'The Five' on police and BLM

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everyone. I am Judge Jeanine Pirro along with Geraldo Rivera, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.



There is a major meltdown happening over the mere suggestion of ever returning to normal. Liberal comedian Bill Maher and Bari Weis being hammered by the media bias suggesting it is time we learn to live with COVID.



BILL MAHER, HOST, REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: I don't want to live in your paranoid world anymore, your masked paranoid world. You know you go out, it's silly now. You know, you have to have your mask, you have to have a card, you have to have a booster. They scan your head. Like you're a cashier and I'm a bunch of bananas.



BARI WEIS, JOURNALIST: This is going to be remembered by the younger generation as a catastrophic moral crime.



PIRRO: Those words triggering the partisan press that thinks mandates and COVID rules should be here to stay forever.



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, HOST, THE VIEW: You don't have to do it, but stay away from everybody. How dare you be so flippant, man?



SARA HAINES, HOST, THE VIEW: I may never ride a subway again without a mask. I may never go indoors to big crowds and never feel comfortable without a mask and that's up to me to do that.



JIM ACOSTA, CNN HOST: She told Bari Weiss essentially she needed to grow up.



JONATHAN REINER, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: Yes, she needs to grow because she is acting like a child.



MEHDI HASAN, MSNBC HOST: My young children handled this pandemic more maturely and less childishly than the likes of Bari Weiss.



DON LEMON, CNN HOST: Bari that was messed up. Too many people are making this about politics, even libertarians, right? I think Bill is libertarian, I'm not sure. They give, you know, comedians a lot of leeway, but this was not funny.



PIRRO: And how's this for crazy? Some schools in Virginia are now segregating students who don't wear a mask. It is in defiance of Governor Glenn Youngkin's executive order that lets parents decide if their kid should be forced to cover up. Those schools now separating students and saying they won't be able to learn in person unless they comply. Okay, Jesse, I'll start with you since you're the star of the day.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Oh, stop it. Now you're embarrassing me.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: No, you're never embarrassed.



PIRRO: No, you aren't. You love it.



WATTERS: You know me well.



PIRRO: All right. So, why is there so much resistance to this? The numbers are down, the lethality is down. You know, why, at some point we have to return to normal.



WATTERS: No, no, no. Half the country will never return. It's like a religion now, COVIDism. I can make up words too now, Greg. You started seeing the cracks though when Gayle King said she wanted to break the lock down and then run buck naked through Times Square. Then you have Maher coming out. You have AOC, you know, she got sick partying down in South Beach.



So there is part of the party that wants to live free. But there is going to be people that are bitter clingers, remember those, the bitter clingers, the dead-enders, and they are going to stay until there is only one more case count in the United States because, judge, it's given their life meaning. They like the structure. They like to submit.



Before, maybe they didn't have a way to find meaning in their lives, but now they have a doctor and they have a ritual, they are, you know, Cuomo- sexuals. They worship Fauci. And maybe it's in place of religion. I don't know, but there is a part of a human desire to kind of want rules to follow and then be able to judge other people that don't follow those rules.



Now, the media likes it too because the media, number one, it gives them ratings and number two, it lets them be the snobs that they naturally are. So, while they're telling people what to do, other people will, yes, they will follow those rules. They will wear the face shield while they wash their blueberries with gloves and that will never end. And that will never end. And you know, Pfizer's got the money train going. These governors have the emergency powers. They're going to milk it for as long as possible.



PIRRO: Okay, so Dana, I saw you writing something down.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm writing furiously.



PIRRO: Go ahead.



PERINO: Well, a couple of things. So, I think that one of the reasons you see Biden's numbers where they are is there's a lot of things, but one of the big ones is he didn't crush the virus, but also there is a wariness because we are not returning to normal.



And there are -- now there is a reluctance to return to normal. And you had what I wrote down was that there is this poll this week that said that people who are twice vaccinated and boosted are more worried about getting COVID right now than the unvaccinated are worried about getting COVID.



Also you have this other dynamic though with parents. I think 2022 is going to be the year that the parents roar and you will see this across the country. We saw it in Virginia, a little bit in New Jersey. You're going to see it across the country. Sixty-five percent of parents said they were more worried about their kids missing school than they were about their kids getting COVID. Only 30 percent said they were worried that -- for that.



We had this situation in New York where they wear masks for a month. This is supposed to -- it's supposed to end a week from now. Then the governor, she got thrown out and the court said last night, actually no. We're throwing that out. There's a stay and now we're going to -- it's a week more. And instead of just taking the win and being a leader, she said she wants to fight it in court.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: And what she could have said is New Yorkers, you did a great job, our case numbers are down, we can go back to not wearing masks in public places, vaccine rules, et cetera, et cetera. They told us to follow the science, but now they are not, and I think that that's why you see Biden's numbers also continuing to creep up.



PIRRO: It's interesting how you made the connection between the two, but Geraldo, I want to ask you. There are some polls that are saying that younger people are more worried than medically vulnerable older people.



GUTFEDL: Yes.



PIRRO: Yes.



PIRRO: Is that indoctrination? Is that a continuation? Because if you are older, you know that you're vulnerable.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: Erica and I last night, my wife Erica and I had a discussion about the various generations and how much more woke the younger people are, how they are -- they seized on to something. But I am - - I like Bari Weiss. I like Bill Maher, but I'm with Whoopi Goldberg on this. How dare you be so flippant?



I mean, as you know, I lost my beloved nephew Bobby Reid, 868,000 Americans have died. I mean, it's a number that you have to really gulp, 868,000 Americans have died. You know, it's -- it will come. It's happening. Why rush it?



And in terms of those Virginia parents, they send their unvaccinated kid to a school that's requiring vaccinations, they have to get ready for that child to be isolated in the auditorium, because that's the rule and that -- and you're not -- you are exposing -- even if you think the risk is minuscule in your own heart. That's the rule, you follow the rule.



You know, you -- the reason the disease is so worrisome is that it is infectious and you can give it to someone else that it's not you. In other words, you are making the choice not to be vaccinated, you give the disease to someone who has not made that choice, a kid under five years old for example.



I think that just calm down, it's coming. Week, two weeks, a month, six m months, some people forever, look at the Japanese, that's okay, not me. But, you know, that's the way it is.



PIRRO: Okay, so Greg, okay, Loudoun County is ground zero. They elected a governor. The governor says they don't have to wear masks. The schools are now segregating the kids.



GUTFELD: I'm all for that.



RIVERA: (Inaudible).



GUTFELD: Effective risk management is not flippant. I don't see anything flippant about that. When the risk is minuscule and you understand risk management, you become the adult in the room and you make the decision. It's the person that uses --



RIVERA: Well, you can't make the decision for me.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes I can. I'm not allowing you to tell me to wear a mask.



RIVERA: Then I'm saying you can't come over.



PIRRO: But, no.



GUTFELD: No, I'm not coming over to your giant house.



PIRRO: No.



GUTFELD: All right. Some people --



RIVERA: There is a room you could go.



GUTFELD: Yes, I know the panic room. Something insidious is happening right now. People are becoming okay with this creeping incrementalism, this authoritarianism. It doesn't land on your planet and a giant crate marked authoritarianism. It's like the slow boiling water that a frog is placed and you don't know until entertainers and journalists and the radical we've known for years, Geraldo, starts sounding like the man starts embracing the side of enforcement. Start saying like we can't have any risk in our lives! It all has to be zero or you are evil!



That's B.S., right? Right now, you got to be aware of wars that don't have endings. We saw that with Afghanistan. We saw that with the drug war. If you don't want to war without an end, it's up to the sentiment of the population to declare the war over. That means you stop wearing your mask. If you go to stores and you got to restaurants or any establishment and they ask you to wear your mask, you say you know what coming essay, you know what, I'm following the science and you leave.



It's time for everybody, I'm not talking about me. I'm not talking about Don Lemon. I'm not talking about Whoopi. I'm talking about the Americans, the viewers, the general public. They have to civilly disobey an end this thing once and for all because the problem is the government is lying to you. They don't -- they act as though the risk of a 10-year-old is the same as an obese 65-year-old smoker. That's B.S. Stop applying different risk to different people.



RIVERA: It's also a question of manners, good manners.



PERINO: No.



PIRRO: No.



GUTFELD: No, no, no. It's actually rude. It's actually rude



RIVERA: You scare people by not wearing a mask.



GUTFELD: No, you --



PIRRO: No. If you wear the mask.



GUTFELD: -- you just called people flippant --



PIRRO: You wear the mask.



GUTFELD: -- who've actually been thinking about this for two years. There is no flippancy in making a risk management decision.



RIVERA: Take a deep breath, one more month, two more months.



GUTFELD: You've been saying -- you're even saying that for years.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: If it wasn't for omicron --



GUTFELD: We need to flatten Geraldo's curve.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: If it wasn't omicron -- if it wasn't for omicron, we would've been out of this.



PIRRO: Yes, but it's not lethal. It's not lethal.



GUTFELD: Omicron is highly contagious in miles. The masks don't work. It is time to get back to normal even if normal is living with COVID, we have to understand what we've lost because you have accepted the incrementalism of authoritarianism. You got used to the boiling water, Geraldo. That is so not Geraldo in the '70s.



RIVERA: I am a -- I'm a well-mannered person.



GUTFELD: That is not Geraldo of the '80s.



RIVERA: I don't want to scare people.



GUTFELD: That is not even Geraldo of the '90s.



RIVERA: I don't want scare -- I don't want to freak people out.



PIRRO: Okay. All right everybody, coming up --



RIVERA: I don't want --



PIRRO: Speaking of blowing up, Biden blowing up at Peter Doocy, but it isn't the first time. Is the president cracking under pressure?



RIVERA: President Biden has a lot on his plate right now from raging inflation, cold war with Russia, plunging poll numbers and a ton of other headaches. Now, new questions over whether he is buckling under the enormous weight of multiple crises. The president's frustration is boiling to the surface as he is caught on a hot mike cursing at our Peter Doocy and it's not the first time the president has lashed out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yes.



UNKNOWN: Why are you so confident it will change his behavior, Mr. President?



BIDEN: I'm not confident he'll change his behavior. What the hell, what do you do all the time?



UNKNOWN: Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away since it's so important?



BIDEN: No, you can't.



UNKNOWN: Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?



BIDEN: What a stupid question.



DOOCY: Do you think inflation is a political liability?



BIDEN: It's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a (BLEEP).



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: The president calling Peter to quote, "clear the air" after that encounter. The press secretary Jen Psaki addressing the outburst earlier.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: Does the president regret saying what he said about Peter?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Peter spoke to this. The president called him. He conveyed to him that it was nothing personal, man, and also acknowledged that all of you are going to ask him a range of questions. So, I think that speaks for itself.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: You know, Greg, on "Hannity" to last night, actually several weeks ago is where it originated. I called Dan Bongino a son of a bitch and no one even got mad at me.



GUTFELD: Yes. When do we expect that from you, Geraldo? You know, you did make a mistake though. You referred to him as our Peter Doocy. It's our very own Peter Doocy, remember. We don't say that about anybody else to the network, but we always have to say our very own Peter Doocy. But Biden was right, it was a dumb question.



Will inflation hurt your chances in the midterm? Of course it will. So, actually Biden was correct. It was a dumb question, but that's the best part about Fox News. We aren't CNN. We aren't wetting our shorts and calling this, you know, an attack on democracy or an insurrection.



Every time Acosta acted like a stone tool and got CNN's cavalcade of Karens, you know, fretted about the coming reign of terror. The fact that we find this hilarious and that we can make fun of Peter Doocy says everything about how much fun this network is.



But if it were Jim Acosta, they'd have to change Anderson Cooper's sheets. Carl Bernstein would say it's worse than Watergate. And also, if you didn't mind Trump parading the press, you sure -- you shouldn't mind now. I would prefer much more berating of the press and much less real-world problems that you mentioned.



All of those real-world problems that are under Biden, I will take that over insults to the press. I think we should be more obnoxious to the press. I do my best.



RIVERA: I really am very concerned about the real world problem in Ukraine.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: But I don't want to be a bummer right now. Don't you, Dana, think that the hit on Biden about his senility, alleged senility and losing his cognitive decline, you know, isn't that a little much?



PERINO: I mean, I don't --



RIVERA: I mean --



PERINO: That's really not what this is about, really. And no, and I don't say things like that.



RIVERA: You don't think its --



PERINO: I don't say things like that about him.



RIVERA: You don't.



PERINO: But I do think this. There was a -- in the campaign when he was in the basement, there was this narrative that he was a nice older gentleman who likes ice cream --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: -- and everything would return to normal or pre-COVID, right? Everything would be okay. And it turns out that he actually is just like us, and he's got an edge, and he is on a hot mike. He could get caught. We could get caught on a hot mic at any moment so I'm a little bit sympathetic to that.



But he also showed a lack of being able to be nimble even if it is a dumb question. Take the opportunity and talk to the American people and say, I know inflation is a problem for you. I hear about it -- I heard it from Mary Ann (ph) who was there telling me about the hamburger.



PIRRO: The hamburgers.



GUTFELD: A very old Mary Anne (ph).



PERINO: And that's why I have these people in here today, Peter, and that's what we are going to work on. I'm not too worried about the campaign, but I'm going to -- like just to be able to take an opportunity. The press is going to ask you whatever they ask you, just always like just swing and try to hit it.



RIVERA: You rely so much on your mom. Your mom about my age, probably a little younger than me and returns her texts. Guiding you morally and philosophically even though you disagree. Now, don't you think that people are too quick to pull the trigger on senility and, you know, all that?



WATTERS: Well --



RIVERA: I mean, don't we older folks sometimes bring our wisdom that is very necessary.



WATTERS: I haven't seen any wisdom from Joe Biden, Geraldo.



RIVERA: None at all?



WATTERS: No, not a lot of wisdom. But here's what I think. To compare this to the Trump thing, the difference is, is that the media was calling Trump a racist Russian trader and trying to get him impeached.



GUTFELD: Right. Yes.



WATTERS: Our very own stupid son of a bitch just asked him about a policy question. He asked him policy so, okay, yes. Like have a little more discipline. I think it's fair as Dana said to say is everything okay because this is not something that normal people do. He's lost control of the presidency. He's obviously missed the last two waves. He missed inflation. He missed Russia. He misjudged Manchin. So he's feeling shaky and he's feeling cornered.



And like you said, you got Russia testing him. You got the Fed has to make a move soon, oil is going to go up over $100 a barrel probably. The guy sees the writing on the wall. They give him polling, Geraldo. Today they gave him polling, the last three polls, 40, 39, 40 approval rating.



RIVERA: About the same as Trump.



WATTERSL: Not good, Geraldo, not good. The guy needs a Bourbon. That's what I would recommend.



RIVERA: Well, I volunteer to help him out there. So, you saw that press conference, right, judge. Biden was in two hours on his feet, lot of the questions were just as snotty as you can be.



PIRRO: You know, Geraldo, you know, I listen to all the questions --



RIVERA: But he answered.



PIRRO: No. I've listened to all the questions you've asked these three --



RIVERA: And yours are too hard?



PIRRO: And you're trying to draw -- no, not at all. You're trying to draw distinction between age and confidence. There is no -- there is a total difference between you, you are older and someone like Joe Biden. He is losing it. I'm not going to be --



RIVERA: He is much older than I am, eight months.



PIRRO: Well, good. I'm glad to hear that. Eight months? Okay. But that's where you're going with your question. You are, together you are focused. I don't agree with most of the stuff you say, but I still love you, okay. Joe Biden is incapable --



RIVERA: We're like and old prom couple.



PIRRO: Yes, that's my line, the old prom couple. But Joe Biden is incapable of handling all the pressure and we see it all the time. He's turning into like a curmudgeon. You know, like someone who, you know, is angry all the time. Don't ask me about inflation! And don't ask me about a topic I don't want to talk about today because I can't -- I can't cover two subjects at once. And you are a son of a B for asking me that.



RIVERA: Go back to Greg's point. He said that it was a stupid question.



PIRRO: But that's his --



WATTERS: No such thing as a stupid question, Geraldo.



PIRRO: But no, no. But here's the bottom line. He wanted an answer from Joe Biden. Joe Biden couldn't be nimble like Dana suggested. He couldn't address it because he was only focused on that one thing. And I give credit to Dana. If you recall, when this broke yesterday, who was the first person who said if I were talking to the president I would say you got to pick up the phone, you got to call our very own Peter Doocy and just, you know, make things right. And that's exactly what he did.



PERINO: Yes. I do think that was a pretty --



PIRRO: And by the way --



PERINO: -- I think that they -- I'm sure that Jen Psaki was probably her first thought. PIRRO: But I want a simple more thing.



GUTFELD: Our very own Dana Perino.



PERINO: Yes.



PIRRO: And our very own Peter Doocy was a class act because he went right past it.



PERINO: Yes.



PIRRO: And he treated it like it was nothing.



RIVERA: I love that too.



PIRRO: He's a class act.



GUTFELD: He's our very own Peter Doocy.



PERINO: Our very own.



RIVERA: So, would you ever say our very own Geraldo?



GUTFELD: Yes, we can now.



RIVERA: Say it.



GUTFELD: Our very own Geraldo.



RIVERA: Okay. On that note, up next, massive outrage over one of Black Lives Matter chapter just said while yet another officer has died in the line of duty.



PERINO: Violence against police officers getting even deadlier. The NYPD paying tribute this afternoon after a second officer has died just days after a suspect shot him and his partner while both were responding to a domestic dispute.



That comes as a Black Lives Matter chapter from Washington, D.C., faces backlash from police groups after complaining of copaganda and saying officers who get shot should not be called heroes, tweeting this, "Look at the reaction and coverage tonight. Tear jerker press conferences and proclamations of heroes coming soon. Being black in D.C. is more dangerous than any job."



First, let us all express our condolences to Officer Mora and his family. We're really -- we're hoping that he would make it, unfortunately, that was not the case. So judge, we woke up this morning and found out that the Black Lives Matter chapter in D.C. had tweeted that. I would imagine that your head exploded.



PIRRO: Yes. It's been exploding a lot in the last month. There has been a police officer shot every day in this country since the beginning of the year. And we've had four cops shot in New York City in the past week. Most of them are victims of just ambushes.



And the bottom line is this, you've got all of these politicians who now come out and say, you know, we stand with the police and all this nonsense. They don't stand with the police because they were in favor of defunding, they were in favor of eliminating bail, releasing criminals and lowering criminal charges.



And then all of a sudden because the winds kind of blown in favor of the police officers, they want to be, you know, out there with the group. Well, you know what, they ought to put their money where their mouth is. And the bottom line in this country is, until we start respecting cops, until we tell our children to respect cops, nothing is going to change because these politicians aren't going to change.



They are activists, social justice warriors. I never knew what that meant, now I know what it means. You know, they talk about white privilege. This is criminal privilege. Criminals have all the privilege. And you've got Black Lives Matter, the organization, not the movement. I want to be really clear. If they care about what their title alleges, then they would want to be in the inner cities where most of the victims of crime are African- Americans and Brown children.



That's why you got Eric Adams saying, I'm going to start really bringing in street crime units again, I'm going to start focusing on where these kids are. If you really care about black children, then get involved in mentoring, put some kind of after-school program in, give them an internship, make believe you care for the Black lives that are being lost. These are just money hucksters who are doing nothing but promoting division in this country.



PERINO: Over to you, Greg.



GUTFELD: Well done. Well said. It's not that surprising, because you have to understand, there is an underlying streak in BLM that is anti-cop. It is there -- they happen to sucker the media into thinking it was something else.



And so, the media treated them with an exalted reverence. Even as police were getting shot, you actually couldn't say anything. If you said blue lives matter or all lives matter, somehow that was an attack on BLM and you were racist.



The media embrace the narrative that contributed to a nationwide Ferguson Effect, right, devaluing a police and ultimately a crime wave in the crumbling of cities run by liberals. So, what do you think of the smash and grabs, the random murders, the carjackings, the gang violence comes from? It was an acceptance of an idea that America was hopelessly corrupt, and therefore looting and arson were seen as justifiable behavior.



That opened the doors to progressive nightmares like no cash bail, early release of violent felons, defunding the police, early retirement of cops. All of this came from the same mentality. And it is an underlying anti- police streak that it's been part of activism for decades.



PERINO: Geraldo, you are expressing some feelings about this earlier.



RIVERA: I was deeply touched by the judge's recitation just then. I was -- it was slammed. It was a slam in my heart when Jason Rivera, the first cop, the 22-year-old was dead on the scene, and Mora was clinging to life. It just -- you could weep. It was so, so horrible.



And just to continue this whole idea of how cops have been pilloried, the riots, the George Floyd riots where there were -- there were the Molotov cocktails and assaulted and every crap you could think of thrown at them. And still, they held the thin blue line, the thin blue line separating civilization from anarchy.



But I tell you that thing about copaganda in DC from that BLM chapter, being Black is more dangerous than any job, he's right. DC had 227 murders last year. The vast majority of them -- almost all of them Black, including 33 women and children. Where it was Black Lives Matter? Where was Black Lives Matter?



Do Black lives really matter or do Black lives only matter when a cop is involved? 227 murders, what did BLM -- what did that big mouth do about the 227 mostly Black people who were murdered in DC by mostly Black people? What did you do? You did nothing. You did nothing.



PERINO: Jesse, last word to you.



WATTERS: I would just say that police officers are almost always saving Black lives from Black on Black crime and that needs to be acknowledged. It was a bait and switch BLM. It started off as a nice movement. Trump bought into it. Remember, the George Floyd, he said it was terrible. Everyone thought so. Corporate America bought into it. Then what happened?



Then they started burning everything. And then the people that were leading this thing started looting it and buying luxury spreads in California and the Caribbean. And then, we get all these statements from these like -- sounds like communist revolutionaries. And they say, oh, no, that was just a chapter that was unaffiliated with a national organization. That happened 10 times.



You start thinking like, oh, my God, this isn't what they said it was. And I always look at these movements for their results. Where are the results? You didn't get police reform. You got a lot of property damage. You defund to the police it cost a lot of Black lives. And now, the brand has sunk to below 50 percent approval. And now everyone's thinking, oh my God, what have we gotten ourselves involved in?



PERINO: Straight ahead, Tucker Carlson is out with a new documentary on how to fight back against liberal policies. And he will join us next to explain.



WATTERS: While America goes woke and abandons all common sense, Tucker Carlson highlights how one country is fighting back against far left policies. It's featured in a brand new episode of his Fox Nation original series that drops tomorrow. Hungary versus George Soros: The Fight for Civilization. Here's a preview.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: In the United States, he has installed radical prosecutors who refuse to enforce the law. In Europe, he tried to topple democratically elected governments in Georgia, Romania, and Ukraine.



He spent vast sums of money encouraging Europe and the United States to accept millions of foreign migrants. Despite Soros' best efforts, one unlikely country is fighting back. That country is Hungary, the very place George Soros was born.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And Tucker joins us now. All right, Tucker, so what was the game plan for the Hungarian leader to fight back against Soros?



CARLSON: Well, nothing complicated. That was the real lesson. They didn't really do anything that you know, you and I couldn't come up with over a cup of coffee in about 20 minutes. They just built a fence and put a couple guys there with a dog, and that was it. And they were -- but they were serious about it.



No, this is our country, 10 million people landlocked, been invaded a lot over the last 1000 years, and we want to control it comes in. We're not against immigrants. We just want to know who they are. And if you come here without permission, we're -- here's their whole immigration strategy. I watched it firsthand.



They take the guys, they take their picture, they interview them, and then like 15 minutes later, they lead them outside the fence and let them back into Slovakia. And that's the whole thing, and it works. And that's kind of what they do in everything in Hungary.



It's not a radical country. It's not a theocracy. It's a very sort of simple, sweet country with some problems like every country, but they just kind of tried to make it better. That's all they do. And the beauty of going there is realize it's not hard. You just have to sort of want to make your country better, a little bit. Again, nothing radical, and you can have a much better country.



WATTERS: Oh, all right. We'll take it around the table. That sounds like a nice idea. Judge Jeanine.



PIRRO: Hey, Tucker, what are they doing about Soros? Have they tried to remove him or prosecute him or do any of the things that he would do to us if he could?



CARLSON: So, their -- no, no, of course not, nothing like that whatsoever. Soros was born in Hungary, raised there. He's lived in London and the U.S. and dealt with other countries too in the ensuing 65 years.



But he spends a lot of money in what are known as NGOs, non-governmental organizations, basically, massive lobby groups, international, accountable to no one, that tried to change the internal politics of Hungary.



And the Hungarian government is basically just said out loud, we don't like this. This is subverting democracy. These are non-citizens, they're not Hungarians trying to influence our internal political program. Again, that's what we would call this country an attack on democracy. The Biden administration supports it. They attack the Hungarian government because they don't want foreigners try to decide who gets elected there.



The whole thing is like -- you realize democracy is the opposite of what they say it is. Their view of democracy is one billionaire gets to run your country. That's not my view of democracy. I don't think it's most people's



WATTERS: Geraldo Rivera, Erica -- hi, Tucker. Erica and I visited Budapest the summer of 2020. They were looking forward to the elections coming up in April. Viktor Orban, the president, very controversial there. He's thought of as authoritarian, you know.



Also on the ballot is the fact that in Hungary, they're not allowed to teach LGBTQ, you know, facts of life until a kid is 18 or over. Do you want America to be more like Hungary? Is that what you did this?



TUCKER: Well, I don't know if they'd say -- if I'd say it's authoritarian. I mean, they didn't lock up hundreds of people without trial in solitary confinement for staging a political protest or trespassing. We did do that and are still doing it. Nothing like that as far as I know is happening in Hungary. There are no political prisoners.



Orban could lose, by the way, in the elections in April. So, it's hardly this monolithic one-party state. It's not like one party controls all the levers of government like is the case in this country.



I mean, look, I'm an American. I love America. I will always defend America. But the idea that Hungary is less a democracy than the U.S. or the Ukraine, I mean, it's just a lie. Anyone who says that is either lying or doesn't know anything.



WATTERS: GG.



GUTFELD: So, I'm going to ask a super naive question because that's what I do. I, like everybody here, infuriated by the funding of these progressive DAs by these Soros -- like, it's an open society or whatever it's called. So, I do -- when I look -- I look him up and I go, OK, he actually sounds like in the 80s.



I remember in the 80s, how beloved he was because he helped with the fall of the USSR, if my -- if my memory is correct, and I remember reading about it in National Review and the American Spectator. And I'm reading about his past and it go, you know, his dad was in Siberia, in a Siberian prison. He escaped from Nazi Germany. He helped with the fall of USSR.



Does he -- is he aware that his money is being used to destroy America? Is this something where he's not paying attention to it because he's in his 90s? I told you it was a naive question.



CARLSON: Well, I wouldn't just say America, I would say the West. Western civilization is his target. And I know a lot of people know Soros personally and some people have done business with him. Every single person who knows him says this is one of the smartest, most interesting people in the world. And I believe that and I'm impressed by it.



But his program for the past 15 years at least, has been to make the societies he focuses on more dangerous, dirtier, less democratic, more disorganized, more at war with themselves, less cohesive. In other words, it's a program of destruction aimed at the West.



Now, I don't -- you know, I don't know what his motive is. I'm certainly not going to guess. People are complicated. He clearly is. But that's what that program is. So, let's not pretend it's a political program. It's not. Increasing the number of murders in the country, what is that? It's an attack on the country. And that's what he's doing.



WATTERS: Dana?



PERINO: Is that the -- well, I'm curious. Does he had that kind of effect or does he put that kind of money into Hungary as well?



CARLSON: Well, he certainly tried. Yes, he's put a lot of money into Hungary through these non-governmental organizations. And let's just -- let's just be clear. If George Soros walked around Budapest, which he does I think every year, he would be better treated than I am in midtown Manhattan.



So, this is a country that tolerates dissent in a way that the United States doesn't. I mean, I talked to people who were opposed to the Orban government. You know, they were eating outside in restaurants. Again, there are people sitting on your set right now who can't do that in New York because someone would spit on them.



So, like, the caricature -- it's not my job to defend Hungary, only to learn from it as an American and trying to hold up the lessons for us to emulate. But the idea that this is a police state or some theocracy or even like a right-wing country, that's like ridiculous.



Ask anybody who spends -- you know, a lot of the movie business is now working out of Budapest because of tax breaks. Ask any of those guys, you know.



PERINO: Also they breed really great dogs.



GUTFELD: There you go.



CARLSON: Vizsla, the national dog.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Have you heard of him?



PERINO: I have.



GUTFELD: Our very own Percy.



PERINO: Our very own Percy.



WATTERS: All right, Tucker, thank you so much.



RIVERA: Thank you. Our very own Tucker.



CARLSON: Thanks, guys.



WATTERS: Next on THE FIVE, a shocking suggestion on how to deal with friends who can't keep secrets.



GUTFELD: It's hard dealing with a friend who isn't good at keeping secrets. I'm looking at you, Kilmeade. Women setting up a big debate on social media after making her buddies do this at dinner.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I spilled a lot of tea at dinner today, so I had my friend sign my NDAs.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Fake News.



PERINO: Totally fake news.



GUTFELD: Yes, fake news. I don't even know why we're doing this.



PIRRO: Oh, I love it.



GUTFELD: Honestly, I don't have time to look at this. I'm going like, this never happened.



PIRRO: I love it.



GUTFELD: OK, explain why you love this fake news, Judge.



PIRRO: Because I can't believe that people actually do it. But I believe that people actually do it. I think that some people have so much gossip and they don't want to get sued for it. They don't want to get in trouble for it. So, they have them sign an NDA.



GUTFELD: Hey, what a sloppy table.



PIRRO: So then the question is, what is the sanction? What is the consequence?



GUTFELD: I don't know. Let's ask our very own Jesse Watters.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: If someone makes me sign an NDA, that gossip better be juicily.



PIRRO: Really good.



GUTFELD: What's the point of giving gossip?



WATTERS: That must be good stuff.



GUTFELD: What's the point of giving gossip if you can't share it, Geraldo?



RIVERA: Exactly right.



GUTFELD: You wrote an entire book of gossips.



RIVERA: I did and I've led a saucy life and never one time, in all the shows I've done, all the networks I've worked for, that someone rat me out. Never one that I need an NDA.



GUTFELD: But your book was a kiss and tell.



RIVERA: My book was a kind of kiss and tell.



GUTFELD: Yes, it was a kiss and tell.



RIVERA: But it was -- it was a loving kiss and tell.



GUTFELD: Should she be imprisoned?



PERINO: I think so, absolutely. Also, I was just thinking about you know how you talk about when people create these surveys or do these fake polls and that -- and that's the way to get producers to do -- or like -- and it happens all the time. TikTok is the new place that this is happening.



GUTFELD: Exactly, exactly.



PERINO: So, we should be on the lookout.



GUTFELD: Exactly. This is like the -- this replaced the story we're going to do on resolutions.



PERINO: Have you kept resolutions? It's January 25.



GUTFELD: No, I haven't kept my resolutions. Coming up on KBHK, we're going to be talking resolutions. The weather coming up after this. "ONE MORE THING."



PIRRO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Jesse, hit it.



WATTERS: Are you a cold cut fan? And you also love having perfect skin? Well, here's the solution. Oscar Meyer has a bologna hydrogel sheet facemask that's going to moisturize and revitalize your skin. It's made with witchhazel, Geraldo?



RIVERA: Do you eat it afterwards?



WATTERS: You can't eat it afterwards.



PIRRO: Does it smells like bologna.



PERINO: You can?



WATTERS: You cannot, Dana, eat it afterwards.



PERINO: OK.



WATTERS: And there's --



PIRRO: What does it smelled like?



WATTERS: -- seaweed involved and, oh God, it's really slippery, and it's only $5.00.



PIRRO: Oh, put that I've got that on wok.



PERINO: I'm so glad I found this for you.



RIVERA: Don't come near me. I've to do "HANNITY."



WATTERS: Is this my mouth?



PERINO: Yes.



PIRRO: That is the mouth side.



PERINO: There you go.



PIRRO: OK, stay there.



PERINO: OK, we'll just --



WATTERS: Is there more of this?



PIRRO: OK, so now, I'll move on to --



RIVERA: Where's the -- where's the cheese?



GUTFELD: You're like Hannibal Lecter.



RIVERA: It's hairy Hannibal Lecter.



PIRRO: Where's the rest of it?



GUTFELD: He escaped the police department.



WATTERS: I don't know whether --



PERINO: Oh, there you go.



WATTERS: There's the rest of it.



PERINO: Oh, wow. They really got the color right, didn't they?



GUTFELD: OK.



PIRRO: Oh, my goodness. OK, all right, slap him out.



GUTFELD: Still, you haven't changed



WATTERS: "JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME" tonight at 7:00.



RIVERA: They should pay you for that.



PIRRO: Yeah, they should pay you.



WATTERS: All right, I'm good. I'm done.



PIRRO: All right, now, I'm next on "ONE MORE THING" because it says, Judge. All right, so there is a Russian acrobat who literally levitates by her hair on our subway. Take a look at that. And she wowed social media as she was spotted hanging by her hair on a subway hang rail as if levitating in midair. It's on a Shanghai train.



That clip shows the acrobat named Dorena dangling cross leg with a ponytail wrapped around a metal bar. But don't even think about trying this on your commute home. She said she's been practicing the move for six months. How do you think she hangs there, Greg?



PERINO: I do it all the time.



GUTFELD: I don't know. All I'm saying is I'd rather have that on my subway.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Than what I'm looking at. It's usually a man without pants.



PIRRO: OK. Yes, I know. I've been there. I've been there.



RIVERA: Hanging from the bar.



PIRRO: Greg, hit it.



GUTFELD: All right, let's do this. Greg's safe Uber driving tips. You know, before you get into the car, look in the car, make sure it's your Uber. We've heard some terrible stories. Check out what happened to this young woman when she was going to her Uber car. And what was in there?



It's Uber car. I sound like I'm --



PERINO: Oh, bear.



GUTFELD: It's a bear. The great thing about the bear is he's very surprised that she would be so scared. And then he's kind of nonplussed, and he decided, you know, maybe this is a good time for me to start scratching. Yes, I get that, right behind the ear there. That feels really, really good.



PERINO: Wow.



GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.



PERINO: Wow.



GUTFELD: So, I think we all learned a lesson here.



PIRRO: Yes, what was the lesson?



PERINO: It's like a --



PIRRO: OK, Dana.



PERINO: OK, a good friend of mine, Dr. Mark Shrime is a volunteer on Mercy Ships. He's a very talented surgeon, also an American Ninja Warrior and competed. He has written a book that I love. I love the title. It's called solving for why a surgeons journey to discover the transformative power of purpose.



We talked tonight about -- or this morning, he was on, and we talked about, if you're going through something where you think you might want to change careers or you're changing jobs -- a lot of people are quitting right now during the great resignation. It's a really good book to help you try to figure out what you want to do next. And congratulations to him on this book. I thought it was fantastic. I read every word.



PIRRO: OK. Geraldo.



RIVERA: You know how I'm always busting Jesse's chops about all the money I made in show business? Well, this edition of Geraldo with Geraldo news with Geraldo, I got my residual. I did the finale of Seinfeld. It was fabulous. I did the finale. Everybody watched it. I've been getting residual checks and I want you to know that -- did you have the checks? All right, let's -- can we show that?



Here's my -- but I loved it. I loved it. It cost me more to cash it.



PERINO: Yes, it's better -- make it an NFT and then you can make --



RIVERA: That's a good idea.



PERINO: Oh, Geraldo.



PIRRO: That's it for us, everyone. "SPECIAL REPORT" up next with Bret Baier.





