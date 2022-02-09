'The Five' on Kamala Harris

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on February 8, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Harold Ford, Jr., Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



And less hypocrisy from the Democrats, can't stop breaking their own pandemic rules while demanding everybody else follow them. Stacey Abrams causing a huge uproar over this photo in a room full of young masked children. And after she got caught, Abrams deleted the tweet and then used Black History Month to deflect from the criticism.



And the dishonesty doesn't end there. Squad member Jamaal Bowman the New York City Mayor Eric Adams both caught maskless after telling everybody to follow the rules and doubling down on mask mandates for schools. But New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy offering his party a breath of fresh air announcing his state will finally end its school mask mandate in a return to normalcy.



Another states like Delaware and Connecticut are following suit but the White House is remaining defiance.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Our advice to every school district is to abide by public health guidelines. It continues to be at this point that the CDC is advising that masks can delay, reduce transmission. There are number of other mitigation measures that we have put in place with that. It continues to be CDC guidance.



We certainly understand and I've seen in polling that the public is tired of COVID. We understand that. So are we. Our responsibility is the federal government is to rely on data and science that are being analyzed by our public experts and we'll continue to rely on that for what recommendations we're making.



WATTERS (on camera): And liberal comic Bill Maher once again blasting his party on this issue.



BILL MAHER, HOST, HBO: Doesn't it make more sense to focus on helping the vulnerable stay safe and let the rest of us go back to living normal lives?



(APPLAUSE)



MAHER: There's always going to be another variant. It's time to do what a growing list of countries have done and announce we are going back to something more like normal beginning with recognizing that what we are doing to kids is unnecessary and horrible.



WATTERS (on camera): Greg, when I saw the Stacey Abrams picture, I thought to myself, I can't wait until Monday around 5 o'clock.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: You know what, forgive me but I think I'm going to pounce.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes, I think we are going to pounce. I'm like a snake. A pouncing though implies a surprise attack. When something like this happens, the media always says, here they come. Fox News is going to pounce. Republicans are going to pounce. They cover that angle instead of addressing the meaning of the story which is an abuse of power which is crystallized in this photo.



She's not following the rules that she enforces on others. So, what the media would rather do because it's so obvious is they go, look at those Republicans, those right-wingers. But she did. She actually used the Black History Month.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes.



GUTFELD: She basically said, I think she said something like it's shameful our opponents are using Black History Month reading event as impetus for false political attacks. No one mentioned that except for her. So, she won't wear a mask but she is happy using race as a shield. Thank you very much. It's key however to keep -- I know these are like small little got you moments. They seem small but they're not.



WATTERS: Yes, they're not.



GUTFELD: They're not because if we let this slide, it gets worse because the public has to remind the leaders that we are watching you. That you are not immune. Because if you're going to do this to us, we are going to do this to you. It's really important.



WATTERS: It's not a small ball. Because an image, Dana, that goes out throughout the whole country, that image is so powerful, her sitting there with the kids behind her messed up.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: That will change people's opinions on masks in schools like you will not believe.



PERINO: You know, there wasn't even an image of Mitt Romney's dog on top of the car except in your own mind.



WATTERS: A mental image.



PERINO: And that was -- that was, you know, like no one could ever get that out of their mind.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: This is my favorite story from the weekend by far. This is a person who is supposed to have a credible political instinct. And instead of just being able to say, oops, sorry, they double down, tripled down and then they make it so much worse for themselves. It could have a minor inconvenience and now this is a story that everyone will run with and it happens to be on the same day that all these other Democratic governors are saying you know what, I think we are done here.



So, who should be mad? Right? Is it the right that's mad? No, we're kind of laughing saying OK, fine. The people who are the progressive left they should be mad because it's making their argument so much harder to make. And also, these parents followed have, they follow the science.



The CDC is behind where everybody else is and we know that because we've even seen. The school -- the union is saying nobody wants these masks and so then the White House backfilled it to make sure that it could happen.



She -- this is not the first time she has made mistakes like this. if you think back to the -- remember Major League Baseball pulling out of Georgia --



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: -- and then she writes this piece in USA Today, and then when there was a backlash, she ghost edited it and then there was another controversy because the editors let her do it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: This is a person who claims she is still the governor of Georgia. So, she was the rightful owner. And you think about the kind of press that somebody else gets for claiming that they won an election that they didn't win.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: And they liked this woman off all the time. I'm, for one I'm very much looking forward to the fact that Kemp and Perdue down in Georgia will be united at least on one issue and it will be this one.



WATTERS: It's true. That is true. Judge?



PIRRO: You know, the amazing part of it that she says she is still the governor, that she should have been the governor. That she actually won the election, and I say to myself she should have been the governor. Do you know why? Because that's exactly how a governor would be acting, be sitting there with the kids masked but you're not masked.



I'll tell you what. This photo is what infuriates Americans.



PERINO: Yes.



PIRRO: It isn't even about the masks. It's about a dug in belief. That and it's not just, you know, masks for thee and not for me. But a reminder of everything that we went through for two years from businesses that have to close to, d the economy was shut down, from funerals we couldn't go to, from sick people being sent to the senior homes.



All of that reminder, this is a reminder that these people see us as nothing more than peons, that they are the exalted. They can, they believe, go around without a mask. They don't think they need a mask. They think just a little people need a mask.



And it's infuriating when she reverts it to Black History Month. I hate it. That's basically saying that you can't criticize me. It's Black History Month. We can criticize anyone in this country. This is still America as hard as they try to change it.



WATTERS: Harold Ford, Jr.?



HAROLD FORD, JR., FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: So, look, I agree with Dana's point. If I were working for Stacey Abrams, I would just come out to say hey, she's vaccinated. She's boosted. She had a quick picture. She took the mask down. You know, I'm not one to rationalize things and there was no need. If there was an effort here, I don't see what gain you made from it.



But I look at the positiveness, not just her but where we are. To your point, Murphy now saying that we are going to relax the makes wearing. More than four out oof five Americans have one vaccine, more than three out of five Americans are fully vaccinated. Two out of five Americans are boosted whom are eligible.



If we were having this conversation a year ago and she --



PERINO: Right.



FORD: -- went without a mask, it would be a far bigger story in my mind. What I do think that some of my friends to do and if I were advising Ms. Abrams, say that it was a mistake. You know, here we are, have made a lot of progress, I hope we can reduce the mask mandates so the mask relax some of these requirements. But I decided to go without and I don't -- I hope I don't -- I hope I didn't infect any kids. But to use the Black History Month, and look, it's a little -- it's not my cup of tea and how I would've handled it.



WATTERS: All right. Well, she ended the pandemic, right? It's official. Right? We didn't have to wait --



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: -- for (Inaudible) to run naked through Times Square.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: She should have just gone with it and said, you know what, nobody needs to wear a mask and then she would've been the leader.



WATTERS: Yes.



FORD: Yes.



WATTERS: She said, you know, she should've said Gutfeld said it was OK being the first.



GUTFELD: She is a governor. That's a leadership move.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: Exactly.



FORD: To the judge's point.



WATTERS: Coming up, liberals pulling out all the stops to try and cancel Joe Rogan.



PERINO (on camera): Joe Rogan at the center of another cancel culture controversy. More calls to remove the popular podcaster from Spotify after a compilation video surfaced of Rogan repeatedly using a racial slur in past episodes. Rogan issuing this apology and saying that he's been taken out of context.



JOE ROGAN, PODCAST HOST: The video that's out that the compilation of me saying the n-word. It's a video that's made of clips taken out of context of me 12 years of conversations on my podcast. It's all smooshed together and it looks (muted) horrible, even to me.



There's nothing I can do to take that back. I wish I could. I do hope that if anything that this can be a teachable moment.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



I also just want to play this. This is a media montage as we like to say in this business. Watch.



JIM ACOSTA, CNN ANCHOR: That compilation right there which he has admitted to is, you know, authentic. That would be enough to put anybody out of a job. I mean, to me, it seems untenable to have that kind of video surfaced, that kind of compilation surface and keep one's job.



BRIAN STELTER, CNN CHIEF MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: There are many examples including in Hollywood and entertainment where people have lost their roles for less than this.



PERINO (on camera): All right, Greg, start with you. What do you think?



GUTFELD: What that discussion showed you it's all about getting him fired. The first attempt which was on COVID information didn't work. So then miraculously does montage just shows up from may be Democratic pack. No one is quite sure but it tells you that it is not about the word.



I don't think Stelter and Acosta give a damn about the n-word. They just want that scalp because CNN is dying. They are losing it. And they tried. They tried to bring Joe down and they couldn't do it. The thing is when you look at the Rogan montage, it looks bad but it's designed to look that way. If you take out all the -- if you put the context back in, it actually looks less bad.



But miraculously it looks terrible without context. That's how it works. I loved how there was a guy named Don Winslow who condemned Rogan over this until they went into his novels and found out how many times. And they posted every time Don Winslow had used the n-word. I thought that was great.



I've noticed that there aren't a lot of blacks carrying about this story. It's only white liberals and white leftists who want to bring down Rogan. I think maybe it's because blacks see that the word is being used as a tool. Not the word being offensive itself but the fact that this is -- this is manufactured for a different mission than the rejection of the word. It's about going after somebody. Or else they would've included the context. Why didn't you include the context?



PERINO: What do you think, Harold?



FORD: So, there's no -- I've never been on a podcast where I have used the n-word. Nor have I've been on one with anybody using it. Now having said that, you know, we're all humans. So, we're made of flesh which means we make mistakes.



I listened to him just now and I listened him before. And you know, I accept the fact that he believes it was wrong. He also believes it might have been a set up, and he thought it looked, he used the word, to say a powerful adjective, to say horrible.



Now I'm also want to believe that cancel culture as I have said before has gone way too far. I encourage open, robust, argumentative as long as there is civil debates and conversations. And as long as there is no malice involved or in one's words, and you have to be willing if you're going to have that happen, some people may make mistakes and how they convey themselves.



As long as you learn from it and you accept -- you are sincere in your apology and we had the situation last week with Whoopi Goldberg, I think she really learned that the Jewish people are a race. And you are not annihilating a race on Holocaust. We can say that well she should have known which she didn't.



I think Joe Rogan, I don't think he'll use the n-word again on his podcast. I think it's important for him to understand why not. You don't excuse those kinds of things. You try to teach I thought he used teachable moment, which I thought was the right way to describe it. And adults, real people, civilized people have to be willing to forgive people and let's move on.



PERINO: Jesse, what do you think of how Spotify has handled this?



WATTERS: Fine so far. Permission to make an analogy.



PERINO: Absolutely.



GUTFELD: Not now.



WATTERS: Rogan is like a cat, and he's a curious cat and he's poking his nose around and everything and he's sniffing around and he's asking questions. Curiosity is very threatening to powerful people, because he's asking questions like, is there an alternative to Pfizer's very profitable vaccine? Is Fauci's connection with the Chinese suspicious? Are the lockdowns effective?



Those questions threatened the authority of the Democratic hierarchy, they threaten the profitability of big pharma, especially journalists are upset. Because journalists are the ones that are supposed to be curious. They are the ones that are supposed to be asking these questions. He is asking the questions they are paid to ask but they don't ask them because they like playing the inside game.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: They like the access. They like the safe job. They don't want to rattle the corporate brass and they want to keep their jobs. So they are jealous of him and they are trying to lean on Spotify now to cancel him. They are trying to make it so curiosity kills the cat. But the cat has more than nine lives.



FORD: Wow.



PERINO: Jesse, that was very poetic.



WATTERS: Thank you very much.



PERINO: Thank you for that.



PERINO: Judge, you got the last --



FORD: Something is good for the poetry --



PIRRO: You know what, I was -- I was very proud of the Spotify CEO when he said I don't believe in silencing and I don't believe that silencing Joe Rogan is the answer to this. And it was the first time in a long time that I finally said, that I thought that finally maybe somebody is going to understand that we've got to stop canceling each other out because we don't like what they say.



And make no mistake. CNN is going to be the first one who is going to be the first one who is going to jump in and count on trying to destroy anybody, because they've got so many so few marbles left in the game. But I think that if you start going down this road, we have to understand a couple of things. Number one, that we have all evolved in terms of our language. That there was a time that that language was used very freely that --



(CROSSTALK)



FORD: But wrongly.



PIRRO: But wrong. Let me finish, Harold.



FORD: But let's be clear, wrongly.



PIRRO: Let me finish.



FORD: Sure. Sure.



OIRRO: It was used freely and it was used wrongly, to use your word. It is not a word that anybody should ever repeat. It is a horrible word. But it was used more often in the past when people were ignorant. And you can say that Whoopi Goldberg was ignorant of what, you know, the Jewish race is about. And ignorance pervades a lot.



But how far back do we take this? Do we go into the lives of all the comedians and the singers and what they've said and the rappers? And you know, do we go after every artist? How far back should we go back and what words or the words that are enough to cancel? And what if it's taken out of context is supposed to be in context?



We've got to stop this canceling and remember the fact that this is a nation that was founded on the first amendment. If we make a decision because we don't like what someone says, and I hate that word. I abhor it. Don't misunderstand what I'm saying. I want to be clear on that. All right.



But what I'm saying is we as adults and Americans have the right to finally stand up and say I don't want to socialize with you. I want nothing to do with you. I won't listen to you. I won't watch you because you disgust me. But it's time to stop canceling each other out. We are Americans and we have freedom of speech. End of that story.



FORD: Amen, I agree.



PERINO: Amen, indeed. Up next, the White House warning Russia about -- is about to start a war. What President Biden just said about it. We'll have it.



PIRRO (on camera): President Biden facing a major foreign policy crisis, trying to reassure the world he can stop Russia from invading Ukraine. The White House warning Russian forces could take Ukraine's capital in 72 hours and are building up on the border. Biden meeting with the new German chancellor and had this message for Putin.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: If Russia makes a choice to further invade Ukraine, we are jointly ready and all of NATO is ready. I think he has to realize that it would be a gigantic mistake for him to move on Ukraine. The impact on Europe and the rest of the world would be devastating. And he would pay a heavy price.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO (on camera): All right, Harold, I'll start with you. You've got Biden trying to convince the world that Russia will pay a heavy price if they invade the Ukraine. Do you believe him?



FORD: I do. Not only that I thought the press conference today was mature, was serious, and I thought it was direct.



WATTERS: Mature.



FORD: We have been precise. My daughter laughed when I said we're too weak. We have been precise and detailed in what we would do if there was an invasion. We have sent troops to not invade -- not stop an invasion because Ukraine is not part of NATO so they are not a beneficiary of the kind of protection they are providing. But we are not naive.



I don't think this president nor the chancellor of Germany is naive enough to know that the real audience we are trying to dissuade here, as much as it's the Russians, are the Chinese. And obviously in Taiwan. The Taiwan issue is different than Ukraine but certainly they're watching us.



So, I thought what came out of this that was most impactful for Democrats, Republicans the like in Congress. Because there are some Republicans including a senator from Missouri named Hawley who does not believe we should be in the business of protecting Ukraine.



This is a larger issue and I think sometimes politics creeps and everything. It's certainly creeping into this with both of the parties. But I thought what he did today was one of the more serious press conferences. For those who were critical, rightly so about our exit from Afghanistan. They are putting the pieces together. Secretary Blinken, the national security adviser, Sullivan, and obviously this president, to ensure that we don't have a misstep like we did before.



PIRRO: You know, it's very interesting, Jesse, that we are very -- so concerned about Ukraine. But we are not concerned about our own southern border. Do you see a problem there?



WATTERS: I see a big problem in the country. I see it as a problem. And the country does not care what happens in Ukraine right now. But do you know who I blame for this disaster?



PIRRO: Who?



WATTERS: Bill Clinton. When the Soviet Union crumbled, they left 5,000 nuclear weapons in Ukraine. That made Ukraine the third biggest nuclear power in the entire world. So, what did Bill Clinton do? In 1994 he signs the Budapest memorandum and says Ukraine, you're going to give all the nuclear weapons back to Russia and in exchange, Russia is going to promise not to invade you.



Now Russia has already invaded them once with Crimea and now they are threatening to invade them again and they have no nuclear deterrence --



FORD: Right.



WATTERS: -- and they are not even in NATO. So that might have been one of the dumbest deals that we ever cut. I just think Putin right now is testing the west, they are seeing how much of Ukraine they can snatch up and what Germany is going to do because they are their biggest energy client. So, we'll just wait and see. But if he does go in, that's going to be a bloody insurgency that I don't think the Russians can afford.



PIRRO: Well, you know, what's interesting about this, Dana, is we are the third biggest purchaser of oil from Russia.



PERINO: yes.



PIRRO: I mean, aren't we interested in Nord Stream 2 also?



PERINO: I think this has been the most fascinating part of all of this in a real education for people to look at what happens. Talk about naive. Germany thinking that you can fuel an entire economy such as theirs on wind. They had -- they are wonderful innovators. And they got rid of their nuclear programs. They have figured out a way to become completely -- well, 52 percent of their energy is -- comes from Russia and they didn't think that was going to be a problem?



I thought today that when all off is there with the President basically saying, oh, yes, we're going to have a lot of wind and we're going to be completely fossil fuel-free by 2045. Like, just like such pipe dreams. In the meantime, you have people who are actually really worried about what could happen.



And I think that this is a real wake-up call for America as well to think about our own energy independence and the policies that we are putting in place. It takes a long time for these companies to invest in order to go after more energy. And if you had this -- when you had the change in administration, that's when the first things that they signaled is that America wants to be like Germany when it comes to energy. And as for me, no, thank you. I did not want that at all.



The press conference today was a lot better than the one he had before when he said minor incursion is cool.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: And so, maybe that will help. And I also, I gave them -- I will say that they are obviously much more organized and for coming with information than they were on Afghanistan.



PIRRO: Yes, for sure.



GUTFELD: That's a low bar. And I know low bars.



PIRRO: Oh, you do? All right, well, you know what, but it but in terms of Germany and in terms of their, you know, not really being a part of NATO or so it seems they're not a part of NATO, the truth is that Jen Psaki when asked a question started talking about the fact that, you know, we want to be a leader in green energy. And you know, we really can't be worried about oil and fossil fuels right now. I mean, except that's how we're living.



GUTFELD: That's how we live and we were -- we were pretty damn close to being energy independent. And that became -- the whole point of being, let's say, less involved in the Middle East, that was our -- that's how we got to that stage.



Jesse brought up an interesting point it if we do nothing and Russia invades, no one is ever going to give up their nukes again. They might -- I mean, like, if you go to -- if you go to --



WATTERS: Yes, Libya. Remember Libya?



GUTFELD: Yes. If you go to North Korea and you go, I'm not giving them up. Now, I'm going to say something I don't -- I don't know much about what's going on, and my mother in law's in Kiev right now, so I'm worried. But has anybody asked --



WATTERS: Did you send her to Kiev when you saw --



GUTFELD: Terrible. Well, at least she's not watching, so she didn't hear that joke. But yes, I did. But has any -- has anyone asked Putin publicly or any -- or just what he wants, and I missed it? What does he want?



FORD JR.: Yes. He wants Ukraine not be admitted to NATO.



GUTFELD: Fine then. Done. We're good. Like what do I care?



FORD JR: But --



GUTFELD: Go ahead.



PERINO: But that's --



PIRRO: How about Crimea?



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



PIRRO: He wanted Crimea and no one said anything.



FORD JR: So, when does this -- when does this stop then? Because that's the challenge. And does China look at this -- I mean, it was George H.W. Bush, and you're going to blame Bill Clinton, but it was H.W. Bush also that agreed for the --



WATTERS: Bill signed it.



FORD JR: But what's history? But my own points what's going on -- what would he take next? I mean, he wants to reconstitute -- his greatest, greatest desire, Putin, is to reconstitute the USSR. Do we want the beginning blocks of it? I don't and I just think it's not -- it's not partisan.



GUTFELD: Would be the -- is it something like us deciding that -- I'm trying to think of an out -- like, us putting troops on that -- right on Cuba. I mean, it's like --



FORD JR: Cuba was never part of our country. Ukraine was a part of theirs. So, anyway, you know, that is big --



PIRRO: They're redrawing the map?



GUTFELD: Then, I'm more to Russia then, I guess.



WATTERS: So, you're saying we should invade Canada?



GUTFELD: Yes, Canada and then Cuba.



PERINO: We did a whole thing today about how he's going back --



PIRRO: All right, before we got involved in that, much more to come. Big tech could be in big legal trouble after trying to shut down the freedom truckers



FORD JR: Big tech being blasted after trying to squash the Canadian truckers fundraising efforts. GoFundMe now backtracking on plans of redistributing millions of dollars raised for the freedom convoy. But that's not stopping five Republican states from launching investigations accusing the company of fraud.



In Texas, Senator Ted Cruz calling them what he says is blatant overreach.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Big tech, you look at what GoFundMe did. People gave $10 million to support the freedom convoy because they were so proud of the courage of these truck drivers. And the thieves in Silicon Valley decided, we don't like your politics.



So today, I sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission, asking that the FTC open an investigation into GoFundMe into whether they've committed deceptive trade practices.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FORD JR: Ottowa is declaring a state of emergency, threatening charges for anyone caught bringing fuel to truckers. Wow. So far, seven people have been arrested.



Greg, let me start with you. If you gave to an organization on GoFundMe and somehow another -- it turned out GoFundMe didn't want the money to go to the organization. How would you feel if they tried to redirect your money to charity they wanted?



GUTFELD: You can't -- you can't do that. That's fraud. It's theft. I mean, they may not be keeping the money, but GoFundMe is making money off that. We know that or else -- it's not a nonprofit. And -- but it would be -- if they're lying to you about where the money is going, that's fraud.



Here's my problem. I'm very pro convoy, but I'm being a hypocrite. Because I'm cheering like -- let me put it this way. If I'm in New York City, and the traffic is snarled and I can't get to work, and there's some Canadian butthead on television egging it on, that's -- I feel like I have to be --



PIRRO: You resist.



GUTFELD: Yes, I'd have to be -- I have to be respectful to the locals in Canada while I'm cheering this on. Like, I want the truckers to get what they want. I think this is great what they're doing. But I also have to be like, I can't -- like, if they're causing problems with the traffic and stuff, like, I can't be for that. I am not -- I don't like that kind of thing.



And also, I mean, we were the -- it's very important that we have to be consistent. Like, if there is violence, and I don't think there has been, we have to be the first people to call it out because we always are. We were there with Antifa and BLM when these riots are happening. So, if there's violence or looting, we got to call it out. So far, from what I understand, there hasn't been, but I haven't been like looking at it every day.



PIRRO: Well, that's --



FORD JR: Judge, if this comes to a courtroom, how would you -- what would you do as a judge if it--



PIRRO: Well, first of all, it is fraud. It is absolutely fraud. When people give money to a platform to be delivered to, in this case, the Freedom Convoy, they have no right to take that money and redirect it to one of their liberal causes. I mean, that clearly is theft. It's larceny. It's fraud. And this may be a conspiracy. They may have started it and wanted to do this from the get-go saying let's set up a GoFundMe that ahead of time, we'll reach out to the truckers, and then we'll send them money here or there.



I didn't see anyone doing this in any other platform or for any other group or organization that was questionable. Last week, we talked about Black Lives Matter. We talked about the fact that no one's in charge of $60 million and nobody dares touch that money. But now we've got money for the freedom convoyed that hard working people are giving to them -- how dare you?



And I'll tell you what. There is no prosecution that will be too tough for these people because they don't deserve that money. They don't deserve access to business at this sort. They should be shut down. And this is what's been going on. Everything goes to the left. If we don't like you, if we're on the left, you say something we don't like, we're going to censor you, we're going to throw you off television, we hate you.



If you give money to something that the left despises and somebody just says -- calls up and says, you know what, it's violent, OK, it's violent. Let's take their money and give it to someone else. That's fraud. You can't do it.



FORD JR: Dana, I think that this is a pretext to what some people are very concerned about, which is financial companies deciding they no longer want to do business with conservatives, and so picking and choosing who their customers will be. We've seen this already in investment when it comes to either the support of Israel or support of fossil fuel companies.



And you start to see somebody like -- you know, what if some -- I'm not going to use -- I don't want to name one of the companies, but you can imagine like, this bank or this type of service decides actually, because you're a registered Republican, you're no -- you're no longer welcome here. Because that -- all of those platforms are supposed to be neutral.



To what Greg was saying about the protests. You know, here, one of the things that the climate people always do is they block traffic, and it just makes everybody so mad. And so, there's a law of diminishing returns. But what I think happened here is the groundswell of support was so overwhelming that it's not like it's super organized that they wanted to shut down Ottawa and make people not be allowed to get to work or anything. It's just it got so big. And now you see there's one forming in the United States, and France, and Germany and probably elsewhere where these mandates remain.



FORD JR: Bring us home.



WATTERS: Go plunder me. Yes, I can't stand these people. Dana mentioned something in the break that they're coming from March 1, which is going to be the State of the Union address. So, that's going to be something I'm going to be watching and enjoying as long as I don't have a hard time getting to Fox.



PERINO: Is that a dog?



WATTERS: If you -- if a company steals your money and then tells you tough luck, that's not a company, that's the mafia. That's what the mafia does. And we can't -- we can't let them do that to us. And you can't be picking fights with truckers. What's more important, GoFundMe or go feed me? unless you own your own farm and feed yourself --



FORD JR: I'm going to write that down too.



WATTERS: -- I'm not touching the truckers.



PIRRO: Yes.



FORD JR: You've been on fire today, man. "THE FASTEST" is up next.



GUTFELD: Yes, welcome back, Judge, for "THE FASTEST." The world's first interactive robot bartender is here. She's about seven feet tall. I don't like that. It makes 120 cocktails an hour, tells bad jokes, and is impervious to insults like Jesse Watters.



The bartender bot is being used to teach students at a college in Florida. Well, that's not specific. It's out at a college in Florida.



PERINO: Teaching them what?



GUTFELD: I don't know.



PERINO: Teaching them to make drinks?



GUTFELD: There's something -- I don't know about this -- I like -- robot bartender, would you like that? I need the human touch.



PERINO: You know, I --



WATTERS: I need sass.



PERINO: I'm starting to really get worried about Americans deciding they just want to stay home all the time and not go out.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: I mean, you got to get out there and meet people.



GUTFELD: I do not -- I never go out now, Jesse. I just stay home --



WATTERS: Yes. I forget what it's like to be ignored by a bartender. You know, like, make eye contact and you're like -- and they still don't come over with your drink. And then you sit there patiently and you wait. And you wait and you're proud of yourself for waiting so respectfully, like a good little boy, and then you get pissed.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: You know, when you get pissed, what's -- what do you do then?



GUTFELD: I make some noise. I do some noise. I go, what's going on?



WATTERS: Don't you know who I am?



GUTFELD: Yes, that's why I sit home. That's why --



WATTERS: I thought you're going to say, you get on your toes.



GUTFELD: You know the bar I go to, Harold?



WATTERS: The low bar.



GUTFELD: That would be the liquor store. That's the bar I'd go to. And then I put it in a bag and I go to the park. And then I feed the --



PIRRO: Park.



GUTFELD: The park, Judge.



WATTERS: You feed the pigeons.



GUTFELD: Yes, feed the pigeons.



FORD JR: I think you should stop now.



GUTFELD: Yes. What about you?



FORD JR: I don't like this.



GUTFELD: No?



FORD JR: I mean, I'm with -- I'm with Dana. I like -- I like a good conversation at the bar, even if there's a good argument that's civil. I'd like to have a -- I had a great political conversation over the weekend with someone down in Naples about a bunch of stuff. It was just interesting.



PERINO: Did they agree with you?



FORD JR: No.



PIRRO: That's nice. He had a very good conversation.



FORD JR: We had a very good conversation.



GUTFELD: Judge, it's often the best-looking person at the bar is the bartender, right?



PIRRO: I haven't noticed that, Greg, but I'm glad that you have.



WATTERS: What kind of bars do you go to?



PIRRO: I'm telling you, the reason we don't go out as much as we used to is what you're talking about, Dana, is COVID.



PERINO: Yes.



PIRRO: Everybody just got so used to staying home in their pajamas. You go to an airport and people --



WATTERS: Are you sure that's the reason?



PIRRO: People are walking around with their pajamas in the airport. I'm so fed up with -- what did you just say, Jesse?



WATTERS: I said, it's costing your chops.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: I know. He said it was like a surprise. You know what's causing this? COVID.



PIRRO: Yes, OK.



GUTFELD: All right, we got one more.



PIRRO: All right, so laugh at me.



GUTFELD: I'm laughing with you. I'm laughing with you, Judge. No, but you're laughing at me because you made a joke of me.



GUTFELD: All right, you're going to love. Jordan Spieth, is that his name?



FORD JR: Yes.



GUTFELD: He's a golfer. Freaks people out with this crazy shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He was a couple inches from a rocky cliff. I've been there.



JORDAN SPIETH, GOLFER: I'm glad I finished the round and didn't fall off that cliff, to be honest, I think first and foremost.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The guy got that full backwards. That was a smart move.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'll be honest, I was watching him work on the ball.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: You know, as a golfer, I'm a little dismayed he didn't -- he didn't sink the -- he didn't sink it. Where did the ball go?



PIRRO: Oh, stop it.



PERINO: That's why I thought we were doing the story. I thought that he had --



PIRRO: He's right on the grinning near the pin.



PERINO: No. That's why I thought we were doing the story. And I asked my assistant, Caroline, oh, so, did he get --



PIRRO: That's a phenomenal shot.



PERINO: No. It didn't went --



GUTFELD: No, but you know what?



FORD JR: He pared the hole.



PIRRO: Yes.



FORD JR: Really, first of all, golf -- they shouldn't have allowed him to take the shot. A little balance off there, he would have fallen 70 feet no matter how great an athlete he is.



PIRRO: Yes but he was willing to do it. He wants to win.



WATTERS: He aided off his back foot. It was 155 yards. He took a seven iron. That's like a nine for me. And he hit it over the green.



PIRRO: Are we talking about you, Jesse?



WATTERS: You know who -- you know who is there? Bret Baier.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: He took the week off, the whole week off. That's where he was.



PIRRO: To what?



WATTERS: To play.



FORD JR: He played. He played.



WATTERS: He's a Pro-Am.



PIRRO: No kidding.



GUTFELD: Was that a car



WATTERS: What's that?



GUTFELD: No. The last golfer was in a car. He shouldn't hit the ball there in the first place. That's just me as a golfer. I wouldn't put the ball there.



PIRRO: Yes, you are so good at this game, you should be a pro teaching us.



WATTERS: I could teach you a few things at the court.



PIRRO: Yes, I bet you can..



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Yes. Except I'm taller than you.



GUTFELD: Not really. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Dana P.



PERINO: I think everybody has been wanting this, Play Time with Percy. I think we got a little bit of that. OK, his friend, Ali Landers, the have this -- they have this huge fight, this huge fight. And then they realized that they actually love each other. Oh, then oh -- and then they made up. Isn't that's sweet.



PIRRO: That is so sweet.



PERINO: He also went to the beach. And I had this book that said if you don't introduce a dog to swimming in their first six months of life, they won't love it. So, we had his first book In lesson too. You can find it all --



WATTERS: Same with -- same with humans.



GUTFELD: You taught him swimming or did you -- started swimming lesson. Do they do swimming lessons?



PERINO: Yes, he got a swimming lesson. I'll show you.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: For dogs.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: $150 an hour.



GUTFELD: Oh, my God.



PERINO: No, it's --



GUTFELD: Don't you just throw him in the pool?



WATTERS: Yes, and they charge you $150.



GUTFELD: Sorry.



PERINO: And it's only -- it's $25.o0 more, you bring a friend.



PIRRO: I will get to my "ONE MORE THING."



WATTERS: I will get to it. I will go quickly. Johnny, my assistant, it's his birthday. He turned 26 today.



PERINO: Oh, Johnny.



WATTERS: He doesn't look a day over 25.



FORD JR: Johny, Johnny.



PIRRO: Johnny on the spot.



WATTERS: Yep. He celebrated with a Fudgie the Whale Cake --



PIRRO: What?



WATTERS: which is kind of weird if you asked me for a 26-year-old. But enjoy it, Johnny. You earned it. And we have a big primetime tonight. It's big. We have a woman who identifies as a wolf.



GUTFELD: Awesome.



WATTERS: All right. So, you want to watch that.



FORD JR: A what?



PIRRO: A wolf.



WATTERS: A wolf. Greg Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: Check for lice.



WATTERS: She's not on set.



GUTFELD: All right. You should have got a fox. Be true to the brand.



WATTERS: Damn it.



GUTFELD: Marianne Williamson is my show tonight. That should be fun.



PIRRO: That's great.



GUTFELD: Yes. Let's do this. You're going to love this. It's the best tape ever. You know, I was wondering where are they now, i.e. the Olsen twins. They're so adorable. I think we've got tape for them. They got -- them got a little bit of a tussle. Check them out. There it is. They're fighting and they're -- like they're just -- they're at some nightclub, like a VIP room. You can tell by the couch. And they haven't got -- they had a little too much to drink. And so, they start bickering and then they just start swinging at each other.



WATTERS: Which one's Mary-Kate?



GUTFELD: I have no idea. I could never tell the difference between the two. These are -- what are these? Are these Chihuahuas?



PERINO: Chihuahuas.



GUTFELD: Baby Chihuahuas? Look at those faces. They're like little space aliens, right?



PERINO: They got a big head.



GUTFELD: They got giant head.



WATTERS: The Olsens or the dog?



GUTFELD: I lost track.



WATTERS: OK.



PIRRO: That is so cute.



WATTERS: Harold Ford Jr.



FORD JR: That was a good one, Greg. In an amazing act of heroism, Corporal Annette Goodyear of the Northeast Police Department risked her life for a student crossing the street in Maryland. Just watch as she bravely pushes a young girl out of the way of a car speeding to the crosswalk, putting herself in harm's way instead. Goodyear is at home resting thankfully, prayerfully, for minor injuries.



PIRRO: Wow.



WATTERS: What?



GUTFELD: What was that kid doing?



WATTERS: Wait, was she trying to push her into the or away from the car?



FORD JR: No, she's was saving her.



PIRRO: No, away from the car.



FORD JR: She was saving her.



GUTFELD: Are they wearing masks?



FORD JR: She was saving her.



WATTERS: It look like she hit him.



FORD JR: Show it one more time. It was unbelievable.



WATTERS: Show it again. Show it again.



(CROSSTALK)



FORD JR: This is selfless act of love by this --



WATTERS: It's looks like into the car.



FORD JR: No, she ran to pull the --



GUTFELD: That kid. What was the kid thinking?



FORD JR: She didn't -- she wasn't -- she wasn't looking.



PIRRO: She was probably reading her iPhone.



FORD JR: She's at home resting, Goodyear is. Thank you.



WATTERS: (INAUDIBLE)



FORD JR: The young student was completely, unharmed.



WATTERS: All right. lots of hero out there today.



PIRRO: That's a hero. OK, do you have an ex-Valentine and know that they have an outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in the car? Give us a call with their location says a Georgia Police Department Rockmart Police Department is encouraging their followers on Facebook to get back at their exes by turning them in.



Now, think of the all-inclusive stay in the fixings included, a set of limited edition platinum bracelets, free chauffeured transportation, luxurious accommodations, and a special Valentines dinner.



PERINO: I love that, Judge.



GUTFELD: Narcs.



WATTERS: That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.



