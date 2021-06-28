'The Five' on Harris' trip to border, Biden's 'bizarre' news conference

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Martha MacCallum, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City and this is The Five.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: How did you decide that right now was the right time to make your first trip to the border?



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, it's not my first trip. I visit the border many times.



DOOCY: As vice president --



HARRIS: Back in March that I was going to come to the border, so this is not a new plan.



WATTERS: It only took 93 days, but Kamala Harris finally visited the border. Kind of. The V.P. snapping at our own Peter Doocy there and claims that seeing the situation firsthand was always the plan even though she repeatedly left off questions about going and Republicans have been pressuring Harris to visit for months.



Now instead of touring the epicenter of this crisis she was hundreds of miles away from the where the most serious problems are. And Harris didn't to offer up solutions to stop the surge of migrants coming across. Instead, she pointed the finger at the last administration and focused on her favorite phrase root causes. While insisting everything is totally under control.



HARRIS: As you know, we inherited a tough situation. We have seen streak progress over the last few months. This issue cannot be reduced to a political issue. We're talking about children. We are talking about families. We're talking about suffering, and our approach has to be thoughtful and effective.



I'm committed to ensuring that we engage in an active way on the root causes. The focus that we have place on the root causes. Invest in the root causes.



WATTERS: And Democratic Congressman Veronica Escobar who is traveling with the V.P. today getting a lot of attention for saying this.



REP. VERONICA ESCOBAR (D-TX): Welcome to El Paso. Welcome to my community. To the new Ellis Island, to the capital of the border. I am standing before you with a heartful of gratitude. Madame Vice President, thank you for being here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So, Martha, you covered a lot of this this afternoon. What jumped out at you today?



MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, that comment jumps out of me. I mean, that is not Ellis Island. Ellis Island doesn't work where you've got a big hole in the fence and people like, you know, just make their way through. Ellis Island is a process. You have, you know, back then you had to go through it. There is still a process now to become an American citizen. And a lot of people go through it and do it the right way.



I also thought it was strange that Congresswoman Escobar said, you know, this is where we greet Americans as they come across the border. This is a dangerous journey, when I listen to the vice president talk about how we have to be so concerned about these children and we have to care about them, and you know, that they were -- that they inherited this disaster, I just can't help but think about these children that get dropped over the fence by themselves after being left by coyotes and they're screaming in the night holding their teddy bear asking someone to help them.



I'm not sure how this is a more humane system than what we had before. Granted there were, you know, legitimate questions about what was done before, but I'm not sure how this has become, you know, where all the progress is and how this is going so much better at this point remains to be seen.



WATTERS: Katie, she didn't actually went to the border. She went to the airport and then she went to a border patrol station that wasn't actually on the border and then a processing facility. It's almost like she's insulting our intelligence.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Isn't the rule that if a place doesn't count that you've been to unless you actually leave the airport?



WATTERS: Right.



PAVLICH: Right. So, she went to the border patrol facility, didn't go to the actual border. Well, there is a wall there so maybe they didn't want the optics of the vice president standing in front of the border well that was replaced by the Trump administration.



I'm calling this the nothing to see here tour, because they don't want to go to McAllen because then they would see all of what's actually happening. She claims that this about children and people and humanity. Well, it would be nice if you want to visit them and talk with them and maybe listen to some of the stories about their journey and how they got here and what the root causes are and why they decided to make that journey and talk to those people firsthand.



And the other thing that was so interesting about the comment made by the congresswoman and she says it's the new Ellis Island. Ellis Island was a welcoming place for people who wanted to become American citizens. Well, it didn't -- the vice president just go to Guatemala and say don't come?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.



WATTERS: Yes.



PAVLICH: So, she is undermining the administration's whole point of don't come. So, when they say that there's been progress, they're talking about if their goal is allowing as many people as possible into the country without any kind of system, well, that goal is being reached every single month in record numbers. But if the goal is to somehow stop the flow or actually find out what's going on, she's not meeting with the people who are making the journey to find out why they left in the first place.



WATTERS: So, she says that there's been progress, Jessica. There has not been progress, don't disagree, I don't have the effort today. There is just no progress. Why would she lie like that?



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS HOST: I wouldn't call it lying, I understand it's Friday, though. So, in that spirit I think we can just have an adult conversation about what goes on at the border under every administration. Everyone has this problem. Right? Decades' old problem. I'm not saying the numbers aren't spiking right now, Katie.



PAVLICH: OK.



TARLOV: I heard the little gesture. I'm taking account of it. I did think that it was a missed opportunity to not have one someone like Congressman Cuellar who is actually a border -- who is also a representative of a border state but in a higher influx migrant area let's say with her who has called it out and said, I don't need a photo up, we need actual help here.



And AOC and a number of the other representatives have visited the facilities, said these facilities for kids are unacceptable. I don't think that those kinds of things and showing compassion and talking to kids talking to parents who have made this journey makes you look worse or makes your policies look worse because every administration struggle with this.



And unless you're super polarized like the people on really the far left or the far right about it, I think people understand how complicated this issue his and would be amenable to listening about what the solutions are and just what you heard from people, what their journey was like, the humanity side of that.



WATTERS: I feel like she doesn't want to go to that facility in McAllen or the Rio Grande Valley because she doesn't want images of her --



PAVLICH: Yes, of course.



WATTERS: -- in that situation that can be use against her in the Democrat primary. The squad will kill her with those pictures. She owns that. She's a part of this administration, she doesn't want to be associated with it so she dodged it and went to El Paso, West Texas, 800 miles away.



Greg, you've been wanting to talk about this all afternoon. I will give you the last word.



GUTFELD: I was up all-night thinking about this stuff.



WATTERS: You were.



GUTFELD: But you know what, Ellis Island is what they really believe. That's what you just saw the slip showing. It shows the gulf between what they want America to believe and what they really believe. Which is why. When people say both parties are struggling with this. The reason why both parties are struggling is because one party really doesn't believe that the border needs to be that strong. Right? They don't believe it.



If they did, they would have at least told people not to come and would have kept the wall there which was the only variable -- new variable that we had in this debate since I've been on this planet, that was the -- that's the first time I've never ever seen an actual change in the debate which caused everybody to hate it. She seems very defensive, doesn't she?



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: She reminds me of me when my wife goes with the MX bill, you know? And she keeps citing -- she cites root causes more than a tree surgeon which she should be really citing root solutions. And there are solutions. I just mentioned one. But they can't -- they can't seek practical solutions if they were somehow linked to either Trump or the Republican Party, so instead she treats it like a chore.



She's like, she's like when your parents make you take a young sibling to the movies, that's what she acts like when she went to the border. She really didn't want to be there.



PAVLICH: Yes.



GUTFELD: She didn't want to be there. And she feels like she has to be there because she's being made to go there and she's so defensive about it. It really is interesting that she's supposed to be the successor for 2024, right now there has to be some buyer's remorse.



WATTERS: Yes. She seems uncomfortable with the mantle of the vice president spirit.



MACCALLUM: She didn't want to go.



WATTERS: She didn't want to go.



MACCALLUM: I mean, she didn't really want to go.



TARLOV: It's a thankless job. It was for Joe Biden as well.



WATTERS: She didn't think she has to do something like this. Well, thankless?



PAVLICH: Well, I think it's just very obvious that she has no interest --



TARLOV: Yes, thankless.



PAVLICH: -- in solving the problem.



TARLOV: Listen to how she's being talked about constantly.



PAVLICH: She is doing nothing.



WATTERS: Wasn't thankless for George Bush 41.



PAVLICH: It's her job. But what has she done that says (Inaudible) she deserves praise for?



WATTERS: He got the White House after eight years.



PAVLICH: Name one thing.



WATTERS: You can't.



PAVLICH: You can't.



WATTERS: You can't do it. You can't do it. You can't do it, Jessica. And it's Friday.



TARLOV: Give me more time.



GUTFELD: I'm just glad we had an adult conversation, Jessica.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Unlike those other days.



WATTERS: Yes. Thank you for bringing so much maturity to the table.



TARLOV: That's what I'm here for.



WATTERS: Ahead. Derek Chauvin speaking for the first time before being sentenced in the murder of George Floyd. How long he'll spend behind bars is next.



MACCALLUM: Breaking news in Minneapolis this afternoon. Derek Chauvin speaking out for the first since his trial began right before a judge sentenced the former police officer to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin giving this very cryptic statement first time he has spoken out. Watch what said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DEREK CHAUVIN, FORMER POLICE OFFICER: There are some additional legal matters at hand. I'm not able to give the full formal statement at this time. But for briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. I hope things will give you some peace of mind.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Jesse, what do you think that means?



WATTERS: I think he is a sick puppy. I think he's got maniacal look in his eyes. I would not leave the family hanging like a cliffhanger during that situation. He is a really disturbed individual. Perhaps he is looking at life if you tap on the federal indictments to federal indictments on top of the 22 years.



He's never going to see the light of day. And he knows as a cop, someone like that goes into prison, you have to be solitary confinement the whole time. If they go to the general, they're going to eat him alive. So, he's a dead man if he steps outside into general pop. So, he might have to off himself, maybe he was saying that, I don't know, I'm not inside his sick head. It's just a theory. Or there is some legal mumbo-jumbo he is going to unveil later with his team.



I have no idea, but that was a very weird thing to do to the family at that time who are grieving. I just look back at the situation, this George Floyd death. I am so glad we are turning the page on this chapter in American history. I can't think of any positive thing that came out of this and I'm a silver lining kind of guy.



The death, the destruction, the police retirements, the crime wave, the racial resentment, what good has come out of this? What concrete results have come out of this death and the aftermath? I can't think of it. Someone help me, but it's been all bad.



TARLOV: I'm right here.



WATTERS: Tell me.



MACCALLUM: Go ahead, Jess.



TARLOV: So, the one thing or one -- I haven't thought this broadly. But one thing that is a good result is this extreme sentencing of Derek Chauvin. That there is accountability and I understand there are many people --



WATTERS: Of course.



TARLOV: -- probably including -



WATTERS: We expected that. We expected that.



TARLOV: Jesse, that's completely unfair. I can't think of one thing that I said one thing --



WATTERS: Well, of course I'm glad he got locked up and that's fine. I'm talking about society.



TARLOV: But that does matter for a society because now there is an example of a white police officer who took the life of a black man on camera in front of everyone and he went away for a really long time. Now it's not as long as some people would have wanted some social justice advocates. I don't know what the Floyd family was hoping for 30 years. But nobody can dispute the fact that this was a substantive sentence for a killer.



And we sought other members of the police force get up there and say we don't teach people to do that. He is not one of us. This is not how we do things. And I think that all of that is incredibly important. Those are two good things.



MACCALLUM: That I agree with you but that's what so tragic about the extrapolation of his act that has reflected on police officers all across the country. I mean, that's what so devastating about it. And I think back to that night in Minneapolis when Mayor Jacob Frey told those police officers in the third precinct get out of there.



That to me, that was one of the most crucial turning point of the entire summer that followed. Because he didn't say we've got your back, hold the fort, we are going to make sure that we, you know, we quell what's going on outside this precinct. They got in their cars and they rode away. They never got over that, those police officers. They never got over it.



They abandoned their post. People ran in there. They flooded the entire place, they emptied the filing cabinets. It was so repulsive I think in such a deep way. And Jacob Frey, so now they're having elections to the city council where they all said they were going to reimagine the police force after that, right? And now, what's happened is that everyone on that city council, they didn't meet the margin of 60 percent so they now have to basically go to a runoff.



PAVLICH: Yes.



MACCALLUM: So now Jacob Frey also is expected he is the refund the police man now, Katie.



PAVLICH: Right. Right.



MACCALLUM: So, he's expected to win in that election.



PAVLICH: Well, that's the biggest problem with the consequences of the aftermath of the situation because the left took this case and apply it to every single police department across the country no matter if it's in a big city, in small town, all cops are racist, they had to be defunded. You had a number of Democratic city councils and mayors all over the place, Portland, Minneapolis, Baltimore, defunding the police and then all of a sudden crime goes up by. you know, murders are up 50 percent in some places. In Portland homicide is up by 500 plus percent in that city.



And now all of a sudden you have the president this week coming in with essentially a crime bail out for these blue cities by saying you can take money from the American Rescue Act to refund your police forces that you took millions of dollars away from because you were buying into this narrative. That by the way, the prosecution didn't use it in court.



The prosecution said Derek Chauvin is one officer in a force. He murdered George Floyd. That was the argument they made. The jury agreed with them. But the left took it and applied it to everybody else and we had a year of rage and summers of burning. And you have the White House now trying to get out in front of another summer like that because police are leaving in droves, people are not signing up to replace the people who are retiring. And people want more police in their communities.



And so, there are consequences to applying the situation to everyone rather than just taking the fact as they were for this one case.



MACCALLUM: We go back to the summer, Greg, and you know, you remember during the election, how much the need to reform police was such a big topic and now, you know, this is like front and center on the place of President Biden and Kamala Harris and you know, now we're at a whole different stage of this. But they are still, you know, dealing with an issue that became difficult for them.



GUTFELD: Yes. I mean, what do we do now? Our politicians and our media decided to use this case to indict the entire -- our entire national police force, which led to the defunding, led to the Ferguson effect, dramatic shocking rise in crime in which most of the victims were black and brown. Right? I mean, they're all in cities that really needed law enforcement. And the law enforcement was no longer there.



That created a mountain of dead. And that was driven by, in my view, like - - just taking a -- they are something like 25 to 30 cases like this every year out of millions and millions of stops and they're horrible and they're tragic, and that was -- the guy is going away for a long time.



But we didn't spend any time really on that Puerto Rican couple.



PAVLICH: Right.



GUTFELD: You know? From the parade who were pulled out of their car and murdered.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



GUTFELD: And I keep thinking about that one because there are so many horrible criminal acts that have been going on that the media decides is not important. It's not important. It is important when the police officer does something because of the job that they hold, they're in authority figure and it places until the racial elements.



But when you think about OK, if you play through your mind and you find the very worst things, that crime turn my stomach because you saw it. It's as bad as what we saw with the police.



MACCALLUM: It's horrible.



GUTFELD: It's horrible. And I wonder what would have happened if the cops were there. They weren't there, and they had stopped that crime and they had shot one of the suspects? How would the media portrayed that when that husband and wife are alive and the kids now still have their parents, but there is a dead suspect or an injured suspect. How would that have been portrayed if the cop --it would be in entirely different story and there be -- I have no idea what it would be like. I could predict that the police would be portrayed in a favorable way.



PAVLICH: Well we know, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: LeBron James when you had that --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: -- that police officer in Ohio who shot that girl who was stabbing the other girl.



GUTFELD: Right.



PAVLICH: Immediately blew up as a racial incident of police violence when he saved the life of a young black girl.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: And so, you know, they've racialized all of these situations immediately when they come out, rather than waiting for the facts and treating each case as an individual situation rather than smearing all police officers as being like Derek Chauvin.



GUTFELD: Yes. And each case is different.



MACCALLUM: Right.



GUTFELD: There aren't a lot of them. So, you could act, if you were a journalist you could sit down and actually read about every single case like this --



MACCALLUM: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- it'd be done in three weeks and come to the conclusion that there are all sorts of variables involved from police incompetence, right? Police brutality, substances, crowd control, all of these things play a role differently, each one of them. But the media cannot abide by that. They cannot look at the nuances, it all has to be black and white and black versus white.



TARLOV: Well, there is some nuance which I think is really interesting between media coverage and actually public approval of law enforcement and what people want. And Eric Adams, who looks to becoming the new mayor of New York has already started talking about that. Of New York City.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TARLOV: You know, and he is a police officer and there is high approval for law enforcement. People want more cops in their areas especially blacks --



MACCALLUM: Yes. Because they have seen the reality of what happens when they're gone.



TARLOV: Right.



PAVLICH: Yes.



MACCALLUM: I mean, this is what happened. Right? There were major consequences to this narrative that, you know, basically discouraged police from doing their job all across the country. Somebody has to -- somebody has to pay the piper for that.



GUTFELD: It's the white liberal -- it's the white liberal mayor.



MACCALLUM: I mean, it is unreal what happened. No. Yes, it is --



GUTFELD: I mean, think about -- think about Portland.



PAVLICH: Yes.



GUTFELD: And think about Minneapolis.



MACCALLUM: And thankfully the jury in this case and the way it was prosecuted for Derek Chauvin, they did isolate it. And that's what America should have done.



PAVLICH: Right.



MACCALLUM: Said, this is what happened. This is wrong and we need to fix it. And you know, today we have a sentence for him. So. All right. So, here's what's coming up. A totally different topic. Actually, whisper this.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACCALLUM: President Biden whispered at a press conference and it caused quite a story. We'll be right back.



PAVLICH: Well, the hash tag creepy Joe trending on Twitter after a truly bizarre moment when President Biden aggressively whispered into a microphone. Viewer warning, it's pretty weird.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They said that people are waiting for relief.



UNKNOWN: Yes.



BIDEN: I got them $1.9 trillion release so far. They are going to getting checks in the mail that are consequential this week for child care. Just remind them, I wrote the bill on the environment. Why would I not before it? Pay them more. This is an employee's -- employee's bargaining chip now what's happening?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: So, Greg, I just imagine Joe Biden doing the whisper thing while he is touching or sniffing someone's hair.



GUTFELD: I don't know. Does he know that everyone can hear him? Like generally when you whisper --



PAVLICH: I couldn't hear him.



GUTFELD: -- when you whisper, it so people can't hear you, but he is whispering and everybody can hear him because he's got a microphone. Look, it's one to -- like why is he doing this? Because he's pretending that he's stating something that is obvious. Right. Pay them more. Except that's a really stupid comment. It's kind of stupid.



PAVLICH: It's really dumb.



GUTFELD: It's like that's not the beginning and the end of an opinion although he would be really great as a character in a horror movie. I was discussing this earlier that if they ever do a horror film that takes place in an abandoned library and there's this bat story where there was a male librarian who had been like, attacked by crazed kids, and he was left to die, and then he -- but he's still there. And then like years later, these other kids show up at the library, and it's whisper. They call him Whispering Joe. It sounds like a great (INAUDIBLE).



MACCALLUM: It sounds like something out of a hot -- like Hogwarts. He could be like -- right? He'd come right in.



GUTFELD: Whispering at you.



MACCALLUM: But, Jessica, they could also call the movie Good Old Joe, right? Because this is a habit that he has apparently. You've done your research.



TARLOV: Well, I like to come prepared.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



GUTFELD: Oh, you're saying we're not prepared?



MACCALLUM: I like how Katie just insulted you with research.



TARLOV: Well, not the girls, babies. So, I did my research on it. It's something that he does, but I think that we can all agree as adults and have children, that there is a large contingency of Americans, mostly Democrats, some moderate Republicans, independents, who find Joe Biden charming. And this is part of his charm. It's part of his thing.



I mean, I watched Donald Trump do that weird dance like on the stage at rally.



WATTERS: It's the YMCA, Jessica.



TARLOV: This is not the YMCA.



WATTERS: It's not a weird dance. It's YMCA.



TARLOV: I've done YMCA and it's like up here but he's like down here.



WATTERS: Joe Biden doesn't even know how to spell YMCA.



TARLOV: I don't think that Donald Trump v Joe Biden's spelling bee -- well, it would rate well. But it's just who Joe Biden is and people like him.



PAVLICH: Yes, Jesse, Biden -- Martha, he always get the pass, right?



MACCALLUM: But when this happens with President Trump, it's like, you know, hours of morning TV. Like, there's something wrong with this man.



TARLOV: With the dance move?



MACCALLUM: He needs to have a medical examination.



GUTFELD: 25th amendment. 25th amendment.



MCDOWELL: We need to have him psychologically analyzed. He's unstable. He's unfit. That's what -- that's what I just find like -- you know, that's -- for me, that's the whole thing. It's like, you want people to sort of treat things in some kind of equal semblance and manner. But every time he does something weird, it's like no one is allowed to talk about it. Every time he looks so exhausted, that you're afraid that like, you know, he might fall down, we're not allowed -- no one is allowed to talk about it. But in the past presidency, it was like fair game all the time. So, why is that?



WATTERS: Well, I think he was in a good mood yesterday because he thought he cut a deal which ended up not being a deal. But at the time, he thought he cut a deal and was happy. And he's not a very articulate guy. I'm not talking about his stutter, I'm talking about in the history of presidents, he's not an effective communicator. He's not known to be a persuasive guy. He doesn't speak in a clear and concise way. And he gets frustrated, so he has three tells.



The first tell is, come on, man. And that's Joe giving up. That's Joe knowing he can't convince you with an actual sentence. It's just, come on man. And then the other tell is the anger, the finger, the wagging, and the flash of the temper. That's when he gets frustrated that he's not communicating. The third tell is the whisper. The whisper is Joe lowering his cadence because he never does that. Because he's very boring, he lowers his cadence, and he comes down, and he tries to reassure the audience that everything is OK. I have things under control. I'm cutting a deal, I'm doing a great job.



And that's the way a limited guy like Joe Biden communicates sometimes. And I hate to agree with you, Jessica. It's one of the more endearing things he does.



GUTFELD: Well, you know what he says? He says, speak softly and carry a life alert. WATTERS: Good one.



PAVLICH: All right, up next, liberal college taking woke to a whole new level with a giant list of oppressive words.



TARLOV: A college trying to ban certain words. Brandeis University is releasing an oppressive language list. Students shouldn't say, and is suggesting alternatives, here are just some of them. Instead of you guys, use y'all, folks, or people. Long time no see becomes I haven't seen you in so long. Killing it is bad. Say, great job. Don't take a shot at someone. Give it a go. And don't walk in, drop in instead. Katie?



PAVLICH: So, this is it.



TARLOV: Suggested word list, this is not Brandeis law yet but --



PAVLICH: Not law yet, but if you use these terms, you're going to be --



TARLOV: I do wonder what --



PAVLICH: -- be expelled from the university or put on a list of banned people. They're also not using the term trigger warning because it's considered offensive because the word trigger is too close to being affiliated with guns, and they say that's too violent.



TARLOV: Well, if you can't give it a shot --



PAVLICH: I remember when it was like you were required to use the term trigger warning before you spoke about any topic on campus to make sure everybody knew that their feelings may get hurt. But I just think these kids need at the university what, $80,000 a year to go to school there. They need something else to do. If this is what you're spending 80 grand a year on, then you are wasting your money and you could be doing so many other things than coming up with a list of words that you find offensive for some little reason.



TARLOV: Jesse, will Jesse Watters Jr. be going to Brandeis?



WATTERS: It's a hard no, Tarlov. I'm just having flashbacks. Watters go to Brandeis, ask the dopey college kids about this, ambush the president, bite him on first. We'll put it after Miller on Monday.



So, I think this country has it so good that we are looking for a struggle. Life is about a struggle, but there's nothing to struggle for. You have air conditioning, you have Netflix, you have internet porn, you have seamless. You can live in a bubble and it's the cushiest life.



GUTFELD: My life.



WATTERS: But people want something to push up and resist again, so they create fake struggles over nonsense to make their lives feel meaningful and consequential. In the meantime, we are laughing at these people. They are annoying, and we are laughing at you. This is ridiculous. And that's all I have for today.



TARLOV: Martha.



MACCALLUM: So, ever since we had the video of this woman who grew up in Maoist China, and she was like 20 years old, it's been ringing in my ears and haunting me every time I see a story like this, because she talks about how at school, they would put up these big posters in the hallways in the cafeterias where children could write criticisms about anyone that they was deemed ideologically impure.



And then she talks about the fact that everything that was considered old or feudalist was taken out and smashed. So, they're just taking out these phrases and smashing them. So, I am -- I'm worried. You know, maybe I'm crazy, but I look at all this stuff and I think this is scary. This is scary. And you're so right. You're going to pay all that money to -- what are these teachers doing? And those graduates, do they understand the Civil War, World War I, World War II? Do they understand how the country works? Or are they just kind of graduate thinking like, oh, my gosh, someone just said trigger warning to me, and I'm feeling a little triggered.



It's really -- it's scary. So, I just keep going back to this woman and remembering what she said about growing up in China.



TARLOV: Well, Greg, I want to get your thoughts on that, but there was a big case this week about free speech, right, with the ACLU on the side of not Brandeis. So, what are your thoughts?



GUTFELD: Well, I mean, we were -- when we were growing up, we were told that big brother would come from government is actually coming. It's coming from us. I'm with Martha on this. I think that this is -- students used to fight for free speech. Now, they're fighting against it. That's quite a change. And the root cause of this, if I may say so Kamala, it's not fragility. It's not like you're worried about some of these feelings being hurt about --



PAVLICH: That's true.



GUTFELD: You know they don't like walk-in, so you know, they don't like these specific words that hurt somebody's feelings. It's actually a thirst for power. You get -- you get a nice ping of dopamine when you actually achieve one of these things. And this desire for power and influence is continually rewarded by the terrified response of these administrators. The administrators who are getting paid exorbitant amount of money, which is why the tuition is so high, because the administration has grown so much at these colleges. It's the tyranny of the few versus the cowardice of the majority. This is -- this is the root of every major revolution. And so, we can sit here and go like, yes, it's OK. No, but this is how it starts.



WATTERS: Revolution starts at Brandeis.



GUTFELD: No, it's already started out.



PAVLICH: It's already started.



GUTFELD: It's in every -- it's in corporate -- it's in corporations, it's in academia, it's in entertainment, it's in media. All of this stuff is bubbling up everywhere. And it's -- like, he guy from Mumford and Sons, quits his -- quits his band because he wrote a nice tweet about Andy Ngo's book. That's where we are. I mean, it is -- it's a war on speech. It's a war on ideas. It's a war on thoughts.



PAVLICH: And I joke about it, but it's true. It is terrifying.



TARLOV: I think also, we talk about this with a lot of things. You start to lose the forest through the trees of like, what is actually racist, right, what is actually hate speech --



MACCALLUM: It's meaningless. It becomes meaningless.



TARLOV: Well, that's unfortunate especially at 76,000 --



PAVLICH: I think they're down by a billion dollars.



GUTFELD: Wow.



TARLOV: Well, that's a whole other subject. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're answering your questions. I like this question from VJ P. I don't know -- I don't know what that means. What was your favorite under $0.25 candy when you were growing up, Martha?



MACCALLUM: Smarties.



GUTFELD: Smart. The ones that are in a little roll.



MACCALLUM: You unroll them like that.



GUTFELD: Yes, and they all come out like --



MACCALLUM: You unroll them fast and they all lined up in pretty colors. Those are my favorite. It just tastes sugar.



GUTFELD: Yes, they are. They're fantastic. Sweethearts, remember Sweethearts?



TARLOV: Is that the one on the bracelet?



GUTFELD: No. You remember, those were like you could wear them around your neck.



TARLOV: Yes.



GUTFELD: I forgot what those were called. Jesse?



MACCALLUM: Candy was not good on those stuff.



WATTERS: Maybe Gobstoppers.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Did you get those individualized or did you have to get them in the box?



GUTFELD: No, you got them individualized.



WATTERS: You did? Yes, I'll go Gobstoppers.



GUTFELD: Oh, those were --



WATTERS: Because they were a threat to choke you.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. Do remember Jujubes?



TARLOV: Yes.



GUTFELD: They could be stuck in your teeth.



TARLOV: Forever.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



TARLOV: They took them out of --



GUTFELD: I used to blame everything on the Jujubes. What's your candy? No, it's getting stuck in every tooth.



TARLOV: They're really bad for your teeth. And I like Tootsie Rolls, like just the individual ones and the sheets with the dots on it. You know, like the --



WATTERS: Dots.



MACCALLUM: Dots.



GUTFELD: That's acid.



TARLOV: But isn't Dots also like a gummy candy as well, the big yellow package. So, they're both dots?



PAVLICH: No, dots are -- yes, those are dots.



WATTERS: What about Fun Dip? Remember Fun Dip?



MACCALLUM: Fun Dip.



WATTERS: You get like the little thing and you scoop the sugar powder?



MACCALLUM: And you mouth turns like (INAUDIBLE)



WATTERS: Different colors.



PAVLICH: But that was under $0.25. My favorite under $0.25 was you take the quarter to the machine that you turn and Red Hots would come out.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes.



PAVLICH: A whole pile of Red Hots.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



PAVLICH: You can get a good immune system by eating a lot of those.



MACCALLUM: I was going to say, that's not like a COVID candy.



GUTFELD: Did you guys remember -- I'm old.



MCDOWELL: We used to have those in the building upstairs?



WATTERS: Yes, we did.



GUTFELD: Did you remember the long -- it was like a long funnel, like a long tube, and it had really cheap versions of Hershey Kisses but they weren't wrapped? Do you remember that?



WATTERS: That's a bong.



GUTFELD: They were so -- I'm trying to think of what I like. i Like Wacky Packages.



MACCALLUM: Oh, so did I.



GUTFELD: Oh, my God. You got the gum. The stickers were amazing.



MCDOWELL: I had those stickers all over my notebook.



GUTFELD: I had -- I had every season. They come out and I buy them. I waited outside Stop and Go on 37th Avenue in San Mateo and wait for that. That was so good. But also the Bit-O-Honeys, the Bit-O-Honeys.



MACCALLUM: I like Bit-O-Honeys.



TARLOV: What's that?



MACCALLUM: Or Mary Jane.



GUTFELD: Mary Jane.



TARLOV: Mary Janes are delicious.



GUTFELD: Yes. All right, oh, this is another diet one from Gladys T. Hill. What is it food that you are so good at making yourself?



MACCALLUM: This is really a hard question.



GUTFELD: Yes. We're all like -- we're all seamless junkies.



MACCALLUM: Oh, Gladys, Gladys, Gladys.



GUTFELD: Come on, Katie. You kill animals. You must be able to cook it.



PAVLICH: I tried to cook a steak the other night by myself because my husband was at home and I made beef jerky, so I don't think this is a good question for me.



GUTFELD: Jessica?



TARLOV: So, I've gotten as my COVID trick that I'm actually good at cooking steak. And my husband is started calling me T-Bone Tarlov which is the least romantic. You've been married for 30 --



MACCALLUM: That is so cute.



GUTFELD: T-bone.



MACCALLUM: T-bone.



TARLOV: It's all very sexy in the newlywed's house.



GUTFELD: T-Bone Tarlov. I think we have a new nickname here.



MACCALLUM: That's so endearing. They're going to call you that for now.



WATTERS: They call me J-Bone now.



GUTFELD: Jesse?



WATTERS: J-Bone and T-Bone. Fried eggs I can make overeasy. I know how to make the yoke nice and runny if they like it like that, or steak, but also hotdogs. I can't really make nice hotdogs.



GUTFELD: Is that easy? Is that easy?



TARLOV: Do you boil them?



WATTERS: I don't boil them, T-Bone.



GUTFELD: It's all about the bun.



MACCALLUM: T-Bone.



GUTFELD: You got to have a soft but hot bun.



WATTERS: Tell me more about that.



GUTFELD: Get my video. Martha?



MACCALLUM: Jesse stole my answer. Mine was also eggs.



WATTERS: Scrambled, you do scramble?



MACCALLUM: I make good scrambled cheesy eggs.



TARLOV: Nice.



MCDOWELL: With cheese in that, scramble them up. I can make toast really well.



WATTERS: Oh, stop it. Toast.



MACCALLUM: What else do you want to know?



GUTFELD: Have you ever heard of the -- I have an egg, an outdoor grill. You cannot -- you cannot go wrong with the steak.



MACCALLUM: Oh, that's cool.



TARLOV: You cannot mess it up.



WATTERS: You like that?



GUTFELD: I could -- you could char the outside and have it perfect inside.



WATTERS: Yes, I like the Weber grill if you're listening, Weber. I really like that grill.



TARLOV: In what color Weber grills do you like?



GUTFELD: All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next. Hooray!



Also, I'm guest hosting "HANNITY" tonight. Apparently, there's a UFO report that just dropped. I'm sure we're going to be covering that in a fair and balanced way. Of course, "WATTERS' WORLD" Saturday 8:00. I hit the streets to find out what New Yorkers think about the crime wave. It's ridiculous.



So, you go to wattersday.com. That's right, wattersday.com, two tease, and purchase a ticket. You get a copy of my book and then you can watch the special 6:15 p.m. on July 1. You're going to love it. I'm going to show an exclusive clip on Monday.



Also, I'm guest hosting "HANNITY" tonight. Apparently, there's a UFO report that just dropped. I'm sure we're going to be covering that in a fair and balanced way. Of course, "WATTERS' WORLD" Saturday 8:00. I hit the streets to find out what New Yorkers think about the crime wave. It's ridiculous.



And lastly, every night next week, I'm hosting "PRIMETIME." Every night. I got to sell books, Gutfeld. I learned by watching you. So, watch that.



PAVLICH: So, wait, what time do we tune in to watch you brush your teeth?



WATTERS: All day, all day next week.



GUTFELD: Oh boy. That's a lot of Watters.



WATTERS: That was exhausting.



MACCALLUM: That's like five "ONE MORE THINGS."



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Even I'm sick of me.



MACCALLUM: I don't have another thing. Never mind.



WATTERS: Go ahead.



GUTFELD: Tonight, 11:00 p.m. "GUTFELD!" I got Dagen. She's on. Todd Piro, and he's up all -- by the way, it's Piro not Piro. David Angelo, great comedian, Kat Timpf. It's going to be a great show, I promise. And they're called Flicks. That's the candy I was thinking of.



MACCALLUM: Flicks. That's a California thing we decided.



GUTFELD: Yes, it has to be.



GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great



GUTFELD: You know, even little animals like to gossip. Check out this pair right here. These are -- these are little -- they're called bushbabies, but they're also called Galagos. They're from Australia.



MACCALLUM: They're cute.



GUTFELD: And they just hang out there and they just -- they just sit and watch what's going on.



TARLOV: They're home pets?



GUTFELD: Yes, they're home pets. They can -- you can teach them how to cook and do laundry. And no -- and also they taste great. They're adorable. I'm joking. I love them.



WATTERS: Animals taste great.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACCALLUM: That's a whole another segment.



WATTERS: OK, who do we have? Martha.



MACCALLUM: OK, so if you have a problem with your neighbors, you could do what these people did in Yorkshire. This is how people argue in Yorkshire. This is -- this was the tree before, but see how it hangs over the driveway of the neighbor? They don't like it.



WATTERS: Friendly neighborhood dispute.



MACCALLUM: Like, we always got along fine. I don't know what the problem is. But you know, it's kind of interesting. It's kind of like a cartoon.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACCALLUM: Right?



GUTFELD: It's artistic too.



MACCALLUM: It is artistic.



WATTERS: Don't give Gutfeld any ideas, very passive-aggressive neighbor, trust me. Katie?



PAVLICH: I like it. OK, so we love a good maternity photo shoot, right? Well, when Amanda Exine (PH) and Philip Warner posts together for this shot, their 12-year-old Tennessee Walker horse, Buckshot, decided to make an appearance in the photo. The woman who took it, her name is Kristen Zaffiro of Kristen -- or Photography by Kristen. It went viral. And they say that this horse has a habit of taking funny photos. So, cute maternity photo, guys.



GUTFELD: How did you know I'm into maternity photos?



PAVLICH: I know it's your favorite thing.



PAVLICH: Which is why I just want to make sure you weren't deprived of your favorite topic.



GUTFELD: No, there's only few -- there's only few Web sites (INAUDIBLE)



TARLOV: (INAUDIBLE) are everything, gender reveals --



MACCALLUM: Everything now, right?



PAVLICH: At least they didn't burn everything down.



MACCALLUM: I did all these things without photographing all of it. Go ahead.



TARLOV: OK. I totally agree.



WATTERS: Go ahead, T-Bone.



MACCALLUM: T-Bone.



TARLOV: I always like forget them on TV. OK, I didn't think it was actually going to close. Famous last words from Little Brother Vincent who locked his sister Giovanna in a dressing room that used to be a bank vault. This store in Port Jefferson, Long Island used to be a First National Bank and Giovanna spent 90 minutes trapped inside before firefighters were able to spring her.



She emerged through a hole the fire department drilled in the wall. And there's no word yet on whether she purchased the clothes she was planning to try on. Her mother was very upset about all this but we're very glad that you're free. Did you enjoy your week?



GUTFELD: That was about a safe space.



MACCALLUM: A vault that is a dressing room.



GUTFELD: That's Katie.



PAVLICH: Where's Geraldo?



GUTFELD: Yes, where's Geraldo?



TARLOV: I thought about that, but I didn't know you'd say that.



WATTERS: Katie, that was a cheap shot, but I thought it was funny. That's it for us. Have a great weekend, everybody.



GUTFELD: Where's Geraldo?

