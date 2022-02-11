'The Five' on Democrats taking all the credit

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on February 10, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

COVID mandates are finally going away and Democrats say you should be thanking Joe Biden for getting your freedom back. If it sounds like a joke, sadly it's not. Despite the fact that the White House and CDC are not budging an inch from their mask mandates, liberals are demanding that you heap praise on the president.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president has been clear and has said that we are moving toward a time when COVID won't disrupt our daily lives, a time when COVID won't be a constant crisis.



REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): Under President Biden's leadership, a public health infrastructure was put into place to ensure that we can do everything possible to crush the virus.



REP. SEAN MALONEY (D-NY): -- of whether there should be a blanket mandates for businesses and other public areas is a step that here in New York we feel comfortable taking because of the success of the president's policies.



PIRRO: And then there's the media. Remember how they smeared Republicans and accuse them of wanting to kill Americans by refusing restrictions? Their opinions much different now that Democrats are on board.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Here's the thing with death Santis. He denies. He denies the efficacy of mask and vaccines.



NORAH O'DONNELL, CBS NEWS HOST: The first glimmer of hope and what could be life after the pandemic.



UNKNOWN: We know Glenn Youngkin's true colors is that is MAGA red.



KATE BOLDUAN, CNN HOST: More signs of the country is pushing to get back to normal.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: COVID politics makes a lot of Republican governors stupid.



JOHN BERMAN, CNN HOST: These are all states led by Democrats and once hard-hit COVID zones and they seem to be decisions driven by science not politics.



PIRRO: All right. It seems like the Democrats are changing their tune, Jesse. Is this science or political science?



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Its political science. And what does that mean you're following the science? It's like the race car, it's lost all meaning. Next time, you know, you do something that makes your boyfriend or your girlfriend or your spouse angry, just say, hey, babe I was following the science. You'll see how far that gets you. It doesn't get you anywhere. What does that even mean?



If the Democrats are doing what they are doing, are they following the science? And which science? The same science that started the pandemic? The mad scientist that cooked this thing up in the lab? A million Americans are dead. It's like the highest death toll, crushed families and small businesses and they're like, all right, here peasant, take your freedom back and here's a side of inflation.



I don't like what's going on with the masks. What usually happens when you make someone put something on their body or on their face, it's very personal to do that. And you see that in the Army. They make you shave your head or gangs, they make you wear a collar or get a tattoo. And it's kind of like a soft kind of form of submission.



Once you get some to do that to their body, it makes you able to control them a lot easier. So once they've gotten that down, Fauci even said that masks don't do anything. Its kind about getting the country in this -- in the zone where we were all on the same team to fight this thing together. And by the way, has anybody asked Fauci about the Johns Hopkins Study? I don't think anybody has asked him about that. Someone needs to -- maybe our very own stupid son of a bitch can ask him that next time.



PIRRO: Well, you know, will -- after all this Dana, will Americans trust the left because this is so obvious.



PERINO: I think there's a lot of -- there's a distrust across the board is down for institutions. And it's not just even with COVID, it's across the board. If you think about what happened in the -- all the institutions from the 20th century do not feel like they are up to the 21st century challenges that we are experiencing. I think the White House trying to take credit and the Democrats, I understand why they are trying to do it, but I do find it a little bit hard to swallow.



And they probably would have gone a lot farther if they would have said what a collective action, look at all that we did together. Thank you for wearing the mask. Thank you for getting vaccines. Thank you to the scientists who figured out the pills, the treatments, the monoclonal antibodies, all of those things. And let's move forward.



I think that you're gearing up to see something probably before the Super Bowl weekend that's -- so that maybe Friday or Saturday from the CDC that says okay, actually, masks can be optional and you'll see if they'll try to do something so that the president when he does his interview with Lester Holy of NBC which is a traditional thing --



WATTERS: You are smart.



PERINO: -- he'll have something to say.



WATTERS: You are on to something.



PERINO: I might be, but the other thing I noticed in the White House briefing today, all of the reporters were peppering Jen Psaki with questions about these mask mandates. One thing that's really difficult is that their political legs have been cut out from under them because the Democrats in the states as I understand it, the governors were asking the White House to take this action before they did. There was no action and so they decided to move on their own and so they're kind of like standing there without any policy.



PIRRO: Yes. You know, Geraldo, now the blue state governors in spite of the fact that they're going against, you know, Biden and the CDC, are seen as the heroes. And the red state governors like DeSantis are seen -- still seen as the villains standing in the way.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: That's media. I don't care about media. I care about reality and it's clear --



PIRRO: No, that's Psaki. That's Psaki who said that DeSantis was standing in the way, not the media.



RIVERA: But she's a politician and --



PERINO: No she's not.



PIRRO: But she speaks to the president.



PERINO: She's not a politician.



RIVERA: Well, I think that she's in a hyper-charged political role as a surrogate for the president and that's it.



PIRRO: So she gets to be political.



RIVERA: She gets to be political, but I don't care. I want everybody in the country to breeze through COVID as easy as I did. I don't know if the - - I don't know if masks worked or didn't work. It doesn't matter. They tried. They were in a panic. They were facing, Jesse mentioned, a million dead Americans. They were doing the best they could given the information they had.



I think the demonizing of one side or the other is really pathetic. It will end and the test will be this. The people who are most against masks are the people who are against vaccination also. If these prohibitions, the vaccine mandate and the mask mandate go away, it will be interesting to see what happens.



If the people who've been against masks and vaccines all along don't get sicker at an accelerated rate and then they don't die at an accelerated rate then they were right all along. But you can't -- you can't attribute bad faith to either side. Everybody was fine.



PIRRO: Fauci I can attribute bad faith to. He says that masks don't work and that he is the science. If masks don't work why are we masking our kids?



RIVERA: And why did the Japanese wear masks for decades?



PIRRO: No, no, no. This isn't about the Japanese. It's about our American kids, the most vulnerable.



RIVERA: He was (inaudible), come on judge.



PIRRO: No, right now they're wearing masks.



RIVERA: I want --



PIRRO: Okay.



RIVERA: I still feel funky when I see someone without a mask around.



PIRRO: Well, that's your issue. It's time for us to be free.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: You feel funky?



RIVERA: Funky.



GUTFELD: You feel funky?



PIRRO: Funky?



GUTFELD: Like pull on the gang. (Inaudible) parliament.



PIRRO: All right, Greg. Greg, you want to wrap this up.



GUTFELD: I would love to wrap this up. I think we should welcome the Democrats for coming around. That's the noble thing to do that to say, hey, finally you guys got here. It could have been sooner, but we're so glad you finally figured it out.



But now that they're taking a victory lap, I have to say that more people died under Joe Biden who had the vaccine and the therapeutics than under Trump who had neither. Trump had the added disadvantage of Joe and Kam trashing the vaccine which obviously led to tens of thousands of deaths.



See I'm doing my best impression of a liberal when Trump was president. They have blood on their hands. I haven't said that in a few weeks. So that's what you would say if they're -- after they take the victory lap. I have an analogy. If-- where is it? Do you ever do a school project?



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: And then there's one --



RIVERA: The volcanoes.



GUTFELD: -- there's one guy -- I did a volcano. And there's one guy in the group who does nothing.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: But at the end he tries to take credit for everyone else's work.



WATTERS: Why you looking at me?



GUTFELD: Well, you would like that, but that's Joe Biden, right? The Republican governors, they did all the heavy lifting. They took all the risks.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: They decided to start the parade, you know, to end this stuff. And for him to take credit when he had no skin in the game and never did any risk asses assessment is wrong. I have a rule. If you didn't really help me move out of my apartment then don't show up when the pizza's being served. You will get no slices.



Right now -- Joe's the guy who never shows up for work and then he's suddenly always there at the Christmas party hanging around under the mistletoe.



WATTERS: Sniffing your hair.



RIVERA: Do you think -- do you think Trump did all he could have to push vaccines?



PIRRO: Oh my god. Yes.



GUTFELD: He was excited. I didn't think --



RIVERA: All he could have --



GUTFELD: By the way, you can always do better. You can always do better. But the vaccine thing --



RIVERA: He disappeared for months.



GUTFELD: He changed -- wait, Trump?



PIRRO: What are you talking about?



RIVERA: He disappeared.



PIRRO: He was in front of the American people.



WATTERS: You're confusing Trump with Biden. Biden was in his basement disappearing.



PIRRO: Biden was hiding the whole campaign.



RIVERA: After the president lost the election he could have still pushed vaccines. He could have still said the epidemic is still with us.



PERINO: Well, I think that's unreal (ph).



PIRRO: Oh, come on.



PERINO: Can I mention one other thing?



PIRRO: Yes, go ahead.



PERINO: The Oscars have announced that there's --



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: -- there's no vaccine requirement and no mask at the Oscars. I hope that is true for the staff that has to work it.



PIRRO: Oh, good point.



PERINO: Watch for that.



GUTFELD: Oh, I hope they have to wear masks.



PIRRO: Isn't it amazing. Hollywood now --



PERINO: So we can make fun of them?



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: And the people who sell lipstick.



PIRRO: -- not requiring vaccines. All right, up next, President Biden Getting Homeland Security involved over reports the trucker protest is coming to the Super Bowl.



WATTERS: The trucker protest rocking Canada could be heading to the Super Bowl next and it's got Joe Biden pretty worried. So, he's calling up his Department of Homeland Security for a pre-emptive crackdown. The agency warning police to prepare for protests similar to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" and that U.S. based truck drivers could start blocking highways and major roads in California ahead of the Super Bowl.



Biden's state of the union address could also be impacted. Administration officials very concerned.



PSAKI: We support peaceful protest but we have concerns when those protests turn violent. And certainly I think it's important for everyone in Canada and the United States to understand what the impact of this blockage is.



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, DHS SECRETARY: Once they intervene in other people's freedoms and liberties, it becomes a more complicated landscape, but we're working with law enforcement to address any eventualities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: All right. So, Greg, I knew that they were starting in California. I heard maybe they were coming east, but I don't want to mess up the Super Bowl.



GUTFELD: Yes, but I do choose the truckers over the trackers. I don't buy this what if stuff. We've seen this -- what they've done is they're mapping this after the strategy they used with terror. Remember there was any kind of big event --



WATTERS: Oh, yes.



GUTFELD: Oh, we have to make sure that the terror threat level will go up at the Super Bowl if there could be an ISIS attack at this. All they're doing is they're transferring that framework to people who have yet to commit any crime.



PIRRO: Right.



GUTFELD: I mean, I would love to see the DHS like taze a baby. When they go to these events, what do you see? Every picture you see are families, a bouncy castle. But what they're doing right now is they're doing their bad appling, right? They find a flag or they plant a flag or they dig up a two- year-old flyer from Miami and they claim, oh my god, this entire convoy, they are terrorists. They're white supremacists.



It's a political tactic to smear your opponents. I mean, you know, I know Geraldo gets really mad when an illegal immigrant commits a crime and like say painting a swastika on a capitol building and then we'd bring it up and you think, oh my god, we're smearing all illegal immigrants.



Well that's what the -- that's what the White House is doing right now. And who knew that Canadians do a better job of Americans than Americans do, although their prime minister is a disgrace but you know, what can you do?



WATTERS: So they have the DHS secretary there. I mean, he's already there. The Super Bowl is not till Sunday, but he is there and he is ready, Dana. Where is Mayor Pete? Is he gonna get out there and just, you know, stop the truckers single-handedly?



PERINO: I don't think so. Remember it took him like five months to go to the L.A. port. Initially, January 15th is the date that the Canadian government said that truckers were basically no longer essential workers after they had worked two years as essential workers. And all of a sudden with the stroke of a pen, they were -- and it's not that they're not vaccinated. Many of them are vaccinated and it always is groundswell.



Trudeau had two and a half weeks or so to get ready for this. They didn't do anything. They didn't go meet with them. They didn't try to de-escalate. Didn't try to figure it out. Well, the White House has had plenty of warning. One, they've not caught -- where's President Biden? Why hasn't he called Trudeau? Let's get this figured out. Can we do something on cross- border passing so that we can make sure that people can get back to work?



WATTERS: Has he called Trudeau? I mean, probably not.



PERINO: I don't know. I keep asking. I don't believe so. They say that they're -- that the White House has been in touch with their counterparts, okay. But also this is another great opportunity for Kamala Harris. California is her home state. Don't laugh. I'm just like let me give you a little more advice.



So, Kamala Harris could go. I would get Buttigieg and I would get Marty Walsh, the labor secretary.



WATTERS: Oh, Marty.



PERINO: And I would go out there and I would --



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Marty.



WATTERS: Marty could go.



PERINO: All those guys and I would -- I would at least meet with them try to figure it out and say look, the governors, do you like this plan, do you like this plan? Can we get to some sort of agreement to try to hit it off? If not, they're just going to have more problem.



WATTERS: Whatever happened in negotiation? You can't negotiate with truckers?



PIRRO: Well --



WATTERS: You can negotiate with the Taliban, but not the truckers?



PIRRO: You can't negotiate if you think that you control the people who want to negotiate with you. And that is the problem here. Look, these truckers are saying look at what you've done to us. For two years you destroyed our lives, our businesses, our families have been affected. You wouldn't listen to us.



Now that you see elections are coming around, you don't want to talk to us. You now still refuse to deal with the fact that you have destroyed our lives that we were essential, and now you want to quarantine us if we don't -- if we aren't vaccinated, if we go in the other direction, whereas 90 percent are clearly vaccinated.



And so this this sense of elitism that are -- that both Trudeau has saying I saw a swastika and it's an inherent sign of violence. It is, I agree. But I haven't seen anything, I haven't heard about a lot of arrests there. You've got thousands of people --



GUTFELD: It was on Twitter. That's all it takes.



PIRRO: Yes. All it takes is Twitter, but what they're doing is they're going to come to the United States because people are fed up. And for the first time people feel that they've got something to say. And the other point that I want to make here is that they're creating the narrative and you're absolutely right.



RIVERA: They who?



PIRRO: They, meaning the White House is creating a narrative that, you know, we're not going to allow any violence. We're worried about disrupting the auto production. Well, how long -- two years we've been down now. Now you're worried about it. And we have concerns that this is going to turn violent. How do you know it's going to turn violent? Are you just cultivating that seed in the minds of Americans?



WATTERS: Lots of concerns, Geraldo. Lots of concerns.



RIVERA: Well, I must say, Jesse, that I am deeply embarrassed by the affection, the misguided affection you all are heaping on these truckers.



GUTFELD: You're embarrassed by us?



RIVERA: I am embarrassed.



GUTFELD: What a turnaround.



RIVERA: I am embarrassed.



WATTERS: I didn't know you could feel that emotion.



GUTFELD: We have to look at naked pictures of you.



RIVERA: Do you know that -- do you know that in Canada, the Toyota plant and the Ford plant are already closing.



PERINO: Yes.



RIVERA: A whole week because these thugs have cut off --



GUTFELD: Thugs?



RIVERA: -- the supply of parts --



WATTERS: Wait a second.



RIVERA: -- to these factories. They have put these people out of work. How dare they?



WATTERS: Geraldo, the --



RIVERA: What about -- hold it, hold it. I let you talk --



WATTERS: The government shutdown the whole economy for a year.



RIVERA: Don't tread on me. The Gadsden flag, the yellow flag with the snake, we all rally around, free personal freedom. What about that? What about don't tread on me? What about have they -- they have --



WATTERS: They didn't burn the plant down like BLM did.



RIVERA: -- they have staggered -- they have staggered the Canadian economy much more in terms of dollar and disruption than Minneapolis and the other Black Lives Matter.



GUTFELD: What!



WATTERS: You're out --



GUTFELD: You're so out of line on that one.



WATTERS: Two billion. Geraldo, it cost $2 billion.



GUTFELD: Billions of dollars.



PIRRO: I can't believe it.



GUTFELD: You said you can't say that. You need to have stats.



PIRRO: These people are the people who don't have power.



GUTFELD: Say the stats.



RIVERA: Tens of millions of dollars, $400 million a day.



GUTFELD: How much in a day? Billions. It was billions.



RIVERA: $400 million a day --



PIRRO: Okay, multiply that by a year and a half.



RIVERA: -- add it up in two and a half days that's a billion. You --



GUTFELD: Billions.



RIVERA: These truckers are selfish, self-involved.



PIRRO: They're good -- they are hardworking people who want to be heard.



RIVERA: You --



GUTFELD: Geraldo, don't call them self-involved. I have to see pictures of you every day.



RIVERA: -- you care about their politics. What about -- they cut off -- they cut off -- they cut off trade between the nations.



GUTFELD: I know how to break you.



RIVERA: They are affecting national security and shame on them and shame on anyone who cheers them on.



WATTERS: I don't think you even believe what you're saying, Geraldo, but that's why we like you. Americans having some serious buyer's remorse with Joe Biden. We will explain that next.



GUTFELD: I am. Another major milestone for the Biden presidency. He is now failing on all fronts. The guy who promised competency has turned into a defective product Americans would like to return. Biden's average approval rating dropping below 40 percent for the first time and maybe this is why. Here's how Joe's talking about record inflation.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: The fact is that we're in a situation now where, you know, you should have peace of mind. We're working to bring down prices where they are not totally what the families, in fact, have to pay now.



GUTFELD: Peace of mind. Sounds like his mind is in pieces. And it was probably tough for CNN to report on these brutal numbers.



(BEGIN VDIEO CLIP)



JOHN KING, CNN CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Look at how bad these numbers are for the president. Only four in 10 Americans, 41 percent at the moment, approve of his job performance. Nearly six in 10, 58 percent disapprove. That's a tough number early in a midterm election year for the president of the United States. Now, why is this happening? This is fascinating. We asked people, what has President Biden done for you that you approve of? Fifty-six percent of Americans, nearly six in 10 Americans. That means a decent amount of Democrats said nothing. They disapprove of everything that has happened.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: You know, Geraldo, I am personally embarrassed by anyone who has to defend this awful abysmal presidency. He should probably either be impeached or we should invoke the 25th amendment. I would be personally embarrassed for anybody who disagreed with that, Geraldo, personally embarrassed.



RIVERA: You sound so -- I won't say it, but I will say this.



GUTFELD: I did it.



RIVERA: You can't say -- he will say this. I will say this. This president and you saw him struggling to communicate right there.



GUTFELD: Right.



RIVERA: A lot of his problem is that he cannot communicate. He is an old man who sounds like an old man and when you have problems from Afghanistan to inflation to COVID to everything else to deal with, you have to be able to tell the American people with verve and elan and charisma that they're going to be okay.



And when he talks he tends to look -- mumble around to his microphone and look around and forget the guy's name again and here. And that I think is a lot of the problem is his -- he may be a very substantive fellow, but he cannot -- he cannot portray that any confidence and we need a confident president.



GUTFELD: Yes. I would agree with him. He doesn't instill any confidence, judge, I mean --



PIRRO: The man has never had a plan for anything.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: He came into office and he said he was going to unite the country. He didn't unite the country at all. And then, you know, he said, I think it was on December 10th. He said inflation was a bump in the road. Well, it's about to crack all our skulls at this point going forward.



And the other thing is, you know, this man has a socialist plan to solve America's financial problems, okay. He's got a trillion dollar COVID bill that's not even being used for COVID. The latest is they're taking $30 million out to buy crack pipes to make them safe to give them away to people when it should be used for COVID.



GUTFELD: That's a Hunter initiative.



PIRRO: Yes, that -- but that's a separate (inaudible).



RIVERA: That's what it's called.



PIRRO: I just want to finish this. When asked what he did that people approve of, 56 percent couldn't think of one thing that he approve of. Do you know why? Because the guy ran from the basement. The whole thing, it was a Trojan horse, it was a fraud. And you know what, he should have to have some kind of cognitive test and the 25th amendment should kick in. And that's all I have to say.



RIVERA: If we should all volunteer to take a cognitive test, and then --



PIRRO: I would.



WATTERS: Too risky. Too many hits to the head, Geraldo.



GUTFELD: Do you notice when Joe sinks worse and worse into this muck, Jesse, the media does more stories on Trump. Now, it's like Trump flushed paper down a toilet. That's like raging all over in the other networks.



WATTERS: Yes. The lower Joe goes, the higher Trump goes up on their headlines.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: I really think he's in the 20s. And let me explain why. It is a crime to be a Democrat president in this day and age and be anywhere near the 30.



PIRRO: It's so right.



WATTERS: You have Soros money, you have big tech, you have big labor, you have everything. It's like being six foot 10 and not being able to dunk. Just -- you get an inch off the ground and you're in. And he's -- the man can't get an inch off the ground.



RIVERA: You guys -- you white guys can't jump.



WATTERS: That's true. That is true.



GUTFELD: Racist.



WATTERS: I can't even get a half an inch, but that's true. That's good stereotyping. We approve of that. What happened here is not only did Biden fall not once, not twice, but three times up the stairs. Not only is his son under criminal investigation for Chinese money laundering, not only is the border wide open right now, Americans lives are so expensive.



You put that on top of they're more dangerous, and you have a guy who's -- I'm not going to say it like Geraldo, but this guy is in so much trouble. The Democrats are starting to sound like Republicans. They say they want to cut the gas taxes now to help Americans before the Midterms.



GUTFELD: Don't do anything, right, Dana?



RIVERA: Bad idea at this point.



PERINO: Well, that was -- that was two very vulnerable Democrats, Mark Kelly and Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire and Arizona, because they realize that they got to do something because they have to find a way to separate themselves from President Biden.



This past weekend, after the jobs numbers on Friday were better than people expected, there are all these articles that rant about Joe Biden's comeback and how this was all going to start. And then you had these numbers that came out today, perhaps they lag, but I think that the CNN numbers, those are pretty bad.



It's a very interesting question that they asked, can you name one thing that he did for you? And 56 percent of people say no. The other thing is, it's just our timing is so bad. Today, he makes Abigail Spanberger have this event down in Virginia with him. And the sign up behind him is Build Back Better and says lowering costs for families, on the day the inflation number was coming out.



Now, they know the day that the inflation numbers coming out. You could have like held that or change the sign or something. The timing is weird.



WATTERS: I think the sign said build crack better. That was the sign.



PERINO: How do you do that?



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: You know what -- but you know what, speaking of crack -- speaking of crack, we have 100,000 overdoses a year now and it's almost all fentanyl. If Biden actually attack that and appointed Hunter who has a relationship with China, we know, and understands drug addiction to fight the fentanyl scourge, that would be massive. That would be something -- what do you think, Dana? That's like one of your ideas.



PERINO: I think that's -- I'm going to put that in my great pointing journal.



GUTFELD: Thank you. Thank you. I know Joe watches this show.



RIVERA: This sarcasm was dripping from that.



GUTFELD: I hope it's sarcasm. All right, up next, Al Sharpton scolded by the left after daring to speak out against brazen crime.



RIVERA: If you're swinging as a liberal right now, you call out crime at your own peril. Left-wing activist Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the highly controversial 1619 Project, ripping into Al Sharpton, of all people, for being concerned about brazen thefts. The Rev angry at that Trader Joe's guy. Remember that hoodlum who this week helped himself to 10 steaks?



AL SHARPTON, AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST: You go to a local pharmacy, Duane Reade or Rite Aid, any of them, and you got to get someone to help assist you. I mean, we're talking about basic stuff. What did I miss that we now have to lock up toothpaste?



I mean, you cannot have a culture where people are just at random just robbing and stealing and is out of control.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: First of all, Al Sharpton is the number one civil rights leader in this country, hands down. I don't care who any other Congresswoman. He is - - he is the person.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: He is much more important -- he is much more important, I think, in terms of the civil rights activism than President Obama.



PERINO: OK.



PIRRO: OK.



RIVERA: Hannah-Jones, the author of 1619 Project tweeting this at Al Sharpton saying, "This drumbeat for continued mass incarceration is really horrific to watch. A person stealing stake is not national news. And there have always been thefts from stores. This is how you, Al Sharpton, legitimize the carceral state. In other words, putting people in jail. So she doesn't want to imprison anybody, Judge.



PIRRO: Of course, she doesn't want to present anybody. She's on the left. Let me tell you how crazy this all is. First of all, Al Sharpton is worried about his toothpaste. Al Sharpton is complaining about steaks. Why aren't they worried about children in the inner city who don't even respond when they hear the sound of a gun, who are getting shot in their own homes in their own beds? I'm not going to -- I'm not going to stick with that for very long.



Here's the thing that infuriates me. We've got a woman 59 arrests and fights with elderly women to steal their purses, no jail. A judge orders release, OK. Why -- we got to go after the judges? And then, it's because of the DA Alvin Bragg, who lets a 30-year-old career criminal committed felony, robbery that we talked about, went into a TJ Maxx with a scissor, let him out on petty larceny.



What does the guy do? He comes out and he bashes a garbage collector, a sanitation worker. He bashes him in the head and, you know now, we've got a guy who is out not just to commit another crime thinking maybe another theft, he's committing assaults.



We are allowing and these people are allowing all of them -- us to be the victims and don't care anymore about the rest of us. They only care about themselves.



RIVERA: Right Aid is closing, all the other drugs -- I remember covered Freddie Gray in Baltimore 2015, the big Rite Aid they put to change the neighborhood, brought -- raped really by looters, closed. Aren't these people really harming the community in a way that should spur a carceral state? You got to put them someplace.



WATTERS: You do, Geraldo. And she says this isn't national news. That network spent a week on a guy who smirked at an Indian banging a drum. Remember that Covington kid? He smirked and that was their lead story for a week.



So, it's not that the guys steal steak, it's the brazenness of the crime, you know. And she doesn't -- she doesn't want people to focus on the brazenness because the brazenness is shocking. And when people are shocked by crime, they want someone to respond to it. And the Democrats don't have a response to crime.



It's like there's always going to be crime. There's always going to be shootings. But if there's a shooting in Times Square, people are going to get pissed, right? I mean, if there's like a carjacking and then a congresswoman's car gets carjacked, that's a little different.



So, it's like where does it stop? Like, some guy is going to steal something usually, you try to hide it in your pocket, and then you run away from security. Now, guys are walking out with whole steaks, with some guys going to walk out of the butcher shop with the whole cow, Geraldo. They're going to steal your girlfriend next. Walk out of a store with your girlfriend over your shoulder, slippery slope, Geraldo. They stole your steaks, girlfriends are next.



GUTFELD: God.



RIVERA: Nikole Hannah Jones clearly -- oops (INAUDIBLE).



WATTERS: That's not mine, Geraldo.



RIVERA: OK.



WATTERS: That's a Rolex, Geraldo.



RIVERA: That's my watch?



WATTERS: I'll take that.



RIVERA: That's a Cartier. That's a Cartier. You love Cartier.



WATTERS: It's a victimless crime, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I'll give you a steak for it.



WATTERS: It's not a national story.



RIVERA: I wonder does this undermine Nikole Hannah-Jones credibility?



WATTERS: Geraldo.



PIRRO: Did she ever have any?



PERINO: I have to tell you, everybody check out Dan McLaughlin's piece in the National Review where he takes her down completely today. I mean, she's a complete bully and this is ridiculous. And no, she doesn't have any credibility.



Can I mention one thing that you might have -- might not have seen. Today, in Georgia, which is a swing state, right, in the capital city, Atlanta has, of course, been rocked by crime. The State Senate of Georgia today voted 52 to zero to allow private citizens to get a tax break for writing checks to the local police department, because they have to figure out a way to refund the police.



WATTERS: That's pretty good.



PERINO: Because of all of that.



RIVERA: You mean, to get donation to cops?



PERINO: Yes, so that you could figure out a way -- and you could --



RIVERA: It's OK with me.



PERINO: -- because -- well, but -- OK, I think it's good. But also, we wouldn't have to do this if defund the police wasn't an issue in the first place.



RIVERA: It and yet you have a whole mindset as clearly Nikole Hannah Jones represents where the carceral state where jail itself is the problem not the crime.



GUTFELD: Right. And they have -- but they have no alternatives. And they love the new word, carceral. It makes them sound so smart. These crimes --



RIVERA: I had to look it up.



GUTFELD: These crimes disproportionately hurt Black and Brown people who rely on these stores which are closing in New York City, in Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco --



RIVERA: Baltimore.



GUTFELD: Baltimore. So, it's safe to say that Nikole Hannah-Jones doesn't care about Black people, as you said earlier, unless she can make a buck off them by creating this fiction, this whatever project. She doesn't give a damn about Black people because they're the ones -- she must not shop at Rite Aid or Duane Reade or Walgreens.



Obviously, Sharpton does because the elderly go there. They need to go someplace local that's near their apartments. You close that, then they have to walk further, making them targets for mugging. She doesn't care about Black people. That should be her next book.



PIRRO: And you know what?



GUTFELD: And it won't be fiction.



PIRRO: And the argument about incarceration is the guy that Alvin Bragg let go on a non-violent crime, committed a violent crime when he was out. So, don't tell me they shouldn't be jailed.



RIVERA: You call it the 2022 Project.



GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.



RIVERA: Give me my watch.



WATTERS: Call it the 911 Project. All right, Geraldo.



RIVERA: Oh, here's my watch. I've had this watch a long time, but it does fall off occasionally. Up next, you ever use one of these emojis while texting? I do. Well, you could be a racist.



PERINO: Woke America has a new target. That's your emojis. NPR getting brutally mocked over an article that takes issue with ones that we use while texting, excuse me, especially the default yellow thumbs up. I use it a lot.



It took three NPR writers interviewing an emoji researcher and other academic experts in the apparent field to determine this. Some White people may choose the yellow emoji because it feels neutral, but some academics argue, out of the white skin emoji signals a lack of awareness about white privilege akin to society associated whiteness with being raceless.



Yes, I read this at 5:00 a.m. I said we got to talk about this. First of all, three reporters to do this, Greg, is one thing. But also, the yellow emoji is first.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's a default --



PERINO: Have you notice that?



GUTFELD: It's a default. And my problem is I identify as white, but my thumb identifies as brown. I don't want to tell you how but it's disgusting. Look, think about the fact that these people have parents, the people who wrote this article have parents. And so, the parents like, will be sitting around and somebody said, what's your -- what's your kid up to? Oh, he's a heart surgeon. Oh, she's a captain in the Air Force. My daughter wrote a piece on emojis at the NPR saying --



PERINO: With two other people.



GUTFELD: With two other people, and I'm going to leave now.



PERINO: Do you use this emoji, Judge?



PIRRO: Yes, I never thought about it. It's just the one there.



PERINO: Oh, white privilege. There we go.



GUTFELD: Racist.



PIRRO: I guess. I mean, I don't know. I mean, now, every time I look at it, I'm going to have to move around --



PERINO: That's exactly what they want. That's exactly what they want.



PIRRO: -- think another second and think like what color is the right color. I mean, it depends.



PERINO: I don't know. What do you think, Geraldo?



GUTFELD: Well, I think that mine should be like a creamy, savories, tropical, salsa tan. I want to be that. Do they have that one?



GUTFELD: They don't?



RIVERA: They don't have the Rico Suave. I want to be Rico --



PIRRO: How about one with a diamond ring on it?



GUTFELD: You're being marginalized.



PERINO: How about a green thumb?



RIVERA: A green thumb. That's a good one.



PIRRO: That's not racist.



GUTFELD: You know what, you should have Tom Thumb because you're tiny.



RIVERA: I'm worried about what you're thinking about at 5:00 in the morning.



PERINO: Jesse?



WATTERS: I mean, I don't know. I've always -- if I text my Black friends, I use Black emojis. And when I text my White friends, I use the White emoji. Doesn't everybody do that?



GUTFELD: Oh, yes, everybody does, Jesse.



WATTERS: I think that's what the move is, right? You guys don't do that?



PERINO: I'm surprised that those academics didn't come up with that.



GUTFELD: And who need Emoji experts?



RIVERA: All I can -- all I can say is --



WATTERS: Yes. You might actually be considered more racist if you go out of your way to then make sure everything you do is the white one.



RIVERA: Is there a white one?



WATTERS: Because I think most people just do the first one that comes up.



GUTFELD: There is no research that says -- that says paying this much attention to race makes you a better person. It makes you completely nuts.



WATTERS: My chef --



RIVERA: Well, how about paying this much attention to an emoji.



PERINO: Your chef?



WATTERS: You know, I had the other chef emoji?



PERINO: Oh, the chef.



WATTERS: He's Black. My chef is Black.



RIVERA: You have a chef?



WATTERS: I locked -- I locked in a Black chef somehow. I don't know how I do it. But whenever I use the chef emoji, he's a Black guy.



GUTFELD: There you go.



PIRRO: Yes. Sometimes you just --



PERINO: Jesse doesn't have a chef.



WATTERS: Yes, I don't have a chef.



PERINO: He'll have a chef soon though.



WATTERS: And I don't care what color he is as long as he makes really good food.



PERINO: (INAUDIBLE) on primetime. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



GUTFELD: You have a chef?



PIRRO: Why is it a he and not a she?



WATTERS: OK, I'll take a woman chef too.



PIRRO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING," and I go first. All right, did you know that according to a recent survey, 82 percent of Americans fell in love with their dogs at first sight? So, I definitely fell in love with my poodle. That's me and red.



RIVERA: That's adorable.



RIVERA: OK, this -- and that's -- this is when I first met them. Red and Tatar in the back. The seller whom I got them for is not so in love with them. And then the next picture is them watching me go to work. They're very upset at the top, OK. And this is me on Saturdays when we go for errands. I just have my truck with them in the back. And this is the inside of the truck with them. They all have their positions. There's Ted for Halloween. And this is us watching television in the den. And this is that when they get back from the groomers, Red, Ted, and Stella.



WATTERS: Don't stop.



GUTFELD: Don't stop.



RIVERA: Red, Ted and --



PIRRO: Stella.



GUTFELD: We should have a whole hour of just poodles.



PIRRO: All right, Dana.



PERINO: I like the poodles as well. If you watch Fox News, you know Bill Hemmer. Bill Hemmers is from Cincinnati. He is so excited because the Bengals are going to the Super Bowl this weekend. And I learned about Cincinnati Skyline Chili from Hemmer and we have some for everybody here.



This is from a restaurant that Bill Hemmer highly recommends. It's called Edwards Restaurant in Tribeca. It's a Skyline Chili so this is actually legit. It actually comes from Cincinnati. It's made of a mix of meat and spices served over spaghetti and top with cheese and then they gave us some Coneys which are hot dogs topped with the chili and the cheese. This is all to help the Bengals win. Greg, you're not going to dig in?



WATTERS: Go, Bengals.



GUTFELD: There's a few things in there that will ruin my taping.



PERINO: You have a show to do. You have a show to do.



GUTFELD: Yes, I have a show to do.



PERINO: It's pretty good? You're all right?



WATTERS: Yes, it is good. It is good. It got a nice spice in there.



RIVERA: We hear you. We hear you.



PERINO: Judge, you have to call on someone next.



PIRRO: Oh, yes. Now, I'm eating. Sorry. Jesse.



WATTERS: OK. So, we have Mom Text. It's been a while. All right, number one, be safe tonight. No tumbling over the edge like Joe Rogan. Don't worry. I know what not to say. How in the name of heaven do you find the arrogance to claim that your positions, and your recommendations, and your information was accurate versus the CDCs? Whoa, please, hush.



RIVERA: Oh, nice, Mom.



WATTERS: Number three, don't say crap. Gutfeld is a very bad influence. Seriously, well-done honeybun. I love that you're reading the Times for another perspective. I've really should have kept that to myself. And last, THE FIVE is quick, smart, informative, though twisted right. But you all acknowledge your skew and I've come to appreciate the talking points with much desperately needed humor. Thanks. And God bless Geraldo and Harold.



RIVERA: I love your mommy.



PIRRO: That's so sweet. All right, Greg, your next.



GUTFELD: All right tonight, great show. It's a special, very special Thursday episode. It's kind of a surprise. But let's do this. Greg's other countries have weirder animals. Whenever I see these animal videos, I'm like what happened to America? We're just not number one anymore in weird animals.



Let's check out this wombat. This is in Canberra, the Australian capital territory. These are amazing marsupials. They're native to Australia, much like every weird animal. Australia is just a country of weird animals. But this is a group of wombats known as wisdom. And their closest relative is actually the koala. They're an incestuous little bunch. And they can run as fast as humans. Look at that. What the hell is it?



PIRRO: All right, Geraldo, hit it.



RIVERA: All right, it's Geraldo's Geraldo news with Geraldo featuring Lake Erie. Lake Erie, Cleveland on Lake Erie, fabulous Lake. I'm always on the lake. But the season ends early there, October. But my colleagues there in Ohio, they take advantage of Lake Erie even in the snow and ice. Where's that video, snow and ice? There they are towing boats out on the ice.



PIRRO: All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey Bret.



