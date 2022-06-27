'Sunday Morning Futures' on Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo.



Today: chaos and choice. Pro-abortion groups lash out, destroying property all weekend, as the Democrat leadership blows off the Constitution and undermines the Supreme Court.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions.



SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER (D-NY): The extremist MAGA Supreme Court.



REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): You see this turnout here? You ain't seen nothing yet, no matter how they try and stop us. To hell with the Supreme Court.



BARTIROMO: And, with that, protesters took their cues and took to the streets, in some cases destroying property across big cities, as Nancy Pelosi made it about a choice of her and her power.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): A woman's right to choose, reproductive freedom is on the ballot in November.



BARTIROMO: Coming up: constitutional expert and former Department of Justice Chief of Staff Mark Levin on the Supreme Court decision to send abortion rights back to the states, as it was before the Roe v. Wade decision.



Then: the most consequential precedent in decades. The legacy of President Trump decisions is evident in major rulings on abortion and gun ownership in America. Investigative reporter John Solomon and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan on the efforts to stop Trump from the January 6 Committee.



All of this as Joe Biden is in Germany, with even the German leadership now pushing back on the expensive climate change agenda, urging the European Union to reverse the spending on the green agenda. Coming up, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty with the real issue on voters' minds, making ends meet, 40-year-high inflation, an economy teetering on recession.



And heading into the new July 4 holiday, gasoline prices doubled since Joe Biden walked into the Oval Office, the issues driving independents, business and the Hispanic community this morning, including Texas Republican congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz. Coming up, the view from the Rio Grande River, after Monica De La Cruz walks away from the Democrat Party and toward the GOP, amidst wide-open borders and the impact on her town in Texas.



It's all right here, right now on "Sunday Morning Futures."



But, first, a nation divided this morning, following a weekend of protests and demonstrations in response to the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision which established a constitutional right to an abortion.



The High Court sending the issue back to the individual states to decide and to manage, the landmark ruling capping a week that saw the High Court's first major decision gun rights in over a decade, striking down New York's handgun law, which required those who want to carry a handgun in public to show a reason for it, a special need to defend themselves.



President Biden, unhappy with these decisions, lashed out at President Trump and attacked the Supreme Court.



BIDEN: It was three justices named by one president, Donald Trump, who are the core of today's decision to upend the scales of justice and eliminate a fundamental right for women in this country.



Make no mistake. This decision is a culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law. It's a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court.



BARTIROMO: Joining me right now is Mark Levin. He is the host of "Life Liberty & Levin," which airs Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern right here on FOX News. He is also the host of the daily talk radio show "The Mark Levin Show."



Mark, good morning to you. Great to have you this morning.



MARK LEVIN, HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": My pleasure. Thank you, Maria.



BARTIROMO: You are the former chief of staff of the Department of Justice. You have been talking about what has taken place all weekend. Let's walk through the ruling. Tell us how you see things.



LEVIN: First of all, we don't need lectures from Joe Biden, who plagiarized his way through law school. He has no idea what's going on.



Secondly, the media in America are so thoroughly corrupt. They haven't read Roe v. Wade or the subsequent Casey decision or even this decision. And, thirdly, neither has Pelosi or Schumer, because they come right out of the box.



Here's the decision. How do they know what is in the decision in 30 seconds to have press releases and so forth? And they're lying about this decision. This decision is very simple.



Here we have what's called the Constitution of the United States, not the tax code. It's not Obamacare. It's very simple. It's about 5,000 words. And you can look all you want. The word abortion is not in there. And it's never going to be in there, unless they add to it.



Here's the deal. Really, Roe vs. Wade wasn't overturned. Roe vs. Wade was fundamentally altered by a decision in 1992 -- Roe was 1973 -- called the Casey decision in Pennsylvania, which changed the trimester test and had the undue burden and viability test, which they basically stole from Europe and from other kinds of laws we have in this country.



The Supreme Court has been shooting from the hip on abortion now for about half-a-century. And that's why you have all these cases keep working their way to the Supreme Court from federal district courts, and so all these pro-abortion groups constantly litigating to prevent the states from having any regulation whatsoever.



And let's be clear about what this decision says. This decision says something really unique in American history. We have a very, very powerful body, the Supreme Court, saying, we don't have any power. When's the last time you heard Congress or the president or the bureaucracy say, we don't have any power, so we're going to give this authority where it belongs, back to the people in the states?



It's that simple. They're interpreting the Constitution. It's not taking anybody's rights away. It's not giving rights to anybody. First of all, God does that. But, that said, there's 50 states for a reason. We're not a parliamentary system like in Canada, like in France. We have 50 states for a reason, 50 legislatures for a reason, so that decisions can be made by the people in these states.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



LEVIN: The majority leader in the Senate is from New York. The speaker is from San Francisco. They don't get to decide everything in between the country and trying to impose their will.



And the court rightly says, look, we're nine justices. Sometimes, these are 5-4 votes.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



LEVIN: The Casey vote was 5-4. The Roe vote was 7-2. This vote was basically 5 to 3 to 1.



We shouldn't be deciding these cultural issues for the American people. That's why we're at each other's throats. We have a system for that.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



LEVIN: It's called federalism.



Now, what do the Democrats really stand for, Maria?



BARTIROMO: Yes.



LEVIN: And we know what they really stand for, because, right after the leak of the first draft, they put together a bill, and they voted on it. And it lost.



Now, let me tell you what is in that bill, because we're debating the wrong issue.



BARTIROMO: That's right.



LEVIN: We're not debating Roe vs. Wade.



This is what the Democrats want, abortion up to delivery. That was in their bill.



BARTIROMO: Right.



LEVIN: All state laws invalidating abortion after five months of pregnancy, they would invalidate so. There's viability. It's a baby. It can live outside the womb, even under those circumstances. They support abortion.



Invalidate state laws that prevent abortion for sex selection. So, their law would have invalidated that. Invalidate conscience decisions, certain nurses or doctors because of their faith and so forth. We have those conscience laws in 46 states. The Democrats would have blown out.



That that's why radical pro-abort types like Collins and Murkowski and others, even they had to vote against this law. So let's be clear that Democrats stand for a partial-birth, last-second infanticide...



BARTIROMO: Wow.



LEVIN: ... which means taking a big needle, shoving it into the top of the head of the baby, draining out their brain, turning it around in the womb...



BARTIROMO: Oh, God.



LEVIN: ... and pulling it out by its feet. That's why you never see graphics on these news shows explaining exactly what the Democrats stand for.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



LEVIN: That's what they stand for. That's what they would do.



BARTIROMO: Well, Mark, I mean, remember a couple of years ago when Andrew Cuomo ruled that it would be allowed to have an abortion up until the ninth month, really was an incredible moment.



And the world watched the celebrations going on in New York at that time, so we know likely where New York is going post this. But let me get your take on the broader story of what's happening in America right now.



And you wrote about this in your most recent book. There is a Marxist thread that appears to be traveling throughout this economy and this country. And I believe that the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party, is watching all of our political debates, abortion included. And they are piling on, on social media and further trying to divide this country.



Unfortunately, it appears that the Democrats are allowing it.



LEVIN: The Democrats are the funnel through which it takes place. The Democrats grab on to every one of these American Marxist movements, whether it's this bizarre transgender movement in our schools, whether it is Critical Race Theory that rips at the fabric of this country, whether it's the war on capitalism with the degrowth movement that they call climate change, whether it's open borders, where they do not secure the borders, the war on the cops, over and over.



Who benefits from all this? Our enemies, the communist Chinese. And, Maria, mark my words on this. They are -- they are positioning themselves for war against the United States. And what I mean by that is, let's take a quick example. If they invade Taiwan and we do nothing, they're going to see that as a go light to invade other countries and expand their power.



If we have to defend Taiwan militarily, well, that's the trigger that could start the war. So, either way, we're in a very, very serious problem. So, it's better that we trash the Supreme Court. It's better that we attack our economy with inflation. It's better that we weaken America from within, to your point, so the communist Chinese, Russia, the Iranians, the North Koreans and all the rest have a leg up.



They benefit from what the Democrat Party is doing to this country. And one last footnote. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are serial liars. This court specifically said they're not addressing contraception, they're not addressing marriage.



They're attacking Clarence Thomas. Read what he said. He didn't say that he opposes those rights. He said, we ought to look at different parts of the Constitution to see how we justify them, rather than a big something called substantive due process, through which the left pushes its agenda.



If the media in this country would actually inform itself, as you do, and report the facts to the American people, we'd be less divided.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



LEVIN: The problem is, when you have people like Chuck Todd and all the rest of them, who are flag carriers for the most radical elements of the Democrat Party, we have a more divided and even violent nation.



That's what happens.



BARTIROMO: And, unfortunately, we saw that play out during the Russia collusion lie over and over again.



Mark, it's been great to have you this morning. Thanks very much for weighing in on all of that.



LEVIN: Thank you, Maria.



BARTIROMO: We will see you tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on FOX News, Mark Levin.



BARTIROMO: Quick break, and then: running on nothing but abortion.



The Democrats say the Supreme Court decision abortion is on the ballot in November. They can't defend much else, given their spend-and-tax policies have led us to the precipice of recession, with crime soaring across the country.



Next up, what's most important to voters with investigative journalist John Solomon and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan on the issues that matter.



Plus: President Trump's legacy on full display this weekend, as the High Court rulings prove.



Take a -- we will be right back.



WATERS: You see this turnout here? You ain't seen nothing yet. Women are going to control their bodies, no matter how they try and stop us.



To hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them.



BARTIROMO: That was Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters fanning the flames of violence after the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, more massive hypocrisy, given the January 6 hearings under way right now and the Democrats' efforts to try to blame President Trump for just that.



Joining us right now to discuss the January 6 hearings and the blockbuster news of the week are Ohio Congresswoman -- Ohio Congressman and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, along with investigative journalist and editor in chief of Just the News John Solomon.



Gentlemen, great to have you both. Thanks very much for being here.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Good to be with you.



BARTIROMO: Jim Jordan, it's great to see you this morning.



And, John Solomon, thank you for being here.



JOHN SOLOMON, EDITOR IN CHIEF, JUST THE NEWS: Thank you.



BARTIROMO: Congressman, tell me your thoughts after seeing Maxine Waters in that clip. I mean, isn't this exactly what we're talking about in the January 6 hearings?



JORDAN: Well, the left is always -- they will always try and intimidate you.



But this decision this week was a win for life, was a win for the Constitution, a win for common sense. And God bless the Supreme Court. And God bless President Trump. This doesn't happen if he doesn't put the right people on the court. I mean, this is -- this was a huge victory for life.



But it was also a victory over the intimidation tactics of the left. Never forget the pattern here. I mean, it started with the Kavanaugh confirmation, all the crazy things they did. Then it was Schumer on the steps of the Supreme Court saying all the ridiculous things he said. It was Jerry Nadler introducing a bill to pack the court.



It was the intimidation tactics they tried to use against Justice Thomas and his wife. And, of course, then it was the leak of the draft opinion. It was a hearing the Judiciary Committee had on this subject matter pending in front of the court on the abortion issue. And then, of course, it was the assassination attempt on a sitting United States Supreme Court justice.



But none of that mattered. The court did the right thing. And they said the Constitution means what it says, and we got a victory for life. But, again, this doesn't happen if President Trump doesn't do what he said he would do and put the right people on our highest court.



BARTIROMO: Well, that's right.



You mentioned President Trump.



And, John Solomon, you wrote about this. The president's legacy was on full display this weekend, not just with the abortion ruling, but also with the Supreme Court striking down the New York handgun law.



SOLOMON: Yes, no, absolutely.



And just to what the congressman said, I just want to remind people, Friday night, legislators in the Arkansas capitol were trapped by people trying to break into the capitol, pro-abortion protesters trying to break into the capitol, threaten the lawmakers. They had to be rescued by police, a mini- insurrection in Phoenix.



A lot of the media aren't talking about that. But that shows you what happens when you get red-hot rhetoric like we saw from Congresswoman Maxine Waters.



On this, it's absolutely true. President Trump said he would get three picks. He got three picks. He picked three people that were instrumental in the two rulings that came down last week, gun rights and abortion. And now we have a very clear majority in the court that says two things. If a right is enshrined in the Constitution, we're not going to infringe, unless there's a very good reason.



And if it's not enshrined in the Constitution, like abortion, we're just going to kick it to the states, the way our founding fathers did. That is a very clear majority in the court that speaks with that voice now.



BARTIROMO: Well, Congressman, let me get your take on the gun bill that passed the Senate.



JORDAN: Yes.



BARTIROMO: And you voted against it.



JORDAN: Of course.



BARTIROMO: Tell me what you felt about that -- that bill.



JORDAN: Well, the government has already shown that it will weaponize -- the left has already shown they will weaponize the government against their political opposition.



We saw it with the IRS targeting conservatives. We saw it with the FBI spying on President Trump's campaign. We're seeing it as we -- today with the Department of Justice going after moms and dads who have the courage to show up at a school board meeting and speak up for their kids.



And now they're -- the Congress passed a law which says to states, we're going to bribe states to put in place red flag laws, which, in simple terms, say, if someone doesn't like you, they can go file a petition with the court or with law enforcement. And there's a hearing that you're not allowed to be at.



Your lawyer can't be present. You can't confront your accusers. You're never charged with a crime. But they can take your property. They can take your Second Amendment rights from you. And then you have to go then and petition to get that right back. That fundamental liberty John just talked about, that the court talked about this week, you have to go petition to get that back.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



JORDAN: That's not how the country works. That's not how our Constitution works. That is not due process in any way whatsoever.



So that's why I was against this bill. I hope states don't do this, even though the federal government's trying to bribe them and encourage them to do so. I hope they don't go down this road, because it's unconstitutional.



BARTIROMO: I want to take a short break.



I want to get to the breaking news that, John, you had this weekend. Coming up: Adam Schiff is at it again in plain sight.



More with Congressman Jim Jordan and John Solomon right after this short break. Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): You can see evidence in plain sight on the issue of collusion, pretty compelling evidence.



We will show evidence of the president's involvement in this scheme. We will also, again, show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme.



DANA BASH, CNN ANCHOR: Do you have evidence that he directed it?



SCHIFF: I don't want to get ahead of our hearing. We will show during a hearing what the president's role was.



BARTIROMO: Oh, boy.



Welcome back.



That was Democrat Congressman and House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff last week saying that he has evidence of wrongdoing once again by President Donald Trump, just like he did during the Russia collusion lie throughout 2017 to 2019.



Three years later, we are still waiting on evidence, especially since we now know for sure Hillary Clinton's campaign made up the Russia collusion lie and managed to distribute it throughout the government agencies, such as the FBI and the DOJ and the CIA, as well as the media, making it go viral across the world and misleading the American people multiple times.



We are back with Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan and investigative journalist John Solomon.



And, Congressman Jordan, I want to just say, Adam Schiff, forgive us if we just don't believe you anymore, after all of these lies for so many years.



The January 6 Committee is muddying the waters, or trying to, headed into the midterms. Your reaction to what took place this week, Congressman?



JORDAN: Well...



BARTIROMO: A witness testified that you discussed presidential pardons with members of Congress.



JORDAN: Yes, fake news.



The witness said I didn't request a pardon. And I didn't request a pardon because I didn't do anything wrong. And I never, in relation to January 6, discussed pardons.



But this is just more lies from this committee. In fact, we caught them in another lie. And I think this is real important, Maria. We only get to see a limited amount of information, because, remember, Nancy Pelosi wouldn't let the people that Leader McCarthy selected for the committee to be on the committee.



So we only get to get a little bit of the evidence. And we have already caught them in multiple lies. Imagine how many things they're lying about that we don't get to -- that we don't know about because we don't get to see the documents and hear the testimony and do the deposition.



But we caught them lying about me a few months ago, when they altered a text message. Adam Schiff presented it to the country as if it was true. It didn't come from me. It was something I forwarded. He changed the punctuation, left a bunch out.



And they did the same thing this past week when they showed a video clip where they -- where I said the ultimate date of significance is January 6 in a presidential election in determining the winner. What they left out was that I was quoting justice -- the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She's the one who said January 6 is the ultimate day of significance in finally determining who is, in fact, the president of the United States.



So, multiple lies we have caught them in. This committee, I think the country understands, is purely partisan, and they're not, frankly, paying much attention to what's being said.



BARTIROMO: By the way, we should show the tweet from Liz Cheney, one of the leaders of the January 6 Committee, praising the Supreme Court's decision. She was very much in line with all the Democrats up until now.



I think she's turned some Democrats' stomach with this tweet: "I have always been strongly pro-life. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court returns power to the states and the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law," writes Representative Liz Cheney.



Now, John Solomon, you have written this week about government transparency dimming under Joe Biden. We know that they are trying to control the narrative with all of these -- these new agencies that they're creating, like that misinformation commission that they that they had to cancel.



Tell me about transparency dimming under this president.



SOLOMON: Well, listen, the amount of information they put out is shrinking every day.



And some of the transparency initiatives that President Trump had put into place, like settlements with liberal groups -- they would get a settlement when the Justice Department takes care of a litigation case. They have taken the transparency away from them. They're no longer going to post that publicly.



And when you get to the January 6 commission, you see this time again the same tactic we saw in Russia, only put out certain pieces of information, leave the rest out. And so they create the illusion that there's reality there. And then, when we dig in and we get the full body of evidence, you find out that what they claimed was never true.



They have used a lack of transparency to create false reality time and time again, going all the way back to Russia collusion.



BARTIROMO: And there has been evidence uncovered that shows Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats had ample evidence that there would be violence on January 6.



Isn't that true, Jim Jordan? You have been asking the question, why was the Capitol vulnerable in the first place?



JORDAN: Yes, especially when President Trump offered the National Guard. They didn't take him up on the offer.



I think the reason is, is because, the summer before, in the summer of 2020, you had the Democrats calling rioters and looters peaceful protesters. You had the Democrats saying defund the police. And then, all of a sudden, when there might be a concern, they say, well, it wouldn't look good if we called out the National Guard and we had all this police presence here, in light of what we have said now for several months in the run-up to the election.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



JORDAN: So I think that was the reason.



But that's something that needs to be answered. But I don't think it's going to happen, certainly not with this committee.



BARTIROMO: All right, real quick, before you go, to you both, do you think that this changes what we were expecting for November?



I'm talking about the Supreme Court ruling. Does this SCOTUS decision on abortion change anything that you're expecting in November? Both the president and Nancy Pelosi have said now this is on the ballot.



SOLOMON: I don't it will.



JORDAN: No. No, Maria, I don't.



I think -- go ahead, John. I'm sorry



BARTIROMO: Go ahead, Jim Jordan.



JORDAN: Well, no, I don't think it will at all.



I -- look, pro-life people have been working for 50 years for this kind of decision, for the court to say the Constitution means what it says. And this is a huge win for life.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



JORDAN: I think our people are going to be motivated -- motivated to come out and vote.



And I think all the crazy things you have seen from the Biden administration, it's going to be a big day for Republicans.



BARTIROMO: Final word, John Solomon.



SOLOMON: Yes, 27 percent of people in a Gallup poll said abortion matters to them, only 27 percent.



That means the rest of the people are making decisions based on lots of issues. This is a pocketbook election. High gas, high inflation, food shortages, that's what this election is going to be about.



BARTIROMO: Gentlemen, it's great to get you both here together. We so appreciate your time.



Congressman Jim Jordan, John Solomon, thank you, gentlemen.



Quick break, and then the real issues that are eating away our paychecks and our savings accounts, as we head into the most expensive July 4 holiday in 41 years. And now Biden is blaming gas station owners for the pain at the pump.



BIDEN: Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you are paying for the product. Do it now. Do it today.



Your customers, the American people, they need relief now.



BARTIROMO: Coming up, Senator Bill Hagerty on the economy and what's important to voters today.



Stay with us.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. BILL HAGERTY (R-TN): In January of 2021, inflation was at 1.4 percent. By December of 2021, it had risen to 7 percent, a fivefold increase.



Since the war in Ukraine began in late February, the rate of inflation has risen incrementally another 1.6 percent to a current level of 8.6 percent, so, again, from 7 percent to 8.6 percent.



Given how inflation has escalated over the past 18 months, would you say that the war in Ukraine is the primary driver of inflation in America?



JEROME POWELL, FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN: No, inflation was high before -- certainly before the war in Ukraine broke out.



BARTIROMO: That was Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty getting the truth from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell this week during Powell's Wednesday testimony in front of the Senate Banking Committee.



As we know, the Democrats' spending bonanza in 2021 stoked inflation, helping to send costs of everyday goods to 40-year highs.



Joining me right now is the man himself, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty. He's a member of the Banking, Appropriations and Foreign Relations Committee.



Senator, good morning to you. Thanks very much for being here.



HAGERTY: Good morning.



BARTIROMO: And great work on the panel this week.



I want to get to the activity of the weekend in a moment and the Supreme Court decision.



But, first, I want to get your take on the economic issues. And here's a question for you, because Bloomberg is reporting this morning that, at the G7, Germany is pushing back on the European Union's green agenda. Joe Biden says he's doing everything he can to get inflation down. Germany is pushing the G7 nations to walk back a commitment that would halt the financing of overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of the year.



This is according to Bloomberg this morning. And yet Biden says he's doing everything he can to get inflation down. How do you see it?



HAGERTY: Well, it doesn't surprise me at all that Germany's taking this posture.



Look, they foolheartedly went in and they killed their nuclear energy. They got way over their skis in this green agenda. And they have realized that it doesn't work. They're going back to reopening coal-fired plants right now.



And, by the way, Maria, Germany never met its obligations under the Paris climate accord, America exceeded our obligations, even though we pulled out of it. So I think Germany is acknowledging the harsh reality that these green policies do not work. The technology isn't there.



And it's inherently inflationary. And it's made a huge national security issue for Germany, for all of Europe. And it's happening right here at home as well.



When Biden talks about inflation here and he's doing all he can, what he's done is wage a regulatory war on American industry, particularly on the oil and gas industry, and by suppressing supply with all of these regulations, by killing any incentive to invest, at the same time, massive stimulus spending that we saw come through in that March 2021 bill.



You're compressing supply. You're increasing demand. There's only one way to go. That's prices have to go up. And this has been unprecedented, 40- year highs in terms of inflation right now. And if you look beneath those numbers, Maria, it's accelerating.



BARTIROMO: Well, you also have the timeline that shows exactly the point that you made to Jay Powell, that inflation really started stoking after the president's COVID relief package in March of 2021.



We have got the inflation rate timeline. And we see what has taken place. He walked into office and on day one canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, signed in the COVID relief bill in March, signed in an infrastructure bill in November.



And, of course, the Democrats were pushing their $5 trillion spending package throughout. Jason Smith in the House, the ranking member in the Budget, told us hundreds of billions of dollars went out in the last couple of weeks to states, and they haven't even appropriated that money yet.



So he's expecting inflation to get worse. Your thoughts on where this is going?



HAGERTY: That's true. Inflation is still in the pipeline, because these funds have not yet been spent. So there's more stimulus dollars sitting in the state coffers that are getting ready to pile into the economy again.



And the Biden administration will not take its foot off of American industry, more regulations, more constraints, and particularly when it comes to our energy policy, Maria. You and I have talked about this before. Biden waged war on the American industry and energy industry from the day he came into office.



That's had the effect not only to drive energy prices through the roof. You think about what's going to happen this Fourth of July, empty tanks, empty wallets, largely due to the increase in energy cost here in America. But it's had a broader effect on energy prices on a global basis.



And that's had the impact of benefiting Vladimir Putin. We're inadvertently funding his war on Ukraine. This has got to stop.



BARTIROMO: Well, this is exactly what a source just wrote me. He said Biden's war in Ukraine is currently financed by the United States; $100 oil provides Putin a billion dollars a week.



HAGERTY: Exactly.



BARTIROMO: We are also financing the Ukraine government by spending a billion dollars a month in military arms.



This is the first time the U.S. has financed both sides of a war. He says this is Biden's war.



HAGERTY: Yes, I couldn't agree more.



And I'm pleased to see more and more people coming out and talking about this harsh reality. Again, Biden is pursuing this theology of green energy. And he's doing this without any regard to the real consequences. And, again, he's causing massive inflation here at home. And he's putting us in a position where we have got war happening in Europe, thanks to these backward-looking policies.



BARTIROMO: Well, what is going on with the oil industry?



Because I have spoken with a number of investors who say, look, they are under pressure to show the Securities and Exchange Commission that they're investing with ESG as their North Star. Chevron wrote a letter to the president and basically said, look, we're doing all that we can, and yet we continue to produce as much as we can, given the -- in the face of pushback from this administration.



HAGERTY: Yes.



BARTIROMO: The CEO of Chevron writes: "Chevron produced the highest volume of oil and gas in our 143-year history. And in the first quarter, we had 1.25 million barrels a day. And yet we continue to get -- the energy sector needs cooperation, because we continue to get pushback from this administration."



So what is going on in terms of this industry? They have completely changed their businesses, Senator.



HAGERTY: I know.



And you think about the investments that have to be put in place to continue to maintain supply here in America. These are 10-year investments, multibillion-dollar investments. And CEOs and boards of these large energy companies can't be -- can't follow their fiduciary duty if they know that the Biden administration has declared that, by 2030, in eight years, they want to see an end to the fossil fuel industry.



So this is a terrible environment for investing in continued capacity. You look at what Biden's EPA has recently done with the small refinery exemptions. They have gone back and retroactively withdrawn 2018 small refinery exemptions and imposed retroactive billion-dollar fines on these small refineries.



They're going to go out of business. So we're constraining supply at every point. It's no surprise that prices are going through the roof. And we're making ourselves far more vulnerable. So now Joe Biden is talking about going to the Middle East to genuflect before the UAE and Saudi Arabia to get them to the pump more.



He's even sent a team down to Venezuela to deal with Maduro, an international terrorist and a killer. He's working on the Iran deal again. And you look at Biden, he's looking at these international killers and terrorists. He's looking to other countries that may not have our best interests at heart.



He'd rather make us more dependent on them than look right here in our own backyard, where we could launch a resurgent domestic energy production. We could actually come to the aid of our allies, increase our own national security...



BARTIROMO: Yes.



HAGERTY: ... and make us better allies for them as well.



BARTIROMO: Well, Senator, I'm glad your emergency funding bill to protect the SCOTUS judges passed the Senate on Wednesday, but Pelosi is sitting on the legislation in the House.



HAGERTY: Yes.



BARTIROMO: We will see if it comes to the floor for a vote.



Senator, thanks very much for joining me this morning.



HAGERTY: Thank you, Maria.



BARTIROMO: Bill Hagerty.



HAGERTY: Thank you.



BARTIROMO: Quick break and then: What is driving the Hispanic community toward the GOP?



Texas congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz gears up to flip a seat Democrats have controlled for 118 years amidst the wide-open border disaster in her community. She's next.



BARTIROMO: Well, welcome back.



Well, Texas Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores was with us last weekend. She flipped a seat held by the Democrats for 100 years.



Flores is the first Mexican-born congresswoman just served in the House and one of four Hispanic Republican women running for Congress this November, including my next guest, who is hoping to end the 118-year Democrat streak in another border district.



Monica De La Cruz joins me right now.



Monica, it's great to have you this morning. Thanks very much for being here.



MONICA DE LA CRUZ (R), TEXAS CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Thank you so much for having me.



BARTIROMO: Well, we have been to the border four times just in the last couple of years, and I have seen what's taking place there firsthand.



I want to get your take on what's going on with Hispanic voters. Ted Cruz has predicted all four GOP Hispanic women running for Congress will win their races in November. Why are Hispanics flocking to the GOP, Monica?



DE LA CRUZ: Well, I am confident that all four seats will be flipped this November, because the Democrat Party has just moved so far from the values that are important to Hispanics.



Those values include law and order, securing our borders, and standing up for our Border Patrol agents and customs agents. It includes our faith, our family, and really the opportunity for the American dream.



Hispanics believe that that opportunity exists. And Democrats have moved away from those standard values of Hispanic.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



And we have a graphic here of Joe Biden's approval rating with the Hispanic community. And you have got 58 percent disapproving of Joe Biden, according to this most recent poll. Your district has been Democrat for 118 years.



What do you hear from constituents that make you believe that, in fact, you will be successful in November?



DE LA CRUZ: Well, the Biden administration has caused the crisis on our borders. It's affected our local communities.



But layer on top of that inflation. The American families are worried about how they're going to put food on the table, gas. They're worried about the economy, their children. You layer all these things on top of each other, and I would say that all of South Texas and Americans across this nation are just going to say no more in November.



And we are going to see a massive walkaway movement from the Democrat Party to the Republican Party because of this.



BARTIROMO: And you were part of that back in 2016. You were a Democrat, right? You walked away from the Democrats, and now you have been endorsed by President Trump.



DE LA CRUZ: That is exactly right.



I am one of many Hispanics who have been generational Democrats. My grandparents were Democrats. My parents were Democrats. And I was a Democrat.



I walked away in 2016 with President Trump. And I continued to spread the message and be a role model, like Congresswoman Mayra Flores, to say, hey, it's time for us to wake up, because the Democrat Party walked away from Hispanics a long time ago. They're no longer standing up for faith. They're not standing up for traditional family values.



And they're not standing up for law and order and protecting our American communities.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



DE LA CRUZ: And that's why people are walking away.



BARTIROMO: Well, I will tell you, it really is hypocritical.



The Democrats are always telling us how they're pushing for women's rights. For example, they're up in arms about the Supreme Court decision, and yet they don't want to describe what a woman is, and they don't want to keep women and knowing that women have babies. They call it birthing people. I mean, it's absolutely mind-boggling.



I want to take a break.



When we come back, you're in the heart of America's border crisis in the Rio Grande area. I want to talk about the crisis exploding in your backyard, with the Border Patrol apprehending a record 239,000 migrants just last month, hundreds of thousands of others who got away who are currently in America -- after this.



Stay with us.



BARTIROMO: Well, welcome back.



And I am back with Texas congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz.



Monica, let's talk about the heart of the issue where you are. Tell us what's going on in Brownsville right now. We know that Border Patrol have apprehended 239,000 migrants just in the month of May. And we have seen almost two million people cross into this country since Joe Biden walked into the Oval Office.



They say the border is closed. We know that it is not. What can you tell us?



DE LA CRUZ: Look, what we're seeing down in the Rio Grande Valley is a self-made disaster by the Biden administration.



I'm endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council. And I hear from these brave men and women the catastrophe that is happening there. They don't have enough agents to support them. And they are overwhelmed by the amount of people that are crossing.



But let's talk about what Biden has really caused. He has relinquished our borders to the cartel. And what we're not talking about are the women and children that are being exploited, women and children, children who are abandoned on a daily basis on private property because their families in South America aren't paying up.



People on the border know that the cartels control who comes in and who comes out, including drugs, of our border, and they want no part of it. They want the Biden administration to stand up for American communities.



BARTIROMO: Well, isn't this so extraordinary? I mean, anybody who sees this has to be just shocked to find out that dangerous drug cartels are in charge.



They are running the Southern border of America. They are in charge of who comes into this country and who doesn't come into this country. We know that they are taking home $200 million a week just on human smuggling and charging up to $50,000 a head if you're from China. If you're from the Northern Triangle, they're charging $4,000 a head.



Tell me about the impact on the border towns, because I have spoken with people who own ranches, and they say they don't even throw out their garbage without carrying a pistol. They're afraid because they see that their land gets damaged every day from the got-aways that go on their property.



DE LA CRUZ: So, the impact to our local communities is, number one, we have our medical system clogged through the hospitals with the illegals who come in and end up having to go to the hospital.



We have private property damage. I was just speaking with farmers, the Schuster farming family, who are long-term, long -- long farming families in our community. And they were saying that they have had generations of farmers along the border where they no longer feel safe.



They just recently found about 30 illegals hiding in their warehouse where they have women and children playing on their farms. And it used to be safe. Our farmers said, now we feel like we need to have security on our own farmlands.



They actually told me of a case where they were going down their farmlands and cartel came with guns, told them to stop while they passed illegals through their farms. I mean, it's horrific, and it is scary.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



DE LA CRUZ: Your listeners and your followers can actually follow me at MonicaForCongress.us to find out more about what's happening on our borders.



BARTIROMO: Monica, it's also the drugs.



I actually, unfortunately, know people who have lost sons and daughters to fentanyl. We have not heard this president discuss at all the fentanyl crisis. And I know for a fact that President Trump told Xi Jinping, stop sending this fentanyl into America.



It's still coming in now under Joe Biden.



DE LA CRUZ: That is exactly right. The drug cartels have no fear of the Biden administration.



BARTIROMO: OK.



Very, very, very disturbing.



Monica De La Cruz, we will be watching your journey. Thanks for being here this morning. We so appreciate it.



And that will do it for us on "Sunday Morning Futures." Have a great rest of the Sunday, everybody. I'm Maria Bartiromo.



You can watch us again today at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.



And I will see you next week on FOX Business, "Mornings With Maria."



