'The Five' on Biden begging Democrats to pass Build Back Better

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters with Lawrence Jones, Jessica Tarlov, Dagen McDowell, and Pete Hegseth. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers taking a flamethrower to the local mob in his first public comments after catching COVID. The Green Bay Packers QB getting vilified by the media over his vax status and after saying back in August that he was, quote, immunized. Rodgers ripping the NFL's draconian rules and defending his decision to not get the shot.



AARON RODGERS, GREEN BAY PACKERS QUARTERBACK: It come in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now. So, before my final nail gets put in my canceled culture casket, I think I'd like to set the record straight. I'm not, you know, some sort of anti-vaxx flat-earther. I'm somebody who is a critical thinker. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy. And the ability to make choices for your body. Not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed, you know, group of individuals who say you have to do something.



WATTERS (on camera): Rodgers, who is reportedly furious about his vax status being leaked to the press, not stopping there. He's also calling out how this issue has become political.



RODGERS: The problem with this is it is so political. And health should not be political. When Trump in 2020 was championing these vaccines that were coming so quick what did the left say? And I'm talking about every member of the left. Don't trust the vaccine. Don't get the vaccine. You're going to die from the vaccine. And then what happened? Biden wins and everything flips.



WATTERS (on camera): Before I get to Pete, I think you should announce that you have a conflict of interest here because you are a Vikings fan. So, I think the audience should know that this is not coming from a straight place. He hates Aaron Rodgers. But I'll give you the floor.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: but you have Aaron Rodgers' hair so you are sympatico.



PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Well, thank you very much. I also hated Brett Favre --



WATTERS: Right.



HEGSETH: -- until he came to purple. Aaron Rodgers you are going to replace Kirk Cousins, you are welcome any time.



WATTERS: Anybody can replace Kirk Cousins.



HEGSETH: In Minnesota, OK? And then maybe headed that way in Green Bay the way he felt about the Packers.



WATTERS: Yes.



HEGSETH: If you watch the entire interview, it's really thoughtful. He breaks down the research that he did, what he knew about the vaccines, allergies that he had, reasons why he didn't want to take it. He went through when he called an immunization protocol which he didn't really get into the details of what that meant and said he talked to the league and the Packers about it. So, he's not someone that just dismissed the whole thing.



Also, if you look at his comments over the last couple of years, this is where I'll get a little bit critical of him, he's been happy to go along with woke groupthink in the NFL.



WATTERS: Yes.



HEGSETH: He has been the first to fly the flag. This is another example of, it's easy to go along with thorough woke mob until the mob comes for you and then pretty soon it's hey, the woke mob is after me and cancel culture. We'll see what the league ultimately does. He's out for a game or two, I believe. But this is the type of, this is yet another example, just like we saw from, who's the Orlando magic player that spoke up and talked about it?



LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Kyrie is the main player.



HEGSETH: Kyrie being -- having platforms, being thoughtful, thinking about their own personal health and making a personal decision. We'll see where the NFL goes there.



WATTERS: Dagen, as Pete said, he has an allergy to the mRNA so he couldn't get the Pfizer. He couldn't get the Moderna and that left him with the J&J and he said that at the time that it was going down, the J&J got pulled for the week because of complications so this is what he did.



MCDOWELL: And to Pete's point, I encourage everyone to watch every word of this interview because he really goes through all the conflicting information that has been fed to the American people over and over again where again, fomenting fear. Biden and Harris, when it benefited them in the campaign trail --



WATTERS: Yes.



MCDOWELL: -- and then when they turn around and get the jab. Now they are fomenting fear over and over again of that the vaccinated should be afraid of the unvaccinated which I'll get to in just one second. But then the J&J shot getting pulled and then put back on the market. And not -- and people were silenced.



He goes into this, he said that, they made in the team, sent a stooge early into training camp to tell us we were 19th in the league and vaccination percentage. I challenge some of the things he was saying and afterwards I was thanked by a lot of coaches and players who were clearly quiet because they were worried about being shamed.



And just one point. He said unvaccinated people are treated like they are the most dangerous people in society. And that is coming from the top of this nation on down. Joe Biden repeatedly has said I understand why you're angry and afraid of vaxx -- of unvaccinated people. He said, we have to protect vaccinated workers from the unvaccinated but then went on to say how effective the vaccines were.



People who are unvaccinated get -- can get COVID from the vaccinated. And there is no evidence that people are dying who are vaccinated because they were in contact with unvaccinated. This is got to end and there's got to be a lot more discussion just like this around the country.



WATTERS: And Lawrence, we all know the most dangerous people in America are outside linebackers and those of the people need to be worried about.



JONES: This is true. I'm too am, I'm a Cowboys fan so I have a conflict of interest.



WATTERS: OK. I can't be right now. I can't --



JONES: I know. We destroyed --



WATTERS: This is a bad year for us.



JONES: Yes, it is.



MCDOWELL: Well, I am a Redskins fan.



WATTERS: It's always a bad year.



JONES: It's only going to get worse for you guys so buckle up for the Cowboys.



WATTERS: All right.



JONES: Look, I'm no Rodgers fan. I think he is a jerk. I also think that Kyrie is a jerk but you need the jerks to win this battle right here. And Pete is right that they have touted the social justice agenda and they have been comfortable going with the mob. But this is an awakening period. They are understanding now what government will do.



The other thing that hasn't been mentioned, is that Rodgers was being tested every single day.



WATTERS: Yes.



JONES: And we cannot not forget how the NBA was able to come back. Part the reason how we have these daily tests is because the NBA put them all in a bubble. They came up with a rapid test that everyone in the country is using today because of the NBA and it worked. People didn't get infected. And honestly, I think that's more effective than the people that are even vaccinated. Because someone that was vaccinated gave it to Rodgers is what they are saying.



MCDOWELL: What he said.



JONES: So, so --



MCDOWELL: Yes.



JONES: I think this is unfair to him. I don't like him but like I said, if we are going to win this fight, we need the jerks --



WATTERS: We need the jerks.



JONES: -- to stand up to give us some --



WATTERS: We do need the jerks. And you now have to disclose who your team is before you weigh in.



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't really have a football team.



WATTERS: Well, OK, Jessica.



TARLOV: I am more into basketball.



WATTERS: OK. OK.



TARLOV: It's just --



WATTERS: OK.



TARLOV: It's safer anyway at this table.



HEGSETH: She is a Jets fan.



WATTERS: Yes. She just didn't want to say it.



TARLOV: I have been actually a Jets fan but I have not got along with it.



WATTERS: Here we go.



TARLOV: Yes.



WATTERS: God bless.



TARLOV: Which is sad Sundays.



WATTERS: Yes.



TARLOV: And Thursday sometimes. No one has mentioned the critical component of this which is that Aaron Rodgers lied. And if Aaron Rodgers had answered the direct question, are you vaccinated, with no, I am not, I follow the protocols that have been laid out. I get tested every day, and admitted that the breaks masking protocol that the NFL has sent down, he'd be in a much better position now.



This is someone who I think kind of universally has been decried over the last few months with what went on with Jeopardy, not showing up to camp. All of these things. And I'm not an Aaron Rodgers fan on a personal level I don't particularly enjoy him.



But the lie is the problem here and when you do that, and then you continue to behave with the media as if you are vaccinated, you are endangering other people's lives. And Charles Barkley was saying the other night at the Halftime Show, he's talking about vaccine status and Kyrie. Kenny Smith was saying Kyrie was taking a stand.



Charles Barkley made a point which is true, you get vaccinated to protect yourself but also to protect those around you.



JONES: But didn't he go protect others by getting the test every single day?



TARLOV: But he broke the rules and he lied to the American public.



JONES: He got COVID and got tested and they isolated him. I think it worked.



MCDOWELL: But he said -- and he also said --



TARLOV: It does not matter.



MCDOWELL: He said that they knew that the team --



TARLOV: It doesn't matter. The media did not know who --



(CROSSTALK)



HEGSETH: No, no, no. The media is the one that deserves to know. In fact, he said if they had asked the follow-up question which they didn't, I would have answered it. But I asked and he said --



TARLOV: Really? That's convenient for him to say as he sits on a couch with his friends.



HEGSETH: He said he owed to the media. He talked to Packers --



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: He does. You owe it to them on a health basis.



HEGSETH: -- about the protocols.



JONES: They should be socially distance.



TARLOV: They're not.



JONES: They should be socially distance.



TARLOV: And there are other players on the Packers who are not vaccinated and they take their media avails through Zoom like responsible people. And Aaron Rodgers walks around shoulder to shoulder with people who may be vaccinated, may not be vaccinated, whatever it is who may have a pre- existing condition or comorbidity or whatever it that makes it more dangerous for them to do that.



JONES: Or the (Inaudible) have taken the test every single day to prove.



WATTERS: He has taken the test every day.



JONES: Because that's how he got it.



HEGSETH: His friends --



MCDOWELL: He mentioned, he said was it before the season, that the vaccinated people on the team were getting tested every two weeks. He was getting tested every day.



JONES: Every day.



MCDOWELL: And he said and the biggest issue for him was, we had a doctor. He was challenging his status with the team and presented hundreds of pages of information about his immunization course. This, you know, what appears to be homeopathic. But he said a doctor from the league told him, quote, "it was impossible for a vaccinated person to get or spread COVID." And we all know that is not true.



JONES: That's a lie.



WATTERS: All right.



TARLOV: But did Aaron Rodgers lie? Because that's what --



HEGSETH: He also points out the protocols for unvaccinated players.



JONES: And so, the Democrats during the presidential campaign saying that they shouldn't trust the vaccine.



WATTERS: And that is a good point.



MCDOWELL: Can I add -- can I add one more thing?



WATTERS: That is a good point, Lawrence.



MCDOWELL: He looks greasy and sick. So, if he's going to brag about his health, maybe like, clean up a little before you sit in front of a camera, Pete.



HEGSETH: It's how he always looks.



WATTERS: All right, all right. Let's go, jerks. That's what this is about. Coming up, more humiliation and disarray for Democrats as President Biden begs them to pass his agenda.



MCDOWELL (on camera): President Biden says America needs his agenda but Democrats can't even agree on it. Nancy Pelosi struggling once again to get her party on board. And she says she hopes to pass infrastructure today, and that's even after Biden begged Democrats to do it.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I'm asking every House number, member of the House of Representatives, to vote yes on both of these bills right now. Send the infrastructure bill to my desk. Send the Build Back Better bill to the Senate.



MCDOWELL (on camera): And liberals are ramping up the intimidation tactics on those who want to pump the brakes, like Joe Manchin.



UNKNOWN: Joe Manchin, why won't you fight for me?



UNKNOWN: Joe Manchin, is it worth it? Is the money worth it? Is the money that important, Joe Manchin? Is it more important than my life, Joe Manchin? Is it more important than your kids' life?



UNKNOWN: Joe Manchin, is the money worth than our lives?



MCDOWELL (on camera): Manchin is, Jesse, driving a Maserati and living on a boat.



WATTERS: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Why is not he a Republican? Just get on with that already.



WATTERS: Come on over, Joe. It's nicer on this side. The Democrat leadership is very old, Dagen, and the older you get the more stubborn you get. You're laughing because you're not even 30, Lawrence. But you'll get to where we are soon.



JONES: True.



WATTERS: Joe Biden is so old, he proposed to his wife eight times before she said yes. Nancy is 81. Have you ever met an 81-year-old who change their mind about anything? Manchin is old too. He is sitting in that Maserati as he gets mob. You can see his blood was boiling. That's going to make him go on the other direction.



Pistol Pete probably would've put the pedal to the metal and just squashed these climate activists.



HEGSETH: He showed some self-restraint.



WATTERS: He showed some self-restraint. But here's the other thing with Manchin. Manchin has money on the line in West Virginia. His entire portfolio is coal. He's got millions in coal. His family has got a coal brokerage firm.



You take the politics and you take the policy up. Do you think Joe Manchin is going to vote for the Green New Deal in this bill? It's going to destroy his entire bank account, not to mention the entire bank account in West Virginia. So, there is no way he is putting a yes vote on this.



Nancy Pelosi is going to retire probably in 2022 when they lose the House. So, the gavel is toast in just nine months or whatever. She knows this. She's going to Europe next week. She's going to jam this through. Do you guys remember how they did Obamacare? The corn husker kickback, the Louisiana purchase?



They just started bribing congressmen and senators. That's what Nancy has been doing this whole last week. She's bribing these holdouts with pharma money. You know, they do this salt taffy bribe --



MCDOWELL: Yes.



WATTERS: -- before this New England congressmen. That's all that's happening. They'll just bribe it to death and jam it through.



MCDOWELL: Come on. They get rid -- they reintroduce the salt reduction. You're on board with salt.



WATTERS: I already said I'm on board with salt.



MCDOWELL: Lawrence?



JONES: I'm siding with the progressives on this. And I'm going to tell you why. The progressives didn't change. They are in line with the new Democratic Party. They were promised things on the campaign trail, even though Joe Biden said he was a moderate, the policies that he was putting now were consistent with the progressive caucus.



You got Manchin, who is a squish when it comes to the Democrats. I think the progressives should hold the line. And by the way, Nancy Pelosi and the leadership should stop doing press conferences. They keep saying that they have reached an agreement. They have not reached an agreement.



They have lost voter turnout. Part of that and we talked about this before we got on. The progressives being on this is that, they didn't lose this election. That the turnout was so low is because they didn't deliver on what they said they were going to deliver for the American people, and quite frankly I agree with him.



Now I think they are bad, you know what, crazy. But at the end of the day if you tell your electorate that they are going to do something and you don't do it, you should be held accountable.



MCDOWELL: Jess?



TARLOV: Well, since Lawrence is playing progressive today, I guess I can hang in the moderate wing. I think that they should pass infrastructure as fast as possible and frankly should have done it six weeks ago when they got the go-ahead from the Senate.



And that's something that hugely popular with the American public, they had what, seven, eight Republican senators on board.



MCDOWELL: It's a win.



TARLOV: It's a win for everybody. Infrastructure always works that way. And then everyone has something to go into the midterms with. The American rescue plan plus infrastructure. Republicans will have infrastructure.



I don't know when this gets passed. Probably next week that it goes through because the progressive caucus wants them to come together.



But to Lawrence's point about our previous conversation, I think it is really important when a party is taking two different lessons from an election outcome, you're going to end up with a lot of fissures in the immediate aftermath. Because there are a lot of moderate Democrats that are worried about their midterm fate because of what they saw in Virginia, that New Jersey was obviously closer than it should've been even though Phil Murphy pulled off an incredible feat.



No one -- no Democrat has been reelected since 1977 to the governorship. And all of this also takes away from being able to talk about very real accomplishments, like today's jobs report. Five hundred thirty-one jobs added --



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: Well, let me add --



TARLOV: -- in August and September. Revised that 4.8 --



MCDOWELL: Yes.



TARLOV: -- unemployment rate, five million jobs added in total, Dow all- time highs. These are things the Democrats need to be focused on and not the infighting.



MCDOWELL: All right, 4.6 unemployment rate because it fell one-tenth of a percent. So that's even better news. But on that note, --



TARLOV: I love it.



MCDOWELL: -- Mr. Hegseth, Biden today said we need these bills to put the pandemic behind us. The pandemic is over. This is -- this evidence on the economy. We are coming out of this. The economy is growing. Pandemic over. And also as evident, Biden last week when he was campaigning for Terry McAuliffe, he was armpit to armpit with people in a liberal mosh pit. No mask anywhere. Pandemic is over.



HEGSETH: So that's a garbage way they are temping to sell it. I think the bigger dynamic here is what happened in Virginia and New Jersey. And Jesse, you mentioned the cornhusker kickback in the Louisiana purchase. How many members of Congress that were part of those deals are still members of Congress?



WATTERS: You're right.



HEGSETH: Because eventually it comes back to you.



WATTERS: Yes.



HEGSETH: And so, it's Gottheimer and the others in the moderate wing of the Democrat Party, they are saying, hey, how about we hold out 72 hours so we can read the 2,000-page socialist bill --



WATTERS: Right.



HEGSETH: -- that doesn't even have a CBO score right now.



WATTERS: Right.



HEGSETH: So, Nancy wants yet again to pass the bill so that we can find out what's in it. We have no idea what's in it. They know it, they are breaking -- we were going to go back to norms in the House of Representatives, right?



WATTERS: Yes.



HEGSETH: They held the vote open longer than any vote before.



JONES: No more regular order.



HEGSETH: There is no regular order at all. She is jamming this through. They say that it's going to reduce the deficit.



WATTERS: Right.



HEGSETH: I mean, the Wall Street Journal is pointing out today it's actually a $4 trillion bill and the infrastructure bill that the left love so much, if only there were some infrastructure in there.



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: The left and the right.



HEGSETH: Because most of it is human infrastructure. No. Most Republicans they're not voting for that one.



TARLOV: Mitch McConnell is not squish?



HEGSETH: Most Republicans are not going to vote for that bill because they recognize what it really is, a precursor to the Green New Deal. So, it's really bad. I hope they --



JONES: I just don't understand how we can continue -- continue call Nancy Pelosi a master legislator with all this chaos happening.



HEGSETH: When you can't pass.



JONES: I mean, the progressives just kicked her out of their meeting last week. So.



TARLOV: You just wait.



MCDOWELL: Well, and then Medicare --



JONES: Well, the keep waiting.



MCDOWELL: -- Medicare House bill trust fund runs out of money in less than five years and you're going to get a 9 percent benefit decrease. What about that?



Coming up, the Biden administration apparently thinks high are hilarious. The tone-deaf comments next.



JONES (on camera): Welcome back. You can't get any more out of touch than this. The Biden administration literally laughing at American struggling with inflation. Check out this ridiculous answer from Joe Biden's energy secretary. Watch.



TOM KEENE, HOST, BLOOMBERG RADIO: In Sturgis, Michigan, it is $2.89 a gallon. I guess that's better than in California. What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, U.S. SECRETARY OF ENERGY: That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this oil. It is a global market. It is controlled by a cartel. That cartel is called OPEC. And they made the decision yesterday that they were not going to increase beyond what they were already planning.



JONES (on camera): Wow. I didn't think it can get worse than Kamala Harris giggling when she's uncomfortable, Pete. But you know who's not laughing? The electorate. I mean, you got Virginia, New Jersey. It's happening in smaller districts where progressives are losing control. Americans are really fed up on this issue.



HEGSETH: Yes. It reminds me of Obama talking about the magic wand as well which didn't come back to him either. I mean, what Joe Biden did when the election, right before the elections in Virginia and New Jersey, was completely emblematic of the disconnect you're talking about, Lawrence.



JONES: Yes.



HEGSETH: He is over in Glasgow. He is over in Italy talking about climate change and emissions while people on the campaign trail are talking about curriculum in schools, inflation, our border, a retreat in Afghanistan. All the things that pertain to their lives and our nation's honor.



They are talk -- they are protesting at Joe Manchin, save my life. I'm about to die because of climate change and they're listening to those things. In this particular case they listen so much that they undercut our own energy independence at home and then laugh and say well, it's a cartel, and OPEC and we need to beg them for more oil. What do you want me to do? What do you want me to do?



Not cancels our pipelines. Not crush our ability to create domestic opportunities here at home. So, the only one laughing is us at them with the sheer incompetence they've had so far in handling this.



JONES: Yes. But, Dagen, there's a message coming out of the White House and the Democratic Party at large is that, nothing is happening. They're doing well. It's not their fault. It's a demand issue. Every single issue they are excelling and the American people are rejecting them. So, when are they going to get a clue?



MCDOWELL: They won't. I will say at this table what I said watching this, screaming it out loud in my office by myself listening to the energy secretary. Is it too much to ask that the Secretary of Energy actually understands how the energy sector works and how energy production works? Is it too much to ask for her to give at least a small, cold damn about the suffering that all Americans are facing as they tried to say, oh, do I eat spaghetti for dinner or do I buy a steak because I've got to fill up my car tomorrow morning?



Let me just point this. What she said was totally disingenuous. The United States broke OPEC, broke the cartel. We became a net exporter of oil and oil products under President Trump. We became the world's swing producer. That means that we control the global price of oil because we had so much spare production capacity.



So, she's talking about OPEC can change their price. It's a global commodity. We control the price until you took a chainsaw, you and your liberal nuts to one of our most valuable industries, and took a chainsaw to our global security. You handed power to nations that hate us. That's -- and she can laugh about that too.



JONES: Jessica, should the president summons her to the oval? He campaigned on President empathy. This doesn't seem very empathetic.



TARLOV: It's not a good idea to laugh at voters. And you're laughing at voters also of your own party. It's 80 percent of America's upset about inflation right now. That's wide swaths majorities of everyone, independents, the most alongside Republicans, but Democrats are feeling the heat to along with these prices.



And to return to the empathy point is Joe Biden won this election by being empathetic and saying I can get us through this global health pandemic. I'm the right guy to do that. And you saw that coming up as a problem specifically in the Virginia election.



You can't dismiss the way people feel you have to keep talking to them. This was the same thing that they found over and over with getting people to take the vaccine. Don't tell them that they're an idiot because they don't want to take it. Explain the benefits of it. Explain the science of it, how much better your life will be that you're going to be protecting those that you know and love.



Jen Granholm was a very good governor, great person. It was a mistake though.



JONES: That was nasty.



TARLOV: And it's going to be run in the midterms. That's just -- I see that and I say, there's the midterm.



JONES: That was really nasty. And Jesse, here's the problem. We could have discussed energy policy and all of this during the campaign, but it was an emotional campaign. We didn't get to talk about the facts and where each candidate and the media cover for them. And so, she's laughing but they ran on this. They ran on this, so they have no empathy on this issue.



WATTERS: Joe said, America is back. Prove it. You just got on your knees and begged OPEC to increase production and they just gave Joe the middle finger. They just gave Joe the middle finger, OPEC. We're supposed to be back? We're just going to get talked to like by shakes in the desert like that. No.



Remember, Trump used to jawbone the Saudis. Guys, you know how much we're paying to protect your kingdom? You want this weapons package to go through? You want us to stay tough on the mullahs in Iran? Well, pump that oil, King. And they pump that oil and that's why prices were so low.



Also, as you so well said, we had domestic production up not only in oil, but in natural gas. You have low gas prices. That's downward pressure on world oil prices. He just went and fell asleep at Glasgow at a climate conference where all his buddies said we're going to destroy petroleum in 30 years. What do you think the Sheik said then? Oh, really, guys? We're just going to slow things down a little bit over here so you can feel the pain. You know, maybe feel some pain without some oil and see what that feels like. They're just laughing all the way to the bank.



Wait all winter comes, Lawrence. You know, expensive home heating prices are going to be. You're going to have high home heating prices, high inflation, high gas prices. That hasn't happened since the 70s. Remember what Carter said in the 70s If you guys are cold in your house, he said put a sweater on. Jessica is going to have to knit me a sweater.



TARLOV: That's what I'll do for mine.



WATTERS: You're going to have to knit me three sweaters.



TARLOV: I'll make you so many outfits so you won't have to pay more.



WATTERS: OK. I want a sweater. I want a sweater.



JONES: All right, we got to run. Up next, the liberal media ramped up racist smears with a new attack on Republican voters.



HEGSETH: Well, the left-win media upping the ante in their vicious smear campaign against the voters who backed Republicans this week. A daily beast op-ed accuses women Youngkin voters of "killing America," framing them as handmaidens of white supremacy.



And an MSNBC guest smearing concerned parents as racist and saying some awful things about the incoming lieutenant governor Winsome Sears.



MICHAEL ERIC DYSON, PROFESSOR, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY: The problem is here they want -- they want white supremacy by ventriloquist effect. There is a black mouth moving but a white idea through the running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates of the white supremacist practices. So, to have a black face speaking in behalf of a white supremacist legacy is nothing new.



HEGSETH: Lawrence, there's a black mouth moving but a white idea coming through.



JONES: These are the Black elites. This is how they speak to Black America and this is why Black America rejects what they say. These are the same people that are on national TV that shame Black voters that didn't want to get the vaccine, told them that they were dumb and that they weren't -- they didn't have all the facts and talked down to them.



I was on the ground and Youngkin did something that was very -- that I've been begging Republicans to do for a while. He went into Black communities and talked to them about issues that mattered to them. That's why he got a lot of the Black vote. It wasn't near as much as the Democrats but he -- the turnout for black voters in Virginia was very low.



When you look at the fact that he talked about jobs, he talked about education -- and by the way, Democrats are missing this, a lot of black folks are homeschooling their kids. It's not just about CRT. It's about the mandates. It's the -- it's the lack of education that they're getting. It's the sending the kids out of the classroom.



They are ticked off with the Democrats choosing the unions over their kids. And they don't -- these guys are on TV. They don't have to deal with that because their kids are in prep schools and they get to finance every single thing. And that's why most Black voters aren't watching them. They don't like being talked down to.



Now, does that mean that they're going to come out and start voting for Republicans? No, I don't know that, but I know they're rejecting this nonsense.



HEGSETH: How -- Jesse, how are they not -- how are racist statements like this not actually considered racism? I didn't know you could go on MSNBC and call someone an Uncle Tom. I did not know that.



JONES: Yes, you can.



WATTERS: I didn't know that MSNBC's parent company, Comcast, could sanction that kind of thing and people think that's OK. Michael Eric Dyson would rather have a White man wear blackface and be governor than an actual Black face as lieutenant governor. How sick is that? I've never heard of a Black idea or a White idea. I've heard of some good ideas and some bad ideas. How could he be so ignorant of history?



Do you know how many people have been oppressed in world history? The people living in the British Isles said they were oppressed by the romans. The Iroquois oppressed the Mohawks. The Incas oppressed everybody. Black tribes in Africa oppress other Black tribes. The Slavs, whites, were slaves. They were enslaved by Arabs. It goes in a vicious cycle, OK.



We're not going to appoint Michael Eric Dyson to be god and he gets to now control and reorder the entire world society. Who made him god? I'll be oppressed one day. That's how it -- that's how it goes. Well, hopefully, I won't be too oppressed.



HEGSETH: Don't worry. You're white. You're fine. But I mean, that's -- Jessica, that's the point. I make a joke to Jesse. Don't worry, you know, you're white you're fine. But that's the lens through which many members of the left are thinking about race today. Michael Eric Dyson might be on the extreme end, but you have members of Congress saying very similar things. How is this not a problem for the Democrat Party?



TARLOV: It is a problem for the Democratic Party. And we've seen that in elections. I mean, Lawrence is right. It's not going to turn into a situation where over 50 percent of Black voters in America are suddenly Republicans. But margins are thin in every election basically. And losing one or two percentage points makes a difference.



And we've seen a realignment of traditional voting lines where race is far less of an issue than income and educational status. I mean, that's what happened in New Jersey. I mean, look, as you went down the shore, right, what happened.



You have a guy who spent $153.00 or $5,000 -- I don't know what it was in the end on a campaign to unseat one of the most powerful Democrats.



JONES: President of the Senate.



TARLOV: Yes, Sweeney. And that was -- he ran a campaign mostly on these class and income lines and was able to be successful. So, that kind of rhetoric again, when I watch stuff, I think about the next election, and that's going to be all over the Midterms campaigns.



And to Lawrence's point about Glenn Youngkin, he wrote an op-ed for foxnews.com. Everyone should check it out. He does not mention critical race theory but it's all about education. And there are a lot of fed-up parents of all political persuasions who had to stay home all year to help their kids, were upset about the curriculum in some cases, don't like mask mandates, don't like Randi Weingarten, and that's how they were able to pull this off in Virginia.



HEGSETH: Dagen, looking ahead to 2022. Obama campaign manager David Plouffe said recently -- Plouffe --



TARLOV: Plouffe.



HEGSETH: -- said -- whatever. He said that they should go on the offense on CRT. How does the -- how do the Democrats flip a script when you've got -- you've got Indiana administrators saying, we lie. We know that CRT is in the schools but we cover it up.



MCDOWELL: Is he actually admitting that --



HEGSETH: I don't know what going in the offense would mean.



MCDOWELL: Right. But is he -- is Plouffe actually admitting that elements in -- of Critical Race Theory are actually taught in schools? Is he actually admitting it exists because like --



HEGSETH: They never do.



MCDOWELL: -- before Tuesday, it didn't exist at least based on these fire breathers on these other networks. It astonishes me that nobody on the left is condemning this kind of language from Michael Eric Dyson. Where are they in standing up for Winsome Sears and her incredible victory.



It really -- I find it heartbreaking and grotesque growing up in rural Virginia and being in elementary school when the schools were truly first being integrated. And for this woman, for people to spit on her victory and what she's achieved in her life -- but I know why they do it. They need to diminish and dismiss her history and her history making achievement because her victory invalidates everything that they stand for.



JONES: She doesn't --



MCDOWELL: Wait. The quicksand on which these left-wing liberals stand disintegrates with a Winsome Sears. And there are more of them coming, lieutenant governor.



HEGSETH: It's awesome. Lawrence, you have a quick --



JONES: They should just invite her on the show. I mean -- I mean, she asked that -- she's not even asking us to defend her. She's a marine. She has this.



WATTERS: Joy Reid, you heard it.



HEGSETH: I love it. All right, "THE FASTEST" coming up next.



TARLOV: Welcome back. It's time for "THE FASTEST." First up, I think we can all agree that Daylight Savings Time is a national disgrace. This Sunday, millions of Americans will be forced to turn our clocks back an hour. And some doctors think it's a potential health danger by disrupting our sleep cycle and hurting our mental health. Does anyone here like daylight savings?



HEGSETH: As a morning show host, I do.



MCDOWELL: I know why.



HEGSETH: Once a year, you get an extra hour. So, I'm OK with it. And I'm for the farmers.



JONES: OK.



HEGSETH: That's apparently what it is for.



TARLOV: There's no like long ago farmers.



JONES: We love the farmers but this is terrible. I just feel so angry when it first happened. It just -- it just throws me off -- throws off my balance, my equilibrium. When I go to the gym in the morning, things doesn't -- it just doesn't feel the same way.



TARLOV: Is it affecting your mental health, Jesse?



WATTERS: No, but apparently Jessie Jr. is going to be waking up earlier, my producer just told me. So, I'm against it.



TARLOV: Sleep training be gone. Dagen?



MCDOWELL: I need that extra -- I need a little more daylight in the afternoon. And in the winter months, I have to get one of those lights to sit in front of.



TARLOV: The happy bulbs?



MCDOWELL: Yes, to prevent depression.



JONES: Depression.



HEGSETH: I just don't like changing the microwave clock.



WATTERS: Oh, that's so hard to do.



TARLOV: It's impossible.



WATTERS: I can't do it.



HEGSETH: It's like --



WATTERS: And then you just leave it for six months and it goes right back.



HEGSETH: Yes.



MCDOWELL: And the beep, beep changing the microwave clock, my dog has seizures. Like, he starts freaking out.



TARLOV: Really?



MCDOWELL: Yes, he's elderly. It's not just -- it's not just the microwave. But it's the stove, clock, it's the microwave clock. It's a lot beep, beep.



JONES: I don't change it. I just never -- I just leave it alone.



TARLOV: Is it always 12 in your house?



HEGSETH: Doesn't it bother you?



JONES: Look, I'm a millennial. I just look at my phone. Like, you don't need that.



HEGSETH: That would bother me.



TARLOV: I actually had for the first time that my phone did not properly adjust to a new time zone and I was very disturbed.



WATTERS: It's probably an android.



TARLOV: No, my iPhone. I landed in somewhere in the same time zone and it went an hour behind.



JONES: You got to get you a watch, girl.



TARLOV: It sounds like you drank on the plane.



TARLOV: Yes, eight months pregnant throwing it back.



WATTERS: Yes, I would advise against that.



TARLOV: OK, thank you for that.



WATTERS: You're welcome.



TARLOV: I'll stop trying drinking now.



HEGSETH: You just leave your clocks?



JONES: Yes. I mean --



HEGSETH: I change everyone right away.



JONES: I don't -- I don't pay attention to them anyway.



WATTERS: That's what grandparents do.



HEGSETH: I do -- like, the hand clocks, you know.



HEGSETH: I got multiple. I'd pull them off and I turn them back.



MCDOWELL: You bring -- you bring a girl home, you better have those clocks right because they're going to think something's wrong with you.



JONES: OK, can we not talk about that. My mom watches the show.



TARLOV: All right, no girls for Lawrence. "ONE MORE THING" up next.



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." We have Jesse's bear news. This is going on down in California here. John Holden came back to see his kitchen all messed up. He left the door wide open. Watch.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey.



WATTERS: It turns out the bear was just trying to change the time on the microwave but he found some food and just had a blast.



I'm going to be having a blast on "FOX NEWS PRIMETIME" tonight. We're going to be talking with Rachel Campos Duffy about the All American Christmas Book. And then on "WATTERS' WORLD," 8:00 Eastern Saturday. We have Laura Ingraham and a pedophile hunter, a pedophile.



JONES: I like them already.



WATTERS: We'll be on "WATTERS' WORLD." That's right. Dagen.



MCDOWELL: I want to say congratulations to Analisa Garcia and Kyle Houser. They got married on a Tuesday at San Francisco City Hall. That was the site of my first wedding. They held their wedding reception at a Taco Bell in beautiful Pacifica, California. They used to go to Taco Bell together when they were in high school. And that was their wedding reception. Good on them. Low cost and delicious.



JONES: How beautiful is that.



WATTERS: Pete.



HEGSETH: And your first wedding was at a Taco Bell?



MCDOWELL: No, the wedding was at City Hall, and then there was no reception and then we went watched Texas Chainsaw Massacre. So, that was kind of summed up the marriage that lasted 11 months.



WATTERS: A lot of red flags there.



HEGSETH: Love it. I've been there.



MCDOWELL: You're welcome.



HEGSETH: I've got to go. But no, you're not going to want to miss this. It's about 10 days away. It's the Fox Nation Patriot Awards. It's in Hollywood, but not that Hollywood. It's in Hollywood, Florida. And we still have some tickets available.



I'm telling you I had a chance today to watch and that's it. That's a list of just some of the folks you're going to meet in person there. It's not just an award show. It's a meet and greet book signings, take photos, shake hands, do some live shows being taped there as well, primetime shows "FOX AND FRIENDS." It's a big old event.



WATTERS: Are you allowed to touch Bongino or you just have to look at him.



HEGSETH: You just have to get past the bodyguard.



WATTERS: OK.



HEGSETH: He has a bodyguard.



WATTERS: He has a bodyguard?



HEGSETH: He has a bodyguard.



WATTERS: OK, of all people.



HEGSETH: But I got to watch some of the award videos of recipients that are getting the awards this year. I mean, I'm not a crier, but I was -- I was this close.



WATTERS: You're not a crier? I've heard other things, Pete.



HEGSETH: I can't --



WATTERS: I have heard other things.



HEGSETH: When it comes to patriotism, I'll cry.



WATTERS: It's true.



HEGSETH: Check it out. Tickets still available, foxnation.com/patriotawards.



WATTERS: All right, we'll be watching. Jessica.



TARLOV: Awesome. So, today is National Donut Day. Well, it's one of two donut days, November 5th, and then also in June, which is strange. So, we got a twice but they're so good. So, that makes sense. Everyone can dig in as we go through this.



WATTERS: I'll going to get the chocolate one.



HEGSETH: Glazed.



JONES: I just like basic. This is glazed.



TARLOV: Dagen, getting in there?



MCDOWELL: I want to eat the whole dozen in one sitting, hot glazed.



WATTERS: In one sitting?



MCDOWELL: Yes, in one sitting. It was a bet. It was a dare.



TARLOV: All right. Well, that's more interesting even though Johnny did a great job with my facts today. Was the original donut round? If so, American Hanson Gregory lay claim to inventing the ring-shaped donut in 1847. So, that's a bit of history for you. I know the hat doesn't fit. My hair is too big for it. Anyway, happy Donut Day.



WATTERS: Happy Donut Day!



TARLOV: Yes.



MCDOWELL: I shouldn't picked this one. It looks like I have stuck my face and gravel.



TARLOV: It's cute.



JONES: All right, let's put some vegetables on this plate. Check out Travis Scott. He unveiled a new campus garden at Houston Elementary School. He presented the garden to the students at the Young Elementary School in the Sunnyside community this week. He was inspired by his grandmother's garden that she grew up doing in his childhood. The rapper's nonprofit Cactus Jack presented the garden in partnership with Houston school districts.



The principal of Young Elementary said the garden will be used as a teaching tool to promote healthy eating. This is what Scott said. Hopefully, it gives these kids something inspired to do every day and kind of look forward to in the future. We support you, brother. We love it.



Also, I'm hosting "FOX NEWS PRIMETIME" all next week.



WATTERS: All right. We'll be watching. And Pete is about to cry, so we have to go.



TARLOV: The donut is so good.



WATTERS: That's it for us. Have a great weekend, everybody.



