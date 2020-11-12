Tensions grow between moderates and far-left Democrats after losses

This is a rush transcript from “The Five" November 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino - along with Katie

Pavlich, Jesse Waters, Juan Williams and Brian Kilmeade. It's 5 o'clock in

New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



The Democratic party careening towards a major split as post-election

bickering and finger pointing continues. Moderates are lashing out against

the so-call "Squad," and the party's embrace of Socialism.



Long-time Democratic Strategist James Carville, not happy with where things

are headed.



JAMES CARVILLE, (D) STRATEGIST: Some of these woke people need to take a

nap, all right? I mean, we've got - we have some good candidates out there,

we lost some close races. Vice President Biden had a message that resonated

more across this country than some of the things that we're hearing from

some of the more extreme elements of the Democratic party, and I don't

think that was helpful.



PERINO: But members of the Squad - they're not backing down. Rashida Tlaib

hitting back at centrist Democrats saying that she can't be silent and

adding, "and if we truly want to unify our country, we have to really

respect every single voice." And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats

should have an unapologetic agenda and says they should not be so quick to

work with Republicans - so much for unity, Jesse.



JESSE WATERS, FOX HOST: So much for unity. And today, I did a deep dive in

to the Democratic party, and --



PERINO: Oh, how did that go?



WATERS: -- I actually know more about the Democratic party than Juan does

now, after my research - and here is what I found. So racially the

breakdown is basically the Democrats have pretty much all the Blacks -

about two-thirds of the Hispanics and a little less than 50 percent of the

whites. But they're struggling geographically and it's because of ideology.



They can't compete outside the coasts and the cities because of Socialism.

They have to run really moderate candidates to compete in red areas, and

sometimes they win, but then in a cycle or two they're out, and that causes

a lot of recriminations and finger pointing, which you're seeing right now.



And it's also this - this is important, they have alienated the Democrats

through this ideology and identity politics, the most important voting

block in the country which is the middleclass, people making between

$50,000 and $100,000 a year without a college degree.



The last two elections Hillary and Joe Biden have lost the middleclass.

Biden did better this time because he did better with the rich, but what

you're seeing is the economic populism is making (inaudible) not just in

this group, but with Blacks and Hispanics too. Trump won an additional 5

percent of Black Democrats, and an additional 7 percent of Hispanic

Democrats.



And at this point, if you're a Democratic party official, you'd ought to

spank these Socialists back to the coasts. Because of this ideology you're

losing geographically, you're losing in income levels, and you're losing a

very critical racial demographic.



So what usually happens now, the last two incoming Democratic

administrations - first two years they lurch far left, and then a red wave

happens. Happened in '94 with Bill, it happened in 2010 with Barack - so my

prediction, if the Democratic party leadership doesn't send these

Socialists packing, Biden lurches left and you're going to see another red

wave.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX HOST: And some of these Democrats - like the

Conservative - or, moderate Democrats like Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, he

knows that in 2022 if there's a Biden administration in 2022 like, his race

that that's a prime target for Republicans to be able to try to go in and

try to take that one back.



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX HOST: Sure, I mean this is what we know. I can't

compete with Jesse in a deep dive in to Democratic party politics - so,

pardon me, dear audience. Let me just try to keep up --



WATERS: OK.



WILLIAMS: -- but I do know that it was moderates who gave the House to

Democrats in 2018, and I do know this - let's not miss the big picture and

what's going on right now. Democrats won the White House, Democrats

retained a majority in the House by a narrow margin, but they are in the

majority. Nancy Pelosi is the Speaker of the House, and I think will be.



And given the outcome of a very critical Senate runoff in two Senate races

in Georgia in January, Democrats at this moment have a chance to control

the U.S. Senate. So to me, that's the big picture - in order words, let's

not focus --



WATERS: Slim chance.



WILLIAMS: -- on the treason - there's no chance --



WATERS: Slim chance.



WILLIAMS: -- I don't think there's a chance, I think there's a reality

here. And so all these reports of losing this, and losing that - I think

the reports of the Democrat's demise grossly exaggerated at this moment,

and I think the reality is that Pelosi and the Democrats, the Democrats are

a big tent party.



We have more elements, more different types of people, different parties

represented within the party than the Republicans. But remember Republicans

had to deal with the Tea Party and the Freedom caucus and lots of very

raucous decent and manage it.



PERINO: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Democrats can do the same.



PERINO: So Katie, I have a theory that I think Nancy Pelosi just may end

up in the Biden administration. That she would take an appointment.



WATERS: What, no way.



PERINO: And I -- this is going to be something that I'm going to pay very

close attention to.



WATERS: You must know something.



PERINO: I don't know --



PAVLICH: What do you think she'll be doing, Dana.



PERINO: I -- I will reveal that is I develop my theory a little bit

further. I want to go back -- you know James Carville, I could listen to

him all day. I love his way with words and I think that he is trying to

give the Democrats really good advice. You're from Arizona. I mean you saw

what's happening.



I'm from Colorado; I saw what happened over years there and everything

(ph). It does -- I think that they would be wise to take his advice but do

you think they will?



PAVLICH: Well, you saw Kyrsten Sinema, of course, who ran as a quote,

moderate Democrat and she won in that state two years ago. You had that

happen again in the most recent Senate race. But I think when you look at

what Juan was just saying about who had to deal with the Tea Party and

Republicans; you know who else had to deal with the Tea Party, Barack

Obama.



And it was interesting to watch this week when Joe Biden was giving a

speech about healthcare and I remember him talking -- he was talking about

Obamacare and how he's going to revise Obamacare, they're going to improve

on it with the backdrop of this socialist Medicare for All.



Well, in 2010, if you'll remember; President Obama said they get

shellacking as a result of that. They lost more power in the House,

Democrats did since Eisenhower. And also to Jesse's point about competing

on -- just on the coast.



Republicans are competing on the coast now. You had Michelle Steel flip a

Democratic seat in California. That's only happened twice in the past two

decades. And I think that the Democratic Party is starting to realize that

people in these deep blue districts have the benefit and the luxury of

being able to be very, very far left because they are always going to get

re-elected.



But it's -- you know Joe Biden is also going to have to deal with not just

the reckoning and Democratic Party but potentially losing the House as a

result of being pushed to the left in 2022.



PERINO: And actually that -- she brings up a really interesting point

because, Brian, in California when they -- when voters had a chance to vote

on several initiatives, all the initiatives went the conservative way. So

there might be some sort of movement afoot.



BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX HOST: I think there is. And I think Kevin McCarthy is

going to split the Democrats wide open in the house. I cannot believe

they're up to 203 seats already, about a dozen out there. It's an

incredible night.



Juan, I can see why you're happy that Joe Biden is president but Donald

Trump remade the Republican Party and the Republicans had a monster night.

And it was really to do, believe it or not Donald Trump everyone except

himself because he changed into a working class party.



He changed it into a multi-ethnic party. He changed it into a party that's

going to go to bat for every single group without pandering. He didn't say

my goodness; let's not talk about immigration because that'll tick off

Hispanics.



No, these are my policies. The Cubans, I don't think we should have

relations with them. He didn't do that to get the Cuban vote. Venezuela,

why are there (ph) communist in South America. He didn't do that to get the

Venezuelan exiles.



And when it came to cracking down immigration, just cared about Americans.

They knew he wasn't anti-Hispanic. That's when we got the grand -- that's

why he got the Rio Grande valley and that's why other people are listening

to him and he got 13 percent of the African American vote, which is

pathetic in the big picture but it's almost double what Mitt Romney got.



And Mitt Romney didn't make any of the direct statements that let's say

President Trump has made. And lastly, I can't believe that guys like Jim

Clyburn, guys like Joe Manchin didn't have the guts to say defund the

police is a problem. Didn't have the guts to say that burning down cities

because you're angry about racial unrest is a good way to handle things.



And the New Green Deal is not practical and will destroy the country. And

we should be prideful of the fact that we have our energy autonomy. Why did

they wait till after the election to say how bad this was. Why didn't they

say it before?



PERINO: Well, maybe Jesse can tell us because he did a deep dive.



WATERS: They know -- they know, they held it. They knew.



KILMEADE: Just to keep it together but now it's fractured.



WATERS: They had to keep it together.



KILMEADE: Not enough spackle to keep that group together.



WATERS: Got to keep the spackle up (ph).



PERINO: Spackle is a great word -- great word. All right, coming up next,

all eyes on Georgia now. The control of the Senate hinges on two run ups in

January and a new report says Democrats are calling on people to actually

move to the Peach state to vote in those elections.



WILLIAMS: The political fight coming to Georgia just got even more

intense. That's because Republicans are on the verge of keeping control of

the senate. It was announced today that they won a key Senate race in

Alaska. So now control of that chamber officially comes down to two run-off

races in the peach state in January.



Both parties laser focused on winning those contests. This is all happening

as this new report causes some controversy. According to "The Wall Street

Journal" Democratic activists encouraging people to temporarily move to

Georgia to vote in that -- or those election. Tom Friedman, the columnist

with "The New York Times" is also backing the idea.



(BEGIN VIDEO CALL)



TOM FRIEDMAN, NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST: I hope everybody moves to Georgia

in the next month or two, registers to vote, and votes for these two

democratic senators running against incidentally two Georgia senators, both

of whom were investigated for what, for getting a briefing on the

coronavirus and then selling stocks before the public was aware of that

information. Both of them were investigated for that.



(END VIDEO CALL)



WILLIAMS: So Jesse, I'm glad you resurfaced from your deep dive, glad

you're back. So, I just wanted to start here. Can we -- there's going to be

a recount in Georgia.



WATERS: An audit, I believe.



WILLIAMS: I think it's a recount, I believe. But first, can we all agree

that recounts, they're fine, but they don't move votes by the tens of

thousands. So Joe Biden is winning, right?



WATERS: Well traditionally, you're right about that with the recounts, but

I believe I heard this wasn't more of a recount, it's more of an audit.

They're not just going to reprocess every single ballet, they're going to

do a little -- like a forensic analysis of all the ballots to see what

really went down there, and that's fine, we'll see what happens.



But just the amount of scorched earth oppo drops that I've seen on these

two democratic senators in the last 48 hours, my god. I mean these people

sound like -- one guy backed Reverend Wright, another guy is for defunding

the police, one guy loves communist Cuba. I just found this out right now.



KILMEADE: You said Wright by the way, Warner (ph).



WATERS: Yes, I mean, and Rubio's flying in to Georgia, all of these

republican senators are on the ground there. Looks like the republicans,

they know this is do-or-die. The stakes are high. The back is up against

the wall. I think life as we know it hangs in the balance.



If the democrats take both of these seats and they control the senate, bye-

bye America. We loved you, we had a nice run, but it's all over.



WILLIAMS: You're quoting Chuck Schumer.



WATERS: We're talking Green New Deal, we're talking tax hikes. We're not

even probably going to have a national anthem.



WILLIAMS: Oh no, did you hear that, Katie?



PAVLICH: I mean, I--



WATERS: I'm quitting, but the stakes are very high.



WILLIAMS: So Dana, the question for you is since Biden won in Georgia,

even Jesse says that is likely now, don't democrats have a good chance in

this run-off?



PAVLICH: I think they have a chance. I don't know if it's good. Now

republicans almost always win these run-offs, and especially in a state

like Georgia.



I do think the idea that you have to invade Georgia with your voters in

order to win is kind of pitiful and Congressman Ro Khanna was on the daily

briefing today and he said he thinks that's not a good idea, not something

that should be encouraged.



But I'll give you a little interesting figure. So Joe Biden is up by around

14,000 votes. David Purdue, the republican incumbent is down -- well, he's

-- he needs 14,000 more votes to avoid this run-off. So is it possible that

there's enough democrats?



Yes, in a presidential election. In a run-off? I just don't know if it's

right to say that the democrats typically don't vote in run-offs because

they don't care enough.



I think everybody is super highly engaged this time around and I talked to

a few people today that work in republican senate races, and they went from

anywhere from cautiously optimistic that everything is going to work out

fine to extremely nervous.



WILLIAMS: Right. So Brian, Dana was picking up on this. It's potentially a

low-turnout election in Georgia for these two senate seats. Can Barack

Obama and Joe Biden help the democrats and can a losing President Trump

help the republicans?



KILMEADE: Very interesting. I think probably fascinating because I don't

know what Barack Obama's impact was in the last few days when he went there

over there. And I know Stacy Abrams has raised $10 million and she might be

more of an impact.



The other thing is I think democrat -- a lot of Georgians are very prideful

of the fact that they're pro-republican and they like their old identity,

which they lost if the recount goes the same way.



The other thing I heard is Jon Ossoff, in terms of negative campaigning,

he's a trust fund socialist and Warnock happens to love Cuba and Jeremiah

Wright, so those two things aren't positive. On the other side, Purdue and

Kelly Loeffler, who Doug Collins says I back her now, so that gives him his

24 percent, so I think they're both favorites.



But I will look at this, the second amendment. Both are very pro-second

amendment. Georgia is a very pro-second amendment state, and that's where

the rubber hits the roads with these four candidates. And Purdue and

Loeffler together are combining forces, almost like a ticket. I think that

can be pretty strong.



The fact that Rubio showed up in 48 hours I think is important. And Mitch

McConnell, when he's focused, I don't know if you know this but he tends to

get his way. I think he's going to pour a lot into that.



WILLIAMS: All right, so Katie, I come to you just on the hard nose money

angle here because how much money pours in? Here I am, I'm picking up on my

friend Dana Perino's point that the democrats spent a lot of money in South

Carolina, Kentucky, a lot of these races, didn't get much back for it. So

how much money do democrats put into the races in Georgia given what just

happened in the last season?



PAVLICH: Well, we're already seeing a lot of grass roots money on the left

pouring in, and I am sure that they'll be able to convince the big donors

that, yes, you spent $100 million in South Carolina, you lost, but this is

for the balance of power and we really need you in this moment to try and

push us over the edge.



KILMEADE: And Kentucky.



PAVLICH: And Kentucky, and these are the reasons why we need some of your

money. But in terms of who can win this thing, it's a -- it could go either

way. You cannot underestimate democrats here.



PERINO: I agree.



PAVLICH: The machine that democrats have built in Georgia. They're

obviously ahead in the vote count right now. They can -- Republicans cannot

bank on Georgia being this traditional Red State, they've really got to

work for it.



And I think given the high turnout of the election in general, they may

have a problem on their hands. However, if the senate races go as

republicans have seen the house races go and the sentiment against the

socialism and the far left policy positions of both of the democratic

candidates in Georgia, republicans will be in good shape. But, it's going

to be a fight.



KILMEADE: They only need one, they only need one. Republicans only need

one.



PERINO: I want to mention one thing on the money, so Jon Ossoff is one of

-- is the candidate going against Purdue. In 2017, they had every celebrity

went down there, Oprah, Samuel L. Jackson, Jane Fonda, Alyssa Milano and

George Takei, and $50 million was spent on that race, it was a house race.



And he got the nickname the human cash incinerator. So I don't know if

you're a democrat if you want to like put a bunch of money in there if

you're a big donor, but their grass roots donors will probably show up.



KILMEADE: Even with George Takei, she -- he lost?



WILLIAMS: Yes, well what about the idea that both of these republicans

have said that they don't like the secretary of state, the republican.



KILMEADE: He came around, he's doing a recount.



WILLIAMS: Oh yes. I think there's a little republican rift in there.



PAVLICH: Can I just say something real quickly about democrats threatening

to move to Georgia even though they don't live there?



The reason why Georgia has lax laws when it comes to being able to register

to vote when you move to the state is to allow for more people to vote.

It's not for people from out of the state to come and vote in a place that

they don't live. That's pretty -- just because it's legal doesn't mean it's

ethical. You shouldn't be doing that.



WILLIAMS: I think she's not a scuba diver. She doesn't go deep like you.



PAVLICH: What, what does that mean Juan?



WILLIAMS: The media being accused of a double standard in how it covers

President Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden. See it next right here on

THE FIVE.



WATTERS: Liberal media biased on full display. The press shaming

Republicans over election challenges while giving Joe Biden the softball

treatment. Take a look at these attacks on the GOP.



(BEGIN VIDEO)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Republican senators who are still silent about

Biden's win, they're enablers too. And here is the list, we're going to

leave this up for a second because it is rather long.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think those people in his administration that not

only drafted some of those policies but were complicit, I don't think that

they should be forgotten and I don't think that we should look the other

way. I do think that people need to be held accountable for their actions.



(END VIDEO)



WATTERS: Now compare that with these softball questions for Joe Biden.



(BEGIN VIDEO)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will you move ahead if the president continues to

refuse to concede?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How do you expect to be able to work with Republicans

when so many have thus far refused to even acknowledge your victory?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMLAE: What do you say to the Americans that are anxious

over the fact that President Trump has yet to concede and what that might

mean for the country?



(END VIDEO)



WATTERS: Well, those are some tough questions, Brain. I don't know -- I

don't know if you can even answer those hard hitting questions.



KILMEADE: Right. Couple of things. At least we didn't get what enchants

you most about the job your about to get. That's the only one missing. I

actually don't mind those questions though. I just wish more of those

questions were asked to the president to give him a second to reflect and

maybe find out something about him rather than what do the Russians know.



Why do you -- why do you and Melania, you're not staying in the same house.

And what's happening. Why is -- why is Baron so tall. All those questions,

he never had an easy question in four years but he's getting it.



Here's the other thing, who cares. If someone on "The View" doesn't like

you and is going to target you, I don't think she's hiring anyway. The

other thing is you put up a list of people who haven't endorsed the

president and you expect this is just like some mystery thing on "Murder

She Wrote."



That doesn't matter. We know they haven't endorsed yet. They're still

counting ballots. Everyone is cancelling so many people you can't even keep

up with. We got to get a thicker skin, stop targeting people, that's your

problem. But overall, I like the Dana Perino method of I don't care. I

don't check my voicemail. I don't check my text messages.



I'm not on social media. It's hard to know who's mad at me when I don't

care. I got -- I'm tapping in the Perino magic.



WATTERS: Maybe that's why Dana doesn't call me back. She doesn't text.

Dana, what do you think about the language Brian was talking about putting

people on list. I don't like the word he's an enabler or they're complicit

and they need to be held accountable. What does that remind you of?



PERINO: Well, you know there's -- there's -- in history you could go back

and find examples of that. Like I'm not for cancelling anybody, except for

maybe like two people I can think of off the top of my top of my head.



KILMEADE: (Inaudible).



PERINO: (Inaudible) would be one, no.



(CROSSTALK)



KILMEADE: Yes, I'm here. That's why we have you.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: No, I just -- I think that this whole idea of cancel culture

actually really did hurt the Democrats. And it's not just because of in the

individuals. It's that whole feeling of this is not how we were raised.

This is not like if you believe in a higher power, that's not how you're

taught to treat other people.



And just because somebody decided to go work on let's say at the National

Park Service under a Trump administration they deserved to be cancelled.

That doesn't make any sense to me.



WATTERS: Cancel the part service. Katie, I can imagine that if Joe is down

and he was filing legal challenges the media would be getting his back and

making sure that every vote was counted before the certification.



PAVLICH: Yes, I don't think we'd be declaring anything that we are now.

But I think that they would also be backing his decision and saying that

the President shouldn't be celebrating yet. I mean, we know that the media

is biased, that there's a double standard. I think, though, if things turn

out the way that they've been called to turn out, that the press is going

to miss President Trump.



You already have reporters saying that they are not getting call readouts

with foreign leaders that Joe Biden is supposedly making. You have

reminders that during the Obama administration, they were spying on

reporters, the Justice Department went after more sources under the

Espionage Act than ever before.



I think they're going to miss the access and the transparency, and the

President coming out multiple times a day and talking to reporters, giving

them the sound bites they need, giving them the thoughts, giving them

everything they need to be successful in their jobs. I think we'll still be

missing him.



WATTERS: Yes. Juan, I mean, the President made a lot of media people stars,

the way they had these really robust exchanges on TV, you know, the books

did have a list --



KILMEADE: The President didn't -- the President didn't have a list of

people to call on.



WATTERS: Right. I mean, we used to just sit here and watch these just

brawls between the press and the president, and people make big names for

themselves. Now, they're just whining that they're not even getting any

access. Do you think Katie is right and the press may miss President Trump

just a little bit?



PAVLICH: Just a little.



WILLIAMS: I think Mr. Deep Dive might miss this president a little bit,

right? You witnessed it.



PERINO: I think they'll do. I think they'll do.



WILLIAMS: But I don't think -- look, I think that the reality is first that

I don't like lists. Just let me say that. I think that the whole notion of

you know, people being held accountable is legitimate, but enemies list,

targeting people, I think that's the opposite of what we need in a free

society in terms of open debate and tolerance. I don't like it.



I don't also don't like, though, when you see people who refused to say,

oh, there was an election, there's no evidence of fraud, and I acknowledge

a fair result. And, therefore, I acknowledge President-Elect Joe Biden. And

too many Republicans right now in Republican leadership in Washington are

refusing to do it.



I don't know if they think this is going to generate excitement in the base

for the Georgia race. I don't know what they're doing. But it's not in

keeping with our democratic norms. It's not in keeping with giving the

incoming administration the opportunity to have a peaceful, successful

transition.



And today, I read in the paper something very interesting about what

happened after that 2000 race where you had that month-long count in

Florida, that the people on the 9/11 Commission said that failure to have a

speedy, efficient transition opened the door to some of the damage that we

as a nation suffered in 9/11.



I think that's truly damaging, Jesse. And I think people should be held

accountable and said, stop it. We had a real election. We have a winner.

Let's get going.



PAVLICH: So Juan, I have -- can I ask Juan a question?



WILLIAMS: Sure.



PAVLICH: If the President did come out and congratulate Joe Biden, but also

said, but I want lawsuits to move forward to do an analysis and audit of

these elections, considering they change the rules in the middle of the

game. We have a new election system and a number of these important states

with all these mailing ballots. We have studies that show that they're

prone to fraud.



Would you be OK with that? Would you be okay with looking at what went on

to make sure that things are on the up and up?



WILLIAMS: Sure. You can at things -- but Katie, you can look at things, but

again, you don't say that I am refusing to concede, I'm acting like I'm

some authoritarian leader, I'm the king. That -- and you know, that's just

childish.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Maybe what we'll do is they'll just send FBI agents to the Biden

transition team, frame them for crime they didn't commit like what just

happened last time.



KILMEADE: That's how you get to transfer to the (INAUDIBLE).



WATTERS: Coming up, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing some very

harsh new COVID restrictions and a top Biden advisor pushing a very

controversial idea where some Americans may have to wait to get a vaccine.



KILMEADE: All right. The country is seeing a spike in the Coronavirus cases

and hospitalizations. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responding by bringing

back strict measures. No, finally, bars and restaurants and gyms in the

state are now being forced to close at 10:00 and indoor gatherings of

private residents will be limited to 10 people. All get a turnstile and

then turn in the final count.



We did get some good news on a potential COVID-19 vaccine this week. But

some Americans may have to wait until the rest of the world gets it first.

That is if a Biden advisor called Zeke Emanuel gets his way. He urged

official to follow the fair priority model which calls to distribute a

vaccine globally before it's available to all Americans.



Katie, is that okay with you? Let's make sure the Russians have all they

need before we hand it out to Montana and New Mexico?



PAVLICH: Well, the Russians apparently have their own vaccine.



KILMEADE: All right, it's going well. Biden and Putin won't take it.



PAVLICH: Yes, they can have their own. No, I don't think that's OK. I think

the United States needs to get back on its feet. Our U.S. company has

developed the vaccine. The President has put in place a plan for

distribution through the Pentagon and the military. And they're going to

get it to the most vulnerable populations first, so the rest of the economy

can get on track.



And the idea that we would be obligated to somehow share it with the rest

of the world, and does this include China? I don't know. But I want to talk

about the restrictions as well, the new restrictions, the threats of

another lockdown. You know, if you remember back in May and June when they

started -- you know, there are questions about how long the lockdown was

going to go, 15 days to 30 days, people were willing to do it for a little

while.



Lockdowns didn't necessarily stop because politicians thought that it was

fine to do it. They stopped because people started fighting back. You had

that woman in Texas who opened her salon, went to jail over it. You have a

number of people saying I can't feed my family if you continue to lockdown

measures. And also, if it's based on science, we saw -- and I said this

yesterday, Governor Cuomo admitted that 63 percent of new cases in New York

earlier this year came from people who were locked down.



And so, you know, you have to balance out the consequences of another

lockdown with the consequences we've seen of people not being able to

provide for their families. I mean, it's just -- there are real serious

consequences to people who can't make a living.



KILMEADE: Lightning round. Jesse, lockdowns don't work. And if he's going

to go back to what he did, he steamrolled the entire city and says he won.

The whole city went to its knees. It's going to take decades to recover. He

wants more of that formula or he wants to just put this in as paperback.



WATTERS: Yes. He wrote a book about all this the last couple months and now

cases are rising. What kind of an idiot does something like that? And

everybody here I see is wearing a mask in New York City. So, why are cases

rising? I don't understand it.



I do know this. Joe Biden wants to give the vaccine to the Chinese before

the United States? That is insane. That is literally insane. Here's some

more insanity. The Biden COVID advisor says this. U.S. lockdowns of four to

six weeks could control the pandemic and revive the economy. They want more

lockdowns, month-long lockdowns, and they say don't worry, we'll just send

everybody checks so they can get by.



KILMEADE: Dana, lockdowns don't work, and we were going back to it. Sweden

didn't lock down. They have the same situation as Germany who did. Europe

is supposed to doing it the right way and they're flat on their back.



PERINO: Well, the other thing is I don't understand -- so restaurants have

to close at 10:00 p.m. But does that mean that the Coronavirus doesn't

spread at 9:00?



KILMEADE: Everybody knows that. Everybody knows that at 11:00 the virus

goes crazy.



PERINO: Got it. Got it. I also think that, you know, American taxpayers are

on the hook for a lot of the funding of not only the production of this

vaccine, but the distribution of it. I do think that after that we should

help others when we can, but we should make sure that people in this

country get it first.



KILMEADE: Juan, do you think a lockdown for the next two or three months is

the way? Merkel says lockdown for Thanksgiving, and you'll have a

Christmas. Is that the formula for success?



WATTERS: Wait, do they have Thanksgiving in Germany?



PERINO: Merkel said that about our Thanksgiving?



(CROSSTALK)



KILMEADE: Go ahead.



WILLIAMS: You know, your snorkeling compared to my deep dive friend. Look,

I just want to say, I think you've missed frame this whole segment. I got

to tell you something. To me, Pfizer, an American company is already

working with a German company. So, it's already an international effort.



And you as long as you have airplanes flying around, the virus is an

international global concern. And what you heard from Zeke Emanuel is not

saying, Americans don't get the vaccine in sufficient doses to take care of

our problem. He's saying once we get the vaccine in sufficient numbers to

lower our infection rate below one percent, then we should make an effort

to go look for other people.



That's a whole lot of different -- it's not -- it's not like saying, oh,

they're ignoring us good Americans. They're ignoring people in Montana.

That's just not fair.



WATTERS: America first, Juan.



WILLIAMS: Fine, fine, everybody, OK, but I mean that's to say, oh, that's

what he said. That's not what Zeke Emanuel was saying.



(CROSSTALK)



KILMEADE: It's priority model. He says, once you get a herd immunity, then

we're going to give it to other people. It's America first.



WILLIAMS: Look, the point -- and the second point -- the second point to

Katie's argument is this. To really get the economy back in shape, we need

to take steps. The economy can't recover if we still are fighting the

virus.



WATTERS: Well, you don't shut the economy down so the economy recovers.



WILLIAMS: Oh, stop.



PAVLICH: You know what? Maybe these politicians should actually take their

own advice first instead of running around in crowds when it's convenient

for them while they keep other people lockdown.



WILLIAMS: You're making a political argument, but I'm saying health-wise

scientists are saying here's the prescription. Take it.



KILMEADE: It doesn't work. We locked down; it didn't work.



WILLIAMS: Oh, stop. That's not true.



KILMEADE: We need to go back to work. We can't lockdown again. The American

people are going to revolt. Meanwhile, ahead, off the charts hypocrisy from

the leftover. They're pushing to defund the police. Wait until you hear

this story from Minneapolis next.



PAVLICH: Major hypocrisy from liberals who push to defund the police. The

Portland City Commissioner who called for police budget cuts actually

called 911 after a dispute with a Lyft driver. Take a listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JO ANN HARDESTY, CITY COMMISSIONER, PORTLAND, OREGON: I had a Lyft driver

that decided he would just drop me off at a filling station and he wants me

to get out and I'm not getting out of the car, in the dark, at a filling

station, not happening. All because I ask him to put the window up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: It sounds like she wants an escort by the police to be safe, Dana.



PERINO: Yes. So, right, it is hypocritical to defund the police but then

call the police for something like that. I do think that defund the police,

one, politically hurt the Democrats. But I also think it's actually having

real practical impacts where you have police forces that are finding that

they are short of people. They're cutting back on patrols like in the LAPD.

And you're also seeing, like, for example, homicides going up.



So there are real consequences to this kind of stuff, even the suggestion

of the policy. And the idea that you can attack police -- and it's think

about if you're a mom, and you have children that think that they might

want to go into the police force. Are you excited about that? Probably not.



PAVLICH: We're seeing mass retirements. Well, Minneapolis, a place where

defund the police was a big thing over the summer, they have now increased

police patrols after voting to defund the police. And take a look at these

crime numbers in Minneapolis. It's insane. Arson, compared to last year, is

up by 76 percent, homicides 87 percent. Jesse, assaults 24 percent, and

robberies 37 percent.



So, not only do they defend the police, now they've defended more police

and are trying to bring an outside police to deal with this problem.



WATTERS: Katie, that crime is mostly peaceful.



PAVLICH: Mostly peaceful?



WATTERS: Mostly peaceful homicide, mostly peaceful robbery. I just -- who

are you guys going to blame? Trump is not around anymore, Juan. When

there's violence in the cities, when there's more Coronavirus cases, who

are you can blame? He's not there anymore.



I can't wait to hear who you try to blame because when he's not there, I

don't know. These things will continue to happen. You're going to see a

rise in Coronavirus cases. You're going to see a rise in crime. And the

Democrats don't have any solutions. They want to defend, and they want to

shut down. So, it's just going to be interesting to see what happens in a

lot of these big cities.



PAVLICH: Yes. You know, Juan, these numbers are not just crime statistics,

they are representative victims of crime. And so. isn't the Minneapolis

city council somewhat responsible for this crime considering they voted to

defund the police?



WILLIAMS: I think, you know, what's missing in this conversation, Katie?



PAVLICH: What?



WILLIAMS: The name George Floyd and the cop who actually put his knee on a

man's neck for nine minutes and killed him. And imagine then the reaction.



PAVLICH: Does this justify that?



WILLIAMS: No, I'm just saying, you look at that reaction, and there's a

certain reality that people are calling for police reform, less police

brutality, less militaristic use of equipment against the community, more

of an alternative in terms of dealing with people like that man in

Philadelphia who was mentally ill and wielding a knife. He was a danger,

but again, you got to shoot him to dead? I mean, wow. So, to me --



PAVLICH: So, I think that maybe -- so police have to get killed first or

severely injured before they can fight back?



WILLIAMS: But I just think -- I just think what you guys do is, you throw

around this term, defend the police. You know, it reminds me of a bad

slogan like build a wall.



PAVLICH: Democrats started the defund the police cry. Democrats started the

defund police.



WILLIAMS: How about this? Build the wall, have the Mexicans pay for

building the wall? That's a bad slogan.



WATTERS: But they did defund it. It's not a slogan.



WILLIAMS: No, it's not defund.



WATTERS: Yes, they did.



WILLIAMS: No. What they to say we have different ways to deal with

policing.



KILMEADE: Can you just give me one second? One second. You know what I'm

doing? I'm reimagining police, which is the most ridiculous statement I've

ever heard.



WILLIAMS: Why is that ridiculous?



KILMEADE: Because reimagining police while you live in a lawless city is

crazy.



WILLIAMS: What lawless city?



KILMEADE: How about New York City?



WILLIAMS: New York as lawless now?



KILMEADE: Absolutely.



WILLIAMS: I see. Not in my experience.



KILMEADE: 2,400 people have turned in their badge. It's up 25 percent from

the year before. This city is out of control. Murders and shootings are

through the roof. The Minneapolis in, particular, they are now getting --

asking for $500,000 to get 40 more cops in to try to get some control. That

doesn't help George Floyd's memory, it doesn't help George Floyd's family,

it doesn't help anyone.



It vilifies all police officers, not the one that's in prison. And that is

the biggest mistake. And as James Clyburn said, it is -- sloganeering is

one of the worst thing that could happen. And he says that the South

Carolina seat was lost because of the phrase "defund the police."



And Kamala Harris backed it when the LAPD did it, and everybody was in

support of it when they counted a billion dollars -- when they cut $1

billion off the NYPD too. Nobody stopped it. They cheered for it. And they

can't walk it back now.



PAVLICH: Indeed. "ONE MORE THING" up next.



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Jesse?



WATTERS: So, Fox News has been dominating the TV industry, the radio

business, the internet, and now we're into the book business. Check this

out. This is the first official Fox News book from Pete Hegseth called

Modern Warriors, real stories from real heroes just in time for Veterans

Day. It's a collection of inspiring stories by highly decorated SEALs and

Marines and Army Rangers.



So, think about this. This could be a collector's edition, the very first

ever Fox News book. So, go over to FoxNews.com. Shop and check it out.



KILMEADE: It's like a Babe Ruth Rookie Card.



WATTERS: Basically.



KILMEADE: It's going to be. It's based on a series.



PERINO: I'm glad you're going next, Katie, because we've cut you off the

last day.



PAVLICH: That's OK. All right, Morgan County Deputy Sheriff in Missouri,

Clint Thomas, had an emotional reunion with his son on Monday after

returning from a deployment in Afghanistan. There he is walking up to the

car to his son after pulling it over.



WATTERS: Just a wave?



PAVLICH: His son jumps out of the window. And the two have a big hug. So,

welcome home, Sheriff Thomas and happy Veterans Day to all.



PERINO: Oh, that's so cute.



WATTERS: Happy Veterans Day.



PERINO: Brian.



KILMEADE: I got to give credit to Tony Orlando. You know this song Tie a

Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree. It really just became adopted for

soldiers coming back from war, from deployment. And now, of course, on

Veterans Day, combined with John Catsimatidis of Red Apple Media, and Toys

for Tots, and the Marines, and they're handing out 100,000 yellow ribbons

on Veterans Day to symbolize those who have served and are serving.



And I think it's just a great cause that they got behind. And Tony Orlando

is a great American patriot. He says, "Listen, I used to be in the clubs

all the time. I can't perform anywhere. I can't wait to help out the

troops." So, when John Catsimatidis called him, who might be the next mayor

of New York City, he came down and helped out.



PERINO: Is he running for mayor?



KILMEADE: He's thinking about running for mayor.



PERINO: Please run for mayor, sir.



KILMEADE: He's a self-paid superstars.



PERINO: Wow. All right, Juan.



WILLIAMS: All right, so America, join THE FIVE in wishing Happy Birthday to

Katherine Loughrey. Take a look at this grand party thrown for this 100-

year-old in Gilbert, Arizona. As you can see, she had a tiara on as she

watches cars, bikes, the police, the fire department all rolled down the

street.



She -- her daughter described it like this. Her daughter is Janet Hartle.

She said, mom lived through the Great Depression, two world wars, and she

raised six kids. She's a strong woman. And due to the virus, obviously,

there was concern she wouldn't have a big celebration. But as you can see,

she got a surprise parade. She even got a pat from the fire department and

the police department. She's now an honorary officer. So, happy birthday,

Mrs. Loughrey.



PERINO: Terrific story. I love that. That's a birthday to remember. All

right, so there's a California man, he was very frustrated with the

lockdowns and he couldn't get to Disneyland this summer. And he decided to

bring a little Disney to his own backyard.



That's right, Sean LaRochelle is studying architecture, and his brother

built -- he and his brother built a personalized version of his favorite

Disneyland roller coaster called the Matterhorn right there in their

backyard. They started working on this in March, finished it over the

summer. And he says that he always wanted to build a ride, and that Disney

rides have always been special to him because of their themes. So, Sean

tried to include every detail that he could from the actual right including

the famous Yeti.



KILMEADE: Wow, no harm either.



PAVLICH: Matterhorn is my favorite ride.



WATTERS: A homemade roller coaster?



KILMEADE: That's amazing.



PERINO: Yes. You got to get on it, Jesse. You want to get on it?



WATTERS: No. A do it yourself rollercoaster? I'm out.



PERINO: Maybe if you were building it, Jesse.



KILMEADE: Yes, there's no law. I noticed.



PERINO: I feel like we have our do it -- do it yourself rollercoaster on

THE FIVE every day, all sorts of emotions. Hands up indeed.



All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.



Hi, Bret.



