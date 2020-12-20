Supreme Court rejects Pa. GOP appeal to intervene in election dispute

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report" December 8, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Very nicely done, and that bride

had something blue already, so there was that. All right, Dana, thank you.



Good evening, welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, we're following several major stories. President Trump

again today made his case for winning the election, this time at the White

House vaccine summit.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We were rewarded with a

victory. Now, let's see whether or not somebody has the courage. Whether

it's a legislator or legislatures, or whether it's a justice of the Supreme

Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court. Let's see if they have

the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER (on camera): Late this afternoon, though, the U.S. Supreme Court

denied a request to prevent state officials in Pennsylvania from certifying

the results of last month's election, a case that many Trump supporters

thought held the best chance of being heard by the Supreme Court.



Justice Samuel Alito referred it to the whole court and none of the nine

justices dissented, including the newest Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The

decision to deny injunctive relief came within 40 minutes of all the

filings being received, more on that in a minute.



This as the vaccine summit at the White House came to an end and in it, a

new implementation of President Trump's America First policy in the

coronavirus era. The president has issued an executive order mandating all

Americans have access to the eventual vaccine before it is shipped

elsewhere as the U.S. passes the 15 million mark in COVID-19 cases with an

average of more than 2,200 per day.



We begin tonight at the White House as we await reaction from the president

to the Supreme Court decision with Chief White House correspondent John

Roberts. Good evening, John.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Haven't heard anything yet from the president on that front but it was a

big loss for supporters of the president at the Supreme Court as the court

denied a petition to nullify the results of the November 3rd election in

Pennsylvania. The case have been brought by Congressman Mike Kelly and

others who had contended that the expansion of mass mail-in voting was

unconstitutional.



Now, had the court taken up the case as what was expected that Texas

Senator Ted Cruz would be arguing it on behalf of the plaintiffs. The

court's decision was another blow to the president's efforts to try to find

a legal path to another four years in the Oval Office and it came on a day

when his Manhattan Project-style effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine

appeared ready to pay off.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS (voice over): At the White House today, President Trump hosting a

summit on the coronavirus vaccine, which may be just hours away from

distribution in the United States.



TRUMP: This is one of the greatest miracles in the history of modern-day

medicine. American companies were the first to produce a verifiably safe

and effective vaccine. Together we will defeat the virus and we will soon

end the pandemic and we will save millions and millions of lives.



ROBERTS: An FDA advisory panel today reported that an initial analysis of

the Pfizer vaccine data founded safe and effective, paving the way for what

may be emergency use authorization later this week.



The president also signing an executive order to ensure Americans get

American-made vaccines before they are shipped to other countries. And

vowing to use the full power of the U.S. government to keep vaccine

flowing.



TRUMP: We have worked very well with the companies but if for any reason we

have any problems, we will be instituting the Defense Production Act and we

will make sure that we don't have any problems very long.



ROBERTS: The White House continues to push back on reports that HHS turned

down an offer from Pfizer in the summer to lock in hundreds of millions

more doses of vaccine. Officials tell Fox News that on July 21st, HHS

contracted for 100 million doses with an option for 500 million more.



In October, after early data on the Pfizer vaccine looked promising, HHS

exercised its option and ordered 100 million additional doses to be

delivered next spring.



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It's just simply not true

that they offered extra doses according to the people who are involved in

the negotiations. With each and every company, we contracted for 100

million doses.



ROBERTS: Operation Warp Speed co-leader Moncef Slaoui reminds that when the

initial orders were put in last summer, the vaccines were still

experimental.



DR. MONCEF SLAOUI, CHIEF ADVISER, OPERATION WARP SPEED: If somebody came to

us and said let's buy more of this vaccine or that vaccine, no one

reasonably would buy more from any one of those vaccines because we didn't

know which one would work and which one may be better than the other.



ROBERTS: President Trump today also waded into politics. When asked why he

didn't include anyone from the Biden transition, the next administration in

the Summit, the president turned to his view of the election results.



TRUMP: Well, we're going to have to see who the next administration is

because we won in those swing states and there was terrible things that

went on. Whichever the next administration is will really benefit by what

we've been able to do with this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS (on camera): President Trump we'll be watching closely another

petition to the Supreme Court, this one from Texas Attorney General Ken

Paxton. Paxton is asking the Supreme Court to block electors from voting in

the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin contending

that those states broke election law by using the pandemic to expand mass

mail-in balloting.



And there is still one other Supreme Court case that could go to the --

there was one other Pennsylvania case rather that could go to the Supreme

Court, that one challenging the legitimacy, the acceptability and the

admittance of all mail-in ballots that came in after 8:00 p.m. on election

night, Bret.



BAIER: All right, John, thank you.



A federal judge meantime has dismissed the criminal case against former

Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, but Judge

Emmet Sullivan pointedly noted Flynn's pardon from President Trump does not

mean that he is innocent. The president tweeted congratulations to Flynn

saying he and his family had suffered greatly.



Let's get some additional perspective on these legal fights. Jonathan

Turley is a professor at George Washington University Law School and a Fox

News contributor. Jonathan, good evening.



Let me start with the Pennsylvania decision by Justice Alito, he turns it

over to the full Supreme Court, no noted dissents and they do not move

forward. There's no injunctive relief there. Is that a big blow for the

president's chances?



JONATHAN TURLEY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): It is a big

blow. You know, we've talked in the past about how the president was

running out of runway. And at this point to really make a difference, he'd

have to land a jumbo jet on a postage stamp. I mean, he does not have a lot

of runway left. This was considered his strongest case for the Supreme

Court.



And the court system has proven that it is independent and reviewing these

claims. Many of these are Trump appointees who are voting against the

position of the president not because they have animus, but because they

don't see the legal case, particularly in terms of the relief of blocking

certification.



There is this sticker shock that kicks in for these courts saying, look,

there are problems that you've identified. There have been illegal orders

and other cases, there have been votes that have been negated. But they're

asking for a really massive form of relief, which is blocking

certification.



Now, at the same time, it'd be nice if some Democratic senators actually

apologized to people like Barrett, and others. You know, during her

hearing, they put out these conspiracy theories that she was being put on

the court to kill the ACA or steal the election. None of that seems to be

true, obviously.



BAIER: You say he's running out of runway and just look at the electoral

college timeline here. Today was the deadline to resolve disputes actually.

December 14th, the electors vote in the states December 23rd, the state-

certified, deliver the votes. January 6th, the House and Senate joint

session, count the votes, declare officially the winner.



There is this other case that John mentioned out of the Texas attorney

general filing to the Supreme Court directly. Court watchers are looking at

how this particular Pennsylvania case was dealt with 40 minutes after the

filings came in. Does that suggest that they're just not in the mood to

take care of anything else like this?



TURLEY: I'm afraid that Texas case falls in that category of that dog won't

hunt. I mean, I don't see how that's going to be successful, particularly

after this loss.



And yes, the timing was notable this, the ink was hardly dry on the filing

when the court came back and basically ended this issue. So, I think that

it does not look very promising.



Last few days, we've also noticed the Trump campaign and President Trump

himself are talking more about going to the legislators. You'll notice on

his list of people that could change this. The first justice was number

three, he talked about a legislator or legislatures and that's a straight

muscle play. That's an effort to try to get legislators to say we don't

want the certification of these votes to go for Biden. That is also not

likely to succeed, but it does show a shift away from the court.



BAIER: Finally, Judge Emmet Sullivan wrapping up this criminal case against

Michael Flynn, he was pardoned by President Trump. But notable that Judge

Sullivan had this detail in this final filing about how he's not -- he

doesn't have to be innocent. Just talk for a minute about the how he's

handled -- the judges handle this entire thing.



TURLEY: Well, you know, I've practiced in front of Judge Sullivan for

years. I've had great respect for him, but I've been very critical of his

handling of the Flynn case. You know, he has been criticized for years of

using General Flynn as a vehicle for criticizing the Trump administration

refusing to dismiss the case, the prosecutors came in and said, We no

longer want to charge Michael Flynn, we no longer believe a charge is

appropriate and the Justice Department filed for a dismissal but Judge

Sullivan refused.



Court of appellate -- Court of Appeals judges in the first panel criticized

him and ordered him to dismiss the case. That was later reverse because

they wanted to give the judge a chance to issue a final order.



But even then, he would not dismiss the case and when the pardon came down,

he still held on to the case. And now he has finally dismissed it. But in

doing so, I think that it was really grossly inappropriate for him to

essentially declare a verdict of a person who wasn't even sentenced. That's

what this was.



And you know, judges usually don't even address the guilt of a defendant

until sentencing. They certainly avoid that when you're having a dismissal

of a case. They don't talk about guilt or innocence because the defendant

doesn't have a right to appeal those types of gratuitous comments. And

that's what this was. It was gratuitous and it was wrong for the court to

do it.



BAIER: Jonathan Turley as always, thank you.



Back to the vaccine story. Breaking tonight, Britain's mass vaccination

program is underway this evening, a retired shop clerk received the first

shot today. 90-year old Margaret Keenan was the first in line at the

University Hospital Coventry, one of several facilities around the U.K.

handling the initial phase of the United Kingdom's program.



Even with all the optimism about a vaccine or vaccines, there is still

significant portion of the population, about half in this country that

remains defiant about actually getting the shot when it's available. Our

weeklong series on the vaccine continues tonight with some of the reasons

why. Here's correspondent David Spunt.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): It's a new era in

modern medicine. COVID-19 vaccines developed in record speed in the same

year, an unforgiving pandemic pummeled the United States.



DR. PETER HOTEZ, VACCINE DEVELOPER, BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE: This has

been a slam dunk success.



Dr. Peter Hotez is a vaccine developer with Baylor College of Medicine and

has followed the progress in detail. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine touts an

efficacy rate of 95 percent, Moderna's vaccine 94.1 percent.



HOTEZ: Just to give you a sense of what that means, our very best vaccine

of any vaccine is the measles vaccine and two doses gives you 97 percent.



SPUNT: These COVID vaccines are unlike a traditional vaccine where a

weakened version of a virus is administered to patients.



HOTEZ: This does something a little bit different. It actually asks the

human body to make the protein or the virus component ourselves by

delivering messenger RNA into part of the cell and that manufactures the

protein to induce the immune response.



SPUNT: Ribonucleic acid or RNA vaccines have been tested for years. But

this would be the first time an RNA vaccine would be approved for mass use

on humans. Still, concerns exist in homes and offices across the country.



More than half of the firefighters in New York City said in an internal

survey, they would not take the vaccine.



NATASHA ANDERSON, VACCINE SKEPTIC: Everybody that's a parent should look

into the information.



SPUNT: Idaho mother of two Natasha Anderson tells Fox News she's worried

about the speed of the trials.



ANDERSON: I am not anti-vaccine. I am like informed consent. Their science

is like revolutionary, but I don't know if I want to be a guinea pig in

this revolutionary different thing.



SPUNT: But 66-year old Linda Lamberth was happy to be a guinea pig.



LINDA LAMBERTH, VACCINE ENTHUSIAST: I was really excited to get the e-mail

that I could be a part of this study.



SPUNT: She took part in the Moderna vaccine trial at Baylor University. A

month after her first shot, she received a second dose, followed by mild

muscle aches and a low-grade fever.



LAMBERTH: I encourage everybody to get the vaccine. It certainly would help

us get back to normal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SPUNT (on camera): Experts fear that low confidence in the vaccines will

delay the ultimate goal of herd immunity, Bret. As for the long-term side

effects, the short answer scientists just don't know that they believe in

or confident these vaccines are safe trials took place for months including

at the hospital behind me, George Washington University Hospital, Bret.



BAIER: David, thank you. Wednesday, we look at the politics of herd

immunity in our series.



Meantime, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has presented a new

coronavirus relief proposal to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. His $916 billion

plan is slightly larger than the $908 billion proposal already being

discussed.



Also tonight, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is offering to drop

his demand for a liability shield if Democrats and Republicans would

eliminate their immediate demand for money for state and local governments.



Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer immediately dismissed that proposal,

noting aid for state and local governments is a bipartisan request.



One of the biggest annual sporting events of the fall has fallen victim to

the pandemic. The University of Michigan has canceled its college football

game with Ohio State. It will be the first time in 102 years that game will

not be played.



Meanwhile, there is increasing resistance tonight to lockdown restrictions

across the country. Many businesses consider them an existential threat

amid the already deadly pandemic.



Senior correspondent Mike Tobin shows us tonight from Milford, Michigan.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT (voice over): With an

empty restaurant and a kitchen only preparing a few takeout meals, Lisa

Hanlin learned that Michigan's governor extended the lockdown for another

12 days.



LISA HANLIN, OWNER, CZAPSKI'S KITCHEN: I'm not quite sure that I'm going to

make it. I -- that's why I can't sleep sometimes at night, you know. And,

you know, you've got a lot of bills in this kind of business, and the

insurances. And, you know, then, you worry about all of it.



TOBIN: Governor Gretchen Whitmer says hospitals are at risk of running out

of space.



GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER (D-MI): There is overwhelming research and scientific

data that says going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking

options is associated with COVID-19 positivity.



TOBIN: The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, claims that only

4.3 percent of coronavirus spread has come from dining. Yet, retail and

other businesses remain open. It's not just Michigan.



MICHAEL RAPAPORT, AMERICAN ACTOR AND COMEDIAN: Melrose, Fairfax farmer's

market is popping.



TOBIN: Actor Michael Rapaport is now viral with a profane video of a Los

Angeles flea market open for business across from closed restaurants.



RAPAPORT: This don't make any -- sense. This is why -- are pissed off and

protesting.



TOBIN: In Agoura Hills, California, crowds protested by showing up to eat

and drink at Cronies Sports Grill. In Chicago, one of the mayor's city hall

allies, Alderman Tom Tunney, a restaurant owner, was caught serving

indoors.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Politicians do what they want regardless, right?



TOBIN: Back in Michigan, restaurant group owner Joe Vicari, debated the

idea of defying the lockdown, but back down.



JOE VICARI, OWNER, JOE VICARI RESTAURANT GROUP: Our businesses are

controlled by licenses between the liquor license and the food license. And

the state has the right to come in and take those from you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TOBIN (on camera): Now, in Los Angeles County, a judge there ruled against

a restaurant lockdown, saying the data doesn't show they do any good.



However, the State of California came back and lock down restaurants in

areas where ICU beds are scarce. So, Los Angeles County restaurants get

closed anyway until almost Christmas, at least. Bret, back to you.



BAIER: Mike Tobin, live in Milford, Michigan. Mike, thanks.



Tomorrow on SPECIAL REPORT, we'll take you to a city that straddles two

states and meet the business owners on the wrong side of the border who are

facing COVID restrictions and fighting for their survival.



Another record-setting day on Wall Street today. Two of the major indices

had their best closing numbers ever. The Dow gaining 104, the S&P 500 was

up 10 for its first close above 3,700. And the NASDAQ rose 63 for its 50th

record close of the year.



Up next, our exclusive reporting from Benjamin Hall in Afghanistan,

focusing on what happens after U.S. troops withdrawal. Will peace have a

chance, or will it be Civil War?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BENJAMIN HALL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

There is widespread support here on the streets of Kabul for the peace

process that's going on at the moment. There is also widespread support for

American troops going home, but there is not much hope that it will bring

about long-lasting peace.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Tonight, we continue our exclusive reporting from Afghanistan as

U.S. troops prepare a drawdown in what has been America's longest war.



The Afghan government is negotiating with the Taliban on what peace would

look like. We get that story tonight from correspondent Benjamin Hall in

Kabul.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HALL (voice over): From the mountains to the cities, Afghanistan is a

country of extremes. Hardline Taliban on one side and moderate government

on the other both now working for peace.



DR. ABDULLAH ABDULLAH, CHAIRMAN, HIGH COUNCIL FOR NATIONAL RECONCILIATION:

This is the most critical time for the Afghan people.



HALL: Dr. Abdullah Abdullah is head of the Afghan reconciliation. he

believes there can never be a military victory here.



ABDULLAH: The Taliban may take advantage of the U.S. withdrawal in some

parts of the country, but those will be temporary. A solution by force

cannot be imposed upon the people of Afghanistan.



HALL: On the other side is Mullah Qalamuddin, former Taliban minister of

Vice and Virtue, the same ministry that once oversaw the strict rules and

punishments imposed by the terror group. He says the U.S. were wise to

reduce troops.



MULLAH QALAMUDDIN, FORMER TALIBAN VICE AND VIRTUE MINISTER through

translator): They are lucky more didn't I.



HALL: He also hopes to play a role in the future government.



QALAMUDDIN: We have our own religion, our own way of life. And nobody, not

the Americans or anyone will tell us how we should live.



HALL (on camera): There is widespread support here on the streets of Kabul

for the peace process that's going on right now. There is also widespread

support for U.S. troops leaving this country. But there is not a lot of

hope that it is going to bring about long-lasting peace for the people of

Afghanistan.



HALL (voice over): All sides say they are committed to peace and hoping to

share in the new government, but they are a long way apart and each side is

riven with its own divisions. And so, as the Afghan people wait to learn

their fate, many fear the worst.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HALL (on camera): But despite all the hurdles, there's no doubt that this

is the best chance for peace in decades, and nobody's ready to give up on

it yet. Bret?



BAIER: Benjamin Hall in Kabul. Benjamin, thank you.



The Trump administration says it has reinstated the DACA program shielding

from deportation illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors. The

restoration was ordered by a federal judge in Brooklyn, Friday.



The suspected Chinese spy reportedly became so close to a number of

politicians that the FBI stepped in to disrupt the situation, even going so

far as to give a defensive briefing to one of them, California Democratic

Congressman Eric Swalwell.



Axios reports a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang targeted

up-and-coming local politicians, including those who had the potential to

become national figures.



Swalwell's office says the congressman has not seen the woman in nearly six

years. It says he has provided information about her to the FBI. He has

declined to provide details, saying the information might be classified.



Up next, President-elect Biden taps a retired four-star general to lead the

Pentagon. Then, takes to Twitter to get naysayers on board.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I believe that we have the strongest military in the

world, and we will never hesitate to defend our interests or protect the

American people. I believe that we must equip our troops for the challenges

of the next century and not the last.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Breaking tonight, the House just voting on the annual defense bill.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress are passing this, vowing to override

the president's promised veto of the funding bill.



President is insisting on a repeal of legal protections for big tech

companies be included in there. It wasn't -- the president has not had a

veto overturned during his time in office. But as you see here on the

floor, they have just passed this and this is a big veto-proof majority

with just -- we believe it's just 40 or so, Republicans voting against this

bill. We'll get the final numbers here shortly. But, again, this would be a

defense bill moving forward with the House in defiance of President Trump.



There is considerable negative reaction tonight to a pair of cabinet picks

by President-elect Biden, and not just from Republicans. Meanwhile, Biden

is talking about his ideas on how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Correspondent Peter Doocy has details tonight from Wilmington, Delaware.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The next president's pandemic plan

boils down to three things. Number one --



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: We need your help.

Wear a mask for just 100 days.



DOOCY: Number two.



BIDEN: -- 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American

people in the first 100 days.



DOOCY: And number three.



BIDEN: It should be a national priority to get our kids back into school

and keep them in school.



DOOCY: The Pentagon will be a big part of Biden's pandemic response. He

writes in "The Atlantic," "The next secretary of defense will need to

immediately quarterback an enormous logistics operation to help distribute

COVID-19 vaccines widely and equitably." And his pick, retired General

Lloyd Austin. He's be the first black defense secretary. But, because he

retired from the military less than seven years ago, some Democrats on the

Hill won't back a waiver Austin would need. Senator Richard Blumenthal says

"It is exciting and historic, but I believe that a waiver of the seven-year

rule would contravene the basic principle that there should be civilian

control over nonpolitical military."



If there are confirmation hearings expect Republicans to revisit this

"Atlantic" article from 2016, quote, according to administration officials,

"General Lloyd Austin told the White House that the Islamic State was a

flash in the pan. This analysis led Obama to describe the constellation of

jihadist groups in Iraq and Syria as terrorism's jayvee team."



There also headwinds for Biden's pick to lead the Health and Human Services

Department, Xavier Becerra.



SEN. TOM COTTON, (R-AR): He's going to use the discretion the law gives

him to try to take away your health insurance on the job.



DOOCY: The cabinet Biden wants is coming together, but he's still getting

to some of his suggestions, like Mr. Becerra.



BIDEN: Xavier Besheara (ph) -- excuse me.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



DOOCY: One of the lawmakers Biden had been lobbying for -- who had been

lobbying Biden for a job just got one, but not the one she wanted.

Democratic Congresswoman Marcia Fudge had been out there saying that she

was very loyal to Biden throughout the campaign and wanted to be his

agriculture secretary. We've learned tonight he instead intends to nominate

her to be the head of Housing and Urban Development. Bret?



BAIER: Peter, thank you.



A significant number of commanders at the Army's Fort Hood in Texas are out

of their jobs tonight. Others are under suspension. National security

correspondent Jennifer Griffin tells us what prompted today's dramatic

purge.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RYAN MCCARTHY, ARMY SECRETARY: I am gravely disappointed that leaders

failed to effectively create a climate that treated all soldiers with

dignity and respect.



JENNIFER GRIFFIN, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT: The scale of

the punishment is unprecedented. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced is

he relieving or suspending more than a dozen commanders at the Army's

largest base in Texas for creating a command climate at Fort Hood that

enabled sexual assault, murder, and suicides among its soldiers.



MCCARTHY: In total, 14 leaders have been relieved or suspended from their

positions.



GRIFFIN: Among those relieved, a two-star general who serves as base

commander Major General Scott Efflandt and much of his chain of command.

The drastic measures were taken following a months-long independent review

after the mishandling of disappearance and murder of 20-year-old Private

First Class Vanessa Guillen. The young soldier was sexually harassed, then

brutally murdered and dismembered by a fellow soldier who took his life in

July when police closed in.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She was supposed to be safe.



GRIFFIN: Initially Guillen's the family and advocates for the Latino

community could not get answers from the Army's senior leaders.



GLORIA GUILLEN, MOTHER (through translator): My daughter died in service

of the country from the hand of people who are in the military.



GRIFFIN: The case drew national attention and President Trump invited the

family to the White House.



DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We didn't want to have

this swept under the rug.



GRIFFIN: The Army's senior leaders visited Fort Hood following Guillen's

murder and say they found a toxic climate.



CHRIS SWECKER, FORT HOOD INDEPENDENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: Positive drug tests

were the highest in the Army.



GRIFFIN: Twenty-five soldiers died by suicide, homicide, or accident this

year, another 32 last year.



LUPE GUILLEN, SISTER: More than 200 soldiers have gone missing at Fort

Hood Army base since 2016. And yet the U.S. Army does not ask themselves

why is this happening.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



GRIFFIN: The final punishments for the Army commanders removed today will

be decided by military judges. Bret?



BAIER: Jennifer Griffin at the Pentagon. Jennifer, thank you.



A quick outside the beltway tonight. FOX 11 in Los Angeles as the newly

sworn in Los Angeles county district attorney unveils an agenda that

includes the end of cash bail for many offenses, not seeking the death

penalty, and the refusal to pursue charges for certain crimes. George

Gascon is also promising to reopen at least four investigations of

controversial shootings by police that were not prosecuted by his

predecessor.



America is mourning the loss of a true hero tonight, retired Air Force

Brigadier General Chuck Yeager. The first man to fly faster than the speed

of sound has died. Yeager was a World War II fighter pilot ace and the

daring test pilot who made that historic flight in 1947.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Captain Charles Yeager climbs down into the cockpit of

the rocket craft. Yeager, who has piloted the plane on all its record-

breaking ace in the sky dropped clear. Because of security reasons, details

of these flights have not been divulged.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: His exploits were the subject of the book and subsequent movie "The

Right Stuff." Yeager's wife says he died Monday night. Chuck Yeager was 97.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Early voting in Georgia's crucial Senate runoffs begin next week.

The runoff is January 5th. One of Atlanta's largest suburban counties is

under fire tonight for cutting its number of early voting locations. Cobb

County's elections director says only five locations will be open. That's

down from 11 before the November general election. The Republican National

Committee is filing a lawsuit ahead of the elections demanding access for

GOP poll watches and more restrictions around the use of ballot drop boxes.



There is about to be competition in Congress for the Squad. A Republican

group aims to counterbalance the influence of the progressive faction.

Tonight, chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel introduces us to

the Force.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR, (R-FL) REPRESENTATIVE-ELECT: The so-called

democratic socialists, I will tell them that we have seen that dogma in

action already. And it does not work.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: The battlelines

are drawn. Newly elected Republicans heading to Congress as a new freedom

force pushing for low taxes and limited government to counter the loudest

progressive voices in Congress.



NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS, (R-NY) REPRESENTATIVE-ELECT: They want to dismantle

the U.S. economy. They want to do away with the free market. They want to

take away our freedoms and liberties. They want to change the way we elect

peach.



EMANUEL: They're seeking a war of ideas with four freshman in this

Congress known as the Squad who favor policy issues like Green New Deal,

Medicare for all, and tuition free college. Congresswoman Alexandria

Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley are expected

to add new members to their Squad in January. Even before being sworn in,

these newly elected Republicans are taking aim.



CARLOS GIMENEZ, (R-FL) REPRESENTATIVE-ELECT: The ideas that are being put

forward by members of the Squad are not going benefit anybody. It's almost

an assault on the lower and middle classes of the United States.



EMANUEL: Some of at least eight newly elected Republicans have family

members who fled oppressive regimes in places like Cuba, and they intend to

tell the American people socialism is not the answer. One of the new

members grew up in Ukraine under Soviet control, which molded her views.



VICTORIA SPARTZ, (R-IN) REPRESENTATIVE-ELECT: For me it's very sad to see

how quickly people can turn to Utopic ideas and how our country went to the

left to these radical progressive ideas that destroy a lot of people, a lot

of countries.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



EMANUEL: These Republicans suggest part of why they were elected is

because many Americans are fed up with where Democratic Party leadership in

the House is taking the country. So their mission is advocating for pro-

freedom policy in Congress and making the case for Republicans winning back

the House in 2022. Bret?



BAIER: The Force, the Squad, what's next? All right, Mike, thank you.



EMANUEL: Thank you.



BAIER: When we come back, the panel is next on the president's America

first vaccine policy and the latest from the Supreme Court.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In just a few minutes

I'll sign an executive order to ensure that the United States government

prioritizes the getting out of the vaccine to American citizens before

sending it to other nations. Now, if necessary, I told you we'll invoke the

Defense Production Act.



GEN. GUSTAVE PERNA, OPERATION WARP SPEED: It is this trifecta, the CDC,

commercial industry, and the governors and their states that is going to

make us successful at the end of the day.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Impressive vaccine summit today at the White House with a lot of

the different players explaining all elements of the logistics of getting

this vaccine in just -- both vaccines out in just a number of days coming

up.



In the meantime, after that late this afternoon the U.S. Supreme Court came

in with this, and that said "The application for injunctive relief

presented to Justice Alito and by him refer to the court is denied." This

has to do with the Pennsylvania filing about one specific element. There is

another Pennsylvania case that is still active, and other legal challenges.

But this was seen by Trump supporters as a big one for the Supreme Court to

possibly take up. In fact, Ted Cruz wanted to argue this case.



Let's bring in our panel Bill Bennett, former Education Secretary, host of

"The Bill Bennett Show" podcast, Susan Page, Washington bureau chief at

"USA Today," and Guy Benson, political editor at, the host of

"The Guy Benson Show" on FOX News Radio. Guy, earlier in the show you heard

Jonathan Turley, his assessment of what this means for the legal

challenges, essentially saying it signals to him that the Supreme Court

really doesn't want to get into this.



GUY BENSON, POLITICAL EDITOR: Yes, the fact that there were

no dissents noted in this decision suggests that all nine justice, at least

on this case, said no thank you. As you mentioned, Bret, there are still a

few irons in the fire legally speaking, but those options seem to be

dwindling.



The other active Pennsylvania case that you mentioned, my understanding is

it's about a challenge of about 9,000 ballots, which is far less than the

margin would need to be to overturn the result in that state of

Pennsylvania. Then there is the Texas lawsuit that is getting pretty widely

panned by legal analysts across the board. So it's not over until all of

these cases are resolved, but, as you suggested, rather, this was a big one

today. Not unexpected, but still significant.



BAIER: Bill?



BILL BENNETT, FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY: Yes, well, the pay narrows. I

think Guy is right. But those two cases are still out there. Sometimes when

the court doesn't take a case you don't have the opportunity for dissenting

votes. There may be someone disagreed. Maybe they're waiting for this

broader brush, broader stroke, Texas case and the other case. But yes, it's

not good news for the challenges.



By the way, the numbers that matter here are not the numbers, the

difference between Democrat and Republican votes in any single state. What

matters here is whether there was a systematic fiddling with the machines

or with the whole approach, which would affect many states, which is what

the Texas challenge is about. We'll see.



BAIER: Susan, today was really dominated at the White House with this

vaccine summit which, no matter what side you're on, is really impressive

as far as the logistics, to be able to hit this mark before the end of the

year. And the question is whether President Trump is going to get credit

for it.



SUSAN PAGE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, "USA TODAY": President Trump tried to

take credit for it today, and it is a huge achievement. It's an achievement

for the administration, for the scientists involved for the companies. It's

something that we're all grateful for. But it was really striking when you

contrasted a split screen today where you had President Trump talking about

the success of the vaccine, great days ahead in the spring. You had Joe

Biden almost simultaneously unveiling his health team and talking about the

difficult weeks ahead in December and January and February before most

Americans will have gotten vaccines -- gotten the vaccine, and while the

number of coronavirus cases continues to rise and rise, the death toll just

gets bigger. His focus on bracing people for tough times. President Trump's

focus was on taking credit, deservedly so, for the vaccines.



BAIER: Guy, speaking of that, the split screen look, Joe Biden wants to

have masks in federal buildings, interstate travel. He wants to have

governors and mayors do the same. Also wants to have at least 100 million

COVID-19 vaccines in the first 100 days. If you do the math by listening to

the CVS and Walgreens guys and all of the people at the summit today,

that's going to happen as it stands right now.



BENSON: Yes. So it's nights to set a goal on vaccines that has basically

already been fulfilled for you by all the hard work of your predecessor and

then, of course, all the other components and people who contributed to

Operation Warp Speed.



I have to say, Bret, that I had to catch myself today because I was looking

over at the U.K. and seeing the images of some of these senior citizens

over there being immunized, and one of those vaccines, I believe Pfizer has

already been approved there, and our meeting of the FDA to make that final

here is still in a few days.



And I'm sitting around saying this is kind of frustrating to watch, that

another advanced country, our close ally, is already there. There are

already injections happening. Every day counts. And you have to -- even if

that's true, maybe there is a little too much bureaucracy. I just force

myself to take a step back and just marvel at the fact that this is a

vaccine that is safe and massively effective on a scale and a timeframe

that was literally unheard of ever before. And maybe that tempers my

impatience just a little bit, because once there is a new reality, then

you're impatient all over again. But I think it's important to take a

moment and acknowledge what a seismic achievement this is.



BAIER: Yes. And the Trump campaign put out a video saying all these people

saying it couldn't happen before the end of the year.



I wanted to play one thing, Bill, and that is there is already pushback to

some of these choices by President-elect Biden. One of them is his Health

and Human Services secretary nominee. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT: For secretary of health and education I

nominate Xavier Bakaria (ph) -- you know, Xavier Besheara (ph), excuse me.



SEN. MIKE BRAUN, (R-IN): I'm going to meet with him and talk to him why he

thinks he'd be good at that role. I know that he has got a heavy influence

from the healthcare industry already in terms of contributions and so forth

without a lot of experience.



SEN. TOM COTTON, (R-AR): I woke up this morning with a message for a

friend in California who said that Xavier Becerra is so far to the left he

makes Bernie Sanders look like a Tea Partier. Xavier Becerra will be Joe

Biden's nationwide lockdown enforcer. The Senate ought not to confirm him.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Those, Bill, are two Republicans, but there are Democrats pushing

back to some of those choices.



BENNETT: Yes, absolutely. No background in health policy. He is checking a

box. Hispanic, check, left-winger, check. But this is not a good

appointment. The guy is not qualified for this job.



On the other hand, I'm a bit of a dissident with both Republicans and

Democrats. General Austin, who may be heading to the Defense Department, I

think there is a problem with his calling the ISIS group junior, or flash

in the pan. But, I've have never bought this civilian control of the

military means you can't have a general at the Pentagon. Why not have

somebody there who knows what the heck he's doing, and maybe General Austin

does.



We've had four presidents who were generals, at least four presidents.

Washington, Grant, Jackson, Eisenhower, and there are others. And they did

pretty well. And civilian control means civilian control. It doesn't mean

the guy can't have not served. And I think having that experience, if the

guy checks out in terms of his background and his decisions, would be a

good idea, not a bad idea.



BAIER: All right, panel, thank you very much.



When we come back, the brighter side of things.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Finally tonight, sending joy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you. I appreciate it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It made me feel beautiful.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you all for making the videos that we watched.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: When the pandemic struck, high school student Hita Gupta wanted to

help some of those most affected, so the 16-year-old from Pennsylvania has

used her nonprofit Brighten a Day to make senior care residents in need of

cheer. And with help of volunteers Hita is delivering uplifting cards and

cheerful videos to seniors around the world. That's awesome. Thanks for

inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for the SPECIAL REPORT. Fair,

balanced and still unafraid. One day closer. And here is Martha.



END



Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.