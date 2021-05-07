'The Five' discuss Caitlyn Jenner's exclusive TV interview on 'Hannity'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld along with Jesse Watters,

Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams and she got her "My Little Pony" vaccinated,

Dana Perino. "The Five."



It's true, America is turning the corner on the pandemic. COVID cases just

hit a seventh-month low and infections are way down. Almost 150 million

Americans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and the economy is

finally starting to open back up.



It's been a long 14 months and one writer at "The New York Times" has a

wild idea on how the country can recharge. "Leaders from all kinds of walks

of life have suggested we come together to heal. How can we heal when we're

drained and exhausted? The prescription: One week off. Mandatory timeout."



Here's how it would work. "A paid week off. One solid week. No one works.

Nothing happens. No work. No work e-mails, no schoolwork, no one working in

restaurants or making robocalls -- who makes robocalls? Full nation

vacation."



But it comes with a big catch. There would be no internet, no Instagram

lives, no Netflix and chill, no gaming streams on Twitch, and everyone in

the media would be on this break so there would be no 24-hour news cycle.

Juan, I feel like they are trying to freeze us out. They are -- we are the

problem! Their prescription is --



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't know, man. It sounds like heaven to

me.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: I think this would be great. You know, I'm in for it. The thing

that strikes me is we are in a moment of optimism. I mean it feels like,

you know, it's springtime out, the flowers are blossoming. People are

striding down the avenues. I just think there is a lot of happiness out

there and so I am all for it.



I will say, I think they have to hold on to those exceptions you were

talking about, Greg, because if people are going out to restaurants, that

means restaurant workers, you know, McDonald's and the like, those people

are still working.



And I think that if you still have, you know, the internet and all the rest

of it, if you still have ballgames going, then the people at the stadium

have to be there, the people at the movie theater have to be. So, it really

has to be a national -- let's do a national thing.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's like a national anti-work holiday. You know, Dagen,

that's the one thing that got me a little upset about this because no one

working at restaurants, so I'm beginning to think that this is written by a

"New York Times" editor who is in like a bubble and doesn't realize that

some people are actually dying to get back to work and not working at a

restaurant is precisely the problem, not a solution. I mean, I probably

shouldn't be taking it that seriously, right?



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: I took it that seriously and I need to

preface this by saying I am the child of two small business owners who

never took a vacation. I am a curmudgeon from birth and a lifelong grump

bucket.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: So, I will say, get to work! Get to work! You have restaurants

and manufacturing companies and construction companies that can't find

workers because millions of people have been paid not to work by the

government. And that is still going on. So I don't see the need for this

letter in "The New York Times."



You have -- many -- so, $300 a week and extra unemployment benefits. The

average unemployment recipient right now is earning the equivalent of at

least $15 an hour. So you have 16 million people collecting unemployment

benefits and seven and a half million job openings. We have more job

openings in this country then we had even before the pandemic started.



So, there is an incentive for people not to get back to work or many of

them, and then there is also the unions holding families hostage. You've

got 40 percent of schools in the largest 200 metropolitan areas or cities

that still haven't fully reopened.



So, the teachers unions are screwing over the parents, particularly women.

So, I won't quote Dana, but I know Dana has something to say about the

dignity and honor of work.



GUTFELD: To Dagen's point, Dana, you know, we have a year in which a lot of

people haven't been working and they've lost --



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- or people losing just valuable education experience and stuff

for your resume. This has got to be some kind of joke, I don't know. It is

"The New York Times."



PERINO: And also, I'm presuming that "The New York Times" has pretty good

benefits and that includes paid time off. So, if you really need a break,

take one! The one thing they didn't say is that while you have this time

off and you sit in your room by yourself you have to double mask the entire

time --



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: -- or else it will not count, and you will have to do it again next

week. Just one thing on in all seriousness, I met this woman, came through

the line the other day and she had a Trojans, you know, from USC Trojans

mask, and she said, I said, you know, did you go out there, the

communications school.



She got a job in public relations and then she got laid off in January. And

she has not still to this day, has not been able to get New Jersey

unemployment office to call her back.



GUTFELD: Wow.



PERINO: And so that was a problem that we were dealing with if you recall a

year ago or like even more so, 14 months ago when none of these states knew

how to handle all this. And somebody like, you know, a state like New

Jersey still hasn't figured that out. This woman told me she said I

desperately want to work.



She wants to get back to it. She wants to get up every day and have

something to do. So, let's just hope that anybody who wants to get a job

and get back to work, they can do that soon.



GUTFELD: Yes. Maybe the New Jersey unemployment office is hiring, that's

why nobody is picking up.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: I don't know. Jessie, you know, you just had a child. Of course,

we haven't heard enough about that. So I'm sure you would probably would

love this extra week off to spend time at home with Jesse, Jr. while Jesse,

Jr. tells you the importance of climate change and the effects of carbon

emissions on our future.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, at first, I was going to trash "The

Times" and then I remember that they might review my book.



GUTFELD: They won't.



WATTERS: So, now I'm a little bit more open-minded about this idea.



PERINO: Yes, good luck with that.



WATTERS: But I was kind of on the fence about the whole deal until I got to

the part about a week off from the 24/7 news cycle and I thought, we're

going to pay Gutfeld not to talk.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: That might be the smartest idea that "The New York Times" has ever

had. But "The New York Times" also has to stop the printing presses for a

week so, I think, you know, both sides, we lay down our arms and we relax a

little bit.



Rush Limbaugh famously said just go for one week where you don't read or

hear or see the news at all and you're just going to be happier. I'm

talking about the mainstream news. You can still watch Fox.



GUTFELD: Of course.



WATTERS: But the point is, it really does affect your mental health. And

Joe Biden could do this right now. He's got the House. He's got the Senate.

He could declare seven straight national holidays and he'd probably stave

off losing the House if he did something like that.



I'm surprised the Democrats hadn't done this earlier. They gave everything

for free. Why not free vacations? I'm going to have to send this to Ron

DeSantis. Maybe his team could take a look at this.



The fact that we're doing this in the beginning of the show, Greg, tells me

the Trump era is officially over. When I saw this in my inbox, like,

nothing is going on today.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: But you know what, that's a good thing because it shows that, you

know, we have to signify somehow that this pandemic is over and why not

warp speed week, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Cases and hospitalizations or deaths are down as far back as June

of 2020. So, let's celebrate and, you know, take a week off.



GUTFELD: Jesse, there is one way to signify that this pandemic is over and

what would that be?



WATTERS: Take your mask off?



GUTFELD: No. We go back in studio, for god sake!



WATTERS: No, I'm not ready for that, Greg. I need to keep my six feet from

you.



GUTFELD: You -- all you want to do is hang out at your house by the beach

through the summer.



WATTERS: Greg, I texted you that in confidence. You know what, I'm going to

start reading your last text to me. Here we go.



GUTFELD: We got to go.



WATTERS: Do we have to go to commercial?



GUTFELD: Up next, lying about the border --



WATTERS: Yes, right.



GUTFELD: -- Democrat says (inaudible) is covering up what is really going

on.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MCDOWELL: A Democrat says President Biden is lying about the border crisis.

Congressman Henry Cuellar accusing the White House of sharing misleading

photos of a cleared out migrant facility in Texas. Cuellar is one of the

people who exposed the same jam-packed place that Biden wouldn't let the

media see.



According to the congressman, migrants are simply being moved to different

location. "All they're doing is they're moving kids from one tent to the

other tent and saying, Oh, they're not in the Border Patrol custody, but

they're right next door. They're just next door in HHS." The news has Texas

officials fuming.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAN PATRICK, TEXAS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: The Biden administration is totally

concealing all information coming out from the border. I walked in one room

and it was empty, but the next room had 1,200 kids in it. You know, you can

take a photo of an empty room and say no one is here or you take the photo

of what's really happening.



(DNE VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: Jesse, Maria Bartiromo last week was the first to report this.

She did a flyover with Governor Abbott of Texas and showed the expanded

Donna facility with all these new tents where the children had been moved.



WATTERS: Yes. I told my twins to clean their room the other weekend and I

said, are you guys finished? And they said, yes, dad, come in. I walked

into the room, it looked clean, and then I opened the closet and they had

stuffed all their dirty clothes and toys into the closet. That's Joe Biden.



Could you imagine if Donald Trump said, hey, fake news media, come take a

look, no kids, no crisis, right? And then next door he stuffed 1,000 minors

into a room? This is crazy. Joe Biden is literally helping the cartels

smuggle kids, playing hide and seek with the media and then picks a

dandelion for Jill and the media says, oh, my gosh, what a romantic.



Do you remember about, what was it, three years ago, everybody talked about

the Flores settlement? U.S. law prohibits the government from holding

minors for longer than 72 hours. The hour Donald Trump held a child pass

72, the media called him a Nazi.



Joe Biden has held 25,000 children for about a month and no one says a

thing. Is anybody paying attention here? He has turned the Border Patrol

into a bunch of babysitters. And while they are babysitting these minors,

the cartels are just smuggling adults and narcotics across the other side.



He could end this crisis tomorrow. Just bring back the "Remain in Mexico"

policy. It's that simple. Have everybody wait in Mexico to get their asylum

cases resolved. That's what Trump did, but Joe's too ashamed to go back to

the Trump policy because he is afraid of his base and he wants to save

face.



MCDOWELL: Juan, it does smack of nothing to see here despite that the fact

that a record number migrant children are in custody. Let's see how those

children are being cared for in the HHS facilities.



WILLIAMS: Right. Look, if they are playing shell games, I say hold the

politicians accountable. That's not good politics and its not good or

humane treatment as Biden has been bragging about. You know, we want to

treat these children in keeping with American values and, you know, sort

of, humanely.



But I will say this. I was reading in "The Wall Street Journal" this

morning. It said that conditions are improving. What it said was that there

is a sharp decline in children in Border Patrol custody as Jesse was just

saying.



And we are seeing children more quickly processed out of even the HHS

facilities and into the real homes of sponsors, people who are willing to

take them in and deal with them until their asylum claims can be reviewed.



WATTERS: So he's speeding up the illegal immigration.



WILLIAMS: No, it's not, Jesse. I think its speeding up so that those

children are not held in any government facility. This week by the way,

we've even seen some reunions of children who were separated from parents

during the Trump administration.



Very few, but again, to me it's a difficult situation. I'll even say, you

know, you guys like to use the word crisis or crisis situation and we are

seeing steady improvement. I would just say, you know, I still am very

frustrated.



I mean, everyone can point fingers but where is Congress? Where is Marco

Rubio, you know, Lindsey Graham? These guys signed and wrote an immigration

bill in 2013, now they won't even talk about it. It's that politically, you

know, unmarketable, but they're willing to go down there and take selfies.



WATTERS: Juan, they're in the minority.



WILLIAMS: Please.



MCDOWELL: Well, Dana, immigration reform is not going anywhere when you

have this many children in migrant facilities that the American people

can't even see, and that "Wall Street Journal" article that Juan pointed

out said HHS did not respond to detailed questions about conditions inside

the emergency facilities.



And that there was such insufficient staff at a facility in Houston that

children couldn't even be taken to the bathroom and they were forced to

relieve themselves in water bottles.



PERINO: Yes, that is not -- that is tragic. And I think a couple of things,

legislation won't go anywhere until there is border security, that's just

the way that it is. It would be different, I think, if Ted Cruz had

released this picture, right, and said look at this, this is a terrible

thing.



But no, it was Henry Cuellar. He is a Democrat in Texas. He's trying to

raise the alarm, but not only Henry Cuellar. People think a lot about

Kyrsten Sinema. She's in Arizona, just a little bit more well-known than

Mark Kelly. He's a freshman senator there in Arizona. He has a very tough

race coming up because he was in n appointed seat and he has to run again

in 2022.



And now the National Republican Senatorial Committee, they've already

zeroed in on him. Well, what happened yesterday? Both Sinema and Mark Kelly

are saying we need more from the Biden administration. They have to do

more. So, border politics not necessarily breaking along political lines

but along ideological lines.



If I could just also say, Juan, those stories that the -- somehow the

administration, they don't have a lot of fingerprints on it, but they are

organizing very touching videos of families being reunited after being

separated in the Trump administration.



But there is very little in these stories that say, okay, well, do they get

to stay? I mean, also, what about all the families that are being separated

right now, for example --



WATTERS: Right.



PERINO: -- they know that children won't be sent back, so what are they

doing? They're giving their kids to coyotes and letting them drop them over

the border. So, it's just a lot more complicated than like that -- of those

stories. I tip my hat from a P.R. standpoint, but it just really, really is

not the full story.



MCDOWELL: Greg?



GUTFELD: Yes. I think, you know, Juan was correct, this is a shell game and

it's actually really cartoonish in its brazenness. I mean, it's like they -

- why did they think that they could get away with it in such a way like,

hey, let's move all -- let's do an actual shell game. Let's move all these

kids over here and pull one over on the media, because they thought they

could pull one over on the media.



If that Democrat hadn't called this out, I wonder if anybody would have

known. Maybe sooner or later we'd figure it out. But the picture itself was

just easily absorbed by a media that was like, hey, that's good enough for

us. That's the evidence we need.



But this hide and seek maneuver, it's not just on the border. You know,

you're seeing this a lot with criminals and mentally ill that have been

released during the pandemic and they end up on the streets, they end up

hurting people. We've seen this a lot in New York City.



And what happens? The Democratic leadership just -- they just put these

people in hotels. They hide them. We've solved the problem. And they just

shove them off somewhere and then some, you know, poor little Asian lady

walk up the street and gets hit by a hammer or gets punched by somebody and

it's like, wow, where did happen -- oh, it's because they thought that

there were no homeless there, but they're just living in these hotels all

over New York City. We got to stop this hide and seek and actually solve

the problem.



MCDOWELL: My problem is that Biden and Co. just think the American people

are stupid, that they can show you some pretty pictures and an empty

facility and we'll just move on and stop asking questions. Meantime, they

are the ones swimming in idiocy and callousness.



Up next, Caitlyn Jenner tearing into Governor Gavin Newsom and promising to

save California from his failed liberal policies.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WILLIAMS: Caitlyn Jenner getting serious about her run for governor of

California by going after the governor, Gavin Newsom on taxes, lockdowns

and much more during an exclusive interview with Sean Hannity.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CAITLYN JENNER, CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: He's been bad on every

issue. He's bad on taxes. Obviously, we're the most taxed state in the

nation. He is using it as a political tool in this state to shut it down to

control people and that should not happen. He's destroyed businesses.

Thousands of businesses were destroyed. Restaurants destroyed, not being

able to open up.



He should have done a better job. What I see in Gavin Newsom is a

politician. It's like there is one set of rules for Sacramento and there is

another set of rules for everybody else.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: Dana, in a race between Newsom and Caitlyn Jenner, what are

religious conservatives to do?



PERINO: Well, they are to, I think, weigh the issues in their mind and then

make up their own -- make up their minds based on the merits. So, you know,

I know what you're asking and we will see how that goes. I think that

identity politics for Republicans is a lot less important than it is for

Democrats.



And for somebody like Jenner to talk about common sense solutions, I think

she had an interesting approach and it wasn't just to talk about COVID. It

was to talk about all the other things. You know, I know Greg, of course,

grew up in the San Jose area and she said also she moved there because she

wanted to be around all those world-class athletes.



But, you know, people that grew up out there that thought that they might

want to live there. Now, are thinking maybe they don't want to. It's the

taxes. School is basically a laboratory for a woke education. The commuting

is terrible. The prices on everything are terrible, the regulations.



So, it's going to -- she's going to have to broaden out the issue based

beyond COVID and French laundry because that will be in the rearview mirror

by the time people actually go to vote. She's going to need every

conservative, every disaffected voter to vote for here. It's very difficult

-- recalls are very difficult, but she has got the name I.D. to be able to

get a lot of attention so she can keep it going. She might just have a

chance.



WILLIAMS: Well, Jesse, this is interesting. I mean, I just wonder, is the

face of the GOP's future Caitlyn Jenner? Is it Donald Trump? Is it Liz

Cheney? What is it?



WILLIAMS: No, I don't think it's -- I don't think it's Caitlyn Jenner,

Juan. I think you know that, but I do know that the deck is stacked against

Republicans in California, big time. I think Democrats outnumber

Republicans by 2-1 in that state and these aren't just your moderate, open-

minded Midwest Democrats.



These are hard-core socialists. They think every Republican is a racist.

They are big government, climate alarmists. There is no chance Republicans

can win there. Forty 40 percent of that state is Hispanic. That's twice the

national average and they vote about 2 to 1 again for Democrats.



All the money's going to Democrats, Silicon Valley, Hollywood, the health

care industry. That will just pour into Newsom's pocket. And the state

government is enormous. The public sector unions, that's just a big machine

and that runs that state.



So, Jenner is saying all the right stuff. I agree with everything she's

saying. But the problem is she makes too much sense for California. She's

talking about walls. She's talking about getting rid of special interest,

getting the government out of there, the homeless crisis. People in

California don't want to hear that.



They want to be coddled. They want to be told that feeling like a liberal

is a righteous thing, and they don't really want solutions. And that's why

California is long gone, and that's why everyone's leaving.



WILLIAMS: OK, so Greg, I just wonder, is this a serious candidacy? I know

it's a lot of media fun. And clearly, Sean Hannity is treating it

seriously. But what do you think? Is it serious? Is it's just about

celebrity and media ratings, or should we think yes, she could be the next

governor of California?



GUTFELD: You know, I think I think it is serious. And I think that Trump

has proven that being an outsider counts a lot. And I mean, he proved it

and so did Jesse Ventura, and so did Schwarzenegger. Name recognition,

coming from the culture in which politics is downstream from culture, that

helps.



I think what's also important, isn't -- it isn't about Jenner that she's

transgender or that she's an old school Republican. It's that she's an old-

school Republican who is transgender. And I think this should be hailed as

progress because I think that to some -- to some degree, transgendered

individuals are portrayed differently than Jenner.



We see them on social media, and they're often kind of activists, left-wing

activists. They think that you know, they're hardcore in there about

identity. And here, you see that you don't have to be that way. That this

is basically, you know, what you could just be -- you could be a boring old

country club Republican and be transgender, and I think that's what makes

America great.



PERINO: Yes. hear, hear.



GUTFELD: Low taxes, small government, transgender. I mean, this is 2021.



WILLIAMS: 2021.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Dagen, just picking up on something Dana said, though. You know,

look, the economy is about to surge. I think everybody agrees. The COVID

rates are going down, the hospitalization going down. Is all this criticism

of Newsom going to shortly be in the rearview mirror?



MCDOWELL: Oh, absolutely not. He's one of the left-wing weaklings who will

side with teacher's unions over children, who will side with anybody of his

political ilk over the actual people who pay taxes and need the protection

of the government.



You know, California is a paradise or it used to be, and people would

tolerate high taxes and onerous regulation until they wouldn't because the

quality of life simply is not worth the cost anymore. And to Caitlyn

Jenner's point, she will shine a spotlight on the hell that is coming your

way if you elect this kind of people who don't believe in law and order,

who don't believe in standing up for a decent public school education.



And you watch, if Caitlyn Jenner's ideas really start to gain traction, and

she starts getting a lot of attention across the country. That tax will be

vicious, and there'll be coming in from the left.



PERINO: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Wow. OK. Up next, White House reporters heaping praise on PRESS

SECRETARY JEN Psaki. Wait until you hear what they're saying. We've got it

for you next on THE FIVE.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: Still not a believer in liberal media bias? Take a listen to this.

The press is now openly rooting for Jen Psaki. White House reporters

gushing over the Press Secretary in a magazine feature saying things like,

she takes questions from everybody. She doesn't get rattled. She doesn't

lose her cool. She's a pro. You know, she's unflappable. And she's like any

other competent, professional, pleasant, lovely press person from any other

era.



I don't know, Dana. Is Jen Psaki getting 10 questions a day about how

racist her boss is or how her administration is treasonous, or trying to

hurt women and children and immigrants? I haven't seen that yet.



PERINO: No, she is not getting -- no she is not getting that. I don't think

I've seen press like that for a press secretary since Tony Snow. The press

as I recall -- I mean, as I just remember, they absolutely loved him. He

would love to spar with them from the podium, but he was such -- did it in

such a gentle way. And also, he was -- he was just friendly to everybody,

bring cookies in and things like that. Not that he was bribing people, and

not that that would have worked anyway in a Republican administration.



The other thing with these -- with the reporters, many of whom I know, is I

would just say like I've said with Dr. Fauci is like, you don't have to

answer every press call. You can take a pass. Like, it's OK. Take the

weekend off. You don't have to answer it. If that's how you feel great, but

you don't always have to advertise it.



WATTERS: Greg, I remember the day that Trump's guys killed Soleimani, the

press room was hostile. When he -- when he brokered a Mideast peace deal

that day, the press room was hostile. I mean, come on. The guy couldn't get

a break.



GUTFELD: It is -- being a press spokesman for a Democrat is a really,

really easy job. Because every time -- every -- you're playing with the

home -- you're on the home-field advantage, right? You're dealing with a

media whose toughest question will be what's your recipe for brownies? I

think she did make them brownies.



So, it's like -- it's kind of like it's kind of like running an ice cream

parlor on a hot day. Everybody there it's just really happy to see you. And

I love how like the compliments they were giving her was that she's sunny,

professional, doesn't get rattled. They were basically sub-tweeting the

prior administration. It really wasn't an -- it was like they had this idea

like, let's -- it was kind of all directed at the people before her and

they had to stretch it to an improbable degree.



And -- because I mean, I'm sure Jen Psaki is very nice. I no doubt that.

But is she nicer than Kayleigh? Is she nicer than Dana? I don't know. I

just think that it has nothing to do with niceness. They just don't like

Dana's or Kayleigh's politics. They like Jen's politics.



PERINO: Can I just add one thing to what Greg just said? My advice always

to the private sector is that if you're hiring a communications person, and

you want somebody with a political background, always go with somebody that

worked in Republican politics because I guarantee you, they have worked so

much harder. We've seen it all.



GUTFELD: Well, that's a good -- that's a good point.



WATTERS: That's good advice. Yes. And you can bake people brownies when

you're working in the public -- in the private sector, Dagen. That doesn't

really work that way.



MCDOWELL: Yes, but after all that gushing and fallen in from those

reporters, what do we get to see next, them cleaning out her refrigerator

for her, or maybe waxing her legs in public? That's next. They're going to

have to change their job titles to professional footstool.



WATTERS: I don't think Peter Doocy is going to be waxing Jen's legs, do

you, Juan?



WILLIAMS: I don't know where to go with that one.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: (INAUDIBLE)



WILLIAMS: But I don't think I'll just move us away from this. But I will

say, you know, in my experience, press secretaries are often celebrated. I

remember -- you know, Jim Brady for Reagan was a toast of the town. I think

Ari Fleischer did pretty well, Joe Lockhart, Mike McCurry under Clinton.



GUTFELD: Joe Lockhart?



WILLIAMS: Jay Carney, Josh Ernst. You know, these guys under Obama, they

were pretty well-liked.



WATTERS: You're naming all Democrats.



WILLIAMS: No, I didn't. Don't forget, Dana Perino --



PERINO: Don't forget Marlin Fitzwater. Don't forget Marlin Fitzwater.



WILLIAMS: Yes, Marlin -- I agree Marlin -- but what about Tony Snow and

Dana Perino? You know, I think that you're not you -- I think the problem

here is that it's a contrast to the people who are working for Donald

Trump.



But they were at a disadvantage because they had to defend all the lies

about the inauguration size, all of his grievances. And it you know, it's

even yesterday, he's going on about the election was stolen. That stuff

just gets --



PERINO: Juan, we were having fun.



WILLIAMS: -- it's difficult and it put them in an untenable position.



WATTERS: All right. All right. Well, maybe, Juan, they'll ask about Biden

hiding children when the pressure is up. You think they'll ask about that?

I doubt it. "THE FASTEST" coming your way next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up is this one. If

you're going to Zoom, do it safely. An Ohio lawmaker busted for pretending

to be in his home office when he was really driving. Andrew Brenner changed

his background but he clearly didn't fool anybody. Now, he says he wasn't

distracted because he was only listening to the call. The seatbelt.



Jesse, you make the call, bad or good? I mean fine, not good, but fine.



WATTERS: I wouldn't pull them over. But I was on my first Zoom in about a

year yesterday, Dana, because we had that mandatory legal seminar that we

had to dial in for. And I just muted myself and I shut down the video. It

was all black. So, no one really knew if I was there or not. I thought

about going for a run.



But I'm glad I didn't because I learned all these great stories about how

Kilmeade and all these producers nearly bankrupt the company for making

these ridiculous mistakes. And I just -- I was -- it was very entertaining.



PERINO: OK, but Greg, did you see the guy, he had the seatbelt on?



GUTFELD: Yes, he had a seatbelt on. This guy -- this guy is as bad as

clever as Joe Biden hiding the kids.



PERINO: Remind me of your "ONE MORE THING" yesterday when we had a guest

which one was under there.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Dagen, do you -- can you Zoom while driving?



MCDOWELL: I wouldn't. But I would -- if I did, I'd do a better job. This

guy thought he was so crafty, right? You could tell he's driving. He had a

hankering for some slim jams and just had to go.



PERINO: He's looking around.



MCDOWELL: By the way, you know, a safety belt in your home office isn't a

bad idea if you wear like slip track pants. You might slide out of your

seat.



PERINO: All right, Juan, what do you think with this state lawmaker?



WILLIAMS: Yes. And you know, they were talking about the laws for driving.

I mean, it's kind of crazy. But here's the thing. I think those virtual

backgrounds don't really work especially in an unstable situation. So, I

think we should just all change to like driving on the beach or a country

road. Maybe Jesse could do the Indianapolis 500. That'd be fun.



PERINO: I like interesting backgrounds. That's for sure. All right, next

up, people now admitting -- this is actually disgusting -- admitting that

they started showering less during the pandemic. So, some say as long as no

one complains, they plan to keep the new habit. Dagen, why would anybody

stop showering as much during the pandemic, especially when you have more

time?



MCDOWELL: Well, you're -- well speaking -- I hate to admit this.



PERINO: Go on.



MCDOWELL: I've -- yes, I don't shower that much anymore.



WATTERS: Dagen.



MCDOWELL: Because you don't see that many people. Like, I -- and I'm close

to you. You can't tell if I've bathed or not. I'm six feet away from you

and you got a mask on anyway. I actually bathed the night before when I do

bath. And I put my work clothes on, like my sweats and stuff and I sleep in

that.



And so, I just jump out of the bed at 2:30 in the morning and put my

running shoes on and I'm good to go.



PERINO: Well, you have a very different schedule. I have --



GUTFELD: That is like being -- that's like being a morning paper route kid.

You go to bed with your paper -- your sweats on because you have to get up

at 5:00 a.m. That is crazy.



PERINO: Did you have a paper route, Greg?



GUTFELD: Yes, I had many paper routes.



PERINO: Awesome.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: I mean, you're still showering, I assume?



GUTFELD: In fact, I actually increased my showering fourfold during the

pandemic because when you live in New York, the bathroom is the only room

without windows. So, if you need to privacy --



PERINO: You just go on in there, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Juan Williams, do you know anybody who's not showering?



WILLIAMS: No. But you know, a lot of people on those Zoom calls, you can

tell a grown a beard or their hair looks shaggy, they got a different look

to them. But Dagen is right. You know, you can't tell if someone has a

little odor to them.



But I will say this, as we start to go back out, I would urge everyone to

take a shower. You know, people will notice that and they won't tell you.



PERINO: And the most -- saving the best word for the last word. Jesse,

you've got to have something.



WATTERS: Well, I would shower less. But well, I'm on TV for a living so I

can't come on here with bedhead. It would just distract from all my salient

points.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Yes. I'm like, so distracted right now. "ONE MORE THING" is up

next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: It's time for "ONE MORE THING." Dagen.



MCDOWELL: We're celebrating Throwback Thursday. For the official throwback

weekend of NASCAR at Darlington on Sunday, the Lady in Black, the track too

tough to tame, the green flag is at 3:30 Eastern at Darlington on Fox

Sports 1, FS1. The drivers of race cars are going to be sporting some

paints game from past.



PERINO: Oh, my gosh.



MCDOWELL: So, we've got throwback photos.



PERINO: I love that.



MCDOWELL: All right, that was me.



PERINO: That was great.



MCDOWELL: FromChristmas Day 1977. I got a Honda dirt bike for Christmas.



PERINO: Nice.



MCDOWELL: So, I was very sad-looking. That is Juan looking very dapper.

Juan, you look so handsome.



WATTERS: Hey.



MCDOWELL: Dana as a child in her cowgirl outfit. Get down. Greg, his

throwback yearbook photo with this butt cut. And then --



GUTFELD: Yes. If you need any pot, that's the guy.



MCDOWELL: And then, Jesse, we had to see. Cover up this photo he submitted.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: What's he doing in that happy face? We'll never know. All right,

Dana?



PERINO: All right, I have two podcasts to talk about. One, I was on as a

guest. This is Q&A with Jay Nordlinger. Jay Nordlinger I think of as the

original tweeter because he would do these things called -- what's he call

them? It was a national review. And he's one of my favorite writers and he

has a podcast.



And then, I have a limited podcast series of my own I'm doing for

Everything Will Be Okay. And this week, in honor of Mother's Day, I talked

to several moms. Michelle Chase, our own Kennedy, and then my mom, Jan

Perino, she makes her debut. So, if you go to Fox, you will

hear all about working moms and how they make it work.



GUTFELD: They're not called moms. They're called birth people, Dana.



PERINO: Oh, I didn't get the memo.



GUTFELD: Yes, birth people.



PERINO: Was there a Zoom call about that that I didn't hear about.



GUTFELD: Yes, there was. All right, Juan.



WILLIAMS: All right. So, Happy Birthday to the oldest-living Hall of Famer,

arguably the greatest baseball player of all time. Willie Mays turned 90

years old today. He was Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and always

with such incredible flair in the field. They Say Hey Kid's career put him

on the Major League Baseball's all 20th century team.



Some people say Babe Ruth was better, but that's the only person you can

really compare with him. He ended his career with a 302 batting average,

600 home runs, 24 All-Star games, one of six players with 500 homers and

3000 hits, 12 Gold Gloves. Oh, my gosh, he received the Presidential Medal

of Freedom in 2015. Happy Birthday to the living legend.



GUTFELD: Amen. All right, let's do this. Greg's is this bad for my brand

news. You know, if you're a cat, you better know what to do when you come

across a mouse. Because if you are frightened of a mouse, other cats are

going to be really ticked off at you because you have to -- it's bad for

your brand. A cat is supposed to catch mice. You're not supposed to try to

have some fun with the mouse.



Any cat right now that is watching this at home is absolutely embarrassed.

They are disgusted by this video. It's like he's let everybody down. It is

a disgrace. I don't know what to do. Anyway, I think you should watch the

Gutfeld Show or "GUTFELD!" at 11:00 p.m. It's going to be great tonight.



PERINO: "GUTFELD!"



GUTFELD: Exclamation. Jesse.



WATTERS: All right, I don't mean to kill the mood, but I have some sad news

to report. I've suffered a loss. Thomas Pink, my favorite shirtmaker has

closed. I just found out about this. Apparently, they'd closed months ago,

but it still hurts.



PERINO: You just found out?



GUTFELD: God, he's going to kill you.



WATTERS: I was wearing a Thomas Pink on my book cover that you can buy at

anywhere books are sold. There it is, How I Saved The World. But --



GUTFELD: You're a bad person.



WATTERS: You know, they say that Thomas Pink will return. I don't know.

It's like having a friend in a coma. You're just kind of waiting for them

to wake up. Hopefully, they'll be back.



PERINO: Well, keep talking then because they can hear you.



WATTERS: I'm also on "TUCKER TONIGHT" at 8:00 with Tucker Carlson.



GUTFELD: It's exactly like having a friend in a coma. Exactly. That's it

for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hi, Bret!



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from

copies of the content.