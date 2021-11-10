'The Five' on Biden's failing energy policies

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody, I'm Jesse Watters along with Dagen McDowell, Geraldo Rivera, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is "The Five."

President Biden is proving he's totally clueless and Americans aren't having it anymore. Joe Biden turning a blind eye to the problems plaguing the country including rising gas prices, massive inflation and energy crisis all being made worse by his policies.

The White House now playing cleanup after getting called out over a plan to shut down the pipeline in Michigan. It now says it's only reviewing, building a new one. And when it comes to the pain at the pump, the White House basically telling Americans, too bad, just deal with it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: We're very concerned about the impact of high energy prices on consumers especially as we enter the colder months. We just don't have anything right now to announce, but like I said we're monitoring this and we're working through what is it and how we can actually address this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The Republican lawmaker, Jim Jordan, torching Biden over the higher prices saying this is all by design.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): What do these guys want, $8 gas? He had the big oil company executives in there from Chevron, Exxon, BP, you had them in there, and Ro Khanna was badgering these guys saying will you commit to reducing production? So Joe Biden begs OPEC to increase production and Democrat members of Congress badger American companies to decrease production. I mean, this makes no sense.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And Americans are losing faith in Biden fast. A new poll shows that over half say Biden hasn't even been focusing on issues that actually matter. Greg, you brought this up the other day. This is by design, the higher prices. I think it was you, someone that looked like you.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

WATTERS: It's worth reminding people this is what Joe Biden said about phasing out fossil fuels. Run it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We're going to get rid of fossil fuels. They want to do the same thing I want to do. They want to phase out fossil fuels and we're going to phase out fossil fuels.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: You think this is part of the plan?

GUTFELD: Yes. I think if you have a less independent population due to an economic crisis, they are more dependent on the government. We even saw that with COVID. The free money was kind of an accelerated version of that. I know that it's 5:00 so I need to get permission to be disgusting.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Go ahead.

GUTFELD: I never really ask for permission but I figured I would now and the producers probably aren't even listening, right? They're probably just getting their coffee and so they have no idea. So what Joe is saying is he doesn't want you to pay attention to what's going on. He's always passing the buck, right? He's not taking responsibility but we had a saying back in third grade, you know what that was? Whoever smelled it dealt it.

It may be silent, but it's deadly. He's the guy that always lets one fly in an elevator and then assumes if nobody else -- if he doesn't react, no one else will react either, even though the stench of his White House is overpowering. He releases more gas than OPEC. Maybe that's why he doesn't think we need more energy.

But the big thing is you see MSNBC saying inflation is a good thing, CNN saying, oh, Joe can't do much about this. It's out of his hands. It's unusual and weird to see the media say, what can you do about stuff, when they spend so much time saying you must do something. Whether it's climate, you must do something. Whether it's gun control, you must do something.

But here it is. People have to pay more for food, gas and oil. It's like, not so fast. It's really not on him. And I think that goes back to what I said, that they want a society that's more dependent on government and that's why this is not that big of a deal.

I wish Joe was doing nothing but like you said in the opening, he's actively destroying our energy sector. As gasoline prices soar cutting off pipelines, that's like basically removing, you know, your children's playground set as the kid gains weight. This is not helpful.

WATTERS: It's funny. You're right. The Democrats have finally found the one thing they can't control.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Energy production.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: I thought you're going to say farting in elevators.

WATTERS: Yes. Would you like -- I was going to go to Dana. Why don't I move over to Geraldo and let me follow up on that analogy.

RIVERA: How do you pay attention to his pretty intellectual discourse after he starts it with flatulence?

PERINO: No, that's what grabs your attention and then you pay more attention.

WATTERS: All right. Yes.

GUTFELD: It's a combination of the two.

WATTERS: That's right.

RIVERA: The hook. The hook. This gnarly hook.

WATTERS: Your thoughts on what we're seeing right now with this administration?

RIVERA: I think its most -- I think Afghanistan is very instructive because in Afghanistan they had good intentions and they did it ass backwards. Instead of evacuating the civilians first, they evacuated the military. Civilians stuck. They had to redo.

And I think the same thing is happening with fossil fuels. They want to eliminate fossil fuels. They cut down on the supply of fossil fuels. In furtherance of that goal way before the alternative has been developed.

WATTERS: Right. It's not ready.

RIVERA: So it's, again, it's ass backwards. First you develop. First, you want everyone to have Tesla, then you can get rid of fossil fuels. To do it now when it drives up prices at the pump I think that that is problematic and I think that that is very instructive of his thought process and how they are reacting almost in knee jerk fashion to whatever it is. It's very improvisational and I find it distressing.

WATTERS: Ass backwards, Dagen.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I'm all for that, usually. The fact that Biden and his liberal cadre, in the past, they have been so slavish to the polls and so reactionary. Remember last in the summer of 2020 when the polls started moving against him, all the rioting, both Harris and Biden came out in August and said, oh, we denounce violence, even though it had been going on for weeks, a couple of months at least. But now they don't seem to care about the polls.

WATTERS: Good point.

MCDOWELL: Which is hugely troubling and frightening. So, what they see is they are going to ignore the polls and they see this -- even ignore the election, the losses in Virginia, because they see this window closing now.

They've got one year to push through this incredibly divisive but left wing agenda. This scary ass worldview that imposes -- they are imposing their will on the country whether it's forcing people through higher prices to use alternative energy. They are going to spend $4 trillion more to create this giant new century welfare monstrosity.

It's all about not just bigger government but more centralized government. Europe on steroids and certainly more power to those in power already. A scorched earth approach to getting their way. And I'll just point to last month, and it's not just necessarily at the federal level. Gretchen Whitmer tried to, last year, shut down this -- it's a 4 1/2-mile stretch of this line 5 pipeline.

It is a -- she was trying to terminate this easement. And Canada last month had to invoke a treaty to stop it. This sends fuel not just into the United States, but fuel to heat and gas up the cars in Ontario and Quebec. They hate Canada.

WATTERS: Yes, and they were supposed to be very diplomatic compared to the previous president, they claim. So, that's a great point. They were very nimble when it came to the polling, at least acting like they cared about public sentiment and the election and now they are just like, go walk.

PERINO: You've seen this on many issues. One of them was Afghanistan. Remember, their solution on Afghanistan was to say, well, this is the largest airlift in history and also everyone will forget about this in a month.

WATTERS: Spin.

PERINO: That didn't happen. They are doing this on immigration. They are in the teens in immigration in the polling and they are sort of like, yes, we're not doing anything on that. And then the midterm ads write themselves because basically what they've done is a, we're not going to pay attention to the things you care about even though people are saying, these are the things we care about and they still ignore them.

And there is -- today they are pushing this $500 billion for climate change issues while people are actually talking about the high price of gas and groceries. And then they have this grab bag of policies, and it's like if your mom gave you $20 and said go to the store and get some groceries for the family and you go and you get two six packs of beer and some magazines, you come home and say, no, the family is still hungry.

And what the deputy press secretary said today was that we have no specifics on that. And they won't. And this is a story that's not going to go away like in Afghanistan. It's not on the front pages, but it's still on people's minds. Winter is just beginning. And so you got a long way ahead. Granholm just said, 54 percent increase for your heating oil costs.

You think that's not going to reverberate through the whole country? And also it takes a while for supply and demand to work itself out on energy issues and they are not doing anything to increase supply except for asking OPEC to help. That's a bad position to be in.

GUTFELD: Two six packs and a couple of magazines. That's my Thanksgiving. It's affordable. You know.

PERINO: But you'll still be hungry.

WATTERS: And your family is upset.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RIVERA: Global warming might bail them out with energy shortages.

WATTERS: All right. Everything is racist according to the Biden administration. Even roads. That's next on "The Five."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: The Biden administration is laser focused on the issues affecting every day Americans like how roads are racist. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the new infrastructure bill will address that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNKNOWN: Can you give us the construct of how you will deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways that you talked to theGrio earlier?

PETE BUTTIGIEG, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: I'm still surprised that some people were surprised when I pointed to the fact that if a highway was built for the purpose of dividing a white and a black neighborhood, or if an underpass was constructed such that a bus carrying mostly black and Puerto Rican kids to a beach -- or that would have been -- in New York was designed too low for it to pass by, but that obviously reflects racism that went into those design choices.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Trees can apparently be racist. Vice President Kamala Harris asking NASA about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMAL HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Can you measure trees, as part of the data that you're referring to, and it's an E.J., it's environmental justice but you can also track by race, there are averages in terms of the number of trees in the neighborhood where people live.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Racist! Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, I've got to say Mayor Pete looks great. Clearly he's lost the baby weight. This is the problem with the "everything is racist prism" because you can apply it to everything and it's very seductive because it makes the user seem educated and clever when it's merely kind of repeating something that you already heard.

He just heard those stories so he repeats it and it comes out as, wow, this is really interesting, but it's actually not an original thought, but it's an acceptable thought at cocktail parties. The problem with this, how does his policy or the policy based on this affect the actual outcome?

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: Like, where are you going to change the bridges or the streets? What if the changes are actually really good for everybody? Like what if the improvements on this racist, you know, bridge actually is beneficial? Why did you have to bring this up? But if you don't have a specific solution for this, but you brought it up anyway, then it's a pretty obvious virtue signal to appear thoughtful and progressive and woke, but I just -- I'm interested to see when this was all done, where they are going to point to and go, see, this was the bridge I was talking about.

RIVERA: Cross Bronx Expressway. I could point to it.

GUTFELD: So what are you going to do with it?

RIVERA: The question is, you don't use this money for social engineering. I mean, that's the problem. That's what's disappointing to me. Eisenhower's interstate system was the grandest, greatest, public works project there was since the Erie Canal. It opened up America for everybody. It benefitted everybody. Rich people, poor people, black people, white people, Asian people, Hispanic people. Everybody benefited.

If we start with Pete Buttigieg leading the way to point at these projects like to change the bridge over the Cross Bronx Expressway which works fine now, people have adjusted, instead of building new bridges or repairing the bridges that exist and tunnels and roadways and making Wi-Fi available for everybody.

And it's going to be in the hands of the same racially oriented politicians that we used to call poverty pimps when I was the lawyer for the Young Lords. Poverty pimps. They work. They jockey these programs. They find out what's happening.

If you make this a social program, a social welfare program, which is what "Build Back Better" is supposed to be, but if you make infrastructure, social welfare, what you're going to get is nothing. At the end of the line you're going to have that money squandered.

MCDOWELL: I have a theory about why Buttigieg would be talking about this now, but it's to Greg's point. Any time you, like talk about racism and call someone or a group of people racist you're trying to get them scared and to back off and to kind of butt out.

And to Dana, I wonder -- to Geraldo's point, it's because they want power and control over that money and they don't want anybody to ask any questions. It's not going to get built on, taking down overpasses. It's going to get built on things that aren't roads, bridges and actual infrastructure.

PERINO: Well, also it says its a billion dollars to remedy, so what's the remedy, right? And that could also be said about the tree issue and tree equity. I understand what you're saying, like more trees in a place is a good thing. And if you look at a place like, I believe its Greenville, South Carolina.

Twenty-five years ago there was a big push to put trees down the main street and there was a big controversy. It was going to cost too much money. Now, it's lovely because the trees are built -- the trees have grown up. It's shady. It's a beautiful street to shop along. It benefits everyone.

And I think what the voters were saying last Tuesday is that we can support things that support everybody but we don't want to be put in these different categories. We might need to right some wrongs in the past, but then again, the remedy, as they say here, is going to actually benefit everyone because we don't have that society like we used to have.

MCDOEWLL: Jesse?

WATTERS: I did a deep dive on this.

GUTFELD: No you didn't.

WATTERS: Deep even for me.

GUTFELD: Oh, wow.

WATTERS: And what I found out that, yes, race was a factor in some of the design of the interstate highway system, granted. But class was a much bigger factor. Poor white and black neighborhoods were carved up by this highway system because it's much easier to seize a poor neighborhood through eminent domain.

You put the artery into the downtown shopping district and the artery out to the suburbs for the commuters and that's how it's done. They went into German, Italian, Jewish neighborhoods, all white people, and they just carved them out.

How many times have you heard the phrase "this poor white neighborhood" on the wrong side of the tracks? It's always a wrong side of the tracks. It is not black, it's not white. It's about rich and poor. And that's how they did this.

So, just because we have to fix a part of the system doesn't mean the system was racist. It just means some of it was designed by idiots. Most of the problems we have in this country is because of idiots, not because of racists. And what the idiots are doing in the Biden administration is they're saying we're going to start destroying highways and we're going to replace these highways with mass transit.

We don't want mass transit. Mass transit has been on the decline for the last 15 years. We just came out of a pandemic where people are leaving cities. People are working remotely. The last thing we need are more trains and subways and buses. So they are just going to jam this down our throat.

And what's going to happen, the Big Dig. Remember Boston? They tried to rip up their whole highway system and it took 25 years and the cost was five times as bad, and it just created more drama and more, I don't know, congestion, which creates more emissions.

So you're going to now see a boondoggle ala the Big Dig in every single city and in every single place where this Build Back Better money is going to go and you're just going to look back and say, Jesse Watters was right.

GUTFELD: We do that all the time.

RIVERA: You came right to my mind. Always got that, damn, that Jesse was right.

WATTERS: Always right.

MCDOWELL: Always looking for the opportunity to use word the boondoggle.

WATTERS: Boondoggle. I love -- billion dollar boondoggle.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

RIVERA: Say it with Buttigieg.

WATTERS: It's his.

MCDOWELL: It's actually --

WATTERS: He looks great by the way.

GUTFELD: Yes, he really does.

WATTERS: He really has lost a lot of baby weight.

GUTELD: You know, what a bounce back. Usually it takes months, but you know.

WATTERS: I think he was on the treadmill.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: He got the one treadmill they couldn't get.

RIVERA: The one peloton.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: I was about to make a joke, and I am editing myself because it would get me in so much trouble, Dana Perino. Ahead on "The Five," Democrats not learning their lesson. They can't stop smearing parents.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

RIVERA: Ignore those school board moms at your peril. Like it or lump it, Democrats and the media still not getting the message over why they got their butts kicked in Virginia. Republican Senator Rick Scott calling out CNN over why parents revolted in the old dominion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN HOST: It's not in the curriculum in Virginia. Just to be --

SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): Brianna (inaudible) here. Let me just read you a few things.

KEILAR: Just to --

SCOTT: In 2015, look, Terry McAuliffe was governor. The Virginia Department of Education promoting incorporating a critical race theory lens in education. You can still find it on the Department of Education's website. Still there. In February of 2019 --

KEILAR: It's not -- it's not part of the --

SCOTT: -- a superintendent memo from the Virginia Department of Education promoting critical race theory --

KEILAR: Senator, it's not --

SCOTT: -- and the idea of white fragility. I hope Democrats continue to say it's not happening because parents are dumb. They can see it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RIVERA: They look so unhappy on CNN.

GUTFELD: Yes, they are because they are.

RIUVERA: And yet DNC Chair Jamie Harrison still doubling down on the notion that racism was behind the Republican victories.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMIE HARRISON, DNC CHAIRMAN: They understand that the only (inaudible) power for them is to make the American people scared. To come up with all of the dog whistles and the boogeymen and all of that.

Democrats have to call out the lies and we have to be bold and calling them out and we've got to make sure that we paint the contract. Let people know what we have done for them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RIVERA: And why I think he's right about that, Democrats if they have achievements should be promoting their achievements, Dagen, but as a resident of -- as someone who hails from the old dominion, don't you think race is relevant for children growing up in Virginia because Virginia was like the heart and soul of the slave economy.

MCDOWELL: History is taught. History should be taught. That's not what critical race theory is about and it's not the problem that parents and Virginians had when they went to the polls and elected a Republican governor and a Republican lieutenant governor or the first black woman ever elected to statewide office, and a Republican attorney general.

I mean, I could sit here for days and go over what is being taught in the Virginia schools that they take issue with. It's derived from say, the ideas in Albemarle County, from Ibram Kendi, author of "How to Be an Anti- Racist," children being taught words like cisgender, white privilege, non- Christian folks with an X. And like issues of gender, race, sexuality, things that parent feel like should be up to them.

I digress. But I love watching Brianna Keilar or whatever her name is, belching up what her liberal overlords have told her to regurgitate. It's got to burn. I love how they will take parents are delusional wackos and then Trump and Russia collusion and they say something real is made up and then say something made up is real. That's the world in which they live. It is -- they are evangelists of left wing moronicy.

RIVERA: But you can't ignore, race matters.

WATTERS: Yes, the race does matter and that's what the parents were saying. We don't like being taught reverse racism. We don't our students, our children being called born racist in elementary school. I want to talk about Brianna.

RIVERA: Go ahead.

WATTERS: I don't like to do this because I don't like to ever mention these people by name. I feel like I want to be loved and I don't ever want to see these people at bars and have their wives or their husbands throw haymakers at me.

RIVERA: We love you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I don't like to punch down like Gutfeld. I don't want to, you know, elevate the competition, but I think --

GUTFELD: I can only punch up at my height.

WATTERS: I think we need to address Brianna. Maybe she's nice. Maybe we get along if we met each other, but she is on a network that says facts first, and she at this point doesn't know that CRT is embedded in the curriculum of the Virginia school system?

At this point she doesn't know this? The story has been percolating since April and she doesn't know that. I mean, does she now also think the dossier was real?

Does she think the Youngkin supporters were the ones with the tiki torches? Does she think, Geraldo --

RIVERA: Yes.

WATTERS: -- that those two brothers actually did knock around Jussie Smollett that night in Chicago? Because I don't know if her producers are not giving her the right information. If I were Brianna, I would blame the producers too. That's what I do.

But this is why our show's so much better than that show. So many reasons, here's one. We get these research packets in the morning and they have facts in the packets, Brianna. And they also have articles from the left and the right so you know what the left is saying about an issue, you know what the right saying about an issue, you know what the media is saying about an issue. And then we as hosts do our own research and we look for the truth and then we formulate our opinions based on that truth.

So, there's truth out there. It's on the internet. She could look that up anywhere she wants. And if I ever make a mistake on the air, I will go about and correct it. And that's a few times I've been challenged and then in the commercial break I say, maybe I'm wrong here, nope not wrong. And then the other person has to correct the record.

For instance, the other day, I said erroneously that the staff was not trendy. And I immediately corrected the record and I think Brianna should do the same.

RIVERA: The staff was not trending?

WATTERS: Yes -- trendy.

RIVERA: Oh, trendy.

GUTFELD: I gave them my shirt.

WATTERS: Yes, they're so trendy now.

RIVERA: Doesn't it remind you -- Dana, isn't it parallel to the old teaching sex ed to third graders and fourth graders. I mean parents are edgy generally speaking.

PERINO: I don't remember that.

RIVERA: Well, you're younger.

PERINO: I don't remember that but it could be.

RIVERA: You don't remember? They don't want like graphics, sex --

PERINO: It could be. We'll check it out at the commercial break and figure --

RIVERA: -- this is the boys --

PERINO: I think a lot of this also has to do with many people who are commenting about this and saying it has nothing to do with these schools. They don't have school-age children. And if you look at the exit polls in Virginia, parents of school-aged children K-12 went for Youngkin by a huge margin.

And so, they have taken on parents and they've made them mad. And -- but the parents were not just mad about the CRT thing. They're mad that the schools were closed for so long, that there was a major loss of learning, that they don't even have the opportunity to have gifted and talented programs and advanced math.

When Youngkin says I will make sure that every high school has advanced math and he gets applause, that's when you know parents are really paying attention. And they're making a mistake not doing the same.

RIVERA: Do you really believe in your heart of hearts, Greg, that it isn't a signal -- Dana talks of virtue signaling. Isn't there race signaling also? When you look at some of the rural counties in Virginia that went for Youngkin by 80 percent, 80 to 20, isn't there something about -- isn't race relevant to that?

GUTFELD: Not in this --

RIVERA: Weren't some white suburban --

PERINO: Wait, what?

GUTFELD: Not in this era. Maybe if that question was 50 years ago --

MCDOWELL: He's calling my family a bunch of bigots, so let's just be clear.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes. But you know, but there is -- there is a lot of this race- baiting but it's all in reverse. For example, calling this history when in -- the title of it, it says theory.

WATTERS: Oh, yes. Good point.

GUTFELD: It's Critical Race Theory. It is not history. That's why it's not -- sex education is not a parallel analogy because that's education. This is merely theory. The woke demands that you give them proof. And you saw what happened with Brianna. She's not woke, she just dim.

RIVERA: You guys have been so cruel --

GUTFELD: No, she had -- no, you have to point this out. She asked for proof. And when he gave her proof, she didn't want to hear it because she knew she was in the wrong so she just put that scowl on. People like Chris Rufo and this show -- remember, this show, when we first started doing this topic, we had the examples in the -- in our copy that said this is where CRT is taught and this is what CRT is.

The irony and the best part about this is when you hear proponents of CRT try to define it, and you hear critics try to define it, the definition is entirely the same. That's what kills me. They're not disagreeing. Identify children by their race within a country riven with systemic racism with the conclusion that White is the oppressor, right, and Black is the victim.

If you say that, the proponents will go, that's pretty good. You got it. And the critics will go, you're absolutely right. That's exactly what they're saying. So, they're in agreement here. That's the funniest part about this. And it is dead because the parents finally woke up to this and found out that this was dangerous. Children are not equipped at that age to discuss this topic especially when adults can't talk about it either.

PERINO: Yes.

RIVERA: I think the tragedy is --

GUTFELD: Don't call people racist.

RIVERA: -- Black people are Democrats, White people are Republicans in the working class, and the country is permanently divided by race. I think it's tragic.

GUTFELD: Who fought to end slavery, Democrats or was it the Republicans? I can't remember.

RIVERA: It was the north.

MCDOWELL: And the people where I grew up voted on pocketbook issues. They voted on job creation. They voted on charter schools.

RIVERA: And black -- and Black and White was irrelevant? Come on.

GUTFELD: That's not -- you're talking -- that's not an answer.

RIVERA: Kamala Harris escaping her problem here at home by jetting off to Paris. I love Paris.

GUTFELD: You should --

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Great band. Vice President Kamala Harris leaving the country and all her troubles behind, jetting off to Paris which is in France, Dana.

PERINO: Oh, thank you.

GUTFELD: On a diplomatic trip that critic say is an attempt at raising her international profile while her poll numbers hit rock bottom. Kamala's favorability falling to a comically bad 28% which is a historic low for any modern vice president. So, Dana, this reminds me of like, you know, when certain performers aren't doing well in America, they've suddenly become big in Japan or David Hasselhoff is big in Germany. So, she's like, oh -- she comes out, they love me in Denmark.

PERINO: Well, you know, they have the people that they hired to do like an image makeover.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: And remember the child actors that they hired --

GUTFELD: Oh, yes.

PERINO: -- to talk about space and how great space was. And that didn't help the poll numbers.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I highly doubt that a trip to Europe is going to be any different.

GUTFELD: The next step, Geraldo, is maybe she has to go to space.

RIVERA: That's a great idea.

GUTFELD: Send her to space.

RIVERA: I wish that I could be her --

GUTFELD: Tell -- what piece of advice? What piece of advice?

RIVERA: -- to for instance, get energized, go to the border. Do the hard thing. You know --

PERINO: No, I've given that advice.

RIVERA: Go to the -- go to infrastructure, go to the bridge where there's some -- the concrete's falling on your head. Show why things are needed. Have engagement. You know, charisma. You can do this. I mean, she got to --

PERINO: You're asking for things that are not possible.

RIVERA: No, but -- she was attorney general, she was the senator, she's a real person who forgot who she was when they put her in this job. And then -- and the more her poll shrunk, the more she shrunk. And the less -- now, they're pushing her aside.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RIVERA: I would say, come on, Kamala.

PERINO: Exactly.

RIVERA: Wake up. Get in there. You could do this. She is being canceled by the right-wing woke mob.

WATTERS: What?

PERINO: No, Geraldo, she is being canceled by the West Wing. It's the West Wing. They are --

RIVERA: Well, maybe both. Maybe both.

GUTFELD: Oh, that was funny. Dagen, it's kind of funny since vice president is a really easy job, right? Anybody can do it.

MCDOWELL: Right. With the help of child actors.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RIVERA: That's something.

MCDOWELL: Right. The right is really making her life miserable, right? So, there was a headline on ABC.com. It said, going on a fence-mending trip. This is the same woman who was so unnatural and uncomfortable they had to hire actors to interact with her to Dana's point. And the next line was she's going on a charm offensive. That's like coming to me for diction lessons.

But I guess if they send her to Germany, the Germans don't laugh so I suppose the ha, ha, ha would seem normal.

GUTFELD: You know, Jesse, you brought this point up, and I want to bring it back to you. She's got to be feeling some heat from Mayor Pete, you know.

WATTERS: Yes. She sure does.

GUTFELD: He could be replacing her.

WATTERS: He sure could. And I do -- I do want to --

RIVERA: No.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I want to actually go back to what Dana said. That was just great. Geraldo said that the right-wing is canceling Kamala, and you said the West Wing was. That was really good. That was really good, Dana. That was really, really good. I think that deserves some applause.

The context here is very key, Greg. So, you remember when the Europeans wanted to seize the Libyan oil field so they begged Obama and Biden can you help us topple Gaddafi?

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: So, then they're like yes, let's lead from behind. They go topple Gaddafi. It turns into a failed state, creates a migrant crisis that the Europeans can't solve, and the Europeans are like, all right, who else knows how to trigger a migrant crisis and not solve it? Kamala Harris, let's get over here.

GUTFELD: She's amazing.

WATTERS: She is.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, "THE FASTEST" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Welcome back. It's time for "THE FASTEST." Fist up, a really bizarre admission from one in six Americans who say they don't use the dishwasher for washing dishes. Instead, people use it for storage for other kitchen items.

Not me. I love the invention of the dishwasher. I just put everything in there and turn it on hot and let's get it all clean. What about you? Do you do dishes?

GUTFELD: You know what -- you know what, this made me sad. It made me think that there are just fewer households with fewer families, right? It reflects the decline of the dining family. You don't do dishes when it's just dinner for one.

PERINO: Wow. Way to bring the mood down.

GUTFELD: I had a -- I had a joke but I couldn't use my joke because I was - - I was afraid.

RIVERA: Fear not.

PERINO: OK. Yes, came close to --

GUTFELD: I wanted to say how I used my dishwasher but then I thought maybe I should just shut up.

PERINO: Maybe -- it sounds like you might.

RIVERA: Now I'm really curious.

WATTERS: I can't wait.

PERINO: Hopefully, he'll tell us in the commercial break. Geraldo, I'm sure your dishwasher gets used for dishes.

RIVERA: I am a prime dishwasher. I wash a lot of dishes in my house and I've never used the dishwasher. It's too technologically challenging for me. I do dishes the old-fashioned way with the sponge that has the little rough part.

PERINO: All right.

RIVERA: You put a little -- that liquid soap on it. And I stand there sometimes 10 minutes. I kind of get Zen on it.

PERINO: Wow. I can just picture it.

RIVERA: And I -- my daughter Sol had a party. She said we don't need any staff. I said, when was the last time you did the dishes?

PERINO: But Dagen, when I first moved here, I would notice like how small the apartments are and I looked a couple of places where people would put their shoes in the oven.

MCDOWELL: Yes, the oven is for storage, the dishwasher, if you're lucky to have one in New York City, is for doing dishes or washing small pets and animals.

PERINO: You can do that?

RIVERA: In the dishwasher?

PERINO: You close the door?

WATTERS: I could put Rookie in the dishwasher?

MCDOWELL: No, I just made that up.

RIVERA: Yes.

MCDOWELL: I just see -- I was just seeing if you were buying or not. By the way, people who say they don't use the dishwasher and use it for other things are eating off dirty dishes because they're lazy.

PERINO: Oh boy. Or eating out of plastic, right, if you get the -- if you get the take out.

WATTERS: Yes, I don't eat out of plastic. Fine China for what it's worth.

PERINO: Fine China. All right, all right. Up next, people are suffering from buyer's remorse from their lockdown splurges and are now regretting big-ticket buys like hot tubs, pelotons -- say it isn't so, I do not regret that at all -- expensive gaming equipment, apparently. Like, everyone is just -- they got buyer's remorse, Greg.

GUTFELD: My buyer's remorse comes after eating edibles because I discovered you can order from CVS or Walgreens like -- just like you order food. And like, at 9:30 you can get ice cream, candy, cookies. It's like you're so happy, and then the next day you're like riding a mountain of regret and self-loathing because you wake up in the morning and you find out you ate all this stuff. That's my regret.

WATTERS: Greg, you're saying you can order edibles delivered to your house?

GUTFELD: No, I'm talking about the food that I ordered when I get the munchies.

PERINO: No, I know you said the snacks after he gets -- wherever he gets --

RIVERA: Can you order edibles?

GUTFELD: I can't comment on that.

PERINO: We cannot comment on that.

GUTFELD: Not in New York City where it is of course illegal and no one would ever do edibles.

RIVERA: It's not illegal, is it? I thought it was legal now.

GUTFELD: Well, if you're holding, it's OK.

PERINO: That's the problem.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Greg knows the details of the law.

PERINO: Yes. Another commercial break discussion. Any pandemic purchase regrets?

WATTERS: Nothing like that. I don't really regret much. But I'm going to buy a hot tub. I think that's very un-brand.

GUTFELD: Yes it is.

WATTERS: I think it's un-brand. I think I should get a hot tub definitely.

GUTFELD: Jesse, your name is Watters.

PERINO: Geraldo, you bought a big -- you had a big purchase --

RIVERA: Well, a Bentley.

PERINO: And that's like a lot. You have no regrets?

RIVERA: The thing about Bentley is it's really airtight. You can't get those germs and those viruses.

GUTFELD: I was just thinking that.

PERINO: Oh, my goodness. What about you, Dagen?

WATTERS: Man of the people.

RIVERA: Man of the people.

MCDOWELL: All the clothes I bought that I, over six months, outgrew and that no longer fit properly. And by the way, if you've got a house in Jersey, you've got to say hot tub.

WATTERS: Hot tub. How's that?

PERINO: That's pretty good. We'll practice that. We'll get back to you at the commercial break chatter after this. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg.

GUTFELD: Oh, my gosh. All right, let's do this. Greg's nap news. You know, I've been cultivating a lot of data on napping and I find that the best sound for napping is the gentle lapping of water which I believe they have on apps you can download. Check out this fellow or actually it's a female, Freya, a walrus spotted taken and snooze on the deck of a submarine. If you love -- if you got -- yes, thank you for getting rid of that. Look at her, just enjoy enjoying herself.

WATTERS: I think it's the back problems that Relief Factor can probably can take care of.

PERINO: If you sleep on your side, it help.

WATTERS: It does help.

GUTFELD: By the way, do you know where -- do you know where -- she's napping in the Netherlands. Netherlands not as fun as it sounds. Let's head to the Netherlands, shall we?

WATTERS: Some call it Holland.

RIVERA: It's pretty fun.

WATTERS: Geraldo, who do you smoked up with in the Netherlands?

GUTFELD: He's actually thinking --

RIVERA: I went to -- as you mentioned it, I went to one of those marijuana bars with my son. And it was on the internet and 15 minutes. We weren't even out of the bar before it was on the -- so, I can't do anything.

PERINO: Wow, on the internet. You can find everything on the internet.

WATTERS: Amsterdam with my son. I can't wait till Jesse Jr. and I fly over there.

RIVERA: You can bond. You can bond.

WATTERS: All right, go ahead.

PERINO: I want to thank everybody for the warm welcome we gave to Percy yesterday. He came on "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" this morning as well. He did -- he was better behave this morning, I got to say. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: I think -- I think he's an old soul. He's going to be big.

PERINO: Oh, his paws are big.

HEMMER: He's got beautiful, beautiful coat too.

PERINO: His paws are big.

HEMMER: And we just welcome him into the family. And I just like to say, I mean, here he is, America. It's Simba. Meet Percy.

PERINO: Oh, Percy --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: It was -- it was fun to have him. I wrote a piece on foxnews.com You can check it out. It's a little bit about welcoming Percy and saying goodbye to Jasper and thanking all of you for all of your support.

MCDOWELL: I got neck nibbles from him. That's what I'm going with in terms of the little --

GUTFELD: You can go to a dermatologist.

PERINO: In case anybody is asking.

GUTFELD: There's an ointment for everything.

RIVERA: Puppy hickey.

WATTERS: All right, new show on Fox Nation, starring Joey Jones, Patriots Playlist. So, for almost a decade, the charity organization, Creative Vets, has been using the power of music to offer a creative outlet to vets. And these warriors, they pair him with famous musicians who then turn their trauma into these beautifully crafted songs.

So, follow along as Joey Jones helps our nation's toughest soldiers navigate their most difficult battles. And some of the stars you're going to see --

PERINO: Wait, that's the best assignment.

WATTERS: Yes. Tyler Farr, Heath Sanders, Craig Morgan.

PERINO: Wow.

WATTERS: All right. So, sign up at FoxNation.com. It comes out tomorrow.

RIVERA: Excellent.

WATTERS: Geraldo.

RIVERA: All right, here is tonight's edition of Geraldo's Geraldo News with Geraldo. I was honored to speak at the annual dinner of one of Cleveland's most venerated charities for the last 60 years. The Bluecoats have provided assistance to the families of cops, firefighters, and other safety officers who have fallen or become permanently disabled in the line of duty.

Our outgoing Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams spoke about how Bluecoats have come to the aid of these families. Erica and I met Chief Sheila Mason, the first black and first woman to serve as police chief of Woodmere, one of our exclusive local communities. My message was simple. We need to embrace cops because they need us as much as we need them. The Bluecoats seemed to like my remarks. A good time was had by all.

PERINO: Very nice.

WATTERS: Very nice, Geraldo. Well done. You got to include the applause.

RIVERA: We got to -- it's a standing ovation.

WATTERS: Standing ovation, excuse me.

RIVERA: It's a standing ovation.

WATTERS: Thank you for correcting me.

MCDOWELL: You talk so long their legs were hurting, they needed to stretch, and you get the white little opera clap.

RIVERA: Nine million I think they've given over the years.

WATTERS: Very good.

RIVERA: Excellent

WATTERS: Bluecoats.

MCDOWELL: Dodge is getting ready to pay somebody $150,000 to drive a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat for one year. So, new business strategy there. The chief donut maker is what they're calling this gig, this job. It's in your spare time. They're also relaunching their direct connection performance parts business. It's all part of their -- they're giving away 25 vehicles to promote the plan. So, you get $150.00. But that's probably not enough to bail you out of the hoosegow when you get busted for driving like 125 miles per hour on the freeway. Don't do that.

PERINO: Is that anywhere in the country?

MCDOWELL: I think it is.

PERINO: Wow.

GUTFELD: I saw this story on CNN and Stelter was so pissed off, because he thought it was about the other donut.

PERINO: Oh, wow.

WATTERS: Oh Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: You know, you've been really mean recently.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

RIVERA: What other donut?

GUTFELD: Thank you.

RIVERA: Tell me what the donut joke is.

PERINO: You don't know the donut joke?

RIVERA: I don't know the donut joke. What is the donut joke?

PERINO: Well, I guess we'll have to tell you after the show.

WATTERS: You'll hear it out in the break, again. That's it for us.

RIVERA: I'm in a different generation.

WATTERS: Yes, you are. Everybody knows it.

RIVERA: I don't know the donut --

WATTERS: "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret Baier.

