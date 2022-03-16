'The Five' on Ukraine war red lines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everyone. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro along with Geraldo Rivera, Jesse Watters, Sandra Smith, and Greg Gutfeld. It is 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.



President Biden is headed to Europe and NATO headquarters next week as Russia launches more barbaric attacks. A missile strike hitting an apartment building in Kyiv sparking a massive fire and destroying it completely. Official saying at least three people were killed. And President Zelenskyy who is set to address Congress tomorrow is signaling a possible breakthrough about wanting to join NATO. Listen to this.



VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE: Ukraine is not a NATO member. We understand that. We are quite adequate regarding our understanding. We have heard for many years about the open doors but we also heard that we can't enter those doors and this is truth and we have simply to accept it as it is.



PIRRO: Mike Tobin is in Lviv, Ukraine with the latest. Mike?



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, judge, just about every night is a rough night in the city of Kharkiv. It is to the far east of the country, very near the Russian border and it was one of the first cities hit. Last night was no different. The capital city, Kyiv, took more pounding. An apartment building was hit and this as the Russian army attempts to bring forces from the north and the east to surround the capital city of Kyiv.



It is now under a 35-hour curfew as imposed by Mayor Vitaly Klitschko who said Kyiv is now the forward operating base for freedom. The siege on Mariupol is constant. The Red Cross is now accusing Russia of blocking the aid convoys that we're attempting to bring food and water to the people who have been without water, power, and heat now for at least 10 days. Some good news out of Mariupol after multiple ceasefire attempts for humanitarian purposes have fallen apart, a humanitarian convoy or civilian convoy, some 160 vehicles long, made its way to Zaporizhzhia and to safety. Judge?



PIRRO: Thanks, Mike. All right. Well, it seems like the slaughter is continuing and it's getting worse by the day, Geraldo, I'll start with you. When do you think enough will be enough for Putin?



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't think enough will be enough for Putin and less and until Ukraine is absolutely crushed, crumbled, destroyed. He will not stop. I think that people who are optimistically forecasting that they're running out of ammo or the offensive is petering out are -- they don't know Putin. They don't remember Hitler and Napoleon, how they underestimated the Russian army also.



War is hell, judge, we talk about that all the time. Putin is the devil. He's a war criminal. His invasion of his neighboring sovereign nation is as barbaric as it is unjustified. And now his brutality has struck the Fox News family. A team led by our correspondent Benjamin Hall was attacked grievously wounding the correspondent, the person you see there in the foreground, Pierre Zakrzewski, his cameraman killed. Sasha Kuvshynova, their local producer and translator and guide also killed. So we lost two.



Benjamin, as I mentioned, grievously injured. We pray for him. We send our condolences, our deep condolences. There you see Sasha in the background that little person, just 24 years-old, dead now as is the cameraman in this photo, Pierre Zakrzewski, dead. It's just awful. We pray for Benjamin. We send him our condolences for the loss of his colleagues, our colleagues. It's something that is deeply heartfelt.



I want you to know that we are a family and we mourn this loss. War is not the romantic panorama you see in the movies. It's ugly. It's dirty. And these fine people now struck down in the prime of their lives just a child, 24 years-old. And Benjamin Hall, you know, in the fight for his life. It is, judge, something that is so appalling. I'm so angry and at the same time I feel so helpless to do anything about it.



PIRRO: Well, so many people are feeling helpless. And Greg, I mean, at some point, I mean, America has to start drawing a red line.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, you know, I want to talk about Ben, but first, the fact that Joe is announcing that he's going to Europe next week. No. This is what we're talking about. This is -- what we need is audacious diplomacy right now. Is there some kind of like a special episode of Matlock that he's watching that he's too busy? Does he want to stick around here for St. Patrick's Day?



No, he should be on a plane right now meeting with the very top players, with other top players of the country, not this casual diplomacy and back padding is just disgusting. As for Ben, I spoke to him last week at length after we had our little kerfuffle. And the thing that pisses me off most about him is that he's handsome and he's funny and we joked about what went on THE FIVE.



And we -- I'm not going to say we talked about it because frankly it's nobody's business, but he did say something that I agreed with a hundred percent and he said, "Greg, you can't do my job and I can't do yours." And I said duh. My job is way easier. I'm not in any danger." I don't -- I do get death threats but they're usually from Dana on pink stationary.



But we can afford to pontificate because we're here thousands of miles away. They can't afford to pontificate at all because they're always in danger and that's kind of been my lodestar. Geraldo said war is the worst thing that you can imagine. That's what we do here. We imagine. But what Ben and his co-workers do, they don't imagine it. They actually see it, which is why when I'm sitting here, for me, I must be as anti-war as possible until I can no longer be anti-war.



Because it's like those TV hosts that were telling you to stay home indefinitely during COVID because they still worked. They still got their damn paychecks. They got the camera crew coming to their house. They were divorced from their consequences. That is the same thing here. It is easy to talk about war at home as Geraldo says. It's not romantic. But since I'm not going anywhere near the war, I'm sure as hell not going to tell a single person to go there and die in a foreign country.



I learned that lesson with Iraq and I'm never gonna go through that again. Ben's job is to go there and delineate the truth through imagery. It is harder to do now than ever given social media, the internet, the rise of constant disinformation, but if you're sitting here at this table you must be a radical skeptic because you aren't there, Ben is. And I hope to God he makes it through. It's a horrible thing that happened to him and he's a -- to sound British, he's a lovely guy.



PIRRO: Well, we're certainly all praying for him, but you know, Jesse, when the Biden administration talks about unequivocal support, but then they say we will not facilitate the transfer of fighter jets, what do you think Biden is going to say when he gets to Brussels assuming he gets there next week?



JESSE WATERS, FOX NEWS HOST: He could get there during a hostage crisis. That city could be completely surrounded and he has no leverage. So I would suggest you do something dramatic before then. And we had General Kellogg on the show last night and he said we have to send them the Patriot Missile Defense System.



So these batteries, they are surface to air. You could even send them the Russian-made ones, the S300's, and you basically can take out a cruise missile. You can take out a ballistic missile. You could take out fixed- wing aircraft like that. They're very expensive, about $100 million per system. But Ukraine is running low on surface-to-air defensive missile systems and that would be -- make a huge difference because if you could get him into Kyiv now before it's encircled that would stop the shelling.



And so if you have the city surrounded by these armaments that are shelling, not only could you block it with the missile defense system you could take out the Russian tank columns with the Stingers and the Javelins. And that would really be the decisive action to make Putin --basically he's blocked. If you can't take the capital and you just get your artillery destroyed and you can't even go in and kill the president, the Ukrainians win in that scenario.



So that's what they need to do and they need to do it immediately. And debating over MIG's forget about it. Send them the missile system. That's a defensive system.



PIRRO: Right.



WATTERS: So they can't spin that as offensive.



RIVERA: They put it on the border already of Poland.



WATTERS: Yes, but they should insert it into Ukraine. That would be a game changer.



PIRRO: That's the question. How do you get it there? And you know, Sandra, I mean, you know, I watch your show every day. I mean, you're on top of this and I love watching you, but you know, the human corridors that we hear about where they're supposed to be an escape for people from Ukraine.



I understand that they are still in trouble. That they are closed essentially and that is the more Putin is bombing, the more Putin is shelling, the more people are getting killed. We're talking about apartment buildings now, civilian buses. I mean, he's really after the Ukrainian people. It's no more, you know, just military buildings. So, what can the Ukrainian people hope for in terms of what our limitations are?



SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS HOST: They're running out of time. There's no doubt about it. And to go to Geraldo's point about the relentless Vladimir Putin and the audacious diplomacy that is needed, the next big event is going to be President Zelenskyy addressing the U.S. Congress tomorrow morning.



Whether that changes anything, I don't know. Certainly, President Biden when he visits Brussels next week, possibly Poland. No major announcement made so far. Possibly we could hear something different from this president. Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker just made an incredibly important point about this moment saying that Vladimir Putin, Geraldo, to your point, is desperate and dangerous at this hour.



He knows he is losing, he said. He's doubling down on his aggressions even as his strategic position weakens. He said this is why this is the most dangerous phase of this invasion right now and why the U.S. must manage this moment extremely carefully. He said, "instead of saying what we won't do, in this moment, we need to say what we will do." And that's a big part of this moment.



PIRRO: And that's one of the problems with this administration, not saying what they will do and telling the world what they won't do. Anyway, coming up, Biden's price hike propaganda. The White House deploying TikTok stars to blame soaring gas costs on Putin.



WATTERS: President Biden getting more desperate after failing to gaslight the American people into thinking that Putin is behind higher gas prices. Now, he's resorting to teenage TikTok stars to push his price hike propaganda.



ELLIE ZEILER, TIKTOK STAR: I had the opportunity to ask the White House why gas down the street is $7 and here's what they said. Russia is one of the top three producers of oil and it is actually their number one revenue source. Now with Putin starting this horrific fight between Ukraine and Russia nobody wants to work with him and do an international trade.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg isn't even focused on the surging gas prices.



PETE BUTTIGIEG, SECRETARY, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION: Gas prices are famously something that is largely outside of the direct control of any political figure.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: Why do you laugh?



WATTERS: Oh, just Pete. The spin is so hard. Greg?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Are you now convinced everything is okay after watching that TikTok propaganda?



GUTFELD: I was sitting around going like could there be a move that's any more unserious than sending kamala to Poland? What could it be? What could it be? Why not use an app favored by 12-year-olds that's created by China that has infiltrated and mangled so many adolescent brains? I



It's funny. You know that -- I was thinking about this. TikTok might be the most effective cyber warfare in history because it's in every house. It causes kids to do really bad stuff to each other and to others. Sometimes it's self-mutilation. It's basically delivering crap to our kid's brains. Meanwhile in China, they use TikTok to educate their kids. They have rules. They go, I mean, it's like -- and yet we're polluting ourselves. But it's just, again, it shows you how unserious we are about ending this war.



It's amazing. Boris Johnson, the guy whose hair looks like somebody dumped a bowl of linguine on it. He's on top of the energies question. He's meeting with these -- he's meeting with the oil people, the gas people because he's not concerned with pleasing 20-somethings. You go by they and them.



WATTERS: We're meeting with teenagers --



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: -- on social media, Sandra. I don't know. Does it say that I guess Biden doesn't have any real fixes? He's just worried about P.R.?



SMITH: If he does, he hasn't broadcast them or said what they are. Jen Psaki was asked about it again today in the White House press briefing and her answer is always that this is a priority for him to address these price spikes. For the average American consumer, it is painful. They acknowledge that, and say that all options are on the table. We still don't know what those options are.



I speak to the oil and gas industry. I ask them what could be done to increase and incentivize more drilling, obviously, more oil production to bring those gas prices down. If you were to think about something really reasonable to hear from this administration, the oil and gas industry, the American Petroleum Institute says just send a friendlier message that you're not out to demonize the oil companies.



And now you've got these two Democrats, Sheldon Whitehouse and Ro Khanna, they want to tax the oil companies more in a moment where we actually need them. We need more oil production to bring the -- and by the way, the message to the TikTok viewer out there is green energy, in a moment where 65 percent of the American people are living paycheck to paycheck. They're telling you on TikTok to go buy an EV. Do you know the average price of an electric vehicle is today?



WATTERS: What's that?



SMITH: Brain room (ph) says $60,000.



PIRRO: Right.



WATTERS: And Tesla just raised their prices because of all the supply chain problems. Geraldo?



RIVERA: Aye, aye.



WATTERS: Are you -- are you now on board with the Putin price hike after watching that young lady sell you on the talking points?



RIVERA: Yes. That definitely put me over the top. I concede that President Biden blew it when he crushed domestic oil production. I think that that was strategic error regardless of the TikTokian (ph) presentation there. Biden should admit that he made a terrible error. But this, Sandra Smith, is also true. Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell are all enjoying the highest profits they have in seven and a half years.



SMITH: So what's your point?



RIVERA: My point is that the oil companies are reaping record profits, some of this could be handed to the consumers rather than all of these --



SMAITH: You want the oil companies to cut tax to Americans?



RIVERA: -- Exxon, Chevron, BP, Shell, I mean, why don't we look to them and say what's going on?



WATTERS: Unless the government cut the gas tax then.



RIVERA: But the gas tax is the only thing that keeps the highways together. If we get rid of the gas tax --



WATTERS: We just spent trillions on infrastructure.



SMITH: Yes.



PIRRO: Didn't we just have --



RIVERA: But you can't -- you can't get rid --



WATTERS: Oh, Geraldo. You already spent the money on that.



RIVERA: Many politicians of various stripes have pondered cutting off the excise, the gas tax and all comes to the same conclusion. It's reckless and irresponsible.



SMITH: So are we --



RIVERA: Look to the oil companies.



SMITH: So, let me just ask you a question. Are you suggesting that those companies are engaging in illegal activity by falsely propping up gas prices because if you are, they should be held accountable? But if they are, then evidence should be provided because that's a big claim.



RIVERA: I am suggesting that the oil companies are reaping windfall profits and Ro Khanna's suggestion of a windfall profits tax is much more viable to me than getting rid of the taxes.



WATTERS: But you own stock --



GUTFELD: The answer is always the tax.



RIVERA: I do.



WATTERS: Yes, he does. Okay. So you're getting rich, Geraldo.



PIRRO: I have a couple of thoughts. The only people who are making windfall profits are Russia and Venezuela is about to make some, but let me just comment on the TikTok first. I never thought anything could be more ridiculous than when Kamala Harris had those young child actors helper in that space video. Remember, where you could see with your own eyes the moon. Remember that one?



WATTERS: Yes.



RIVERA: You look related you two.



PIRRO: But I also want -- but I also want to talk about a segment of our population that we haven't talked about, and that's the senior citizens. So if the alternative to the Biden administration is we're not going to drill here, we're not going to loosen up the regulations, we'll go to -- we'll go to Venezuela, we'll beg the Saudis although they won't take our call, and we want electric cars.



Senior citizens drive cars with internal combustion engines. They cannot afford an electric car. And unless the government wants to give them a voucher for an electric car with their next social security check, they're not -- they're the ones who are lost in all of this.



WATTERS: You're right.



PIRRO: They are on a fixed income. They cannot afford anything. They can't even think about an electric vehicle. So while we're going la di da di da di da, why don't we consider our parents, our grandparents, the people who fought the wars, who built the streets. They're being crushed while this president only cares about TikTok.



SMITH: Can I just get this one last point in there because the White House and the Democrats like to tout the 9,000 leases that are not getting tapped into. They're not drilling. They've got the permits issued, but then create a friendlier environment for those energy companies to drill. Because if they drill, guess what they have to do? Spend those profits.



WATTERS: Make sense, Geraldo?



RIVERA: I'm all for it.



WATTERS: Make sense.



RIVERA: I'm all for it. I don't see why just because you are in favor of a green future, you can't do practical -- I'm a pragmatic idealist. Talk to Chevron, Exxon, BP and Shell and say listen, you guys are doing great.



PIRRO: Is this capitalism?



RIVERA: Now, do me a favor. Now go out there and drill.



PIRRO: Is this a capitalist society. Leave them alone. Unless they're profiteering, leave them alone.



RIVERA: They are profiteering.



WATTERS: All right.



PIRRO: Oh, all right. Then go to the Department of Justice and tell them that. Prove it.



RIVERA: It doesn't (inaudible) necessarily illegal.



PIRRO: Oh, okay.



GUTFELD: No, it's profiting.



WATTERS: We're going to do some profiteering right now and go to commercial break. So ahead, the White House says there's no red line when it comes to Putin's atrocities.



RIVERA: It's true.



GUTFELD: New fears, Vladimir Putin is ramping up his brutality because time is running out for his military. According to reports, Russian forces are getting low on equipment and manpower and may only be able to fight full strength for 10 to 14 more days. Despite evidence of war crimes, the White House saying there is no redline.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We don't like red lines around here so I'm not going to use that phrasing. But you are obviously correct that what he has -- he has been very clear and consistent about his -- that he does not have the intention of sending U.S. troops to Ukraine. That has not changed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: And Republican Senator Tom Cotton calling on Biden to actually stand up to Putin.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AK): What we should stop doing is worry about what Vladimir Putin thinks will be escalatory. Quit letting him set the terms of how we will support Ukraine. We should get off the back foot, get on the front foot and make Vladimir Putin worry about what will be escalatory.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So, Sandra, they don't like redlines. What do you make of that? I mean, that's basically, you know, we are not going to take a stand or maybe they're just keeping their cards close to their vest.



SMITH: You know, again, I think tomorrow will be a big moment. Zelenskyy is going to --



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: -- he's going to make his statement very heard for U.S. members of Congress tomorrow. Here is what I think as far as the progression of all of this. I think you go back to Ambassador Volker's words that this is a defining moment in all of this and we have to start saying what we are going to do rather than what we will not do.



And I listen to Jen Psaki every day, judge. You see if you're watching, we have a lot of times, we have her briefings. And they are very quick to say what they will not do and not broadcast what we won't.



As far as Lindsey Graham earlier today saying why he believes that the U.S. is not getting involved and President Biden folding like a cheap suit, I think, was his exact words. I'm getting involved with the transfer of those MIG jets. He says he believes Putin got in his ear and threatened escalation if you do.



And therefore we are letting Putin determine the next moves of the United States in this fight. And that has to come to an end.



GUTFELD: Jesse, what should we do? Senator -- what's the senator? I can't remember. Tom?



SMITH: Sen. Tom Cotton.



GUTFELD: Yes, thank you, Sandra. It says that we should be setting the terms. What would those terms be?



WATTERS: I remember when Trump just threatened to nuke everybody.



GUTFELD: That's the term. That's the term.



WATTERS: I didn't want to bring that up. But I did -- I did look into that today. So, he threatened to nuke North Korea. Remember, my button is bigger than yours and my button works.



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: He threatened to nuke the Iranians. He said, we are the consequences of the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before. And then he told Putin that if he invaded Ukraine on his watch, he'd nuke Moscow. And then he said all options were on the table in Venezuela. You know, I like that line, all options are on the table.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: And then he threatened Mexico. He was going to designate the cartels as terror groups. That means you can go drone inside Mexico proper. Now, remember those four years, it was -- it seemed chaotic, but it was relatively stable on the world stage.



Biden's approach is so conventional. It's like he's a NATO hawk, but a typical liberal dove. It's like your typical, you know, Washington business lunch. You eat, you know, your steak and your salad and your unsweetened iced tea. It's obvious. That might not work, though.



So, what we're asking is Joe, order off the menu. Maybe a naval blockade, maybe the missile defense system that I suggested. Maybe you pay a visit to his girlfriend in the Swiss Alps chalet, knock on the door with a stripper graham. I'm just saying, get inside the guy's head, do something that he's not expecting, because you have about a week and a half -- two and a half weeks before Kyiv is surrounded, and then you have no leverage after that.



GUTFELD: You know, Geraldo, we were talking in the green room that we keep -- we keep hearing competing narratives. The Russians are on the run. That's according to U.K. defense sources. But then you look at the map, and the map doesn't look -- the map doesn't look good.



RIVERA: I think that is not about Biden. This is about Putin. Putin has utter disregard for human life. He doesn't care -- he'll send those troops charging. An American commander will see an outpost, an enemy strong point and flank it and do all -- Russians will keep slamming it, slamming it, slamming it till finally, there's a last Russian left bell.



This is an existential crisis right now. And that for us to believe that Putin will submit to the mother of all negotiations that Greg keeps promoting, I think is extremely naA_ve, with all due respect. You're not going to --



GUTFELD: And what's your solution? You keep saying you don't have a solution.



RIVERA: No, my solution is you have to beat him. You have to beat him. If this is a limited bore now, it makes no sense to me not to deliver the May 29. It if this is a limited war, it makes no sense to not take those patriots and get them into Ukraine.



WATTERS: Yes.



RIVERA: Get them into you -- because the only -- the only red line right now is the blood of the Ukrainian people fighting the Russians. They are the -- they are defending the free world. That's the -- that's the front line of humanity, civilization right now. That's what it is. It is the Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians and we have to give them whatever we can without putting Americans in the cockpit or behind the buttons of the Patriot missile system.



I think that you can do it. You can -- stop advertising everything. Fight them. The thing about the Russians -- very quickly -- the thing about the Russian arm, they're saying now that as evidence of the Russian army falling apart, they're looting, killing, and terrorizing the -- that's a weapon.



WATTERS: They always do that.



RIVERA: That's a weapon. They -- they're looting -- they don't have supplies, but they'll loot anyway. They'll terrorize anyway. Ask the German women who they feared at the end of World War II.



GUTFELD: Judge, last word.



PIRRO: I disagree with Geraldo. Geraldo said it's not about Biden, it's about Putin. So, the question that I asked you, Geraldo, is why didn't Putin do this when Trump was President? And I don't bring up President Trump that much, OK. But I tell you right now, that he didn't do it when Trump was president, because he knew that Donald Trump would come in if you touch one hair on one innocent civilian, he wouldn't care NATO or non NATO.



And don't tell me that Putin isn't afraid of someone. Biden is responsible for the decline of the West. What we are seeing right now is --I can't say the word. It's a wuss. We've got a bully in the in -- the in the yard, in the playground yard, in the schoolyard and everybody's back at the fence.



RIVERA: How do you know --



PIRRO: All we -- wait a minute. Let me finish. All we have to do is we have enough oil in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and we could be our own superpowers. But right now the Biden administration is not only hurting the Americans and all this hashtag blame Putin TikTok nonsense. All this is crap.



All he has to do is turn to America and let us be the strength. He is destroying the West.



RIVERA: And how do you know -- how do you know that Putin wasn't playing Trump? How do you know? When you --



PIRRO: Oh, stop. He wasn't playing Trump.



RIVERA: When you see that he was --



PIRRO: He didn't invade when Trump was president.



RIVERA: I love Trump. I love Trump too.



PIRRO: It's not about loving Trump. It's about the fact that Trump had everybody against the wall. And don't think it was anything different.



RIVERA: How do you know that Putin didn't think Trump would give him Ukraine anyway?



PIRRO: I don't give a damn what Putin thinks. I only care what Putin did. And he was a wuss when Trump was president. And that's the end of it.



GUTFELD: There you go. That might be my favorite conversation of this whole year. We're monitoring the latest from Ukraine but in the meantime, a suspected serial killer nabbed after a murder spree in two liberal cities.



RIVERA: We've been talking here a lot about the war overseas, but we are also as you know, fighting a war right here at home for the streets of our cities. And here are the latest examples of the wicked battle being waged.



A suspected serial killer has been arrested in connection with the heinous set of shootings that targeted vulnerable homeless people in New York City and Washington D.C. That killing spree leaving two dead, injuring three others.



And another man has been charged with a hate crime -- look at this animal - - for the horrific beating of an Asian woman. The racist punk stomping, punching the 67-year-old woman in the head more than 125 times. She suffered multiple contusions, lacerations, bleeding on the brain, and other Asian women victimized in stable condition after that assault. It's a it's a miracle. First comment on that.



PIRRO: I hate it. I hate it. You know what? This is what -- this is what we voted for in New York. I know we're talking about New York now. You have a cultural institution, the Museum of Modern Art, you are a young woman working behind the desk and some guy -- a normal-looking guy comes in. He's upset, you know, that his permit was revoked or whatever. He jumps the desk to stab you and your girlfriend.



See, the people that are committing --



RIVERA: 24-year-old.



PIRRO: The people that are committing -- coworker. People who are committing these crimes are committing them over and over and over again. And don't think all you social justice warriors, don't think that you're saving one guy because he committed or made one mistake. They commit mistake after mistake.



They continue on their crime spree until they're stopped. And I know this, I know this. I know it in my -- in my DNA from having done this for 30 years. And I'm not surprised that this guy, one of the attackers, had 22 prior convictions. It's our fault that they're running around and victimizing us. I don't want to -- I don't want to take all the time, but unless you change the bail law in New York State, and unless we get rid of these progressive DAs, then we've got no hope.



You just better hope that if you get shot or stabbed, that you don't die, because justice isn't coming, the cavalry isn't coming. And you're never going to get any kind of retribution.



RIVERA: In Ohio yesterday, Mike DeWine, the governor, passed the law that allows concealed carry even without a license or any training. Is that a solution?



GUTFELD: I guess when -- if the cavalry isn't coming, that's a solution. And you can't disarm a public if you also have no consistent law enforcement. You know, there's another part of this that we talked about before it drives me crazy. You know, this suspect is was homeless, probably mentally ill. All these people stabbing people, homeless, mentally ill. The serial killer claims by his dad to be mentally ill.



At a certain point, you know, despite all the billions that we've spent on the mentally ill, it all goes into the pockets of the administrators. So, maybe we just stop -- like, what are we supposed to do? We're supposed to help the mentally ill but we leave them on the streets and we let them -- you know, maybe we just treat them like criminals. Arrest them and put them away.



But that seems even worse, but we've got no choice. So, we keep pointing out these liberal laws and nothing changes. This is just like talking about the war. We talked about how horrible things are, but then we go like, what do we do? We've been doing this for three years. We got nothing. It's getting worse.



RIVERA: Erica was in town, Sandra, over the weekend and went shopping on Madison Avenue, noting some of the stores still closed from the riots. But mostly noticing how prevalent homeless people are on the premier shopping boulevard of the premier city in the country.



Does anything suggest dysfunction more eloquently than that visible problem were all of these people, whatever their background, are all over the place?



SMITH: I hope she watched her back every time she turned a corner or walked down a block because it's scary in New York City right now and that is fact. The crime is running rampant. It's not just here but the one attack in Seattle stood out to me and broke my heart. She's a longtime healthcare worker. She was on her way at the rail station. She was going up the stairs when a career criminal in an unprovoked attack, grabbed her, 62-years-old, threw that nurse down the stairs.



RIVERA: Is that the (INAUDIBLE)?



SMITH: Yes. He Alexander Jay, 40 years old, cement steps, she suffered a broken clavicle, three broken ribs. She was rushed to the hospital, the very hospital where she has worked for 25 years helping other people. That gives me chills. That is awful. And that is just one example of the many unprovoked attacks that are happening in these cities all over the country.



RIVERA: Mentally ill or not, a crime is a crime. That's why I think the Judge's point about bail reform is the one that resonates because when you commit a crime, you should be charged to the fullest extent of the law, held if you are a threat to society pretrial, and then given the full sentence if you're convicted.



WATTERS: We can't do anything if the liberals won't help us do anything, Geraldo.



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: You can't live in a society if half the society doesn't want to live in a civilization. We can crow about this old day. We've been showing this for two and a half years, this crime wave, and everybody knows what needs to be done, but no one does it. So, we're just sitting here complaining because liberal politicians don't care. They just don't care. That's the bottom line.



RIVERA: Look at this -- look at this guy. Look at him. Look at this. Look at this.



WATTERS: Yes.



RIVERA: Can you believe --



WATTERS: And they're going to go to work tomorrow in Albany and not do a damn thing about it.



GUTFELD: And Geraldo, you don't see that -- you will not see that on other networks. This stuff doesn't exist.



PIRRO: Oh, yes. Jen Psaki said, I'm about no consequences to crime.



WATTERS: Geraldo, you know what they did today in Congress? They memorialized Daylight Savings Time.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: That's what they did.



PIRRO: That was big.



WATTERS: They made Daylight Saving permanent. And they have this all over the street.



RIVERA: I was worried about that one.



WATTERS: And that's what they're busy about.



RIVERA: Next, convicted hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett already scheming to get out of prison.



SMITH: Jussie Smollett will not go quietly. The actor of sentenced to 150 days behind bars for staging a hate crime is demanding to be set free after spending only five days in jail. Smollett's lawyers claim being locked up is a danger to his health.



Judge, should he be let out of his 100 day sentence in jail because it may risk his ability to survive?



PIRRO: Let me tell you something. This guy is lucky that he was sentenced in a state where he only has to serve half of the time that the judge gave him. He got 150 days. He only has to serve 75 of those days. But let me make one thing clear. A jury of your peers convicted you, a judge has sentenced you, and you are legitimately in a jail. And stop this act or nonsense, where you're the victim and you should be freed because you're -- you may be in trouble.



So, what they did was they put you in protective custody. So, in case you think as an actor, you're more important than you really are, that you're protected. But here's the bottom line is lawyers then come out and they say we can't have him in protective custody because it's a danger to his mental health.



Why don't you just shut up, get your three meals a day, and you're caught, and serve this sentence? You created a tremendous problem for this country, dividing us and putting salt in an old wound having to do with racism. Shut up, sit down, and serve your sentence.



SMITH: All right, so Jussie Smollett's family announced that they received a call where the caller used racist and homophobic slurs.



PIRRO: Oh, wow.



SMITH: The caller also said that they hoped someone would take care of him in jail. Do you think that his lawyers are going to effectively make the case that he shouldn't ride out his sentence?



RIVERA: Who said that? He said that on the phone?



SMITH: His family.



WATTERS: Come on. Gutfeld has worst death threats every Monday morning. Come on.



GUTFELD: Yes. Like I said, they're from Dana.



PIRRO: Yes, we all do.



WATTERS: You know, he is behaving exactly how we expected Jussie Smollett to behave. He's being a drama queen. He's bitching. He's moaning. He's making it all about him, so he gets his attention.



So, here's what I suggest you do. He's an actor. Use this to bone up on your craft, Jussie. You know, you have a great opportunity. You could come out of this and write a screenplay. You could star as the -- as the head of the prison gang.



RIVERA: He could produce it in prison. He could produce it in prison.



WATTERS: Yes, I mean, this is what you should be doing with your time.



RIVERA: (INAUDIBLE)



SMITH: Greg, I wish you could respond to this.



GUTFELD: I wish I could.



SMITH: So he's saying a lot, including his brother, who says he, Jussie, wants to let folks know that he's very stable. He's very strong. He's in very good health and ready to take on the challenge that has been put up against him.



GUTFELD: You know, he also said that he wasn't suicidal. That was a very important thing. He said, I'm not suicidal, I'm not suicidal. Meaning if they find him, you know, in an attempted suicide or suicide --



RIVERA: They had a noose around his neck.



GUTFELD: -- it won't be -- yes, exactly. Because he knows that everybody -- it's so -- it's such an ironic mind-bender because he was the person who put the noose around his neck. And now, he say, I'm not going to do it. I'm not going to -- it's like the boy who cried wolf except you did it last time. So, we have to make it -- we're putting you in a psych ward because you put this noose around your neck before you might put it around again.



But I'm worried that in prison, there's going to be two red hat-wearing MAGA supporters who will inevitably target him. But then I realized, everyone in jail is a Democrat.



PIRRO: Oh, I didn't get that.



SMITH: Geraldo?



GUTFELD: It's true.



RIVERA: Well, first of all, he's obviously referencing Jeffrey Epstein and worrying that he could have the similar fate. But I am absolutely 100 percent against solitary confinement. They call it protective custody. It's really solitary confinement. They pretend that it's for your protection. It is really punishment.



WATTERS: Geraldo.



RIVERA: Let me finish.



WATTERS: Geraldo.



RIVERA: You are -- you're in these -- in solitary confinement, you have no one to talk to. There's no TV. You get out one hour a day. You count the tiles on the roof. You go absolutely nuts.



WATTERS: You want him in general pop?



RIVERA: It is vicious. He should be in some farm someplace.



WATTERS: A farm?



RIVERA: Yes, like a prison -- you know, like the kids go to.



GUTFELD: You have no solution.



WATTERS: Geraldo, farm?



GUTFELD: You know what, they're worried about Hillary Clinton. He knows the Clintons.



PIRRO: The reason -- the reason he's in protective custody is because he said his life is being threatened.



GUTFELD: There you go.



PIRRO: I mean, you can't have it both ways. You can't say you're stable, and then say your mental health has bothered because you're in protective custody.



RIVERA: People really know. Ask them what it's like.



PIRRO: You know what?



WATTERS: He needs to go to a farm.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: He needs to shut up and sit down.



GUTFELD: Maybe a petting zoo, Geraldo. What about petting zoo?



RIVERA: Petting zoo would be fun.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



SMITH: All right, We'll leave it there. We're going to have more breaking news from Ukraine next.



PIRRO: Welcome back. Fighting continues to rage in Ukraine as the country's president, Zelenskyy is set to address Congress tomorrow. Let's get to our quick final thoughts. Real quick, Greg. What do you think?



GUTFELD: I'm going to quote my favorite philosopher Tim Dillon who said that Putin is a monster but demanding a no-fly zone and jets before you try to make a deal as people die seems to be crazy. So, as a guy in an air conditioned studio, I'm not going to beat a war drum. That's it.



PIRRO: Sandra?



SMITH: President Zelenskyy said today that 97 children have died in his country since the beginning of this and that's awful. That is awful.



PIRRO: Jesse?



WATTERS: So, Zelenskyy is going to make an extremely emotional appeal to Congress tomorrow, and Congress will be very affected by that appeal and they will move Biden to do something differently than he's done so far. Because as we've seen, Biden leads from behind, and that's the only way you're going to get any action out of that guy unless he's pushed.



RIVERA: Our thoughts and prayers with our colleague, Benjamin Hall, our brave correspondent. And with Sasha and Pierre, rest in peace. Our love to you and your families. We are so sorry about what happened.



PIRRO: Yes, very, very sad. And I think -- I think that tomorrow in Congress, I think that's Zelenskyy will be very effective. He is a great communicator. He can cause people to be very emotional and I think it's going to -- he's going to do a great job.



And you know enough with people laughing at him because he was a comedian. This man is a man who stands tall and stand tall I think for all history.



That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.





