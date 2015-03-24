Test Your Knowledge With Steve Doocy and Martha MacCallum!

This is a partial transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," July 16, 2007, that has been edited for clarity.

O'REILLY: "Back of the Book" segment tonight, "The Great American Culture Quiz," where we give you five multiple choice questions about what has happened in America.

Here to play along, literally, FOX News anchor Martha MacCallum and "FOX & Friends" guy Steve Doocy.

Now, MacCallum had a little bit of a rough time last week. You know what I mean?

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Don't remember. I erased it.

O'REILLY: We got you a tutor. We got MacCallum a tutor. And because you can't be getting whacked by Doocy like that. All right.

MACCALLUM: I know. I'm trying to make him look good.

STEVE DOOCY, CO-HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS": Whack, whack, whack!

O'REILLY: Are you through, Doocy?

DOOCY: I'm OK. I've been up a lot today.

O'REILLY: Question No. 1, at Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton wrote her senior paper on what individual? A, Eleanor Roosevelt; B, Saul Alinsky; C, Herbert Marcuse; D, Ho Chi Minh. Which was the thesis that Hillary Clinton?

A and B. The correct answer is B, Saul Alinsky, the socialist labor leader.

DOOCY: From Chicago.

O'REILLY: You bet. All right.

MACCALLUM: Next.

O'REILLY: MacCallum falls behind quickly. MacCallum, that tutor cost us a lot of money.

All right, question Number — Doocy, keep quiet.

DOOCY: It wasn't Kilmeade, was it?

O'REILLY: You keep quiet, Doocy. I'm in charge here.

DOOCY: OK.

O'REILLY: No. 2, "Titanic" won the Academy Award for best picture in 1997.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, ACTOR: Rose! Rose! What are doing?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stop her.

DICAPRIO: Rose! You're so stupid, Rose. Why did you do that that? Why?

KATE WINSLET, ACTRESS: You jump, I jump, right?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: Brilliant acting. The movie was actually a remake of what film? A, "A Night to Remember"; B, "Run Silent, Run Deep"; C, "Away All Boats"; D, "Das Boot". Which was "Titanic" a remake of?

That is the correct answer, "A Night to Remember". Who was the star of "A Night to Remember"? No idea.

MACCALLUM: Claudette Colbert?

DOOCY: Not a big star. Nobody really very famous.

O'REILLY: No, that's not true. Clifton Webb.

DOOCY: OK. I rest my case. Who is he?

O'REILLY: All right.

DOOCY: Now Jack Webb is big. Who's Clifton Webb?

O'REILLY: A very distinguished actor.

Question No. 3. What Nazi war criminal committed suicide at the Nuremberg trial? A, Goering; B, Himmler; C, Bormann; D, Hess. What Nazi war criminal committed suicide at the Nuremberg trial?

Let's get those cards up! MacCallum and Doocy. She says Hess. He says Bormann. Both wrong. Herman Goering.

MACCALLUM: Goering.

O'REILLY: Committed suicide by taking poison.

All right. No. 4, question No. 4, Dracula continues to scare us more than 70 years since his first film appearance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BELA LUGOSI, ACTOR: More Wolfsbane?

EDWARD VAN SLOAN, ACTOR: More effective than Wolfsbane, Count. Indeed!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: No truth to the rumor Dracula founded the ACLU. Which actor did not play Dracula, did not play? A, Frank Langella; B, George Hamilton — who Martha went out with. C, Basil Rathbone; and D, Gary Oldman. Which actor did not play?

DOOCY: I know that.

O'REILLY: What are you cheating? What are you doing?

DOOCY: I'm not talking to her.

MACCALLUM: I have my own answer.

O'REILLY: That's true. Basil Rathbone did not play. Now, what are you doing? You can't be telling her.

MACCALLUM: He didn't have to tell me. I knew it was Basil Rathbone.

O'REILLY: One more of those and I have to suspend you for a week and bring back Jane Skinner, who the people want anyway.

DOOCY: I can leave now.

O'REILLY: OK, so you're ahead by one. But don't be telling people the answers here. No cheating.

MACCALLUM: All right.

O'REILLY: All right. This is the last question. You see...

MACCALLUM: I thought he was trying to throw me off.

O'REILLY: The quintessential summer rock group is the Beach Boys.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: Which hit single was not recorded by the Beach Boys? A, "Surf City"; B, "Surfer Girl"; C, "Surfin' Safari"; D, "Surfin' USA". Lots of surfing going on with the Beach Boys. Which single was not recorded by that super group?

Cards up. Doocy says "Surfer Girl". MacCallum is correct. Therefore, it is a tie.

MACCALLUM: She's back.

O'REILLY: Even though you tried to cheat.

DOOCY: I was looking for "Surfer" ...

O'REILLY: You don't know that "Surfer Girl" was recorded by the Beach Boys? You want to harmonize on it? (singing) Little surfer, little one...

MACCALLUM (singing): Little surfer, little one...

DOOCY: Please stop. Makes my...

O'REILLY: OK, making fun of us. It's a tie. It's a tie.

"Surf City" was recorded by? No idea. Jan and Dean. I should penalize you, but I won't. It's a tie.

MACCALLUM: That wasn't a question. That was a bonus.

O'REILLY: That's right. It was a bonus. Jan and Dean on "Surf City". "Surfer Girl", Doocy. Learn it. Live it. Know it.

DOOCY: Is that my assignment, sir?

