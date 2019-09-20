Teens pledge to not have kids over climate change

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," September 19, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to Tucker Carlson tonight. So the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, got caught wearing blackface and a lot of people are pretending to be very, very surprised. But were you really surprised? In fact, you probably could have guessed it actually.

It's a little like finding out that your super sensitive brother-in-law, the one who tells you he is a feminist, the one who is always scolding you for your sexism is in fact hitting on the babysitter. Of course, he is hitting on the babysitter.

The virtue is always a cover for the sin. That's the key to understanding the modern left, whatever they're accusing you of doing, they are doing themselves but more enthusiastically, and that's definitely the story of Justin Trudeau.

Like your brother-in-law with the ponytail, Trudeau brags about being a feminist. You use the wrong word in his presence, and he'll launch into a self-righteous lecture.

Justin Trudeau maybe the most sanctimonious head of state on planet Earth. So of course, he was leading a secret life as a racist. That's why he's so sanctimonious, so you won't notice.

It turns out there now at least three separate instances of Justin Trudeau wearing blackface. And as he conceded today, there could absolutely be more.

QUESTION: You left us with the impression there was only one other incident and since then, "Global News" has released a video, which seems to show that there was at least a third incident. So exactly how many times have you darkened your skin with makeup in an act that you have yourself described as racist?

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: I shared the moments that I recollected, but I recognize that it is something absolutely unacceptable to do. And yes, I appreciate calling it makeup, but it was blackface.

CARLSON: Not acceptable, but you did it at least three times, maybe more. How many times were you wearing blackface? Probably right around zero. Try not to be judgy here or anything, but even adjusting for youthful indiscretion -- three times on camera. That's a lot. It's an awful lot, actually.

What's going on with Justin Trudeau? Well, it turns out -- and he explained this today -- that Justin Trudeau suffers from an especially virulent case of something called privilege.

TRUDEAU: I have always acknowledged that I come from a place of privilege, but I now need to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind spot.

CARLSON: Got that. White privilege is the problem here. That's Trudeau's explanation. If you're not listening carefully, it might sound like Justin Trudeau just took responsibility for what he did.

Oh, but no, just the opposite. He transferred it. When Trudeau blames privilege, he is moving responsibility for what he did from himself to the rest of us. In other words, I did something awful because society itself is rotten. Therefore -- and this is the key -- therefore, I need to keep telling you how to live your life.

It's not a confession. It's a justification. And the only people dumb enough to buy it, or the news media, of course, the dumbest people in the world. Over at CNN, for example, Don Lemon was deeply impressed.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Wow, a leader apologizing. It seems odd, doesn't it? I mean, because we have one who doesn't, but he says, you know, he says he didn't think it was racist at the time. Now, he knows better. What do you think of that?

But I do have to say this before we go, think about it. However you want to think about it. When someone apologizes, wow. We don't often see that here, especially a world leader who is saying I should have known better, and I'm sorry. You can feel about it however you want. But that to me, that does mean a lot. I've got to go Thank you.

CARLSON: It means a lot to Don Lemon. It really does. What a difference a year makes. If you can remember back all the way back to when Megyn Kelly of NBC found herself under attack in pretty much the same way. The difference was that Megyn Kelly never wore blackface. She wouldn't do that. She is not Justin Trudeau.

She has made the mistake of not seeming quite offended enough in a TV segment by certain Halloween costumes. For that crime, Don Lemon told us she must be destroyed.

LEMON: I'm just going to be honest. Megyn is 47 years old. She is our age. There has never been a time in that -- in her 47 years that blackface has been acceptable. I wonder how much diversity she has on her staff. I don't know I'm not there. But I would imagine there's not a lot because people would have informed her.

This is what people of the larger culture don't understand about racism and about privilege.

CARLSON: Keep in mind, and this is universally true. It was true of Jimmy Swaggart. It is true of Justin Trudeau, and probably true with Don Lemon. The more sanctimonious you are, the more you're hiding.

You want to know who is up to no good? Look at the people who are tugging their chin and, oh, I would never do that. And yet suddenly Don Lemon went from that -- I wonder how much diversity she has on her staff -- to, oh, I'm so glad that Justin said sorry.

Did Don Lemon have a change of heart? Is he now a forgiving man? Or could it be that because Justin Trudeau is a powerful leader on the left, he gets a pass no matter what he does? I think you know the answer because, of course, you've seen it before.

Earlier this year, the governor of Virginia Ralph Northam was caught wearing blackface, actually it was a Klan hood. He still won't tell us which it was. But whatever it was, he was wearing -- blackface or a Klan hood, Northam, a liberal Democrat decided he didn't need to resign over it.

The left pretended to care for a few minutes, oh, we're so upset, and then they forgot the whole thing ever happened. Northam himself said that the incident showed and I'm quoting, "deep wounds in Virginia." What he did showed deep wounds in the whole Commonwealth of Virginia.

In other words, Northam himself wasn't guilty of anything, blackface or a Klan hood. It was the people of Virginia who are responsible. They had the collective guilt and that guilt can only be expiated by giving Ralph Northam more power. Because that's what it's always about -- always. It's about power.

When you make a mistake, it means you're a sinner and you must be damned. You probably don't have enough diversity in your offices, says Don Lemon. But when they screw up, it's society's fault, meaning it's your fault. So they've got you coming and going. It's pretty nice, actually. It's a good trick. Being woke means never having to say you're sorry.

Dave Rubin hosts "The Rubin Report" on YouTube, and is one of the -- probably the world's reigning experts on sanctimony and a great opponent of sanctimony to his great credit, and he joins us tonight. So, Dave, what's the lesson here of Justin Trudeau?

DAVE RUBIN, HOST, THE RUBIN REPORT: You really clean that intro up at the last second. Thank you for that. Well, first off, oh, the web we weave when we call everyone else a racist.

Look, your intro there was absolutely on point, Tucker. No one really thinks at this very moment that Justin Trudeau is a racist.

CARLSON: Right.

RUBIN: But by the rules that the woke left that the progressives have sold us and forced on us, actually, he must now be taken down. His own people have to take him down.

And it's so interesting, because yes, his comment where he then tries to link his mistakes in the past. Now, we've all worn costumes that -- you know, Halloween is coming. I was a Rastafarian when I was in like sixth grade, I didn't do it in blackface, but I did have dreadlocks, which that's cultural appropriation, right?

I was a Jedi multiple times. I'm not really a Jedi in real life, as far as I know, although I would like to be. But look, the point here is that these are the rules they have set. And we know -- we know without question, that if this was someone on the right, they would be going for blood. The knives would be out and they'd be trying to take them down.

I thought there was a really brilliant comment by Maxime Bernier who is running against Justin Trudeau actually in the Canadian elections. He is from the People's Party of Canada. He said, I'm not going to call Justin Trudeau racist, but I will call him the biggest hypocrite in the country.

CARLSON: Yes, that's exactly that.

RUBIN: And I think for those of us that can now see this -- for those of us that can now see this for what it is, we have to make a decision, and it's either, do we let him slide? Which is kind of what we want because we've all lived lives. We've all made mistakes. We all know that we're only people of our time.

Or do we finally say, no, these are the rules that you set, and you guys have to get out of the way. Why is Ralph Northam still Governor of Virginia? By their rules, not by my rules, not by your rules. It's by their rules.

CARLSON: No, it's a great point.

RUBIN: Yes, and that's what we have to start figuring out. How are we are we going play this game instead of always reacting to it?

CARLSON: Maybe the deeper question, and I'll leave you on this, I'm interested in response. Why do we allow hypocrites to make our rules? Why are we obeying their rules when they clearly have no moral authority to make them?

RUBIN: Well, look, that's a great question. And the real reality of it is that what the left has done is set up a bunch of fake rules by people who never play by those rules in their own life.

CARLSON: Exactly.

RUBIN: I mean, and I say this as someone that was -- I was a progressive, so I know what this thing is, right? And they set these rules up and they'll tell you, you're a racist, and you're a homophobe, and you're a bigot. And all of these things and it's not true.

These accusations are actually starting to crumble because we're often seeing that they are the ones who are the racist and bigots and the rest of them. They're the ones that right now are obsessed with skin color, and obsessed with gender and sexuality.

CARLSON: Exactly.

RUBIN: Nobody on the right is, but what we have to do is figure out a unified way. I think for those of us that are, you know, free thinking people, basically, we have to figure out a unified way to fight it, because these are the same people, by the way, Tucker, who call you a racist, who call me a racist, who would love to get all of us off the air.

And in fact, they're the ones that are actually seeding the ground with these ideas right now. It's not us.

CARLSON: Well, that's exactly right. I'm not even interested in the subject and I don't think you are either. I find it completely boring. They're the race obsessives. You're absolutely right. Whatever they're accusing you of doing is what they're doing. Dave Rubin. Great to see you tonight. Thank you.

RUBIN: Thanks, my friend.

CARLSON: Stephen Ledrew is the former President of the Liberal Party of Canada. We're happy to have him on tonight. Mr. Ledrew, thanks very much for coming on.

So it's a little bit striking for the American perspective. If this were - - I don't know -- pick someone, Boris Johnson who had been caught three times in blackface, the American media would be calling, you know, for him to step down immediately. They're not calling for Justin Trudeau to step down. Why do you think that is?

STEPHEN LEDREW, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE LIBERAL PARTY, CANADA: Well, I think the Canadian media has always been awed by Trudeau because his father was a Prime Minister of Canada.

CARLSON: Right.

LEDREW: The name -- awed by that. And they're a little timid. There's no question about that. I call it today in Canada for the media to be tougher on him. The media traveling with him on his plane, they never ask the tough questions.

But I just heard your interview and your guest is absolutely right. Trudeau is known as the biggest hypocrite in Canada. It's not his privileged background. He is a hypocrite. He is fake. And he's like a lot of worldwide liberals donating money to all -- taxpayer's money to all their causes. It's do as I say, not as I do.

And he is only sorry, Tucker because he got caught. This was 20 years ago that he did this. He is not sorry. He is sorry that somebody called him out.

CARLSON: It does seem a little odd, three times on video or in photographs wearing blackface. That's a lot of blackface. I don't think if blackface is a particularly Canadian tradition. He has got to be way above average for Canadian blackface, no?

LEDREW: Well, he is an actor. And he has been acting very, very well for the last four years. A number of people saying, you know what, we've had enough of this. But what else is going on?

As I also heard you say in your intro, he is a feminist. He has always been saying, I'm a feminist. And he hits on people all the time. I mean, last year, a young reporter came out and said 18 years ago, he groped her. He has fired people for less than that. He has ruined people's lives for less, Tucker.

CARLSON: Of course. Would you let her daughter date some guy who called himself a feminist? No, because he's a creep. By definition. Bill Clinton was a big feminist. So was Ted Kennedy. He killed a woman. Yes, feminist. Boy, the alarm bells goes off pretty loud when they start saying that.

Stephen Ledrew, great to see you to tonight and I hope you'll keep pushing your media.

LEDREW: Pushing the media and pushing against hypocrites.

CARLSON: Yes. Amen. Those are two worthy causes. Great to see tonight. Thank you. Issues like wearing blackface decades ago are big news, in part because the entire western world has become obsessed with identity politics.

Top Democrats in particular are going on, we could give you a thousand examples. We just picked a couple out of the bin.

During a recent rally in New York City, Senator Elizabeth Warren cast her front runner campaign as one that excludes men. Listen to this.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I am especially glad to be here in Washington Square Park. I wanted to give this speech right here, and not because of the arch behind me, or the President that this square is named for. Nope. We're not here today because of famous arches or famous men. In fact, we're not here because of men at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, because you don't have fathers or anything because Biology is not real. Georgia conspiracy theorist, meanwhile, and inevitable vice presidential nominee Stacey Abrams is explicit about how much she loves identity politics. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STACEY ABRAMS, FORMER GEORGIA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE: I lean in to identity politics. In fact, I believe in identity politics. And I believe identity politics are the politics that win. And I don't think you should fight me for that because you have identity too.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So what's driving this new obsession with identity politics? And is there any way out of it -- this vortex? No one has thought more deeply about this than Douglas Murray. He is the author of a book that you have got to read. It's called, "The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity." It just came out. I was up late reading it last night and it is absolutely fantastic. Douglas Murray joins us tonight. Douglas, thanks so much for coming on.

DOUGLAS MURRAY, AUTHOR: It's a real pleasure, Tucker.

CARLSON: The identity politics pushes so many emotional buttons in people that it's very hard to step back far enough as you have in this book, to consider what it means. What's the point of this? Why are they doing this? Why are they doing it?

MURRAY: Well, there are several reasons. There are different groups of people who are responsible. There is one group who are just pushing this because this is naked politics and this -- I take each of these issues in "The Madness of Crowds" one by one.

I do gay, women, race and trends; and in each of these ones, you see the naked root politics at some point. For instance, you get the thing where there are there are gay people who are conservative and therefore denounced by the gay press is no longer gay. I, by the way, had that again this week in America.

Then you get women who have the wrong politics, i.e. conservative and they've said to no longer be feminists. You have, you have black Americans who have conservative politics and they are denounced as no longer black, and this keeps happening.

And at those points you see, that's just naked politicking. You are using identity groups to batter down a political point, and that's undoubtedly the case of a lot of people. There are other things going on here, too.

One of them, I show in the book, is just a continuation of an old Marxist idea. You know, there were from the 70s and 80s onwards, a group of people, Marxists and post-Marxists for whom the working class have let them down. You know, the working class never did come up with a revolution in America that they wanted.

CARLSON: No, that's true.

MURRAY: And they wanted to get these new groups as they saw them, identity groups, ethnic identity groups, racial identity groups, and minority sexual identity groups. They wanted these people to all be brought together to further and actually, this time bring about the revolution that the working class approved such a loser for them on.

And so several things, but those two, I think are the most pernicious and the problem I have with this, I'll just say is that a lot of young people now are growing up in America, are being lied to that this is actually about virtue, that this is actually how they should be their lives, that they should spend their lives pursuing this zero sum game, this appalling zero sum game.

CARLSON: That's right.

MURRAY: You know, gays against the straights, women against men, all ethnic groups against each other. Trans against absolutely everybody. And this is just a terrible way not just to do politics, but a horrible way to spend your life.

And we have to make sure that the next generation of young Americans that are being wooed into this are wooed out of it.

CARLSON: It does seem like an inexorable recipe for division. I mean --

MURRAY: Yes.

CARLSON: I mean, at its core, this politics is telling you to hate people on the basis of qualities they can't control. I mean, how is that resolved? How can you fix that? I mean, doesn't that always end up in the worst possible place?

MURRAY: We have to point out that the game they're inviting us all to play cannot be won.

CARLSON: Yes.

MURRAY: Nor this cannot be played -- it specifically cannot be won. For instance, they do this privilege game, you know, people suffer from privilege, and therefore then -- there is an example in Britain earlier this week with "The Guardian," the main left wing newspaper, said that David Cameron, the former Prime Minister, may have experienced pain in his life, like the loss of his eldest son, the death of his eldest son, but it was only privileged pain he'd ever felt.

CARLSON: Oh my gosh.

MURRAY: Imagine that.

CARLSON: I can't imagine that. That's disgusting.

MURRAY: You're trying to make a political point about privilege in order to bring some people down. And you decide, yes, well, he was one of the lucky ones he lost his eldest son, because he is rich.

You know, I mean, this is the disgusting anti-human position that people get to if they go down this route. You know, they end up being profoundly anti-human. And, you know, I just think that again, we have to show people that these are not games that can be played or won.

CARLSON: Right.

MURRAY: You can never work out where exactly somebody's privilege is. You know, Justin Trudeau is an incredibly privileged person in all sorts of ways.

CARLSON: I've noticed that.

MURRAY: You know, all of these people are playing this in American politics.

CARLSON: I know.

MURRAY: Now, Elizabeth Warren is by any stretch of imagination, unbelievably privileged person.

CARLSON: I know, but she is lecturing you on your privilege. Douglas Murray, come back. I hope you will join us once more. "The Madness of Crowds." I recommend this book personally. It's fantastic. Congratulations on that. Thank you for coming.

MURRAY: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, Chicago has done what Beto wants. It has instituted a complete ban on assault weapons. But mysteriously that hasn't stopped Chicago from being America's murder capital. Why? We'll investigate.

Plus, it's Thursday. That means "Final Exam." We'll be right back.

CARLSON: Awful story out of Chicago, a nine-year-old boy executed in broad daylight. One of the many casualties in the murder epidemic in that city. Our Chief Breaking News Correspondent, Trace Gallagher joins us tonight with an update to the story. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker in court. Prosecutors told the jury three members of Chicago's Black P. Stone's Gang went to a local park and saw nine-year-old Tyshawn Lee playing basketball. They talked to him, played with him, earned his trust. Then they offered to buy him a juice box, luring him into a side alley.

And while two of the gang members stood watch, the third allegedly executed the boy. Several shots point blank from a .40 caliber handgun and as gruesome and heart rending as the crime sounds, investigators say the original plan was to kidnap the boy, torture him by cutting off his fingers and ears and then kill him.

And why was he shot? Because his father is in a rival gang that the suspects believe was responsible for killing one of their family members. Corey Morgan who is accused of standing watch while the boy was shot and Dwight Doty accused of pulling the trigger are being tried together and their defense attorneys are trying to pit them against each other. Here's Corey Morgan's lawyer. Watch.

THOMAS BREEN, ATTORNEY FOR COREY MORGAN: That execution of that nine-year- old boy has to come from one singularly evil person, not from a plan.

GALLAGHER: It turns out after the shooting, Dwight Doty wrote a rap song where he jokingly referred to Tyshawn as shorty with the lyric that reads quote, "Shorty couldn't take it no more." Prosecutors saying the original target was going to be Tyshawn Lee's grandmother, but the gang thought killing a nine-year-old would send a clear message.

Tyshawn's father tried to retaliate for his son's death. He is now in prison for aggravated battery -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Yes, unbelievable. Trace Gallagher. Thanks so much for that.

Well, Rob Smith, the spokesman for Turning Point USA, and he joins us tonight. Rob, thanks so much for coming on.

ROB SMITH, SPOKESMAN, TURNING POINT USA: Thanks for having me, Tucker.

CARLSON: So you see the story that your heart breaks, just because of the human tragedy.

SMITH: Yes.

CARLSON: A nine-year-old boy executed during the day, and then you wonder, where's Beto? Why isn't Beto O'Rourke in Chicago right now, talking about this?

SMITH: You know, the Beta O'Rourke's of the world, the mainstream media, they ignore stories like this because it doesn't fit their narrative. For Beto to try to use gun violence as the 10th way to sort of resuscitate his failing campaign, it begs the question, what are law abiding citizens going to do to protect themselves from the criminals? Do you think these criminals will be registering their guns? Do you think these criminals will be giving up their guns?

By the way, even over Labor Day weekend in Chicago, there were seven killed, 34 wounded. We hear these stories over and over and over again, and we don't see them covered enough, because they do not fit a mainstream media narrative.

These people are working very hard to try to get another Democrat -- so they are trying to get a Democrat in the White House in 2020. And when you look at cities like Chicago, when you look at Baltimore, which I was just there last weekend, when you look at St. Louis, these things are happening in all of these cities that have been controlled by Democrats for the last 30, 40, 50, 60 years.

CARLSON: That's true.

SMITH: And this is violence that is deeply affecting African-Americans.

CARLSON: It seems like a kind of neglects to ignore it. I mean, if you look at the numbers out of Chicago, but you're absolutely right, St. Louis and Baltimore, and there are a lot of other cities like that.

SMITH: Absolutely.

CARLSON: But the numbers are shocking. The number of people shot, the number of people murdered.

SMITH: Yes.

CARLSON: To not cover that at all, what does that tell you?

SMITH: It tells me honestly, that the media and the Beto O'Rourke's of the world are more -- they are more concerned with pushing their narrative than they are of the actual people that are on the streets.

Like your guest said before, he said that the left tells African-Americans when they leave the Democratic Party, that they're not black anymore. They told gays when they leave the Democratic Party, that they're not gay anymore, et cetera.

But when you go and you tell black people that these policies have been hurting us for decades and decades and decades, and they tell you that you know, you can't be a Republican. Look, let me tell you something. Candace Owens, Larry Elder, they say it all the time, the number one problem in the African-American community is fatherlessness.

Now, I will probably tell you for sure that these young men that were in this gang that murdered that child, these people that are continuing to perpetrate this violence on the streets are men without direction. They are men that don't have jobs. They are men that did not have fathers in the home.

CARLSON: Yes.

SMITH: And when you say this to your community, they tell you that you're not really part of the community, which is insane.

CARLSON: Right. And the feminists say, well, you don't need fathers.

SMITH: Absolutely. Which is completely insane.

CARLSON: It certainly is.

SMITH: Black boys need fathers, and I am telling you, Tucker --

CARLSON: All boys do.

SMITH: You know, all boys do, but black boys in particular. And let me tell you something, when I read a story like this, it breaks my heart for that child, and it also breaks my heart for these men who have been lost and so many men like them all across the country that are being lost, Tucker.

CARLSON: I agree with you completely. So many American men that we don't care about. I agree.

SMITH: Absolutely.

CARLSON: Rob, great to see you tonight. Thank you for that.

SMITH: Thank you.

CARLSON: So Beto O'Rourke has explained his gun control master plan repeatedly. He said he is going to send armed agents door to door to seize this country's AR-15s and AK-47s. Would that do anything to fix the shooting epidemic in Chicago?

Well, it's not a political point to say no, it wouldn't. Not one thing. Maryland, for example, already has an assault weapons ban, but Baltimore still exists. So what does that tell you?

Bernard Whitman is a former pollster for Bill Clinton. He joins us tonight. Bernard, thanks a lot for coming on. So this is an often asked question, but it's never really answered. Why are the places with gun ban -- Chicago and Baltimore, for example -- so much more dangerous than places where so-called assault weapons are common like Vermont or New Hampshire?

BERNARD WHITMAN, FORMER POLLSTER FOR BILL CLINTON: You have to look at where the guns are coming from. In Chicago, 60 percent of the firearms that Chicago Police seize are coming from states like Indiana with very weak gun laws.

In New York City and New York State, 74 percent of the guns seized are coming from states with weak gun laws. In New York City alone, nine out of 10 guns that are purchased and used quickly come from states with lax gun control laws. That is why 57 percent of Americans believe there's too many guns in the streets. Fifty seven percent of Americans believe that more guns in the street makes us less safe.

CARLSON: But let me ask you a question that no one ever answers. Right. No, I mean, I've had this conversation for 25 years on television. So of course I've heard that before, but I've never understood why.

If all the guns in Chicago, come from Indiana, then why doesn't Indiana have a similar murder rate?

WHITMAN: So because the guns are leaving. The guns are being shipped to metropolises. That's exactly -- you just made that --

CARLSON: No, no. But wait.

WHITMAN: Hold on, Tucker. You just made a great argument -- hold on. You just made a great argument for Federal gun control.

CARLSON: No, no. Wait, wait. Hold on. No, wait. That's not true. There are plenty of guns --

WHITMAN: That's exactly why we need Federal gun control.

CARLSON: There are plenty -- we already have Federal laws against --

WHITMAN: We have Federal loopholes.

CARLSON: No, there are no loopholes.

WHITMAN: Yes, Federal loopholes. Yes, there are.

CARLSON: Actually, I know a lot about this subject --

WHITMAN: Gun shows, internet sales.

CARLSON: And there are -- no, hold on. It's not internet sales. The guns moving from Indiana and Chicago are moving by car, not by FedEx. They're not ordered on the internet.

WHITMAN: How do you think they're purchased?

CARLSON: Hold on. That's against the law and the Feds don't do anything about it. It's not a loophole. It's unenforced. But you're not answering my question.

There are a lot of guns in Indiana. There are a lot of guns in Vermont. There are a lot of guns in Maine.

WHITMAN: Because there's a lot more people in Chicago. There's a lot more people in New York City. That's why the guns go to where the people are. So it's just supply and demand.

CARLSON: Oh, so it's just population. Oh, it's just population density.

WHITMAN: No, it is the fact that we don't have --

CARLSON: But you know that that's not true. That's a lie. It's not population, not some densely populated place with guns without a lot of murders. Maybe there's something else. Maybe it's not the guns. And you know that that's true. So why don't you just say it?

WHITMAN: How can you say it's not the guns? Bullets killed that child. If those guns were taken off the street, if those guns weren't able to be purchased by people that did not pass background checks, then that boy may very well still be alive. That is why -- Tucker, that is why 94% --

CARLSON: But he was -- first of all, leaving aside, that child wasn't killed with an assault weapon.

WHITMAN: I'm not talking about assault weapons. I'm talking about handguns in Chicago.

CARLSON: So we should ban handguns, too? But they are already banned?

WHITMAN: No, they should -- handguns are not banned, they should be required to be registered. That is why 94 percent of Americans agree that there should be universal background checks, 94 percent of Americans don't even agree that the sky is blue.

CARLSON: The person who pulled the trigger in this specific case, who murdered -- he was accused of murdering the nine-year-old had a prior conviction. He was not allowed to have a gun under Federal law in the first place.

So that's the point that you ignore every time, which is that people who break the law tend not to obey the law, right?

WHITMAN: But how do they get the guns in the first place? What I'm saying is --

CARLSON: From a state that doesn't have a murder problem? Like it doesn't make sense.

WHITMAN: If there is a way that we can close loopholes to prevent people that should not have guns from having guns. Why? I mean, why doesn't Trump support that? He sends his Attorney General -- and probably the biggest shill in the administration, William Barr out to Capitol Hill to try to get gun control passed and --

CARLSON: Because it's not the problem. All right, we're out of time. This is -- he is a shill, all right. Okay.

WHITMAN: He is a total shill.

CARLSON: Great. Bernard, thank you. Thank you.

WHITMAN: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: It might be my last gun control debate. It's too stupid. Actually, I'm sorry to inflict that upon you.

Climate change has become a new religion and what's a religion without religious vows? So teen activists are now taking pledges not to have children. What do you think of that? That's next.

CARLSON: Well, in just about every way, climate activism is the new religion on the left. They're not even calling it science anymore. They're not even pretending. They have sins using a plastic straw or if you eat steak. There are dietary rules. Eat crickets.

And what's your religion with that strange vows? One environmental movement calling itself No Future No Children is getting teenage climate activists to vow not to reproduce because that's healthy. That's not weird or anything.

That activists say a warming world is not one they want children to live in, so don't have them.

Robby Soave is the author of "Panic Attack: Young Radicals in the Age of Trump," and he joins us tonight. I'm not sure that like since the shakers of northern New England, there has been a religious movement against having children. It's been a long time.

ROBBY SOAVE, AUTHOR: That's right. Actually there is a history even in environmental activism specifically, of catastrophizing the number of people on the planet.

CARLSON: Right.

SOAVE: If you went back to the late 1960s, there were people like Paul Ehrlich who were taken very seriously --

CARLSON: Yes.

SOAVE: Taken seriously by the scientific community predictions that the world would be so crowded, we'd all starve, we'd run out of food within the decade. That's what Ehrlich predicted. Of course, none of that came true.

We didn't implement any of the population controls those people wanted, and despite not doing that, we had more people and we were able to feed more people than ever. We lifted a billion people out of poverty because in fact, people are the solution, right?

More people, a smarter society, we come up with ways to solve these problems. So that's kind of what's sad about this, I mean, cutting off the future generation.

CARLSON: Well, I mean, I have four of them myself, so I am for people. I think children are the answer actually, and I mean it.

But I do think it's a little bit weird that the people who are telling us that you shouldn't have kids are also pushing for open borders. That's for example, Greenpeace. So if population is the problem, why aren't they trying to limit ours?

SOAVE: I think many -- specifically with the kids we're talking about. I'm not even sure they take it seriously. Like we're not supposed to take them literally. Activism is a kind of social currency for them. It's cool. It's fun to be woke. It's fun to start a hashtag and take Instagram photos of you being super sustainable.

Do you know what I mean? It's a way of life for them that signals coolness. And I don't know how exactly to overcome that. But that's what we're dealing with.

CARLSON: It's just -- that's a really wise observation. You're younger than I am, so you have better perspective about it. But I would just say, there is some percentage who is going to take it seriously and it's going to make them neurotic and unhappy, don't you think?

SOAVE: Yes. Yes, absolutely. I mean, that's no way to live your life, right? Thinking that the world is about to end, people who have that mentality are not happy, well-adjusted people.

But of course, activists are always trying to convince you that -- they're trying to convince themselves that they're having panic attacks. Their mental health is terrible, because that's how they prove they're so committed to the cause.

CARLSON: That's totally true. Anyone who describes themselves as an activist should have no control over my life, because by definition, they're neurotic and weird.

SOAVE: Yes.

CARLSON: I would argue. Robby Soave, it's great to see you tonight. Thank you.

SOAVE: My pleasure. Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, the war in Afghanistan has dragged on for 18 years at great cost, but our politicians here in Washington refuse to let it end. Are we anywhere close to victory? Well, there's a brand new study on that. We've got the details, which you're going to want to hear.

First, though, it's time for "Final Exam." How much of the weird things that happened this week do you know about? Are you worthy of our world famous Erik Wemple mug? We will find out next.

CARLSON: It is time now for "Final Exam" where the news professionals here at Fox News compete to show who has mastered this week's news, and to win a world famous and much coveted Erik Wemple mug.

This week's challenger is Susan Li from Fox Business. He is taking on our defending champion, Brett Larson, a Fox News Headlines 24/7 and a frequent correspondent for the show.

BRETT LARSON, HEADLINE 24/7 HOST: Good to be back.

CARLSON: Susan, welcome.

SUSAN LI, FOX BUSINESS HOST: Thank you.

CARLSON: Good luck.

LI: I'll beat him.

CARLSON: I'm not going to say who we are rooting for, but I wish you well.

LARSON: Oh, wow, the shade was thrown from the top.

LI: Oh, my Lord.

CARLSON: I was just trying to be nice because I know that Brett Larson is a formidable ...

LI: Yes.

LARSON: I don't know.

CARLSON: ... opponent. I wouldn't want to be up against him. Okay, you know, the rules. I'm going to repeat them for our audience. Hands on buzzers, I ask the questions. First one to buzz in gets to answer the question. You have to wait critically until I finish asking before you answer. You can answer once I acknowledge you by saying your name.

Every correct answer is worth one point. You get one wrong, we take a point away. Best of five wins. You ready?

LARSON: Okay.

CARLSON: Okay.

LARSON: Should I ask at beginning of every question if it's multiple choice? Just to keep that trend going?

CARLSON: I am going to tell you. Question one is, in fact, multiple choice.

LI: Oh good.

CARLSON: And here it is. You wait until you get all the options. Which Democratic candidate recently said that if given the chance to debate the President, she'd quote, "Wipe the floor with him." Was it A. Amy Klobuchar? B. Kamala Harris? C. Elizabeth Warren? Susan Li.

LI: B. Kamala.

CARLSON: B. Kamala Harris. Is that true?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: If I do debate President Trump, I'm sure it'll be a competitive face-off where either one of us could end up on top.

JIMMY KIMMEL, TALK SHOW HOST: Really?

HARRIS: No. I'd wipe the floor with him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Wow.

LARSON: Wow.

CARLSON: Definitive. You knew that answer. All right.

LARSON: Yes, we have a formidable candidate.

LI: It is on.

CARLSON: Okay, good. Well, it is one-zero. Moving into question two. So before we get to this question, we need to ask you to watch this quick sound bite.

LARSON: Okay.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Take a look at this photo taken by a Reuters photographer yesterday as the President boarded Air Force One in Mountain View, California before he headed back to D.C. There seems to me a little something poking out of his back pocket. Zoom in. You can see a $20.00 bill.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's the President, cash hanging out of his pocket. So the President was asked what he was going to use it for. What did he say?

LARSON: Oh, wow.

CARLSON: What was the money for?

LI: Cash money?

LARSON: Cash money thrown down. He was going to make it rain on Air Force One. No, I don't think so.

CARLSON: You might want to hit the buzzer before answering.

LI: Brett, I defer.

LARSON: I'll hit the buzzer. I'm probably going to get -- I'm going to go into negative territory. I'm going to guess, he was looking to buy somebody a hat or some swag.

CARLSON: Was the President going to buy someone a hat, or swag? To the tape.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: According to "The Wall Street Journal," the President was asked on the Air Force One, hey, Mr. President, do you keep money in your back pocket? And he reached in his back pocket and pulled out a great big wad of bills.

And they said, when was the last time you had to pay for anything? And he goes, it's been a while. But I do like to leave tips in hotels.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LARSON: I mean --

CARLSON: Interesting.

LARSON: Technically, tips is swag.

LI: Swag.

CARLSON: No, it's definitely wrong, but it was a great guess, I thought, and both of you to make it, it's interesting, you sort of wonder where does the cash come from? I don't think there's a cash machine in the West Wing? We'll find out.

LARSON: That's a good question actually. Is there an ATM in the Oval Office?

CARLSON: Yes, it's -- not that I know of. All right, question three. Another multiple choice.

LARSON: Oh, okay.

CARLSON: Joe Biden once had a confrontation with a terrifying gang leader called corn pop. Corn pop was waiting for Biden with a rusty razor, but Joe Biden had his own weapon. Was it A. A wooden stick? Was it B. Nail studded nunchucks? Or was it C. A chain. Susan.

LI: C. Chain.

CARLSON: Chain. You think it's a chain. Did he bring a chain to a straight razor fight?

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There used to be a chain when you crossed. And he cut off a six-foot length of chain, he folds it up and says, you walk out with that chain. And you walked into a car and say, you may cut me, man but I'm going to wrap the chain around your head.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LARSON: Wow.

CARLSON: Yes, that's how you face down corn pop. Just say you know.

LARSON: Does it work?

CARLSON: But Susan knew that. I'm impressed. Yes, apparently --

LARSON: I knew it, too. I just didn't the buzzer.

CARLSON: He is still here to tell the tale.

LI: That's what I bring to the street fight. Chain.

LARSON: I always bring a chain. I bring an iPhone. I just chuck it at somebody.

CARLSON: Wise man. Okay question four. This one is multiple choice to answer your question, Brett. Here it is. A woman in California was dreaming she said about being trapped on a train when she swallowed something very valuable. What did she swallow as she slept? Was it A. A Diamond necklace? Was it B. A gold tooth? Was it C. An engagement ring? Brett Larson.

LARSON: It was C. An engagement ring.

CARLSON: And engage -- I would have guessed the grill, but that's just me. Was it C. An engagement ring?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was having a dream that we on a cargo train and it was a dangerous situation and Bobby told me you know, you have to swallow your ring.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Nice. So Brett, you have brought it up to two zero. You are now no longer in negative territory. Our final question is a two-pointer.

LARSON: Oh, okay.

CARLSON: So you could if you answer correctly bring it up to par. Here is it. And this is multiple choice.

LARSON: Okay. This is good.

CARLSON: Scientists have discovered that the asteroid that they believe killed the dinosaurs was as powerful as how many atomic bombs? Was it as powerful as A. Five atomic bombs? B. A hundred million atomic bombs? Or C. Ten billion atomic bombs? Brett.

LARSON: I am going to go with B. A hundred million.

CARLSON: A hundred -- was the dinosaur killing asteroid as powerful as a hundred million atomic bombs. To the tape.

LI: A lot of firepower.

TOM SHILLUE, FOX NATION HOST: There is stunning new research on the 24 hours after a giant asteroid smashed into the Earth with the force of 10 billion atomic bombs. Scientists the planet was engulfed in wildfire. There were massive tsunamis and the sun was blocked out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It takes a lot to kill a T-Rex.

LARSON: I hate to admit it, but I did that story. I should have remembered that.

LI: Annihilation takes a lot of firepower.

CARLSON: We end at two to two, unfortunately Brett, your two is a negative two.

LARSON: Yes. That's what you're saying.

CARLSON: Susan --

LARSON: I was just tired of winning.

CARLSON: You are getting an Erik Wemple mug.

LARSON: You get a Wemple mug.

CARLSON: Yes, you do.

LI: Yes, look at that.

LARSON: I have a growing collection, so now you get one.

LI: Sharing is caring.

CARLSON: See, you guys should have a Wemple coffee klatch. See you next week, Susan. Brett, we always see you and we can't wait to see you again. Thank you both.

LARSON: I'll be back. Good job.

CARLSON: To the both of you. That's it on "Final Exam" this week. Pay close attention to every weird thing that happens around the globe all week. Tune in Thursdays to see if you can beat our experts. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: Over the past couple of weeks, there's been an acrimonious debate over the President's Afghanistan policy. President Trump has decided that after 18 years, 2,400 deaths and a trillion U.S. dollar spent -- enough is enough. He wants to end the war and bring American troops back to the United States.

But the permanent war lobby in Washington is outraged by this idea. Trump's plan caused his final break with National Security adviser, John Bolton who basically stormed out over it.

Some think Trump is a traitor for trying to negotiate with the Taliban. Others say, a withdrawal would betray Afghan women. They insist on staying until Afghanistan is modern and peaceful like Belgium, when it's currently a medieval society that has known only endemic warfare for its entire history. Harry Flashman could have told you that.

None of these debates about Afghanistan policy are taking place in reality. They are imagining facts that don't exist in a war effort that isn't actually being waged, and the experts know it very well.

Early this month, the Center for Strategic International Studies -- that's a top think tank here in Washington -- published a draft report that lays out the truth about what is happening in Afghanistan and has been for 18 years. America has likely already lost the war there. But our military leaders are hiding the truth of that.

The Afghan central government is quote, "corrupt, ineffective, weak and deeply divided." Despite billions spent on training and equipment, the Afghan National Army is essentially useless. It remains completely dependent on American forces to do anything.

Think about that for a minute, after all these years. It's disgusting. Despite immense economic aid, the economy of Afghanistan is in shambles and it's not getting better. In fact, if we say despite aid, maybe because of aid, because that's the nature of aid. It keeps people dependent and inefficient. It never works.

Instead of telling the truth about any of this, though, our leaders bury the truth. All the details, all the facts. In 2018, official estimate show that the Afghan government was losing control of the country, while the Taliban was gaining territory that's bad. So the U.S. government simply stopped providing official estimates. You don't like the statistics, stop collecting them.

So that's the truth about the war in Afghanistan. We aren't winning. Don't listen to what Max Boot says, buffoons like Bill Kristol, and John Bolton. The only way we could win this war is by sending tens or hundreds of thousands of additional troops over there, spending hundreds of billions of dollars and in all likelihood killing hundreds of thousands Afghans. Would it be worth it?

In effect, we would have to restart the war there from scratch and nobody is willing to do that, despite the posturing. But instead of accepting that reality, and that is the reality. In ending the war, Washington continues to pretend that we're trying to win when everyone knows we're not.

Every year thousands of American soldiers continue to be torn away from their loved ones for months on end at great cost to them and their families fighting a war that our leaders aren't willing to win and are too prideful to end.

Seventeen American troops have died in Afghanistan just this year. Why? If we stay in war, we will continue to die and every single one of them will be an American life wasted, thrown away again, for the vanity of morons like John Bolton, Max Boot and Bill Kristol. That's not a good reason to stay.

That's it for us tonight. A whole hour has slipped through our fingers. We hope you'll join us tomorrow night and every weeknight at 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn and totally sincere enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

Don't forget to DVR it if you can figure out how that works. You just saw Sean Hannity on the screen. We're going to bring him back. He's hosting the 9:00 pm hour tonight.

