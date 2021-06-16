'The Five' on surging crime rates in major US cities

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Kennedy, Richard Fowler, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.



Brazen crimes caught on camera show exactly why American cities are under siege. Check out what happened at a Walgreens in San Francisco. This is a man in broad daylight looting a store and just filling up a garbage bag. Then he just casually rides his bike out of the store and onto the street.



Walgreens alone has closed 17 stores in the city just because of this rampant theft. And other companies are following suit. And there are some shocking videos of a drive-by shooting in Atlanta's wealthy Buckhead neighborhood.



People are running for their lives, but cops that aren't allowed to do anything about it. That's thanks to rules that limit police from chasing suspects. Residents in that neighborhood are fed up and they want their own police force.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL WHITE, BUCKHEAD CITY COMMITTEE CEO & CHAIRMAN: We are living in a war zone. That's how we described living in Buckhead and what has happened here in the last several years is an incredibly dangerous spike in crime and a complete vacuum of leadership. The police in Atlanta are great policemen and women, we love them. They just want to do their job and they are not being allowed to do that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Can anybody explain to me, maybe you can, Greg, why a politician would prohibit police from chasing suspects? Isn't that just telling suspects commit a crime and flee?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: No, because what happens if you catch him? What happens if you catch him and that goes awry and then you have the media there and you have a hoard of people holding their phones and going like this? It's not worth it.



Why did you think the security guard in that video in Walgreens barely stuck his hand out to grab the bag? It's because for $20 an hour it's not worth ruining his life the moment he becomes the suspect, the moment the media says this poor man was just getting bread to feed his family. He filled the garbage bag with loaves of bread and milk and then the security guard tackles him.



So you can't -- there is no interest in doing your job. This is part of the trickle-downing of -- trickle downing?



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: I like it. I'll allow it.



GUTFELD: Okay -- of the vilification of police. So if the police aren't there, whoever takes their place will also be vilified, whether it is the private citizen or the security guard, anybody interested in that. We were talking about this a while ago.



It's called the Brazilification, where the people who can afford it go back into their gated communities, hire private securities. They are armed to the teeth because the state permits a lawlessness that no one else can survive.



Lastly, I just want to make the point that like, while we're talking about this, President Biden is approving this huge plan to tackle domestic terror. So, this is happening.



This is actually happening in America, but he's interested in this domestic terror and I'm trying to figure out like, I know the names of MS-13. I know Al Qaeda. I know ISIS. Who are these giant gangs that he's talking about that's doing this crime? Like why aren't we asking that question? Someone has got to talk to Jill.



WATTERS: Dr. Jill Biden he is referring to. I was going to shoot today downtown in Union Square, Dana, and we walked past a situation. We saw a homeless man stab an off-duty police officer in the neck with a pair of scissors.



PERINO: Jesus.



WATTERS: This is broad daylight. I didn't see it, but we came in right afterwards. The ambulance was right there. This has never happened before. I've been shooting in Union Square for about a decade. That has never happened, anything like that in the city, in that neighborhood. And then people just witnessed it and go about their day.



PERINO: Mine also there is a big fight at Washington Square Park, which is not too far I guess from there, in which I've read some things that were happening there that I could not even believe are printed in a newspaper. And now they are blaming the neighbors for complaining.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: How dare you complain that there is -- this happening? The other thing that's happening is guess who is now the villain in San Francisco?



GUTFELD: Who?



PERINO: Walgreens.



WATTERS: No!



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: Because they've closed stores. So, I was just looking at this, Michael Shellenberger Twitter feed and he was responding to a guy who said "Walgreens really is at fault." Like why are they at fault? Well, they lie and they're closing stores because they want to make more money and they're closing stores because they're actually -- I'm like, we're watching this happen right there.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: And why does he think this all happened. The other thing is from a bigger perspective all across America, there's been this push and we've talked about them a little bit. From mega donors on the left that have pushed for very progressive district attorneys.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: And what happens then? So, you have a different way of punishment for crimes. Now, it could be on the one in Atlanta. One of the things the police or the city councils have decided is that, don't have the police chase the suspect because if you then end up injuring an innocent person in the chase that ends up causing even more problems and that you can try to catch the criminal later. That's the thinking. I'm not necessarily --



WATTERS: Catch the criminal later. That's a good strategy. We have a Duane Reade near my place in the city.



LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: Great guy.



WATTERS: And Mr. Reade. Yes. And I call this guy the white club bandit because he will just come into the store, load up with a case of White Claw and just run out of the store, and no one can do anything about it. You're not allowed to stop him. You can't even trip him. You can't even stick your foot out and trip him. You just --



MONTGOMERY: -- injures his neck he'll sue you?



WATTERS: Right. You just have to call the police and they write that off as just, you know, a case of White Claw, that's the cost of doing business.



GUTFELD: Just go to Doocy's office in Ascourt (ph).



MONTGOMERY: Who is stealing White Claw?



WATTERS: Doocy loves his White Claw.



RICHARD FOWLER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know why he would steal a box of White Claw.



WATTERS: But I've never -- I usually never see this, but I see it more and more.



MONTGOMERY: Well, it's interesting because there is this -- I think it's the insidiousness of Marxism. I really do. I think it's this idea of redistribution that has taken hold and so people hear that on loop and they hear that sort of reinforced all day long. And it's not just progressives anymore.



They have mainstream Democrats that are talking about different ways of redistributing, you know, patriot tax, and we're going to take your wealth and we're going to give it out justly. So people are like, oh, that's great. These corporations are rich. I'm going to take their stuff and then I'm going to sell it and make money.



And that means that the system is sort of upside down. It's one of the reasons that I despise Marxism because it hates the idea of private property and it feels that theft is justified. Cynthia Nixon who was the least likable character on "Sex and the City," she ran for --



GUTFELD: How about Steve?



MONTGOMERY: I think people like Steve.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: I thought it was Mr. Big was the least like --



MONTGOMERY: No. Everyone loved Big, but Steve was okay because Miranda just sort of beat him --



GUTFELD: Miranda, I love you.



MOTGOMERY: -- beat him into the ground. That's it, exactly.



WATTERS: That's too good.



MONTGOMERY: But she was like, you know, stop arresting people for shoplifting, poor people need stuff, and then all these poor people just attacked her on twitter. It's like, whoa, whoa, I don't make a lot of money and I don't steal stuff. Back off, lady because there is no more uniform distribution of standards.



WATTERS: And it affects me, Richard, because now I go to Duane Reade and everything is locked up behind the case.



MONTGOMERY: Yes. You have to force your button.



WATTERS: I want floss for $2.99, I have to push a button. I have to wait for the woman to come over and unlock it, see I'm getting floss or something else that I don't want anybody else to see, and everything is locked down.



MONTGOMERY: Dental cream?



FOWLER: Well, no, I think the fact that stores locked on all these products is very terrible. I think it happens far too much. You know what - -



WATTERS: Thank you for taking that strong stance, Richard.



FOWLER: Yes, I will take that strong stand with you, Jesse. Amen. With that being said, I do think, you know, we do have a spike in crime and I think we need to have a larger conversation about how we actually work with communities to solve that problem.



It can't just be the cops doing it by themselves. It's like what -- because here's the problem, the problem is this policy that we have, right, of whether you call it anti-police policy or whatever, was created because those people who had problems with how the cops are doing business.



So maybe it's bringing in community, bringing in lawmakers or bringing in police and saying how do we find some middle ground? There's calls that we shouldn't be at. Cops will tell you we don't want to be at domestic violence calls. We don't want to be at drug abuse calls because that's not what we're trained to do. So let's hire --



MONTGOMERY: Actually, domestic violence calls can be some of the most dangerous calls that police respond to.



FOWLER: Dude, I agree with you, but there are people that are trained to deal with domestic violence.



GUTFELD: That's social workers. You don't want to send them --



FOWLER: There are grieve counselors, people that do this work all day.



WATTERS: Well, if there's a drive-by shooting in Bulkhead, do you send a grief counselor? No.



FOWLER: No. I mean, I think when there's a drive-by shooting you send police, and to Dana's point --



WATTERS: But they can't chase.



FOWLER: But the reason why police don't chase for obvious reason because often times community members get caught in the crosshairs and they end up being the victims.



WATTERS: No, that's not --



FOWLER: That was the case of Breonna Taylor. She died because -- she was not -- she was just a victim.



WATTERS: That's not an often time case.



FOWLER: She was sleeping in her bed and she was killed because they were looking for somebody else and they had a no knock warrant to the wrong address.



WATTERS: I understand that, but that's not often. If someone steals something or shoots somebody in the street, police have to pursuit, apprehend that person or else, what? Are they just going to wait around until this guy shows his face on a surveillance camera? That's not police work.



FOWLER: But then how many high speed chases where innocent citizens get hurt?



WATTERS: I would disagree with the fact that it's a large percentage.



GUTFELD: But then the idea of community police working together, you have a lot of minority-majority forces in which now the black happens and the black leaders have to resign. So there was progress that was being made, but there's this specific activist mentality that is not interested in what you're talking about, right?



FOWLER: So, I disagree with that. I think if you look at the case of Brenna Taylor and what her family did in their settlement. What they did in their settlement is they actually pushed the Louisville Police Department to make some necessary changes.



One of those changes is if you are a police officer that serves on the Louisville Police Department, they ask you to live where you work. An easy thing to fix the problem.



GUTFELD: Can't do that in New York.



MONTGOMERY: Okay, but what about Val Demings and Carmen Best? Val Demings, they were talking about having her as Joe Biden's number two and activists were like no, she is blue, she is no longer black.



FOWLER: I actually --



MONTGOMERY: And Carmen Best, who is the chief of police in Seattle was forced out of her job because they were going to cut her aid (ph). They have.



FOWLER: -- listen, I actually like Val Demings and I think when you listen to what Val Demings did as she went into the community and had conversations with the residents that live there to fix the problem.



WATTERS: All right, Val Demings, we got it. Up next --



FOWLER: You're going to be Marc Rubio as well.



WATTERS: We'll see. Tough talking Joe Biden is all of a sudden changing his tune about Vladimir Putin.



MONTGOMERY: Welcome back. President Biden and Vladimir Putin getting ready for their rumble. It's a high stakes summit tomorrow. Biden is promising to hold Russia accountable and confront Putin, but all of a sudden his tough talk in the past has turned to praise, watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: You know Vladimir Putin. Do you think he's a killer?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I do.



He's bright. He's tough. And I have found that he is, as they say when I used to play ball, a worthy adversary.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MONTGOMERY: So which one is it, Richard?



FOWLER: You know, I think he's a worthy adversary and also an authoritarian. I cannot pronounce a word today. Authoritarian. But I also, you know, listen, going into this, one, I think we've talked about the media has beat the story to death when this summit. But I do think that I'm giving a lot of hope to Biden that he's going to get this right. No president has been able to get this right. Most presidents have failed.



MONTGOMERY: They have. Administration after administration especially --



FOWLER: Yes. Nobody can get this guy right. So maybe the idea of having a singular press conference where Putin can't upstage you or steal your sound bite or steal your thunder is the way to go.



MONTGOMERY: Or so you can't embarrass himself.



FOWLER: That part because we saw what happened with Donald Trump when he had his meeting with Putin in Helsinki.



MONTGOMERY: And we saw that with Joe Biden repeatedly at the G7.



FOWLER: I don't know about that.



MONTGOMER: I don't know, Libya and Syria, really? Wondering into the wrong -- no we're all right (ph).



FOWLER: I don't know about that. I think --



GUTFELD: I guess they all look alike, right?



FOWLER: I think that Joe Biden is going to do a great job. He's been on the scene for a number of years. He served as a vice president for eight year. He has a firsthand seat to how this thing could be done, what went wrong, what went right, and I think he has the opportunity to get it right by calling out Russian military buildup, by calling out the cyber-attacks and by calling out the hybrid warfare that we see Russia engaging in eastern Europe. So I do think --



MONTGOMERY: And you know what Putin is going to say? He's going to say "No, we didn't do it. Prove it."



FOWLER: Of course he's going to say that, but that's the reason why you don't have a joint press conference with him.



MONTGOMERY: Yes, well, I don't know, man. There were not high expectations the first time President Trump met with Putin. In fact, people said that, you know, he's a Russian asset and Putin is the great puppet master who's really controlling the Trump administration. Why is Biden getting a pass here?



WATTERS: Well, I think what Trump understood is what Reagan understood and Bush 41 and even Clinton understood. Is that when it comes to these high stakes, one-on-one summits, a lot of this is personal relationship and you can insult the country, insult the leader, that makes things tough.



So it looks like Joe Biden has a little bit of what I call impostor syndrome. I know it because I have it. It's kind of an insecure feeling that you're not worthy of the job you have. I see Joe Biden kind of grappling with the fact that, wait a second, I'm the leader of the free world here and two months ago I called this guy a killer and I'm on the eve of the big diplomatic meeting.



Maybe I should soften his up after I have to sit down with him for four hours. It's all like it's happening in real time. He seems uncomfortable on the world stage. What I think the American people care about is not some dissident that no one can pronounce his name disappeared or something like that, I get that that's important from a human rights perspective.



MONTGOMERY: Alexei Navalny? That's a very, very important story.



FOWLER: That's a very important story.



WATTERS: I get that that's important, but to the American people ---



MONTGOMERY: That's actually pretty quick (inaudible) first thing that he be asked.



WATTERS: -- for the American people. I think the American people care about the hacks that jacked their gas prices up and the hacks on big beef that screwed up the barbecue.



FOWLER: But they're all connected.



WATTERS: That's what the American people care about the most. And you want to see the president confront the leader of Russia on those issues and actually do something afterwards that has some teeth.



MONTGOMERY: Why not bilat? I mean, this is your wheelhouse. You have been in this position.



PERINO: (inaudible) why no press conference?



MONTGOMERY: Yes, why no bilateral press conference with Putin? Why --



PERINO: I mean, the White House explanation is that they didn't want to give Putin an international platform. But by agreeing to a summit or suggesting a summit, you gave him an international platform. So, I don't really buy that.



You have to wonder if they thought that it might not be good to have them on stage together because, you know, Joe Biden might call him a killer -- it's like being a twitter troll --



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: -- right? And then like, but face-to-face. Like, he would never say that to somebody's face unless you mean it.



WATTERS: Right.



PERINO: I don't know how they're going to meet for four and a half hours, 4 to 5 hours. Like, what are you going to talk about for 4 to 5 hours? That's a really long time. I think that they'll come out of it with some sort of thing where they can agree on a climate change something or other.



MONTGOMERY: No.



PERINO: And the media will swoon and everyone will be so pleased, but he has to come out of it with something on the ransomware.



WATTERSS: Yes.



PERINO: He has to because that's actually affecting real people, plus there are Americans who are being held unjustly --



MONTGOMERY: Absolutely right.



PERINO: -- in addition to Alexei Navalny, that issue, but there are Americans who are being held unjustly. And if Biden could actually get something done there, that would be progress.



MONTGOMERY: And they're talking about a prisoner swap. So, we'll see if that happens. What's the most important thing to tackle at the summit?



GUTFELD: Well, I think the big story we learned is that Jesse Watters has impostor syndrome. I mean, that's like -- I don't know why that isn't -- that is our lead tomorrow and I'm writing that monologue. Unless you have impostor impostor syndrome where you're faking that you have impostor syndrome.



WATTERS: Yes, that's more like it.



GUTFELD: So, look, here -- the problem -- the problem with Biden, President Biden, is you don't know where he's coming from and you don't know where he's going much like himself.



WATTERS: Right.



GUTFELD: And with the contrast is with -- you always knew where Donald Trump was coming from. He had two words, America first. And I think with Joe Biden, it's you know, America will see. I don't even know.



And you kind of notice the trend when you're looking in the rearview mirror that a lot of stuff Trump did that now doesn't seem as impulsive as it was before that maybe he actually knew what he was doing like how to be socially amenable with dictators and then behind the scenes go after them and work something out.



I think that the one lesson is we're such a lucky country that we can endure and even survive not because of our leadership, but in spite of our leadership because we put people in this job that clearly, he's not up to it.



You know, Biden can bumble through this thing with these long, frightening pauses and we have to sit there quietly and go, holy hell, what's going on? That pause, it went on forever. And meanwhile, god forbid, Trump held his glass of water with two hands or shuffled down a ramp, that slippery, and everybody went ballistic.



But Biden acts like Mr. Magoo on magic mushrooms and we all had to say, you know, nothing to see here. Is there a baseball game on because it's boring.



MONTGOMERY: Are they going to ask for transcripts like they did in the calls with Putin and Trump?



GUTFELD: Yes. I don't know. I don't know. That's a good question. Yes.



FOWLER: At least there'll be staffers to take the transcripts this time around than the last time.



GUTFELD: It was a perfect call.



FOWLER: So they say. Meanwhile, back at the ranch.



MONTGOMERY: Well, he's a Russian nesting doll that former President Trump. Coming up next. If you don't come back, you don't get paid. A CEO warning employees who won't return to the office. Are you one of them? That's next.



GUTFELD: Offices are back open but some employees are refusing to return. The CEO of Morgan Stanley -- not sure what that is -- is taking notice and he has some tough words for staffers who don't want to come back.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAMES GORMAN, MORGAN STANLEY CEO: So you can go to restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office. And we want you in the office. We can find some of the little more flexibility, but that doesn't mean, hey, it's Monday, Wednesday, Friday, you know, I'm in Florida. If you want to get paid New York rates, you work in New York.



(END VIEDO CLIP)



GUTFELD: You know, one of the things about not being in the office is you get to miss out on all the office talk. Just now I learned that Dana's rib is very close to her hip. In the break, Kennedy had raised the question, who has the longest torso?



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: And this is the kind of thing that we were missing when we were in those stupid vans.



PERINO: It's true. Like I have almost no waist at all. Like my bottom rib and my hip almost touch. It's very strange and it's very hard to get close.



GUTFELD: So how can you -- like if you don't -- if that's out of your life, that kind of conversation, it must be very lonely at home. Do we need that?



PERINO: Well, I think that -- look, your boss is not your guidance counselor.



GUTFELD: True.



PERINO: He is your boss or she is your boss. And their job is to make sure that the company makes money so that you can get a paycheck and you can provide the services or the goods that you said that you're going to provide. That's it. And the pandemic was never supposed to be a permanent thing. Remember, it was two weeks to flatten the curve.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: Were you not going to come back to work two weeks later if we had flattened the curve?



WATTERS: That's the rib talking.



PERINO: I understand at their frustration, I really do. And here's the other thing, he went on to talk about younger employees.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: So they have people who have been hired, onboarding, like the worst verb ever to come out of human resources.



GUTFELD: There's a lot.



PERINO: So, all these new young staffers and they're working from home. Like, how are you supposed to make colleagues and learn about somebody's rib and hip bone?



GUTFELD: And also, it takes a lot of time to talk to somebody who's at home when you can just do it yourself. Jesse, I tried to think like you.



WATTTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Which is hard.



WATTERS: Yes, it is hard.



GUTFELD: Because I to dial back my I.Q. by like 70 percent.



WATTERS: Oh, that's just an easy --



MONTGOMERY: Oh, wow.



WATTERS: It's not even a funny joke.



GUTFELD: All right, Jesse, this is a great time for somebody like you or somebody who is like you to ask for stuff when they are going to job interviews. Like I will take my own bathroom or an extra week of vacation, right?



WATTERS: So squeeze your employer to come back for perks.



GUTFELD: Yes because they need you. Yes.



WATTERS: You do think like me. I'm all about the perks, Greg. Yes. If you've been vaxxed and you won't go to an office with other people that are fully vaxxed, it's your problem, it's not your boss' problem.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: If -- a lot of stuff happens in the office. It's not just about a Zoom call. We need to restore the social hierarchy of office politics. The backslapping, the firm handshake making, that eye contact looking, the hilarious stories that I'm regaling Kennedy with here around the water cooler.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: That's social credit I've built up and then I become your boss.



MONTGOMERY: Hey, what?



WATTERS: You know, you go to --



FOWLER: But she's not even in the same floor.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: You know, you can't even tell if someone's close match on Zoom, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: You can't even tell if they are coordinating their outfits.



MONTGOMERY: A lot of people like Jeffrey Toobin, not wearing pants.



WATTERS: You can't tell if they have poor personal hygiene. Next thing you know, you send them on a sales trip and they lose the account.



GUTFELD: It's such a good idea. That's such a good point. That's the thing. It's like it's not worth it sometimes if you don't know everything about that, you know, Kennedy, this is a great time to be bad at your job, right? Like George Costanza has the pick of the jobs now, right? Anybody, like, if you're incompetent, this is where you can actually sneak into a company and destroy it.



MONTGOMERY: Absolutely, because there's so many people like, you know what, I really am kind of liking Savannah, so I'm just going to stay here in my Airbnb for a little while.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MONTGOMERY: And James Gordon is like, absolutely not. But he makes a really good point. Because a lot of people say when the pandemic hit, like, I realized, I don't have to live in a big city, I'm totally going to change my life. If I can work from anywhere, I'm getting in an RV and I'm getting on the road.



Well, now bosses are saying, now you're actually going to come back to work, and so, you have to make a choice. Was that a red line? You know, was that the hill that you're going to die in? For a lot of people, no. And, to your point -- your point about soft cues, they are so important reading people's faces and reading people's subtleties. I think that's why you're seeing so much plane violence --



GUTFELD: Right.



MONTGOMERY: Because people have lost touch with how to read other people.



RICHARD FOWLER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Good point.



MONTGOMERY: And they no longer care how they appear. And I think because some of those things have fallen away. And I feel bad for babies, because babies learn by looking at faces, and everyone's masked up. So --



GUTFELD: Oh, that's funny. That's a great prank to play on babies, right? First Year, all these faces, and they don't know how to deal with smiles. I'm going to just wear my mask just around babies, Richard.



FOWLER: I don't even know where to begin with that.



GUTFELD: You know -- do you -- do you sympathize more with the employer or the employee?



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Who do you think?



FOWLER: You know what?



WATTERS: I love you. I love you.



FOWLER: I don't appreciate that.



WATTERS: I love you. I love this jacket, by the way.



FOWLER: Thank you.



GUTFELD: Houndstooth.



WATTERS: Houndstooth, yes.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Is it coordinated?



FOWLER: Of course it's coordinated. And because of the pandemic, nobody saw it until now. It's great. But with that being said, I do think there's a balanced approach here, right? I think there are some jobs that you are more productive doing at home, instead of taking a two or three-hour commute to the city, right?



If you are somebody who works at Morgan Stanley, and your job is to input data, you could do that at your house, right? But I understand, to Dana's point, like if you were a new employee, you should go in, you should understand what the corporate culture is. But with that being said, there are things that you enjoy doing from home that you realize you can do at home. And there are other things that should be brought back into the office.



The question on management now is how do you configure a new workforce where workers are now saying, but wait a minute, for the past year and a half, I've been doing this job at home, and I've actually been more productive.



PERINO: Yes, I think that's -- that is something that a lot of companies were like, well, we had our best year ever last year. So, then, employees are saying, well, then why can't I just stay home?



GUTFELD: It would be great.



FOWLER: You don't have to buy the pens or the paper.



GUTFELD: If I ran a company and people worked at home, I would put it that I get to visit them at any time. Just show up -- because that's her office --



WATTERS: Just knock, knock.



GUTFELD: Just knock on the doors, just show up, go into their fridge, watch some TV. I would be the best manager. This is why I'm not the boss.



PERINO: Would you let the dog out.



GUTFELD: Yes -- no, I wouldn't let the dog out. I don't know what I would do.



PERINO: That's not very nice.



GUTFELD: I am a terrible person. Straight ahead, cancel culture is out of control, but there's a new idea that can help stop it, next.



PERINO: Plenty of Americans have been canceled over incredible old social media posts. Is this one way to stop it? A new article asked whether kids should have the right to be forgotten and be allowed to permanently delete old and embarrassing posts as they get older. Although a few states in America have laws like this, there's no current federal law on the books that would allow it to happen.



I've been wanting to ask you all day, Kennedy, the mother of two teen girls, do you think this is a good idea?



MONTGOMERY: I think that, you know, the conversations that I have with them really revolve around college admissions counselors and people who were looking at you potentially. You could give them this incredible resume, and all these extracurricular activities, and all this public service and volunteering. They're not going to look at that. The first thing I do, they go to your social media and they try to find out who you really are.



And so, you have to be very mindful what you put out there. And my worry is that if they think that everything is going to be deleted, they are not going to self-censor, and it's only going -- they're going to put stuff out there that's worse. I know of one kid --



GUTFELD: The seatbelt effect.



MONTGOMERY: That's exactly right. It makes cars more dangerous. So, one kid who put a couple of offensive jokes on his private story on Snapchat that only his few select friends are supposed to see. Someone took a screenshot of it and took it to his school administration and he was suspended.



PERINO: Well, there's even a Supreme Court case that is being decided right now for the young woman who had the bad day, and on Snapchat said a lot --



MONTGOMERY: Outside of school. Yes.



PERINO: Outside of school. And so, that's like -- that's happening. What do you think? Would you give teens a pass? Like, give -- or should they be scared straight?



WATTERS: Do you want to know the meaning of life, Dana?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Absolutely.



WATTERS: I don't want to get too philosophical. This isn't "FOX AND FRIENDS," this is THE FIVE. But the meaning of life, life is about change and life is about love.



PERINO: Wow.



WATTERS: And the marriage between cancel culture and the internet rejects that. It rejects life. People are constantly changing. The world is constantly changing. And what the internet does, it makes everything permanent. And people get stuck in the permanence. And then they go around hunting to punish other people for their past.



You don't punish people you love. And we should love everybody because we're all the same. We're all one. And that is the meaning of life, America. And you can twinkle -- you know, tweak the edges of these little technologies to delete this and delete that or Greg's great idea about getting rid of trending topics on Twitter. You can do that. But the change happens here.



And until we change this, you're never going to get rid of cancel culture. It's always going to be there.



PERINO: Well, are you -- are you so moved, Richard?



FOWLER: I was -- I was getting ready -- I thought you're going to get into -- get into a song and change (INAUDIBLE) like Mr. Rogers, but hey.



PERINO: What do you think about this?



FOWLER: I want to copy at you a little bit because I would say life is about love and life is about growth. And to that point --



WATTERS: Change, growth.



FOWLER: Same difference. And as the only millennial at the table who lived in a world with pre-social media and post-social media --



PERINO: Wow, he just age-shamed us.



MONTGOMERY: I'm so young.



FOWLER: I did. I age-shamed -- I age-shame the whole table.



PERINO: Wow.



FOWLER: You know, I think I had the perk of growing up my teenage years of not having social media and going to college and having social media. And I must say, I actually agree with this. I do think that as a teenager, you should be allowed to learn and grow from your mistakes. And you should be able to make mistakes. That's what life is about, making mistakes and understand that every setback is a setup for a comeback.



I think we live in a culture now where you make a setback, and it was like, yes, that's it, you can't come back, don't even think about it, you're now on the canceled list. And so, I think we have to do a better job of old tweets.



Now, there's something different between old tweets of people who tweet bad things today, and then they get fired the day after that. That's something completely different than teenagers making mistake.



MONTGOMERY: Yes, outrage archeology. We have to be done with that, especially Alexi McCammond.



FOWLER: Yes, absolutely.



PERINO: Yes, I was just going to mention. Remember, she got fired from Teen Vogue because there was outrage, but then the person who brought it up, she actually had bad tweets too, but she didn't get fired.



GUTFELD: Yes. We talked about her, we defended her, but still, my gut tells me that the media thinks it's a great idea for people like her, but not for people like us, right? So, we will -- we will always condemn this cancer culture and this archeology -- tweet archaeology for any side, left, right, whatever, but they won't do it for us.



I know that for a fact because I've gotten -- defended people on this stuff, and they've never come back and defended me. But this is why I don't have kids because, you know, we keep talking about how this is going to hurt the kids, what does it do to the parents? Like your brat tweets something and suddenly your hummus business goes out of business. Remember that in Minneapolis? That because the immigrant owner's daughter posted a racist tweet eight years ago, so even -- like, no one is saying.



But to Jesse's point, he is correct. While -- like right now, we're targeting the back end of the problem and not the front end. And instead of erasing posts, we should be erasing the desire to destroy people.



WATTERS: It's the desire.



GUTFELD: What I would -- what I would call Teigenitis (PH) named after Chrissy Teigen. There's a desire to hurt people because you get a dopamine hit when you see that you had the power to hurt Kennedy. Kennedy is -- Kennedy is going to have a sleepless night tonight, right, because I'm going to like -- I'm going to send her tweet viral. And I found this tweet from her daughter and it's going to totally screw over.



This is -- that was -- Chrissy Teigen was getting off on that stuff, even though she was a model, married to John Legend, she was addicted to that feeling. We need to go after that feeling and find out what is it replacing? Is it religion? Right? Is it -- is it ambivalence about --



FOWLER: Is it being a troll. I mean, she called herself a troll today.



PERINO: Or boredom.



WATTERS: It's boredom. It's ambivalent.



GUTFELD: I do think -- I think --



WATTERS: It's the lack of meaning in your life.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I think it's the lack of meaning. It's the lack of meaning.



WATTERS: And you're searching for power and consequence.



GUTFELD: Yes. Because she had everything but meaning. She had everything but meaning.



FOWLER: My life is too busy to be taking anybody else because I got too much crap to do with myself.



PERINO: Yes, most people should.



MONTGOMERY: That's actually a better way of --



GUTFELD: Yes. We're living -- we're living --



PERINO: It would be also good if parents could, you know, check their daughter's tweets before they go out. Maybe, I don't know, I think that probably be like taken --



MONTGOMERY: Can I just -- can I just make a quick correction? Teenagers are not on Twitter. They would not be that bad.



PERINO: I just got age-shamed for the second time in one segment.



MONTGOMERY: No, I'm telling you, it's Snapchat, and Instagram, and God knows what else.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: And it's only 10 percent of the Twitter users actually using Twitter. Like there's 90 percent of dead people.



PERINO: I'm bored with it, to be honest.



MONTGOMERY: And they're all voting in Georgia.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: All right, up next, chaos in the sky is getting more intense after a passenger reportedly threatens to bring down a plane. We'll have it for you next.



FOWLER: Welcome back. Even more chaos in our skies. The FBI is reporting this violent confrontation.



That Delta flight was forced to divert after an off-duty employee allegedly threatened to bring the plane down. That to another incident that happened weeks ago when a passenger allegedly tried to break into the cockpit. So far this year, the FAA has reported over 3000 cases of bad behavior in the skies. Kennedy, bad behavior in the sky, is that you?



MONTGOMERY: I had a masked Karen on my plane Friday night. We landed --



FOWLER: I'm glad because she called her Masked Karen.



MONTGOMERY: Yes. So -- and Masked Karen don't want him to wait. Masked Karen would either go, put your mask on or they go, I'm not wearing a mask. And it was the second variety. So, we land and the flight attendant say, everyone, please stay seated with that serious, like terse voice, and then six cops got on the plane and took Masked Karen off. And Mask Karen was like, I'm wearing a mask now. And why does she -- like, she doesn't even know what she's talking about. She was such a B. And it was like, Lady, you just got in a no-fly list. Congratulations.



FOWLER: I mean, Dana, there's a lot of things that we do at the airport that we don't like. We don't like taking out our -- taking off our shoes. We don't like taking our laptops out of our bags. The airport is just a very --



MONTGOMERY: Get pre-checked.



FOWLER: -- strange experience. I have pre-checked, but I'm saying like, this is just another example of it.



PERINO: No, it's frustrating. And it's like one of the places -- it's like one of the only places where innovation hasn't really happened in a long time to make things better for people though, I would say, pre-check was one of those things.



The thing about the guy on the plane from LA to Atlanta that had to land in Oklahoma, he was already on the plane. He was there. And if a pilot has to say every able-bodied man on the plane, would you please come and help, I mean, that is extremely serious. I like the able-bodied man --



WATTERS: Would Greg go if they announced able-bodied men had to come help? Would you go anywhere?



PERINO: No, I was going to --



WATTERS: You wouldn't go anywhere.



GUTFELD: Is that -- is that's like --



WATTERS: You'd stay seated.



GUTFELD: Is that an insult because I made fun of your IQ?



WATTERS: Yes.



MONTGOMERY: Jesse, would you be the able-bodied man that was filming everything?



GUTFELD: Yes, can I -- can I bring that up, please? Because I'm watching that and I see that -- I see that young guy rather than help, he's got his -- he's got his phone there and he's like this. And all he's thinking about is going viral.



And so, this is -- this is what I think is the bigger problem here is that we used to salute people who could lower the temperature. And now, social media rewards those who raise the temperature, right, because there's no spectacle and calmness. There's no spectacle in resolving things.



We are a culture that has lost the ability to resolve matters. Instead, we filmed them when they break down and it's sad because it -- the audience for it gets bored with it, so you just blew it.



PERINO: I think -- the other thing I was going to mention is I think that the airlines have to start having very severe penalties for people like that. So, if you do that --



GUTFELD: That was a flight attendant, right?



PERINO: Yes, off-duty flight attendant.



WATTERS: Oh, so that's my thing.



PERINO: It's like, you lose your job and you do not fly for 10 years.



WATTERS: But that's my thing. I don't like off duty flight attendant thing. He was wearing a uniform and he used the equipment and said, we're going down, everybody get out your oxygen masks. You can't be in uniform using the equipment and be off duty. I don't care if you're not passing around peanuts or serving drinks. You're on duty to me.



So, the union is going to use the whole oh, he was off duty to make sure he keeps his pension. They have to terminate this fool immediately.



FOWLER: Oh, I think he's going to get terminated.



WATTERS: Terminated immediately.



PERINO: Oh, he has to go to jail.



FOWLER: He's going to jail.



WATTERS: And there's going to be a huge fast action. Because if you're on a plane and they tell you get your oxygen masks, the idiots think you can survive that. But anybody with a brain knows the oxygen masks come down, they're useless, you're going to die.



FOWLER: That's not -- that is actually not true.



WATTERS: That's about as useless as the floating seat cushion that you're supposed to reach for.



FOWLER: America, that's not true.



(CROSSTALK)



FOWLER: That's absolutely not true.



WATTERS: -- when you land in a river.



FOWLER: I give you Captain Sully who landed that plane perfectly in the Hudson River and everybody lived.



WATTERS: It's the most traumatizing thing in the world to say the masks are coming down, breath. That's a death sentence.



MONTGOMERY: No, I think -- I think every able-bodied male please come to the front of the plane, that would scare the bejesus out of me. Mask, I would go, OK. Competent pilots, they can navigate almost anything. Able- bodied men, that's when I'm out.



FOWLER: I agree.



WATTERS: You're in the bathroom. Lock yourself in the bathroom.



FOWLER: I second -- I second Kennedy and "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



Father's Day is this Sunday.



GUTFELD: Oh, Jesus.



WATTERS: Go to savetheworldbook.com. You can preorder it, you get it signed, and it shows up.



GUTFELD: And you can always forget.



WATTERS: Also, another great gift idea, shop.foxnews.com, use Fox dad as the code, you get 15 percent off. I mean, the inflation is here. You need that 15 percent. Get your boxers. These are extra larges. Get the socks --



PERINO: Hold them up. Hold them up.



WATTERS: Gutfeld -- I should probably don't want that image on the screen. I'm going to hold the socks up and said Gutfeld endorses the socks, mugs, everything.



PERINO: I like the hat.



GUTFELD: They're very absorbent.



WATTERS: Very-- so are the boxers.



PERINO: Perfect for Fourth of July, the hat.



WATTERS: All right, Dana, go ahead.



PERINO: All right. So, this year, the Girl Scouts have 15 million boxes of unsold cookies. That's a lot. And they really -- they usually sell them in the spring but we had the pandemic. So, now, a lot of these Girl Scout troops are like basically don't have enough money. But there's a -- there's a way to help. You can get boxes for health care workers, active military personnel, and other frontline essential workers if you go to the Hometown Heroes Program that's on the Girl Scouts Web site. You can just buy up some cookies but you don't have to eat the calories. You donate those calories to people like Active Duty Troops to --



WATTERS: You can donate calories?



PERINO: Well, yes, basically.



FOWLER: I'll donate all my calories.



PERINO: Yes, you can donate calories. Like, you order some Girl Scout cookies, so let's help them out.



FOWLER: I'm feeling charitable.



PERINO: Help out the Girl Scouts.



GUTFELD: I don't know. They're still -- they're so cisnormative? I mean, can boys be in the Girl Scouts.



MONTGOMERY: I have no idea. Just help the Girl Scouts.



GUTFELD: All right.



WATTERS: Greg?



GUTFELD: Let's do this. Greg's sports corner. We've had this discussion many, many, many, many times that soccer is boring. Sorry, Kennedy, but it is boring. It's hard for us Americans to understand something that you can't use your hands in. Check out this fellow. This is how boring soccer is for him. He was trying to play but he just couldn't get himself going. Yes, look at him.



PERINO: He got his teeth out there.



GUTFELD: You know what happened was he was watching CNN primetime, and that just like, you know they're dying, right?



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Did you see that daily show, one on a three-month hiatus?



WATTERS: I did. I heard that was because of you.



GUTFELD: Yes, well, it was. Keep sleeping little fellow.



WATTERS: No one is going to notice when they're on a hiatus. Kennedy?



MONTGOMERY: From sleepy dog to a very active cat. A cat named Esmie in Beaverton, Oregon is a thief. And she has been going around the neighborhood pilfering people's garages and yards and she steals stuff. Her mom is an ICU surgeon. And during the pandemic, Esmie went out and stole 15 masks in one night.



Esmie, when her mom started gardening, went out and stole a bunch of gloves. So, her mom hung up all the gloves and masks and items with a big sign that says, my cat is a thief, to try and give back what Esmie has taken. One bus driver took four pairs of gloves.



GUTFELD: This is redistribution, Kennedy.



MONTGOMERY: Yes, that's pretty funny.



WATTERS: The cat burglar. That was --that was a good one.



PERINO: I like it also.



WATTERS: Richard, take us home.



FOWLER: Speaking of folks in the ICU, I recently wrote a story for Forbes talking about that. Young people who are going into health care post this pandemic. Check it out on forbes.com or you go to my Instagram page @RichardFowler where the link is there for you. Learn about these amazing health care heroes who are going into the industry as we recover from COVID-19.



PERINO: It's pretty good. It's pretty good.



WATTERS: Greg, put on this hat. Let's sell some hats.



GUTFELD: No, I got to -- I got to take my show. I can't -- my hair --



WATTERS: You can't mess up that hair.



PERINO: I'll do it. I'll do it.



MONTGOMERY: That's a good Fourth of July hat.



PERINO: No, this is -- the great thing about this is look, OK, you heard about my rib and the hip bone, small head. Like this -- these hats fit.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: So, if you want to buy -- you could -- I know you want to buy one for your dad. That's also great. But you could -- really, if you go to buy something for your dad, you should buy something for yourself as well. So, 15 percent off.



WATTERS: Richard, you put on the boxers.



FOWLER: Right after you.



GUTFELD: I don't -- why did they decide THE FIVE socks.



PERINO: I like the socks.



GUTFELD: They're soft. They're very soft. What -- where's my animals are great shirts?



WATTERS: Oh, God, do we have to hear that again, Gutfeld?



GUTFELD: Everybody wanted one.



WATTERS: All right, we got to go. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Evil Shannon Bream.

