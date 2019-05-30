Texas legalizes the carrying of brass knuckles

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 29, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Kennedy, Geraldo, Dana, and Greg. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

High drama in Washington as Robert Mueller breaks his silence, the special counsel making his first public statement since taking over the Russian investigation two years ago. On collusion, Mueller says there was insufficient evidence to prove a broader conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. And when it comes to obstruction, Mueller says that charging the president with a crime was, quote, not an option his team could consider. He explains why.

ROBERT MUELLER, SPECIAL COUNSEL: If we have had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime. Under a long-standing department policy, a president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office.

Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider. It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge.

WATTERS: But if you're now left with more questions than answers, don't expect that to change at all. Mueller also shutting down Democrats calls for him to testify on Capitol Hill.

MUELLER: I hope and expect this to be the only time that I will speak to you in this matter. I am making that decision myself, no one has told me whether I can or should testify or speak further about this matter. There has been discussion about it and appearance before Congress.

Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. And beyond what I've said here today and what is contained in our written work, I do not believe that it is appropriate for me to speak further about the investigation or to comment on the actions of the Justice Department or Congress.

WATTERS: President Trump reacting saying that the case is closed. Tweeting, quote, nothing changes from the Mueller report, there was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our country, a person is innocent. The case is closed. Thank you. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also responding saying, quote, the special counsel is moving on with its life, and everybody else should do the same.

But as you can imagine, Democrat leaders including Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi are still out for blood.

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y.: As Mueller again highlighted this morning, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies, and other wrongdoings of President Trump. With respect to impeachment question at this point, all options are on the table and nothing should be ruled out.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., HOUSE SPEAKER: Nothing is off the table. We're legislating, we're investigating, and we are litigating. No one is above the law, especially the President of the United States. I am gravely disappointment in the Justice Department for their attitude of misrepresentation of the Mueller report to begin with.

WATTERS: Despite Pelosi's disappointment, Mueller says Attorney General Barr acted in good faith with his handling of the report. All right, Geraldo, I look at this thing and I'm more confused, the country is more divided, I don't think he added any clarity to his already confusing 400- page report.

GERALDO RIVERA, HOST: You know, I always like Mueller for his gravitas and his dignity. He always seemed to me to be a straight shooting guy and I have no reason to change my opinion. But as a lawyer to analyze what he said, because I think it's very important. He sets a new low bar - -

WATTERS: Right.

RIVERA: -- in terms of what this -- you know, where the criminal culpability begins. He said if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. The implication is Mueller thinks that it's possible that the president committed a crime. So this is a brand-new level of evidentiary, you know, requirement.

It's not probable cause that a crime was committed. It's possible that the president committed a crime. It's possible that I'm going to grow another inch next year. It's possible that I, you know, I'm going to play for the Boston Red Sox.

I think that it is really was a gratuitous statement, reminded me a lot of James Comey when he screwed Hillary Clinton in 2016. I don't know where it came from. It's almost as if he had to say something because he wasn't accusing the president of a crime.

DANA PERINO, HOST: But it came directly from the report. So -- I think it was March 23rd or so when the report came out and Bill Barr provided the summary, not the whole report, the summary. That line was in there. It's actually in Bill Barr's original letter, that exact line that if they could have done this, they would've have done that. So I actually think, Jesse, -- I think there is more clarity here. I think that it shows a lot of the report is the report, you can read it or not, and sometimes a little bit of this stuff, because we're not lawyers, not all of us, it's like reading through gauze.

I actually think that what Mueller was saying is don't -- you can subpoena me, but if I come out there, I'm just going to tell you to read the report. Everything that he said today it's actually in that report. So I think that he tried to really color inside the lines. He didn't try to go out of it. There is one other thing, though, there is this question all day long of whether there was a discrepancy between what Bill Barr said in terms of the obstruction case and that point and what Mueller said today.

Later on, very unusual from the Mueller team, they released a document, and Jerry Dunleavy of the Washington Examiner shows it, showing the Mueller quote and the Barr quote, and basically saying there's no discrepancy here. They go out and say there's no discrepancy here, but there's more context. And a source close to the officials at the Mueller team said they don't think there's any conflict or daylight between Mueller and Barr, which I think is very good news if you're the Trump team.

WATTERS: But wouldn't it seems like -- you know, because I read the statement, I have the transcript because listening to him was very confusing to me. He says defendant is proven innocent unless and until proven guilty. OK. And then he says we couldn't determine one way or the other whether the president committed a crime, therefore the president must be presumed innocent.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: OK. You know what was interesting about that contradiction was he was first talking about the Russians --

WATTERS: Let the Russians get the benefit of the doubt.

GUTFELD: They get the benefit of the doubt. But then he moves onto the president and he basically says he's guilty until he's exonerated, but we're not going to do any process of exoneration, so I got to go, see you later. I'm out of here. I know that Trump isn't above the law, but he's also not below the law either. So you can't -- you know, you're not going to resolve this. You can't just throw that out there. I felt -- I mean, you know, he was supposed to be the dad that went upstairs to lay down the law to the kids, OK, no more pillow fights, lights out, everybody go to bed. That was kind of his role.

And instead, he just walks in with a crate of Ritalin and threw it at them and said have at it for the next 18 months. I mean, to say he couldn't say an uncharged person was innocent, I mean, he also -- OK, we can't say he didn't do it. That's the same as saying we can't say he did do it. So just let it go. I think that he was goaded into doing this, right?

WATTERS: By wise men or the media or both?

GUTFELD: I think the media and the Democrats forced his hand and he had to go and do this. This is now the fourth bite of a rotten apple, right? The first was this summary that came out, the media spit it out. Then the second was the release, they spit it out. The third was having Barr come on, they spit that out. Now he's got this presser, they're not going to be happy with this. Why do we keep indulging this? I hope you're right. I hope it's over, but the media and the Dems are just going to spit this out.

PERINO: Well, I do think the media and the Democrats -- obviously, the Democrats, I'm sure, we're going to talk about that. They are going to pursue it. But there's nothing that he -- maybe he did not have to give the statement today, but nothing he said today was not already in the report.

WATTERS: And he's also saying I'm done, office is closed, this thing is through, Kennedy.

LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, HOST: I think that he should have been more forceful, and I think he should have outlined if there was something that the president had done that was so illegal, untoward, and if he were a private person would have been charged with the crime. He really should have lay that out. And there's a difference between describing someone's behavior and applying some sort of discipline for that behavior.

And yes, I understand, he said, you know, under a long-standing department of policy a president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he's in office, that's fine, but there's precedent for this. You have two other similar criminal investigations that lead to impeachment where they were much more forthcoming with the acts that the president committed while in office.

And the other thing -- and I wish he had been more clear about that, because if the president had done something so bad that this was now pass to Congress, then he should have crafted a much better road map for --

WATTERS: And he could have said that. He could have said, you know, we're not charging him and here's why. But he said -- he could have said this president did this and I believe he's guilty of this the way Ken Starr did with Bill Clinton.

MONTGOMERY: Yeah. I think that would have taken the bite out of the --

WATTERS: In the report, I think what he did was instead summarized ten legal theories for a possible obstruction charge. At the end of the day, he didn't say the president obstructed justice.

MONTGOMERY: The other thing -- and Geraldo is right, you have to start with the presumption of innocence. That is the legal system that we have in this country, whether you like it or not, no matter how bad the crime is that someone has committed. And here like in gymnastics, you do not start from zero and build your way up to a 10. You start from a 10 and work your way down. That's the opposite of how it works here.

Here you start -- you're assumed to be an innocent person, and then you build a case upon that. And Geraldo was right, like it is conceivable. It is possible that Donald Trump murdered 15 old ladies.

WATTERS: OK. All right. Well, maybe not that many old ladies.

WATTERS: And this show is a 10, by the way, all right.

GUTFELD: At bowling you start with zero and then you get a strike which is 10.

RIVERA: If this is cards, Mueller dealt Pelosi a pair of deuces. She's holding a pair of deuces. Now, do you go forward with impeachment with a pair of deuces?

GUTFELD: He left her with two number-two's.

WATTERS: Do you have a sport analogy?

PERINO: Are deuces good?

WATTERS: All right, more reaction on Mueller's statement of the Russia probe, including Democrats calls for impeachment. But first, Beto, Buttigieg, and Biden, 2020 Democrats resorting to bizarre tactics to try to appeal to voters. Greg has got the details, up next.

GUTFELD: I do.

GUTFELD: The weird thing about the Democratic candidates, they're weird. Here's one.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This feel very, very, very lucky. And I love you guys more than you'll ever know. And I know I was a giant (BLEEP) hole to be around sometimes, and you will never allow my shortcomings to get in the way of running the best campaign the state has ever seen.

GUTFELD: Oh, geez.

PERINO: No, maybe not. A

GUTFELD: You know his every appearance should be treated like a drug commercial, run a list of side effects that include nausea and diarrhea. Here's another.

GUTFELD: What the hell is he doing? I still have no idea what he's done as mayor, but at least I know now that he can run fully clothed, where some dolphin shorts. And there's the worst -- world's worse mayor Bill de Blasio currently multitasking, running for president and ruining New York, tripling the number of teens released from jail with no bail for crimes like armed robbery and assaults, now he's gunning for you, America.

But the leader of the pack, where he's at? Biden is hiding, unless you see the better strategy based on the Hillary formula, and that really work out for her. It's the opposite of Trump who happily owns the spotlight, gasps and all, he'll never fake a run, apologizes for being an a-hole. Instead, he'll turn it into pure entertainment. See this tweet about his previous scandalous comments on Biden and Kim. He didn't apologize, instead he said, quote, I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil.

Kim Jong-un called him a low I.Q. idiot and many other things, where I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer low I.Q. individual. Who could possibly be upset with that? I've got to hand it to him, no one does that. Now it's still a long road to the White House, but if you think hiding your top contender is how you get to the White House, they may be re-think your top contender, because sooner or later you're going to have to face the orange monster, and even at rest he's more fun.

All right, I get -- you know, Dana, you say this always, it's still early, but don't engage until you have to, do you think that's a fair move?

PERINO: I think for Biden, in particular, you don't -- if you're 22 points ahead of all of your other competitors, you don't really need to do anything else right now. There're going to be plenty of time -- if he gets the nomination there'll be plenty of time to engage with the orange monster.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That will happen. But for now like why not just cruise until you get to debates. He's got some big fund-raising thing, he's doing fund- raising here, fund-raising in California.

GUTFELD: Does that raise questions?

PERINO: Raise all the money? Sure.

GUTFELD: Raise questions and spark curiosity about what's wrong with him? Could there something be --

PERINO: Oh, are you going to do that?

GUTFELD: Yes. Could there secretly be something wrong with him?

PERINO: I'm going to pass.

WATTERS: I'll take that one.

RIVERA: Possible that he colluded with the Russians.

GUTFELD: I think so.

WATTERS: I think the Biden movement doesn't exist. I don't believe he can get crowds and he knows it, so that's one of the reasons he's not out there, because no one really wants to show up and hear Joe Biden. The big secret about Biden is that everybody thinks he has the best shot of beating Trump, but that's only compared to the other Democrats who have no shot at beating Trump. So he only has a better shot than no shot which is not much of a shot at all. Now the other guy, Beto, it's a therapy session.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Not a presidential campaign. For some reason the dead rats thinks it's noble to confess your sins, I say save it for the priests. It's now gotten weird. The Buttigieg running thing, now politicians have been running through parades for many, many years. It's what they do.

WATTERS: Right. Because it exudes excitement and virility and it looks like you're chasing people and they're chasing you, and the camera goes like this, and that's better than the traditional static shot. But here he's exposed because no one is running after him, and then he's not also running towards something. And he's not even slapping hands. It's like he's running out in the middle of nowhere, and it does not mean anything.

MONTGOMERY: He's going to end up at the Santa Monica pier. It's going to be very --

RIVERA: My wife and I actually like him. We think that --

WATTERS: He's a likeable guy.

RIVERA: -- an interesting candidate --

WATTERS: Yeah.

RIVERA: -- in a long time. And I admire people that can speak more than one language, I do. And I think that, you know, he's a Rhodes' scholar, he's a real deal.

RIVERA: The question is can a -- you know, a gay guy with a zero support for African-Americans prevail? You know, that's why you keep coming back to Biden. Maybe that he's the best that the Dems have to offer in a pragmatic way. You know, he's polling fantastic in South Carolina. You've mentioned 22 points in South Carolina, so 27 points ahead of Bernie Sanders, and Buttigieg with only three. I mean, Biden is beating Kamala Harris in those African-American districts.

WATTERS: But I think once people go to the polls, his margin of victory is not going to be as big as they are in the polls. It will be much, much thinner.

MONTGOMERY: And that's to Dana's point that there's still a lot of ground to cover between now and then. But I think Biden considers himself to be like Floyd Mayweather. And so, he's waiting for -- he thinks that everybody right now is Ricky Hatton, and he's waiting for Manny Pacquiao. And I don't know if any of those fighters are going to materialize, but the problem is --

RIVERA: That was very impressive.

MONTGOMERY: Thank you very much.

PERINO: I have no idea what you're talking about.

MONTGOMERY: He's not Floyd Mayweather, he's much more like Hillary Clinton, because if you talk to Democrats who are working for different campaigns, all of the aggressive gossip whispers -- and this is where the action is happening right now in terms of opposition research, it's people having a few drinks at a bar and whispering, well, you know there's something wrong with the former vice president.

And that what they're actively doing right now. And I've talked to a couple of these people and it is a little-bit surprising because they're more concerned with taking Biden down now and getting their candidate out there.

WATTERS: But what are they whispering about Biden? What is wrong with him? Come on, share.

MONTGOMERY: Do you want me to say what I have heard?

GUTFELD: No, no, don't do it.

RIVERA: Say it's possible?

MONTGOMERY: If Greg Gutfeld --

GUTFELD: Don't let Jesse --

WATTERS: I'll talk about some of the gossips that you hear. And people have said this on other channels. So African-Americans, they like Biden, but he's also the white guy that had a cool black friend, and that's Barack Obama.

WATTERS: Nothing's wrong with that.

WATTERS: He has a lot of street credit off of that. He has a lot of street credit based off of that, but that is not --

RIVERA: Beating Kamala Harris.

GUTFELD: I think you were thinking about something else, Kennedy?

MONTGOMERY: I'm thinking more along the lines of Hillary Clinton having a lumpy overcoat in 85-degree weather.

GUTFELD: There you go.

WATTERS: Well, he looks healthy to me.

GUTFELD: All right, we will talk about -- we have two years to talk about this.

PERINO: Yep.

GUTFELD: Super stress at work? Doctors can now diagnose you with burnout syndrome. Boo.

RIVERA: Sympathy for the devil. Stressed out at work? You're not alone. Burnout is now an official medical condition. I'm not making this up. According to the World Health Organization exhaustion due to chronic work stress known as burnout syndrome is now considered a legit medical diagnosis. Now the symptoms of burnout syndrome, you probably recognize them, exhaustion, feelings of cynicism related to your job, and reduced ability to get your job done. Greg Gutfeld is the most cynical person I know, so do you think that this is absolute --

GUTFELD: This is absolute garbage.

GUTFELD: And the reason why they call it a syndrome is because it's actually not an illness at all, it's a collection of moods. So you feel cynical, you have negative emotion, and you're tired.

WATTERS: Wait, wait, so you have it?

GUTFELD: I have it when I'm not working. I have it when I'm working. Imagine -- I mean the point is, if you actually feel this way then quit your job because somebody will take your job. I'm very cynical about people trying to make work more like play, you know what I mean? It's like, that's what life is for. After work you develop hobbies, you know, we all have our certain things.

The idea of like trying -- it's a trick. They're trying to get work to be more fun so you work more, that's a trick. They want you to stay here longer. They have fun runs. I hate fun runs. I want un-fun runs. Un-fun runs.

RIVERA: Dana, is this just like a questing for more things to label people? You know, video game addict, you know, on and off?

PERINO: I think it's searching for a label so that you don't have to have any personal responsibility for how you feel, and how you have lived your life. It's searching for a way to say, it's not your fault that you are overscheduled or that you -- whatever it is you might -- This morning, I get a daily devotional email every morning that comes --

GUTFELD: Oh, you still get mine?

PERINO: Yeah, yours are great. There's another one I get, though, and --

RIVERA: It's not so calming.

PERINO: Basically saying -- you know, if you feel like you don't have time to do the things that you want to do. If you feel like you're not living your best life, there's something wrong. And you have to take an inventory. Are you going out too much at night? Are you not getting exercise? Should you go to bed earlier? Should you stop watching so much reality TV? Like, there's a lot of personal responsibility that goes along with this.

RIVERA: But you are assuming -- I think you're saying that burnout syndrome is a real thing and this is how you deal with it?

PERINO: No, I think the people feel burnout because they don't take personal responsibility for their own livelihood and behavior.

GUTFELD: I think this is garbage.

RIVERA: You're a young man, you know, on the rise there. Do you ever feel --

WATTERS: Still rising.

RIVERA: -- do you ever feel burned out?

WATTERS: No, I don't feel burned out. I mean, I sit every day for an hour and talk to the television. It's not that stressful of a job. There's like third-world villagers that are like, you know, working from sunup to sundown with their hands fending off the elements and really, really stressed out, and they're not burned out, they're just working really, really hard.

PERINO: Surviving

WATTERS: If you have like middle-management paper pushers that like get two-weeks vacations and weekends and holidays off, that's not a health risk. This is --

WATTERS: This is the World Health Organization, a U.N. group, and they're trying --

RIVERA: Does that make it automatically bad?

WATTERS: In my opinion --

GUTFELD: They're playing the media.

WATTERS: -- I think they're trying to designate capitalism as a health risk.

GUTFELD: Nice

WATTERS: That's what they're doing, whereas socialism is the actual health risk.

RIVERA: You think that the U.N. created phenomenon or it's like -- you know, that it's not a real deal, it's liberals trying to make up stuff?

MONTGOMERY: OK. If you read biographies of really successful people --

PERINO: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: Is there a chapter in there about I'm still well rested. No, there is nothing in there that said this was easy and I'm so glad I did almost nothing and luck just fell into my lap. And you know that's what as a mom, I try and impart on my girls because kids want to do big things. They want to do big fun things and have these great exciting jobs. And I tell them the most satisfying jobs are the most competitive and you have to work so much harder than everybody else. You have to find your strengths and cultivate those--

RIVERA: It's very nice.

MONTGOMERY: And feel very honest about your weaknesses.

RIVERA: What do you with the kids in video games?

MONTGOMERY: Limit the screen time, so they have to choose how they--

RIVERA: They have to--

MONTGOMERY: Yes. And then their devices shut down after so much screen time. But today--

RIVERA: As they do automatically.

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

RIVERA: Cool.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, if you sign up for screen time, but to Dana's point, I had a boss who told us about the 80/20 rule, and it changed my outlook on work. And she said take 80 percent of your energy and put it into the 20 percent of your life that is the most important. And the other 20 percent you can sprinkle throughout, and that ratio completely turned things around and--

GUTFELD: Tell you the reverse.

PERINO: You take 20 percent of your energy--

GUTFELD: You take 20 percent and do it on 80 percent. RIVERA: I definitely--

GUTFELD: Shirt on.

RIVERA: When I had my daytime show and I was doing my nighttime show and there was a day when I had no immediate task. I panicked because I thought there must be something that I should be doing.

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

RIVERA: So, it's kind of like the opposite.

PERINO: It's not that there aren't days where I'm like, oh my God, I can't do another thing especially I can't do another thing for another person and then I can get like that but then I have to be responsible to say I need a day off. I'm going to take a walk - I'm going to do - play with the dog whatever. That's my responsibility.

GUTFELD: You do too much for other people.

RIVERA: The substances--

PERINO: I do.

RIVERA: Various times or an important way I think the people can go away for a while.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RIVERA: The Trump hating left ramping up the pressure to impeach President, following Mueller's drawl, but dramatic statement on the Russia probe. The latest reaction and we've got some late reaction after this.

PERINO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller making his first public remarks since the release of his report. Mueller saying there was insufficient evidence to prove collusion but sent Washington into a frenzy when he said that charging the President with a crime was not an option his team could consider. A statement prompting Democrats and members of the media to renew their calls for President Trump's impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mueller's public statement today is going to give momentum to those who want to move forward with impeachment hearings.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's certainly that I think we'll amplify those calls, it's a road that I've always said that we're going to be on and end up at any way.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mueller's main objective today is to push Congress and to light a fire and to sort of tell them you have a job to do here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's a fair inference from what we heard in that press conference that Bob Mueller was essentially referring impeachment to the United States Congress.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Mueller didn't want his report to be the end of the story. It was the end of the story of his investigation, but not the end of the story of looking into these matters.

PERINO: Kennedy, Pelosi and Biden are like the two holdouts against impeachment and her comments today and his statement was sort of like little meek basically saying let's not do impeachment, but everyone else is like we're already - we're moving past you.

MONTGOMERY: I'm surprised the more people running for President aren't showing more restraint in this arena, because what they're basically doing is goading other people into removing them from the job that they want. And it'll be so much easier for them to be unprecedented if they actually win the election in 2020. Nancy Pelosi, she's actually being politically shrewd here. You know number one, yes, she learned from the Clinton impeachment fiasco that it can backfire in the wrong way. If you're not the party in power, but also, she doesn't want to go after him unless she knows that she can get him, because she likes to win.

PERINO: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: And she knows this is not a win.

PERINO: She's like McConnell that way.

MONTGOMERY: This is a win for him. And I think the Democrats absolutely should impeach him, because then what happens either you have a President who is emboldened and easily re-elected in 2020 or you have President Pence.

PERINO: Well, I mean you know what this show really needs.

WATTERS: What?

PERINO: We need a reaction from Hillary Clinton. We have it first here for you on Fox. Hillary Clinton at a graduation ceremony giving a speech and she commented on this. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER FIRST LADY: We are witnessing an assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our democracy. We heard from the Special Counsel Robert Mueller who said, there were multiple systemic efforts to interfere in our election and that allegation deserves the attention of every American. But what we've seen from the administration is the complete refusal to condemn a foreign power who attacked our democracy or to take even the most basic steps to protect our voting systems for the future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Jesse, do you think those students really love that?

WATTERS: Yes, that's not what they wanted to hear from Hillary. It's not what anybody really wants to hear. How about I'm sorry for putting the country through this for doing the dossier that started this whole frame job. Listen, the coup continues. Mueller shut the office down and kicked it to Nancy to impeach. Now, the pressure is on Nancy because the presidential candidates and the media want the impeachment. But she knows it's not good for Democrats in 2020, because it's going to boomerang on her. Look at this.

Trump fought back against a fake charge. Mueller said, he couldn't prove Trump didn't obstruct a crime, he didn't commit. How convoluted and ridiculous is this. Mueller comes out--

RIVERA: How many negatives.

WATTERS: Divides the country even more. There is no burglary. There is no dead body. There is no bribe. There is no collusion. And then he comes out and says well you know what I couldn't do it anyway. Yes, you could have. The bottom-line is this, this was a sneaky move. Barr was out of town. Trump was out of town. He came out and did this and the bottom-line again, Russia interfered because why. The DNC couldn't afford a good cyber security firm to protect against the hack. The RNC did. And Podesta gave his password to the Russians and it all happened on Obama's watch.

RIVERA: You're burying the lead. The activists will continue to fester and fume and fuss. But what happened here. President Trump reacting not like Bill Clinton lied under oath. Richard Nixon was trying to cover up a burglary. What did Trump do? He did non-obstruct. There is no crime.

WATTERS: Right.

RIVERA: But the fact that Trump yelled at McGahn and said, fire that SOB, I'm sick of this. I mean he - the President had a right to be angry. He didn't do it. He did nothing and yet the FBI and the Department of Justice trying to get him and get him and get him again. Finally, the guy blows up, McGahn didn't fire anybody, didn't fire Mueller. Trump did nothing, but we're going to have to go through a process now. They're going to grind it out. Nadler is not going to let this go. Schiff's not going to let this go. They're going to go and go and go and they're going to be more and more unattractive to the American people. And you're right, this will be a gift for Donald Trump.

PERINO: Last word to you Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know its weird curse of a successful presidency, it creates two problems. Number one, you have an intense adversary that's even angrier that you're having - that you're achieving, it's like the Red Sox fans are worse when the Yankees are winning and that's what's happening with the Democrats and the media precisely, specifically because Trump seems to be achieving a lot.

In an era of peace and prosperity, you have the time and space to indulge crazy stuff. You can trumpet conspiracies because the country can handle it. So that's the paradox. Times are good. That allows you to indulge the very worst behaviors because what else is there to do. You can't go after Trump for a lot of stuff. So, there is this, in times of real hardship there is war, pestilence, recessions. You know you wouldn't be climbing Everest for fun, right. The risks would be coming to you. You wouldn't be seeking the risk. And so, what's happening is because things are so good right now, they can do this because we can - we were like a healthy - the Americans like a healthy body. RIVERA: They hate Trump so pathologically.

PERINO: That's unhealthy,

RIVERA: That regardless of the economy they're going to try to kill it.

PERINO: All right. Guess what? We're going to have some fun now. Fastest Seven is up next.

GUTFELD: I was having fun now.

MONTGOMERY: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest Seven. First up, this may go down in the record books as the worst first pitch ever. Watch it, so good.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. That's Chicago White Sox in play. Nailing an unsuspecting photographer.

WATTERS: Did you see the catcher.

MONTGOMERY: Pitcher yesterday game against the Royals. Thankfully, both he and his camera are OK. The team sharing this photo showing the moment right before the terrible toss. She looks great. Really good. RIVERA: Maybe she had a hangover.

GUTFELD: You know what, don't be so sure the photographer and her didn't share a past. She could have planned this whole thing all year.

MONTGOMERY: So, she's an ace pitcher.

GUTFELD: Yes, she does. Yes. So, this was her way of hitting him without getting arrested. It was all planned.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. How dare you.

RIVERA: But you know I've always had nightmares.

MONTGOMERY: Take pictures of this.

RIVERA: About throwing out the best pitch.

WATTERS: Have you ever thrown out--

RIVERA: I've never and I always wondered like George W. Bush nailed it.

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

WATTERS: Where is Donald Trump. He has not thrown out the first--

GUTFELD: He knows better.

WATTERS: Pitch in baseball game. What, do you think that's a risky move?

GUTFELD: Yes, it's a risk move.

WATTERS: He's got a rocket arm, Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Does he?

WATTERS: Best arm you've ever seen. He wouldn't be starting for the Yankees, but he's got to do the presence.

PERINO: And it's like pressure when you throw--

MONTGOMERY: Lot of injured players right now.

RIVERA: We used to say throw like a girl. You can't say that now.

PERINO: No. I actually think that I could have thrown better than that. I mean that's saying something.

MONTGOMERY: 50 Cent today.

WATTERS: 50. Thank God.

MONTGOMERY: Thank you, Jesus. It was like when Carl Lewis said, destroy the national anthem, Roseanne was very placed.

RIVERA: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: Up next, a rescued hiker who was lost in a Hawaiian forest for 17 days now sharing her incredible story of survival.

MONTGOMERY: I love Maui. It's one of my favorite places on earth. There are so many hippies there. Amanda Eller said she left her phone and wallet in her car before the hike. That's a great idea, not thinking she would get lost. Greg--

GUTFELD: I am so happy that she was found and she's healthy and that's a hell of an ordeal 17 days. But I have a neighbor who thinks something's up. Like my neighbor watches this and goes this just doesn't sound right. It's like when a story so incredible, my neighbor says it doesn't seem right like you know the Cuban sound effects controversy.

MONTGOMERY: The syndrome.

GUTFELD: Or Smollett. Like it was so amazing and fantastic that it didn't sound right. I however believe her story 100 percent. But I have a neighbor who thinks there is more to this story than meets the eye. WATTERS: Is it the fact that she has full hair and makeup, a perfectly looking dress and great hair and like a little flower when you come out of the jungle after 17 days.

MONTGOMERY: No.

GUTFELD: That was the latest.

WATTERS: I mean she looks fantastic for surviving for 17 days in the jungle.

MONTGOMERY: Fractured leg. She fell off a cliff.

RIVERA: I'm glad she didn't have to chew her arm off like that guy that was stuck in Utah.

GUTFELD: But it made a great movie.

RIVERA: It made a great movie.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: I've got royalties. All right.

PERINO: I think I don't go anywhere without my phone. So, I think that if you're going to go out and hike in the woods always take your phone.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. She said, she got disoriented. She was meditating.

GUTFELD: I get lost.

MONTGOMERY: She emerged from her meditative fog and was like oh my God, where I am.

GUTFELD: I totally - this happens to me when I come out of the subway, I come out of the subway, I don't know what direction--

WATTERS: You're looking around like this.

GUTFELD: I'm looking around and I've been living here for 20 years. But I mean you know so--

RIVERA: This can be your survival story. Some days wandering in that subway.

GUTFELD: 17 minutes, I have a panic attack.

WATTERS: Yes, I have a neighbor that--

GUTFELD: I could not do what she did. I could not do what she did.

MONTGOMERY: Is it your office neighbor? That has this theory.

GUTFELD: A very annoying cynical dude that believes everybody's lying. So, he came up to me and he goes I don't believe her, and I go dude--

RIVERA: You just defined a New Yorker.

GUTFELD: Stop it.

MONTGOMERY: Little bit of compassion.

GUTFELD: I know.

MONTGOMERY: OK. But the one they know that stuff.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: If you know you have a bad sense of direction and you know you're in a daze when you emerge from your meditation, take your phone.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: It's a real easy thing to do.

GUTFELD: She just left her keys on - I guess on the wheel of the car. Everybody does that. You know she left her car and she left the keys but was on the right side of the wheel you should find another way thing with your keys, not there.

MONTGOMERY: That's--

PERINO: Takeaways that opens up when you put your hand on it.

GUTFELD: Yes. I think we've learned a lot here, haven't we?

RIVERA: We have.

MONTGOMERY: Bill de Blasio is still the worst man in the world. One More Thing up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for One More Thing, Dana Perino.

PERINO: All right. Well, there have been wonderful news, Alex Trebek. He's the host of Jeopardy. He has told People magazine that his doctors say his cancer is in near remission, some of his tumors have shrunk by more than 50 percent already. It was just in March that he announced he had a Stage IV pancreatic cancer and he assured everybody that he was going to fight it. And Trebek says he has several more rounds of chemo and we'll hopefully get into full remission. But he says, he is elated at how far he's come. And also, do you remember this. We know you love that song and you want to get it in your head even more. Tomorrow John Rich is going to be here on “The Five.” He's going to sing the song, Shut Up About Politics live in studio, and I'm on Fox and Friends in the morning, right Greg.

GUTFELD: That's right. I'll be there with him in the morning.

PERINO: I'm so excited. I love that song. He's roadie.

RIVERA: Can I join at that hour.

GUTFELD: Oh! Please. I hate myself even more in the morning.

WATTERS: Tune in to find out. All right, Greg.

GUTFELD: All right. Hey, let's do this. Greg's plugs. That's my hair there. First, one smart person in Greg Gutfeld, that's on Fox Nation. This is an amazing interview with evolutionary psychologist Dr. Diana Fleischman about the science of disgust. Like why are we disgusted by things and not by other things. It's a great, it will blow your mind. And if you go to the one Fox News Radio podcast, you can go to that now, flip it over. Who do I interview with Fox News Radio podcast, Jesse Watters? And we talked about everything. We had spilled some beans on behind the scenes of “The Five.”

WATTERS: Yes, we only had to make one edit.

GUTFELD: Yes, one edit.

WATTERS: You'll never know what it is.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

MONTGOMERY: Why didn't you have him on one smart person in Greg Gutfeld.

WATTERS: They wouldn't have the chance to tell them. All right, you guys want to see some Russians slap each other in the face. Look at this action. Here we go.

MONTGOMERY: Oh! No. I hate these.

WATTERS: See this guy with the bicep. They call him the Dumpling.

MONTGOMERY: I can't watch.

WATTERS: He's got synthetic biceps. Check out this action right here.

GUTFELD: That's terrible.

WATTERS: All right. So, it doesn't really--

GUTFELD: Look at his arms.

WATTERS: It's like a flight. Goodbye down for the count.

PERINO: How did you find that?

WATTERS: Dana, I've been working all day to find video for One More Thing.

GUTFELD: By the way, he hits it behind the ear. That's where you get him.

WATTERS: That's what you do.

RIVERA: I hate to see like those creepy areas of the Internet.

WATTERS: That's where I trafficker.

GUTFELD: Website.

WATTERS: Make sure you--

RIVERA: Street to my g rated side, my daughter Sol (ph), Erica (ph) and I are very proud. She just played the recital hall at that Carnegie Hall after winning a piano competition. She practiced a lot. This is a while ago. This is why she has nerves of steel when she's before an audience. She's got a lot of practice. Watch her here with the doing. That's our dog, Ricky, Ricky and Lucy. Ricky loves good music. See how she doesn't flinch; she just keeps playing.

WATTERS: Did she get her musical ability from you?

RIVERA: I've got zero music appreciation. But she's such a doll.

WATTERS: Wow, very impressive.

MONTGOMERY: Very talented.

WATTERS: All right, Kennedy.

MONTGOMERY: Well, you know we've been talking about gun control for years and they're going after our guns, our knives and all the ways we have of defending ourselves. Thank goodness for Texas, because they have now legalized brass knuckles and other weapons of defense and you can now carry them on your purse. 93 people since 2017 have been busted for having brass knuckles in Texas and you can pay up to a $4000 fine and spend up to a year in prison if you're caught with these things. That was before but now Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas has signed into law that you are able to defend yourself the old-fashioned way with a handful of metal. Precious metal.

RIVERA: I'm curious why you selected this.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: Because I always feel like people who want to defend themselves and keep their persons and their families safe, they are demonized and criminalized. I have a beautiful knife that my brother got me that I cannot carry on the streets of New York because it is considered a felony because it is fast action knife.

WATTERS: A switchblade.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. And it's not going to cut you anymore.

RIVERA: What is it, knife story.

PERINO: My dad got me something at Christmas time remember and I have never said what it is, but my dad got me something that would be for self- defense, but it is not - it's legal to have it in New York.

GUTFELD: Brass knuckles.

WATTERS: is it mace?

MONTGOMERY: Is it nun-chucks.

PERINO: No. I'll tell you in the commercial.

WATTERS: Why can't you tell us on the air because you don't want the attackers to know what you're carrying.

PERINO: Exactly. And I don't want the police to come to my door.

MONTGOMERY: Is it Jasper?

WATTERS: OK.

PERINO: I wish.

WATTERS: All right, set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of “The Five.” "Special Report" up next.

