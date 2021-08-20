'The Five' on Biden blaming Trump for Afghanistan
GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone, I'm Greg Gutfeld along with
Dagen McDowell, Geraldo Rivera, Jesse Watters and a grape is her yoga ball,
Dana Perino. It is 5:00 p.m. in the New York City. This is THE FIVE.
First he was in denial, now President Biden is apparently delusional about
the disaster in Afghanistan. While the Taliban has taken over the country
President Biden seems confused by mixing updates in claiming no one has
been killed.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: Still a lot of pandemonium outside
the airport.
JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Oh, there is, but
look, but no one's being killed right now. God forgive me for it if I'm
wrong about that, but no one's being killed right now. People are -- we got
a thousands, somewhere 1,200 out yesterday, a couple thousand a day, and
it's increasing. We're going to get those people out.
STEPHANOPOULOS: But we've all seen the pictures. We've seen those hundreds
of people packed into a C-17. We've seen Afghans falling --
BIDEN: That was four days ago, five days ago.
STEPHANOPOULOS: What did you think when you first saw those pictures?
BIDEN: What I thought was we have to gain control of this. We have to move
this more quickly. We have to move in a way in which we can take control of
that airport. And we did.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
GUTFELD: Here's the reality on the ground. Twelve people have reportedly
died so far. New video shows people running for their lives after the
Taliban opened fire. There's panic and chaos outside the country's single
evacuation point at the Kabul airport. And mothers are hanging their
children -- handing their children over the wall to soldiers to get them
out. But President Biden says what is happening was inevitable.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
STEPHANOPOULOS: It sounds like you think we should have gotten out a long
time ago.
BIDEN: We should have.
STEPHANOPOULOS: And accept the idea that it was going to be messy no
matter what.
BIDEN: Well, why though -- what would be messy?
STEPHANOPOULOS: The --
BIDEN: If we had gotten out a long time ago -- getting out would be messy
no matter when it occurred.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
GUTFELD: Well, Dana, that was a -- there's so many contradictions in
differences between old Joe and new Joe and his general saying they didn't
see it coming, but he said it was going to happen no matter what. It's just
like -- it's not -- it's no longer a question of whether we should leave or
stay. The question is how awful was this? Planned or not planned.
DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: I was thinking today about, you know, in the
70s, the talk about malaise.
GUTFELD: Yes.
PERINO: Right? And do you remember Krauthammer, Charles Krauthammer. The
late Charles Krauthammer wrote a piece a few years before he died called,
"Decline as a Choice." And I was thinking a little bit about that today
because when this morning I watched the interview live at 7:00 a.m. and
when President Biden said, well, nobody's dying, you know. Well, correct me
if I'm wrong, and knock wood -- he's knocking wood.
GUTFELD: Yes.
PERINO: I was like, Americans don't knock wood.
GUTFELD: Yes.
PERINO: We knock heads.
GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.
PERINO: And I don't understand the point of sending 8,000 more troops in
there to help get people out if we can't get people out.
GUTFELD: Yes.
PERINO: If we can't get people to the airport. You have reports that
French and British Special Forces are -- they're not waiting.
GUTFELD: Yes.
PERINO: They're going in to try to find their people. He does seem
disconnected. I don't want the military to get demoralized. We need them to
be strong, but it sounds -- it seems to me that what I saw today at the
Pentagon is that they want to do more but the commander-in-chief is not
authorizing it.
GUTFELD: Right. You know, there was a, Dagen, there was a poll done by
Mission Roll Call. It's a veteran's advocacy group of 1.2 million vets, and
they found that 71 percent found that this recent mess has caused them
personal sadness because of all the work they put in and seeing it end
this.
DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: But they have to know that every
American sees the disaster created by Joe Biden and that every American is
deeply grateful for what -- for the most part has been a counter-terrorism
operation in Afghanistan to deny a haven to Al-Qaeda. And that was the --
it wasn't nation-building that was the reason we were there.
And we are deeply grateful for that and we know firsthand like I've been
contacting friends of mine who served, and just trying to reach out to them
which is what we all do because we have empathy and we have hearts and we
have souls and we believe in prayer.
That being said, you mentioned new Joe versus old Joe. I think that there's
just one Joe. When he speaks it's a debacle. When he doesn't speak it's a
debacle. He's plumbing new depths of moronery (ph) in a career, what a 50-
year career in government highlighted by the fact that he opposed the raid
to kill Osama Bin Laden.
Andy McCarthy once said, mediocrity would have been something to strive for
in Joe Biden's prime. One more thing in terms of finances. I heard Geraldo
speaking earlier about the opium.
GUTFELD: Yes.
MCDOWELL: The Taliban controls the largest opium operation in the world.
Well, we're also giving up treasure and power to China because China is
quickly moving into Afghanistan. Afghanistan has one of the largest
reserves of rare earth metals.
GUTFELD: Right.
MCDOWELL: Which we need for electric cars and solar panels and wind
turbines. China already controls 80 percent of the production of rare earth
metals. They're going in delighted to offer mining assistance to the
Taliban. They're just beginning to develop this relationship, but again,
that hands money to the Taliban potentially trillions of dollars in the
long run and it hands more power to China. So it's a lose-lose for the
United States again.
GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Jesse, we're talking about how I don't want us to
become like how CNN was with Trump where every day it was the -- the walls
are closing in, you know, tick, tick, tick boom. Something bad is going to
-- they were -- became obsessed, but it's like -- so you try to -- you try
to measure the criticism of Biden, but it's hard at this point.
JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Because here's the truth, the president has
stranded thousands of Americans in a war zone and the only way for them to
get out is an airport that's surrounded by an enemy. An enemy that's
committing atrocities every single day on camera for the world to see.
And I don't think the president understands that this is going to dominate
the news cycle until every single American is evacuated safely. And sadly,
he's created a kill zone. In the military they say that's where every
single person that wants to leave has to funnel through the same route
that's controlled by who? The enemy.
So they're going to block them. They're going to kidnap them. They're going
to shake them down or they might kill them. So now we have an Afghan
hostage crisis where Americans are going to have to pay bribes to the
Taliban to get out. The U.S. government might be paying them. Cash is king.
Private entities could be paying them. We don't know, but we're going to
have to be paying terrorists to evacuate Americans.
Now, I know we want to get Afghans out too, but I want to get Americans
out. That should be a priority. And right now, I think only 300 Americans
left.
PERINO: Today.
WATTERS: Three-hundred. Thousands of Afghans have got -- only 300 today.
And we don't know how many Americans are there. They say 10,000, 15,000. We
don't know and we don't have the capability to go out and extract them. And
all Joe Biden needs to say to make everyone feel confident is that the
United States is going to do everything within our power no matter how long
it takes to get all of our people home safely.
Do you think this would ever happen with Donald Trump? Donald Trump would
never leave people behind in a hostile country like this. He was renowned
for bringing back hostages. That was one of the best accomplishments in
four years.
So, "The New York Times" is reporting that Joe Biden was briefed throughout
the summer that there were mass desertions going on within the Afghan army,
collapse was rapidly occurring, and the Taliban takeover may have been
imminent. Now, he didn't do anything about that. Didn't change his plan.
Went out and lied to the American people and said everything's going to be
just fine.
I don't foresee it happening. So, the question is, did the commander-in-
chief lie to the American people, strand thousands of Americans behind
enemy lines, abandoned billions of dollars of lethal military equipment
just to get a political photo op to pull out on 9/11? So Republicans, when
they take the House back, they're going to have to decide is this high
crime or misdemeanor.
GUTFELD: What do you think, Geraldo?
GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it's -- I hardly know where to
begin. I will say in terms of the evacuation fiasco, it shows that there
was no pre-playing. The fact that we've had to surge all these thousands of
G.I.'s to the airport to the Kabul airport, you know, why were -- why did
we take them out to now bring them back? It just shows an absolute utter
failure in terms of planning.
I don't think that Biden is lying. I just think that there is a degree of
incompetence --
WATTERS: We don't know that.
RIVERA: -- that is being exposed here. I don't --
WATTERS: We don't know if he's --
RIVERA: I don't -- I don't think he's evil. Let me just say this --
WATTERS: That's not what I said. He could be a liar and not be evil.
RIVERA: I don't -- I don't -- I don't know how you do that, but I guess --
WATTERS: You're a politician.
RIVERA: Yes, I guess so. There's an image today and Greg you alluded to it
at the top of the show and I spoke about it with Martha MacCallum earlier,
where the mom hands the infant to the G.I. who takes and grazes the child
over the (inaudible) of the barbed wire. You know, your heart breaks
because number one, it shows the absolute dysfunction of the evacuation.
Here's a mom, when did you last see those images of moms handing babies to
benign force so the baby doesn't get harmed? I hate to bring up the
illusions, but it is unbelievably heart-wrenching to watch, but it also
says another thing about America.
Yes, we screwed up the plan, there was no evacuation plan. It was total
dysfunction, but once that child was in that G.I.'s hand, you knew, we knew
that that child was safe. That's America. We're going to get this -- we're
going to get through this. We're going to get these people out. We're going
to get our people out first as we should and we get the people that are
like dear friends of ours who put their heart and soul on the line for
America. We're going to get them out. It's screwed up. It was bad, but
eventually the child will be in the arms of the G.I.
GUTFELD: All right. Well, I hope so. Coming up, Biden can't get his story
straight on what went wrong in Afghanistan. His latest excuse, next.
WATTERS: President Biden says the buck stops with him, but the guy just
can't stop blaming others for his own mistakes. The defensive president
keeps passing the blame for the complete Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Biden trying to throw the intelligence community under the bus.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: There was no consensus. You go back and look at the intelligence
reports. They said that it was like more likely to be sometime by the end
of the year.
STEPHANOPOULOS: Your top military advisors warned against what's drawing
on this timeline. They wanted you to keep about 2,500 troops.
BIDEN: No, they didn't. It was split. That wasn't true. That wasn't true.
STEPHANOPOULOS: So no one -- no one told -- your military advisor did not
tell you no, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It's been a stable situation
for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that.
BIDEN: No. No one said that to me that I can recall.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
WATTERS: So, that's three different answers he's given, right, Dana? He
said it in the question and answer session last month, no. Then he said it
was split, and then again he said no. Which one is it?
PERINO: But then what did -- what did he add at the end of the last one,
which is not that I recall.
WATTERS: Not that I recall.
PERINO: And that is a way to -- well, I mean, that could be the case. I'm
sure he gets a lot of briefings, but we know that back in April in the
White House briefing room, they said that the military suggested this and
we knew this because it was on the front page of every paper.
WATTERS: Right.
PERINO: I mean if you read any of the news, it was there. We covered it at
the time as we're following the story. And it -- certainly, it's a fact
that intelligence reports are a judgment call. This is our best assessment.
This is what we have right now. But the reason that a commander-in-chief is
there is because you get to make the decision. You have to make the
decision. That is a decision-making job.
So the decision does rest with him and I think that when you have tension
between an intelligence community and a president that's never good for
anybody.
WATTERS: And President Trump, former President Trump, he came out and had
a statement that said basically you get the equipment out then you get the
interpreters out then you get the people out and the last people to come
out are the military. Biden did it in reverse.
MCDOWELL: Right. It seems like when Biden talks about this, he at least
believes he's being truthful. He's wanted the troops out. He was focused on
the troop level because that was going to be the political win.
WATTERS: Right.
MCDOWELL: If we get -- he got him down to a few hundred, right? And so he
was going to take him down. Originally the date was 9/11. That was just,
well, appalling so they moved it up to late August. But he was most focused
so you take the troops out which is -- and I talked to somebody about this
today. Common sense says you get the civilians out including the Afghan
allies then the diplomats and the last people to leave are your military,
the people on the ground.
And in terms of the intelligence, couldn't Joe Biden use a like a laptop
from Hunter to pop up now or you know crack sex tape to show up, but see,
the intel community's turned against him so I guess that won't just appear
out of nowhere.
WATTERS: So, Geraldo, they're going to have hearings on this they're
saying in September and they're going to have people testifying from the
intelligence community, you know, what did you know? When did you know it?
What did you tell the president? They're going to subpoena documents. How's
that going to shake out?
RIVERA: Well, you know, Dana knows government much better than I.
PERINO: That's not necessary.
RIVERA: No, I believe that. I really respect you because you have a depth
of knowledge that -- I have a kind of a superficial knowledge, but --
GUTFELD: Wait a second. Did Geraldo just say somebody does something
better than him?
PERINO: I don't know.
RIVERA: I've got -- I've got --
PERINO: I think there's a but coming. I think there's a but coming.
RIVERA: I got a million -- I got a million yards.
GUTFELD: We got -- we're going to have to shut down this show. This is too
weird. This is bigger. This is bigger than Watergate.
RIVERA: I think that the intelligence community is full of crap. I think
they're totally self-inflated. I think they're the most important people in
Washington. They go around strutting around, oh, I know, I got this and
anytime I see them overseas, they don't know -- they are cocktail people.
They are chartered jet people. They're not the -- they're not the grumpy
people that got Osama Bin Laden in the movies.
I just think that this -- those people who are advising, and they -- and
they -- they're -- you know, what they do best? Leak. They are great
leakers.
WATTERS: So the (inaudible) Anderson (ph).
RIVERA: They're great leakers. (Inaudible).
WATTERS: Okay.
RIVERA: But I have to just give you one factoid right now. The banks in
Afghanistan are empty. There's not a dime left. They robbed everything. The
United States has cut off all credit to Afghanistan. Nobody's picking up
the garbage. The lights are going to go out soon that are still -- that are
still burning. The water is not going to be working in a little bit. Those
cell phones that they all treasure, the cell towers are going to go down.
The reason the Taliban is playing ball right now is they know they have not
a chance in Shinola to get that fixed without a whole lot of help. And if
they don't play ball and let these people out, you know, I'm not saying
anything -- I'm not trying to justify the mistakes that were made by us.
But I believe that this situation, while not redeemable, we're not going to
ever go back to Afghanistan. We do have some leverage right now to have a
humane evacuation, but I think America has to come to grips with the fact
that we're going to have tens of thousands of Afghans coming to America.
Get over it. We're going to absorb. We're going to --
WATTERS: We're basically paying all these people to come out, that's
what's happening.
RIVERA: Well --
WATTERS: And then when -- and then when it's done --
PERINO: (Inaudible).
WATTERS: -- China and Pakistan are going to swoop in with the cash. Greg?
GUTFELD: Anytime you decide you're going to leave, that's sending a
signal, no matter what. So, I find that the worst thing that Biden is doing
is blaming the Afghan army and saying that they didn't fight as hard
because if you know that the exit's coming and everybody apparently knew
this was coming, they also knew that the Taliban was going to become the
new boss. So, why tangle with the new landlord?
If you know that you're not going to get air power and you know the United
States is leaving, it seems that the fast transition that the Afghan army
was allowing was just them looking out for their self-interest. It's like
what -- like why fight, why go down with the ship, right?
If the ship -- why don't I just, you know, I don't want them to kill my
family so we'll just let them in. They made deals. I think in terms of
accountability, they have -- we have to go further back. There were -- I
mean, again, I always say it's on my head. I take responsibility for
ignoring certain things.
And, you know, I ignored claims of well-documented stories about fraud and
misuse of funds because it wasn't, like it was Afghanistan. It was so
confusing and blah, blah, blah or it was maybe it was just part of anti-war
assumptions that I thought were silly, but they ended up being right.
You're talking like $600 billion lost in grifting and corruption out of a
war that cost over a trillion.
That needs to be looked at. Where did this money go? Who wanted this war to
keep going to make money I think is a really good thing. And lastly, just a
recommendation for a movie, one of the best war movies is an Afghanistan
movie called "The Beast." I don't know if anybody have seen it, but it's
probably around --
RIVERA: How about the "Kite Runner?"
GUTFELD: I never saw that.
RIVERA: Well, I don't know if it's a movie. The book, yes. I know.
PERINO: Good book.
WATTERS: The book's better than the movie, Geraldo. Right, Dana?
PERINO: I was actually just going to say that.
WATTERS: That's right. Dana and I know. Ahead, President Biden ramping up
his war on Republican governors who defy masked mandates and Ron DeSantis
is hitting back hard.
RIVERA: Another major clash over mask mandates in schools. President Biden
scolding Republican governors and directing his Department of Education to
sue them for blocking mask restrictions. But Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
is hitting back saying the president has other problems to worry about.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: Have you seen throughout this pandemic some politicians are trying
to turn public safety measures that is children wearing masks in school
into political disputes for their own political gain. If you aren't going
to fight COVID-19, at least get out of the way.
RON DESANTIS, GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA: Joe Biden thinks the federal government
should come in and overrule the parents and force these young kids to wear
these masks. And you got to wonder, where are your priorities? You're
letting Afghanistan burn, our border burn and so many other things in our
country fall to pieces.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
RIVERA: I like that guy, Greg.
GUTFELD: Yes.
RIVERA: But that is gaslighting. He is trying to change the subject. The
subject is Florida leads the nation in the most new cases per capita.
Florida leads the nation in the most hospitalizations per capita, and he's
talking about Biden and Afghanistan. Why isn't he dealing with -- yes, he's
running for president, I get that but.
GUTFELD: Yes. I always -- I'm super skeptical when we only deal with a
single variable like cases. I want to know what the severity is. I want to
know are these people that aren't vaccinated are vaccinated? Are they
elderly? Do they have other issues? That -- and are the cases asymptomatic?
A lot of them are.
RIVERA: Are you arguing that COVID is not a problem in Florida and that --
GUTFELD: No. No.
RIVERA: Well, that my point is he should --
GUTFELD: I'm not going to -- I'm not getting into this --
RIVERA: He's being criticized by Biden about COVID. Mask mandates
GUTFELD: Well, Biden is doing -- Biden is doing this because he's in
trouble. This is the only way he's going to maintain any relevance. He's
mortally wounded by Afghanistan. So this debate is only here for artificial
reasons.
I think we live in a time now where we hold more contempt for our political
adversaries than actual terrorists. It's why you keep hearing people from
Michael Moore to Stephen Colbert comparing Republicans and Trump voters to
the Taliban.
Now, if I were -- if I were like them and god knows I'm not, I would point
to the Democrats and say, it's interesting how maniacal they are about
having people cover up. I mean, perhaps the mask is their burka, don't you
think. I mean, the fact is, you know, they're so hot on mask mandates. They
seem to have that same authoritarian inclination that the Taliban has, you
know, for people to do what they say. But I would never say that --
PERINO: No, you would never.
GUTFELD: Because I'm not -- I'm not a hack. I will point out however that
in Martha's Vineyard, the hospitals are seeing its largest number of COVID
and non-COVID-related patients since the pandemic began. And a hack would
probably point out that there was this massive big bash at Martha's
Vineyard who by someone whose name might rhyme with --
RIVERA: I thought you were going to behave --
GUTFELD: -- Sharack Slobama, but I'm not going to do that. I'm going to
say that the rise of COVID at Martha's Vineyard were a bunch of pro-Trump
fishermen that just showed up there on the island.
RIVERA: Probably so.
GUTFELD: Yes.
RIVERA: So, Dana, would you -- how would you advise Governor DeSantis?
PERINO: Well, the thing is that he's counterpunching, right? So, he didn't
pick the fight with Biden. He is governing. So, he is the elected governor
of Florida. He's saying, here's what I'm saying to schools. He's not saying
you are not allowed to wear a mask at school. He's saying that there should
be choice and I believe in like local control. I think that's good.
But you mentioned that -- you think that DeSantis is gaslighting by
changing the subject. That's exactly what President Biden did yesterday --
RIVERA: He did.
PERINO: When he came out and gave a whole speech about booster shots, which
are fine. I mean, that's fine. But it was obviously not the issue of the
day. And that is something that the Secretary of Health and Human Services
or the vice president could have done for him.
GUTFELD: Also, I'm tired of people using the word gaslighting incorrectly.
Just because people are having a debate --
RIVERA: I used it exactly correct.
GUTFELD: Gaslighting is you -- something really bad is happening to you.
And I'm telling you, it's not happening.
RIVERA: You get caught cheating, and you say why didn't you do the dishes?
That's gaslighting.
GUTFELD: Yes, perhaps. I've never done that.
WATTERS: The dishes?
RIVERA: It's a fact of life that Florida is suffering and DeSantis, you
know, for all his swashbuckling, the proof is in the pudding.
WATTERS: DeSantis is saying, as Republicans say that it's up to the parents
to decide what's best for the kids. The Democrats are saying, I want the
government to force what we think is best for all of the kids. And that's a
great difference between the left and the right. DeSantis, as Dana said,
he's not saying you're not allowed to wear a mask if you're a child, he
just says you have the option.
What's wrong with options? What's wrong with choice, Geraldo? That's the
issue. And Biden thinks he's right on the polling, but he's wrong on the
facts. There's a new study. 25,000 school-aged children, listen to these
physical, psychological behavioral problems that have come from mask-
wearing in schools. Increased headaches, difficulty concentrating -- I had
that normally -- drowsiness or fatigue, malaise, sleep issues, shortness of
breath, dizziness. Do you want children dizzy and passing out, Geraldo?
GUTFELD: He's gaslighting it.
WATTERS: No, you don't. And if there really was --
RIVERA: I feel -- I feel dizzy listening to that.
WATTERS: Yes, right, because the facts make you dizzy, Geraldo. And there
hasn't been a school that's been a super spreader.
RIVERA: You know --
WATTERS: That's is just not true. If there was, it'd be all over the news.
PERINO: Yes.
RIVERA: Dagen, despite everyone not answering my question --
WATTERS: I thought I did.
RIVERA: The fact of the matter is the federal courts will back the federal
government on this issue. They already have. They started with Indiana
University. It's going to spread throughout the country.
MCDOWELL: That's on vaccine mandate.
RIVERA: I was carted at the hotel yesterday.
MCDOWELL: For what?
RIVERA: For --
MCDOWELL: Your AARP card?
RIVERA: Yes, both.
MCDOWELL: That the Indiana case is a vaccine mandate. This is about
providing parents with the choice of whether their kid, their tyke is going
to wear a mask. And there is zero science to back up the effectiveness of
mask-wearing among young children in. In fact, the World Health
Organization says between ages five and 11 --
RIVERA: I am not --
MCDOWELL: Listen, I'm answering this. Between five and 11, you have to take
into account the psychological issues of the child and the learning issues
of the child before you put a mask on that kid for a long period of time.
And if Joe Biden gave truly a flying damn about the lives of people in
Texas, red state, Florida is a swing state, maybe he ought to get in front
of the American people and say, if you have COVID, the first thing you need
to do is ask your doctor about an antibody infusion.
But he's not going to do that because didn't Governor Abbott have one? Oh,
that crosses the line. You need to communicate with people if you're sick.
This is what you do. Oh, and by the way, why hasn't the federal government
bought any of the new antibody drug that was approved by the FDA? It's Vir
Biotech and GlaxoSmithKline. They haven't even bought any of that.
That's actually how you fight the pandemic if you get COVID. And it's up to
the commander in chief of the nation to tell Floridians and Texans and
everybody who lives in every state who might get COVID. But he didn't do
that because he's making this a political issue because he's gasping for
air.
RIVERA: I don't disagree with anything my colleagues have just told you,
ladies and gentlemen. I really report to you that the federal government
will be empowered by federal courts to deny Medicaid and Medicare
reimbursements to nursing homes, 15,000 or more of them, because the
federal government has that power. So, regardless of everything you've
heard about mask good or bad or everything --
GUTFELD: Geraldo, Geraldo, you know what President Biden should do?
Executive order declaring Halloween is every day.
RIVERA: Or it's my birthday.
GUTFELD: That's just so important.
RIVERA: A red wave panic. Panic among Democrats as President Biden's
approval ratings drop below 50 percent for the first time.
GUTFELD: This is stupid.
MCDOWELL: President Biden's approval rating is sinking fast as multiple
crises pile up and it could screw things up for Democrats in the midterms
next year. The Real Clear Politics average shows Biden's approval slipping
below 50 percent for the first time this year. That's on top of Democrats
already sounding the alarm about their terrible messaging, rising crime,
the border, a spike in COVID cases. Greg?
GUTFELD: These poll numbers are sinking faster than Brian Stelter in a
McDonald's ball pit. I just wrote that one down. I thought it was OK. You
know, the Dem -- you know, our government, they didn't plan an exit
strategy for Kabul, but they should start planning a new exit strategy for
the Democrats in the House and the Senate in the -- when they leave D.C.
Oddly enough, people are craving stability which was kind of what Joe was
promising in the good old days, you know. We understood that Trump was a
chaos engine. He was doing five things at once. You know, Trump shook the
box, Biden promise just to lay in it. And you could say that the presidency
ages the man. I'm hoping that Joe is Benjamin Button because I don't see
him much older.
RIVERA: Again, relatively obscure cultural reference.
PERINO: I got this one.
GUTFELD: Thank you.
PERINO: I would say you forgot one thing that they have, and that is --
excuse me -- redistricting.
RIVERA: Right.
PERINO: So, that's happening this year. And so, Republicans are already
kind of with reason measuring the drapes for some of these districts in the
House that they are targeting. And the recruiting on behalf of Kevin
McCarthy, the minority leader in the House has -- is very good before the
times, diverse candidates and candidates with military backgrounds.
So, it was already going to be very difficult for President Biden to try to
get through this massive agenda. You've got the infrastructure bill, the
debt ceiling issues coming up, reconciliation they want to do, the voting
bills that they want to do. But you add a Kabul commission to the mix and
it's going to slow everything down.
MCDOWELL: Geraldo, I know, this isn't a worry for you, but inflation, I
forgot I forgot that. But 86 --
RIVERA: How much do you need?
MCDOWELL: 86 percent, well, as you take that five ski out of your wallet,
it's worth less, so thank you very much.
RIVERA: Just in that --
MCDOWELL: 86 percent of those people polled by Fox were concerned about
inflation, and people are getting hit seriously hard in like buying
groceries and things like that.
RIVERA: Well, I don't know what milk cost because I don't shop. I don't
like shopping. And now, you order it from the Amazon anyway. But gas is
where people see inflation, gas.
GUTFELD: I get gas from milk.
RIVERA: Gas prices. When you see -- when you see a gallon of gas is over
$3.00, people are (INAUDIBLE)
(CROSSTALK)
GUTFELD: Or everybody around me.
RIVERA: I hear -- I hear that that poll result and I discredit it. I think
that what people care about is chaos at the border. They care about Kabul
will be a huge topic because the people will bring in shame and the
Republicans will shame the Democrats for running away and so forth.
But I think that Biden is in trouble. Redistricting seems to be a big
thing. And I think the Republicans will sweep back in power. And I think
that, talking about inflation, that $3.5 trillion package they're trying to
put together, that's what scares people.
MCDOWELL: Yes, that's -- Jesse, that's a -- that is -- Afghanistan is
kryptonite to moderate Democrats. They're not going to go near that. That's
my prediction. But final word to you.
WATTERS: The Biden's slip started in May, June with the right track, wrong
track question that they asked. And it was going well. Remember, Juan used
to come on the show and say it's going to be the summer of love. America is
back, baby. That's not what happened. It started to deteriorate big time
right when the border catastrophe was at its zenith, gas prices started to
go up, and labor shortage. Small business couldn't find workers, so people
were pessimistic.
Then, as Greg mentioned, you get into August, late July, he flip flops on
masks as delta comes up, and then Afghanistan just put them below 50.
People are feeling insecure, and they're not stable. And all the
Republicans have to do is say Joe Biden inherited a recovering economy, a
vaccine, a secure border and a strong foreign policy, and he squandered it.
And as Republicans, here's what we're going to do to make your life better.
MCDOWELL: And all the money that they spent and want to spend is driving up
inflation. Real wages adjusting for inflation have fallen seven months in a
row. So, people are there -- it's eating into their paycheck. Consumer
Confidence is a 10-year low as of last Friday.
WATTERS: Wow.
MCDOWELL: So bad. "THE FASTEST" up next.
PERINO: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up, my worst nightmare
came true. A giant snakes in the supermarket. A woman in Australia is
browsing the spice aisle when the head of a 10 foot, nonvenomous python
appeared on the shelf. Luckily, the woman who made the discovery was a
train snake catcher, very convenient, and took the wild video before
reporting it to supermarket staff. I know exactly what you're thinking.
GUTFELD: What.
PERINO: She planted it.
RIVERA: Exactly.
GUTFELD: Yes. This is a hoax. She's been -- you know what she is? She's
been -- like, she tried to spike the aisle with a secret snake just so she
could be famous. By the way, this is a celebrity sighting.
PERINO: I can't look at that.
GUTFELD: That's actually the prison commissary Michael Avenatti was just
going shopping. I don't know what to say about --
RIVERA: That was definitely a snake.
PERINO: I can't look at the video because I'll have a nightmare. So, Jesse,
will you tell me what's going on?
WATTERS: Well, the snake is protruding out of -- what was that, Folgers or
something. I'm surprised there's just no Aussie with a machete to hack the
head off.
PERINO: Right. Just like --
WATTERS: Don't all Aussies carry machetes?
PERINO: I thought so.
WATTERS: Yes.
PERINO: Crocodile Dundee.
WATTERS: Not to make sweeping generalization. That was my understanding.
PERINO: I know -- that was you New Year's resolution.
GUTFELD: That's why I'm always nervous when I tried to ask for a raise.
WATTERS: Yes. Off with their hand.
PERINO: Geraldo, what would you have done? I mean, don't -- I know you
don't do your own grocery shopping.
RIVERA: Well, I don't.
PERINO: We learned that in the last block.
GUTFELD: How much -- how much does a snake cost?
MCDOWELL: I actually know that.
WATTERS: When I was --
RIVERA: You know what a snake cost?
WATTERS: When I was in Burma --
MCDOWELL: You could buy one of these for a few $100.
RIVERA: My house in Malibu, under my bed, I had a rattlesnake. And a
rattlesnake is very, very scary, and we had a small child.
PERINO: Yes.
RIVERA: My son Gabriel, going back 40 years. So, what I did is I took a
kitchen knife and a broomstick and I took gaffer tape and then reached
under the bed. I got -- and then I sought of it's head, and now I'm going
to get letters from --
WATTERS: Really?
PERINO: Yes. Forward them to me. CC me and I will defend him.
WATTERS: You just lost all the followers you've got trying to compete with
the Taliban.
PERINO: You like this thing?
RIVERA: Oh, I got 5000 followers.
PERINO: Hey, that's pretty good.
RIVERA: Me or the Taliban guy?
PERINO: Yes.
MCDOWELL: Good for you.
PERINO: I still haven't -- I haven't made myself look at the video yet so -
-
MCDOWELL: This is nonvenomous, Dana. I've actually --
PERINO: How do you know though? Like, when you see a snake, like, you just
oh, that's no problem.
MCDOWELL: Well, because this -- I know this is a Diamond Python and I've
held one before. So --
RIVERA: Why?
MCDOWELL: Because I like snakes. I'm a hurt deep down. I dig it. But you
ought to -- should have a bag. You also should have a snake hook. Just to -
-
PERINO: Just in case --
MCDOWELL: That's how you handle a snake is with a snake hook to avoid
getting bitten. But again, don't bother with snakes because they might be
venomous and you get bitten like your arm rots off.
PERINO: Yes, you don't -- and you don't want that.
RIVERA: Unless you really want that item on the shelf.
PERINO: You really don't want that. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.
GUTFELD: Time now for "ONE MORE THING." Jesse.
WATTERS: Congratulations to myself for selling 100,000 copies of How I
Saved the World. Let's make it 200,000. Now, let's go to Jesse's semi-
truck.
PERINO: Semi-truck news?
WATTERS: That's right. All right, this happened in Ohio, Geraldo's neck of
the woods, where a semi-truck tried to cross some train tracks. Watch this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There's a train coming. Oh, he's going to hit that son
of a (BLEEP). He's going to (BLEEP) hit him. Oh my God.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
WATTERS: Everyone died.
PERINO: Jesse.
WATTERS: Just kidding. Everyone didn't die.
GUTFELD: It's semi.
WATTERS: And it's semi-truck. I mispronounced it. Who cares?
PERINO: That's the first time you saw that video?
WATTERS: Who cares? Do you think I know about trucking? All right, speaking
to train wrecks, I'll be on "TUCKER" tonight where I'll probably mention my
book. And is that all I'm talking about? I guess that's it.
PERINO: I think -- I think you did a good job.
WATTERS: Thank you.
GUTFELD: All right, Dana.
PERINO: All right, so I have a new podcast available for Everything Will Be
Okay Podcast. Ben Shapiro was on. He talks about how multitasking is
impossible. But he also talks about his book which is the Authoritarian
Moment -- Movement, excuse me, how the left weaponized America's
institutions against dissent.
And I have this cute little video. OK, so this young man, he's 17, is
getting ready to go to college and his younger brother is so upset. So,
every day he would dress up in a different costume to greet his brother so
that they could have a little sweet memory before he takes off for college.
WATTERS: That's funny.
GUTFELD: Halloween every day.
PERINO: Isn't that cute? Well, very good, Jesse. You know your characters.
GUTFELD: I think I've seen this before, right?
PERINO: I think it's not a completely new concept, but this is new for this
family.
GUTFELD: All right, well, I'll let it slide.
WATTERS: What's that?
GUTFELD: Let's do this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GUTFELD: Animals are great! Animals are great! Animals are great!
(END VIDEO CLIP)
GUTFELD: That's the best (INAUDIBLE) ever made, by the way. You know what I
love? I like playing children's games like Duck Duck Goose, especially when
you get the authentic people to play it, like these little critters here
playing a mazing game of Duck Duck Goose. But that's -- there is -- that's
actually not a goose. I think that's a duck.
PERINO: But the dog -- maybe the dog's name is --
GUTFELD: The dog -- the dog identifies --
PERINO: As a goose?
GUTFELD: As a goose.
WATTERS: What kind of dog is that?
GUTFELD: I didn't really look.
WATTERS: A dachshund?
RIVERA: Dachshund.
WATTERS: Dachshund.
PERINO: Long-haired.
WATTERS: Long-haired dachshund.
PERINO: Yes, there you go. Very nice.
GUTFELD: Anyway, there you go. Look at how he waits for him. He stops and
then he waits for the duck. They're having a good time. See, isn't that
great? Isn't that great? They're having a great time. They have no --
PERINO: I could watch it all day.
RIVERA: You can watch it all night.
GUTFELD: They have no -- they have concept of time. They don't know what's
going on. They're not worried about it -- they don't have any existential
problems, you know. All right.
RIVERA: I think the duck does have existential problems.
GUTFELD: You have existential problems, Geraldo.
RIVERA: Well, now that you mentioned it, here is tonight's edition of
Geraldo's Geraldo News with Geraldo. I love that. Sabrina came up with it.
So, it's not about me. The lead is not. It's Mike Tobin, our dear
colleague, a longtime colleague, a war reporter, intrepid crime reporter,
wonderful guy. He got engaged to Julie Casimiro in Park City, Utah.
And last night, what makes it relevant to the segment is that last night,
Bill Hemmer and Craig, my brother Craig, and I welcomed Mike Tobin. He is
usually based in Chicago and the Rooftop of the Peninsula became my
favorite bar in town. And we put a few back.
PERINO: Why didn't you invite any girls?
MCDOWELL: Yes?
RIVERA: That's a -- that's an excellent question because where do you --
where do you end, you start?
PERINO: Congratulations, Mike Tobin.
MCDOWELL: Yes. He was a college cheerleader.
RIVERA: He was.
PERINO: So is George W. Bush.
RIVERA: At Arizona State. Yes. He did all the tricks. Mike did all the
tricks.
GUTFELD: Would that be funny --
RIVERA: He's at (INAUDIBLE) and the Wildcat.
(CROSSTALK)
GUTFELD: -- the fact that he just doesn't want people to know about, but
you just keep bringing it up? Hey, he was a male cheerleader. Shut up
already. All right, Dagen.
MCDOWELL: He's a strong man. So, this -- Geraldo is making me do this story
because this is how big Geraldo's like, bathtub is. This is his rubber
duck. I'm just kidding. This rubber duck just appeared out of nowhere. This
is a harbor in main, Belfast Harbor. They have nowhere -- no idea where it
came from. The harbormaster though says it gives everybody a lot of joy.
They love the duck.
GUTFELD: I wonder if it came first.
RIVERA: There's a lot of ducks on tonight.
PERINO: Or the egg.
GUTFELD: Yes, the eggs.
PERINO: You're killing the stage manager. He can't take it anymore.
GUTFELD: It's so bad.
RIVERA: It's been a delight to work with you all.
GUTFELD: Wait, are you leaving now?
WATTERS: Oh, bye, Geraldo.
PERINO: Bye. Bye Geraldo.
RIVERA: I'm taking Friday off.
(CROSSTALK)
GUTFELD: The show is not over, Geraldo.
RIVERA: My Friday is for me.
GUTFELD: "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hi, Bret. You're still here, right?
BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Hi, Greg. Duck, duck, Mike Tobin, it's
a good end. All right, that's nice.
GUTFELD: Yes.
