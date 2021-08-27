'The Five' discuss the deadly attacks in Afghanistan
This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on August 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.
DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with
Katie Pavlich, Bill Hemmer, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in
New York City. This is "The Five."
Fox News Alert, President Biden set to speak at any moment on a devastating
loss of life in Afghanistan. Multiple explosions rocking the area around
Kabul airport. At least 12 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing
with that number likely to rise.
Countless others wounded and killed as well. The Pentagon calling it a
complex terror attack and says the two ISIS suicide bombers were
responsible. It comes just five days before President Biden's deadline to
exit Afghanistan.
And we've got a team of reporters who will give us updates throughout the
hour. But first, chilling news from the CENTCO chief who says he expects
these deadly ISIS attacks to continue. Hemmer, welcome to "The Five" --
BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you, Dana.
PERINO: -- and we'll get your take in just a moment since you and I have
had a chance this morning to give some thoughts, but Jesse, the day got
even heavier as it went on.
JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: It didn't have to be like this. We created a
power vacuum and all the bad guys filled the vacuum before we could leave.
And now we're sitting ducks. We're surrounded in an airport in a land-
locked terror state, totally unsecure. And we're relying on our enemy to
protect us.
We've been shooting at the Taliban for 20 years and then we put the Taliban
in charge for making sure people don't shoot at us. It doesn't make any
sense. And the Pentagon comes out and says we're sharing intelligence with
the Taliban and we're not really sure if the Taliban let ISIS break through
the check point to launch this attack. We don't think that they would do
something like that?
Come on. They don't know what is going on right now. We have no handle on
the situation. And right now, we're basically sitting ducks. I have never
seen a tactical blunder like this before. You have to go way back. Right
now, it's like the deadliest incident in a decade in Afghanistan. And we
still don't know how bad it's going to get. It's going to get dark soon.
And now, ISIS is taking pot shots into the airport at aircraft. So, Joe
Biden has said all this stuff and none of it has come through. Remember,
there was going to be no Taliban take over fast. That wasn't true.
Americans can get to the airport. That wasn't true. Then he says go to the
airport. No, wait, don't go to the airport. Wait, go to the airport. No,
don't go to the airport.
Now, do you think Americans will go to the airport? Of course not. Praising
the Taliban for doing such a great job with security. Oh, they're
cooperating big time. It doesn't look like they're doing that great of a
job as TSA agents, so to speak.
So, I don't know what the president is going to say. He has to come to
grips with reality and tell the American people how bad it is and what the
plan is moving forward. Right now he's got two options, Dana. He
(inaudible) keep the evacuation going and stick to the deadline and get the
hell out.
Or you say I'm going to take Bagram, I'm going to expand the perimeter,
we're going to do search and rescue for our guys. Taliban broke the deal.
We got attacked. They broke the deal. Deal is off. We're staying as long as
it takes.
But I don't expect that because when I heard the Pentagon guy come out
today, Lloyd, released a statement. He said he was really sad about the
loss of life, but he never said that they were going to hunt down the bad
guy that did this and bring them to justice.
PERINO: He did not. Greg, you have to imagine the intel that we had last
night and since the whole thing happens on the 14th, that this could get
bad and so you have to imagine that those Marines knew the danger that they
were in and they were doing it anyways and doing it valiantly.
And just this morning, I want to play (inaudible) number eight please. This
is Ross Wilson. He's U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan. This is what he said
this morning on "Good Morning America."
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ROSS WILSON, ACTING AFGHANISTAN AMBASSADOR: There are safe ways to get
here. There are safe ways to -- relatively safe ways to access the airport.
And we're doing everything we can to facilitate that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
PERINO: Greg?
GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. He's like that news anchor that says hey,
it's a holiday weekend. Leave extra time getting to the airport. There
might be some suicide bombers. So just watch out, kidnappings and murder.
I go back to the eternal question. How can everybody but the people in
charge get this so wrong? I'm an English grad from Berkeley. A magazine
editor turned class clown, and I saw this coming. We all saw this coming.
How could they not see this coming? It makes you think that they saw this
coming and they didn't do and say anything, and they underestimated the
risk that involved in this.
They thought there might be some problems, but they could handle it. Boy,
were they wrong. And, knock on wood that was their strategy. Knock on wood.
Well, President Biden has a lot of wood to knock on now, 12 coffins so far.
So -- we gave a list of American citizens to the Taliban to grant entry. We
gave control of the perimeter, run the airport, to Taliban. This is a tell.
When you ask -- when you ask somebody in charge, why would you do something
so stupid, so moronic?
The answer is we have no choice. And that is the mark of a failed leader
and a failed administration when you are led to a place when there is no
plan B when your plan A is moronic. We can understand plan C or plan D
being a bit iffy. But when your plan A is this idiotic, I have no idea
what's deteriorating faster, Kabul or Joe Biden at this point.
Strategic thinking gives you these options and the fact that we don't --
they shouldn't have left the room until they had this ironed out. And II
think that is what is so awful to everybody that spent so many years there,
people who lost their lives, family members, right? People that have lost
their limbs, people we know. And this is how it -- this is how it ends. And
this may not be how it ends.
PERINO: Right.
GUTFELD: It could be worst.
PERINO: Because the threats continue. Bill, you spent several weeks in
Afghanistan after the attacks of 9/11. I just want to play this for you.
Today, this was the Taliban spokesperson, yes they have one. And his
thoughts about 9/11 and Osama bin Laden. Watch.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ZABIHULLAH MUJAHID, TALIBAN SPOKESMAN (through translation): When Osama bin
Laden became an issue for the Americans, he was in Afghanistan. Although
there was no proof he was involved. Now, we have given promises that Afghan
soil won't be used against anyone.
RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIED FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: You still don't think
that Osama bin Laden carried out 9/11?
MUJAHID: There is no evidence. Even after 20 years of war we have no proof
he was involved.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
PERINO: Despite Osama bin Laden is on video saying that he is taking credit
for it though.
HEMMER: It's an amazing interview. I encourage the viewers to check it out.
NBC News and Richard Engel there. It's a jaw dropper. So, what do you do?
What do you say now? What you do is if you believe the Taliban knows
exactly where this ISIS-K group is located before you leave the airport,
you hit the target for ISIS-K, and you go back on offense. That's one thing
he could do when he comes out and speaks.
What does he say? I've been watching coverage all day today. I mean, one
thing that's lacking from everybody that's been on the microphone -- we
even heard from a lot of people that where is the empathy? Where is the
anger? Where is the sadness? The American people are pissed off. And at the
end of 20 years, this is what you get.
GUTFELD: Right.
HEMMER: Well, put a voice to it. And Joe Biden was the empathetic leader.
He did not show that the other day. He has a chance now to do that coming
up momentarily after all. I went -- it was a week -- just a week ago you
had the interview with George Stephanopoulos and ABC News. I went through
it a bit earlier today as well. A lot in here guys. A lot of it is just
frankly, it's wrong.
GUTFELD: Right.
HEMMER: The Taliban came up a lot. And Stephanopoulos said, do you believe
the Taliban has changed. And the president said, I think they're going
through sort of an existential crisis about what to do to be recognized by
the international community as being a legitimate government.
That's a lot. Well just today, and you played the sound bite, Dana, the
Taliban after our marines were killed, blamed the United States, said your
foreign fighters on their land. That is the same message that Osama bin
Laden had 25 years ago when he talked about the U.S. military and Saudi
Arabia.
And to the point that you just played here in that NBC News interview, UBL
was not responsible for 9/11. That's the spokesperson for the Taliban now
speaking to western media, NBC News there. There is a ton of whoppers in
that interview if you want to check it out.
GUTFELD: Maybe he just watched the Spike Lee documentary on --
PERINO: Oh, yes, don't get me started on that one.
GUTFELD: Yes.
PERINO: No, we should talk about it some time. This is the end of 20 years,
but terrorism is not finished with us, Katie.
KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Right. And I think in processing all of this,
I think the conclusion I have come to is just trying to understand the
position of weakness that the United States is in. In July, the president
of the United States said it is unlikely that the Taliban would overtake
the country.
They are now providing security for our people trying to get to the
airport. We now see that the Taliban is in charge of security for the outer
perimeter at the airport. We're now sharing intelligence with the Taliban,
giving them names and -- names of Americans who by the way, many of them
will be left behind on August 31st from the Taliban. And maybe other
terrorist groups will also have access to that list and to that
information.
We were told that every single contingency plan was available and they had
hammered it out before that happen. Clearly that is also not true. And the
question now, Dana, is the point you make of Islamic terrorism where we
move forward. Okay, so, we are to believe that the Taliban had nothing to
do with the suicide bombing today.
That maybe one of their guy's checkpoint didn't waived this suicide bombers
right through in order to blame the attack on ISIS so that they could
continue to be recognized by the international community and the United
States as some kind of legitimate partner at this point. I don't believe
that.
I don't believe the Taliban is able and capable to keep their savages in
line and that they won't go around here and there and attack the United
States in these positions because we are so weak right now, we are on our
heels.
The other thing is, there are Americans trapped in Afghanistan. There are
school kids there who are trapped. And okay, so say it was ISIS. What do we
do about it? If we look at how Vice President Joe Biden under President
Barack Obama handled ISIS, they called it the JV team and they took over a
rock and then President Trump had to come in and get rid of it.
So you have the issue of the Taliban taking over the country, Americans
trapped there with really no legitimate plan to get them out at this point
with the language being that it's your fault if you didn't get to the
airport. They're going to blame the people and say, well, they didn't want
to get out if they don't get thousands of people out.
And finally, what's going to happen when it comes here? We have a wide open
border. How is the president of the United States going to protect American
citizens from Islamic terrorists in coming back to the United States? And I
think he has to answer those questions and I'm not sure that he is up to
the task.
PERINO: All great comments. Trey Yingst is in Doha for us. He's been there
all day. I don't think he slept in days, but we're grateful for your
coverage, Trey. And I'm certain that when the president speaks today, he'll
be speaking to the American people, to our military, to our allies, and to
our adversaries especially there in the region. What's your update now?
TREY YINGST, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, there is still a major problem
for the Biden administration, and it's that they're relying on the Taliban
for not only information, but also security outside the gates of the
airport this. This was clearly a coordinated attack.
Two blasts. One outside of the Abbey Gate where there were thousands of
civilians, U.S. Marines as well trying to help those civilians onto the
airfield. And then another blast very close by at the Baron Hotel. ISIS-K
is reportedly responsible for the explosions outside of the airport.
But it really begs the question how did these suicide bombers get there?
We've heard the past week and a half about the Taliban having check points
not only outside the airport but throughout the city. And the United States
has made very clear they're supposed to be responsible for the area outside
of the airport.
We spoke yesterday with a Taliban spokesperson here in Doha and that
spokesman made very clear that they want to see the Americans leave, but
they also want them to leave safely. That's the word of the Taliban. Now,
if that word is accepted by the Biden administration, then it would be a
situation in which we simply have to rely on what the Taliban says.
So, moving forward, I think you're going to see more statements by the
Taliban trying to distance themselves from what happened. And we already
have heard from the group following these blasts saying they are not
responsible and that they offer their condolences. That's what they have to
say at face value. Dana?
PERINO: Trey Yingst, thank you so much. Jesse, you were writing down
something and I thought, come back to you.
WATTERS: Well, I just that the airport, it's a battlefield now. So, we have
to sort that out and make sure we don't sustain any more casualties. But in
the meantime, this was predictable because we have cables in April from the
State Department ordering the embassy staff to get out of Kabul because of
a deteriorating (ph) security situation. Widespread military combat
operations throughout the country.
Another cable goes out from the embassy in May. Get out. Strongly
suggesting all Americans leave Afghanistan because armed conflict is
everywhere. July 15th, another embassy cable goes out. Level 4 travel
alert. Terrorism, armed conflict.
During this three month period, Joe Biden is out there saying we got this.
Saying the Taliban is not going to take over. It's highly unlikely and we
got a great Afghan army. Yet his people on the ground are telling Americans
get out as soon as you can. We're losing it. You can't square that. And
that is something that they're going to have to look at in the house
strongly to hold the president accountable.
PERINO: We also -- we have Trey Yingst still available in case any of you
have a question for him. You do, Katie?
PAVLICH: Yes.
PERINO: Okay, go ahead.
PAVLICH: Trey, hi, it's Katie. I just wanted to ask you, you have the
Defense Department doing a briefing today saying that rescue and evacuation
efforts will continue despite the horrific attacks today. Do you know any
more about whether it's getting Americans our or getting interpreters or
Afghans with visas considering how difficult and dangerous it has been to
get to the airport?
YINGST: Well, the blasts today totally changes the equation. We were on the
ground in Kabul on Sunday speaking with these very service members there in
Afghanistan. And I can tell you, today aside, they were actually happy to
be there. They weren't there for war. They were there for peace. They were
there to provide humanitarian assistance.
And you saw the smiles on the faces of these men and women as they gave
MRE's and water and candy bars to little Afghan children. They were there
to help with this evacuation mission. And now, the thousands of American
troops who are left on that airfield are sitting ducks to ISIS-K and to any
other extremist organization on the ground in Afghanistan.
We saw in the immediate aftermath of these blasts a slowed version of the
evacuation, but we still know there are thousands of people on the airfield
waiting to evacuate. And it's unclear if the Department of Defense will be
able to come up with a reasonable plan to get people vetted through and
onto the airport area, and then ultimately to planes and to safety, because
you still have this major, major problem.
We heard General McKenzie talk about it earlier. These men and women,
American troops have to actually pat down individuals before they make it
onto the runway because they don't want anyone getting onto one of these C-
17 military planes with a bomb or with another weapon that could harm the
service members onboard or the other civilians.
So they have to interact with these individuals very closely. And you can
vet anyone coming onto the airfield independently and look at their
background and do all of the checks that you want. But at the end of the
day when they get to that airport and the entrances that we saw when we
there in Afghanistan over the weekend, they are at a new location.
And those troops on the ground face new risks. And it's something that if
the Biden administration plans to move forward with and continue
evacuations up until the very last minute, that August 31st deadline, they
will have to contend with.
HEMMER: Trey, Bill Hemmer. Great work over there. The president has talked
about this over the horizon capability to go in and strike again in
Afghanistan once the withdrawal is fully completed there. Well, as of
today, we've got a new enemy, and that's ISIS-K. So, how far over the
horizon will we be when it comes time to seek a strike against this group?
YINGST: Well, the difficult part about striking ISIS-K is that they are a
splinter cell, an off shoot of the Islamic state. They started back in 2014
along with ISIS and a lot of them are former members of the Taliban. But in
some cases, it's just a few hundred fighters in different areas who can
launch these type of sleeper cell attacks against soft targets like the
perimeter of an airport where you have thousands of civilians.
So, even if President Biden wanted to respond, he would have to find the
exact location to respond to an ISIS-K cell. And it wouldn't be like we've
seen in other instances in the past when President Trump decided to strike
Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria for example. There were specific bases
and areas to hit.
President Biden will have a very difficult time finding these terrorists in
the location where they are in eastern Afghanistan. One important thing to
note though, we heard this over and over again from the Biden
administration that if there were any attacks against American forces that
someone would be held responsible and it would be a very swift response.
But we're looking at a situation now where so far, officials in D.C. are
saying that the Taliban did not know about this and they didn't understand
that it was going to happen. But yet, this massive, massive attack against
U.S. forces outside of the Kabul airport taking place today and the people
responsible for the security just outside that perimeter, the Taliban.
GUTFELD: Yes, Trey, I have a question. It's Greg. You know, the question
is, who should be held responsible for this? This kind of attack isn't
going to speed up our exit. It's going to invite us back in. So, doesn't
that kind of tell us who might have done this? Someone who still wants us
there to remain as targets.
YINGST: Look, I think we could analyze what happened for hours and you're
going to hear a lot of opinion hosts and commentators in Washington and New
York talk about failures of the administration and things that could have
gone differently. I think one major question though that many people have
on the ground in Afghanistan and around the world, why the United States
didn't keep Bagram Air Base open because it could have avoided the
situation that we are seeing today.
Thousands of civilians from inside Kabul fleeing to the airport hoping with
or without the proper documentation to get on a flight. You don't blame
these civilians. They are afraid. I mean, we saw them. We spoke to them
over the weekend. And they are terrified of the Taliban. They are doing
anything they can to leave the country.
We all saw those videos from the very runway in Kabul, of people clinging
to the outside of a C-17 desperate to leave the country over fears they
will be killed by the Taliban. But now we have this very, very large
logistical problem of the United States trying to continue evacuations out
of Kabul's airport and they don't have the security.
The Bagram Air Base outside the city has, and they also have this arbitrary
dead line of August 31st that was made up by the Biden administration. And
they have to have a window to retro grade. They have to be able to drawdown
troops.
It's not like they can pack their bags one morning and leave. You have
thousands of American lives, service members on the ground in Afghanistan
right now. And the Biden administration says they will continue
evacuations, but Tuesday is the date set out by the president.
PERINO: All right. Trey Yingst, thanks. I'm sure we'll see you a little bit
later today on the channel. We're still waiting for President Biden to give
his speech, but you also had a thought.
GUTFELD: Well, I was just, I mean, it was about Biden. Is like, how do you
have any confidence in our leaders after this? There is no way this would
happen under a competent leader. Who is going to be fired? Who is going to
resign? I don't know if anybody is going to want to impeach Biden when you
see who the VP choice might be.
But no one so far has taken responsibility for this and that's why I'd like
to see him do it. There is all this really bad decisions made apparently by
good people, smart people. Why do smart, good people make bad decisions?
It's usually cognitive bias, right, that distorts their filter.
This could all be because of Trump derangement, right. They polluted their
good decision making so that they made the wrong choices for the wrong
reasons like the deadline. Did the deadline create this problem? Did you
have to make -- did you have turn this into something symbolic because of
the 20th anniversary?
PERINO: There has been arguments against the dates certain of a draw going
back since I was press secretary, I mean --
GUTFELD: Yes.
PERINO: -- and obviously, that is saying a lot. I'm a lot older now and so
is this conflict, but I think the other thing is what -- when you say about
the administration going forward, like what is the Biden doctrine?
GUTFELD: Yes.
PERINO: And obviously his most solemn obligation is to protect the United
States. We have a lot of enemies and one of the things about Afghanistan,
Jesse, is the fact that you have had the Taliban allowed Al Qaeda to
flourish there. That's where they plotted and planned the attacks, but it
didn't just start with 9/11. If you go back to 1996 or so when they first
constituted themselves and there were all these attacks that kept coming
like the Cole for example, the USS Cole and our embassies in eastern
Africa, like it just kept coming.
WATTERS: Now Afghanistan is officially a failed state, terrorist state,
armed to the teeth with our war chest. And like ants, all these terrorists
are going to crawl right into these mountains and they're just going to
fester and plan and plot and arm up and who knows what they're going to do.
It's really about priorities. You touched on it. Milley focused on white
rage, while Muslim rage is the real threat. House Democrats supposed to
have oversight over this administration over the military. There is no
oversight. They're focused on oversight of the last administration. They're
focused on January 6th. They're slapping subpoenas everywhere. They're not
focused on the future or the present. Nancy Pelosi today is in San
Francisco (inaudible) it up with some of her liberal buddies. She's not
focused.
PERINO: About women's rights.
WATTERS: Yes, about women's rights. Joe Biden has not been heard from
today, the commander-in-chief. Donald Trump put out a press release before
he did. Bill de Blasio put out a press release before the commander-in-
chief.
The president is acting like he can just walk and chew gum at the same
time. You know, is he going to lead with Build Back Better tonight? Is he
going to congratulate Nancy for just shepherding all these pending bills
through?
In the beginning, he went back and forth from vacation. Imagine triggering
a hostage crisis and then going back on vacation.
PERINO: Right.
WATTERS: So, you know, I don't know what he's going to say, but he has to
do a lot better than he has been. He's unfocused. He's undisciplined. And
he -- there is no priority here. He was kneeling with WNBA players the
other day, flashing the jersey, having a nice photo op. And this was all
because he wanted the 9/11 20th anniversary photo op for him to have, to
bookend the war on his watch and it blew up in his face.
HEMMER: Just a couple of things here.
PERINO: Two-minute warning for the president --
HEMMER: On the Biden doctrine, Dana, we were on the air this morning. I
think it's quite clear what the doctrine is. It's get out of Afghanistan.
Don't spend the money overseas. Spend it here at home and work on the $%
trillion in spending that's now proposed.
We put that to a Democratic congressman earlier today. He said he was
offended by the suggestion. I think this polling that came out, I think it
was 24 hours ago, about being around 41 percent. Dana, I know you think
that might go a little lower, you're probably right about that.
What I think the polls fail to sense is the feeling that America has
suddenly and without warning over the past two weeks, the images on your
screen that everything we did 20 years ago against the guys who helped
perpetrate what happened here in lower Manhattan have all come back. And
they are stronger and they're bigger sand they're more enforced and they've
got modern technology. And that is something the American people just
cannot understand.
PERINO: And they have modern language -- modern language, right? They're
talking about climate change and echo credits to make sure that, you know,
the IMF money keeps coming. I believe that we have the president of the
United States is about to address the nation on this very somber day.
