'The Five' analyzes Biden's first 100 days in office

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Jesse Watters, Dagen McDowell, my prom date, Juan Williams and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City and this is THE FIVE.

Well, a big week on tap for President Biden. He is closing in on the 100th day mark of his presidency and gearing up for first pivotal address to Congress this Wednesday. So how are Americans grading his presidency so far? Well, voters are split.

A new Fox News poll shows his approval rating at 54 percent, that job performance lower than Barack Obama's and George W. Bush's but a little higher than President Trump's. And Senator Rand Paul is blasting Biden for failing to keep his promise on unity and bipartisan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Well, you know, just a couple months ago we were hearing from President Biden the newly inaugurated President Biden that he was going to unify the country and then we were going to work together and have bipartisanship. I'm still waiting, Mr. President. I haven't seen any of that. I think what I have seen so far is, it's Biden's way or the highway.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO (on camera): But Biden is getting high marks from the progressive left. Listen to what Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is saying now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): President Biden has definitely exceeded expectations that progressives had. You know, I will be frank, I think a lot of us expected a much more conservative administration. But the active invitation and willingness and collaboration with progressives in his first 100 days or almost 100 days has been very impressive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO (on camera): That's her take. Greg, there is a little bit of new math happening on these polls. Take a listen to Chuck Todd yesterday on Meet the Press.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Do I have to?

PERINO: Yes. Just listen and then we will get your opinion.

GUTFELD: It's Monday, Dana.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: He took over and things seem to smooth out. Some might argue they always would have but it doesn't matter. It's on his watch and that has given him political capital, Willy, because in our numbers here you see that that is driving the overall positive approval ratings he has. And any time you are over 50 in this polarized environment that's really solid. It's sort of the new 60 percent of the way when you and I grew up in the 80s and '90s.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO (on camera): Fifty-three is the new 60. What do you think?

GUTFELD: What a -- OK, first off, what a dork. I mean, to say actually look at percentage of polling like 53 percent is the new 60 percent. If somebody ever said that at a bar you would throw them out.

Look, he should be at 90 percent right now. He has the wind and a fawning press at his back and he can barely beat the most media despised president in history, Donald Trump. So, I think actually he is kind of cruising with a c plus. But for me, I feel like I'm watching a socialist version of Bad Grandpa, you know, where a hard-core radical done a fake old man costume and quickly dismantles law and order the border, our education system, our tax system.

Joe is basically, take with polydent and hair plugs and no wonder AOC is beaming like a kid at Christmas because she is getting everything she want. Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, I should add. So, I think we've learned that the best way to push a dangerous agenda is to appear as the least dangerous person on earth a befuddled grandfather who needs a GPS t find the West Wing.

PERINO: Well, and you bring up socialism and Che Guevara there is another person who thinks that this is how things are going in the first 100 days. Listen to Kevin McCarthy, Jesse, he was on Fox News Sunday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA), HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: If I look at the 100 days, it's more like a bait and switch. The bait was he was going to govern as bipartisan but the switch is he's governed as a socialist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO (on camera): All right, Jesse, do you agree, socialist?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: It's a good line. And the media just covers him as a moderate. So, he can do whatever he wants and he will always be branded as a moderate. But, Dana, Biden should be at 60 percent at this poll. If he didn't open the border, he is getting crushed by independents. Only 22 percent of independents thinks he is doing a good job on the border policy. Seventy-seven percent of all Americans believe Biden is to blame for the border crisis.

PERINO: That's bipartisan.

WATTERS: So, it just goes to show you what that is. And just, you know, how willing they are to just hurt their own political standings in the country just to turn Texas blue. There is some other things that jumped out at me from the poll, Dana. It said that by a 20-point margin the American people support low taxes and smaller government. So, I look at that I'm like, all right, my people, here we go.

And then the next question is by an 8-point margin, the American people support higher taxes on the rich and a bigger government to have Joe Biden do the $2 trillion infrastructure plan. That is why they call polling an art.

Also, something that jumped out at me too, Dana, there are two top issues for the Democrats --

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: -- are climate change and racism. Totally subjective. Unmeasurable. Media driven, and then the two top issues for Republicans are immigration and the economy. Concrete substantive issues that actually affect the American people.

It just goes to show how effective the media propaganda and fear is in putting the American people in a trance. And distracting them from issues that drive midterm turnout like immigration and the economy. But I don't put a lot of stock in the first 100 days. He is in the honeymoon period or for a Democrat that's just being a Democrat. He has only done a few things.

He has only spent billions on COVID relief. He killed all the Keystone jobs and he opened the border. That's it. He basically coasted on COVID-19. And took all the credit while Operation Warp Speed and the Democrat and Republican governors did all the work. He has a light schedule. He pokes his head up once in a while, reads off the teleprompter and then goes back inside and lets the media do the heavy lifting.

At that point that is the fairest assessment you could give for the first 100 days. And I challenge anybody who says otherwise.

PERINO: All right. We will give that a shot right now because I mean, Juan, in some ways, can they have it both ways the opposition to President Biden saying that he is governing as a socialist way far left getting all these things done but also when you look as Jesse points out, there is actually only one big legislative effort that happened and that was COVID relief.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: Right, so I mean, so either he is busy as a bee or he is sleepy Joe. But I don't -- so I mean, I don't know how that criticism holds water. The other thing that we heard in all those soundbites, you know, from Congressman McCarthy and others was, you know, we thought he was going to be more bipartisan, a unifier.

And then you look at the poll numbers from the Fox poll, and it says that Biden, they are about split on whether or not Biden has done enough to reach out to Republicans. But there is no question. It's overwhelming they say Republicans have done nothing to try to work --

PERINO: I saw that number.

WILLIAMS: -- with Biden.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, I mean, this is, you know, an indication when you want to, you know, curse him out for not being bipartisan, I think it's important to tell the whole story. But on the whole issue of the 100 days, I would have to say I think he is doing very well.

COVID is the number one issue for all Americans and right now what you have is a situation where half of all adults in the country have gotten at least one shot. I think it's 95 million adults are fully vaccinated. That's pretty good. On a very important topic, the number one topic.

Number two topic, let's just stay with the economy. The fact that he got the stimulus deal done, you know, to me this is very important. I should say that's the COVID relief deal.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Because it puts money in people's pockets who were hurt by the economic consequences of the pandemic. A hundred sixty million people got checks. Weekly unemployment last week --

PERINO: Got it.

WILLIAMS: -- was the lowest it's been in a year. So, to me, you know, when you look at 54 percent there was jokes about 54 is the new 60. We live in very politically polarized times. And the idea that even though everybody is so angry at each other that 54 percent of Americans can agree, that's pretty good.

PERINO: Dagen, it's also, I mean, I read that thing today about the shortage economy, meaning there is all sorts of things that are coming up short right now. How do you measure the first 100 days?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Well, there is 7.5 million job openings, that's higher than the pre-pandemic level because businesses can't find workers. We were talking about that last week. To Juan's point, you can analyze these polling numbers in a different way so Joe Biden is net positive, meaning approval higher than disapproval on four issues, coronavirus, healthcare, economy, foreign policy.

He is net negative on guns, border security, and immigration. What does that mean? Coronavirus, healthcare, economy, and foreign policy, Joe Biden is merely serving up stone cold Trump leftovers to the voters. That's why he is polling better on those issues. Coronavirus, vaccine, healthcare, vaccine, economy, low taxes, $4 trillion in stimulus last year before Joe Biden ever entered the White House and foreign policy. So, say thank you, Joe to Donald Trump.

And then one more thing, the reason President Biden is not polling better is because he is completely screwed over union workers. You don't need to analyze 100 days. You need to analyze one day. Joe Biden's first day in office where as Jesse said, he killed the Keystone XL pipeline. He destroyed thousands upon thousands of great paying union jobs. And then he turns around with his dishonest gum flapping and starts promising great pay and union jobs if you just pass this infrastructure plan which is a government takeover of the energy industry.

It tears up the oil and natural gas mining, pipeline, steelworks. Those jobs are going to go away. That's why you have the socialist in the ruby red lipstick all excited. This country is going down the tubes and the American people know it.

PERINO: All right. We'll have another round of whatever Dagen had right before the show. Al right, up next, Vice President Kamala Harris come up with new excuses to not visit the southern border.

WATTERS (on camera): Excuses, excuses, Vice President Kamala Harris dishing up plenty of blame and reasons on why she hasn't visited the southern border. Thirty-three days since President Biden appointed her as the crisis point person.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANA BASH, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, CNN: Are you going to go there.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: In that, yes. We are working on the plan to get there. We have deal with COVID issues. But I can't there soon enough in terms of personally getting there. It's not going to be solved overnight. It's a complex issue. Listen, if this were easy, it would have been handled years ago. We are making progress. But it's not going to evidence itself overnight. It will not. But it will be worth it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS (on camera): But the American people know exactly who is to blame. Voters in a new Fox poll say border security is worse today than it was two years ago. And guess what's actually making an appearance at the border? Copies of the V.P.'s 2019 children's book handed out to kids at a shelter along the southern border in California.

Harris' office saying they weren't aware of these welcome packs and that they are usually organized by members of the community.

Wow, Dana, imagine if Trump gave "Art of the Deal" to kids in cages, I just cannot -- I can't even see what they would say about that. I don't know.

PERINO: The color -- make it a coloring book.

WATTERS: It's kind of silly when you think about it. Right. What do you think is going on here?

PERINO: I am really just surprised at all of this. I will tell you why. So, if you recall, Vice President Harris was given this -- made the point person on the border the day after she laughed at a question when she was asked about going to the border. So, it seems to me that they overcorrected on a P.R. issue that they could have handled and now they have much bigger P.R. issue because she clearly doesn't really want to deal with it.

And you know, when they say that, you know, super heroes are everywhere but they are not at the border apparently because this issue to me, a vice president would, one, want to take on a big issue like this and also the administration is taking on so much water and negativity when it comes to the border issue as you saw in that poll and then all the other polls. It's just obvious on its face.

And I'm starting to feel like, you know, she had this moment in these first 100 days and it was different and it was new. And when you see on Wednesday night when she is sitting there with Nancy Pelosi and Biden is giving the speech, that will be historic, that is a moment. But then what are you doing with that moment? Where are you stepping up? And I feel like -- I just really feel that that has been lacking.

WATTERS: Well, Dagen, she says she can't get down to the northern triangle because of COVID. She has been vaccinated. I'm sure the presidents of those countries have been vaccinated but that's how just a convenience excuse.

MCDOWELL: Right. And what message does that send to the border personnel and the volunteers at the border and well, quite frankly, people working in hospitals for more than the last year and grocery store workers who put their lives on the line.

This is a lose-lose for Vice President Harris in two ways because she is clearly being fed this oh blame COVID, don't go to the border yet. And then these books magically show up in welcome gift bags for children. So that makes her like -- looks like she is not in charge.

So, she is week or, on the other hand, she just doesn't want to be photographed with a bunch of suffering children and that makes her look uncaring. So, she can't get out of this. But they are craving -- the Biden administration they are craven poll watchers if these numbers keep declining, they will make a change and fast.

Remember what they did last summer? They didn't say bupkis about the riots that were raging in cities --

WATTERS: No way.

MCDOWELL: -- across the country and they only spoke out about it after the poll numbers started moving against them.

WATTERS: That is true. Juan, I have to give credit where credit is due. Biden saw this coming and he said here, Kamala, you take it and now we are doing a segment on Kamala Harris taking water and Biden sitting at 1600, you know, chewing gum or doing whatever he is doing.

WILLIAMS: Well, no, I think what we saw in the poll numbers indicated that immigration is a real problem for the Biden administration. He is the president, Jesse. And he is getting hit on that subject. I mean, he has got to come up with some ideas.

Now, I don't buy into this idea that it simply is making a photo op at the border is the key to the solution. I mean, gosh, if that's the case then Senator Cruz, Senator Lankford, I think Congressman McCarthy they have all been down at the border we don't have a solution as a result of their magical photo op taking selfies.

WATTERS: We do.

WILLIAMS: I think they were trying to exploit the issue for political advantage. So, I think that the reality is that, you know, when you look at the steps that they are taking, that Kamala Harris and President Biden are taking, I think they are real steps. They are trying to improve border security and you've seen the arrest, the apprehensions up markedly, you've seen improvement in terms of the asylum process with more judges put in place so that it can be more speedy.

You see increased cooperation now coming from Mexico and I think that's a breakthrough. You also see them trying to establish processing places for people who want asylum. Refugees who are seeking asylum in their home countries or outside the United States.

This -- but I think the big thing is giving aid to some of these countries and saying people don't want to leave home. They would rather stay. But they are suffering from, you know, violence, economic devastation, tornadoes and the like. Let's look at this realistically and I think you take gradual steps.

WATTERS: Yes. Well, realistically we have been giving aid for years and that hasn't always work. Greg, I would have given the plus to these kids coming across that will get them started here.

GUTFELD: Absolutely, they would learn far, so much more. By the way, I do agree with Juan, apprehension is up on the border. And Mexico was already cooperating with America. So, it wasn't a breakthrough. Trump had already had that covered. We also learned how to do those photo ops from AOC who was down at the border crying her eyes out if you remember that.

I just think this whole thing was a desperate ploy to get free publicity for a new book. You know, she couldn't get book signing at borders so she went to the border. That's a joke about a bookstore that no longer exists for you young people. It used to be that.

But I -- here is the interesting story and I didn't see this coming. But she is revealing herself it be not very good at this, not very good at this job in general. And this could be why she failed miserably in the primary because she was the media's pick not the people's pick. I picked her. I thought that she was actually going to be the nominee. And then I was sure she was going to be the V.P. But that's -- I'm in the media. That was the choice.

What I thought I saw this person might be charming and interesting and ticks all the boxes but she is actually like I thought she could be the backup Q.B. but she is like the third string punter. And when she shows up at these things you feel like she is in over her head and it's compounded by the kind of, the laughter and the nervousness.

She reminds me of a co-worker that is not up for the job and when you are in a meeting it's just like every time she talks or he talks it's just a cringe moment and the dog not barking obviously is the media that just like knows it too. They thought that this was going to be the next president.

WATTERS: I think everybody on your staff knows exactly who that employee is that you are talking about at the meetings.

Ahead, the war on cops continues. Officers around the country quitting as they grapple with the left's anti-police rhetoric.

MCDOWELL: More consequences from the left's foolish desire to end all policing. Cops in New York City are dropping out of the force in droves. Retirement is among officers in America's largest city are up 75 percent. More than 5,300 NYPD uniformed officers either retired or put in their papers to leave in 2020.

Those numbers couldn't come at a worse moment after a violent weekend for the city saw shootings skyrocket. Fifteen people hurt so far in shootings across the big apple. And the Department of Justice is launching a second pattern or practice probe under the Biden administration. This time looking into the Louisville Police Department.

Greg, the demonization of all police officers has the effect of defunding. Greg?

GUTFELD: Big cop.

MCDOWELL: Greg?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He didn't say to (Inaudible).

PERINO: That's a great question, though, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: You take it, Dana.

PERINO: Well, I think that's true. It's a very -- I hadn't thought of it that way in terms of it being part of the defunding like the effect of it is defunding. That's a very interesting thing and I want to think it over, Dagen. I appreciate that point of view.

One thing I would tell you anecdotally is that yesterday I did this book signing in Manasquan, New Jersey, and several of the people that came through the line were either law enforcement or retired law enforcement and they were visibly upset. They wanted to say thank you to Fox News for our coverage of the issue they thought it was fair and also that we are at least defending police.

I was really taken by their emotion. And how much it is weighing on them and a lot of these people are also retired so I can't imagine what it's like for the people on the front lines. In addition, Dagen, the other problem is recruitment is way down. So you don't even have a pipeline.

MCDOWELL: Right. Career, Jesse, career police officers are not going to tell their kids to join the force because they will be vilified. They won't be allowed to do their jobs and their lives would be in danger.

WATTERS: And now, I don't think black American fathers and mothers will tell their sons or daughters to join the police force either in this environment. I don't think that defund the police media has anything to do with what Black Americans really want in this country.

If you look at all the polling recently, the Black America doesn't want to defend the police, they don't want to abolish the police, they want more police in their neighborhoods. And actually, a majority of black Americans say they have never felt harassed by police. But then you have the defund the police media, out of control, egging on the city council members across the country who actually defunded the police and crime surge and retirement surge, and you have more Black American victims as a result.

So, you have to ask yourself, Dana, does the defund the police media want to hurt black Americans? Do they want to just scare Black Americans into not voting Republicans? Or are they so stupid, they don't realize the results of their policies? It's probably a combination of all of them.

But if you even just take race out of it, if you get pulled over by police, honesty, respect, and compliance, those three ingredients are critical in making sure you have a calm outcome to that point of contact.

MCDOWELL: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, Jesse and I agree on something so stop the presses because Jesse is absolutely right that Black Americans want police and don't support this idea of defund the police. I don't know who the defund the police media is. What I see and what I hear in terms of American media --

WATTERS: All of then.

WILLIAMS: -- is that there's a large space between people who are on the far left, and I think you get some of the radical left who says defund the police, they had that stupid chat. But I think there are a lot people on the far right, who just want to close their eyes to this issue. They want to like, everything's fine, it's not a problem with the police.

But even today, we have another case this one in North Carolina, where you know, there's reports about how many seconds of video that police are releasing, not releasing. It's just -- you know, this is a real problem for us as Americans and I think we have to deal with it.

Right now, I am, you know, somewhat hopeful because Senator Cory Booker, Senator Tim Scott, Congresswoman Karen Bass, they're working together now to try to get a police reform bill done. President Biden seems to be on board. Senator McConnell seems to be on board. And what it would basically do is set standards for police training, accreditation, a registry for people who've committed crimes as police. That gives us all more confidence in police. That's what we want.

MCDOWELL: Greg?

GUTFELD: I don't think any of those things would help because we're talking about a very small number that is almost close to zero, out of tens of millions of encounters. So, if you just go by sheer numbers, you might get it down to zero-one year, but then it might pop up to five to 10.

Policing is the only vocation where you can be completely ignored your entire career, but eight times or nine times out of 10 million instances, you will be damned forever. We don't do this with firemen and we don't do - - I don't -- I can't think of any vocation like this.

And you brought up North Carolina. You have to -- you know, I don't know what happened in that -- in that incident, but you brought it up. But I do know that Elizabeth City, it's got to be tough to be a police officer in a city with a crime index is a four. That means you are safer than only four percent of the cities. OK. That's what it's like to be a police officer in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

I think the problem is that we come to these stories at the -- we believe the end of the story is the beginning of the story. We were there watching an individual hold the bag, the police officer. That girl that was stabbing the other -- trying to stab the other girl that was shot by the police, that was the end of her life. That's when we show up. That's when we pass judgment.

But that girl is probably alive right now and she is four years old or she is five years old, and she might be in a foster home and she might not have her parents or she might not have her father there. She might be surrounded by some very unhealthy lifestyles. She's -- what are we doing for her? What are we doing for her?

Instead, what we do is we play -- we play these videos and we hope for more videos and we keep doing it because we're there at the end. And we're there at the end when the last person is there to deal with this issue. And that person's life could be over too, that police officer, but he's still shows up but he's still does it.

MCDOWELL: Well said.

PERINO: Good point.

MCDOWELL: Great point. Coming up, can we finally kiss outdoor masks goodbye? The latest from the CDC.

WILLIAMS: Dr. Fauci once again under fire accused of flip-flopping. The White House's top health expert not saying this about outdoor COVID transmission and masks guidelines.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: It's pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low particularly. I mean, if you were a vaccinated person wearing a mask outdoors, I mean obviously the risk is miniscule.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Reports they updated guidance on wearing mask outdoors from the CDC could arrive as early as tomorrow. Now, that comes as a new study suggests our social distancing rules may have been misguided from the very start. That study claims that standing apart at 60 feet is no safer than at six feet, and that exposure time indoors is actually far more important.

Jesse, the CDC changes guidelines as they get new information. We're now more than a year into this pandemic. Situations change. So, isn't that reason to celebrate that they're being honest and straightforward?

WATTERS: Yes, like three months late, Juan. I was listening to Howard Stern this morning. He was talking about how he goes outside with his wife, Beth, and they go on walks, and he wears a mask and his wife Beth doesn't. And he had on Dr. Agus, Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS News. And he says, doctor -- who's right. And the doctor says, there's two answers. There's the personal answer, and then there's the public policy health answer.

The personal answer is sure, you don't have to wear a mask when you're vaccinated when you go outside. But the answer from a public policy health perspective is we want to continue to wear masks, the messages when you're were outside you wear a mask. And that's the problem. There's a difference between telling the truth and messaging.

And the American people don't want messaging anymore. We can go online and we can see the statistics. We see the numbers, we see the trends, we have all the studies. It's not like 20 years ago when you have to message us to death about a war or, you know, a pandemic or anything like that. We get it.

Like, Fauci is on there the other day, yesterday, saying there's 60,000 new infections a day. I said, that sounds high. I checked it out. We're at 32,000 new infections a day. He's been BS-ing us. And he's doing that to message us to death. We just want the truth, Dr. Fauci.

WILLIAMS: So Dagen, we are seeing a surge in rural communities. And especially, this is a surprise to me, among younger people, people like 30, 40, 50, higher rates of infection for them. So, you know, what are we to think about at this moment in dealing with the virus?

MCDOWELL: If you've been vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask outside period. If you've had the virus -- I've got antibodies. When I go outside, I don't wear a mask. If the CDC comes out and says, hey, you've been vaccinated, don't wear a mask outside, this is the first time that they will have delivered tangible benefits to people. And it could get people to go and get vaccinated who are reticent to go and get the shot. What 22 percent said in the Fox News poll, they don't plan to get it.

But in terms of messaging, I was sitting in the lobby of my building a few days ago and some dude was walking out and like -- and was shocked he didn't have a mask on. I went, you've been vaccinated, you don't need a mask outside. And he looked at me like I flashed him and flashed him a reptilian undercarriage.

GUTFELD: Nice.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Greg.

GUTFELD: I'm just thinking about that. What an image, Dagen. Hey, look, look, looking to Fauci for leadership is like looking to the view for brain cells. It's -- that's not his role and he's just there to just spout whatever he has to say. For example, they say now that what, 60 feet away is no safer than six feet. I anticipate the media saying, OK, we should stay 61 feet apart just for the summer, 61 feet apart.

I'll do it too. I will do it. I would be, Dagen. I love walking around without my mask on. I can't tell if the people are reacting with the pass - - with the passing scowl because they recognize me or it's because I'm maskless.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, they're saying, shortly there'll be more vaccine than people who want to get the vaccinations. Shouldn't people just get vaccinated?

PERINO: Look, it is a personal choice, but I think that it does provide you a lot of freedom and confidence. I walked around all day outside in New York City on Saturday. I didn't wear a mask. I didn't get one scowl. I didn't get one negative comment, because I think people are realizing that it doesn't make sense anymore.

I think the CDC do this about masking outside and they have held the announcement to give it to President Biden so that he could do it on his first 100 days because he said on January 21st, I'm just going to ask you to do it for 99 days, guys. So, tomorrow at 1:30, watch, he's going to make this announcement.

The last thing I would say is there is no rule that you have to do every Sunday show every week. You don't have to do it, Dr. Fauci. You don't have to. Take a day off.

WILLIAMS: All right, "THE FASTEST" is up next right here on THE FIVE. Stay with us.

GUTFELD: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up, Oklahoma woman charged with a felony for not returning a VH1 tape -- VHS tape from 21 years ago. Prosecutors say she failed to return a copy of Sabrina The Teenage Witch from a video store in 1999. And a warrant was issued for her arrest. But the DA's office eventually dismissed the case just last week.

You know, Dana, I was thinking this is the kind of scandal that would come from your past, right? It's like -- you know, it's like oh my God, this is the one thing that could get you canceled. And I bet you have probably a VHS copy of the Parent Trap somewhere in your house.

PERINO: I wanted to take the Greased Lightning one. That one was like amazing. I love going to Blockbuster. I get so much anxiety if I forgot to return something.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: But I feel sorry for this woman. Can you imagine the Panic of getting arrested for this?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: For a store that doesn't even exist anymore.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's crazy. You know, Juan, I'm 100 percent, you know, pro- law enforcement, but I would have, you know, maybe cut her a break, put her away for about six months tops.

WILLIAMS: You're so kind.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You know, I think there was a Seinfeld episode about a library book like this.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But you know, I guess you know, library books, VHS tapes from Blockbuster, that five cents a day adds up after 20 years.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, I think, Dagen, I think that Sabrina the Teenage Witch is probably a grandmother.

MCDOWELL: Not quite. Maybe. I'm just thinking like, at least the movie wasn't Beaches. I used -- this is totally true. I managed an action video store when I was in college. And I would never ever report anybody to the police for not returning a movie. I might go in the parking lot and kill your car, but I'd never call the cops.

GUTFELD: Did you -- did you ever have -- did you have that special curtain doff section?

PERINO: Oh, my gosh. What would that be for?

MCDOWELL: I think you had to ask me and I had to go on the back, but we had plenty of stock if you know what I mean.

PERINO: Wow.

GUTFELD: I hear you. Jesse spends a lot of time in that section. He just -- he wouldn't return them. He just keep them.

PERINO: She called it the action store.

WATTERS: I used to -- I used to wear that curtain. No, man, that brought back some memories. Let's go.

GUTFELD: Yes. There's no more danger anymore. You had to go to a place and like risk a little bit. But now it's just like everything is on the internet. It's no -- you got a faucet of just stuff. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

PERINO: It's time for "ONE MORE THING." I'll go first. So, last night, Fox News aired a special that I was able to participate in because my former boss, President Bush, has published a new book, it's called Out Of Many, One. He painted the portraits of 43 immigrants and then tells their stories about how they got here, how they did it legally, and what they accomplished when they got here. Here's a little snippet from it last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Border issue seems to be the one, the toughest nut to crack. People are worried about national security, the pictures are not good, and you have moms and dads who are sending their children and saying goodbye to them, wishing them the best as they head to America.

GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, that just shows how dire the straits are in the country from which they come. Yes, no question, the border security is the touchstone issue because until we get that right, people are going to be screaming and hollering about all kinds of things to scare the American people. And you know, we can get it right. We're just going to need to work together to get it right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And with other great content, you can find 43 Portraits with George W. Bush. It's available now at FoxNation.com. Check it out. All right, Juan, you're next.

WILLIAMS: All right, so big anniversary yesterday. Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace turned 25 years old. Take a look at some of the show's greatest moments. The show debuted as Fox News is being founded as a cable channel back in 1996. The Sunday show was our entry into the world of broadcast news.

The show's first host was Tony Snow, press secretary under President George W. Bush, Dana's pal. Chris Wallace has been there 17 years plus. He's interviewed presidents, prime ministers, Dolly Parton to Mike Tyson in terms of celebrities. Two of the original members of the show joined him yesterday. That's the estimable Brit Hume, Fox News Senior Political Analyst and me from 1996.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Republicans are imploding. It's not that Bob Dole has a problem, it's the Republicans have a problem with Bob Dole. They have a problem with each other. They're arguing over abortion to the point of being self- destructive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Congratulations to Chris Wallace. Chris' pointed questions and the replies or non-replies he gets are a good sign that the show is in good hands and headed for another 25 years of success.

PERINO: And congratulations to you, Juan, appearing to be aging backwards. All right, Greg, you're next.

GUTFELD: Let's do this. Now, that's (INAUDIBLE) a little TV terminology for you people at home. You know, I was watching the Oscars at home. And it was really exciting, you know, to see Anthony Hopkins win, because he was happened to be at my apartment enjoying a little catnip under the table.

He found it as boring as I did, though, yawning constantly. Then he took off his glasses and said, you know what, Greg, let's hit the town. Let's go get drunk, and we did.

PERINO: What do you have? Guinness?

GUTFELD: WE had a lot of catnip.

PERINO: Oh, blow that. When you put that in a little bowl on the table, it's amazing.

GUTFELD: You know it.

PERINO: All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: So, Greg kind of reminded me of a story when he brought up that curtain that divides the regular section of the video plays to the x-rated section, so I have to tell this story. So, we used to play a game when I was in middle school. And I think it was West Coast video we had where we'd kind of like see which one of us could go behind the curtain the longest, and then we'd run back and tap it was like 10 seconds or something like that. Not a long time at all.

So, one time we rent the West Coast video and we had a real one of our kind of more uptight friends. He wasn't playing the game. There was no way he was -- like, his parents were very strict. And we used to play this game when every time he walked past the curtain, we kind of like hit him and try to knock him in there and kind of play along for a while.

But then one time, he walked by and I went a little too far and like really just shoulder-checked them, like out of control. And he went like -- he went so fast through the curtain, he grabbed the curtain, and then like, fell down and cut the curtain, like, all tangled up, like, on his body and he's laying on the ground with the curtains like this on the floor. And all the managers had to come by and like, help him up. And it was like -- it was Christian. It was -- it was really square but it was so embarrassing.

I love you, man. That was good.

PERINO: That's it for us today. Dagen --

GUTFELD: Jesse, and that person was Bret Baier.

PERINO: Dagen, Jesse will owe you one day. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.

