'The Five' on Biden's COVID 'debacle,' Amazon's Alexa troubles

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," December 30, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Kayleigh McEnany along with Joey Jones, Leslie Marshall, Joe Concha, and Kat Timpf.

It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

The White House desperately trying to clean up President Biden's COVID debacle. As America hits a record number of new cases, the commander-in- chief failing to live up to his promise to shut down the virus as people wait hours in lines while states struggle with testing shortages.

The president still has not signed the contract to send Americans millions of at-home tests, and he is bragging about a new test making facility that won't even be ready until -- listen to this -- 2024. And so much for following the science, the CDC is now cutting isolation period for people with COVID in half. But not to make us safer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: The reason is that now that we have such an overwhelming volume of cases coming in, many of which are without symptoms, there is the danger that this is going to have a really negative impact on our ability to really get society to function properly. So, the CDC made a decision to balance what is good for public health at the same time as keeping the society running.

ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL: It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate. We really want to make sure that we have guidance in this moment where we were going to have a lot of disease that could be adhered to, that people were willing to adhere to and that spoke specifically to when people were maximally infectious. So, it really spoke to both behaviors as well as what people were able to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCENANY (on camera): President Biden is also being accused of sabotaging a key, life-saving treatment. Florida surgeon general claims the Biden administration has been, quote, "actively preventing monoclonal antibody treatments as states are running out of that therapeutic." Republicans are not happy about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX): In Texas, we are one of those states that doesn't have these monoclonal antibodies anymore. We have run out. We have been complaining to the administration about how these formulas are distributed. Not just before monoclonal antibodies but also for vaccine distribution as well. This administration just hasn't had the organizational wherewithal to really deal with this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCENANY (on camera): Joe, not you, Joe, but there is another Joe, and I call him clueless Joe, not Joe Concha, President Joe Biden, and you know, I just have to wonder if he is too stubborn to follow the Trump playbook. As I look back to when President Trump was president and he had the wherewithal to say let's produce these tests before they were even proved by the FDA.

He signed a $750 million contract with Abbott in August. The test, the Abbott wasn't approved until December. He produced 800 million vaccines, ordered them at least, before the vaccine was ever around. So, I mean, clueless Joe Biden, is he just too stubborn to have kept up the Trump playbook?

JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's a great question, Kayleigh. You have to wonder if the vaccines, let's say the roles are reversed, how long would they have to take to get out the American public under a Biden administration. It seems like they are always a step behind when it comes to Afghanistan, when it comes to inflation, when it comes to crime, they are reacting instead of being proactive as the 45th president was.

And look, it's obvious even to the president's dwindling supporters, he and his team, and that includes Dr. Fauci because he is the leader of the coronavirus task force now, they have failed craptastically (Ph) on testing. They had years head start -- as you mentioned, they were warned of a winter surge, instead they are focusing on the other Joe, Joe Manchin, and Build Back Better instead because, you know, priorities.

And look, Omicron caught the adults in charge here way off guard, and now we see those images on our phones and our TV screens of president and first lady, they're wearing a mask and at least the president was at some point, playing with his dog, they are not within 200 feet of anyone else. They're on a beach. They're on a vacation.

Then you juxtapose that with the lines we are seeing stretching for miles in some situations -- and no hyperbole here by the way -- this is Biden's Katrina moment. He is absentee president. And then you fast-forward to say, maybe mid-January, these lines aren't going away.

They're still going to be front and center on our screens and home tests are not going to be in the hands of Americans and that's when anger and frustration is going to grow. There is no Jen Psaki bomb or Ron Klain tweet that's going to fix this.

And independents and sober Democrats, Kayleigh, they are going to turn on this president to the point he likely won't run for a second term as the bottom drops out, not just on this issue, but on inflation, but on crime, gas prices, and so on.

MCENANY: But Ron Klain tells us it was a pretty good year, 2021, so interesting --

CONCHA: Not bad.

MCENANY: -- point that he made on his rosy Twitter feed. But Joey Jones, that juxtaposition we just saw was startling. I mean, you have those long lines, images that would've been acceptable may be at the start of the pandemic but not two years in, and that compared to Joe Biden playing with his new dog, Commander, tossing a ball with Jill Biden while they have a mask on and not signing the contract for COVID tests until late next week. What is going on here?

JOHNNY JOEY JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, there is mixed messaging and then there is no messaging. And this is no messaging as far as the strategy goes because you can't stand on one side and tell me this is an emergency and that we have these problems that we need to adhere to. This is an outbreak.

And then on the other side say, but you know what, in a couple of weeks, maybe a month, you will be able to take test. You can't stand on one side and have Dr. Fauci, which really, what bothers me most about that sound bite. I don't need Dr. Fauci to concern himself with how society is functioning.

In other words, I don't need him to make decisions based on what politicians, what an elected leader should be making a decision on. He is a bureaucrat. His job is to advise the leader of this country, and I don't know if anyone sits at home watches President Biden address the country and then listens to, you know, Dr. Fauci and the leader of the CDC and say OK, who is actually making the decisions here? We know who is making decisions here.

What was fantastic about President Trump is I never once believed the buck didn't stop with him. As a matter of fact, Democrats would make fun of him firing people that they didn't think you should fire, you know, so often, but it's because he took advice, made the decision, and stuck with it, and that's what leaders do even when they are wrong. Even when the decisions are wrong, that's when the buck stops with you.

With President Biden, it just comes across like he is being reactionary and I don't want my leader to be reacting all the time.

MCENANY: Yes, there is quite a difference. And then Kat, St. Anthony Fauci, the guy who never met a holiday he didn't want to cancel, he had some advice for us this New Year's. Let's roll the tape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAUCI: If your plans are to go to a 40 to 50-person New Year's Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy New Year, I would strongly recommend that this year, we do not do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCENANY (on camera): Kat, I know you're going to a 400 to 500-person New Year's Eve party very likely. Am I --

(CROSSTALK)

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm hosting it. I'm hosting it at my very small apartment. But look, I'm going to do whatever I want because I had my second COVID of the year in general but also of the year over Christmas.

LESLIE MARSHALL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Wow.

TIMPF: Yes, two shouts, two COVID, 2021. Great time. And so, I did nothing for Christmas.

MARSHALL: Wow.

TIMPF: So, I'm going to do whatever he wants. And I think a lot of this does come down to the individual. I think that we can criticize Biden all we want. It's not his fault that COVID is here. It is his fault in terms of some of the measures that he has taken that have created problems of their own when so much of this comes down to the individual.

JONES: That's right.

TIMPF: The new CDC guidance it says that if you don't have a booster shot and you come into contact with someone who has COVID, you got to stay home for five days. If I come into contact with someone with COVID I have to stay home for five days even though I just got over COVID?

I'm not going to -- I'm not saying immunity is perfect because obviously I had two COVIDs, I've been, you know, I understood that two is more than one for quite some time now, not to brag, but my individual situation is going to be different than yours and lots of other people, and now that we know vaccines aren't really doing much to stop the spread, they absolutely are in terms of reducing hospitalizations and deaths. But these are conversations you need to be having with your doctor.

JONES: Yes.

MCENANY: Yes. Kat, two COVIDs, we know Gutfeld is watching your -- watching your math there from some vacation oasis.

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: I'm doing a good job.

MCENANY: So, you're doing great on Gutfeld by the way.

TIMPF: Thank you.

MCENANY: Yes, you're doing a really good job. But, Leslie, I would never ask you to defend Joe Biden's testing debacle, so instead, I'm going to ask you to defend what is the craziest clip of 2021. Let's roll the tape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLLE WALLACE, HOST, MSNBC: You see how difficult this is for this administration. I mean, I'm a Fauci groupie, I'm a thrice vaccinated, mask adhering. I buy KN95 mask by the, you know, caseload. They're on every pocket. I wear them everywhere except when I sit down. And I am certain that this is not a variant I can outrun.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCENANY (on camera): Leslie?

MARSHALL: Well, first of all, she is doing what she wants. Kat did what she wants. And I am going to defend the testing. Because the testing comes from the manufacturers when we look back as the Delta variant and the first variant of COVID, we were getting PCR test on mass. We are not out of PCR, folks, which are the most accurate and most reliable, even more so of respiratory PCR panel that test for 11 things, all COVID, including respiratory infection, viruses, et cetera.

What we are looking at our home tests which aren't as accurate. We are looking for rapid tests which aren't as accurate. And I say this because I have friends and family who tested negative at home and had to wait, went in, got their PCR test, then, they were positive.

So, when Kat says I do what I want, a lot of people are doing what they want, and that's part of the problem.

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: But my husband also had a negative PCR, he had COVID.

MARSHALL: I'm here in Los Angeles working from my home studio. I was supposed to be in Boston because so many people my family got COVID I couldn't even go to the party. I was supposed to go to -- got on a plane, came back home, and I may have scratchy throat but I am COVID free. I tested negative.

So that's part of the problem. We didn't know that we were going to have this urge, we didn't know there was going to be a demand for these types of tests versus PCR test. This is not political, and there's not just one person to picks up the phone and say, hey, send them down the line.

MCENANY: Leslie?

MARSHALL: Speaking of, we're going to have half a billion tests in a few days and 200 to 500 million test months going forward and we'll be able to order them online.

(CROSSTALK)

MCENANY: Leslie, we should have never been in this position. Leslie, I am very glad you are COVID free, but we should not be two years into COVID-19 with a testing shortage where you can't get it on the walls of CVS and you have to wait days for a test result. I think that's just pretty obvious to the American people. But hey, we'll see next year in the midterms.

Up next, the irony. Liberals fearful of the crime wave that they voted for. They are now loading up on guns.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JONES (on camera): There's a crime wave rocking cities all across America and it is showing no signs of letting up in this New Year. Wealthy liberals in Los Angeles are packing heat following several high-profile violent home invasion robberies. And one outlet calls it, quote, "an arms race of the affluent."

And get this, most are arming themselves for the first time. And despite backlash to defunding the police and no bail policies, liberals keep pushing their far-left policies. Over in Washington state, lawmakers want to reduce penalties for drive-by shootings in the name of racial equity.

And finally, how ridiculous is this. A tweet about the -- a tweet from the IRS is going viral. Highlighting that the agency is urging criminals to report stolen property as income.

All right, Kat, I want to come to you on this first. Who knew that they were going to pay for Build Back Better by taxing theft and drug deals, is that something that you think that thieves and drug dealers are going to respond well to? Do you think we'll get a few billion dollars, maybe get that Jeff Bezos money from our thieves?

TIMPF: I just think it's very ironic for the IRS to be telling people to report stolen income when all of the IRS's income is stolen income.

JONES: That's right.

TIMPF: I mean, what does the IRS do to create revenue? They don't. They take revenue that other people have created without their consent. What is that called? That is called stealing. So, they have a lot of nerve for doing that. I mean, I hated the IRS for a lot of reasons, because it is, you know, a thieving organization. But now I also hate its lack of self- awareness.

JONES: I think it's great. I mean, you know, when I go to my tax guy I say listen, I can pay you, I can pay the IRS, you decide which one gets paid here. Like, help me figure this out. Where can I save money?

Joe, moving on, we are talking about -- we're talking -- we're talking about drive-by shootings. Isn't that attempted murder? I mean, I'm pretty sure attempted murder is what happens when you hang a gun out of a car and shoot at someone. How is attempted murder worse or less bad, depending on the race of the person squeezing the trigger?

CONCHA: Yes. You know, all lives matter. I know I'm not supposed to say that I guess in some circles, but they do.

JONES: Yes.

CONCHA: And look, J.J., what kind of world do we live in? Again, this bears repeating. Washington state, they are going to reduce penalties for drive-by shootings with the aim of promoting racial equity. I mean, we are not supposed to repeat things in cable news as kind of a rule, but that deserves echoing.

And this bill is introduced by Democratic Represents Tarra Simmons and David Hackney, interesting names here considering the circumstances. Remember those names. The next time you read about a toddler or a young child gunned down accidentally in a drive-by shooting.

Here's some facts. Sixteen U.S. cities they've reported record homicide rates this year. Think about that. And that's what happens when you demonize police officers, that's what happens because they now are resigning in record numbers, and when a president and a vice president in Biden and Harris who barely mention skyrocketing crime. I mean, you tell me, we talk about images and optics last segment, let's talk about it again.

We have not seen the president flanked by police officers saying this must stop and I'm going to do everything in my power to help those mayors and those governors with that. Instead, we got the White House press secretary Jen Psaki, she actually argued once that, actually Republicans are the ones who wants to defund the police at one time at band camp. It's like, no, they don't want to defund the police. That's ridiculous.

So, look, American -- the police are overwhelmed and now people feel they have to take security and protecting themselves into their own hands. We're at that point now and quite frankly, it's hard to blame them, Johnny.

JONES: Well, you know, well, Leslie, you are out in California. I hope that you purchased a firearm. If you need some advice on it, I'm happy to give it to you. But is that what's happening, is California the big gun state now because of these policies, because places like San Francisco are nearly uninhabitable according to people -- uninhabitable according to the people that come on this channel this morning. Talking about their stores being broken into eight times. Is that why people are buying guns? Is that what California is now, you got to arm yourself to defend yourself?

MARSHALL: OK, J.J., love you, do the stats. In California we had gun ownership for a long time, even among my fellow Democrats. I'm not a big gun person. I have two teenagers that have a love-hate relationship. That frightens me a bit.

Can I just say I want to laugh at Beverly Hills that has a 150 percent lower violent crime rate than the rest of the country, live in gated communities with security details, dogs, and also inner and outer security systems want guns on top of it. I think they will be OK.

I also want to say, I hate the IRS. And if a criminal is going to steal for me and they are going to put what they stole from me and claim it on their tax return, I'll be happy to claim what they took for me on mine.

And then one last thing, don't fall down all of you, as a liberal, I'm pretty much to the right of Attila the Hun when it comes to crime. I think the drive-by policy is stupid, although I do think -- I think there's a lot of racial, and I know there's a lot of racial disparity in our criminal justice system, that is not the right way to go about it. OK, you only need to drink now, right?

JONES: Yes. But it's not that -- and I'm not going to debate you on this because I think we pretty much agree, but that's two different things, and that is the problem, Kayleigh, is they take one thing and say, hey, listen, we've got stats here that says too many young black men are being profiled. And I'm willing to hear that, listen to that and change policies on that.

And you take that all the way to saying attempted murder is racial inequality? That's too big of a gap. That is a bridge too far. And Kayleigh, I think what that means is this is just going to be a red wave momentum in the midterms. I don't think people are going to stand for this. I think Americans see right through it.

MCENANY: No doubt. Look, they're seeing pure idiocy on every level from the guy at the top, President Joe Biden, who cuddle with the defund the police movement before whispering hey, I actually don't support defund the police. Psaki says at one or two times from the podium.

But to Joe's point, he never stands there with police officers saying crime is undetectable. No, he is not a leader. He is abdicated leadership on this issue. It took him until summer of this year to even speak out against violent crime.

And you are exactly right, Joey. There will be a big price to pay in the midterms. I predict a massive red wave, we will take the House, possibly even the Senate, and it's because of Joe Biden and crime is a big reason only to be overtaken by inflation, the economy, COVID, Afghanistan, all the other crises that followed after the crime crisis.

JONES: I think it's absolutely possible to believe in and listen to people's plight and what they're going through and also have law and order. Call me crazy. I hope Republicans show it in policy.

All right. Up next, Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict could spell big trouble for others connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CONCHA (on camera): And we made it through 2021. Welcome back. Now convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell faces the rest of her life in the big house, speculation now growing that she will flip on Epstein's pals and start, quote, "singing like a canary," unquote, in exchange for a shorter sentence.

Maxwell's attorneys say they will appeal, they always do, and legal experts think other people could be going down too.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY GRACE, FOX NATION HOST: Well, she is going to practice her singing voice. OK? So, I believe that all along she has been playing her cards very, very wisely. She didn't need to implicate other people. And everybody is saying hey, is Trump involved, is Clinton involved, is Leon Black involved?

Famous political figures, wealthy people. But listen, but even if she names names, the state still has to create a case. But this would be the time for her to start naming names. I mean, after the life she's lived in complete and lavish luxury, three hats and a cat, that doesn't look too good for her.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CONCHA (on camera): Meanwhile, the heat is turning up on other friends of Epstein like royal Prince Andrew and his lawyers holding, quote, "emergency talks," unquote, after Maxwell's guilty verdict.

So does this canary start singing? Kayleigh, I go to you first. So, basically Maxwell has three options here. Right? She can either not talk, she could talk to reduce her sentence, obviously appeal. Appeal is probably the not likely option in terms of getting her out of this any time soon.

The question is, do you feel the same way I do about singing? In other words, she's so good (Inaudible). And the advice to Henry Hill early on was never rat on your friends. So, if she rats here, even if she gets a shorter sentence, what does that do for her? She is 60 years old. She gets out at age 85 as opposed to 170? I wonder if she talks. So, what's your bet if you were to bet on this right now?

MCENANY: If I have to bet, these are a lot of slimy folks, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and I believe she is singing. What incentive does she have not to sing? Maybe she gets out, you know, has one year left to live, two years left to live if gets out at, you know, 90, 95.

CONCHA: Good point.

MCENANY: But the role that she had in this, I mean, think about this, prosecutor said, you know, if you are single, middle-age man who invites people to go to your private home or your ranch or your plane to New York City, you are considered creepy. But if you're a middle-age man who has this, you know, young, nice-looking woman who goes out and tries to normalize this and talks to young girls, it's a little bit different. Maybe in the young girl's mind, they're -- in words of prosecutors, "lured into a trap."

So Ghislaine Maxwell, what a horrible thing she's done luring people into this trap, these young women. But waiting in that trap were these men who deserve to be sought after, who deserve to have prosecutors go after them in the same fashion they went after Maxwell. This is not acceptable. And if these people didn't have millions and millions and millions of dollars, Justice would have been served here a whole lot quicker.

CONCHA: Lesley Marshall has a very simple pithy short question. Given what's happened here with the circumstances in the past and people involved, do you think she's safe at this point regardless of being behind bars?

MARSHALL: Now, that's very interesting because there are questions as to whether Epstein actually did kill himself. Very good question, Joe. I don't know. I think they're going to keep her very safe. I think her song should be canary in a coal mine, because I think she will be singing.

Snitches may end up in ditches unless you want a deal. And the bigger the name, the bigger the deal unless the sentence time this woman is going to get, I believe. You know, the sad thing here is, you know, we're looking for former presidents' names. We're looking for princes.

What we forget are pilots, chauffeurs, cooks, maids, butlers, other people who knew this was going on, and who were just as culpable in my -- in many other people's opinion, who kept catching their paychecks knowing the damage that was being done to these young girls, more than 100 that we know of, that are now women.

I think she definitely will cut the deal even if it, you know, cuts her sentence by a few years. I think she is keeping that black book of hers close to the chest. And she's very smart, actually. She has come from a very powerful and rich family. And that means they can hire very powerful attorneys, which she has.

And I think that may work well for her. And hopefully, it'll actually work well for the victims in the long run. But I don't want to see an immunity being put on the table for this woman. And that could be something she requests as we know.

CONCHA: Kat, I'll give you an option here as far as -- what would you rather have, access to Area 51 and all the secrets behind there or Ghislaine Maxwell's black book? Go.

TIMPF: Probably this. I think we should have access to this. I'm not going to predict you know whether she's going to talk or not, because ever since we saw her at that in and out, just out there at that in and out like everything was cool, I don't ever think I can get inside her brain of why she does what she does when she's in trouble.

But the unfortunate thing is powerful sex predators are so powerful because not of just themselves, because there are so many people who are also powerful who are involved. And then there's people who are not involved but who know about things that are going on and could have done something but look the other way.

And every time we see one of these figureheads get taken down, there's always a bunch more people who are either involved or knew about it who never do get taken down. So, as much as I desperately want to see everyone get held accountable here, as much as I desperately want to know everything, I don't have that much faith in the world.

CONCHA: Let's go around the circle here as far as the semi-Brady Bunch thing that's going on here, right? So, J.J., I'm going to start with the first. Lightning round here, OK. Pick one or two people you think should be the most nervous right now if Maxwell does talk. And go, and then we'll go to Kayleigh, Leslie, Kat.

JONES: Yes, listen, I think anybody who's done anything wrong. I don't care who they are. I hope they all come out and I hope they all go to jail. This is not -- this is not trivial. This is about taking advantage of kids. You know, these weren't young women. These were children. And that's a big deal. And so, I hope they all burn.

CONCHA: I think if you're on that flight manifest, yes, you may be in that black book and your name may be added over. So, we'll see. I don't know what those names are.

CONCHA: All right, Leslie, quickly.

MARSHALL: The name I'm hearing come up again and again who has sought additional legal counsel is Prince Andrew. So, I'm going to say that's the one we're going to be looking at right now potentially.

CONCHA: Very good. Kat, capital.

MARSHALL: Yes, I agree with Johnny Joey Jones because the names I would give would just be because of how famous those people are. And I think that anyone who's involved in this at any capacity is disgusting and I would like to see them rot.

CONCHA: I think we all agree on that certainly. Coming up, creepy technology is invading our lives and causing all sorts of problems. We'll explain that one next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MARSHALL: Is tech getting out of control? Well, we have two wild stories. China has reportedly developed an artificial intelligence prosecutor that's capable of evaluating crimes and filing charges with stunning accuracy.

And Amazon is apologizing after digital assistant Alexa encouraged a 10- year-old girl to do a dangerous challenge. Here's the mom describing what happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We it actually told her to do was to pull -- plug a phone charger partway in and then touch the exposed prongs a penny. I was actually right there in the room with her and I just -- I kind of was so freaked out. I'm like no, Alexa, no.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MARSHALL: Unbelievable. I had to get rid of Alexa because she was helping my son with his math homework.

Kayleigh, I know you're a mom like me. I wanted to get your -- I'm not joking about that, guys. I wanted to get your reaction on this because this truly is very dangerous. And we know there's a lot of other stuff with TikTok and challenges going on out there. Your thoughts as a mom.

MCENANY: Yes. I got rid of my Alexa too, Leslie. But if you go to my house, literally every plug has a plastic cap in it because I have a 2-year-old and my biggest fear is her trying to put something in that plug as we know 2-year-olds eagerly tried to do, including my daughter.

So, the thought that they could listen to TikTok and be instructed to do this -- TikTok, by the way, owned by bite dance, by the way, which is a China-based company. One last point, this China artificial prosecutor, 97 percent accuracy, maybe they should look at, oh, I don't know, China who's committing genocide against an entire people group, the Uyghurs. Just a thought.

MARSHALL: J.J., I want to go to you on China. Thank you, Kayleigh, for the segue there. You know, are we part of this problem? And is this where we're headed with artificial intelligence prosecutors because we're using self- checkout even though many of us technophobes like me often cry for human help?

JONES: You know, I'd love to really rip into this one. And obviously, I don't want AI prosecutors deciding my fate. But if you look around the country as some of the DAs we elect and how corrupt some of our local judicial systems are, I mean, maybe it would be a step in the -- in the direction of justice.

All I can think about is the -- I think it's the Tom Cruise movie, it's the Minority Report where they start arresting people before they commit a crime, which is kind of like what we see with some of the purge in the military, that you were you were friends with somebody, we think you might become a radical, so let's go ahead and kick you out. I'm afraid that we're kind of heading in that direction in this country already.

MARSHALL: Joe, quickly, you know, onto J.J.'s point about China, do you think it's almost impossible, though, for us to do this because the machines are only as good as the humans who programmed them?

CONCHA: That's an excellent point. But I think we're so reliant on the more the more that we're just going to embrace this technology even if we're scared that eventually robots will take over the world. You look at polls, and something like 70 percent of Americans think that robots will take over.

But I have to disagree with you and Kayleigh on the whole Alexa thing. I literally just told my kid today, I swear to God, that if you have trouble spelling a word when you're doing your spelling homework, ask Alexa and she'll tell you how to spell it. So, I think it could be a good thing sometimes perhaps.

JONES: That's right. That's right. Use the tools you have available.

CONCHA: Yes. Don't come to me. I can't spell.

MARSHALL: Kat, on the Amazon story, because I love your answers. They're very witty and that's the -- and I would say, lighter of the stories. But Alexa, what's your take as I think the younger member of the -- youngest member of this panel with Alexa, Amazon, and TikTok and these messages, these challenges for kids.

TIMPF: Right. I am -- I am also the childless person on the panel.

MARSHALL: I know.

TIMPF: Yes, I have no children. I also have no Alexa. But I will say the issue with, you know, technology and AI, in general, is when things go wrong, who is responsible, right? I mean, if I were to be running around telling kids to put pennies in sockets, I don't think it'd be good enough for me to just say, oh, my bad, I won't do that anymore. There would be -- you know, I'd go to prison or at the very least there'd be an investigation. So, that's the question here. When these things mess up, who's responsible for that?

MARSHALL: And you know what? I know you don't want to have kids after listening to our parenting advice, especially Joe's. Nice to sit down, teaching kids to read, teach a kid to spell. Anyway, "THE FASTEST" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TIMPF: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." All right, first up, people will do anything to get the perfect photo. A woman is suffering a beach photoshoot fail after a wave smashed into her while striking a pose. She then slipped again on mossy rocks. Ouch.

All right, so, you know, Joe Concha, you are very famous for always wanting to get very good photos of yourself. So, do you have any tips or tricks for this woman as someone who does a lot of beach photo shoots?

CONCHA: Thank you. I got married at the beach, Kat, Jersey Shore, a little place called Spring Lake. And we took photos --

TIMPF: Shout out.

CONCHA: -- on the jetty. Yes, it does. And this was the biggest fear, you know. And the problem is now this is the one thing she's going to remember about this day. So, look, the trick is to stand in front of the jetty. The photo can still get the ocean in the background. You don't have to be on it. And you avoid situations like this where you're being talked about in front of three million people on the most popular show on cable.

TIMPF: Well, Leslie, I in general hate having my photo taken because it's just the camera on your face. Like, you got to look attractive and you have to look so attractive that you want to remember it forever. And I can't handle the pressure. So, I don't know how you feel about it but this would never be me.

MARSHALL: Have you read my Twitter feed? What do you mean the camera adds weight, fatty? I mean, and you are skinny girls, so don't even talk to me. Don't -- I don't enjoy having my picture taken. I have my own inner critic that I need to silence when it comes to everything I do including my appearance.

But just one quick thing on this I can give you. One of my best friends had in New York a gallery showing of her photography, a side job, she's a film producer here in LA, of people taking selfies and getting her even dying. This is a problem worldwide. We need to be more careful and not just worry about getting that perfect photo.

TIMPF: Yes, I mean listen, Johnny Joey Jones, look, I don't -- I don't think you're the biggest selfie guy. But have you ever been involved in a situation where you're with someone who is obsessed with getting the perfect selfie? How many photos do you take before you say I'm done here?

JONES: Listen, here's the deal with pictures. They cause you to not remember the moment. Anytime someone asked me to take a picture for them, I give them one. I give him one picture and hand it back to them. That's it.

Listen, you had a moment --

TIMPF: Even if they blink?

JONES: I don't care. Listen, it's not about the picture. The picture is to remind you of the memory, not to post on social media and brag about what you did, with one exception. I'll take some time for a hunting picture because that -- you know, that's kind of my thing. But outside of that, I - - and when I say hunting picture, like, the landscape, the beautiful thing I'm getting to see while I'm out enjoying the world, the country that -- where we live, what God made for us.

There's a giant social media -- there's a giant window to see the world. It's called your eyes. Go out and do it.

TIMPF: Yes, but Kayleigh, sometimes you don't -- you know, have you ever been like in bad look and real ugly and you see a picture of yourself and you're like, I look nothing like that right now. But it helps you to remember that you are capable of looking that hot.

MCENANY: Yes. OK, so my husband loves taking photos of me at the most awkward times, like when I'm sleeping with my mouth open, or like I forgot to take off my makeup or I passed out on the couch. It's sick when you look through his phone, Kat. I'll show you next time.

TIMPF: I would love to see it. All right, next up, who are you talking to? A new study finds that over half of adults admit they have conversations with inanimate objects while 60 percent say they have two-way conversations with their pets. Another 44 percent say they talk to their house plants.

So, you know, Leslie, congratulations to all those people on keeping plants alive, which I have been unable to do thus far.

MARSHALL: Well, maybe I should have spoken to mine. They're all dead as well. Does good morning -- does good morning baby to my dog count? I don't have conversations with my dog. But I do talk to myself at stores and I tell people, I'm not crazy, I'm just doing my mental checklist out loud.

TIMPF: Yes, Joey, like I have full-on conversations with my cat. But at least talking to your animal, I think that number is a little bit low. What kind of person doesn't talk to their animal? What do you do, you just sit there and stare and breathe at each other? That seems sociopathic and strange to me.

JONES: Listen, that's why you have pets --

TIMPF: Yes.

JONES: -- so there -- you know, crap rolls downhill, there's somebody you can gripe at they can't drive back at you. That's the whole point. My papa used to say it's OK to talk to yourself, you just can't answer yourself. And so, I've always abided by that rule. I tell myself, hey man, you need to do better. But I never -- I never chirp back at me so I'm OK.

TIMPF: Well, that's the problem. You should be telling yourself then how to do better. That's how you improve. Joe, you have conversations with yourself, right?

CONCHA: Absitively, and my dog as well like everybody else. I talked my dog constantly. He's a good listener, non-judgmental. He's my Dr. Melfi, all right. I can get everything out and feel better about. It's like talking to a priest but different.

TIMPF: Yes. My cat sometimes isn't the best listener. It makes it all about him. But Kayleigh, what do you think?

MCENANY: Yes, talking to inanimate objects. Well, I spent the better part of last year talking to very animated objects in different talks with the White House Press Corps who have since become inanimate, so I'll leave it there.

TIMPF: All right, well, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCENANY: Before we get to "ONE MORE THING," do not miss THE FIVE's big New Year's Eve celebration tomorrow. And tune in at 10:00 for the All-American New Year live from Nashville. You won't want to miss it.

It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." And I want to thank all of you for purchasing my book For Such A Time As This: My Faith Journey Through The White House And Beyond. You made it a liberal New York Times bestseller. I'm just joking. It is not liberal. But pick up your copy wherever books are sold.

Secondly, I found this footage of Democrats trying to pass the Build Back Better Plan. We'll pop that up really quick before moving on to Joey Jones.

JONES: That's a -- that's a great video there.

MCENANY: You're up, Joey.

JONES: Hey, congratulations too. Listen, you guys have -- you've heard me talk about boot campaign. It's an organization that supported me and now I support. They have a program called Santa's Boots where they custom shop for 100 military families every year.

And this year, one of the families here, Army widow, Gold Star widow Tara McLaughlin has three children ages two, five, and four. And they were able to deliver packages to them. And these are toys that those kids asked for. And I'll tell you, this is just one story out of 100 this year. The program is on 500 families in 29 states over the last handful years.

And if you're looking for somewhere to buy toys other than maybe for your own school kids, check out bootcampaign.org. This is a great program.

MCENANY: That is beautiful. Everyone, check that out. Joe Concha, you're up.

CONCHA: And J.J., that's awesome. So, look, Mrs. Concha and I got the kids electric scooters for Christmas. And one can only imagine how this went. Watch, but more importantly, listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CONCHA: There they go. I went back and forth on whether this was a good idea. I'm going to go with good for now. Nope, bad. He went down again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CONCHA: Yes, so,I couldn't tell you that any better but poorly he went headfirst right into the curb. He got right back up though and it's all good. So, get your kid an electric scooter not for Christmas. It's a coin flip at this point. But just make sure they're well padded. That's all.

MCENANY: He got back up. That's what matters. Kat, over to you.

TIMPF: All right, this is very important so I'm glad we have time to talk about this. But -- so there's a woman in England whose dog is going viral for its hair. Look at that hair. So, she insists that it's all-natural. She says it's all-natural, not fake. But I know that's not true because a few Christmases ago, we put my hair extensions on my brother's dog.

So, we have a photo of that. Yes, there's Rigby Timpf, my brother's dog wearing my hair extensions. It looks exactly the same. She's lying. I know what fake hair looks like on a dog.

CONCHA: Wow. It sounds like --

MCENANY: I love it. That's beautiful. Leslie.

MARSHALL: I love a happy ending and especially holiday time. An 88-year-old grandfather in San Antonio, Texas is ending the year as a new college graduate alongside his 23-year-old granddaughter. Renee Neira graduated from the University of Texas and he got his degree while his granddaughter got her degree. I love that.

JONES: God bless America.

CONCHA: Excellent.

MCENANY: Wow. God bless America. That's beautiful. It has been wonderful to be here with all of you. Happy New Year's Eve. That is it for us. Watch THE FIVE tomorrow this time. You'll have the original crew. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.