'The Five' on two 'View' hosts testing positive for COVID

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Jesse Watters along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Sandra Smith, and Greg Gutfeld. Nice sweater.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Thank you.

It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.

President Biden more than happy to spread fake news to smear border patrol agents as he desperately to shift the blame on the crisis he created. Biden peddling the false narrative that border patrol agents were whipping migrants even though it's been repeatedly disproven.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Of course, I take responsibility, I'm president. But it was horrible to see, as you saw, to see people treated like they did. Horses barely running over people being strapped, it's outrageous. I promise you that those people will pay. They will be -- an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.

It's an embarrassment but beyond an embarrassment, it's a dangerous, it's wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world and it sends the wrong message at home. It's simply not who we are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS (on camera): And Biden's DHS chief adding to the evidence free pile on.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: Whip, our entire nation is a horrifying image that do not reflect who we are, who we inspired to be or the integrity and values of our truly heroic personnel in the Department of Homeland Security. We know that those images painfully conjured up the worst elements of our nation's ongoing battle against systemic racism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS (on camera): Biden, that guy Mayorkas and other Democrats are basing those smears not on evidence or eyewitness accounts but on a couple of photos. And guess what, the photographer who took them is saying the entire so-called controversy did not happen, quote, "I've never seen them whip anyone. He was swinging it but it can be misconstrued when you are looking at the picture." Greg, your thoughts?

GUTFELD: Well, you know, I always laughed at Trump derangement syndrome and I swear I would never get Biden derangement syndrome because it's such -- it's an emotional state so I'm going to remain completely unemotional about this. He is absolutely despicable.

Joe Biden is despicable, Mayorkas is a ghoulish freak. They are disgusting. They have become vehicles for hate and disunity by pointing fingers at people who are just trying to do their jobs. I promise you, these people will pay. These people are not only innocent, and being subjected to a witch hunt created by the media and the Democrats.

They are doing their job protecting the border because this mindless invalid that we call a president isn't doing his job and he is in control of the people that helped him get elected. In any conflict that we have seen so far, Joe has never sided with the American citizen and especially Americans in law enforcement. Instead, he embraces left wing myths based on debunk stuff like this.

Remember the fine people hoax. This is actually worse than the fine people hoax. We nailed it before when he -- he is a shell of himself and he's operated by the far left in his party. He drowned seven children and three other people out of his sheer incompetence.

And he is publicly more troubled by this image, this image that shows nobody being harmed, this one image of a border patrol officer who hasn't hurt anybody, and some of these officers have actually saved lives.

He cares more about this image than those dead people in Afghanistan. He should be on desk duty. He should be in bed duty for the remainder of his term. Everybody knows this is false. They know it's false. But they've once again, they've run to the idea of race as a way to distract from their ultimate failures. And they are throwing Americans under the bus. You can't stand for this.

WATTERS: Sandra, two Gregg's, he is now, the president, said harsher things about our border patrol agents than he has said about the drug cartels.

SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS HOST: These border patrol agents are stunned, they're angered by this. We've had them on the Fox News Channel. One said, would you go to work and do your best at your job knowing that if you -- that your boss is going to tell you that you are going to have to pay without an investigation?

Those comments between what President Biden said this morning as far as these people will pay and Mayorkas this afternoon, hours apart, then saying the investigation into what occurred has not concluded. Brandon Judd was on my program today, head of the Border Patrol Council ask very clearly, how can there be a fair investigation now that President Biden has weighed in in the way he has?

It's a fair question, one that was pressed to the White House this afternoon. What stands out to me, though, is the flip from Mayorkas. Go back to his initial response, that these are images where nothing can be concluded other than they were -- they were employing the policy they've been trained to at the border.

He saw the public outrage. He came back and showed that he was outraged at those images. That's a real problem and I don't how the White House is going to defend this especially now that there's going to be an investigation.

WATTERS: And they run with these hoaxes, Katie, because they are cocky and these hoaxes have worked before. Trump Russia collusion. I could name thousands of hoaxes that they push. But this one is different. Because this one has so egregiously fixed that everybody with a brain can see that it's not true. Yet they four days later after this has been debunked by everybody, still push it. What does that tell you?

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They are using this as a way to distract from their own failures and they need another issue and they need a scapegoat which is exactly what they are doing with these border patrol agents.

It is absolutely disgusting that the president of the United States will come out today, and not only say that people are going to be punished, but there hasn't been a thorough investigation unless you can watch this video and see exactly what happened and know that there is no need for an investigation, that the investigation itself is a punishment in a way to deepen the morale in a negative way at the border.

And if you look at what the questions were today the White House, Mayorkas has no plans to prevent this from happening. The administration has no plans to keep thousands of more people from coming to the border and camping under a bridge in a 100 degree.

But the media didn't care about this issue for months until they could use agents and law enforcement for a racial agenda. And when the photographer says, well, the photos can be misconstrued. With all due respect to him, they are only misconstrued if you are looking for a problem, if you're looking for something to distract away from spending $3.5 million, distracting from hundreds of Americans and green card holders who were stranded behind enemy lines in Taliban territory right now.

And for them to go after regular everyday people like the border patrol and paint them as inhumane when they have dedicated their lives and go out every single day, not to just protect Americans but to rescue illegal immigrants who are breaking our laws is the first thing they do in this country is disgusting.

WATTERS: So, Jessica, why do they act like there was a whipping when there is clearly no whipping?

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know. I would have gone with the investigation, will take it -- take us where it needs to go and I'm here to answer any questions that you might have about what's going on at the border if I was Secretary Mayorkas this afternoon.

I think there's actually been a little bit of progress so everyone has been cleared from under the bridge, that happened pretty quickly considering that there were thousands of people there. And I will admit, and I don't think that I am a, you know, a Trump derangement symptom suffer.

When I first saw the images and this might just be from being someone who doesn't hang out on border patrol a lot, I thought like this looks really weird to me. Like, I didn't know that there would be any people on horseback, I didn't know that they would have reins with them. And I thought what's going on here? And I do wish that the photographer --

WATTERS: The reins are usually used when you're on horseback.

GUTFELD: She is saying she wasn't aware of that.

WATTERS: You didn't know that? How do I know that and you didn't?

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: But there's not (Inaudible) Biden's point that he's not and never been to the border and he has no plans to visit.

TARLOV: I'm not --

GUTFELD: She grew up in Tribeca. He grew up on Long Island. You're kind of on the rough side of things.

WATTERS: That is right.

TARLOV: I didn't want to say that but it's a literature. No. I'm trying to explain that I can see why a lot of people were like, what is going on here. And there was also --

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: What about the 15,000 people under the bridge? What about that it didn't odder? Why don't --

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: It look odd. We've been talking about it all week. And liberals have been talking about it all week. And you can see in the polling on this that everybody on both sides of the aisle is saying that, look, what is going on under the bridge.

PAVLICH: Can I say -- yes.

TARLOV: And staying at the border there.

PAVLICH: I think it's important to point out that the administration is taking this line of the nation was horrified by the view of these images. Actually, I think there is a lot of people in this country and more than 50 percent who saw these images and said, wow, thank you border patrol for doing your job against people who are blatantly violating our sovereignty. I think they've got this wrong. Remember that Trump won a lot of the counties on the border and it's not the same demographic that Democrats think that it is.

TARLOV: But when Biden was saying that and Mayorkas was saying that, they -- they weren't really talking to the wide swath of Americans --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Well, that's probably the problem, right.

TARLOV: They are talking to their voters to the majority of them who voted and supported it.

WATTERS: Wait, wait, so if he won the election then the wide swath of Americans should be their voters. So, you're saying all their voters are that dumb?

TARLOV: No. Well, not --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: They didn't realize that no one was whipped?

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Only about 155 million people voted.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You are talking to each other.

TARLOV: There are 330 million people roughly in the country. So, my numbers add up and yours don't.

WATTERS: So, -- right. So, I'll do the math but everybody that watches it knows it's a lie. Case closed. Up next, Kamala Harris is interviewed on The View turning into an absolute train wreck. And that's before she even came out. Find out what happened, next.

TARLOV (on camera): Major drama on The View today right before scheduled studio interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Co-host Sunny Hostin --

GUTFELD: Right.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNKNOWN: I need the two of you to step off for a second.

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, ABC: OK. Ana and Sunny.

(CROSSTALK)

UNKNOWN: Please. And we're going to bring you back later.

ANA NAVARRO, CO-HOST, ABC.

BEHAR: And we'll tell you why.

UNKNOWN: More information later. It's a tease.

BEHAR: We'll tell you why in a couple of minutes.

UNKNOWN: Here you go.

BEHAR: So, shall I introduce the vice president.

UNKNOWN: Yes.

BEHAR: So, Vice President --

UNKNOWN: No.

BEHAR: No? OK. Shall we dance? Let's do a tap dance.

(APPLAUSE)

BEHAR: What happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID. In the meantime, until she gets out here, maybe the audience would like to participate in the show.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TARLOV (on camera): Now it's my time to speak. OK. Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID and were forced to leave the set. It delayed the interview with the vice president for over 30 minutes. Harris eventually sat down by remote but it left little time for the hard- hitting issues.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: So, I've been very clear about the images that you and I both saw of those law enforcement officials on horses. I was outraged by it. I -- it was horrible, and deeply troubling.

But it also evoked images of some of the worst moments of our history. Where that kind of behavior has been used against the indigenous people of our country has been used against African-Americans during times of slavery.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TARLOV (on camera): OK. Sandra, I want to go to you, I know you've been following the story closely. I was (Inaudible) --

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: I watch every minute of it live.

TARLOV: -- show as well, what do you think happened here.

SMITH: I watch the whole thing unfold because we were all tuning in, it was ahead of my show this afternoon, it happened a couple hours beforehand. And this was -- you know, she's not giving any other media availability. So, she's definitely not delivering press conferences anywhere so we had to watch to see what she was going to say, most particularly on the border.

I'll let you know she finally was introduced 51 minutes into the show and that was the only thing she said about problems at the border, not the unprecedented number of migrants flowing over our southern border, not the horrible, inhumane conditions that thousands of Haitian migrants have been living in under that Del Rio bridge, it was those photographs, Jessica.

That was, I mean, I'll call it shocking. I mean, she could have easily transitioned to 184 days. I look into it before I came out here this evening. One hundred eighty-four days ago she was in put -- in charge of the border. And she had nothing else to say on it? I thought that was shocking.

The other thing cringeworthy, I don't know why they did it the way they did it, you know, they tested positive, the right thing to do is yank them off the set, throw to commercial, get them off there. Not the way they did the way that they did. They went to awkward questions from the audience about marriage advice, I don't know.

But testing, I don't know why they were tested sooner considering the vice president was coming on and why they didn't know before they went to set.

TARLOV: Yes, Jesse, that part of it seems strange, like that there would be a 9 a.m. test if you have the second most powerful person in the country coming out to sit next to your co-host versus something that you would get back in the middle of the show.

WATTERS: Well first, if you're vaxxed, and she is vaxxed, then why are we testing? But ABC has to test, why they timed it like that? They should have gotten tested long before. Can I do a Greg Gutfeld imitation?

GUTFELD: Please do.

WATTERS: May I borrow your glasses, please?

GUTFELD: Sure.

SMITH: OK.

PAVLICH: Wow.

SMITH: There you go.

PAVLICH: Props.

WATTERS: That's what a Greg Gutfeld invitation, OK? The View has been on the air for 20 years and this was the first breakthrough the ladies ever had. That's all I got.

PAVLICH: Nice.

WATTERS: But think about how --

GUTFELD: That is terrible.

WATTERS: I thought that was good. That was really good. I don't have writers like you, Greg. I think of that myself.

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: You didn't -- you didn't read them on the tip of --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I should have warned it on the tip. But think about how bad luck Kamala is. First, she is the border czar, right? And then they go to Vietnam during Afghanistan and then she comes on The View --

PAVLICH: Yes.

WATTERS: -- and reminds everybody that Biden has not crushed the virus and undermines confidence in vaccines. She's probably going back to the White House and like, Joe, you're not going to believe what happened here. Joe is got to be thinking to himself, Gog, I should have picked Pocahontas.

Honestly. And the one time she had a chance to talk, she lied.

PAVLICH: Yes.

WATTERS: Where are the fact-checkers?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFLED: Where was the footage?

WATTERS: Where are the fact-checkers?

PAVLICH: They are right here, I'm one of them. The vice president is a hoax spreader, the Jussie Smollett thing she spread all around Twitter. She's never deleted that tweet. She went on The View to spread this propaganda and this whip hoax that these agents were doing things that they were not doing.

She smeared their character, indicted them before there has been a thorough investigation. And how dare she do that when they were just simply doing the job that she is supposed to be in charge of and the job that she is supposed to be doing. She should be at the border, not in New York City.

WATTERS: I can't believe you guys didn't like my Gutfeld imitation.

PAVLICH: I liked it.

WATTERS: It was so good. It was so good.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: I never said --

PAVLICH: I said it was good.

SMITH: Greg loved it.

GUTFELD: It was deeply hurtful. This might be an H.R. issue.

WATTERS: Yes?

GUTFELD: Yes. What you did to me.

WATTERS: Yes. Make it one. I dare you.

TARLOV: So, she did cover, right, she got in the nine minutes, went to a bunch of different topics. She talked about the border. She talked about what's going on vaccines. She talked about abortion rights. Do you think that this suggests that she owes the ladies another visit or at least another long form interview?

SMITH: Yes, because it's going to be so pressing.

TARLOV: Well, it was supposed to be an hour. So.

GUTFELD: Yes. I think she was there to find out the root causes of The View's stupidity, that's why she was there.

WATTERS: I think my impression of The View better than you.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: How about -- OK. Can I just talk about the whole COVID thing? That was the most unnecessary drama ever. That was like -- that was as choreographed as like the rose ceremony. They -- everybody knew like those before and after scenes and like home renovation shows, everybody knew what was going on but they had to build it up and build it up so it was interesting and actually probably work. But this is really just a slumber party in hell.

I don't know, honestly, I don't know how -- if you took the audience away, the applause, so the signals for applause, nobody would know what the hell is going on in the show.

WATTERS: True.

GUTFELD: It's a strange universe. I didn't look at my notes the entire time.

WATTERS: Did you use those audience cues on your show?

GUTFELD: No, I didn't.

WATTERS: You don't use them?

SMITH: Actually, you did, written down unnecessary.

GUTFELD: That's right. I wrote it.

TARLOV: But memorize.

GUTFELD: But I didn't look at it. I write because it helps my brain fertilize the thought. You should try that, Jesse.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I should. I need to fertilize my brain.

TARLOV: Fully fertile thoughts.

WATTERS: I didn't get anything for that, Greg.

TARLOV: On that very strange notes.

GUTFELD: On crap on your head.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Time to go.

WATTERS: Check it up (Inaudible).

TARLOV: All right, you guys stop. Up next, President Biden brushing off plunging poll numbers as Americans question his competence.

SMITH (on camera): Beautiful view there. President Biden dismissing a string of sinking poll numbers as Americans question his competency.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: This is a process. And it's going to be up and down, that's why I don't look at the polls. Not a joke. Because it's going to go up and it's going to go down, and it's going to go up. And hopefully at the end of the day I will be able to deliver on what I said I would do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH (on camera): Axios reporting how doubts about President Biden's competency over a slew of issues from the border to Afghanistan are driving doubled digit drops in his approval in swing House districts.

Jesse, is it true that President Biden, do you believe it's true that he doesn't look at the polls? Not important to him.

WATTERS: His people look at the polls and tell him what's in the polls. I mean, it would be political malpractice not to check out how you are doing but he doesn't deliver and he's not delivering. And every time he's in charge, he flops. If he was in charge of the Iraq withdrawal, look how that went? ISIS took over, Afghan. We know what happened there. The borders in crisis, the Obamacare web site, he was in charge of that. We all remember the stimulus weakest recovery since World War II.

The problem for him now is credibility along with incompetence because Americans are being bombarded with these images of all these failures that he's causing, and then he's lying about what we are seeing in the images and that's what's creating the problem with the American people.

The only thing that can really help him at this point, this big spending bill, that could boost him up a little bit or if the COVID surge starts declining, but if those things don't happen or one of those things happen, he's toast.

SMITH: Greg, when pressed today by a White House reporter, President Biden was pressed by one of the reporters on a series of crises and the failings of multiple Biden policies, and they ask him, what do you tell voters who see that happening and they are not happy? They don't approve? He said well, give me a year. I've always said give me a year before I can really turn up on my promises. Is that fair?

GUTFELD: Well, where are we now? We got nine months and it's like -- it is as though the decline has accelerated, every month it's getting faster and faster. When President Trump was president, he would do like five things in a day and every one of those things would be like, my God, the world is going to end. But it never happened.

Biden does maybe one thing every other day and it's patently awful, like it's horrible. But he's only conscious maybe for 30 minutes. Imagine how bad this would be if he didn't nap, right? Imagine if he was conscious all the time how horrible it would be.

This is the opposite of Trump. Everybody knew what they were getting with Trump, everybody did. If you hated him you knew what you're getting, if you like him you knew what you were getting. And he was going to fulfill the promises that he set out.

Biden is sold America a bill of goods. And right now, we are beginning to see that. We're beginning to see that he is a conduit for far-left perpetrators and as that becomes more and more apparent and as parts of this country sadly fell apart, he is going to be less, less popular. At this point, a fort (Ph) made of pillows could beat him.

SMITH: Wow. Jessica, there are multiple headlines today and in recent weeks that show that Democrats are growing worried about the negative images that are out there and that this is defining the Biden White House. Are you worried for your party?

TARLOV: For the midterm? Absolutely. I don't think any Democrat is being honest about it, who thinks that it's going to be a walk in the park (Inaudible) '2024 who knows if we have majority control before that. Obviously, if President Trump is going to run again, that's an easier opponent at least to tackle because we know it and he's so polarizing.

But I actually -- and maybe this is why I don't work in the White House because I have a different point of view on this. But I would go out there and I would say, I see every poll, and I know how you're feeling. And that's how Joe Biden won the primary against dozens of other people. He was like, I'm going to take the pulse of where the country is, and the country is a center-left place, right? That the people are overwhelmingly pro- choice, but they're for restrictions.

Let's say we're not for open borders, are not for health care for people who are undocumented, they don't want to defend the police. And he went out there, and he won because of that. And the polls take the temperature of the country. And right now the temperature is not going to be like too hot or too cold, but people are not at 98.6 degrees.

And I think recognizing that and just saying I'm making these decisions, and I understand that right now, you're not feeling great, right? Like inflation is bad. The withdrawal was not perfect, but it will be net, net, the right outcome at the end. That would resonate with people and they would be like, that's the Joe that we --

SMITH: I think some heard that and wonder --

WATTERS: They should hear you.

TARLOV: Well, you don't want to see me Monday?

SMITH: -- and wonder what this White House can actually tout right now. I mean, what -- where is the country better off now that Joe Biden is --

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Not a lot. I think the interesting thing is the competence question with independence. So, people who maybe aren't necessarily super political, but they're paying attention to everything that's happening. Because Joe Biden campaigned on being someone who was going to get back to norm, someone who had 40 years of experience in Washington. He was going to make that city work because he knew the Senate well. He's familiar with the House. He had good relationships in town. Everything was going to get back to normal.

And he campaigned as a moderate, but he flipped a switch and he's governing as a very far-left ideologue and people can't trust him as a result of that. He's also yelling at everybody which doesn't help.

SMITH: OK, we will leave that there because we've got a whole lot more coming up. Next, more scandal for the Cuomo brothers. CNN star anchor Chris Cuomo just got accused of sexual harassment.

PAVLICH: After his former governor brother Andrew went down in flames for harassing women, CNN star Chris Cuomo is being accused of sexual harassment. Chris' former executive producer, Ross, at ABC says she was groped -- says he groped her at a 2005 work party in front of her husband and co-workers.

She writes in the New York Times, "He walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock. And she also has the receipts providing the times with a printed copy of an e-mail from Chris from that same night where he said he was ashamed of his behavior and apologize to her husband. Chris didn't respond to Fox News attempts to get comments but did tell the times the interaction wasn't sexual, and that he apologized.

So, Sandra, this woman who wrote this op-ed said she doesn't want Chris Cuomo to lose his job.

SMITH: I think that's an important point.

PAVLICH: But she -- but there is, she's saying, a double standard with his behavior and saying he cares about these issues, and she wants some accountability for it.

SMITH: Yes, because that apology, which I know he's issued a couple of times now, it feels like it's the Cuomo I apologize but.

PAVLICH: Right.

SMITH: I did this. It was a very sexual gesture, but it was not sexual in nature. And as we all know, these kinds of accusations should be taken extremely seriously. To your point, Ross said she does not want Chris Cuomo to lose his job, instead, she hopes that he uses his platform to journalistically repent for his behavior.

We saw how he handled his brother's scandals. He did not address them on his show or on air. We will see how he addresses this. And if he does, and if it's appropriate, based on what she's asking him to do. He's already acknowledged he did do that.

PAVLICH: Well, not only does he not addressed it on the show, but he was actually working behind the scenes and writing statements for the government of New York that the governor's office would then send out, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, he should use his brother's excuse. I'm not a molester. I'm Italian. He should put the Italians too. He says he's grabbing girls butt cheeks but that's not sexual. It's not where I come from. I don't think he's going to get MeTooed because CNN needs the guy. Their ratings are atrocious.

He's probably the highest-rated guy on that network right now. And he can't even crack a million at that hour. And Lemons in trouble. He was accused of sexual misconduct with some guy out in the Hamptons just a couple years ago. Both of those things are probably being handled behind closed doors.

But ABC might have issues too, because a lot of people are saying were there any settlements with Cuomo and other women while he was at ABC? We don't know that yet. But that seems to be something that people are asking about. I just don't see him paying the price for this at all.

PAVLICH: Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes, I -- you took all my talking points.

WATTERS: I'm sorry. I've never heard -- I'm trying to figure out what non- sexual fondling of a buttock is. I mean, was it a medical checkup?

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Right? Just to see how things were going down there.

WATTERS: He said he was happy to see her.

GUTFELD: He was just grabbing her butt, that's nothing sexual about that, not at all. Here's the question, and I want to ask the women here, what about the husband? Like, OK, so let's say I walk over and I do that and your husband -- your husband would kill me. A good husband would kill me, correct?

WATTERS: Well, he is pretty big.

GUTFELD: Who cares? You get your butt kicked. It's worth it.

PAVLICH: Are saying you wouldn't intervene?

GUTFELD: If he -- if somebody grabbed your wife's butt in front of you, you would stand up and it wouldn't -- it wouldn't matter if it was Tyrus, you would still go up to him when you go --

WATTERS: I would mess Tyrus up. I would mess him up.

GUTFELD: I mean, that's part of this story that is kind of interesting to me since everything else is silly. I don't -- think that he's in trouble just kind of a global sense.

WATTERS: Can I -- can I add something to your point. I think he was more apologetic almost to the husband. Like, he was --

TARLOV: What?

WATTERS: He didn't disrespected the husband because the husband had witnessed and not really apologetic to her.

GUTFELD: Right, right. Yes.

PAVLICH: Yes, Jessica, that's something that she talked about also in her piece is that she wasn't sure if he was apologizing to her or if he was apologizing because her husband had seen it happen. He essentially got caught doing it.

TARLOV: Well, that's what how I felt bad. And then I checked with my friends on Blue Checkmark Feminist Twitter --

PAVLICH: Oh, nice. Good sources.

TARLOV: -- who are very upset about this.

GUTFELD: He could still run for governor though, apparently. Sorry.

PAVLICH: Yes, he could, or president.

TARLOV: That was the first thing that I honed in on when I read the e-mail and that they did it as well, which is just like, he was a professional person who was actually in a position of power to him. Why are you at all referencing the husband? If you also known them so well, send a separate e- mail, say I've already e-mailed your wife, but I want to offer my most enthusiastic apology for my inappropriate actions. And everyone probably calls it a day at that point.

But as a professional person, I can't imagine getting that e-mail that name-checked the person in charge of me. Is that what the husband is supposed to be in this circumstance, that he could have been offended by this thing when my butt got fondled? To what they might talk about --

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: It will be interesting what he says tonight. He wasn't on the radio show. He's supposed to be on tonight for his 9:00.

GUTFELD: Are you saying this is a ratings trick?

TARLOV: Kennedy, watch out? No, because I think there is an opportunity -- and it would obviously be you perhaps going too global, but to talk about addressing things that involve you and even going back to his brother and say, I don't want to comment on what happened with my brother, but I don't want to lose the confidence of my audience.

And I realized over the last few months, there may have been erosion on his front. You know, I'm giving a lot of advice that no one is going to take today but --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I'm going to call you when I get in trouble. If, I meant if.

WATTERS: Which will be tomorrow.

PAVLICH: We'll be there for you. All right, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" up next.

GUTFELD: Family, oh, great show. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY," we're answering your questions. The first one up. I love this question that's why it's first from Eamon, Eamon? What's your favorite poster in your room as a kid? I could just see my -- everybody can see that room right now. In your brain, you can see your room. Katie, you're looking around, what's the posters? Is it Justin Bieber?

PAVLICH: No. I'm too old for Justin Bieber.

GUTFELD: No one is too old for Bieber.

PAVLICH: I had Leonardo DiCaprio. I had one of those. I also had Spice Girls.

GUTFELD: Fantastic. Ye

PAVLICH: Yes, which I'm still heartbroken. They are no longer --

GUTFELD: Yes, never the same after that. Jessica, look at your room, walk around your room. What do you see?

TARLOV: I'm enchanted. I have -- it's not really a poster, but I have, you know, the children's book where the wild things are.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TARLOV: I have a signed poster by Maurice Sendak who wrote it. And that --

PAVLICH: That's a great book.

GUTFELD: I live -- I live near his street. It's called Sendak Road.

TARLOV: Oh very cool. I didn't even know.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TARLOV: I'll bring my poster over to the street.

GUTFELD: No, thanks. I don't like him.

TARLOV: Really?

GUTFELD: I don't know. He was very disturbed. That whole book is very disturbing. It's Titanic, I tell you.

TARLOV: It's dystopian for kids which is cool.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is. It's dystopian for kids. Jesse, you're in your room, kind of walk over the dirty laundry, the porno mags all over the mattresses.

GUTFELD: Greg. So, I only remember one poster. It was Jordan. I think it was like rookie year when he had the short shorts. He was standing on the moon, I think, and he had just palming the ball right down here by his knees. Do you know who Michael Jordan is?

GUTFELD: Yes, I do.

WATTERS: You probably had no sports posters in your room.

GUTFELD: Not a single one.

WATTERS: Probably The Class posters.

GUTFELD: I did have The Class which was stolen --

WATTERS: I knew it.

GUTFELD: -- which was stolen from me but that's not my favorite. I'll go -- and I also have Sex Pistols.

SMITH: I think if you're asking like teenagers, it was like Paula Abdul, Macaulay Culkin.

GUTFELD: What's yours?

SMITH: But like little, little kid -- because I had -- I'm the youngest of six kids, so I shared a room with my brother. And there was like the 86 Bears poster and Michael Jordan was probably in the mix. Yes.

GUTFELD: I had -- so I was a -- when I was a kid, I'm walking -- I had nothing but Irwin Allen movie posters, Poseidon Adventure, Towering Inferno, Earthquake, but I also had Lancelot Link, which I bet nobody here even knows what that is.

PAVLICH: I don't know any of those.

GUTFELD: It was a detective chimp. It was a chimp that used to dress up in human clothing.

WATTERS: Your sweater matches the lower third. Look at that.

GUTFELD: It's amazing.

WATTERS: Happy Easter, Greg.

GUTFELD: Lancelot Link, look it up. All right, what's the longest road trip you've ever taken? From Haley. Interesting question, Jessica.

TARLOV: I drove from Philadelphia to Evansville, Indiana. After school, one year, I drove my friend home who was from there and spent a week out there. So, that was long. And I got a speeding ticket in Wisconsin which they're a lot cheaper than they are here.

GUTFELD: Wow. That was a great story. Sandra?

SMITH: I did -- I did a really big road trip with my family. My dad bought us out west, Custer State Park, South Dakota. Like, we did the whole thing for two weeks.

GUTFELD: I'd beat that but go ahead, Jesse.

WATTERS: My cheap father drove us from Philly to Orlando to Disney World. It sucked. And we stopped at south of the border. It just suck.

PAVLICH: He loved you.

WATTERS: Yes, why didn't we fly, dad.

PAVLICH: He loved you, that's why he did it. I drove across the country when I moved to the East Coast. So, Arizona to D.C.

GUTFELD: I did the reverse. When I quit my job in D.C., I drove from D.C. to San Francisco. It's two and a half days.

PAVLICH: It was longer.

GUTFELD: And this was before cell phones. So, I had -- I had this giant map my mom got at AAA, and she highlighted the whole thing for me. So, I'd be driving with this map and I got lost many times.

WATTERS: Were you in a van?

GUTFELD: No, I wasn't in a van. That came later? "ONE MORE THING" is up next. Purple.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." But first, download the Fox Bet Super 6 app and enter for a free chance to win $1 million --

GUTFELD: $1 million.

WATTERS: -- from Terry Bradshaw's money. All you need to do is pick six outcomes from Sunday's games. Then just watch to see how it all plays out. Let's play this out.

Have you guys ever ordered pizza and the pizza seems a little small like you might have gotten ripped off. Well, this is what they're doing, these little dough jockeys. Apparently what they do is before they send the pie out --

GUTFELD: No, they don't.

SMITH: What?

WATTERS: They take a little bit for themselves --

GUTFELD: That's not true.

WATTERS: For themselves, consolidate it, and put the box back together. I caught them red-handed, all right.

GUTFELD: No, you didn't.

WATTERS: And that's how you know you got ripped. You know who doesn't cut corners? "WATTERS' WORLD" 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. We have Laura Trump, John Walsh, Tulsi Gabbard, Kayleigh McEnany, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Carley Shimkus. We ran out of room for Bill Melugin. He's on there. A lot of women, we'll see how it goes. Greg.

GUTFELD: You left Bill Melugin's hair off that? That's just so Bill Melugin's hair. He has the greatest hair.

PAVLICH: Jesse is jealous.

GUTFELD: That's why he did it. He's jealous of his hair.

WATTERS: Yes, I know. He does have great hair. Yes, that's why I left Bill Melugin off.

GUTFELD: So, tonight, I got -- I've got -- who do I have? I got Kennedy. I got Kilmeade. I got Kat. I got Chadwick. But also, next week, I'm going to be in Nashville. We're taking "GUTFELD!" on the road to Nashville. That's Monday to Friday. The shows are all going to be in Nashville. We're going to have a live audience. It's going to be insane. We got special guests. It's going to be absolutely crazy.

Now, it's time for this. Greg's animals that are like Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: No.

GUTFELD: Yes. This -- we found this site. You'll be able to notice how why this is like Jesse Watters. Take a look at this.

WATTERS: Someone is staring at the mirror.

GUTFELD: No, it's a dog watching himself on TV. He was a previous "ONE MORE THING." Remember the dog that was relaxing in the pool that was a "ONE MORE THING" I did. Here's that same dog watching himself on THE FIVE. This is exactly what you do when you go home.

WATTERS: I don't do that.

GUTFELD: Yes you do.

WATTERS: No, I don't do that at all.

GUTFELD: Yes, you do.

WATTERS: I shouldn't but I don't.

GUTFELD: I hope they send me a video of the dog watching this.

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: And we just do it every week.

TARLOV: Every Friday?

GUTFELD: Like a twilight zone.

TARLOV: It would be fantastic.

WATTERS: I feel like I'm in the twilight zone right now. Sandra?

SMITH: I heard I missed a show in which a challenge was issued. Watch.

WATTERS: Oh no.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: That was Sandra Smith's event I think.

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: She could really be in the Olympics.

WATTERS: Sandra Smith?

BREAM: Sandra is going to be our representative.

MCDOWELL: She's was on a scholarship --

WATTERS: I want to race Sandra Smith and see who's fastest.

RICHARD FOWLER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: She'll beat you.

BREAM: Oh, it's going to be on video.

WATTERS: All right, it's a challenge. Let's run it back.

FOWLER: My money is on Sandra Smith.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: Is it -- is it a challenge?

GUTFELD: You're in trouble.

WATTERS: Are you really fast?

SMITH: Yes.

GUTFELD: You're in trouble?

PAVLICH: Yes, she's fast. She's D1 athlete.

SMITH: How about a three-miler?

WATTERS: That's long. Let's do a sprint.

SMITH: A mile then.?

WATTERS: That's not a sprint.

GUTFELD: You got -- make it long so he's got to endure the humiliation.

SMITH: All right, he sounds like he's --

WATTERS: I don't want to lose to a girl.

SMITH: All right.

WATTERS: So, I'm out. I'm out. I'm out. I'm totally out. Speaking of LSU where I was a D1 track athlete, here's Coach O.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ED ORGERON, HEAD COACH, LSU: Before you go, are you sure you don't want another shot?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What's that? If there's one thing I've learned on this recruiting trip coach, is that you know how to close. Let's do it. All right, let's take a selfie. Sun's out, guns out on three. One, two, three. Sun's out guns out.

ORGERON: Sun's out, guns out. Three more, baby.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: Sun's out, guns out. Jesse, you use that line often, don't you?

WATTERS: Oh, it never works, but I've used it.

SMITH: That was Coach O, Coach O. Go, Tigers. That was ESPN Eli's Places. Good stuff.

WATTERS: Good stuff. Katie.

PAVLICH: All right, so this is a feel-good story. A middle school in California was named Wednesday for the nation's oldest living National Park Service Ranger who happened to also be -- also be celebrating her 100th birthday during the ribbon cutting. Her name is Betty Reid Soskin. She's a ranger at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Homefront National Historic Park in Richmond.

And the school chose her because of her leadership resilience and as a symbol of change. She also was named Woman of the Year 1995 at the California State Legislature. And in 2005, she was named one of the nation's 10 most outstanding women for building communities of dreams by the National Women's History Project.

So, my grandpa was a park ranger in Yellowstone during summer, so very cool to see her --

TARLOV: Congratulations to her.

WATTERS: She look a little like Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

PAVLICH: It did. People have said.

WATTERS: I knew that's everybody was thinking. I was also thinking about getting those big scissors. Those are cool. You want to do some quick?

TARLOV: I do. Thank you for giving me so much time. No, I love Britney Spears. I would have had a Britney poster but she also became part of the national consciousness again, like the last year with the Free Brittany Movement.

PAVLICH: Like, one second.

TARLOV: There is a new documentary coming out. Brittany versus Spears. Thank you for taking all my time.

WATTERS: All right, thank you. Have a great weekend.

