'The Five' answer questions from fans

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Jesse Watters, Brian Kilmeade, Dagen McDowell, and Geraldo Rivera. It's five o'clock in New York City. And this is THE FIVE.



It's Memorial Day, the unofficial kickoff to summer and after making it more -- through more than a year of COVID restrictions, it's also a holiday where crowds are back in full force. Americans hitting the road, soaking up the sun and getting together for barbecue once again.



Today, it would not be complete without honoring and remembering the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country and freedom. We salute all of our military heroes. And we have a fun filled show in store for you. We're answering your fun meal questions for the entire hour. And we got some good ones. So let's get going.



OK, Facebook question from Hailey L. What's your favorite summer barbecue food? I have to start with Jesse Watters who is the host of Jesse's feeding frenzy, to find out.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm going to go with ribeye and --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Who has a ribeye --



WATTERS: -- well marbleized. Not a lot. Just salt and pepper. And you know, flip it once or twice and there you go. Beautiful.



PERINO: Are you a medium, medium well guy? How do you do it?



WATTERS: Medium rare, Dana.



PERINO: Wow.



WATTERS: I'm not an animal like you that like sit well done.



PERINO: I love it well. I love it well done. I really do. Dagen, when you go to a barbecue, what are you looking forward to?



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Corn on the cob down on the grill. Just right.



PERINO: I love that too.



MCDOWELL: And even summer butter beans. Although you can't take them if you're down south, demand them. They're delicious.



PERINO: OK, demand it. Geraldo, if you're going to -- you know, what is your favorite thing? Do you like to grill or do you like to eat?



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: No, I love -- I love grilling personally. And I love steak chard. But corn on the cob really is the favorite. It is corn on the cob, off the grill, you smear it with butter. You go with your beer and what else could happen to make you happier.



PERINO: All right. Brian Kilmeade?



WATTERS: I can think of a few things.



BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: A couple of things come to mind. Number one, Geraldo, if you eat like that, why do you have the abs that you have? That's impossible. You have either that or a brilliant metabolism which will be the whole -- another hour special for Geraldo and Fox Nation.



Number two, what do you think in Jesse? That's bad for the environment having meat, you know that. And I will add this. Dagen, I think you agree with me. We are not allowed to have a cookout until the Fourth of July when we get the green light or red light from the president of United States. So I even think this is bad even to discuss hypothetically.



Let's say this is next year and President Biden gave us permission. I would just like a turkey burger. But I would like it to a point where it's unfrozen. That means I have to buy it this year, when I take up the previous year it is so -- it's like a piece of ice from glacier covering a woolly mammoth. And I just can't separate the two. So, I'd like turkey burger, it's frozen, but this year. That's what I like to grow.



PERINO: OK. I like that too. I'm going to go with potato salad. It's one of the only times --



MCDOWELL: Yes.



PERINO: -- you have the potato salad.



KILMEADE: German?



PERINO: I like the potato salad anyway I can get it. Germans just great. And I'm not -- I really can't make it either so I only have it when I go to somebody else's house. I guess I could make it. I mean, I guess you follow the recipe.



But anyway, here's another question from Instagram from Doxie29. Did you ever go to summer camp? And let's start here. Geraldo, did you go to summer camp?



RIVERA: No, my family wasn't a summer camp family.



(CROSSTALK)



KILMEADE: He had to dine. I did go to work --



RIVERA: I did go to boy scout camp for -- yes, I was working a lot of the time. But I did go to boy scout camp once for one weekend. And I remember they showed a Dracula, the original Dracula. And I went to bed covering my neck because I was afraid the vampire was going to come suck my blood as I slept in my sleeping bag. So, it was not something that was part of the Rivera family tradition. No summer camps.



PERINO: Summer camp felt like a little bit of something like more people in the east coast did. I don't know about you, Jesse. Jesse, I believe that you basically lived at summer camp.



WATTERS: Yes, my parents just wanted me out of the house for the whole summer.



PERINO: I mean, who can blame them?



WATTERS: I went to survival school or sometimes it is kind of like reform school, like, I was being sent with other kids into the wilderness who had emotional problems. And I survived. And here I am. But I do want to watch Geraldo's hourlong special on metabolism. That sounds intriguing. And I would definitely pay --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: He want me to without the abs now?



KILMEADE: I'll wait -- I'll wait for tonight at midnight on Twitter.



PERINO: Boy. Well, it could one of those nights if I was there to barbecue having the beer. Brian, did you go to summer camp? And do you send your kids to summer camp?



KILMEADE: No. We don't go to camp. When our big camp you are supposed (Inaudible) the new rules. You have to sit there wrapped up in gauze by yourself with a mask on. I don't think so. On the top bank with strangers, not a great combination.



I would add this. I did go to soccer camp. So, it was like you play soccer for 16 hours a day in 110 temperature and you would get water once a day, which didn't make any sense. I thought they were building character, instead ourselves were being starved mitochondria is never the same after a summer camp of just soccer.



But I would actually add, too, when it comes to the camp, I just don't think it's a good thing. I mean, what does it say about your family? You go to school all day. You have extracurricular activities. They find --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Camp is the best.



KILMEADE: -- and they say, go away. Go grow up on your own. Check in on your communion confirmation or graduation.



PERINO: Are you with me, Dagen? Camp is great.



MCDOWELL: No.



PERINO: Wow.



MCDOWELL: Camp is for snooty people where I grew up. The only people who went to camp in the mountains are down at the ocean were like, hoity-toity people.



PERINO: OK.



MCDOWELL: I grew up in the woods. Like, who needs to go to camp? We were playing fourth every single day. I did go to girl scout camp, day camp one summer until I got kicked out of the girl scouts because I fuss about them making me go here Jimmy Carter speak when he was the president.



And just a quick confession. Geraldo, the thing about sleeping like this because you are afraid of vampires biting your neck, I still do that. I still sleep --



RIVERA: Really?



MCDOWELL: I can't fall sleep unless the covers are up right under my chin from doing that as a kid. So, --



PERINO: Wow.



MCDOWELL: -- that's a little weird. Maybe I shouldn't have confessed that.



KILMEADE: Yes. Maybe Dr. Drew should say on speed dial. Geraldo, quick thing with you. The best Dracula -- the best Dracula ever happened in Costello. That was the best Dracula ever. Because it was a comedy yet it was serious you could die. It was the perfect mix and it's in black and white.



PERINO: I don't know about that.



KILMEADE: And you don't watch that?



RIVERA: When I grew up, only the Jewish kids went to camp. Like Erica, my wife --



PERINO: OK. I was not hoity-toity.



RIVERA: They all went to camp.



PERINO: I went to sky ranch bible camp. That was good.



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: That's different.



PERINO: By a camp.



MCDOWELL: It's different.



PERINO: And then I also went summer fun day camp because my mom work as well as my dad, so we did summer fun day camp. I loved that. And every Friday, every other Friday, we got to go to Elitch's which was the amusement park. And if you are wearing your summer fun day camp t-shirt you didn't need tickets for any ride.



KILMEADE: All right. I do have one more thing if I can before we move our camp because I think it's a good story. Jesse ultimately would be the judge.



I did summer recreation during the day. So, and the guide that was in charge of my summer wreck was Mr. Baldwin, the father of Alec Baldwin, Billy Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, and Daniel Baldwin, and he was a big guy, offensive lineman type guy. We've competed in softball against other schools. Great personality. Wonderful leader. Tough guy and a historian. So that was my experience with the Baldwin's first, second, third, and fourth grade. Whatever happened to him? I've lost track.



WATTERS: Hold on one second. What is summer recreation? And how is that different than camp, Brian?



PERINO: Yes.



KILMEADE: Well like I said, I'm amending my original answer.



WATTERS: OK.



KILMEADE: And adding this to it.



WATTERS: OK.



KILMEADE: It's a day camp. They didn't want you to sleep over.



WATTERS: OK.



KILMEADE: They want you to go home.



WATTERS: So, it's called day camp.



(CROSSTALK)



KILMEADE: So, everybody can participate.



WATTERS: It's called day camp, Brian.



KILMEADE: OK.



WATTERS: There's day camp and sleep --



(CROSSTALK)



KILMEADE: I thought we were focusing on like the meatballs with Bill Murray sleeping over filming character.



PERINO: We got in to Brian today, we need to know. OK. Last question for this block. Facebook Maria M. What does your beach set up look like? Jesse, I know that you have a particular way that you like to set up.



WATTERS: Well, I'm not a shoebie (Ph). I don't bring like loads of gear to the beach. I do prefer the beach lounge chair with the leg extensions. Because I like to go totally horizontal like that and really lay out. That's what I'm all about.



KILMEADE: So, 1970s.



PERINO: What about you, Geraldo?



RIVERA: You know I don't like the beach. I know that's a strange thing for a sailor to say.



WATTERS: You don't like the beach?



RIVERA: I sailed around the world. I have -- I always had boats. Yesterday I did -- you know, my friend Mil (Ph) and I did a 300-mile round trip. I love the water. But the beach has always been for kind of sedentary people it seems to me. I never really enjoyed just baking there. I like the water and not the sand.



PERINO: Dagen?



MCDOWELL: I have a wicked beach set up.



PERINO: OK.



MCDOWELL: Like down in, like, I got bags already packed in New York City where there isn't any beach. It's got sunscreens and towels. You have to have an umbrella and --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: Come on, Coney Island, Rye Beach, isn't it?



MCDOWELL: Well, sort of beaches, Geraldo. Coney Island by the way is like a two-hour subway ride.



RIVERA: It is, it is a long ride.



MCDOWELL: I can get to Jersey before I can get to the Coney Island but also, crocs are a great beach shoot. That's my tip. And Jesse, you got an infant, you are going to have a wicked beach set up for the summer.



PERINO: Yes, no kidding. You are going to have a lot more beer than you think.



WATTERS: Yes, I can see about that.



PERINO: Brian Kilmeade, last word on that beach set up.



KILMEADE: I usually put my stuff down and then go for a run and stay on the move. As a kid, I used to go to the beach. And I think Geraldo can relate to this. Actually, Jesse, you, too, from Long Island. There was a beach pass you could take your bike. And that was in high school. You go down with everything you need your essentials to spend the whole day there. Until my bike got stolen at the end of the day and that kind of tore it for me. I just waited it out until I got my license. And so, I don't really have a beach set up and just a bad story at the end.



WATTERS: You seem still upset.



KILMEADE: A little bit.



RIVERA: Kind of lame.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: My beach --



RIVERA: I used to have a surfboard that I couldn't use because I didn't know how to surf but it was great for picking up chicks.



KILMEADE: Yes. I thought you needed help. My wife (Inaudible) Bay Watch.



WATTERS: There's a bunch of waves breaking out there, Geraldo. Why don't you go show us some stuff? No. Ladies, you know, I'm good.



PERINO: I was there since -- I was out there since before dawn.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: All right. More fun mail questions to come on THE FIVE Memorial Day special. Stay right there. We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: Welcome back, everybody. Happy Memorial Day. We're going to continue to answer your fun mail questions.



Brian Kilmeade, happy Memorial Day, also thanks for leaving your barbecue early to come do this show. Let's go to Instagram question from FrenchiFirecracker who always gets those questions.



PERINO: Frenchi?



WATTERS: What would you name your yacht if you had one? Let's go to Geraldo. Do you have a yacht or a sailboat, Geraldo?



RIVERA: My sailboat voyager. It was called voyager. That was my statement of aspiration, as well as just a name for the vessel. And my current boat I've had for 25 years is called Belle, I named after my oldest daughter, Isabella. And that's a -- I got boarded by the coast guard yesterday. I have some funnier pictures than that.



WATTERS: What did you do to get boarded, Geraldo?



RIVERA: I was near the Canadian border and I was doing absolutely nothing. I was boarded by one of those inflatables. Full crew. I got very, you know, testy when they started coming up, why me? And then said well, we have to check these vessels. So 45 minutes later, we left on absolutely good term. That's it. Belle. That's my Hinckley 36-foot Hinckley that I have taken absolutely everywhere.



WATTERS: Hinckley.



RIVERA: It's jet powered boat.



WATTERS: Not bad.



RIVERA: We're doing a big benefit here on the boat next week. We are doing a benefit who autism speaks. I'm giving people who pay the most money a ride in Lake Erie, one of the great unused assets here in the Great Lakes.



WATTERS: OK.



RIVERA: World's largest body of freshwater.



WATTERS: Keep talking, Geraldo. Let's go. What else? What else happened last weekend?



RIVERA: I'm sorry.



WATTERS: All right. Dana, what would you name -- Dana, what would you name your yacht if you had one?



PERINO: So, when he first asked the question, the thing that came to mind was a name that if I said it, it's like a combo -- if I said it, then people might know my passwords. So, I will have to back off of that.



WATTERS: OK. OK.



PERINO: And I would -- I'm going to go with sea you.



WATTERS: Sea you?



PERINO: That's what I would name. Sea you.



WATTERS: Sea you? S-e-a?



PERINO: Yes. S-e-a.



WATTERS: Got it.



PERINO: Yes, sea you.



WATTERS: Dagen McDowell, what about you?



MCDOWELL: Yachts. Plural. Let me correct that. The first one would be named Patsy after Patsy Cline. She was born in Winchester, Virginia. And then my second yacht, my backup in case, like, the first one needs an engine rebuild, would be Merle. It could be a girl's name, but it's really Merle Haggard.



WATTERS: OK.



MCDOWELL: I will probably name my next dogs Patsy and Merle too, just by the way.



PERINO: Cute.



WATTERS: Two yachts. Like a true capitalist. Brian Kilmeade, what would be that name of your yachts?



KILMEADE: Well, first off, let's just point out that Geraldo's days off are better than my best days ever. I mean, what kind of life are you leaving?



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Just on the Canadian border.



KILMEADE: Just having some time going 300 miles on a voyage. I got boarded by the Canadians. You almost had an international incident and that was called Tuesday.



RIVERA: That was U.S. Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard.



KILMEADE: Yes, that's right.



RIVERA: Yes, that was Tuesday, right.



KILMEADE: OK. So, they spoke our language and not Canadian, so that must've been good for you.



RIVERA: The border s closed. The Canadian border is closed.



KILMEADE: Right. Really?



RIVERA: Yes.



KILMEADE: By the way --



WATTERS: They closed their own border.



KILMEADE: Yes, no kidding. Little by little, they will get to it.



RIVERA: That's another -- that's another Instagram question.



KILMEADE: Right. Absolutely. Back to me. Because there's not enough focus on me, I think Dagen agrees. I would just say it would probably be if I could afford the lettering, better than Gutfeld boat. And I would just put that right on the side. And if that could, some could read the whole thing that will be -- if it's big enough. That's all. That's all.



WATTERS: Guys --



KILMEADE: And I want people to see that and be great to understand that.



WATTERS: Very good. I'd probably name mime, I'm Watters and this is might yacht.



KILMEADE: That's nice.



WATTERS: That's usually what I do with --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: More of a motto.



WATTERS: Let's go to Instagram question from a Heidi Noyes 1983. We love you, Heidi. Who is your favorite TV family? Let's go with Dagen on this one.



MCDOWELL: Man. You just stumped me something awful because I am a TV consumer. Do I have to just pick one? The Ricardo's. Lucy and Ricky.



WATTERS: OK.



MCDOWELL: The first family of --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: That's a great one.



MCDOWELL: The first family of television. Little Ricky, hilarious show. You can't do any better than that.



WATTERS: OK. Geraldo, what about you?



RIVERA: Well, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball were absolutely the favorites in my family. But we also like, you know, the Nelson family, you know, Ricky Nelson, his brother they sang some great tunes during the day.



WATTERS: OK. I have no idea what you guys are talking about, so let's go to Brian.



KILMEADE: All right. First off, I would have been really into the Arnaz's or Lucille Ball. That book came out. Not the best relationship in the world. It kind of ruined it for me. It's out now. You will know what I mean in like a week or two if it actually gets on the bestseller list.



But no doubt about it. It's not even close. I'm surprised the others haven't pick this out again. The Cunningham's. I mean, happy days.



WATTERS: Yes.



KILMEADE: Best family by far which is kind of not cool, Chuck disappeared. They never looked for him.



MCDOWELL: Yes.



KILMEADE: I respect that. You have an older brother disappears who love basketball or chewing gum. He was on the first few episodes, Chuck is gone, no one cares. Richie just assume the top man. Joanie ended up with her spinoff series. The parents had to be very happy about that. He met a great guy with no sleeve, Chachi. Very good. Fonzie was able to fit in live upstairs. That's the family I want to be in.



Tom Bosley and Marion got along. I'm kind of mixing real life and other and the big life. But the way they got along despite the height difference is something I think that is something we can all aspire to. It is no doubt the Cunninghams.



WATTERS: All right. The Cunningham's for the win. What about you, Dana Perino?



PERINO: I would say the Wilders as in Laura Ingalls Wilder in the Little House on the Prairie series. I love that family. I would get from the bus like 3.40 and then that show came on at four o'clock. And I had about three quarters of a mile walk to the front door to get there in time to watch the show because remember there's no DVR's and we can't record. And I would run all the way home in order to get there in time to see my favorite show, Little House on the Prairie.



WATTERS: OK.



KILMEADE: Nice.



WATTERS: I was going to say --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: I thought it was the Geraldo show.



WATTERS: I was going to say the Huxtables but we all remember what happened with Bill.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: So, I'm going to change it. Do you guys remember the wonder years? Kevin Arnold?



MCDOWELL: Yes.



WATTERS: The older brother who was a bully and the older sister who was a hippie. And the father who really didn't like to express his true emotions so he just drank and yelled at people. Great show.



PERINO: How do you not know I love Lucy?



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: Just like me.



PERINO: Jesse, how do you not know I love Lucy?



WATTERS: I was born in 1978.



RIVERA: Really?



KILMEADE: It repeated forever.



WATTERS: No. They did not repeat that. No.



KILMEADE: Also, I heard it was the first multi-camera shoot where they would set up three cameras and just let these key people act.



WATTERS: OK.



KILMEADE: I just want to add that. Maybe in retrospect I shouldn't have.



MCDOWELL: You did go to camp, Brian, the camp of over sharing.



KILMEADE: You are right. You're right, Dagen.



WATTERS: I think Geraldo and Brian would bump together in that camp.



Coming up, if we could have an exotic --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: Very nice, very nice.



WATTERS: -- service animal what would it be? We'll answer that next question on THE FIVE's Memorial Day special.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MCDOWELL: Welcome back to THE FIVE Memorial Day special. We're answering more of your fun mail questions. First up, another Instagram question from FrenchiFirecracker. Dana, this one is for you. First up, if you could have an exotic service animal, what would you choose and why? So, an exotic service animal, Dana.



PERINO: Well, OK, before the commercial break and Jesse said that, I've been thinking about it. And I'm trying to think what the most -- what animal can you most easily clean up after because if it's your service animal, you may still have to clean up after it.



So, my first thought was an elephant. And I thought well, wait, that's a lot of cleaning up to do. Hard to do. Then I was thinking of a giraffe because I'm so short it would be fun to be able to like reach things for once. But I think I just go with a sloth. Right? Because I don't know if you need a lot of help.



KILMEADE: Big huggers.



PERINO: But everybody would want to come to help you because they want to see you.



MCDOWELL: I love it. Jesse, what about you? Exotic service animal.



WATTERS: I'm going to go with a lizard and I'll explain why. You could shove a lizard on your shoulder and you can just go about your day. You don't have to really think about it. So, I'm going to go with lizard, final answer.



MCDOWELL: Well, if you're going to do a lizard, why not a monitor lizard, like --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: I don't know what that is.



MCDOWELL: Well, it's one of the largest lizards. I think some of them tend to be they can create horrible infections if they bite you.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: Why would you give me that kind of lizard, Dagen?



MCDOWELL: well because you could walk it on a leash potentially and scare the doobies out of people on the street. That would be awesome.



WATTERS: I'll reconsider.



MCDOWELL: Brian?



KILMEADE: Well, number one, is Dana getting these questions ahead of time? Because that's not -- those aren't the rules.



PERINO: No. Jesse has got it in the tease. That's why they call it a tease.



WATTERS: You listen to me when I speak.



KILMEADE: Oh, yes. When I -- when I'm done talking, I just focus on myself. That is the problem.



WATTERS: Yes, we've watched "FOX AND FRIENDS."



KILMEADE: Yes. That hurts my feelings, Jesse. How dare you?



WATTERS: At least I watch.



KILMEADE: Yes, that's good because you need to know what to say at FIVE. And for the weekends too, I got to promote both shows that you have.



WATTERS: Thank you. Thank you.



KILMEADE: Oh, but I will bring up this. I believe the spider monkey because the spider monkey to me can function on its own. It's not going to need me. I want a service animal that doesn't need me. Spider monkeys could be there to help, but I think they might be almost the human beings equal.



So, I would like a service animal where we help each other rather than just being a one-way street, Spider monkey.



MCDOWELL: Well, Geraldo, what about you?



RIVERA: Well, I would take a dolphin when I'm on the water, which is often. So, I'd have the dolphin swimming alongside. And maybe an eagle or a hawk that would roost on my shoulder and, you know, intimidate people go and fetch me a berry or something.



KILMEADE: But what services that? What could -- what could a bird do?



WATTERS: They could alert you to the Coast Guard.



RIVERA: At least that. At least that. Hey, it could swim with me, and I'd say, there's a shortage of lifeguards, so the dolphin would be very, very handy if someone fell overboard, for example. And they communicate now, so we get to have a conversation. Hello.



MCDOWELL: Mine is also a bird because a bird can potentially communicate for you, like a cockatoo maybe or just a parrot. And I've always wanted to be kind of a pirate so I can just have a parrot on my shoulder. I walk around and just greet everybody by saying, hey (INAUDIBLE).



WATTERS: We are learning so much about Dagen McDowell on this show. She wants to be a pirate. She sleeps like this. By the end of the show, we're going to know too much.



KILMEADE: Right.



MCDOWELL: That did that is completely 100% true with the covers up around my neck like this. I'm afraid to go to sleep if my neck isn't covered.



KILMEADE: Get her a turtle neck and an iPad.



RIVERA: I owned a parrot, actually. I owned a parrot for many years and he used to, you know, mimic -- my parrot mimic my ex-wife. He goes, Geraldo, Geraldo.



KILMEADE: Which one?



WATTERS: Which one? How many parrots did you have?



RIVERA: I won't say. I won't say. I have lots of parrots.



PERINO: It's better than the other names they called you.



RIVERA: Lots of parrots over the years.



MCDOWELL: Well, Geraldo, stay on this. We've got a Facebook question from Bruce B. What was your last dream, Geraldo? And clean answers only or never mind, just whatever your last dream was.



RIVERA: My last dream. I had a wild and intricate dream that was kind of -- my dreams are like novels that are layered. And I seldom remember them, but they always involve hero, which I always assume is me, and they always have happy endings. I actually love to sleep as a result.



WATTERS: Keep it clean.



MCDOWELL: That's -- on that note, Jesse, keep it clean. What's your last dream?



WATTERS: I usually don't like to share my dreams, Dagen, because I find it feminine and unbecoming of someone of my stature. But in this case, I will share my last dream. Last night, I dreamed that I was shopping for an Escalade. And I was looking at the dealership and the tires in the front didn't match the tires in the back. And I had to problem-solve it.



MCDOWELL: Only an escalade? Why not something fancier? It's a dream.



WATTERS: Fine. What do you want, a Bentley, Dagen?



MCDOWELL: Yes.



WATTERS: I mean, come on. I'm a simple man.



MCDOWELL: On that note, Brian, your last dream.



KILMEADE: Well to dream, you have to sleep, and I have not slept since 1997. No, I cannot remember a single dream. I was going -- I was hoping Geraldo and Jesse's story will be longer so I could try to remember one, but I got nothing. I mean, I'm pretty much -- when I hit the pillow, I pass out and then I'm jarred awake at 2:30. So, there's no time to dream and aspire, just time to lose my short-term memory.



MCDOWELL: No, that means that you're sleeping very deeply that you can't remember your dreams.



KILMEADE: Oh, really?



MCDOWELL: I just made that up. But I'm trying to make you feel better about that you really have no like, dream life.



WATTERS: Brian has no subconscious. It's all the same.



KILMEADE: Thank you, Jesse. I feel so much better now.



MCDOWELL: Dana, what about your last dream?



PERINO: Well, ever since I was a little kid, I love to wake up, unlike Jesse, and tell everybody my dream. Like, I would tell my mom. And then this happened, and then this happened. And now, I realized that is probably a very boring thing to do.



The most -- the dream I remember most recently was I dream that -- I won't say who it was but someone pretty senior in the federal government, but at the most senior, resigned. I had this dream. And then the next day, I was going on my business and in my head, I actually thought this person had resigned and I had to fact check it.



MCDOWELL: My dream last night was actually kind of a sci-fi video game dream where I had a jet ski that could fly, which is pretty cool. But I was still living in my childhood bedroom. So, the dream reminded me that I was still a loser at the end of the day.



WATTERS: Poor, Dagen. You need to see somebody.



RIVERA: Not true. Not true.



MCDOWELL: I could fly -- I could fly on my jet ski but I was still a huge dork. Up next, do we still do things that we hide from our parents? We'll answer that when our Memorial Day Fan Mail Special returns.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



KILMEADE: Perfect, perfect song. We were not given permission to go to the beach, but had we gone to the beach, and Joe Biden said it was OK, that would be the music I prefer to hear. And that is the Beach Boys who are timeless. And of course, they're still playing a little bit louder than I thought I would be. I feel like I have to speak over them, which I find a little disconcerting.



But I will say this. It takes some time to think about people that have served before the many wars, most of which are World War One Geraldo has covered up close and personal, and I'm not even sure about that one.



First off, so, let's continue with our fan mail questions. I'll begin, Jesse, with you. This is Instagram question from Ginny. Evidently, Ginny is hot or hot for Lucas, I am not sure. The question: Do you do anything now that you hide from your parents? Do you do anything now that you have from your parents, Jesse?



WATTERS: I probably hide my emotions from my parents.



KILMEADE: Right. There's got to be something. Pretend they're not watching.



WATTERS: I don't want my parents seeing me upset or angry or off keel. So, I just try to present a nice, calm, everything is OK vibe to my parents, so they don't worry, because parents worry and I don't want them to worry.



KILMEADE: By the way, I'm getting the sense that nothing is right in your life, Jesse. That you're hiding it all. It's a big charade. It's a big facade.



WATTERS: Yes. I mean, I'm here on Memorial Day. So, you figured it out.



KILMEADE: Absolutely. And I'm a fill-in on Memorial Day. Think about my self-esteem. Hey, Dagen, what about you? Anything you hide from your parents?



MCDOWELL: Nothing. My parents, my mother -- my mother, in particular, like, when she was diagnosed with cancer, and you know, she passed away about a year and a half ago, like everything was out there. Wow. And it was always like that, for the most part. But literally, we -- every -- I held nothing back. There are a couple of things I told her. She was like, maybe you could have kept that one to yourself. Maybe I didn't need to hear that one. But -- and my dad too. Like we -- there -- we share everything. And it's - - I say that because it's awesome.



KILMEADE: Right.



WATTERS: It's good.



KILMEADE: OK, that's great. You're in a great place. Dana, do you -- are you as healthy as Dagen?



PERINO: I don't know. I mean, probably not, no. Absolutely not. I mean, I can't think of anything that I do that's bad that I hide from my parents. But I've got -- also, we don't live close together, so it's like, you know, chit-chat on the phone. I don't tell them anything.



Anyway, this feels like therapy to me. Also, I think that by being on THE FIVE for the last nearly 10 years, everyone, including my parents, was everything about me. And there's like, there's nothing left to find out.



KILMEADE: Did you drink and not tell them? Did you date and not informed them? There's got to be something.



PERINO: The question is, do you hide anything now from your parents.



KENNEDY: OK, you're right. You're right. It was my question. I'm the host. I feel terrible. Geraldo, you could fill in for the rest of the hour.



RIVERA: You know, my parents are -- my parents have gone to heaven. But you know the old saying that you spend your childhood hiding your weed smoking from your parents, and then as a parent, you spend all your time hiding your weed smoking from your children. I'm just saying that as a -- as a general rule and the like --



WATTERS: That's a great line.



RIVERA: But yes, right.



KILMEADE: All right. I feel -- somehow, Geraldo, I feel worse. Here's the Facebook question from Elisa W. And we'll start with you, Dana. Have you ever sent an embarrassing text to the wrong person?



PERINO: Not an embarrassing one, but my husband Peter has a couple -- well, not to the wrong person, but he uses voice text and because he's British, sometimes the translation doesn't pick it up right. And I can't say on the show A couple of the things that have happened, but they are so embarrassing. The next time you see him, you have to have him tell the story. He really needs to read and proofread these things before he hit send because he embarrassed the entire family and the whole (INAUDIBLE)



KILMEADE: OK, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I remember one awful text that I sent that said, I finally broke up with her or I got rid of her something, can we meet next summit, and I send it to the wrong person.



WATTERS: Oh, that's terrible.



PERINO: Ouch.



KILMEADE: We're not going to use names, right?



RIVERA: Those are many years ago. I don't remember the name.



KILMEADE: Dagen.



MCDOWELL: Yes, well, sort of I thought I did. I was complaining about someone. And I thought I sent that complaint to that person I was complaining about. And I had a mild panic attack.



KILMEADE: Wow. Jesse?



WATTERS: We had to be capable of feeling the emotion of embarrassment so I can't think of anything.



KILMEAD: All right, guys --



PERINO: That would be more like you.



RIVERA: Tap out. Tap out.



KILMEADE: That's my block. I now put aside my contribution where I took the lead. Now, I'll play color commentator for the rest of the way. Straight ahead on the show, what kind of music do we listen to while driving. Our answers next on THE FIVE Memorial Day Fan Special. Beach Boys come in.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



RIVERA: Welcome back to THE FIVE on this Memorial Day. We have more of your fan mail questions. Jesse, what kind of music do you listen to when you drive around?



WATTERS: Well, now, listen to Howard because we have satellite radio. But before, you know, Hot 97, 955, PLJ, 1043, Tower 105, you know.



PERINO: Nobody knows what those are.



RIVERA: (INAUDIBLE)



WATTERS: In New York -- in New York, they know.



RIVERA: But, Dana, what do you like to listen to when you drive?



PERINO: Country music.



RIVERA: Do you drive?



PERINO: I don't drive. I sit and listen. But I am also in charge of the music. So, I like -- if I'm on Sirius XM -- Sirius XM, The Highway is a good one. I like -- well, my husband always has the Bridge on.



KILMEADE: Bridge is kind of boring.



PERINO: But I'm telling you, every single time we get in the car, Steely Dan is on every single time.



KILMEADE: Worse.



PERINO: So, I like to change it to some country music.



RIVERA: Dagen, are you also a county person?



MCDOWELL: I love country music but when I'm driving and I've gone -- driven a lot in the last few years, I put on songs that I enjoy singing that I know the words to because my voice is so bad that I don't even sing at church. So, it's the only place if I'm alone that I can like belt out Stone Temple Pilots' Interstate Love Song, like great hits from the '90s that I know all the words to that I still remember from say college or post college, so not country. Because country is generally depressing, three chords in the truth. I want something --



PERINO: I don't know. You could listen to songs about beer.



RIVERA: Willy Nelson is great. Johnny -- it's not depressing.



MCDOWELL: Well, some of them are. It's about heartbreak, you know, heartbreak.



RIVERA: A lot of heartbreak.



MCDOWELL: You don't know anything about that.



RIVERA: Brian, do you have --



KILMEADE: Well --



RIVERA: Brian, is your heart broken?



KILMEADE: No, but I do -- I have to say, if you told me 10 years ago that I like country, I'd say, you're crazy. But now, I listened to the Highway and Trace Atkins on Y2Kountry. I also listen to Howard Stern unless he's complaining about masks and other people not wearing masks. He's taking the pandemic terribly. I find it wearing but he's always endlessly entertaining.



I also listen to all sports radio and a lot of podcasts now. Now that I could fully understand how to connect my iPhone to my -- to my radio, I've never had so much control in my life. But I'm hopelessly addicted to talk radio.



RIVERA: That is --



MCDOWELL: Wait, can I --



RIVERA: A great -- that is a great achievement.



MCDOWELL: Wait, I got to weigh in here. Brian listens to Florida Georgia Line and he calls it country. NSYNC is more country than Florida Georgia Line.



KILMEADE: You are so jealous. You are so jealous because I know them and they think I'm cool. And you Dagen, new country people just don't (INAUDIBLE)



RIVERA: I love Bob Dylan --



MCDOWELL: I knew Billy Joe Shaver. There's nobody more country than Billy Joe Shaver.



RIVERA: All right, all right. You guys could debate that later. Dylan, Elvis, Sinatra, Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Billie Holiday, that's me driving around.



All right, the next question comes from Instagram question from JustMeMary57. Do you have a favorite amusement park ride, Dana?



PERINO: Well, yes. Gosh, I used to be -- I used to love all of them. And there was this one called -- it was called Stand Up. It was just (INAUDIBLE) and you just stood up, strap yourself in, and they would swing you around and go up and down and about.



But I have to say, something has happened as I got older, I as I understand it. Your inner ear balance changes and so you feel like all woozy when you get off a ride. So, I gave it up after I went on this crazy ride at a like a funfair in California in like, 1999. I felt like my brain was rattled all over my head. So, I gave it up but I did love it. Tilt-A-Whirl, I loved all of them.



RIVERA: So, Jesse, you got a bunch of kids. You must love it, love the amusement park rides.



WATTERS: I do. The teacups, Geraldo, are very family-friendly. But if I'm going solo and you know anything with the loop de loop, I'm in. I am in. I scream and cry but I'm in.



RIVERA: Brian?



KILMEADE: President's exhibit at Disney. I like to see the talking mannequins.



WATTERS: That not a ride.



KILMEADE: For me.



WATTERS: That's an exhibit.



RIVERA: I'm a -- the Cyclone in Coney Island, the old Cyclone, my favorite ride.



WATTERS: You and Coney Island, Geraldo.



MCDOWELL: Me too. I love roller coasters.



RIVERA: Coney Island, Coney Island is very underrated. Oh and the big --



WATTERS: You really are living in the '70s.



RIVERA: -- the ferry -- the Ferris Wheel at Coney Island is wonderful.



MCDOWELL: Riding a roller coaster was like --



RIVERA: It's tradition. My daughter Sol and I go. All right, that's everybody? OK, we'll be right back with more of your questions or at least one more question up next after this on the special Memorial Day edition of THE FIVE.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: Welcome back. It's time for one more question. OK, Facebook question from Lisa D. What was your biggest splurge last year? I remember, it's COVID year but when you were out shopping or online shopping, what was the biggest splurge? Dagen, you got to have something.



MCDOWELL: Well, technically it was adopting my dog Dale because he has called me maybe $10,000 in vet bills so far because he gets into trouble and eat stuff he shouldn't. So, technically that was the biggest splurge.



PERINO: I remember when you got Dale. Who knew he was going to cost that much money, but worth every penny indeed. Jesse?



WATTERS: I bought a house so that was quite expensive.



PERINO: That's a big splurge. That's a big splurge.



WATTERS: But worth it.



PERINO: Yes, a good investment indeed. Brian Kilmeade.



KILMEADE: Home gym and includes -- I just finished it and it includes the fight camp so I could finally take Geraldo with a few more sessions. I'll be able to square off with a man who once owned his own boxing gym.



PERINO: OK, OK. Geraldo, how about you?



RIVERA: World-class boxing. I bought myself a new Bentley in cash, in cash.



WATTERS: In cash.



KILMEADE: (INAUDIBLE)



WATTERS: Geraldo, are you running narcotics through the Canadian border? I mean, gosh.



PERINO: I wonder why the Coast Guard is watching us. I bet they are because who wouldn't. I mean, this show is amazing.



RIVERA: That's why I got to put my cool glasses, guys.



PERINO: But that is it for us. Enjoying the rest of your Memorial Day, everyone. We will see you back here tomorrow.

