, please. And the results are in. I win. 67 percent said the cop was totally out of line. He should not have just ticketed everybody. He should have given us a heads up.



RIVERA: That was (INAUDIBLE). Sham poll.



WATTERS: Is it rigged? Is it rigged?



RIVERA: Totally rigged. Here is tonight's edition of G1eraldo news with Geraldo. Check out Cops all access on Fox Nation. It's a great show. It's really happening. They just renewed it until the spring. People are piling on it's a -- Cops is great. It's been around forever. The thin blue line is our people. We love them.



In other Geraldo news with Geraldo. Remember, I have a charity. I'm honored to be a part of Life's Work. We've opened 50 group homes over the last 50 years since I did the stories about the institution -- institutions. This is the Geraldo home, the first one of the 50 that we opened. That looked a little stagey there.



But Eric Adams, the probable next mayor of New York, said some nasty things about the handicap being dumped because of overreaction to exposes. He did it without educating himself. He went to the Geraldo Home over the weekend. He saw with his own eyes how humane treatment of these people. And Katie, I'm sorry, I didn't take your time.



PAVLICH: Well, it's Shannon's turn.



BREAM: Well, that's beautiful. You are making a real difference. OK, just very cute because we need a little bit of happiness. Senator Tom Tillis had his bipartisan dog costume parade in Capitol Hill for their staffers and their little doggies. An event where lawmakers can actually be nice, get together, have some fun, and cuties.



PAVLICH: Who won the costume contest?



BREAM: I don't know. I'm trying to figure out what these little guys are dressed up as.



GUTFELD: Katie, you got 10 seconds.



PAVLICH: Luke Bryan helps a nice lady named Courtney Potts. He changed her tire on the side of the road.



BREAM: I love it.



PAVLICH: Nice surprise for her.



RIVERA: Luke Bryan did?



PAVLICH: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's very nice. All right, that's it for us.



RIVERA: (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: "SPECIAL REPORT" up next. Hello, Bret!



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.