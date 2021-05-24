‘The Five’ on Israel-Gaza conflict, Chris Cuomo

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams along with Katie Pavlich, Gillian Turner, Jesse Watters, and Kennedy with an exclamation point. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.



The fighting has paused in the Middle East, but things are getting pretty heated here at home. A disturbing wave of hate aimed at Jewish-Americans like this next scene in New York City where pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with pro-Israeli activists.



And in Los Angeles, an SUV with a Palestinian flag was caught on camera chasing down a Jewish man. The victim says he thought he was going to die and the perpetrators were yelling Allahu Akbar. Republican Senator Ted Cruz blaming the rhetoric of far-left Democrats for what is happening.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): It's reprehensible, the anti-Semitic violence we are seeing. And we've been seeing a rise of anti-Semitic violence both in America and Europe. Unfortunately, it is encouraged, that's encouraged by radical Islamic terrorists. It's also encouraged by the angry left, the far left, that regularly traffics in anti-Israel rhetoric, anti-Semitic rhetoric.



WILLIAMS: Jesse, this kind of partisan violence here at home is just upsetting. I mean, to blame Jewish people for Israeli policy, that's wrong. It's just like blaming Chinese people for China's COVID policy. What would you suggest political leaders do to calm people down here?



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, the squad is disparaging Israel as an apartheid state. They might want to dial back language like that. Because if this were the other way around, and Trump said something, and someone did something like this, they would probably draw up an impeachment article.



But I mean, I'm looking at this on the screen, Juan. Is this the Mideast or is this midtown? This is just right across the street from Fox. This is in the Diamond district. I got my engagement ring right there. I hope my jeweler is OK. But I hope everyone is OK.



This is -- this did not look, to me -- they are calling it a firework. That looked like a commercial grade. That was not a little MAD right there. And it was premeditated. These aren't people getting carried away at a bar. This is a textbook hate crime. This was people getting into a truck and driving to the Diamond district with the intention of causing violence.



And if you adjust for population, anti-Semitism in America is the biggest hate crime. Jews make up just a smidgen of the U.S. population, yet they are more targeted for hate crimes than any other group, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians. And the media doesn't talk about it.



The media looks at video of Black Americans attacking Asian-Americans. They don't talk about that either, but if you are going to cover crimes, you have to treat them fairly. You don't have to wait and see the race or ethnicity of the perp or the victim. You just have to call balls and strikes. And it makes people very angry that hate crimes in this country are suppressed in order to protect a political group.



And that's what's happening here. I think everybody needs to chill. We don't want this country to look like Gaza. We don't want factions attacking each other in the streets. I can't even believe I'm seeing this. And this is right outside of where we are broadcasting right now. It makes me sick.



WILLIAMS: Kennedy, we were also seeing this happen inside Israel. Again, it's disturbing. You know, I don't know if everyone realizes it, but 20 percent of the Israeli population is Arab. And for the first time, you have now widespread outputs of violence between Arabs and Israelis. What do you see happening there? How can that calm down, or is that do you think it's just going to get worse?



KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX BUSINESS HOST: I think it's going to get worse before it gets better because we don't really have a solid, diplomatic solution on the table. I thought the Abraham Accords were really, really good place to start, and any time your focal point is economic prosperity and cooperation, you are going to end in a much better place.



And that's obviously what we want to see. We want de-escalation, you know, we want a ceasefire, we want people to be safe. We want them to thrive. And Hamas is not the Palestinian people. We have two separate events. Jewish people in America, you are right, Juan. They are not the Israeli government. There is no rationality for this type of violence.



And you are seeing it in New York, where there is a concentration of Jewish offenders on 47th street, and the Diamond district. And they were a magnet yesterday for violence. One man said that he was standing there, speaking in Hebrew, and a man came up, was listening to them, ran up into the crowd, came back, with 10 guys that surrounded them, and attacked them.



You know, one guy has the flag of Israel torn out of his hands. He turned around to grab it back from the guy, he got punched in the stomach. twenty- six people were arrested yesterday. We were in the studio right upstairs where I broadcast my Fox Business show. And as we were getting ready for the show, we could see people running around. People were terrified.



Because you don't know if that's an MAD, you don't know if it's an explosive. You don't know if it's a gun. And it's -- you don't know how much more it's going to escalate. We cannot live like this. It has to get better. And yes, some of those anti-Semitic lawmakers they really have to tone it down.



WILLIAMS: So, Gillian, what's next in terms of on the ground in the Middle East? We know that a ceasefire is very tentative. Everyone is anxious to see that it does hold. Do you think there's any hope that we can get back to like the Oslo Accords and talk of a two-state solution?



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: No. To put a fine point on it is the answer to that question, I wanted to make a comment, Juan, if I may, about what's happening here in U.S. streets.



WILLIAMS: Sure.



TURNER: Watching this footage in the few minutes is like -- the rest of America is finally now waking up to the reality that American Jews have been ringing alarm bells about four years now, that anti-Semitism is alive. It's more virulent than ever before inside the United States, and it's spreading like wildfire.



There was this Pew survey, they do these periodically, it came out a few days ago -- that found three quarters of American Jews think there's more anti-Semitism in the United States today than five years ago, and more than half of American Jews, 53 percent, say that as a Jewish person in the United States, they feel personally less safe now than they did five years ago.



This speaks to the timeline here. This is not a new problem. This is the first time we are maybe seeing anti-Semitic violence erupted in broad daylight in the middle of Times Square for a long time, but this problem has been bubbling and simmering and now exploding. It's taken a long time to get here.



I also want to say that I think doling out blame to one or the other political parties in this country does a disservice to the underlying issue, which is anti-Semitism. I don't think you can pin this squarely on the squad, though their rhetoric isn't helpful.



This started a long time before Ilhan Omar or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were in Congress. It's going to continue on. It's a stain on the country frankly.



WILLIAMS: All right. So, let me ask Katie then, just give us a quick sense, if you could, Katie, about what you think comes next in the Middle East. Where is this going? Is there any hopeful ray of light here?



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. So, I'll get to that in just the second. First, I want to say, you know, we've heard that this, that the Jewish Americans are not responsible for what is going on in Israel, and that is true. But because the Palestinians both in Israel and Palestinian Americans here believe that if Jews fight back and defend themselves, that they will not be held accountable for attacking them, but rather, the Jews will be threatened and said that you need to ceasefire, you need to make sure that you act with restraint.



They think now that they are going to be able to get away with this kind of violent activity, whether it's in L.A., in New York, in Florida, because there's no accountability for these violent attacks on Jews. The issue is anti-Semitism, the issue is not Israel, Israelis, or American Jews. It's anti-Semitism in general.



As far as what's going to happen in the Middle East, I talked to someone who has watched the Middle East, lived there, worked there for many years, and they believe that a third intifada is coming this summer. And the reason is, if you look at the so-called ceasefire, which really is just -- was really the Israelis defending themselves against a terrorist organization in preventing civilian casualties.



There are thousands of people on the Temple Mount today at Al-Aqsa Mosque and they are unfurling posters of Iranian leaders and Hamas flags on the Temple Mount. That does not bode well for the future of what's going to happen there, in terms of any time kind of peace agreement, especially when you have the Biden administration negotiating in Vienna to infuse and take off sanctions on Iran, which means they will just have more money for weapons.



The Palestinians and the Hamas factions in the Middle East, and other factions as well, quite frankly, have no interest in peace for Israel. And one last thing. There is a civil war brewing in the West Bank between the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas. Hamas is upset. The elections were cancelled for President Mahmoud Abbas. They wanted to win those elections to take over the West Bank.



So, Israel will then be used as a scapegoat in the middle for those two factions of terrorism to fight each other for credibility and power in the Middle East. So, I don't see this going anywhere soon in terms of the Middle East. And also, what's happening and in the United States, and Jewish Americans being attacked by Palestinian protesters.



MONTGOMERY: Juan, one quick thing that would help, because you asked about a solution, is if Hamas was not allowed to borough and hide behind civilian outpost inside Israel anymore. Hospitals, media outlets like we saw this week. Schools. That's something where the U.S. can actually make a huge difference.



WILLIAMS: Ok. I think, yes, I think that's right. And I think, you know, Prime Minister Netanyahu has said that he really appreciates President Biden's support so far. We'll see if that continues.



Up next, Nancy Pelosi blasting Republicans for defying her mask rules. But did she just give her critics ammo by showing up maskless at the White House? We're going to have more on that for you next on The Five.



PAVLICH: All right. First, I have to say, all of the paddle borders there have dogs on the front of the paddle boards, which are awesome. Got to learn how to do that.



All right. Anyway, anti-science Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being called out for some serious hypocrisy. New video shows her without a mask talking and hugging people at a crowded White House events, that's after slapping Republicans, several of them, with $500 fines for violating her House floor mask mandate. Republicans say Pelosi should follow CDC guidance, but the speaker isn't backing down.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D), UNITED STATES SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: We have a responsibility to make sure that the House of Representatives chamber is not a petri dish for the -- because of the selfishness of some not to be vaccinated.



PAVLICH: All right. So, Jesse, is the White House now a petri dish or a super spreader event?



WATTERS: Yes. I had a boss one time in politics. And remember we used to be able to smoke inside in offices? You know, the boss can sit there and smoke inside the office.



TURNER: You are not old enough for that, I'm sorry.



WATTERS: I am. You'd be surprise.



TURNER: Don't lie -- don't lie to us. There was never smoking in offices when you are --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: And everybody else said to go outside but the boss is out there just ripping cool in everyone's face. The same with Nancy. We are tired of the mask shame game. It has lost its potency. It worked maybe in the fall, but not anymore. Vaccines are here, baby. And to the Democrats, the masks were the vaccine. Remember that was their deal, the masks. But Trump had the vaccine, and the vaccine actually worked.



WILLIAMS: My gosh.



WATTERS: The masks work about this much, only works inside and varied to a small extent. Are members of Congress even that close to each other, where they need masks? I thought they all hated each other! Is Representative Greene and AOC like, face-to-face in a hallway? No! Everyone steers clear of each other!



TURNER: Sometimes. Sometimes, they get close.



WATTERS: Well, yes, I did see or hear something about that. But for the most part, no one is spreading it in the comment.



TURNER: No comment



PAVLICH: So, Kennedy, this is obviously Nancy Pelosi is a woman who only cares about power. And she has this opportunity to be a little petty, and she's using it.



MONTGOMERY: Yes, that's exactly what it is, Katie, it's petty. And this is why people hate Congress. And this is why we can't have nice things. I did the math, 72.3 percent of all House members have been vaccinated, at least the ones were reporting it. I would say conservatively, 10 percent have natural immunity after having contracted the virus.



So they are well above herd immunity in the House, so either she doesn't understand science, she doesn't understand math, she know something about the vaccine she's not telling people, she doesn't trust the vaccine, or she just is so petty and hates Republicans so much that she'll do whatever she can to engage in these childish games.



You know what, how about fix immigration? How about do something so kids don't end up in DHS facilities unaccompanied? Why don't you do something so people understand whether or not the southern border is open or closed. Do your job. Fining people $500 a pop because they are not masked when you are not masks? Over.



PAVLICH: It's a tall asked, Kennedy. So, Juan, what about the discrepancy here and the two visions of what we've see?



WILLIAMS: Well, it seems you guys don't like Nancy Pelosi, but I don't understand what this big fuss is all about, I really don't. Because to my mind, let's make a deal. You know what? The Republicans in the House get vaccinated, then Nancy Pelosi will lift the mask rule for the House floor. Right now, what we've got is less than half of the Republicans in the House of Representatives saying that they have been vaccinated. The House doctor says --



PAVLICH: Doesn't mean they don't have it.



WILLIAMS: Yes. Nancy Pelosi is right, that we need a mask mandate until we can be sure that the majority of people on the House floor, not more than the majority, the least 70, 85 percent have been vaccinated.



TURNER: They have.



WILLIAMS: And right now, they're not.



TURNER: Seventy-two-point five percent.



WILLIAMS: In fact, 85 percent of Senate Republicans say they've been vaccinated, but it's less than half of House Republicans. So, they are trying to make a political statement.



PAVLICH: Yes.



WILLIAMS: They don't want to be vaccinated. Well, there's going to be a consequence, and the doctor agrees with Pelosi. So why attack Pelosi?



WATTERS: Well, she is vaccinated, why does she care?



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: So, Gillian --



TURNERY: Also, the rest of the --



PAVLICH: Gillian --



TURNER: -- the rest of the country has been asked to move to an honor system, so it doesn't really make sense that we can't trust our own members of Congress to do the right thing and follow CDC guidelines on their own.



Katie, one quick thing --



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: Well, they said -- they said they have --



PAVLICH: Gillian, I want to ask you. Let Gillian. Let me get to you real quick.



MONTGOMERY: That's not true, Juan. They have not reported! It's not that they don't have it, they have not reported!



PAVLICH: Right.



MONTGOMERY: Different.



WILLIAMS: No, they said that they asked and they said it.



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: I was just going to make the same thing that Kennedy did about how just because you don't say that you have it doesn't mean that you're not vaccinated. A lot of people think it's just nobody's business what their health records are and what their health decisions.



TURNER: That's true.



PAVLICH: But Gillian, the White House today tried to make -- tried to actually do some damage control on this today by saying we're open! Everything is normal.



TURNER: Yes.



PAVLICH: We're getting back to normal now after that video came out.



TURNER: Yes. I would actually, so Katie, sometimes people put things into more succinct words than you could ever hope. So, I got this tweet for you. His name is Rory Cooper, I don't know who he is. He is on Twitter. He is a genius. He says, if you are worried about people not wearing masks, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, then you don't need to worry about who's wearing masks. That kind of sums it all up.



WATTERS: Well, that's what I just said, Gillian, so I must be a genius, too.



TURNER: Sorry, I wasn't listening.



WATTERS: No one does. It's OK.



TURNER: I'm just kidding.



PAVLICH: Jesse is always a genius.



TURNER: You're always a genius.



PAVLICH: Up next, more bias from CNN, the liberal network giving Chris Cuomo a free pass after helping his brother fight sexual harassment allegations and scandals.



WATTERS: It's always a different set of rules for libs. Case in point. CNN not punishing Chris Cuomo after he got busted giving his governor bro advice on how to deal with numerous sex scandals. This wasn't just a one on one phone call with Andrew to offer up some brotherly sibling support.



Chris Cuomo took part in strategy sessions with lawyers, political aides, and a number of outside advisors. The liberal network host is now saying he's sorry, but only after he got caught.



CHRIS CUOMO, HOST, CNN: It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that, and I am sorry for that. I've never tried to influence this network's coverage of my brother. In fact, I've been walled off from it.



WATTERS: Well, of course you are supposed to say sorry after you've been caught. Why would you say it before you were caught? I mean.



So, Juan, you've seen the apology. It's longer than what we just showed. As someone who has probably given hundreds of apologies, Juan, over the course of many, many years, how would you assess the apology?



WILLIAMS: Well, I think it's appropriate, think that's the right thing to do on the air to the viewers and to his colleagues at CNN, especially the journalists. You know, Jesse, one, I just want to say, I think family ties bind pretty tightly. I'm not ever going to, you know, unload on somebody for protecting his brother.



WATTERS: Right.



WILLIAMS: But the thing is, as you pointed out, it's the fact that he was on the phone with all the paid political advisors and lawyers. At that point, it's like he's working for the governor. And that clearly is a violation, that clearly crosses the line. Not only for himself, but for others in the journalistic enterprise at CNN.



Now let me say, I am not going to be hypocritical about this. I think that all cable networks, all newspapers, all radio stations, web sites, they should have a bright line right at the door that says if you are hosting a show, you shouldn't be advising politicians. You shouldn't be on stage at a rally with a politician. You shouldn't be in advertisements for politicians.



You know, these are things that erode public trust in us as people in the media, left-wing or right-wing. So, it's got to be said. You know what, they did wrong, and we know that sometimes some of us do wrong, so let's be honest about it.



WATTERS: Yes. If I have advice for a politician, I'll just say it on The Five. Kennedy --



WILLIAMS: That's easy!



WATTERS: -- if you were a producer or an executive at CNN, God bless your soul, and you found out about this, that one of your big stars, if you can call him that -- the ratings are not good -- was advising his brother to just kind of say these women, don't believe these women, I'm being canceled, to hang on. Would that as a female producer or executive, would that make you feel uncomfortable if you saw Chris Cuomo in the hallway?



MONTGOMERY: Absolutely. I'd be uncomfortable if I saw him. I would be uncomfortable if I work on his team. And apparently, within CNN, there is a lot of displeasure with Chris Cuomo right now, because if he was part of that strategy, if he was in any way the author of that strategy, that strategy was horrendous. It was insensitive, and incredibly misogynistic.



And that's why, you know, some feminist groups like Ultraviolet have taken issue with the governor's response to some of his sexual harassment victims. His response has been so egregious and outdated. It's awful. So, if Chris Cuomo was a part of that, he's got very, very deep problems. And women at CNN should absolutely be concerned about that.



WATTERS: Katie, I wonder if he advised his brother on nursing home scandals as well.



PAVLICH: Well, see, this is the question, right? Chris Cuomo is not advising his brother Governor Andrew Cuomo simply because he's his brother. They could make a phone call to each other and talk about all of his problems directly together.



He's clearly on these phone calls to advise his brother about the media strategy surrounding how he's going to handle these sexual harassment allegations. And Kennedy is right. I mean, the way that they handled these things, they essentially said that he kisses people all the time, that the women making these allegations are crazy, that he wasn't going to resign.



And so, unless Chris Cuomo has some other skill set in terms of knowing how to manage allegations of sexual harassment or other scandals or putting people into nursing homes, and leading them to their deaths, the only clear answer here is that he was there specifically to help manage the media fall out.



And for him to say that he's never influenced CNN's coverage, the fact that they don't talk about the scandals on his show is influencing their coverage of the scandals.



WATTERS: That's a pretty good point.



PAVLICH: So, they tried to be transparent in this and it actually only breeds more questions.



WATTERS: That is a very good point. So, the governor was asked about this $5.1 million book deal which he got while he was covering up the amount of deaths in these nursing homes. Gillian, listen to his reaction, and then you can react.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I thought your question was stupid and offensive. I wrote a book saying this is what we should learn from what has happened so far in COVID.



WATTERS: Stupid and offensive.



TURNER: You know, it was a mighty Trumpian comment from a sitting governor who spent most of the last four years criticizing former President Trump. If you'll remember, a couple of years ago, President Trump told Abby Phillip of CNN during a gaggle that a question she asked was stupid. It blew up the internet, it blew up social media. Governor Cuomo was one of the people that stepped in and said it was a racist and sexist thing to say.



WATTERS: All right.



TURNER: We don't know what the reporter on the other side of this question looked like, but maybe someone should find out.



WATTERS: All right, I'm going to have Johnny all over it in the break. "THE FASTEST" is up next.



TURNER: Welcome back. It's time for "THE FASTEST." First up, so getting vaccinated could now help you score dates. The White House is teaming up with apps that are offering cool perks for people like badges to show off their vaccination status and boost on their profiles to get more potential matches. It sounds great.



Has anyone on the panel ever online dated? Because if you have, I'm coming to you first. We should really recuse ourselves from this segment.



PAVLICH: We're too old.



TURNER: We're too old. I'm sorry. Well, all right, let's put it this way. Jesse, if you had online dated or if you were currently online dating, would you be enticed to reach out to somebody and connect with them because they've been vaccinated?



WATTERS: I don't answer hypotheticals when it comes to dating. I'm married, so -- I'm smarter than that. I'm not taking the bait, Gillian. But I wouldn't say in general, men don't care if she's vaccinated. It's not that big of a deal. Women probably are going to look for the badge. There's -- I think we're just a little bit different in that sense.



TURNER: All right, Kennedy, what do you say?



MONTGOMERY: Well, apparently you get 14 percent more matches if you have a vaccination badge. I wouldn't be so worried if I were on some of these sites, some of the hookup sites about the COVID vaccine. I would want you to be vaccinated for --



PAVLICH: Yes, yes, other things.



TURNER: Juan, it pains me to ask you this question. But if you were online dating, would it make a difference for you?



WILLIAMS: Well, I'll tell you, it gives me a laugh as an old guy because I really know nothing about all his swiping. I would -- I do think -- I do think as a serious matter, though, that it's brilliant. I just think it's a brilliant idea.



If it can, you know, act as an incentive to get more people vaccinated. I think we got 50 percent of the country vaccinated now. The next 50 percent, it's going to be really tough because a lot of people are -- they could be afraid of needles, listening to conspiracy theories, think they're young and will never get sick. This could help. This is like that lottery in Ohio. It works.



TURNER: Katie, would you believe people who said they were vaccinated just because they put a little sticker or something on their profile?



PAVLICH: I actually think if I were online dating -- I'm very happily married, but if I were, Gillian, I find this sticker to be obnoxious. It's like, OK, cool, bro. Like, whatever.



TURNER: For a bunch of people that have never online dated, I think we kind of covered a lot of ground there so we can move to the next topic. So, Kim Jong-un --



WATTERS: Just swipe right.



TURNER: Swipe right on that one. Kim Jong-un is banning skinny jeans in North Korea because he fears it can influence the young people and lead to him being overthrown. He's also reportedly outlying mullets and other kinds of haircuts. Now, Katie, we've discussed this before. If you're going to start banning things, ban things that are trending. Skinny jeans are done. They're already over.



WATTERS: I'm going to make sure it returns.



PAVLICH: So, what's trending right now? I'm a little bit -- I'm afraid. Yes, I'm afraid to -- I'm afraid to look and see what fashion choice is trending. But I wouldn't defer to Jesse because he is an expert on mullets and extravagant hairstyles. So, if that could bring down the North Korean regime, I understand why he would ban them.



WATTERS: Pull up little Rocket Man's photo. I think my hair looks like his hair.



MONTGOMERY: Yes, you got the fade for sure.



WATTERS: Oh, my God. Aren't all jeans in North Korea skinny jeans by the way? I mean, they're starving over there. If I was the dictator, I'd probably want skinny jeans because you can't hide weapons in skinny jeans. And I'd be worried about assassination attempts.



PAVLICH: Well, Kim Jong-un can't fit.



WATTERS: So, I'd want to see the bulge of the weapon.



PAVLICH: Kim Jong-un can't fit into skinny jeans.



TURNER: We're swiping right on Jesse right now. Kennedy, what do you say?



MONTGOMERY: I think that he obviously hates BTS which is the K-pop supergroup.



TURNER: He does. He hates them.



MONTGOMERY: Because everyone in BTS has skinny jeans and exotic hairstyles. So, he despises them. Why not -- why not ban concentration camps? You know if you don't want people to be upset where he lives --



TURNER: That's a good idea.



MONTGOMERY: -- why don't you ban famine? That's a better place to start.



TURNER: Juan, if you were an evil dictator, what would you ban?



WILLIAMS: Well, if I was a fat evil dictator, I ban skinny jeans. That's what I think.



TURNER: Maybe it's a smarter move than we thought. All right, one last topic I want to get in. So, it turns out that bluffing your way, AKA lying through life, should actually be seen as a skill. Researchers are now saying it is a sign of intelligence. Jesse, the floor is yours.



WATTERS: Well, if bluffing is a sign of intelligence, you call me Albert Einstein because I've been spinning my wheels all life long. When I saw this story, Gillian, I thought of one person, Trump. Great bluffer, and boy is he good. And also, very stable genius, so it makes sense.



TURNER: Very stable. Very stable. Kennedy?



MONTGOMERY: I think two of the -- in this study, they gave students two terms, subjunctive scaling, and declared a fraction, which are completely made up terms. And the people who did the best coming up with fake definitions for them were actually the most intelligent in the class.



WATTERS: I like it.



MONTGOMERY: Yes. They had no idea what they were saying, but they knew how to sound smart and put enough quick thoughts together.



WATTERS: It's like our job on TV.



TURNER: They should come here to Washington and run for office, right, Katie?



PAVLICH: Well, speaking of Washington, this explains a lot about the intelligence of people on Capitol Hill. That's why they try to lie about it, but they're really bad at it. So, I don't think that they fit into this study.



TURNER: Juan, what do you think?



WILLIAMS: I think the five of us is proof that if you can bluff you can get on TV and be a genius. You know, I mean, the only problem -- the only problem is when somebody calls your bluff, then you got to show you know.



TURNER: Yes. Jesse, I'm sorry I've been ragging you -- ragging on you all hour. I'm going to stop now.



WATTERS: No, please, please.



TURNER: I can continue?



WATTERS: The audience loves it.



TURNER: All right.



PAVLICH: Please keep going.



TURNER: OK, then never mind, I'm going to keep going. But stick with us because "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.



MONTGOMERY: Welcome back. It is "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" and we are answering your questions. Here we go. Question number one. Facebook question from Patricia W. If you could keep your job but you could move to a different state, would you and what area of the country would you relocate to, Jesse?



WATTERS: Big Sur, California.



TURNER: Oh yes.



WATTERS: I loved it out there. One of the most breathtaking pieces of real estate in North America.



MONTGOMERY: It is absolutely stunning and very high taxes. I'm surprised you said that. Katie, same question.



PAVLICH: Scottsdale, Arizona. Pro-second amendment and I love the desert.



MONTGOMERY: Beautiful. Gillian.



TURNER: I was going to go with something outrageous like Carmel just because what's not to love. But then I realized I probably have to like sell my soul because I think the average property prices they're like $6 million. But if money is --



MONTGOMERY: Your soul is worth five and a half though.



TURNER: But if money is no object, I'm going to Carmel.



MONTGOMERY: It is beautiful. And Juan, are you happy or are you going to relocate?



WILLIAMS: If I was relocating, I guess I go to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. I just think it's a pretty wonderful place.



MONTGOMERY: It is lovely. I would go to either Texas or Tennessee. Right now, it just seems like a really fun place to be. I want to live on a lake. I want pontoon boats, I want to wakeboarding boat, and I want cocktail hour with my friends and I want to get my girls on the water every single day.



TURNER: And by the way, paddle boarding with dogs is amazing. You should all try it. It's easy.



PAVLICH: Yes.



MONTGOMERY: I'm totally going to borrow a dog because mine would drown if I did that.



TURNER: No, they love it.



MONTGOMERY: French Bulldogs don't swim.



TURNER: Our Boston does it. He weighs like 150 pounds and he loves it.



MONTGOMERY: Different kind of dog. French Bulldogs are made of Fortville bricks. OK, here's question number two. This is from Frenchi F. What is your most useless skill and your most valuable, Juan?



WILLIAMS: I guess I'm a good writer. And so, that's a pretty useful skill in this business. And my most useless skill, I don't get into fights anymore, but I'm a pretty good fighter.



MONTGOMERY: Solid. Juan, I was not expecting that from you. Katie Pavlich.



PAVLICH: I guess my most useful skill is staying calm under pressure. And my most useless skill is growing Basil.



MONTGOMERY: I think that's quite useful. I think those are both quite useful. Jesse.



WATTERS: Most useless, I'm going to go with spearfishing. And my most valuable, I'm going to say bluffing.



MONTGOMERY: I think you just discovered how valuable that is because of the survey in the last block. Gillian.



TURNER: I would say my most useless skill is definitely that I can spell backwards. My most useful --



MONTGOMERY: That's good if you ever get pulled over for DUI, allegedly.



TURNER: So, maybe it's also my most useful. Can I just give that as my -- can you spare me the other answer?



MONTGOMERY: Yes, absolutely. You can -- you can take them both. My most useful is I'm very curious. I think that's useful. And my most useless, I've got a number of them. I'm real chatty, and my mouth trumpet skill is not entirely useful but really fun. That's it.



TURNER: Very, very fun.



PAVLICH: We love them.



MONTGOMERY: Thank you. "ONE MORE THING" is up next. It's going to be so good. Stay here.



WILLIAMS: President Biden holding a news conference with the President of South Korea. Let's watch.



