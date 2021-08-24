'The Five' on Biden's handling of Afghanistan collapse, evacuation efforts

This is a rush transcript from "The Five" August 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Let me be clear, the evacuation

of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful no matter

when it's started, when we began. There is no way to evacuate this many

people without pain and loss and heartbreaking images that you see in

television, but we have a long way to go and a lot can still go wrong.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: A lot can still go wrong, indeed. President Biden talking

yesterday about the chaos in Afghanistan, he says that U.S. could extend

the August 31st deadline to get everyone out safely, but the Taliban is

drawing a red line over that, warning there will be consequences if he

delays withdraw beyond that date.



And Fox News learning of an internal intelligence report warning the U.S.

that ISIS and Al Qaeda plan to begin pressuring American forces to leave

before the president's deadline by launching attacks on the airport. The

White House asked today about the threat Al Qaeda poses.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: So, Friday the president said that we

got rid of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan. Sunday the secretary of state said

there is Al Qaeda in Afghanistan. So, are you presenting the president with

the full picture? Or is he just misapplying the intelligence when he makes

these public statements?



JAKE SULLIVAN, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: The president was referring

to Al Qaeda's capability to attack the United States. Which the

intelligence community tells us today is not present in Afghanistan. What

is present in Afghanistan right now to our forces at the airport is a

serious threat from ISIS which we'll try to deal with, and of course there

is the possibility that Al Qaeda could reconstitute an external plot and

capability in Afghanistan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: There is just one other exchange we want to show you and this was

between Peter Doocy asking the White House press secretary about Americans

and being stranded in Afghanistan.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: Most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan, it's the way

that he has ordered it to happen by pulling the troops before getting these

Americans who are now stranded. Does he have a sense of that?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: First of all, I think it's

irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed

to bringing Americans who want to come home, home.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: One of the things, Jesse, that happen over the week Friday and

over the weekend is that President Biden would say something but then you

would look at your screen and you're like, well, that's not exactly what we

are hearing.



In fact, even this morning on newsroom we talked to a man who -- they are

Afghani originally but they became American citizens but his wife is stuck

there and stranded, and we talked to him and they are distressed because

they can't get through to the State Department.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Stranded means, Dana, if you want to leave

somewhere and you can't, that's the definition of stranded. Do you think

Americans can just go to the Kabul airport and take up on the next flight?

They can't, so they are stranded. So, I don't even know why she is arguing

about that word. It reminds me of it's not a crisis at the border, it's a

challenge.



That's what they are doing. They are worried about messaging, all right?

So, at first it was things are going great, and now it's, it was always

going to be a mess. Or, we plan for this, and then, no one could a plan for

this. Or people are clinging from the wings of airplanes, that was four

days ago, now it's my heart breaks for these people.



Hey, get to the airport and you will get out as soon as you can. no, no,

no. Actually, no, don't go to the airport now, elevated terror threats, or

now it's we are going to get out by September 11th, no, no, no, we are

going to have to possibly stay past September 11th, and now it's a game of

chicken with the Taliban.



Taliban has a deal after September 11th, deal is off, so you are going to

get into an actual, right, actual hostage crisis with live rounds. We don't

know what the Talibans are capable of.



We've seen the reports from the airport. Twenty casualties firing bullets

into a crowd. Women getting their teeth knocked out. babies getting

trampled to death. American passports getting torn up like that. Americans

being beaten.



So, right now, Talibans are basically the gate agent. We had to go to the

Taliban, here is my passport, either they rip it up or they ask for a

bride. You don't have any money, AK to the kneecap. Maybe you'll come up

with some money tomorrow.



That's how it is. You can't have a plan like this where you are at the

mercy of a terrorist organization. Biden stranded Americans in a war zone

then try to go back on vacation, Dana. Could you imagine any other

president that tried to pull that off? Create a humanitarian crisis, arm

the enemy then try to go back on vacation. he sold us as he was the gut

that was compassionate and confident, he hasn't shown either.



PERINO: Jessica, what about that criticism and some on the polls over the

weekend that show that he has taken a dip on approval and lots of different

areas but that there is bipartisan disapproval about how this was handled?



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think that it's serious for the

administration and you've seen the number of briefings has increased

tenfold, right, from where we were last week when we were saying like,

where are we going to hear from someone. And now we have multiple per day.



Jake Sullivan, Ned Price out there. Jen Psaki is back at the podium every

day. The president spoke twice over the weekend. He also had a hurricane to

deal with, so they obviously know it's incredibly serious.



The polling it seems like took the biggest dip because of the COVID

response, which I know something that we'll talk about later in the show as

well, it's a huge crisis on his plate. But the dichotomy between, you know,

what you are hearing and the images is something that's really hard to take

especially when you see a two-year-old trampled. Right?



Those are things that you can't unsee in your life and I think that what we

have been noticing, or at least what I've been noticing is the shift to

focusing on how are we going to get these people out and that August 31st

deadline?



Because we are not negotiating with a normal government, we are negotiating

with bunch of terrorists who now run a country. And August 31st if they

even hold to that is only eight days away. So, it will be interesting to

see what comes out of the G7 meeting tomorrow that Boris Johnson is

convening if they have a plan, because it seems like the brits have

actually been making a good amount of progress --



PERINO: Yes.



TARLOV: -- in terms of --



PERINO: It feels like the brits are not leading from behind in this

situation. I also want to play this for you. This is about ISIS there in

the control room, if you can pull this one up. Tyrus, President Biden says

he understands the threat of ISIS. Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: We are maintaining the cost of this to monitor and disrupt threats

from any source including the likely source being ISIS. But we are under no

illusions about the threat even though we are moving back the perimeter.

Significantly. We are working hard and as fast as we can to get people out.

That's our mission.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: The perimeter issue has been back and forth and disputed as well,

Tyrus. But I think that many Americans might be surprised to hear that the

threat of ISIS still exist?



GEORGE 'TYRUS' MURDOCH, FOX NEWS POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Well, the optics,

is what we are seeing the optics. And Jesse, you're so right, they're

trying to paint the picture that they are doing everything by the book and

bad things are going to happen.



The simplest thing was is that before you pull the troops out, you get the

other people out. I mean, neither one of us our military guys and it makes

perfect sense to us. But now what we are seeing is the objects of they're

not going to say that it is the Taliban that's doing this, but now we are

going to hear well, we didn't know that ISIS is going to come back and Al

Qaeda has come back.



Because the Taliban in itself when they talk to the government, this is not

a unified group. They are basically tribes of different little warlords

that do different things. They have no control over what their soldiers do

on the field to civilians, we're seeing that.



And when they are told to go to the airport it's literally now what mob can

get through fastest? They are (Inaudible) thing -- they're not even getting

a chance to vet people and things like that because they are literally

climbing over the walls. Why? Because they are getting shot in the streets.



The women are getting beat up. Like there is nothing about what he is

talking about matches what we are seeing on the ground. And once again it's

going to be the boots, not the suits that save the day.



PERINO: Kennedy, you can talk about whatever you want, but I do want to

play this as well. This is about ISIS and Al Qaeda. Watch this exchange

between Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday and the secretary of state.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Is Al Qaeda gone from Pakistan -- from

Afghanistan?



ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: Al Qaeda's capacity to do what it

did on 9/11 to attack us, to attack our partners and our allies from

Afghanistan is vastly, vastly diminished.



WALLACE: Is it gone?



BLINKEN: Are there -- are there Al Qaeda members and remnants in

Afghanistan? Yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: So, there is the handling of the evacuation, but then there is,

then what do we do now to keep everyone safe?



LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX BUSINESS HOST: And it's that then what are we

going to do now which is going to only compound to get worse and worse and

worse which only makes it more dangerous for the Americans who are stranded

there. They are stranded.



That requires a sense of urgency and you're not necessarily getting that.

Because you're hearing one thing from the intelligence community, and you

know, people at the Defense Department you're hearing something completely

different, a very defensive posture from the president.



you're not hearing anything from the vice president on this. But you know,

if I had a family member or a good friend, or someone who would put their

life on the line to translate for me or to help me out while I was doing a

tour in Afghanistan, and they were being left there. And the press

secretary is saying, how dare you? That's irresponsible to use the word

stranded.



Those are the words that we should be using. Because it's her boss who is

sending people to die. And it's, you know, it's the boots who are being

sent into a situation that is going worse and worse by the day, by the

suits, and they don't have an answer for it.



And I don't trust their intelligence when they say, you know, yes, you

know, Al Qaeda is all gone. How do you know that? I don't trust you know

that, because if you knew that, if you knew exactly what you're dealing

with, we wouldn't have this right now.





PERINO: And you actually, the word stranded is actually the words that

Americans who are trapped there are using. That's not just something that

we made up.



All right. Next, we are going to take you live to that region as thousands

scramble to escape the Taliban's brutal rule. We will be right back.



WATTERS: President Biden made it seem like it would be a walk in a park

for Americans to get to the Kabul airport, but chaos reigned supreme in

Afghanistan, gun fire killing at least one person this morning alone. And

there are reports Taliban shredding passports and travel documents of those

trying to escape the country.



For more let's go to Trey Yingst in Doha with the latest. Trey?



TREY YINGST, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon, guys. The Department

of Defense says that 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in

the past 24 hours alone. We know a number of C-17s continue to take off

from that only runway in Kabul making it very difficult, because that is

the one access point for people who want to get out of the country.



As you noted, there was a gun battle today outside of the airport between

NATO troops including the United States and an unknown gunman killing one

Afghan Security Force member.



WATTERS: All right. So, Trey, you have spoken to Americans, I assume who

have been hopefully safely evacuated, what are their experiences been like?



YINGST: The experience is described to Fox by Americans, Afghans, and

others who were stuck in Afghanistan really appear like a unique

experience, but also one of the worst days of their lives.



I mean, you hear these stories over and over again of people trying to make

their way to the airport in Kabul and getting stopped at Taliban

checkpoints. It's an extremely scary experience, because each individual

fighter can respond differently.



One girl described to me in Doha she had just made it here, and said she

went through a Taliban checkpoint and told the fighter she wasn't headed to

the airport. She was just riding along with her brother in the car. It was

just a driver, it wasn't actually her brother, but she had to tell that lie

because she was so terrified that the Taliban would simply pull her out of

the car and stop her from going to the airport.



WATTERS: All right. We're going to take it around the table for a few

questions. Kennedy?



MONTGOMERY: Trey, I'm wondering, is there a centralized way for Americans

to get in touch with rescuers who might be able to extract them? Because we

are hearing so many different stories, it's obviously very scary for

families over here. So, how are they letting the government and the

military no where they are and how they can get help getting out of the

country?



YINGST: Americans who are stranded in Afghanistan are able to communicate

with the State Department and representatives from what used to be the

American embassy in Kabul now is just a set-up of individuals at the

airport there. So, they can have that communication, but the big question

remains even if you are talking to the U.S. State Department and the

American military, how do you get to them? How do you get to the airport in

Kabul?



And we keep hearing line repeated over and over by the Biden administration

that there is a plan, even today press secretary Jen Psaki telling Fox's

Peter Doocy that it wasn't appropriate to call Americans in Afghanistan

stranded.



There are Afghanistan -- Afghans who are stranded, but there are also

Americans who are stranded in Afghanistan. Very clearly, not only in Kabul.

You know, we've been talking a lot about Kabul and the capital Afghanistan,

but there's other major cities where Americans were living, Herat,

Kandahar, the second and third largest cities in the country.



Those are going to be major areas of concern for the American people and

the Biden administration as they look to try to get Americans out of

Afghanistan. Because right now they are no clear plans on the table to do

so.



TARLOV: Awesome. Thanks, Trey. I said Jesse here. I was curious if you

could maybe speak a little bit about the August 31st deadline. I know that

there is a large obviously on the part of the United States and other

western democracies to make sure that that gets extended so that we can

actually get everybody out safely. Have you heard anything on the ground

about the potential for that happening or how we are going to pull this off

in a week's time?



WATTERS: It looks like we may have lost Trey. Well, Dana, he was talking

about, I guess the most harrowing experience of anybody's life --



PERINO: Right.



WATTERS: -- to just get to the airport you have to live, you have to do it

whatever or probably bribe and there has to be countless stories like that

that are happening every single second on the ground.



PERINO: You can watch any news network and see the same things, and that

doesn't mean they all have the same source, because that means it's

happening in multiple places. The word stranded is not the one being made

up by us. It is being said by the people who are actually stranded.



And I do wonder, maybe he has better information about being able to reach

the State department. I listen to an interview today where a guy said, and

he's trying to get his wife out, but he e-mails -- they say, you know, e-

mail the State Department, he e-mails the State Department and it bounce

back because the e-mail inbox is full.



And so, there's not a surge of people that is able to handle the incoming

at the State Department. And I imagine also they are probably subject to

cyberattacks and there might be people who have no business e-mailing the

State Department right now that are trying to get in on that line and

upsetting the apple cart there.



WATTERS: If there had been Americans stranded in a war zone during the

Trump administration and stranded the American had e-mailed the State

Department for help and the e-mail had bounced back, Tyrus, can you

imagine?



MURDOCH: Yes, I mean --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: The competence question.



MURDOCH: I mean, it would be -- it would the whole -- it would 16 hours of

TV just about that. And unfortunately, we can't talk about what we don't

have in the previous administration. What concerns me is the fact that we

are hearing just the language to where the Taliban is not OK with? Excuse

me?



WATTERS: Yes.



MURDOCH: Like, they are setting -- they are now setting precedence on when

we are going to get out? And then we are not seeing any information on

numbers, how many Americans are still there, how many Afghans are still

there? How many people they are looking for special work visas who work in

like there is three -- the state of different troops of people trying to

get out.



And we're just literally -- and then when we see the fills (Ph), we're

seeing just mobs of people literally willing to trample each other to get

out of there and they are telling us that they have a plan. I could not be

more worried. And now we are seeing our American troops doing what they're

now been rolling up their sleeves and they're going and getting people and

bring them out, where before they were not going to engage, now we're

seeing the engagement.



TARLOV: But it's also private business --



PERINO: Yes.



TARLOV: -- is pulling --



PERINO: Jessica, we ended with Trey. trey came back.



TARLOV: Great.



PERINO: And Trey, one of the things you did over the weekend is you

interviewed a group of women who were university students who got out, what

did they tell you about the challenges they face ahead?



YINGST: Yes, absolutely. We talked with the group of university students

here in Doha, they had just traveled from Afghanistan on one of these

evacuation flights. A group of five young women and it was so interesting

to talk to them, because like young women who are university students

anywhere in the world, they were focused on school and on exams.



And I asked them what they were most concerned about, their first question,

the answer by saying their friends and family, and they didn't know if they

would be OK and if they would be targeted by the Taliban. But after that

they went back to thinking about university and how the seniors in the

group wanted to finish their semester so they could get their degree.



And I thought that really got to the core of the real people of

Afghanistan. Because the Taliban do not represent the people of

Afghanistan. It's a small extremist subgroup, a very moderate population in

Kabul. People with shops, people who are students, doctors, lawyers, and

then you see this group simply walk into the city and take over ultimately

the entire country.



And now all of the international community focused on Afghanistan and

people are concerned. They may never be able to return home.



WATTERS: Trey, thanks a lot and stay safe out there, we really appreciate

it.



Ahead, the president has got a polling nightmare, more and more American

say that they are losing confidence in the commander in chief's leadership.



MONTGOMERY: It's only Monday and I'm not in love says President Biden.

He's facing major backlash over Afghanistan and a host of other issues.



A new poll reveals the majority of Americans no longer see Biden is up for

the job, that's not good, but the president claims he hasn't seen those

numbers.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: There's a new poll out today shows Americans wanted to withdraw

from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you've handle it. Poll

also found that based in part on what's transpired in the last week, the

majority of Americans, and forgive me, I'm just the messenger, no longer

consider you to be competent, focus, and effective in the job.



BIDEN: I have not seen that poll.



UNKNOWN: It's out there, from CBS this morning.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MONTGOMERY: Dana, it's so disconcerting. I really think it's an

administration-wide glitch that when they are nervous when they don't have

an answer and when they are presented with something that makes them look

really, really bad, both the president and the vice president just dissolve

into giggles.



PERINO: I know. I was trying to think of what I do like what my nervous

tick is, I don't -- maybe it's I don't know what it is. Like e-mail me and

tell me what it is. Look, competence is a very hard thing to earn, it's

very easy to lose and it's nearly impossible to get back.



And the fact that this crisis is going on, they can't put a button on it,

because the Taliban apparently is calling the shots. And they are the ones

deciding when America is going to have to cut off its evacuation

procedures.



And the fact that you have this disconnect, the president saying one thing,

his cabinet and staff saying another, and then the rest of us watching and

reporting on this story and seeing yet another thing shows that there is a

real daylight between all of these different organizations.



And that, remember, that President Biden and his whole campaign was about

we will calm things down. There will be order. There will be competence,

there will be coherence. And that lasted for a little bit, right? So, they

get there. The vaccines are going. They're trying to get that done. COVID

numbers -- his approval ratings on COVID was pretty good.



And now we have the Delta variant. And maybe they declared victory a little

bit too early on July 4th. And Americans usually take August to sort of

relax and regroup and reset before school starts. That's not true this

August.



The parents are paying attention because they are worried about schools

being open, and masks in school, or not masks in school, whatever it might

be. They are worried about their parents who might end up with a

breakthrough infection and they're also worried about the fact that

America's credibility in the world is on the line right now. And President

Biden is going to have to deal with all of that.



MONTGOMERY: And one thing the president hasn't been able to answer for,

you know, some of our allies, especially in Germany and the U.K. they're

really disappointed here. This is not just a storm that's going to pass,

and you kind of got the sense from the administration that, let's just wait

it out for a few days. Let's just not really say anything and see if this

goes away.



We are now seeing it gets much, much worse. So, if you're advising the

president, and you want his poll numbers to go back up, what do you tell

him to do?



TARLOV: I tell him to just take everyone's feelings into account. I mean,

that was such a core part of why he got elected at this very critical time

in American history with this pandemic, right? He was the empathizer-in-

chief. He was someone who could talk to especially veterans families and

say, I feel your pain. Like I have a son who serve to people who are

dealing with cancer and their families. Like, I lost my son to cancer. I

mean, that was -- as someone who just lost their father to cancer, that

resonated with me that he understood what's going on there.



So, I think go back to the sympathizer, the empathizer, that person. The

laughing though, that doesn't -- that's what happens to people. Like, when

people come up to me and they're like, you know, everyone who watches you

on TV hates you. I laugh. Like, that's just life, you know. And I'm --



PERINO: That's not true. No one hates you.



MONTGOMERY: That true.



TARLOV: That's also not true. But it's fine. You know, that's what I'm here

for and I'm -- and I'm happy to do it. So, the laughing doesn't bother me.

But I think just taking everyone's concerns very seriously, because it's

critical -- a critical juncture for people for a whole host of different

reasons, whether Afghanistan, COVID, back to school, whatever your issue

is.



MONTGOMERY: Yes. Well, what about inflation and the border? I mean, there

are a number of things -- the fact that could really eclipse this

administration.



WATTERS: It's a mess. He was -- he won the primary because he wasn't

Bernie. He won the presidency because he wasn't Trump. And he only really

does well because you don't see him, you don't hear from him. But now,

we're seeing what he's doing and we don't like what we're seeing. And he's

never performed well. This is Joe Biden. So, we expect this from Joe Biden.



But now, there's a lot of buyer's remorse from women, from independence.

And independents, they're the ones -- they don't judge on ideology, they

judge on performance, and he's just not performing well. And we saw this

begin in the spring when he went to Europe, and he was debuted on the world

stage, and he kind of came unglued. Not a strong performance with the

hacking, with Putin, with the press. And then we saw it again with the

mask, backtracking. We didn't like that. That seemed unsteady.



And then this catastrophe, we don't like what we're seeing and the media

feels burned because they help this guy. They sit -- they vouch for this

guy. This guy was competent, they covered up for him, they covered up

Hunter, and he's not holding up his end of the bargain now, and they're

mad.



MONTGOMERY: And you know, in terms of the media, Jesse is absolutely right.

They ran cover for him because for a long time, he was a babyface. And now

it seems as though the President has made a heel turn. Tyrus?



TYRUS: Oh, very nice. I like what you did there. I like what you did there?

You know, it's -- and they're still doing it for him because this weekend,

Fox was covering all the breaking news that was happening in Afghanistan

and seeing him at a concert.



WATTERS: Yes.



TYRUS: So, nothing bad was happening for at least three or four hours.

Don't worry about it. We're going to have a bunch of people sing, and

that's from where we have an optic. We have a moderate president who we all

thought would keep us in the middle and tilt to a straight but he has a

woke administration who will rather tell you to argue over words instead of

actual things going on.



And his answer was very woke answer. Did you see the poll? No, I didn't see

it, so it's not true. Next, what else you got, boom, check my TikTok,

holler. Like, literally that's what we're seeing when I was -- my hopeful

thing is that he would have been brutally honest because he said he was

going to give it to us straight. And like, listen, we're making mistakes.

We're going to fix it. But --



MONTGOMERY: Right. Yes.



TYRUS: That's not a woke answer.



MONTGOMERY: No, you're absolutely right. Jen Psaki comes out saying I can't

even.



TYRUS: Unfollowed.



MONTGOMERY: All right, Democratic leadership laughing and dancing the

weekend away. Nothing going on except for that crisis and Afghanistan. The

horrible optics, we'll get into all of it next.



TARLOV: Democratic leadership facing harsh criticism for joking around and

dancing while Biden's presidency is under siege. Here's V.P. Harris

laughing at a reporter asking about the chaos in Afghanistan.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What's your response to reports of American --



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Hold on. Hold on. Hold

on, everybody. I want to talk about two things. First, Afghanistan. We

couldn't have a higher priority right now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TARLOV: Congress isn't doing too much better in the optics department.

Chuck Schumer was filmed dancing with Stephen Colbert on Saturday. And

Nancy Pelosi spoke maskless at a lavish fundraising brunch in the Napa

Valley where seats were selling for up to $29,000.



So Dana, I want to share with you we did a little laugh coverage in the

last block. But I'm curious as to what you think the effect of all of this

has been on the vice president because we know what the President's polling

numbers are, but we haven't in the last couple of weeks seen that for Vice

President Harris.



PERINO: So, if you think back to the whole reason -- if you look at the

sequence of events of how she ended up with the border as her

responsibility, it was because she was asked by reporters about the border

crisis, and she laughed about it. And there was a lot of coverage about the

laughter. And the next thing you know, the President has a meeting with her

in the morning and says you're in charge of the border now.



So far, he hasn't put her in charge of Afghanistan. She also said that it

could not be a bigger priority for us, number one priority, she said from

the tarmac in Singapore or Vietnam, wherever she was. I'm perfectly fine

with the vice president going and doing the job that the President asked

her to do. If he needs her to go to Vietnam and Singapore to shore up

relations there as obviously Southeast Asia is going to be an important

region for us going forward, especially with this Afghanistan thing.



If I could just talk a little bit about the other optics. Optics is one of

those things where you could like, kind of blow it off and say, well,

that's not really substantive, right? But there was a heaviness for me over

the weekend. There was a heaviness like, from people that I talked to, my

mom, my sister, my sister's hairstylist. Everyone is feeling the weight of

what was going on in Afghanistan and wanting to know what's going on,

what's going on, what's going on.



You have people who are e-mailing the State Department and getting out of

my inboxes for the type of messages and it just felt kind of bad. One of

the great things about America is that our men and women in uniform, they

go and fight so that we can enjoy our freedoms. And that's what a lot of --

a lot of people did, and they should celebrate those. But when you are the

leader of the Democratic Party, and you're in a big S-storm --



WATTERS: Dana.



PERINO: Get your umbrella.



TARLOV: We got a Hurricane Henri reference there.



MONTGOMERY: Yes, an S-storm.



TARLOV: Kennedy, what do you make of Dana's heaviness point about --



MONTGOMERY: She's absolutely right. You know, Chuck Schumer is the Senate

Majority Leader. You know, he should not be out doing the mambo with Steven

Colbert because they're both completely untalented when it comes to dance

moves, and I feel bad for both of them. But that's not where he should be.

That's not where his head should be at right now especially if there are

people in New York state who are stranded in Afghanistan. He should be

working day and night to make sure that those people come home.



And as far as Nancy Pelosi, I don't begrudge anyone a lovely meal. People -

- it's one of the things people have been missing, fellowship, talking to

people, sitting next to someone, you know, chatting, rediscovering. We

should all be doing that. But then these are the same ding dongs who are

telling our kids that they're going to have to be masked up for another

school year, and there's still the looming threat because they're so deeply

entrenched with the teacher's unions that we might have remote schooling in

big cities like New York.



And they're doing this, which means they don't believe it. They don't

believe their own science. We follow the science. You followed it all the

way to that fancy pants dinner to raise money for people who are in trouble

because their party has blown it.



TARLOV: Well, there was some good science news today. The FDA approved the

Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older. What do you think the impact of

that is going to be, Jesse?



WATTERS: I'm going to take an artificial position here.



TARLOV: That shocks me.



WATTERS: A mask shame, Nancy Pelosi. Nancy, in Napa County, that's a

hotspot according to the CDC.



TARLOV: She's outdoors though.



WATTERS: That means, very high transmission rates, Jessica. They recommend

mask usage even outside. Hospitalizations up 20 percent, cases are up 60

percent. Naughty girl Nancy Pelosi.



PERINO: Totally irresponsible.



WATTERS: Colbert should not be dancing. He's no longer the king of late

night.



TYRUS: No, he's not.



WATTERS: Gutfeld should be dancing. He is the king of late night. Colbert

should be working on the monologue. And Schumer was that the Mambo going

around like this in a circle. Is that the Mambo? I don't even know, but he

needs to knock that off. They have a lot of mandates for us. I think

politicians should be mandated not to dance.



TARLOV: Well, after that incredibly substantive answer, Tyrus, do you have

any final thoughts?



TYRUS: He's passionate from the heart. What we're seeing here is that old

saying the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Progressives and moderate,

clearly, that does not work. We're seeing this relationship. The Vice

President is leaving it to be Scapegoat Joe. And she's going to say all the

right things and then they're going to move him out.



WATTERS: Move him out.



PERINO: Can I mention one last thing before we go.



TARLOV: Yes, of course.



PERINO: So, there is a real disconnect -- or contrast, let's just -- let's

just point it out. Over the weekend, Senator Tom Cotton and his staff

continued to take calls and e-mails from anybody that was seeking their

help to get people out of Afghanistan safely. And today, "FOX AND FRIENDS"

was able to follow up with Haroon who was the amazing American who lives in

Colorado but he was stuck there. He was on the phone. He was brave enough

to get on the phone.



And Senator Tom Cotton staff helped him get back. That's what they did all

weekend. And that was probably a much better use of time.



TARLOV: True. And also, Fox News got 24 people out of Afghanistan, people

who worked for us and Afghan --



MONTGOMERY: Fox should be in charge of getting Americans back.



TARLOV: Well, that is a policy platform to be discussed for sure. Straight

ahead, move over, why most people are ridiculously passionate about their

spot on the couch.



TYRUS: Welcome back. Hey, that's my seat. Whether it be the kitchen table,

recliner, or a couch. 68 percent -- that should be higher -- of people are

extremely passionate about their unofficial assigned spot. More than half

of Americans going as far as saying they would feel uncomfortable sitting

anywhere else even in their own home.



All right, to be honest, it is the last -- this is a huge story and it

doesn't get enough attention. This is the last frontier for the alpha male.

This is all -- the alpha male, this is all we got left is our spot. And me

is my recliner in that right-hand corner of my couch. It's literally been

customized for me from my elbow where the remote control goes. Nobody sits

there. If you have a death wish -- the only time that a young man would sit

in my seat at my house is if he was challenging me for dominance in the

house.



Like, that is the last thing. You don't sit -- it I got it so bad, I have

my own chair on the "GUTFELD! SHOW." Let another guest sit in my chair,

there's going to be consequences.



PERINO: I would love to sit there and see what it looks like.



WATTERS: You actually had a cushion in that seat before we got on set.



TYRUS: Yes. And what did I do?



WATTERS: You burned it.



TYRUS: I left it. You know the other guy, he needs a booster seat. I

clearly do not. Jesse, as a brother, as an alpha male --



WATTERS: I have on. I have my recliner. It's got the swivel action. It's

got the Ottoman. It's positioned perfectly to get the angle the TV, but it

wasn't always like that. Growing up, I didn't have a spot. Not because we

don't have a spot, because my parents didn't believe in comfort.



My main chair in the den was wicker. The chair next to it was a rocking

chair, Tyrus. And then we had a bench with a cushion.



MONTGOMERY: Where are they shopping, Cracker Barrel?



TYRUS: But there came a moment when you came of age that you challenged dad

for a seat at the table.



WATTERS: I said, dad, get up. Get the hell out of my wicker chair, dad.



TYRUS: On the inside.



WATTERS: That's right. I would never say to his face.



TYRUS: No. Dana?



PERINO: Well, I was thinking, I agree. I think people have their spot,

right? It's like when you go to a school.



TYRUS: Jasper has a spot, right?



PERINO: Yes. He does. He has got many, many places. Actually, he's the only

one I would get up for.



TYRUS: OK.



PERINO: But what's weird is that Peter and I both have a spot of the couch

in the evening, but during the day, it's opposite. That's very strange, and

I'm not sure what it means.



TYRUS: Yes, I don't know. I couldn't handle that. If someone -- like, I

don't feel right not sitting in my spot. I also don't feel right if the

remote is not at least three feet from me at all times. It's just the way I

am.



WATTERS: Your spot is bisexual. I respect that.



PERINO: Thank you. I'm very woke.



WATTERS: It goes both ways.



TYRUS: I was going with transitional but Kennedy, help us out here.



MONTGOMERY: My dog has a spot and my dog herniated a disc in his neck

because he keep launching himself off the couch. And it's a French bulldog.

They can't -- so I just stack boxes and a lamp and everything in front of

that spot. And luckily he's grown lazy with age so now just goes -- when he

hears something at the door. There's no longer the urgency there once was.

But everyone is.



TYRUS: Well, he's at the table.



MONTGOMERY: He'll come over to my spot and he'll put his paw on my leg

while we watch Netflix.



PERINO: One time I went to Kennedy's apartment and her kids were basically

doing backhand springs off of the couch. That was their spot.



MONTGOMERY: There are footprints on the ceiling. That is true.



TYRUS: I think this crosses over political lines to the spot. I guarantee

you have a spot, right?



TARLOV: Liberals like to sit and watch TV too.



TYRUS: Yes, of course, yes.



WATTERS: Yes.



TARLOV: I've actually sat next to Lemmy in his spot and Kennedy's watching

a movie and that's definitely his terrain. But we all have spots and seats

at the dinner table like when you grew up, right, that you would always get

your spot and sides of the bed with your partner.



PERINO: Yes, definitely.



TARLOV: Which like I'm -- I like to work all day like on a computer not

like bed work from bed. You know what I mean.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Yes, work. Yes, the laptop --



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: My side has like a dent -- more of a dent.



TYRUS: Stenographer at the foot of the bed. Yes, absolutely.



TARLOV: It just got me out of the set.



PERINO: She would at a hotel too, right? When you get to a hotel, you got

to have like that's my side of the bed.



TYRUS: Oh, I would thought the guy had to have the spot closest to the door

because if someone breaks in, you're the person in defense.



WATTERS: Right, or the bathroom.



TYRUS: Or the bathroom.



TARLOV: No, I have to be the closest to the bathroom.



PERINO: No, I need to be on the right.



TYRUS: See, until someone breaks in, it would be like, what took you so

long?



MONTGOMERY: If someone breaks into the bathroom, then we have a problem.



TYRUS: Oh, I've learned a lot. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Jesse?



WATTERS: All right, so, everyone has been asking me Jesse Jr. pictures.

Where can I see him? Well, here they go. Here's Junior. We dress them up to

look like a little --



MONTGOMERY: Look at the collar.



WATTERS: So, we are here at the beach acting silly. There he is.



MONTGOMERY: Oh, yes.



TYRUS: He's a gentleman.



WATTERS: Yes, tea time is at 6:00.



PERINO: He is like a little man.



WATTERS: Yes. He looks like an adult. I don't know. I think we have a lot

in common.



PERINO: He's pretty cute.



MONTGOMERY: He feels classy.



WATTERS: Really classy. Real classy, you should see his diaper, class act

all the way.



PERINO: I love it.



TYRUS: It's solid.



PERINO: I wanted to bring you this in case you didn't catch it this morning

in Americas --



WATTERS: Also, Dana, sorry to interrupt. More importantly, I'm on

"PRIMETIME" tonight. I'm actually on the whole week. I'm hosting 7:00. We

have Don Jr., Pistol Pete Clay, Dana Loesch, and Abby. It's going to be a

hot show. Sorry, you may proceed.



PERINO: OK, but you can decide if that was more important than this. Just

kidding.



WATTERS: Oh, oh. Can I just step on it?



PERINO: OK, so, I want to -- this was on "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" this morning.

I thought it was worth bringing to you. So, we had a young woman named Jen

Wilson on. She's CEO of Army Week Association. We're working nonstop for

several days to try to help get Americans and Afghans who served alongside

us out of Afghanistan. But she's also very concerned about veterans. This

was her message for them.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN WILSON, CEO, ARMY WEEK ASSOCIATION: For all of the men and women that

were the cloth of their nation in the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, I know

what you're feeling. I know the terror, I know the panic, I know the

anxiety. I cannot promise we're going to get them all out, but I can

promise you we will not stop do. Not give up on us. We need you in the

fight with us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: And of course, call the Veterans Crisis Line if you need any help.

There they are for you.



WATTERS: That may have been a little more important than hosting

"PRIMETIME." Just a little bit though.



PERINO: Just slightly more important. But you're important -- hosting

"PRIMETIME" is important.



WATTERS: Thank you.



PERINO: I will make it home on time to see it. Jessica, you're next.



TARLOV: Along the same lines as what Dana was talking about. I wanted to

highlight this incredible woman, Allyson Renau, a 60-year-old woman from

Oklahoma who is the mother of 11, has nine girls. And she met these

fantastic young Afghan girls at a robotics conference a couple of years

ago, and helped get them out of Afghanistan. So, we have something to show

you from that.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALLYSON RENAU, RESCUED 10 GIRLS FROM AFGHANISTAN: They're some of the most

courageous and amazing girls to chase their dreams. They're nicknamed as

the Afghan Dreamers. And that's exactly what they are. They're sweet and

humble and they're geniuses.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TARLOV: It was just incredible. You should watch the whole interview. She

was on "FOX AND FRIENDS" first this morning. But she got through a friend

who works at the Qatar embassy in America and she got 10 of these girls

out. There are still more that needs to get home -- well, to their new home

here. And these girls actually have offers to American universities now, so

they'll be able to stay with us.



PERINO: Good for them, and amazing. Americans have been doing some amazing

things. Kennedy.



MONTGOMERY: And some people find themselves in the middle of mountainscapes

taking pictures of wildlife. They were two photographers in Norway. And this baby Fox came up. This is a very rare occurrence. He's smelled some

wieners in that guy's pocket and tried to try -- to eat them. And the baby

fox wouldn't go away.



WATTERS: He carries wieners in his pockets?



MONTGOMERY: It's a joke from the Simpson.



WATTERS: Got it.



MONTGOMERY: And they were able to get this incredible up-close footage,

extremely rare, adorable curious fox.



PERINO: It's very cute, like little dog. Jesse, you did that in How I Saved

the World. If you want to get that story, you had to buy the book.



WATTERS: I did. How I Saved the World.



PERINO: Tyrus?



TYRUS: Well, boy, I got some riveting stuff right here to challenge you

guys. You know, the western lowland gorillas, they're just like everyone

else without a hat. They don't like rain on their head. So, as soon as it

starts raining, they start heading in. It's not going to ruin my bad hair

day. You know, there's always that one that wants to hang out but they all

ran in. They just can't -- look at that. Get in. That guy is leading the

charge. You know what it does to my hair, all those wetness and humidity?



PERINO: No.



MONTGOMERY: It has been humid. I will tell you that.



WATTERS: How come some run upright and others run like this?



TARLOV: It's just a speed issue.



TYRUS: Because he feel it.



WATTERS: I'm going to have more for you tomorrow on that.



TYRUS: I'll catch David Attenborough immediately to find out.



PERINO: Johnny, help us on that. All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL

REPORT" is up next. Hi, Bret.



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Wet gorillas and a baby fox alert. Thank you.



