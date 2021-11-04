'The Five' on Minneapolis voting not to replace their police department

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on November 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

President Biden saying don't blame me after a massive red wave rocked Democrats at the ballot box. Republican Glenn Youngkin defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race for governor in Virginia. It's a state Biden won by 10 points just last year. And it was supposed to be a cakewalk in liberal New Jersey, but the results are there razor-thin. Still too close to call.



Biden doing his best earlier to shrug off the brutal losses.



UNKNOWN: Do you take some responsibility and do you think that Terry McAuliffe would've won if your agenda had passed before election day?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Well, I think we should have -- it should've passed before election day. But I'm not sure that I would be able to have changed the number of very conservative folks who turned out in the red districts who were Trump voters, but may be, may be.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Do you still think that voters really want to hear you talking about Trump more than the issues affecting them every day?



BIDEN: Well, the reason I mention Trump if I didn't account for time -- is because the issues he supports are affecting their lives every day and the negative impact in their lives.



WATTERS: And Republicans are sensing major momentum going into 2022.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): It turns out, when you run a campaign that says government is smarter than parents, the American people disagree with you. That's exactly what happened.



REP. ELISE STEFANIK (R-NY): Americans across the country rejected President Biden and Speaker Pelosi's radical socialist agenda.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): The wind is at our back, the wind is in their face, demagoguing Trump at work and the Biden agenda across the board rejected, good news for 2022.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I think last night was a big damn deal. There are a lot of Democrats right now, I'll tell you on Capitol Hill, who are freaked out.



WATTERS (on camera): All right. Let's start with the most important thing. Geraldo, where is my money? The only --



(CROSSTALK)



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Here it is, here it is.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Twenty dollars.



WATTERS: To Jesse --



RIVERA: Fair and square.



WATTERS: Fair and square, Geraldo.



PIRRO" Wait a minute, is that defacing public property?



RIVERA: Probably.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Well, that's the law.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: I think that's the law.



RIVERA: No, fair and square. He got it. I --



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: That is a crime.



WATTERS: Lock him up, judge.



PERINO: Spend it.



RIVERA: I did not predict that 600,000 more Democrats would vote and still it would fall short. You know, Youngkin put on a much better campaign, he wasn't as squishy as I thought he was. But I'll tell you what, it was that punk that rat who raped the teenage girl in the lady's room wearing a skirt. He did more to mobilize suburban women than any other issue.



Loudoun County was what, Virginia was about. The suburban vote, particularly women who are just so horrified by that and by the takeover of the schools that I think that that was a single issue that did it. And --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Do you agree with that, judge?



PIRRO: No, I don't agree with that, because 35 percent of the people who came out said they voted on the economy and jobs.



PERINO: Right.



PIRRO: Seventeen percent said they voted on COVID, 14 percent on education. I do agree with you, Geraldo, on one thing. As a parent, I was infuriated. As a prosecutor, I was off by -- off my rocker. When you find a student that was moved to a different school that raped someone else.



But let's make it real clear what this is about. America is back. We have watched the Dems and the progressives go full hog on things that are un- American, that have nothing to do with what we want in this country. Everything is out of whack from the economy and inflation and supply chain and the border.



And one crisis after another. And across this country, it just wasn't in one place, it was in new Jersey, in Texas, in Seattle, in New York. All these places are electing Republicans because people believe in America not in this divisive progressive woke hogwash.



WATTERS: Woke hogwash. America is back, Greg Gutfeld. I'm fired, I'm about to run through a wall right here.



GUTFELD: I'm becoming aroused just listening today. OK. Three words. The best way to describe this is bend, bend, snap. It was my analogy about a guy being at a bar until somebody finally knocks over the drink and he fights.



The parents were the guy sitting at the bar sipping the beer and they finally had enough. It's like in witness when the guy knocks off Harrison Ford's hat --



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- and then he beats him up. The step too far was CRT and these race hoaxes, that's what caused the parents to wake up. The truly ironic part of this is that for decades, the left has capitalized on the cry. What about the children? Whenever a Republican did anything, what about the children? The climate, what about the children? Greta. Poor Greta, they are having nightmares as children.



And then when it came to education, they abandoned the kids and the Republicans took it and ran. It's -- and the Republican, maybe it's not even Republicans, just parents in general were legitimately asking, what about my children? And that is what did it. And you saw this is kind of the tea party for parents.



Finally -- or not finally, because I might go for about 17 minutes, the Lincoln Project has to face a reckoning. Because you could argue that it would not have turned out this way if it wasn't for that hoax that they perpetuated with those -- with the tiki torches and tried to paint Youngkin as a racist, because that's really, really, really hurt the Democrats.



I think the Democrats have learned, if you go to bed with unstable perverts, you are going to wake up with more than fleas. You're going to wake up with a Republican governor and you got -- you have the Lincoln Project to blame.



Lastly, lastly, the Democrats seem to learn a lesson from 2016. It wasn't the Republicans that elected Trump, it was the Democrats and their policies which were distinctly, to your point, anti-American and woke.



They didn't learn it this time either. They should've said, look, we're are going to lose if we repeat ourselves and do it again. And that's what they did with the help of, you know, Lincoln Project, CNN, MSNBC. They elected Youngkin.



And I think the Democrats should like learn from the Republicans, or at least embrace divided government. Like, the Republicans know that Democrats make them better, because you've got to work harder. The Democrats should feel the same way. But they don't, they just want to be the only party, hence this disaster.



WATTERS: And Dana, Democrats have to be so demoralized, not after just taking a beating like that. You look at the commander in chief, the head of your party, you are looking for a little spirit after taking an L like that. And he goes, you know, they came out, they voted -- no, Democrats wanted them to pistol whip somebody and say you know what, we are going to come back.



PERINO: When Barack Obama have that historic loss of 63 seats after Obamacare passed in that midterm, the first thing he did when he came out is that, well, we took a shellacking and here's what we're going to move forward.



WATTERS: Right.



PERINO: And he tried to figure out a way. And Bill Clinton is similar. So, presidents can have a bad midterm and then pivot and figure out how to move on. I think today it's like -- all the finger-pointing in Washington amongst the Democrats is kind of fun to watch. Right? The moderates are pointing at the progress.



PIRRO: Yes.



RIVERA: They are so annoying.



PERINO: And progressives, and never underestimate the Democrats ability especially the progressives to double down. They are saying that the reason that this happened, even though 600,000 more Democrats came out to vote for Terry McAuliffe, they are saying the reason it happened is because they didn't do more.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: When all the evidence says actually no, we're trying to do less. There is an interesting thing yesterday. So, Ron Klain, the chief of staff, I follow him on Twitter, he tweeted two things. Last night, he tweeted somebody that said that passing Biden's agenda would not have made a difference for McAuliffe.



This morning he tweeted an anonymous White House adviser saying actually voters were frustrated with Congress' inaction. So, it can't -- they can't have it both ways. I think there will be a reckoning there. And I think there might be a personal issue if the president is going to make a pivot.



WATTERS: Who? Who?



PERINO: I'm reading the tea leaves, hold up, but I think that you have to show that you get it --



WATTERS: Right.



PERINO: -- and you are going to do something different. Larry Sabato at the crystal ball down there in Virginia, he took four races, four Senate races, and move them today all towards Republicans -- well not exactly towards Republicans, but he took three states, Democrat seats and move them to likely or likely to toss up and a safe one to likely. That means that the Republicans can expand their map in the Senate as well in addition to the House.



The last thing I would say is for Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. If you imagine they are playing the game of chutes and ladders. Every time Terry landed on something, it was on a slide down on the economy, on CRT --



WATTERS: I love that game.



PERINO: -- on the school. I love that game. And then Youngkin, every time he landed it's like, I'm going to crawl -- I'm going to climb this little ladder and talk about grocery taxes.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: How am going to climb this when I'm going to talk about -- you know what, he had an applause line about bringing advanced math to every school in Virginia. That was an applause line. So, he was talking about the issues, the Democrats weren't, and that's why they are surprised today.



WATTERS: All right. Well, I'm going to take Geraldo's $20 and I'm going to go buy something. It won't be able to get what it used to get, because of Biden inflation, but I'm going to buy something. It'd be one drink.



RIVERA: I disagree. Invest it in the stock market which is at record highs. Joe Biden is the president. It is at record highs in the stock market. I mean, all I know is that the economy it depends on who you ask.



WATTERS: OK. I think I'm going to get the drink instead.



RIVERA: OK.



WATTERS: Up next, grab your popcorn, the liberal media is freaking out all over the place about an amazing night for Republicans and blaming everything on racism.



PIRRO (on camera): Liberal media pundits melting down in spectacular fashion over the stunning upset in Virginia and blaming Democrat losses on Americans being racist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIANNA KEILAR, CO-ANCHOR, CNN: Some of it was dog whistle racism.



UNKNOWN: A thousand percent.



NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON, SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST, CNN: It's essentially white identity politics that work for Republicans.



JOY REID, HOST, MSNBC: Education --



CHRIS HAYES, HOST, MSNBC: Right.



REID: -- which is code for white parents don't like the idea of teaching about race about race.



NICOLLE WALLACE, HOST, MSNBC: The real ominous thing is that critical race theory, which isn't real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republicans.



VAN JONES, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR, CNN: The Delta variant of Trumpism. In other words, Youngkin, same disease, but spreads a lot faster. It can get a lot more places.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO (on camera): While the media is calling voters racist, what they aren't mentioning is Republican Winsome Sears winning in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race. The first woman of color to win that particular office in the state's history.



All right, Jesse, I'm going to start with you. OK. I just heard that quote from Niccole Wallace. I think the real ominous thing is that critical race theory, which isn't real, turned the suburbs 15 points to Trump insurrection endorsed Republicans. What are they talking about?



WATTERS: Well, judge, as a journalist, we hunted down the curriculum on the internet and the receipts they paid to consultants. And when I say "we," I mean my assistant did so she should be able to do the same. This is an analogy permission.



PERINO: Yes, granted.



WATTERS: Maybe the guys would understand this more than the women.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: Is this about arousal again?



WATTERS: No, Geraldo. You sicko.



RIVERA: Those are Greg's.



WATTERS: You know when you go out drinking with a buddy and then you come back from the bar and you look in the mirror to check yourself out and you realize your fly is down. And you think to yourself, why didn't my buddy tell me my fly was down.



PERINO: Maybe he --



WATTERS: He's not a good friend. Right? And that is the relationship the media has with the Democrats.



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: If the media really wanted the Democrats to do while they say, hey, Democrats you might want to fix that CRT thing it's causing a little issue. But they don't do that. Now, do I want the media to wake the Democrats up to this woke disaster? No. Donald Trump said it, everything woke turns to what? Judge, I won't let you finish that.



PIRRO: OK.



WATTERS: The family show.



PIRRO: I will let you finish it.



WATTERS: So, here's what's going to happen now. These pundits are getting paid millions of dollars. They are saying this is about race. Well, how could it be? This is a Virginia state that voted for Barack Obama twice.



Youngkin won Hispanics 55 percent. He won white 60 percent. He doubled Trump's numbers with black women. That is what they call a rainbow coalition. This wasn't a base election. This is in a blue state that he won independents by almost 10.



Terry didn't listen to the women. Terry called the women, the moms domestic terrorists and racist. Now even I know, judge, you don't talk to women like that. You listen to women like Youngkin did who told him that they didn't want racism taught in the classroom and that's what he capitalized on that.



Barack Obama told women no, your feelings don't count. They are phony. And then Terry McAuliffe told women you know, it doesn't matter what they are injecting into your children's brains, you don't have anything to do with that.



PIRRO: All right.



WATTERS: That's what happened and that's why this backlash is happening. And if the media keeps just not telling the Democrats what's really going on, there's going to be a bloodbath after bloodbath.



PIRRO: Thank you for the zipper analogy.



WATTERS: You're welcome.



PIRRO: So, I will go right to you, Dana. All right. Winsome Sears. She has made history, an African-American lieutenant governor, a heartbeat away from the governor in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She resists the CRT and that whole progressive doctrine.



PERINO: I mean, she's amazing and she has an incredible name. She will be and it's one that you will definitely remember. So, it will be fun to watch her career.



I'm going to defend the media -- some in the media for a moment. They did try to tell them. Do you remember that viral video when Terry McAuliffe shut down the reporter and he took off his microphone and said, I'm done? Well, the reason is because the reporter was asking about education in schools and Terry McAuliffe said, why don't you ask about things that Virginians really care about?



PIRRO: Care about.



PERINO: They tried to warn him. Julie Weil of The Washington Post, she went out and she talked to actual people. And there was an African-American dad that she interviewed and said I started homeschooling because I didn't like the assignments that were coming home. A Hispanic mother who said I'm worried that this race curriculum is going to lead to my child being bullied.



So, to me, they just had the blinders on and they wanted to believe that President Trump and antagonism towards them was going to deliver them to a win and that obviously didn't happen.



PIRRO: OK. Geraldo, kind of a rainbow coalition across the country from New York, New Jersey, Texas, Seattle.



RIVERA: Don't overstate it though, judge.



PIRRO: No.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Geraldo just told somebody not to overstate it.



PIRRO: I am not overstating.



GUTFELD: Your career.



PIRRO: Yes, is overstating!



RIVERA: I think the commentators, like Democrats generally are whiny, they're annoying. They -- when you -- I watch -- I hate watch it -- what just calls it.



PIRRO: Yes.



RIVERA: CNN, MSNBC, I watch everybody with the sound off. And the Democrats -- I mean, the other networks were so gloomy, they were so depressed, they have big frowns. And even everything looked blue and black and, you know, very depressed.



This is not that big a deal. In my town in Cleveland, the young progressives beat the old-line Democrat in the run-up for the Cleveland mayor and the issue 24, which would basically defund cops and create a civilian review board, passed overwhelmingly despite the opposition from me and my radio show and other people who are more in the middle or to the right.



So, my point is that this is not the great tidal wave --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Well, Geraldo --



RIVERA: -- and these media people are overstating what happened.



WATTERS: Geraldo, what happened in Buffalo? The ride-in beat the socialists. The ride-in beat the socialist.



RIVERA: That's my point. But the ride-in guy was a middle-of-the-road guy. he wasn't a right wing --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Geraldo, they rejected defund the police.



PIRRO: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: They did not --



WATTERS: Long Island Republican swept Nassau County.



RIVERA: Austin --



WATTERS: Come on, Geraldo.



RIVERA: Austin, Texas, they had a proposition to increase the police force. It was defeated.



WATTERS: That's one cookie proposition, Geraldo.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: Yes, that is one --



WATTERS: I'm talking New Jersey.



PIRRO: You know what, Greg, --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Look at New Jersey.



PIRRO: -- I want you to settle this whole thing.



GUTFELD: All right, I've got a few comments. Number one, Nicolle Wallace says CRT doesn't exist but WMD did. She's ignorant and lazy. The data was there. Chris Rufo did a tremendous job. Brianna Keilar, she went from eating crickets to eating crow. If she keeps up on it, she will be chowing down desecrated rodents.



What's her name? Kirsten Powers was on there. She just -- she's putting it in a book about grace, about how to treat people better while she brands a million people as racist because of the way they vote. How can you speak of grace when you smear so many people?



God isn't pleased with you, Kirsten. God is not pleased. They are all racist. Right? Brianna, Nicolle, Kiersten, Joy Reid. Because they ignored Sears. The first black women -- the first woman of color to win a statewide election in Virginia, why? Because she dared to leave the plantation of ideology that these white women and Joy Reid believe she should stay on.



They are the racist. But I have to give props to one person. There was one person in the media over --



WATTERS: Thank you.



GUTFELD: No, you're close. You're close. One person in the media.



RIVERA: It might be me.



GUTFELD: Yes, it might be you, you're close. There's one person in the media that 10 days ago predicted the outcome of this race for a very specific reason and I believe we have a tape.



Can I make a prediction? I think the Republican is going to win in Virginia. And you want to know why?



WATTERS: Why?



GUTFELD: His name is Youngkin. And it's about --



WATTERS: Youngkin.



GUTFELD: Youngkin. Huh?



WATTERS: I like it.



PERINO: I love it.



PERINO: Wow. That's exactly why --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: A bold prediction.



GUTFELD: A bold prediction.



PIRRO: What a way to wrap up the segment.



GUTFELD: I know.



PIRRO: Greg, thank you.



WATTERS: You didn't bet Geraldo, did you?



GUTFELD: No, no, no. I'm very --



PIRRO: All right.



GUTFELD: -- careful with my money.



PIRRO: Coming up, --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: I'm going to --



PIRRO: -- big time backlash, we are in the middle of a tease for the next segment.



RIVERA: What Sears with that machine gun? Why is she carrying a machine gun?



PIRRO: Who?



PERINO: Why not?



GUTFELD: She's a veteran.



RIVERA: The lieutenant governor.



PERINO: She's a marine.



WATTERS: It's not a machine gun.



RIVERA: But what is --



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: It's not a machine gun.



RIVERA: Come on. Why don't she fire it in the air? What is this?



PIRRO: Yes. Well, we don't know what it was.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: Sorry, I didn't mean to --



PIRRO: But coming up, big time backlash to defunding police and another major blow to Democrats.



PERINO (on camera): So, there's a huge backlash to defunding the police. Voters in Minneapolis sending a big message about crime after overwhelmingly rejecting an amendment to dismantle the city's police department and replace it with the department of public safety.



It comes as the nation faces a crime wave. Violent crime wave up across the board including in cities like Minneapolis suffering from rising cases and homicide and robbery, and rape as well.



Judge, the mayor of Minneapolis, who did defend the police, he won reelection --



PIRRO: Right.



PERINO: -- today as well. That was announced. But this whole idea of defunding the police, Minneapolis we know was ground zero and then that failed today.



PIRRO: Well, you know, people say that all politics is local.



RIVERA: Right.



PIRRO: And I can understand them saying that, but I think that Minneapolis sent a message nationally. This is ground zero of what happened to George Floyd 17 months ago. And it's spurred all kinds of outrage in the country and internationally. And justifiably so. But the criminal justice system worked.



Someone was indicted, he was tried, and he was convicted. All right? And that's how America works. So now what we have are a few naysayers who want to get rid of police departments. We've already gotten rid of something like 250 police officers who have left the force, so there's an uptick in crime in Minneapolis.



The intercity doesn't want the police to be defunded and the number reduced. And instead what we have are people like Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison saying that, let's get rid of the police. No, the people don't want that. Fifty-seven percent don't want that.



And across the country people are saying this no cash bail doesn't work. We can't get rid of the police. They are the ones who are defending us. And so, this is, you know, we're chap and CHAZ and all these anti-police and anti-American locations were. But people are saying we're getting killed, we are getting -- becoming victims of violent crime. You are not getting rid of the police no matter what your progressive agenda nonsense is.



PERINO: Well, Geraldo, Ilhan Omar, the congresswoman from the area, she actually tweeted a complaint about the police saying that they were reneging on their responsibility and their commitment to the community and that is why the violent crime has gone up.



RIVERA: You know, I am friends with lots of cops. In fact, I'm speaking at Blue Coats, a big charity in Cleveland on Monday night. The fact of the matter is Ilhan Omar has no connection with cops. Only when you need them, that's when you want them.



She has no idea what cops' lives are like. But I just go back to all politics is local. I think you were right, Judge. In the beginning, all politics is all local. Look at Cleveland. I come back to that. Justin Bibb, the guy who won, very strong against the cops. We had four murders over the weekend in Cleveland. We have more than 150 this year. And still issued --



PIRRO: So, you want to use one city against 7 other situations that I pointed out to.



RIVERA: No, I think that --



PIRRO: Whether it's Virginia or New Jersey or Texas or Seattle --



RIVERA: I'm queasy about trends. Cleveland, Cincinnati, progressives were - - you know, they won. So, let's not overgeneralize.



PIRRO: I will.



RIVERA: I really do think that the Republicans have a lot of work to do. Democrats are -- there are plenty annoying --



PERINO: OK, Jesse, you brought up the --



WATTERS: Geraldo --



PERINO: You brought up the Republicans winning in long --



WATTERS: Geraldo is queasy about trends. That would explain the mustache, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I assume you mean that I'm out of style.



WATTERS: A point please, Dana. This is why people hate politicians because as the judge so eloquently described, there was a lot of turmoil after George Floyd. And the politicians think, oh my God, I have to do something. I don't know what to do but I have to do something.



And they end up doing something which was wrong. They listened to a few screamers on the streets. They took a slogan and they put it into law. And that caused a huge crime wave. And then when they put it to the people in a proposition, the people rejected it. They refunded the police.



Now, Dana, how many times in the history of this great nation have the politicians done the opposite of what the people wanted? You could say that the history of this country is that. Now, how easy is it to be a politician in a democracy? People make fun of this, putting your finger in the air.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: There's nothing wrong with that. You just listen to what your voters want and then you do what they want. How hard is that? It shouldn't be that hard.



PERINO: I mean, is that --



WATTERS: That's what I would do.



PERINO: OK, we'll keep that in mind. That'll be a good campaign commercial.



WATTERS: I'll do what you want.



GUTFELD: I'll do what you want. Vote Jesse.



WATTERS: That's a democracy, right?



PERINO: Do you think that this ends, the defund the police movement?



GUTFELD: I hope so. I mean Mentally Ilhan, I heard she was incredibly distraught. She's actually moving to Philadelphia.



WATTERS: No, please.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's the city -- it's the City of Brotherly Love.



PIRRO: Touche. I love it.



GUTFELD: This was a necessary correction. It's like the person taking the steering wheel from a drunk driver. The question is, is it too late? They're already plowing into the crowd. Minneapolis looks terrible. And I mean they need a full -- like rest -- complete restoration to get their city back because I mean, the liberal crime policies, the way they just let the place burn is terrible.



We still have the no-cash bail all around. We've got to get rid of that. I'm happy that New York City elected a cop as a mayor and I hope -- I hope he acts like a cop. We need more police. But Democrats have a choice. You can keep going too far, keep driving into the race-based abyss, or you can finally come to your senses and stop listening to these radicals or your party's going to be as dead as Keith Olbermann's career.



WATTERS: Oh, man.



PERINO: They can't say they weren't warned.



GUTFELD: Yes. We've warned them many times. The number one show in all of cable news has been telling you.



WATTERS: That's right.



PERINO: It's an early warning system.



RIVERA: Keith Olbermann is on the line, Greg.



PERINO: Oh, well. Oh, yes. He's not very nice, actually. Up next, Democrats got shellacked but that's not stopping them from plowing full speed ahead on Biden's agenda.



GUTFELD: You think Democrats would push pause on passing Biden's liberal agenda after taking a beating last night, but that's not happening. Biden progressives are doubling down on ramming it through Congress. The language.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What I do know is, I do know that people want us to get things done.



REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): There is no way that you can blame a 12 point swing on one bill. I also just would reject the idea that Congress hasn't done anything and we don't have anything -- that candidates don't have anything to run on, '



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You don't see you needing to rework your strategy after last night's loss in Virginia?



REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE (D-TX): I see an opportunity to stay the course which is the President's agenda.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does it change the agenda for the House?



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): No.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Go ahead, Judge. You're about to explode with joy or disbelief.



PIRRO: No, no, it's joy. Look, it's -- and not Joy Reid. It's unbelievable how they can be so tone-deaf that they can look at these losses across the country where the Democrats are 10-plus or 4-plus or whatever it might be, 14-plus, and then say we're going to stay the course. You know what, they're not listening to Americans because it's not in their interest.



Now, they're saying we've got to do a better job. We've got to push forward. And they're probably yelling at the press saying you're not selling the deal enough anymore. You're not doing a good enough job.



So, you know, if they're too stupid to understand that they've got to stop with their own infighting and resolve their own problems before blaming America, then you know what, then they're going to continue to lose and that's just fine with me.



GUTFELD: Dana, you were talking about this. They kind of -- they kind of wanted both ways. They said they lost because they didn't pass it or they didn't want the radical agenda passed.



PERINO: Right. Or they'll also watch by tomorrow you'll see negative pieces about Terry McAuliffe saying he wasn't a good enough candidate.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: There will be lots of blame that goes around. Senator Joe Manchin is going to be on "SPECIAL REPORT" tonight with Bret, and he is really basically the firewall. However, I think he's giving cover to a lot of other Senate Democrats who are thinking, I don't want to vote for this, so please help me not have to do it. I'll give you an example.



In Nevada and New Hampshire, you have two Senators, women who are Democrats that are up for re-election. Those are going to be very tough races for them. And just today, as I mentioned in the A-block, those rankings for them went from a safety -- safe D to a likely D. That means that the Republicans can actually expand the map.



And the issue is this one. Even CNN's own polling shows that people do not believe that these bills will help them. My last thing is, remember we've gone through this thing about the IRS spying? This was their suggestion. And then they said, actually, OK, we'll back off of that. But they're asking for $80 billion for increased IRS enforcement. Well, what do you think that's going to do?



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: It's the same thing. They just -- it's a shell game.



GUTFELD: It is a shell game, Geraldo. What do you make of all this?



RIVERA: I think that the angle from last night and the takeaway from last night is exactly that it is that the progressives held Biden hostage. He had the infrastructure bill in his pocket. The Senate passed it. I forget how many senators. Two-thirds of the Senate as I recall. All the House had to do is sign off on it. It would have been a great thing. $1 trillion bridges, every single congressional district getting something.



But they held it hostage for the Build Back Better which was ridiculous. You know, I say that I'm a Joe Manchin Republican. I just hope that he holds firm and that bill -- let's get infrastructure. Let's get it done. It was unseemly what they did. It was absolute blackmail what they did, been holding up infrastructure in favor of this legislation that nobody knows what's in this 2000-page bill.



GUTFELD: Yes, they never do, do they, Jesse?



WATTERS: Manchin is in West Virginia right next door to Virginia, if you don't understand geography.



RIVERA: It use to be --



WATTERS: And he's looking at this and he's realizing, Trump won West Virginia by 40 points. Does he want to be the one senator responsible for this permanent welfare state trillions of dollars? Of course, not. If you're a swing district House Democrat, your toast. If you're a safe House Democrat, if you're a safe Senate Democrat, your seat is no longer safe.



PERINO: Right.



WATTERS: And so, if you're a progressive, your seat is safe. What do you care? You are going to swing for the left-field fences while this window closes. And Pelosi is about legacy. She's retiring after 2022. So, she has to put a win up on the wall or else Schumer is done. He's not going to be leader. And Joe Biden, according to the poll we just ran, he's a lame duck. Democrats don't even want him to run for reelection.



PERINO: Right.



WATTERS: So, my prediction, I think the far left who controls Joe, they're not pivoting. They're going to keep pushing far left.



GUTFELD: Well, that's bad news for the Democrats.



WATTERS: Not for us, Greg.



GUTFELD: No, it's great news for us.



WATTERS: Great news.



GUTFELD: Let's party. All right, up next --



WATTERS: I have $20.00.



GUTFELD: Yes. Biden thinks the economy is great. Voters say not so fast. \



RIVERA: It's the economy, stupid. James Carville's immortal words from the 1992 election playing out last night as exit surveys say that pocketbook issues like inflation, the soaring price of gas and groceries weighed heavily on the minds of voters, but maybe not so much on the mind of last night's biggest loser President Joe Biden who apparently has not gotten the message from the economic front. He keeps claiming that things are getting better.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Things are a hell lot better and the wages have gone up higher -- faster than inflation and we have generated real economic growth.



If you take a look at what economy is growing, the United States, it's growing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: Greg, the economy is wobbly but it's not horrible. I mean, prices are going up but so are salary.



GUTFELD: I'm so tired of it's the economy, stupid. I should have banned that phrase. It's the -- it's your obsession with race, stupid. Because that elbows out all of the other legitimate concerns like economy, crime, and education. If you solve for education, you actually solve everything from race to economy to crime.



The Republicans have a chance to become the party of the parent because the Democrats have become so non-science. They believe that children are equipped to understand concepts like race and gender when they're three or when they're five parents understand biology in ways that pink-haired non- binary people can't.



RIVERA: You know, Dana, Greg deflected my question and totally ignored it.



GUTFELD: I did.



RIVERA: He went off on race. But you know, my friends in business say that first of all, their workers are demanding higher wages than ever. I had a guy who come up to me in a restaurant yesterday saying that the dishwashers, I swear to God, in the Chagrin Falls, Ohio are getting paid $16.00 to $18.00 an hour. Dishwashers.



PERINO: Yes. And that's all across the country. And those wage -- once you start paying those wages, they don't come down.



RIVERA: Right. I agree with you.



PERINO: So, that's -- when he says the wages are going up faster than inflation, I think that there will be some fact checks on that. But also you just feel it everywhere. And again, you just feel this disconnect with the administration. Do you know what was not a top issue in Virginia last night? Climate.



GUTFELD: Oh, that's right.



RIVERA: It wasn't mentioned.



PERINO: It didn't even register. It was not mentioned. But yet, the Democrats, what they're trying to do is pass $500 billion in tax increases to pay for green projects that will mostly go to their friends. And it's -- the American people, they can say that climate change is real. They can be concerned about it. They can say that technology is a good idea, that we should all try to do our part.



By the way, what is China and India and Russia going to do. In the meantime, that issue is not on the top concern for people.



RIVERA: Do you believe in climate change?



WATTERS: I believe that i get tanner than I used to.



GUTFELD: Oh that's the crime.



WATTERS: How about that not dodging a question, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I love the way you took it on.



WATTERS: This is how -- this is what happens when the Trump card doesn't work, the race card doesn't work. We don't have Russia, Russia, Russia. The Democrats have to run on issues. And they ran on the issues or tried not to and they got their teeth kicked in. You have high grocery prices, high gas prices, yet the Democrats tried to make your daughter share a bathroom with a guy and are telling your son he's born racist.



RIVERA: All right, let me --



WATTERS: That doesn't work and that's never going to work.



RIVERA: You mentioned daughter --



WATTERS: And they also invited the most unpopular vice president in modern day history of campaign.



RIVERA: I don't know what -- I don't know what was behind that.



WATTERS: And a historically unpopular president who stranded Americans behind enemy lines. Virginia does have a lot of military people.



PERINO: I do think Afghanistan was a big issue in Virginia.



RIVERA: Afghanistan was a big issue. I agree with that. But what do you tell your twins though when they say dad, you don't believe in climate change? What about our people.



WATTERS: I tell them to put SPF 30 on and go into the water, Geraldo. They don't ask about climate change, Geraldo. They ask about ice cream.



RIVERA: When they come out, it's fried skeleton. But you know, I don't mean to be too technical, but there really is -- it is the supply chain. I mean the reason why the business is disrupted is because they can't unload the containers because they --



PIRRO: And whose fault is that?



RIVERA: Whose fault is that?



PIRRO: Whose fault is that?



RIVERA: You can't -- you can't blame Joe Biden.



PIRRO: Well, you know what, Joe Biden -- first of all, he's got this guy Buttigieg who's on paternity leave, OK. He can't even show up at the office and he doesn't have any response. We don't have enough truckers. They've got more regulations on truckers than they do for us anybody else driving a car or a vehicle. And the best thing is he's pushing OPEC and Russia, please pump out that oil so we can get gas into American vehicles.



RIVERA: It is kind of absurd.



PIRRO: This administration is so out of it. I mean, Joe Biden, as far as the public is concerned, nothing he says is true. It isn't true. Wages are not higher than inflation and that's the end of that.



RIVERA: It is -- it is absurd. China, Russia, no shows at climate change. How could you have climate change without China, the number one polluter? "ONE MORE THING" is next. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



WATTERS: Geraldo. It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Dana.



PERINO: Well, I got my ticket. I'm going to copy Geraldo and do Dana's Dana news with Dana. The drawing that Karen Funaro did, our producer, it was -- it's even better than that graphic, I got to say.



I just -- I was gone for a few days a little bit of family time. I saw my mom and my sister in Denver. This is little Adah Jane, and then Pax is there behind in the -- in the slide you can see with the leaves in Wyoming. That was pretty fun. I got to see my dad and then my sister's good friend Mindy from third grade. And thanks to Dennis for taking the picture.



This is a toy that --



GUTFELD: Mindy?



FORD JR.: This teaches you how to ride a bull. So, I was going to get this for Jesse because my uncle says this is the bull that you're going to ride. There you go, when we finally get to go up. Then a real treat. I met Bren Hill. He's a singer-songwriter, wonderful cowboy from Utah. And I think we played one of his songs today on THE FIVE. So, it's a great trip but really good to be back.



RIVERA: Welcome back. Welcome back.



WATTERS: Can I eat the bull before I ride it?



PERINO: Well, how do you think that works?



WATTERS: I don't know. I don't want to ride that thing.



PERINO: Maybe after.



WATTERS: Maybe. It's national sandwich day. That's what the feeding frenzy is all about, people. So, this is a s'moagie, all right. And there's a big debate in the country is, are s'mores a sandwich, all right? So, we have some jet puff marshmallows.



GUTFELD: I love how no one --



WATTERS: And Alidoro, this specialty sandwich shop based here in New York created a s'mores sandwich with a catch, all right. It's got graham cracker-infused hoagie roll. It's layered with this toasted jet puff marshmallow, as I said, dark chocolate, sea salt spread, crispy prosciutto, not prosciute (PH), Johnny, and brown sugar glaze.



This is a limited edition situation. The judge has already devoured six of them.



PIRRO: I already ate --



RIVERA: Really?



PIRRO: Yes, I already ate mine.



RIVERA: Eat mine. I haven't had dinner yet.



PIRRO: I ate it with a fork.



PERINO: Is it good?



WATTERS: Guys, I think this is -- we've done a lot of feeding frenzies. This has to go up maybe top three.



RIVERA: Really?



WATTERS: This is a really, really good feeding frenzy.



PERINO: Is it better than the baby food?



RIVERA: Oh, I remember that baby food. It looked like --



PERINO: That prosciutto is very good.



WATTERS: Come on, Dana.



PERINO: Well, that's what I'm eating.



PIRRO: That prosciutto is delicious. I don't see dark chocolate on this. I think it's --



GUTFELD: I don't see -- I don't see color in my chocolate.



WATTERS: Greg, you're up.



GUTFELD: All right, tonight, we're back. Gutfeld is back 11:00. Special, election special -- oh, it's going to be amazing. You don't want to miss that. I got Jamie Lissow. I got that guy that looks like he's 12.



PERINO: Guy Benson.



GUTFELD: Guy Benson. And Kat and Jamie Lissow. But let's do this. Greg's who's got crabs? I always wonder, who's got crabs walking down the street? Does that person have crabs? Does that person have crabs? It turns out Christmas Island, they got crabs. It's red migration season. Millions of crabs make their way to the ocean. This is kicked off in Australia's Christmas Island. They have a Christmas Island.



PERINO: They don't look like they're in a hurry.



GUTFELD: That's where Santa lives. Yes, but look at them. It's kind of weird.



PERINO: Is it due to climate change?



RIVERA: Come on, move it on. Move it along. Move it along.



PIRRO: (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: Control yourselves, people.



WATTERS: The red wave. Go ahead, Geraldo.



PIRRO: Very good.



RIVERA: Geraldo's news about Geraldo.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: This is my 20th anniversary at Fox News --



PERINO: Today?



RIVERA: I'm celebrating this month, the 16th actually.



PIRRO: It's a whole month.



RIVERA: And we do celebrate the whole month.



GUTFELD: It feels like it.



RIVERA: It is very important. It's like Ramadan.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Oh, there you go. Apologize now. Apologize now.



RIVERA: They know I love them. It's been -- it's been I was already old when I came to work here. I was 58 years old. But the towers went down. I had to go to Afghanistan. But 20 great years and great colleagues.



PERINO: Go ahead, Jeanine.



RIVERA: Sorry, Jeanine.



WATTERS: All right, Jeanine --



PIRRO: You're not sorry.



RIVERA: I am sorry.



PIRRO: You're not. All right, listen, you may recall that Greg questioned the legitimacy of the last bear that I had on.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: OK. We had to contact the bear's handler in Siberia and of course, I won seeing as how I'm very credible. So, better not question this bear which is we're going to go right to Bret Baier.



RIVERA: Another bear?



WATTERS: All right, you know, she took the toss from me, Bret. Take it away.



