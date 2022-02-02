'The Five' on Canadian truckers and Trudeau

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on February 1, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Geraldo Rivera, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld? It's 5:00 in New York City. This is THE FIVE.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Soft on crime consequences. I mean, what -- what does that even mean, right? So, there's an alternate universe on some coverage.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: The White House facing heavy criticism after Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared to laugh off concerns over rising crime. The head of the largest police unit in the country calling out the administration saying this, "I think it's wrong, very wrong for Ms. Psaki to suggest that violent crime in our country is of no concern or just to laugh it off. She may feel safe in the White House, one of the most protected buildings in the United States, but not everyone feels safe in their workplace."



And a new poll putting Americans at odds with the White House's assessment. Voters saying they are frustrated with how the president has responded to a spike in violence. Sixty-four percent disapprove of how Biden is tackling crime overall. And now some businesses feel forced to take matters into their own hands. A California jewelry store owner frustrated with local officials after fending off would-be robbers by himself.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



USMAN BHATTI, OWNER OF MAAZ JEWELERS: Nobody is doing anything. Even, even just now, I think, you know, they got all the surveillance videos. They have been working on them, but haven't heard anything. There - nothing happens. I really wanted to reach out to those lawmakers to do something, but nothing happened. Nothing happened.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: Jesse, in the Reuters poll, crime is in the top five concern of all Americans. Actually, eclipsing COVID.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, but the Democrats are like, we're going to save your life from COVID, but you're on your own with crime. What sense does that make? Right now, Joe is just trying to throw cash at the situation to get out of this. You know those guys in the movies, they just take a wad of cash and just throw it in your face and say, here, shut up. Go buy yourself a fleet of new squad cars.



And that's what the Democrats do though. Afghanistan, the public education system, war on poverty, here's $1 trillion, now stop complaining. We care because we're spending a lot of money, the Democrats say. The Republicans don't care as much as we do. We just want you to take the money and shut the heck up.



Right now, you could buy every single officer in the country, x-ray vision, a drug sniffing dog, and have them walk around with a stack of cash so just bribe informants, and it wouldn't do a damn thing because the D.A. is just going to let guys walk. The dumb laws are just going to let people walk.



So until you fix that, throwing cash around is not a strategy. I think the calculation for Democrats is this. They actually think that black voters won't vote for them if they are tough on crime, like black mothers and fathers like the gun play. They like the stickups in their neighborhood. No one likes that. No one wants that.



They want people to be tough on crime, but they also want people to be fair. Why can't Democrats strike that balance and why are they treating black neighborhoods different than white neighborhoods? Democrats wouldn't tolerate this kind of violence in their neighborhood. That's really disgusting.



On COVID, can't have any rest on COVID. You have to wear a face shield. You have to stay home for days. You have to keep your kids home. But let's roll the dice on crime, right? Let's take an ex-con that's deranged in the head and like he shoots up a gas station, but let's let them out with no bail and just run the risk of doing it all over again. Doesn't make sense, does it?



PERINO: It doesn't -- it does not.



WATTERS: It does not.



PERINO: As it says in your -- as it says in your promo, you know common sense and you speak it well.



WATTERS: That is right.



PERINO: I thought that for the guy that protected himself because he's saying, and that they still, even after all of this, it's on video. He protected his store and himself, and he said he still feels like nobody cares.



GUTFELD: Nobody does care. Let me say, they don't care until it affects them. Nearly all the victims of violent crime are black, right? And they would be alive right now if it wasn't for the manipulation of the police narratives by the media and the activists, right? So what happened was -- just to show you how disconnected the media is from the real world, in the days after these multiple cop killings and shootings, what did CNN ran? A special that highlighted police misconduct.



This is like right around when the funerals are happening. And what they did is a typical kind of like clip job special where they take isolated incidents, put them together, no stats, and just make it out as misconduct against blacks. It's like the greatest hits for people who hate the police.



And they were -- the argument was cops should not be pulling over people if they are armed, which obviously would not affect CNN at all because it's not like that's their problem. Everybody who works there is protected with armed security.



So if you -- they're so -- if you actually knew a police officer, most of us do, all of us do, you would not have fallen for this anti-police narrative. And I do think the white-collar elitism that you find in the media has separated those people from knowing anybody, from plumbers to cops, not understanding their problems. Such a truths is that people either in this denial or this delusion don't live where the crime is.



And their false reporting that it was hunting season on blacks by cops made it worse in the areas where there was black on black crime. We have - there's a study now that shows that Democrats believe that cops killed 1,000 black people when it was unarmed, well, maybe between 11 to two dozen, I think, averaging over the year. But that's because of the way it was reported.



Roughly 50 percent of the homicides are done by 17 to 15 percent of the population. The cops need to focus on that area. But now they can't, right? They can't focus on that area, which created more black on black crime because they are not there policing. So who caused all this death? Who caused the Ferguson effect or the George Floyd effect now? Who caused that?



Who caused the cops to retreat from the areas where they were needed most? It was the media. It was Black Lives Matter. It was the activists. And now you have thousands of black people who are dead that shouldn't be dead and it's on their doorstep.



PERINO: And interesting that when you mentioned the police officers that we had a young woman on from the police department in San Francisco. She'd been there I think 25 years. She decided to leave. One of her big complaints when she left is that the D.A. out, Chesa Boudin, has basically, that somebody in his office is withholding evidence about an officer- involved situation, Officer Stangle's case. And they are calling for the complete misconduct by the D.A. because they are not protecting the police officer.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, you know, there's no surprise. When you've got rouge prosecutors who are funded by George Soros, their whole mission is to release the criminals. They have no interest in protecting the victims. And if the victim happens to be a police officer, then it's an even worse situation, you know, just let this guy ignore everything that has to do with his situation.



But I think what's amazing about Jen Psaki and the Democrats is her response to that initial, you know, these people are in an alternate universe, she says that there was $350 million in the American Rescue Plan and "The Washington Post" gave it three at Pinocchio's when she said "that money could have gone to police and not one Republican voted for it."



Here is your response to that. Your response to that is that money wasn't earmarked for police. It could have been used for anyone of a number of things, and police were not specifically mandated to receive that money. That's number one.



Number two, what we've got now is we've got Merrick Garland is coming to New York City I understand tomorrow along with Governor Hochul and the president and they're all going to come in and say we're going to take care of you all. We're going to protect you all. Nonsense.



If you remember, Merrick Garland is the guy who came out and said, "Yes, those parents are domestic terrorists (inaudible) FBI. I'm going to stick you way after those domestic terrorist parents." Then you've got Hochul who says yeah to the D.A. He bragged, "The new prosecutor is not going to be tough on crime." She says "Yes, you've got to be tough on crime," but then she goes wink-wink to her legislative friends in Albany. No, we're not going to change any of the bail laws. So we're going to let them out loose. So the Democrats want them out. That's part of their agenda.



PERINO: With they're coming tomorrow, Geraldo, they will see that the second funeral for the NYPD, Officer Mora.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: Officer Mora.



PERINO: He will be laid to rest tomorrow and that funeral will happen around, I think it starts at 10:00 a.m. And then Thursday, the president is coming here. I guess he's, one, he says he wants to deal with gun issues. He was -- be in an appearance with Eric Adams who is the new mayor. Do you think that Eric Adams will say something to him about the progressive prosecutor?



RIVERA: I know that Eric Adams likes Joe Biden. I think that Eric Adams is pleased that the president is coming here, as I am. I give them the benefit of the doubt. I think that he's coming here is a good signal. They're also going to a crime riddled neighborhood in Queens I believe. So, I think that's good.



I think that the deaths of these two officers, Mora and Rivera, will be a seminal moment historically. I think that this is where the defund the police movement died. This is where cops were, again, the virtuous friend of the family. And I am deeply moved by their families and how they have spoken. I'm proud of the city. I'm proud of them. And I think that they really have changed things.



I just want to say one thing about the self-defense shopkeepers. When I was a young reporter in this town, it was very common in bodegas, in the neighborhoods I knew best, where there, a guy would be hired, he'd be behind the counter or in the back room. He'd have a shotgun. And if something like this came in, he would come and fire off in above the heads.



But this kind of nonsense would not happen, even in the city when it was really riddled in the crime when we were over 2,000 homicides a year. I want also to remember what I've said about technology. I think the way to beat this creepy trend is technology. There should be the explosive dyes that they have in money in the banks. Every one of these jewelry stores should be -- that the counters should be wired so that they have this exploding things. Sirens should go off.



We can't let them come in and fill their bags and leave because success just breeds more (inaudible).



PIRRO: You're right. And we had these videos and it was like God sending us evidence when it happened. But now we've got prosecutors who wouldn't even prosecute the case. They wouldn't even look at the videos



RIVERA: Well, I think that I would like very much for the president of the United States to say something --



PIRRO: Look at the video.



RIVERA: -- out of character, say something about, you know, if someone comes in and uses a gun in a robbery, that person is going to jail for the robbery and the gun, and he have to.



PERINO: Yes. Well, that would -- that would be getting -- that would be changing the policies, which is what they've said they haven't done, but if they do, okay, we'll welcome it. Up next, his COVID backlash about to cause Joe Biden and the Democrats big time in the midterms.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Yes. We're about to enter the third year of COVID, and it's over, February 1st, today. Most people are sick of the government's constant fearmongering. They just want to return to normal, but slow Joe, he can't seem to get the hint.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I have the head of my COVID team in here. We've got a way to go, in my view, but we are moving. And so I think it's all about making sure we have the same standards we're applying across the board.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: They will never end it. Democrats keep pushing their failed pandemic policies and it could cost them big in the midterms. Republicans recognized that COVID fatigue is real and they are making plans to retake Congress by simply giving the people what they want now.



A new poll finds that 70 percent of Americans agree, "It's time to accept that COVID is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives." Today is the day it ends, Dana, and I'll tell you why because if it's over for the leaders, then it is over for everybody else.



If this jackass can walk around without his mask then so should every -- you should be able to walk into a Starbucks or Walmart. If somebody politely says, hey, don't -- we wish you would put on the mask. You can say, look, it's a requirement but it's not being enforced. Here is my vaccine card. Here's my mask card. You don't have to have it this big.



PERINO: If you text Jesse you can get a copy of that vaccine card.



GUTFELD: Yes, text Jesse and we'll have a million of these made up. But the fact is leaders are too scared to say it's over. It's up to the American people.



PERINO: Well, although, look what's happening to Boris Johnson, right? So he's in a huge amount of political trouble and so he's decided, oh, guess what, pandemic is over.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And -- but that's fine. If you are at 70 percent of where the people are in America, then you lead them where they want to go.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



PERINO: You are not leading them away from it. So, today, England, Finland, Denmark and Ireland --



PIRRO: Ireland.



PERINO: Dublin is in Ireland.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: They all just said all the requirements are done as of today. I'm not suggesting that we need to go that far immediately. No, actually, I am. We actually can do this. We can protect vulnerable people. We have vaccines. We have the fact that these cases are going down, the hospitals. I know that there are still some very vulnerable people out there, and it is a serious issue.



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: But we deal with a lot of serious issues without destroying the livelihoods of business owners, the livelihoods of children, the young careers of all these young professionals who have graduated from college and never been inside an office. They don't have friends. How are they going to get promoted? I think it's a really big problem. But it could end if the president decided to help the people go where they want to go.



GUTFELD: We understand that there is a baseline risk for everything and I think we've come after two and a half years to understand where that is. Jesse, I came up with this great idea. Someone should start a website that tells you which stores and restaurants have stopped restrictions.



PERINO: Love it.



GUTFELD: And Jess go, I would do that, but I'm really lazy. I would buy that app.



PERINO: Me too.



GUTFELD: I would buy that app today. If I could just plug in and go restaurants like, just like --



PIRRO: Yes. Where you (inaudible).



GUTFELD: -- tell me the places where you're not hassled. Bam!



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: I think you should do it. Get Johnny on that.



WATTERS: Greg, I -- couldn't even pass basic math. There's no way I'm (inaudible) design an app. We don't have COVID fatigue. We have Democrat fatigue because it's the stupid mandates and regulations that are bothering everybody. Stop trying to save my life. Bacon is $10. Bacon is $10, and there is a homeless guy knocking on my window when gas is through the roof.



Those are the issues that people really care about. Do you remember when you were young and your mother told you not to go swimming until like half- hour after you ate?



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: And you listened to her. And then you kind of realized mom just wanted to like have a longer lunch and finish her cocktail or maybe it was just her mom and told her that so she was mindlessly passing that on. That's where we are right now with COVID. Joe is like, guys, mask up, stay inside, quarantine, and we're like I'm going for a swim, Joe.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: There's no science behind that.



WATTERS: Like this is over. There is no science behind this. And right now it seems like, remember when the George Floyd thing happened and like everybody just burst out of quarantine? This is how -- it's more of a slow boil right now, but this is the way the country feels. We either got the 'cron or we're vaxed or both.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: We've all had it and we're looking around, are you ready to go out? Are you ready to go out? Let's go out.



PIRRO: The thing that bothers me is what's in it for them. They now know they have to make a political pivot, just like Biden has made a political pivot in terms of the schools. Now, he and Lori Lightfoot, they want those kids back in schools. Why? Because it's a political pivot. They can read the tea leaves.



But I still don't get, what is in it for you? You've had your chance. A totalitarian, you know, locking people down and having the power, but what's in it for you now? What is it?



GUTFELD: I think it's just the fear of re-election. Fear of -- nobody wants blood on their hands and they would ideally want a risk level to be zero.



PERINO: But if 70 percent of Americans want out.



GUTFELD: I know. I know.



PERINO: They also -- but they also want another --



GUTFELD: I'm agreeing with you.



PERINO: -- they also want another COVID relief bill.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: They do?



GUTFELD: Go, Geraldo.



WATTERS: That first one really worked out.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: I deeply lament because I respect all four of you. The fact that politics has separated us on something --



GUTFELD: Why you so political?



RIVERA: -- that should -- that should not be political. If Donald Trump had been more engaged initially, if Joe Biden had been more open-minded about embracing Trump in terms of speaking out about vaccines and the need to be vaccinated, the need to protect ourselves, the need to play on the same page, the need to be on the same team.



Instead, we took partisan directions. It caused all the skepticism, all this doubt. You know, Fauci, good guy, Fauci the devil. You know, I really do believe that politics has exerted its toxic ugly head in this and I lament and I think we'll never (inaudible).



GUTFELD: I would agree with you.



PERINO: No, but that's true, but then -- but that doesn't mean that we should keep the mask mandates continuing just because politics divided people.



RIVERA: I knew I got omicron.



PERINO: Me too.



RIVERA: I double vaccinated --



PERINO: Me too.



RIVERA: -- booster, and I got it. And (inaudible). Is that all there is my friend then let's go dancing.



GUTFELD: I don't know where you're going with this but you're going to be on my show later so I'm --



RIVERA: I should have saved that song.



GUTFELD: You're going to make me scared. He's already singing. Al right, coming up, the massive trucker protest rocking Canada right now could be coming to America.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: A massive COVID revolt in Canada could be heading to America next. Tens of thousands of truckers are currently protesting the country's strict vaccine mandates and their organizers say they are looking to take on the U.S. government next.



(BEGION VIDEO CLIP)



BRIAN BRASE, CONVOY TO DC 2022 CO-ORGANIZER: Somebody's got to fight this great reset and I think teamwork with our northern neighbors is enough so we got it. Expect it to grow exponentially over the next several days, next couple of weeks. We're looking at launching California into D.C. beginning March 1st. it's coming together. It's coming together very quickly. A lot of public support on the American side.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: The huge show of force apparently striking a nerve with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: I have attended protests and rallies in the past when I agreed with the goals, when I supported the people expressing their concerns and their issues. Black Lives Matter is been an excellent example of that. But I have also chosen to not go anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: All right, Jesse, he has decided that he's not going to go anywhere near protest that talk about hateful rhetoric. And he says that they are being violent toward their fellow citizens. Isn't he ginning up more hate? Isn't that how you divide just the way it's happening in this country?



WATTERS: He looks like he wet his pants. I have not seen any barbarians with tiki torches and pitch forks. They seem like reasonable people that just want to work. And you know, when Canada gets angry, that's when you got to think, wait a second, maybe we've hit a breaking point here. These people, they are our number one trading partner.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: Bigger than Mexico.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: Bigger than China. If we have a problem with that supply chain where there's ships idling off the coast, imagine he can't get goods and services back and forth the northern border. We're not going to be able to buy anything!



And all you need to do as a politician, judge, and I figured it out. It's really simply. You just have to listen to people.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: How hard is that? You listen, you say -- you can even fake listen.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: And then you just do basically what they want, just kind of in the same range just what they want.



PIRRO: Or at least say it.



GUTFELD: It's advice for marriage?



WATTERS: You know what, Greg, you're right about that.



PIRRO: All right, but you know what, Greg, didn't he go too far when he called those truckers "men in tinfoil hats?"



GUTFELD: Oh, no, no. He -- Canada should be ashamed of this. I almost douchebags, but I'm not.



WATTERS: You did.



GUTFELD: He's a (inaudible) leader. This is a guy who backed the fraudulent BLM from his safe little perch, and then sells out -- well, he did that to help alleviate his own blackface scandal. That's why he get it. Then he sells out his own citizens. He's not a p.m. He's a BM. But anyway. These are not normal activists. That's why I have to --



RIVERA: What does BM stand for again?



PIRRO: Oh god.



GUTFELD: Okay. These are not normal activists. These are not college kids. They are social justice warriors.



PIRRO: These are hard working --



GUTFELD: Yes. On the spectrum of social activism, they are the least likely agents of change, which is why you should take them seriously. And I know that the media and the left want to insinuate violence, an insurrectionee kind of rhetoric. And they're hoping for it. And they might get it. There might be a freak who does something wrong, but that's what they really want. Because it's weird how everything switched. It's a -- you know, the workers of the world unite. And there are no leftists there to plot it.



WATTERS: Good point.



PIRRO: Yes. Well, but you know what, I'll tell you, that their requirements that you have to have a vaccine in order to cross the border, and then you have to quarantine, so -- and then miss work. I mean, this really is crazy stuff, Geraldo. You got to agree. You can't expect a trucker to quarantine.



And by the way, this guy ends up -- when he got the Omicron, he went into hiding. He's worse.



RIVERA: He went into quarantine, Judge.



PERINO: Yes, he must because of this.



PIRRO: No, he went into hiding. They called him a coward.



RIVERA: I think that, you know, the truckers have their right to protest. And it is so annoying when they stop traffic and they inflict misery on innocent third parties who have nothing to do with their beef. But my big problem if a Prime Minister Trudeau is correct, there have been Confederate flags --



GUTFELD: Oh, my God.



RIVERA: Swastikas in these truckers' convoys.



PERINO: No, no.



RIVERA: If that -- if the Prime Minister is correct, and I'm only citing him --



PIRRO: How does he know? He's hiding.



RIVERA: Then that indicates that there are amongst them, at least some very radical --



PIRRO: Give me some complaints of a fight, of an argument, a police report. Don't give me this nonsense somebody had a flag and I didn't like it and therefore they're racist. Stop with that nonsense.



PERINO: Yes. I love the idea that people in Canada had the Confederate flag.



PIRRO: Dana.



PERINO: For the love no one.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: Also, truckers are quarantined.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: That's the nature of their job. They are in their trucks. Also, you want to know why you have an inflation problem? How much is bacon now? How much you think it's going to be after this?



WATTERS: $20.00.



PERINO: How much think it's going to be for steak and your ribs?



GUTFELD: Canadian bacon.



WATTERS: Canadian bacon.



GUTFELD: What about my poutine?



PERINO: Biden and Trudeau are on the wrong side of this.



RIVERA: That's right. I like poutine.



PERINO: You're what?



GUTFELD: Poutine.



PERINO: Oh, poutine. That's like-- that's like with the fries and the gravy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Biden, and Trudeau should get on the phone right now and say, guess what? Because of Omicron, the way that thing is gone, we've got X amount of people vaccinated, we'll keep trying to do it. We'll team up with the truckers and make sure we have a vaccine program going, but this ends tomorrow.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Hope springs eternal. But that isn't happening. Up next, Whoopi Goldberg in a massive controversy over what she said about the Holocaust. And she may have just made things worse.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: Whoopi Goldberg causing enormous controversy over what she said about the Holocaust on The View yesterday.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, THE VIEW: The Holocaust isn't about race. No. It's not about race.



(CROSSTALK)



GOLDBERG: But it's not about race. It's not about race.



JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, THE VIEW: Because it's about man's inhumanity to man.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Her co-hosts try to set her straight but Whoopi wouldn't budge. Goldberg then went on The Late Show to try to clear things up but seems to double down.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOLDBERG: I feel being Black, when we talk about race, it's a very different thing to me. So, I said that I felt that the Holocaust wasn't about race.



People were very angry and they said no, no, we are a race. And I understand. I understand. I felt differently. This wasn't based on the skin. You couldn't tell who was Jewish. They had issues with ethnicity not with race, because most of the Nazis were white people and most of the people they were attacking were white people.



So to me, I'm thinking how can you -- how can you say it's about race if you are fighting each other?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And today, Whoopi had to apologize once again.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOLDBERG: It is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And the New York Post reporting staffers at ABC are furious and are demanding Goldberg be fired. You're Jewish, right? I



RIVERA: I am, indeed.



WATTERS: How do you feel about this situation right here.



RIVERA: I love Whoopi, but this -- she was so, so wrong, so wrong. I mean, Hitler and the Nazis and the pogroms in Russia before them in the early 20th century were all about race. The afflicter of the injuries was the superior race going up to the Jews who were the inferior race. It was all about race. It is racism. Jews are a race.



You know, it is interesting that Jews -- generally speaking, someone wrote something very interesting. Jews who have never been seen as White by those for whom White is a moral good, are now seen as white by those for whom whiteness is an unmitigated evil.



So, Black Lives Matter thinks of the Jews as being white, and yet, throughout history, Jews have been considered the inferior race, and were then subjected to the most horrific treatment because of their race.



And race is more than just the color of your skin. Race is something deeply, deeply felt. I mean, the Germans could tell a Jew from a Christian, they took the man's pants down, so they were circumcised. They took the little babies out of the mother's hands. They committed atrocities that are so historic, that they dwarf everything -- slavery, and that in the Holocaust I think are the two worst stains on the human race.



But for Whoopi's uninformed stripping of my racial identity is something, love her though I might, I am deeply hurt by it.



WATTERS: All right, you accept her apology?



RIVERA: I do.



WATTERS: All right, you?



PIRRO: You know, not about race, that would be news to Hitler because Hitler got past the Nuremberg racial laws that stripped all Jews of their citizenry, prohibited them from being part of any profession, prohibited them from even dating someone who was German.



And this whole idea that they had to delve deep to find out who was really a Jew, they didn't have to do that. You could start with a name like Goldberg, which you culturally appropriate it to yourself being born Karen Johnson.



And at the end, the end of the day, what you've got is you've got a hatred of the so-called inferior race, and a worldview that says that whites of any type are oppressors, and therefore they can be -- they can all be coupled together irrespective of their a view by history. It's a mistake.



WATTERS: Well, Greg, I blame the producers, they should never have allowed The View to talk about the Holocaust. I mean, you know, something bad is going to happen.



GUTFELD: Yes. If you're looking for a thoughtful assessment of race or culture or politics, and you go to that knitting circle in hell, that's probably on you. Still, you know, she did apologize. And I'm always of the place that somebody apologizes, and they mean it, you should accept it.



I love the fact that she did change your name to Goldberg, but didn't get the Jewish history down. It's like me changing my name to Abdul and then saying, you know, Arab, that's not a race.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: I don't think that would go over well. I think that, you know, people make mistakes with analogies. Whenever they make analogies, and they always fall into like weird places -- because analogies aren't the thing, they're like the thing.



So it's like, I'm going to use an analogy. Her saying that this was a white thing because they were -- Nazis and Jews are white, so that's not race, it's because they're -- it's white on white, that is analogous to us -- maybe we're on the -- on THE FIVE talking about Black on Black crime, and I say, doesn't matter. How do -- why does it matter? It's Black on Black. That's the analogy.



WATTERS: Yes. There was dismissiveness with the way she couched it.



GUTFELD: Yes. And if anybody said that here, we would lose our job.



PIRRO: We would.



GUTFELD: If we said, you know, guys, it's just Black on Black crime. That's not -- that's not our thing. That would -- you would lose your job. So, I don't want her to lose her job because I don't -- I never take The View seriously to expect something amazing to come out of it. But they are -- I mean, generally they are really awful when it comes to stuff like this and I'm sad for the audience.



I mean, people that sat last week talking about Joe Rogan ---



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Rogan has never said anything like this or even had anybody on his show like this.



WATTERS: Very true.



RIVERA: Good point. Good point.



PERINO: And Joe Rogan would not have been invited on Stephen Colbert show - -



GUTFELD: Yes. You do with us.



RIVERA: To clean it up.



PERINO: -- to have an apology. And also, the Anti-Defamation League helped with the apology, but then like, you got to make sure somebody reads the apology like, before they go on and talk about it. I think -- you had Ben Shapiro on "PRIMETIME" last night. If you listened to his podcast today, he really delves deep into this. And if there's -- if you have any question about where this all stems from, I really encourage people to look at that. I would also say --



GUTFELD: Is he Jewish?



PERINO: Yes. And his wife is a doctor.



RIVERA: He's my rabbi.



PERINO: I didn't know. I know his wife is a doctor. Do you remember Sharon Osbourne got fired --



WATTERS: Yes.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: Over what?



PERINO: -- because she defended Piers Morgan against a charge that he said something racist, which she defends -- said it was racist and they fired her for defending somebody.



PIRRO: It was about Harry and Meghan, wasn't it?



PERINO: It was about Meghan Markel.



PIRRO: Harry Meg.



WATTERS: Harry Meg.



RIVERA: Can I add one thing?



GUTFELD: Harry Nutmeg.



RIVERA: Erica is urging me. I must say, the United States Senate should confirm Deborah Lipstadt, a Special U.S. Envoy to Monitor and Combat anti- Semitism, which the rank of ambassador. I think that that is some -- and the quote I read was from (INAUDIBLE).



PIRRO: I think -- I think --



WATTERS: Well, Emma just texted me and she says that the U.S. Senate -- just kidding, Geraldo.



GUTFELD: But my wife just tested me and she said she's not coming home tonight.



WATTERS: Up next, NFL legend Tom Brady making a big announcement about his future.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



RIVERA: He's the greatest of all time and he is calling it quits as you know. Tom Brady making it official this morning. After a spectacular career, the legendary quarterback is indeed retiring after 22 seasons, seven championships, five-times Super Bowl MVP.



Tom Terrific saying, I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career. And now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. That seems a tricky business there, Judge. You know, it wasn't like oh, God --



PIRRO: From like family and all that. Yes, he just says it require my attention. Look, I don't have a lot to say about this, and I'll give everybody else more time. All I can tell you is this. He's mesmerizing. I love him. I love how he treats his family and his wife. I love them. I just love the guy. That's all. That's all I'm saying.



RIVERA: Being a sexist, I'm going to follow up with the other female at the desk. Do you feel similarly?



PERINO: Mesmerizing.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: Obviously. And then the -- yes, obviously, incredibly handsome and beautiful wife, great children, and I'm like, he's perfect. But I would also say, it seemed -- it's very interesting to watch somebody like this who's had an incredible career up to now. He's beloved by so many. I think a lot of people in Boston or in New England were disappointed with the way --



RIVERA: Initially.



PERINO: And I acknowledge them.



PIRRO: Yes, Belichick.



PERINO: And you know, as a Bronco fan, I really don't understand that -- I don't have a lot of understanding there. So, like you I will not say a lot except for this. He's only 45, so he has so much life ahead of him and so many opportunities. He can do all sorts of different things. Like, anything that he wanted to -- whatever he sets his mind to, he'll be good at it.



GUTFELD: It's like he's getting out of jail.



PERINO: Really?



RIVERA: You act like you're jealous because he so perfect. Tom Terrific.



WATTERS: I mean, guys can't really tell if other guys are handsome. Greg does when I mean. Like, don't look at other guys like that. So, I don't know what you girls are talking about.



GUTFELD: I do all the time, Jesse.



WATTERS: You would, Greg.



GUTFELD: Meet me at Planet Fitness at the steam room later. I'll show you how to look.



WATTERS: All right, that's disgusting. I've lost my train of thought. Tonight on "PRIMETIME," we're going to have Dave Portnoy. Everybody knows he's a huge, huge Patriots fan. A lot of Patriots nation not happy with the fact that he went out by just saying hey, Bucks, we love you Tampa, goodbye. I mean, he spent his entire career, made his whole career in New England, so not a classy way to say goodbye and people are kind of pissed off.



RIVERA: They kind of gave him the dust off. They kind of gave him the dust off.



WATTERS: New England gave him the dust off?



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: How did they do that?



RIVERA: They -- when he was leaving, they didn't like --



PIRRO: I agree.



PERINO: Well, he was leaving.



RIVERA: -- go on hunger strikes to stop him.



WATTERS: Hunger strike. They still got to eat, Geraldo.



PIRRO: Yes, I agree with you, Geraldo.



WATTERS: They wanted him to stay.



PIRRO: For one time tonight, I agree with you.



RIVERA: There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life, Greg.



GUTFELD: I'll tell -- I'll say this. Decent athlete --



RIVERA: Decent?



PIRRO: Decent?



GUTFELD: Let me finish. You had your spot. But he's not that versatile. Did he write a hit song with John Rich? No. Did he write five New York Times bestsellers? No. Did he have four hit TV shows? No. Did he reinvigorate late-night TV in a matter of months? No.



So it's time for Serra High School in San Mateo to acknowledge that I am their greatest alumni, not this quitter, not this over-the-hill quitter, not some guy who can only toss a ball. I could do so -- I chose not to play football. He had no choice. He had no other skills. He had no other talents. All he could do was throw a ball. I could do so many things, but I chose this path. And I have a whole world -- whole world -- he's 44 -- I just got started at 44. He's watched that.



RIVERA: Did you really go to the same high school?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: You did?



GUTFELD: Serra High School.



PIRRO: Deflated ball at that.



RIVERA: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'll go first. So, this is a young woman who was snowed in. So, she's Boston University College student. She accidentally left her window open when the storm is coming, and she went to spend the night at her boyfriend. And this is the result.



GUTFELD: She's a student and she was spending the night with her boyfriend?



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: There are a couple of things wrong here.



RIVERA: And she left her window open?



GUTFELD: God punishing her.



PIRRO: God is punishing -- I said that first.



GUTFELD: Oh, good for you. What do you want, a statue?



PERINO: You too are hilarious. Greg.



GUTFELD: All right, let's do this. Greg's peeping pussycat news. Now, when you rent Airbnb and stuff, you always have to check for surveillance. They put things in the lamps. They put things in the shower.



PIRRO: They do?



GUTFELD: You know -- well, I do. So, you always got to keep an eye out.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: What?



GUTFELD: This guy has been placing pussycats all over his house and they just sit there and they just watch you while you bathe. I find it very, very uncomfortable. But anyway, so that's my --



WATTERS: What was the name of that segment again?



GUTFELD: It was called Greg's peeping pussycat news with 30 percent more pussycat. Nobody says that anymore. It's been like --



PIRRO: Well, it's my turn. It's my turn. OK, do you know that today -- I want to look at that. I've got a look at this. So, today is National Dark Chocolate Day.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes.



PIRRO: So, I have some of my favorite, York Peppermint Patties. I'll talk about that in a second. But listen, these are the benefits of dark chocolate. Number one, it's lower in calories and fat. Number two, it can boost your focus. Number three -- that's for you, Greg. Number three, it protects your skin from dehydration. That's for you, Dana.



GUTFELD: Where are you getting these facts?



PIRRO: And it supports a function of your heart.



RIVERA: Thank you, Judge.



PIRRO: And number five, it lowers blood pressure --- but you're in good shape. But here's what it does to me.



GUTFELD: You've been watching Rogan.



PIRRO: Every time -- no, every time I eat one of these, I have the sensation of a cool breeze blowing through my hair, and the wind across my long flowing dress. But I'm on keto so I can't eat it.



PERINO: Really?



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: Keto.



RIVERA: What is Keto?



PERINO: Did you eat that McDonald's yesterday by the way?



PIRRO: No, I gave it to the dogs. Ted, Red, and Stella loved it.



PERINO: Oh wow. All right, Jesse.



RIVERA: The dogs eat fish?



PIRRO: Yes. They love fish.



RIVERA: Let's go. Let's go.



WATTERS: All right, so -- what, are you rushing me, Geraldo?



RIVERA: I got 20 seconds.



WATTERS: Now I'm slowing it down. I'm slowing it down.



RIVERA: 20 seconds at the end.



WATTERS: It's about that Tom Brady. He's a pretty good player, not that handsome though. All right, Watson, the Golden Retriever, became trapped in the ice-covered pond after chasing the goose in Centennial, Colorado. This is for you. Dana.



After getting close enough to Watson the brave firefighter jumps into the icy water and grabs the duck. The heroic rescue was carried out by the South Metro Fire and Rescue yesterday morning. Officials say they rescued a woman and her dog from same pond several days ago.



RIVERA: Good. The dog is safe. The dog is safe.



PERINO: That's my sister's town, Centennial.



WATTERS: The stupid dog gets stuck in the pond three days in a row?



RIVERA: I thought you use this footage last week.



PIRRO: That happened with my pigs. They got stuck in the pool and I have to put them --



PERINO: That's where my sister lives. Geraldo, go.



RIVERA: All right, time for Geraldo's Geraldo News with Geraldo. My favorite bar in town right across from the Peninsula is the St. Regis King Cole Bar, the King Cole bar. It's where they invented the Bloody Mary. It's in the St. Regis 55th and Fifth.



Marlene Dietrich used to go there, Salvador Dali, a good pal of mine. Ernest Hemingway used to go there.



GUTFELD: You'll do anything for a free drink.



PERINO: Salvador Dali was a good pal of yours?



RIVERA: No, no, no -- Salvador Dali was, yes.



GUTFELD: You knew Salvador Dali.



RIVERA: Yes.



PERINO: Really?



RIVERA: Yes. Salvador Dali dated my best friend's ex-wife.



GUTFELD: That's pretty fun.



PERINO: Wow.



RIVERA: Yes.



GUTFELD: Is he crazy?



RIVERA: And he hung out.



GUTFELD: He had a better mustache than you.



RIVERA: He had an amazing mustache. But Maxfield Parrish -- we didn't even see the mural.



PIRRO: You were talking. We missed it.



WATTERS: We saw it.



PERINO: We saw it.



RIVERA: Look at Maxfield Parrish the mural.



WATTERS: We saw it, Geraldo



PERINO: We saw it. That is it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Gillian, save me.





Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.