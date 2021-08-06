‘The Five’ on Chris Cuomo, police

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Greg Gutfeld, Dagen McDowell, Geraldo Rivera and the great analogy maker, Jesse Watters. He just made one. He will tell it to you later. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is "The Five."



Far left Democrats accused of another instance of major hypocrisy. Get this, squad member Cori Bush once again calling to defund the police, but this time it comes with a big catch. The liberal lawmaker renewing her demand all while defending having her own pricey private security detail.



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): I'm going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do there, too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend $10 more on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work.



So suck it up. And defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we are trying to save lives. I have private security because my body is worth being on this planet right now. I have private security because they, the white supremacist, racist narrative that they drive into this country.



PERINO: And while the progressives continue to call for slashing police budgets, violent crime continues to surge in liberal cities like Atlanta, New York, L.A., Portland and Philadelphia. I don't know how Chicago did not make that list, but let's add Chicago just for good measure. Greg, an obvious and predictable contradiction.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. This is like saying marijuana should be illegal except for me because I'm a leader and pot helps me deal with the press, right? So this is -- her anger is incoherence is borne from an outrage that she feels that she's being threatened and maybe she is.



But she should join the club and she should translate that outrage to empathy. She is now like everyone in New York City. She is like the elderly ladies who feel terrified when they're on the subway, right? Or the shop clerks or the delivery man or the bicycle messengers or anybody who risk their lives when they go out on the street these days and become victimized.



She should now understand the people, the shop owners, the bodega owners, who lost their businesses and their careers in the riots, in the turmoil, in the fires and the looting. She says that her life depends on the security and her life is worth it. I agree. But why the hell don't you feel the same way for your constituents, right? You can't just say I get security, you don't, because that's in effect what she is saying.



PERINO: And she -- one of the ways that she does that is through campaign contributions. That's how she pays for it. Regular moms and po, you don't have a campaign and a financial election, you know, finance report that you have to turn in.



GUTFELD: If we defund police we should -- anybody for defunding police should lose their security.



PERINO: Well, that's got to be interesting and that might be a good attack. I mean, it worked in New York City, Jesse, for Eric Adams who was not for defunding the police. It was supposed to be a big lesson for Democrats to learn. And just yesterday we talked about the head Democrat who's in charge of the House trying to keep the majority saying, guys, we're in trouble here. And then today, they make her the biggest star in the Democratic Party.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: It's such an easy lesson to learn. Just open your eyes. Days after David Dorn was shot and killed in St. Louis, she called for defunding the police and St. Louis defunded the police $4 million in 2020. They had the highest homicide rate in 50 years and murders are surging in St. Louis County this year. It is a tough neighborhood where she is from. I've traveled a lot, south central Detroit and north Philly. That district that she is in St. Louis was the toughest neighborhood I have ever been to.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: Counting East Cleveland. I'll (inaudible)



WATTERS: They welcome you with open arms -- yes, but it was tough. I do have to blame the people of St. Louis. They're the ones who voted her in and they basically took a loudmouth off the streets and put her into Congress. She is a professional protestor. She cut her teeth in the Ferguson deal. Mike Brown, hands up, don't shoot. That was a lie, but she launched her career after that.



She was out in front of the McCloskey's home with a bull horn screaming you can't stop the revolution and she actually praised Antifa for all the work that they did in Ferguson. Remember, Ferguson burned to a crisp. Then she said if the January 6th rioters were black, they would have been shot dead. There was someone that was shot dead. Ashli Babbitt who was white.



So, I looked at her profile on social media. It's a mess. She does the pronouns there with the she and the her. It's all for attention. She calls Trump a white supremacist president. She is on Netflix in a squad documentary. Come on. And everything she says is about racism. She is like a robot for racism. You push the button, racism. Boring.



PERINO: Dagen, one of the things that she's really having a moment this week because the House of Representatives didn't extend this eviction moratorium because moderate members were like we're not going to do this. We don't think its right. Even Biden says this is not legal. Pelosi says we're not going to do this.



And all of a sudden, she camped out on the steps of the Capitol and demanded that they do something that they know is not legal and they just elevated her again.



DAGEN MCDWOELL, FOX NEWS HOST: Right. She also is because she is competing with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.



MCDOWELL: She has to ratchet up the insanity. She has to, you know, turn up the lunacy (ph) to get more headlines and attention. So, because AOC said we need to abolish our carceral system. So she wants to get rid of the prison system. Rashida Tlaib no more policing, no more incarceration.



So, what Congresswoman Bush is doing is she essentially is coming out and saying, to Greg's point, I need to be safe and secured and protected so I can ensure that you are not safe and secure and protected.



MCDOWELL: My life is more valuable, she says, than a black child or an elderly Asian woman or Hispanic mother or a white father. She is literally saying -- it's her version of let them eat cake. Instead, it's let them eat lead.



PERINO: Geraldo. It's going to be hard for the Democrats who are campaigning in swing districts to say that no one in the Democratic Party is calling for defund the police when she is literally like the new star of the Democratic Party.



RIVERA: The beauty of her remarks and the revelation that she has private security is that it proves the point, it proves the point that cops are so necessary. The defund the police movement is the most ill-advised, cockamamie idea ever.



It has absolutely rebounded very negatively against those who proposed it and it is absurd on its face. She knows it. That's why she has private security. Her constituents need what she has. You know, the -- I go back to this often and I think it's so important, I want people to listen.



There is a ghetto civil war. There are guns, so many guns on the street. And these gang bangers and the dope business have become the most toxic environment you could possibly have. That's why in St. Louis, Baltimore, Detroit, New Orleans, Kansas City, Memphis, Cleveland, D.C., Cincinnati, Buffalo, Newark, Chicago, come on. They are in denial.



You have to recognize that the constituents, the people are imperiled. They are imperiled by a statistic on crazy, that young black men are dying from homicide more than any other cause. And what is this going on here? What is she talking about?



PERINO: Greg, who's going to sleep on the steps of the capitol for the victims of all these crimes?



GUTFELD: Well, this is, I mean, everything that Geraldo said is so important. But I do feel like, would she talk on behalf of these people, like this is for them. It's theatre. It's merely a vessel for her to gain power.



This idea of fighting for the rights of the people out of power, once she has power, what did she do?



PERINO: Exactly.



GUTFELD: She dismantled some of the basic things that we want, which is security and makes it for herself. That is the recipe of a radical, right? Once they get into power, the totalitarian urge takes over and screws everybody that they claimed to help. She doesn't care about her constituents. She's got a security detail and god knows what else.



PERINO: Well, stay with us. President Biden and Vice-President Harris are speaking at bill signing to award the U.S. Capitol Police Congressional gold medals. We will listen in and be right back.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: -- my husband Doug and I watched with absolute shock as our capital was under siege and the people within it, afraid for their lives. Well, we know now is in the midst of that violent attack, there were countless acts of courage. And we are here today in the Rose Garden, at the White House, to recognize that courage.



The officers of the United States Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police risked their own lives to save the lives of others, both on January 6th and on April 2nd. They sacrificed so much to defend our nation. And in securing our capitol, they secured our democracy. These officers are heroes.



HARRIS: And these officers are patriots.



HARRIS: And they deserve today and every day this honor. Our nation is grateful for your service. And now there are some officers who, of course, continue to suffer from the injuries seen and unseen. And I want to make it clear that you know that you are not alone and that we all stand with you.



And of course, there are other officers who tragically lost their lives. There is nothing that we can do to bring these officers back or to take away the pain their families feel now. But it is my prayer that their sacrifice will serve as a constant reminder of the work we must all do together. Of the vigilance, we must have in order to protect our democracy.



So, I returned to the Senate at around 8:00 p.m., the night of January 6th. And we gathered in the Senate chamber. In the same chamber where the new deal was struck, and the great society was forged. In the same chamber where the interstate highway system was started and voting rights were won.



And in that chamber, just before 1:00 a.m. as officers stood guard, the final vote was tallied. Democrats, Independents and Republicans came together and upheld the vote and the voice of the American people. As those officers continued even at that late hour to secure our capitol, they secured our democracy.



So let us never forget that and let us always remember their courage. And now, it is my great honor to introduce a true champion for all those who serve in uniform, President Joe Biden.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATS OF AMERCIA: Good afternoon. Thank you Vice-President Harris. Folks, not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists reach the capitol of the United States of America. The citadel of our democracy. Not even then. But on January 6, 2021, they did. They did.



A mob of extremists and terrorists launched a violent and deadly assault on the people's house on the sacred ritual to certify a free and fair election. It wasn't dissent. It wasn't debate. It wasn't democracy. It was insurrection. It was riot and mayhem. It was radical and chaotic. And it was unconstitutional and maybe most important, it was fundamentally un- American.



An existential threat, and a test of whether our democracy could survive. Whether it could overcome lies and overcome the fury of a few who are seeking to thwart the will of the many. While the attack on your values and our votes shocked and saddened the nation, our democracy did survive. It did. Truth defeated lies. We did overcome.



And that's because of the women and men of the U.S. Capitol Police, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement officials that we honor today. Speaker Pelosi who led the effort in the House, Senator Klobuchar and Blunt who co-sponsors a legislation in the Senate, and to all of my colleagues, Pat Leahy and House members as well that are here. Thank you. Thank you.



Today, I'm going to sign the law, the bill you sent to me, that awards the Congressional Gold Medal to the United States Capitol Police, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement for their service and defense of our democracy on January 6th.



To all of them, on behalf of the grateful nation, thank you, thank you, thank you for protecting our capitol. Maybe more importantly for protecting our Constitution and saving the lives of duly elected members of the Senate and the House and their staffs.



These moments when we are still debating, these were tragic hours back then. You stood in the breach, you did your duty, duty to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.



The events that transpired were surprising, but not your character, your courage, chief, and all of your men and women. I didn't grow up with any of you, but I know you. You are just like all of the women and men I grew up with particularly at that time was (inaudible) in Scranton and Claymont, places where in the neighborhood I lived in you became a cop, a firefighter, or a priest. I wasn't qualified for any of them so here I am.



But look, all kidding aside, I got to know you. You are the same ones after a ballgame in a visiting field come walking out of the gym as you won and you may get jumped by the other team or their supporters. You may be all by yourself. The only one standing there when you watch six people jump one of our teammates.



What the hell would you do? You'd jump in. You jump in knowing you would get the hell beat out of you too. Police officers are not what you do. It's who you are. I got to know you after 36 years in the Senate, eight years as vice-president.



You're always there. It's not a joke. It's not some hyperbole to suggest duty, honor and service. That's who you are. That's who your dad was. That's who your dad was. And America owes you a debt we can never fully repay, but I know receiving this award is bittersweet.



On that day, more than 140 law enforcement officers suffered physical injuries and untold numbers suffered an emotional toll. Fifteen of you were hospitalized. Others were lost forever. May their souls rest in peace and rise in glory.



I know each time you put on that shield in the morning whenever you show up for work, your families wonder whether they're going to get a call that day. A call they don't want to receive. Hoping you come home safely. And it breaks my heart. It breaks the heart of the nation to remember that you were assaulted by thousands of violent insurrectionists at the capitol of the United States of America.



Jill and I would never have thought we'd have to join you in the capitol rotunda not once but twice, once to honor Officer Brian Sicknick who lost his life and the second time to honor Billy Evans who lost his defending the capitol as well.



Both gave the full measure of their devotion to the country at the United States capitol. Their families are here today. I know from similar -- yes, we should clap for the families.



BIDEN: I know like others may know from personal experience getting that phone call. It's nice to be honored and have those that you lost remembered, but it's tough to be here because it brings back everything like it happened 10 minutes ago.



So, I offer you not only our condolences, but recognize your courage, the courage of your children. And you have our most profound gratitude. You know, the fallen in my view, are casualties of a struggle literally for the soul of America. A struggle that they didn't start. The struggle we didn't seek. And a struggle that by the grace of God we'll win.



As I said I know this is a bittersweet moment. As proud as Brian and Billy as you are, it still brings back pain of what happened. And also, we offer our prayers to the families of the Capitol Police officer, Howard Liebengood. To those who've been around awhile we knew his dad. We knew his dad well. He was the secretary of the United States Sergeant at Arms in the United States Senate.



We also pray for the families of the Metro Police officer, Jeffrey Smith. For anyone out there facing trauma, for anyone still struggling, please know there is help available.



My fellow Americans, the tragedy that day deserves the truth above all else. We cannot allow history to be rewritten. We cannot allow the heroism of these officers to be forgotten. We have to understand what happened. The honest and unvarnished truth. We have to face it. That's what great nations do and we are a great nation.



In the past weeks and months, we've heard the officers themselves, some of whom are here today describe what happened. The threats, the violence, the savageness. When asked what he was fighting for, Officer Hodges who is here today stated it eloquently, one word; democracy.



My fellow Americans, let's remember what this was all about. It was a violent attempt to overturn the will of the American people, to seek power at all costs, to replace the ballot with brute force, to destroy and not to build. Without democracy, nothing is possible. With it, everything is.



So my fellow Americans, we must all do our part to protect and preserve our democracy. It requires people of good will and courage to stand up to the hate, the lies, the extremism that led to this vicious attack. It requires all of us working together, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, on behalf of the common good to restore decency, honor and respect for our system of government.



And above all, it requires all of us to remember who we are at our best as a nation as we see it in the law enforcement officers who are here today. The best of our nation.



The Congressional Gold Medal awards today will be housed in four locations. Two medals will be displayed at the E.S. Capitol Police Department and the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department so that every morning as you officers walk by seeing those medals, they remember the heroism of their colleagues and the importance of their work.



The third medal will be displayed in the Smithsonian Museum with a plaque honoring all law enforcement that protected the Capitol on January 6th so all visitors can understand what happened that day. And the fourth one will be displayed in the Capitol itself to remind all who served and currently serve there, and all who visit the honor and the service of those who protect and preserve all of us.



I now ask Speaker Pelosi if she is able -- not able, willing and Senator Klobuchar and Senator Blunt, Chief Contee and Chief Manger, and the other officers here today to join me as I sign this bill into law. And God bless you all and may God protect our troops and all of those who serve and watch over our democracy.



HARRIS: You probably want Leahy.



BIDEN: Yes, of course. Patrick, come on.



HARRIS: Pat. That must be the very powerful --



BIDEN: This is a silly way to do this. Mommy will explain this to you later.



BIDEN: Thank you so much.



BIDEN: Nancy.



BIDEN: Amy.



BIDEN: Roy. Now, you got to help me out. Okay. Give a pen to the other people back there and then I'll get the pens for you, right. And you hand them out now, all right?



BIDEN: -- in harm's way. We've lost a few friends.



Oh, thank you very much. That's really incredible.



(CROSSTALK)



BIDEN: Hey, thanks for coming out. Thank you so much.



UNKNOWN: Mr. President, thank you for signing this.



BIDEN: Thank you all so very much. You are incredible. I know there is nothing (inaudible). All right. I think what they're going to do if you're willing is they're going to take the family (inaudible) in the Oval Office that way and get some pictures taken. All right. (Inaudible) okay.



BIDEN: Come on. Family members. If you're willing (inaudible).



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Mr. President, your friend Paul. There he is.



BIDEN: Hey. Paul. You come with me.



PERINO: OK, what you just saw there was President Biden signing a bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol Police officers. This was in regard to the January 6 insurrection. And some of the children were there as well who lost their dad on the day -- that day or the subsequent days.



Coming up next on THE FIVE, a former Obama official says it's time to put unvaccinated people on a no-fly list. How's that going to go over? We'll talk about it next.



RIVERA: A former Obama administration official saying unvaccinated American should be put on a no-fly list, like those normally reserved for terrorists. The former assistant Homeland Security Secretary saying banning unvaccinated Americans from flying is "an obvious step that the federal government should take." But this comes as those vaccine passports are facing scrutiny even from within the Democratic Party.



The mayor of Boston for example, a Democrat, went way overboard with the outrageous suggestion that the idea of vaccine passports is reminiscent, get this, of people having to show their papers in the days of slavery. After an expected explosion of negative reaction, Acting Mayor Kim Janey apologized for her dopey remarks.



So, Dana, I guess you didn't get the memo that you never compare anything to slavery or the Holocaust unless it's slavery or the holocaust.



PERINO: Well, there have been so many walk backs this week. I feel like we're watching like Michael Jackson do the moonwalk. I mean, this is unbelievable how many times that -- you know, people are saying something, and they're like, oh, actually, I don't mean that.



And actually, you know, Dr. Francis Collins was another one who said, you need to have wear masks if you're vaccinated inside your home if your children are around. The next day, he's like, actually no, you actually really don't need to say that. There's just so many different things here.



This one, I actually think that she said what she believed?



RIVERA: Oh, me too, me too.



PERINO: And then the blowback was such that she said, actually, maybe I shouldn't have said that because obviously, it is hyperbole and over the top. But there is depth of feeling in urban America by Black Americans that feels that they don't want to get the vaccine. I wish that they would reconsider. I want everybody to be safe. I want us to be able to get through this and not have more variance.



But the suggestion -- what she just did is basically ensure that people will be more resistant because now -- then you add in pride. And that's hard to get over.



RIVERA: Well, I think the obviously foolish, ill-advised remarks, Dagen. On the other hand, putting aside the No Fly List, I like the idea that I'm going to be in a crowded airplane with only vaccinated fellow passengers. I don't want to fly elbow to elbow with someone unvaccinated.



MCDOWELL: Why? You're not going to -- why? You're vaccinated. I don't understand --



RIVERA: What if you -- what if take out some snot on me and I go home to my grandchildren?



MCDOWELL: What if somebody has hay fever and is vaccinated, you're still going to have snot on your jacket?



RIVERA: Well, at least it will be snot that doesn't kill people.



PERINO: Also, it's not transmitted by snot on your jacket.



MCDOWELL: Right. The irrational --



GUTFELD: That's a great --



MCDOWELL: The irrational left seems to be saying that an unvaccinated person poses a mortal threat to a vaccinated person. This is a cocktail of lunacy with a heaping helping of hysteria. This woman this -- that you're talking about, let's talk about the terror no-fly list, because she's saying that unvaccinated people are terrorists. The liberals that find fascism in everything are the actual fascist. That's what we're talking about.



RIVERA: I think that you could not be more misguided than -- and I really like you.



MCDOWELL: You're vaccinated. Don't worry about the unvaccinated people. You're fine, buddy.



RIVERA: But I am so keen on this idea because we've got to stop -- you know the virus is, you know, metastasizing. It's becoming different. It's changing because of people being unvaccinated, allowing 90 plus million hosts. Come on, Jesse, we got to work together here.



WATTERS: Come on, that's your argument, come on? Geraldo, No Fly Lists are for terrorists. If you're saying that if you're flying with someone that's not vaccinated, that's like zero percent chance you're going to die. But if you fly with a terrorist, it's a little more of a zero percent.



RIVERA: Well, she obviously walked that back.



WATTERS: Geraldo, during the pandemic, when there was no vaccine, people --



RIVERA: Concentrate on the point.



WATTERS: -- I am -- people were flying.



PERINO: That's right.



WATTERS: People were crowded in the aircraft, and there was no substantiated evidence of virus spreading in aircraft when there was no vaccine and people were flying. So, now that 70 percent of the country's vaccinated, why should we change anything?



PERINO: That's a good point.



RIVERA: Why should you change anything, because what if you fly with kids, Greg? I know that you hate kids, but others of us are parents and grandparents.



GUTFELD: Kids are doing great. Kids are doing great if you look at the stats. I'm going to quote Tim Dillon, a great philosopher. There are horrible things that this virus can do. The discussion isn't about that. It's about how to fight it without collapsing civilization. And right now, we're fighting the collapse. I want to go back to the whole idea of --



RIVERA: That is hyperbole, collapse of civilization.



GUTFELD: When Geraldo accuses you of hyperbole, you have seen it all. So, let me just get to my point here. This -- we were talking about, I guess, it was the mayor of Boston, right?



RIVERA: Boston, acting mayor, acting.



GUTFELD: That wasn't necessarily hyperbole. The passport is unadulterated segregation by default. If you install it in any city, 70 percent of Blacks will need to find another place to eat or drink. And if you -- if you don't see problems happening at the hostess stand, you're crazy.



This is going to make -- this is going to make the brawls in the airport look like yoga classes. And one of the Blacks and Mexicans who work in those establishments, how do you -- by the way, how do you enforce this? What if I say I was vaccinated, but I don't have my papers? How does that work?



RIVERA: I'm sorry. I'm sorry. Can you come back tomorrow?



GUTFELD: It's that easy?



RIVERA: Can you go home and get it?



GUTFELD: Geraldo, is that easy when you -- when you run a restaurant?



RIVERA: Come on. You're --



GUTFELD: This is -- what you -- no, what you are doing is you're alienating a group of people because you don't have the balls to actually go and talk about the statistics. We spent months vilifying the white redneck down south for being stupid and ignorant because they didn't get their shots. But we dare not reach out to the -- one of the largest segments of the population who definitely need to hear this message. You are out of line



RIVERA: Gaslighting. You are gaslighting..



GUTFELD: All right, I have some good news ---



RIVERA: You're gaslighting.



GUTFELD: No, I'm actually talking about the stats that you are not aware of.



RIVERA: You're changing the subject.



GUTFELD: No. This is the subject. She was talking -- she was saying --



RIVERA: The subject is I want people to be vaccinated.



GUTFELD: We get it, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I don't want to be with people who are not vaccinated.



GUTFELD: Geraldo, the Mother Theresa of THE FIVE. We get it, all right. The good news is, the good news is, there's a promising treatment of monoclonal antibodies and it's not a vaccine. It's a subcutaneous injection.



RIVERA: That'll work.



GUTFELD: Yes. They call it the Cuomo jab because it's just a tiny prick.



WATTERS: Subcutaneous.



GUTFELD: There you go.



RIVERA: Subcutaneous. What does that mean?



WATTERS: I never thought I hear that on THE FIVE.



GUTFELD: Just right -- just right a little bit into the skin, right?



RIVERA: But what was your point in bringing that up exactly?



GUTFELD: Because I'm trying to lighten the idiocy that you bring out of everybody.



RIVERA: I will allow you to withdraw that remark.



GUTFELD: I refuse to withdraw it. Sustained. You can't handle the truth.



RIVERA: Coming up, CNN maybe can't handle the truth, facing a massive credibility crisis. Wait until you hear how the network wanted Chris Cuomo, my friend, to help his creepy governor brother coming up.



GUTFELD: Name-dropper. My friend.



WATTERS: CNN destroying a little credibility the liberal network has left. A new report says top brass their suggested primetime host Chris Cuomo take a temporary leave of absence to help advise his creepy governor brother. That's after we learned this week that Chris helped craft a statement against one of Andrew Cuomo's accusers.



I don't get the whole conflict of interest. There's conflicts throughout the media. Everyone's worked for the Clinton administration covers Democrats or his married to someone that is in the administration. I mean, no one would be able to cover anything if you actually had to abide by conflict-of-interest rules.



PERINO: That's actually -- that's actually pretty interesting how many people were married amongst each other, amongst the media, or the Clinton administration, and then the Obama administration.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: There's not so much of that during the Bush administration as I recall.



WATTERS: Not so much.



PERINO: I've never been happier that my sister works from home for a great company and rescues three cats. I mean, that's like really good, because you don't really --



WATTERS: It is a little bit of a conflict.



GUTFELD: Dana, on my show tonight that you're on, we're doing a whole segment on rescue cats. You're going to have to stay out of this.



PERINO: OK, well, I guess, I'll just step aside.



GUTFELD: Step aside.



PERINO: That's what I would have done I think in this case.



WATTERS: Yes. Now, we know --



PERINO: You have to make a choice.



WATTERS: Right, you have to choose.



PERINO: And it's not an easy choice necessarily, but you aren't -- you cannot write your brother's statement and also be an anchor.



WATTERS: Could you cover your brother, honestly?



GUTFELD: I think that -- you know, I think there is -- there is something to be said about, you know, family. It's like, you can't --



RIVERA: Amen. My goodness.



GUTFELD: You can't -- but the problem is, I watched CNN for the first time in months, years last night, because I wanted to see how compromised he looks. And if there's a problem here, it has to do with the nursing home stuff, the Q-tip. It's not just him and his brother, it's the -- it's the - - I hate to use the word idiocy again. But it was the mockery of the whole event with his brother, the Q-tip, the dating.



So, I was watching him talk about COVID, and he's very, very passionate about it. He's telling people what to do. He's commentating. He's not news reading, he's commentating. But every advice he gave, in your head, you're going, but wait, you didn't do that. But wait, you faked it when you were quarantining. But wait, you're playing with a Q-tip? But wait -- so, it's very hard to actually listen to him now. It's kind of like he has that stench when you're on poop island that you can't get off.



WATTERS: How much damage do you think his brand has sustained on CNN after everything that's happened, Dagen?



MCDOWELL: Who?



WATTERS: Chris Cuomo.



MCDOWELL: He has a brand?



WATTERS: Well, some would say.



RIVERA: Highest rated shown on CNN.



GUTFELD: That's like being the tallest dwarf, and I know.



PERINO: Congratulation.



GUTFELD: Thank you. Seven years running.



MCDOWELL: He's like -- he's like Jeff Zucker's Renfield. I just wanted to point out something. This is Jeff Zucker's network, right? It's not -- there are no standards. There's no accountability. The standard is whatever makes Jeffy happy, we do it.



I just want to note that today three employees were fired by CNN for coming to the office unvaccinated --



RIVERA: When they knew that they were ordered to be vaccinated.



MCDOWELL: I just -- no, I just want to say, and Jeff Zucker said we have a zero-tolerance policy on this. So, he has zero-tolerance for this, but maximum tolerance for big swing and dirtbags.



WATTERS: Oh, speaking -- I'm not going to go there, Geraldo.



RIVERA: Really?



WATTERS: I'm not going to say -- I'm not going to anything. You are not big. All right, Geraldo, I know he's your friend or some would say protege, Chris Cuomo. Try to be fair without a conflict of interest and cover this story.



RIVERA: Can I just talk about that Q-tip incident? Remember, the Q-tip incident happened at a time when it seemed as if New York State had really done a great job and that Andrew Cuomo was visionary in his -- in his countermeasures.



WATTERS: After the first wave.



RIVERA: It was after -- and it was -- it was perfect. That's a great joke. And they're brothers and they love each other. And I'm telling you --



GUTFELD: Great joke.



RIVERA: It was -- it was a great joke. I mean, you talk -- they talk about how big his nose is.



GUTFELD: That's hyperbole.



RIVERA: They talk about how big noses all the time. It was -- it was charming.



MCDOWELL: Wait, I'm going to stop you right there. Look at the date on that video, May -- mid-May of last year. You know what we knew back then that elderly people, COVID-positive patients were sent back into nursing homes by his brother, by that jackass.



RIVERA: You show me what you said in May -- you show me in May of 2020 what you said, and I challenge that. Not that -- you know, I hold you in the highest regard --



MCDOWELL: You're picking a fight with the wrong girl.



RIVERA: I just think that (INAUDIBLE)



WATTERS: We got to go, Geraldo.



GUTFELD: Let's go break.



WATTERS: All right, Geraldo, I'll say it. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg.



GUTFELD: First I want to thank for all the tips. This is baking soda in water, apparently supposed to help with your GERD, whatever. All right, let's do this.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Robots are great. Robots are great. Robots are great.



GUTFELD: Yes, I haven't done this in a while. Cassie the Ostrich is a robot that can now run a 5K. It's kind of interesting. It actually learns how to run faster and faster as it's running it. So, it's actually -- it's a machine learning while it's moving, teaching itself using a deep reinforcement learning algorithm.



What I worry about is of course it's going to adopt a lot of the habits and behaviors of runners. Dana, you know the constant small talk about their best times, the way they snorted you when you walk by smoking a cigar, the stench of their shorts because they never wash them, and it smells disgusting.



PERINO: Also, like a heavy footstep in a runner, it drives me crazy, the sound.



GUTFELD: The sound, you just hate the sound?



PERINO: I can't take it, and the robot does the same.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: So, I'm a hard pass on that one. Jesse.



WATTERS: All right, I was at Books and Greetings last night in Northvale, New Jersey signing some books. One big knucklehead showed up with a Gutfeld T-shirt.



GUTFELD: Another one?



WATTERS: I had to hit him. That's what I do. I have to physically hit people when I see that T-shirt. And I signed this book anyway. And then afterwards, I went to Tappan, New York where they have America's one of the oldest taverns, the 76 House. It was actually a prison of one of the revolutions most notorious spies, Major John Andre, and then they hung them right around the block.



And I'm going to be in LBI at the LBI Book Swap on Tuesday August 31 at 11:00 a.m. So, call there for tickets. Now, Feeding Frenzy. Do it. Do it. Here it is. All right, so the Marble Slab Creamery partnered up with Frito- Lay's Flaming Hot Cheetos, and we have a mashup. We have Cheetos Flaming Hot Ice Cream and a Cheetos Flaming Hot Shake. All right, dig in.



PERINO: Why do you do this to us?



WATTERS: Let's go.



PERINO: OK, here we go. Cheetos ice cream flaming hot.



GUTFELD: I'm enjoying my baking soda.



WATTERS: It's good.



PERINO: Oh, it's not bad.



WATTERS: Endorsed. Geraldo?



MCDOWELL: I have an issue. I have an issue because I have issues with everything. The Cheetos get kind of stale and soggy in the ice cream.



RIVERA: Just don't have an issue with me.



PERINO: What would it be like if they put peanut butter Captain Crunch in there. But anyway, actually, no, it's not bad.



WATTERS: We like it.



PERINO: I'm going to say yes.



WATTERS: Greg doesn't eat it?



GUTFELD: No, I've got -- I've got some stomach issues.



PERINO: He's got GERD.



WATTERS: He's got GERD. I don't even know what GERD is. I hope you like it. Go buy it. It's limited time only.



PERINO: Indeed. All right, there's a new episode on my podcast. It's available. And if you want a great career advice, listen to this one. Dina Powell McCormick join me. She's the head of global -- I'm sorry, Global Head of Sustainability and Inclusive Growth at Goldman Sachs. But also, we work together at the White House and she works at the State Department. She's pretty amazing. So that is up now.



Also, we've been celebrating a lot of great American athletes. I also want to tell you about this one. This is Ben Meyer of Great Britain. He won gold for individual jumping equestrian. OK, that -- why does this matter to us? Here. Well, he happens to be engaged with Griff Jenkins niece Sophia. And congratulations to them. And I mean, what a great way to get engaged, right, with a gold medal.



WATTERS: Congrats.



GUTFELD: Now, who gets the medal, the horse or the guy?



MCDOWELL: The dude.



WATTERS: I think the guy.



GUTFELD: That's ridiculous.



MCDOWELL: Yes.



GUTFELD: It's the horse who did the work.



WATTERS: Where would the horse put the medal?



PERINO: Geraldo.



GUTFELD: Geraldo has an answer.



RIVERA: That and everything. I spent today visiting a place near and dear to my heart. It is the -- this is Willowbrook, the institution for the developmentally disabled that I expose 50 years ago. The remedy to these institutions were to take this population of the developmentally disabled and let them live in small community-based residences where they could live to their full human potential.



John Lennon and Yoko Ono helped me raise money for it. But here is the home itself. Can we go to the -- here it is. I'm visiting it today. It's in Littleneck, Queens. There are six people living there, wonderful folks. Some of whom were in Willowbrook back in the day. And now they live -- they have a one-to-one attention.



And this is one of 50, our 50th anniversary. We have 50 of these -- by the end of this year, we'll have 50 of these homes for these people, these folks to --



PERINO: Well, that's wonderful. You also owe Dagen probably dinner, and a beer, and a "ONE MORE THING." Sorry, Dagen. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is next. Hey, Bret, and Happy belated birthday.

